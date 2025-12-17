Rep. Sarah McBride slams the GOP for being obsessed with spewing anti-trans bigotry while putting forth zero effort to make healthcare more affordable 👇
— The Democratic Coalition (@thedemcoalition.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM
Per CNN, “McBride says Republicans are ‘obsessed with trans people’ as bills restricting youth access to gender care come to a vote”:
Rep. Sarah McBride on Wednesday criticized congressional Republicans as being “obsessed with trans people” ahead of a vote on bills that would restrict youth access to gender identity care and penalize health workers who provide it.
“I actually think they think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people,” said McBride, who is the first out transgender member of Congress…
Despite the outsized attention placed on trans people by the administration, they only represent around 0.6% of the US population aged 13 and older, according to the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA Law that provides scientific research on gender identity and sexual orientation.
One of the new GOP bills, spearheaded by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, would amend current law to make it a felony for health care providers to offer forms of gender identity care to transgender youth, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
The bill would also open the door for criminal penalties to people who help facilitate that care for minors, including parents or guardians.
The bill is the culmination of a yearslong effort on the part of Greene, a Georgia Republican, to restrict youth access to such care. Trump, with whom Greene has recently fallen out, made anti-transgender policies a central platform of his successful presidential campaign.
Civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union described Greene’s bill as “the most extreme anti-trans legislation ever considered by Congress.”
A second bill, sponsored by GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, prohibits federal Medicaid funding for “gender transition procedures for minors.”
McBride said Wednesday that Republicans were “trying to politicize a misunderstood community and misunderstood care.” …
Something curious: whenever I post here about Sarah McBride, it usually elicits responses how she sells out trans people. When I post on the other site, it’s mostly people misgendering her. She can’t seem to win either way.
— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 10:24 PM
113Comments
Baud
The mark is a true Democratic leader.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
In the south, we say “Can’t win for losin’.”
Same sentiment.
Interesting Name Goes Here
It helps matters when you realize that Twitter was basically an equal-opportunity pile of shit prior to Elon fucking with it and Bluesky is just the left half of that pile of shit.
Suzanne
I listened to her interview with Ezra Klein some months back, and I’m glad I did. I think she’s fantastic. She is deeply pragmatic, in a way that sounds almost pre-political. I’m sure that’s borne of having to live her life as the tip of the spear in many ways.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Other takes from the trans community on McBride’s approach:
erininthemorning.com/p/what-sarah-mcbride-gets-wrong?utm_source=publication-search
readtpa.com/p/the-smallest-room-in-the-house
Gin & Tonic
I suspect many on the right think about them *in a different way,* if you know what I mean.
Jackie
@SiubhanDuinne:
We say that in the NW, too ;-)
SiubhanDuinne
@Jackie:
Maybe so.
But we pronounce the first word “Cain’t.” Adds gravitas.
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
LOL.
Baud
More working class heroes in the administration
XeckyGilchrist
I think the trans panic comes from a) the threat to the patriarchy’s crucial gender hierarchy – who gets to beat and abuse whom if we can just, like the Sneetches, switch from one group to the other? (leaving aside the issue that there aren’t only two groups) and b) it’s a way for them to ease back into public acceptance of more general queer-hatred.
Baud
dmsilev
@Baud: The really terrifying thing is that in terms of job qualifications for political appointees, he’s well above average by Trump II standards.
Sister Golden Bear
@Gin & Tonic: There’s a reason porn featuring trans women is one of the most subgenres of porn. You can guess which states it’s most popular in.
Baud
@Sister Golden Bear:
Transylvania?
Baud
Sister Golden Bear
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Multiple things can be true at once. McBride has been effective on trans rights, but she’s also taken accommodationist approach that grates with many trans people, including myself.
Unfortunately, the bill passed the House with several Democratic votes. A reminder that it would charge doctors with a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for providing transition-related medical care to minors. Fortunately, it will probably die in the Senate—although I’m not counting on Democrats to hold the line. Also too, one Republican member of Congress cited Gavin Newsom’s anti-trans comment in justifying his vote.
Gin & Tonic
@Baud: In tonight’s performance, the role of NotMax will be played by Baud.
Sister Golden Bear
@Baud: Are you being Frank? No pants, but fishnets are required.
Chief Oshkosh
@Baud: It would be GREAT if this pisses off Elon enough to leave California forever.
Baud
@Sister Golden Bear:
The final vote was 216-211. I can’t find who the cowardly Dems were, but in the single digits
Suburban Mom
@Sister Golden Bear: Utah! Did I win?
Baud
@Baud:
3 Dems
ETA
Cuellar. Gonzalez, Davis.
Lyrebird
@Sister Golden Bear: LOL!
I have nothing to offer that will improve our Troubled-Country Horror Reality Show here, but in the department of small mercies, I was glad to see the “What Jewish Looks Like” book we got as a gift includes more than one trans pioneer.
If anyone is scrambling to pick out a last-minute gift for someone who might want the book, we give it a thumbs up. (The kids were more taken with the entry on Daveed Diggs… we are “Puppy for Hanukkah” fans.)
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Sister Golden Bear:
I’ve related this story before, I have an old college friend, known him (now her) since 1979. Game with her twice a week, see her once a month on top of that.
She came out to the college gang about 3 years ago, we never knew. This after being married for 25 years having 3 daughters from Wife #1.
She had a surgical transition (she told us what it was but I can’t quote it) about 18 months ago. She’s been active in the Denver trans community for many years prior to coming out to us.
Her reaction is yours and had this to say about the interview with Ezra Broder Klein and the two pieces I linked to:
I have no idea if that sentiment is broadly held among the Denver trans community. What I do know is that I take my Q on trans issues from her.
Also too, Cuellar’s voting history since his pardon is awful. He might has well put the (R) after his name and get it over with.
Steve in the ATL
@Baud: well played!
@Gin & Tonic: well played!
gene108
@XeckyGilchrist:
That’s part of it, but as Kentaji Brown-Jackson laid out in her questioning on an anti-trans case before SCOTUS, the Republican attack on transgender rights opens the door to attack other civil rights laws and policies like gay and interracial marriages.
There are enough smart evil Republicans who can think 10 steps ahead that assuming the worst possible outcome from any single Republican move isn’t paranoia. It’s a survival mechanism.
Sister Golden Bear
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Yeah that’s a good summation of how I feel about McBride.
@Suburban Mom: Texas actually. Data Finds Republicans are Obsessed with Searching for Transgender Porn
Jeffro
Bongino is
fleeingresigning from the FBI
I guess a real job with real-world facts is just too much to handle?
Where do I mail him a box of tissues?
Sister Golden Bear
@gene108: Also, trans healthcare is fundamentally about who controls your own body—just like abortion rights and contraception. In all three cases, the reactionaries believe: your body, my choice.
Jeffro
back on topic: I honestly don’t understand why Dems don’t address trans-related attacks, phobia, etc, as follows: 1) these are people…American citizens…just trying to live their lives in freedom and peace like the rest of us 2) letting them do that, letting them exercise their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness takes NOTHING away from the rest of us and 3) why in the ever-loving fuck are MAGA officials so fixated on this half-of-a-half percent of Americans? Don’t they have anything better to do, or to work on, that would actually benefit the country??!?
doesn’t fit on a bumper sticker but geez guys stick to “freedom” and “MAGAts are WEIRD for fixating on this 24/7”
Suburban Mom
@Sister Golden Bear: Wow – I am surprised they didn’t make the top 20. Historically they come up high in terms of per capita searches for online porn.
Baud
Even Bush and Cheney pretended it wasn’t about oil.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@Baud:
Jesus Christ, Trump is actually going to announce we’re going to war against Venezuela tonight a week before Christmas, isn’t he?
MagdaInBlack
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Nah, he’s gonna brag about how he has saved the economy and we will all have 3 pencils for Christmas.
Baud
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):
Epstein file deadline is Friday. Not his fault.
Betty
@Sister Golden Bear: Cuellar. Figures he would vote this way.
MagdaInBlack
@Baud: And here we have trump pretending its not about Epstein. Or the economy. Or his crashing poll numbers. Or his tapioca brain.
Princess
@Baud: I really wonder how Americans are going to react to a war that no one wants, when there has been absolutely no effort to soften up the public about it by portraying it as a blow for freedom, or to protect women and children, or to crush tyranny, or any of the other ways American governments traditionally prepare Americans for war. A case could have been made. Maduro is a bad guy. There were a lot of refugees from his regime who could have been milked for sob stories. But nothing.
TS
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):
According to the post he is expected to focus heavily on the economy, an effort to reverse declining public opinion numbers and the view even among some supporters that he has not lived up to key campaign promises.
I would assume he will concentrate on trump the achiever, trump the peacemaker and trump the superman – or else he will lose the thread & just abuse everyone who has ever disagreed with anything he has said.
WaterGirl
@SiubhanDuinne:
In Chicago, we said “I can’t win for losing’.”
That final G is important! :-)
MagdaInBlack
@TS: I will not watch or listen, but I’ll bet on it being the latter: lose the thread, abuse, and complaining.
I’ll catch the highlights from my intrepid YouTube comedian news sources.
eclare
I respect her so much. I can’t even.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@TS:
I think either tack will be a loser.
He’s either going to look delusional, insisting he’s given the American people a “Golden Age” or he’s going to further alienate and piss people off, potentially his own allies, further politically weakening him and his administration.
His first administration, aside from 2020 when a real crisis happened, was easy mode compared to this. The same forces (plus the Epstein Files) that ultimately undermined Biden’s administration are now beginning to undo Trump’s, at record speed thanks especially to his own actions
sab
@Princess: I will call my RWNJ senators tomorrow about murdering central American boaters.
I have several dogs in the drug war fight. My stepson, five years clean, was a heroin addict for most of his twenties. Almost all of his high school friends died of heroin/fentanyl overdoses.
Also too my husband was a Coastie (Coast Guard.) They have been doing drug interdictions for at least fifty years and they know what they are doing. Stop the boat, spare the boaters, use them to get evidence up the food chain.
What Trump is doing is nuts and very very counterproductive if they are concerned with anything beyond getting attention.
Steve in the ATL
@Princess: my wife was mugged by a Venezuelan guy in Chile so we fully support this war! Ok, we don’t actually support this idiotic “war” (hasn’t been declared by congress!) but we are still mad about it.
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: will that be the case if the Bears move to NW Indiana? “Welcome to Gary, home of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears!” God, Omnes would love that…..
Captain C
@Baud: I bet if the right person whispered in his ear at the right time, FFOTUS could be induced to claim in public that the oil was actually in the US and the Venezuelans physically absconded with it.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@MagdaInBlack:
Hopefully that’s all it is. That’s a great look a week before Christmas when the economy is Americans’ top issue
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@Baud:
There must be some really bad shit in those files for him to go the lengths he’s going
Dorothy A. Winsor
I just got out of my writer group meeting. Did Piggy say anything useful?
Melancholy Jaques
@Baud:
Cuellar (D-No Surprise)
Gonzalez (D-TX 34) Even
Davis (D-NC-1st) R+1
Old Dan and Little Ann
I’m going to tune in to see if Joe Wilson shows up to yell, “YOU LIE!”
E.
I lasted about a minute. The man is an exceedingly poor speaker and human.
prostratedragon
Shades of the Tuskegee experiment:
Old Dan and Little Ann
I think the drugs are really staring to kick in.
Quinerly
Trump’s delivery of this speech is hard to describe. Guess he’s trying to stick to the teleprompter. Reading very fast. Not even taking a breath.
Sending every soldier $1776.00. “Checks on the way.”
Princess
Wake me when Piggy stops talking.
Quinerly
@Old Dan and Little Ann:
You watching? Strange and kinda scary delivery. He sounds kinda desperate. Very strident.
Miss Bianca
@Baud: “they took all of our oil”? Wait, so it’s Venezuela that’s been hijacking oil tankers belonging to the US? Or no, wait – somehow that sneaky country extracted all the oil from US soil?
Christ, I am so FUCKING sick of this idiot and his idiotic mouth noises.
stinger
@Quinerly:
$1776?? Is that a joke? Because next year is the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding? What a brainless notion. I’m mean, it can’t be a randomly chosen figure.
Obvs I’m not watching.
Old Dan and Little Ann
@Quinerly: I was listening barely on my macbook. I was looking at different tabs. I can’t watch him talk.
Bupalos
I can’t believe Chuck Schumer is what we’re sending out there.
sab
Also too. I am very very white. Irish. Scottish. Some German, more Swiss (French and German linguistically. That is how the Swiss roll.) Lesson to us all.
Quinerly
@Old Dan and Little Ann:
Rapid fire infomercial.
I lost count after 28 lies. Too fast to count.
Turkeys down 30%
Prescription drugs will be down 600%
Bupalos
Whitehouse actually doing the job. Understanding how you actually attack this administration from the left, and always with reference to the grift, scams, and corporate cronyism that Trump stands for.
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: Are the Bears really maybe leaving Chicago? Or was that a joke?
p.a
Was there any mention of strawberries?
WaterGirl
$1776 for soldiers? I guess T has gotten word that the military is not happy.
Here’s $1500 bucks (after taxes), too bad I’m setting the VA and your healthcare on fire.
That will be a real success!
chemiclord
As far as McBride is concerned, I don’t get to tell her how to fight this battle. No one, not even other trans people, gets to tell her how to fight her battles for her.
If anyone wants to be the tip of the spear, then I invite them to do it. In doing so, they might discover why McBride isn’t particularly interested in being America’s token trans person.
Bupalos
Warnock knows how to do this too. You don’t just describe how things aren’t working. You describe who is doing this, explain that it’s theft, that it’s intentional, that they benefit while you suffer. Tells about the chocolate maker that’s getting killed by tariffs, and identifies the problem: they don’t have connections and so they don’t know how to pay the BRIBE Trump wants.
Matt McIrvin
@Princess:
But ICE shipped them all to South Sudan or wherever, because by Trump-logic, any troubled country is a country of genetically bad and dirty people who need to be kept out lest they infect ours. So the propaganda value of refugees is something we simply never get… unless they’re wealthy white South Africans.
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: owners are floating it because of permitting and financing issues. Probably just a ploy to get leverage.
WaterGirl
.On the bright side, it sounds like he didn’t actually declare war on Venezuela
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: Sports politics!
Matt McIrvin
@Miss Bianca: Earlier, he claimed that Venezuela stole land from us. So I think he’s going to make some kind of territorial claim on Venezuelan soil. He sees Putin as a model.
stinger
@WaterGirl:
My earlier comment apparently didn’t take, but it was along the lines of $1776 being some kind of patriotic joke?? In honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary?
Obvs I didn’t watch.
Quinerly
@WaterGirl:
Clearly illegal to send these checks out. Congress, “power of the purse” and all.
Plus, it’s been estimated that the tariffs have cost every household $1700 at this point.
Re the desperation and tenor of the speech…Chris Whipple (VF article) just commented, “who’s really microdosing?” Says this speech had to be Wiles’s idea. She thinks Trump’s the greatest salesman and she wants to change the subject with this speech.
Aziz, light!
@Quinerly:
Until the Adderall wears off.
cain
@Quinerly:
Govt takes 45% they are only going to see about $900 when all over and done.
geg6
@Quinerly:
She’s delusional. I thought she was supposed to be the smart one? I’m not seeing it.
stinger
Test — two recent comments haven’t posted….
WaterGirl
@stinger: Let me look.
Jackie
R.I.P.
Much, much more at the link.
stinger
@WaterGirl: No worries. I was just exclaiming over the patriotic asininity of the 1776 dollar amount.
WaterGirl
@stinger: Your two comments were in SPAM. I do not understand why they were sent there. Once it thinks you are spam, it spams you for everything, I beleive.
Anyway, I marked them as not SPAM. So that freed you from the doghouse, and it appears that your next comment went through after I did that.
Thanks for letting me know your comments weren’t going through.
gene108
@Jeffro:
Because a large (majority?) of Americans do not want others to have peace or freedom, and view a gain in social standing by others as an attack on them.
Doesn’t matter if The Other is a transgender person, immigrant, black person, etc., too many people do feel anyone getting anything is a threat to them.
It’s ingrained into the cultural consciousness of this country, and sometimes fighting it is a losing battle.
stinger
@WaterGirl:
Thank you, WaterGirl!
My nym and email populate automatically, so I don’t think it was anything I did.
WaterGirl
@stinger: Yeah, I read your comment and I do not see what triggered the spam filter.
Gin & Tonic
@Jackie: A long time ago I was in Atlanta for a conference or something and went to the CNN museum, where they proudly displayed the coat they sent Arnett into Iraq with, with something like $100k sewn into the lining
ETA: The first Gulf War on CNN was essential “entertainment” for me, as I was recovering from orthopedic surgery and had very limited mobility, so I largely sat and watched TV.
Quinerly
@Jackie:
Had to refresh my memory re Peter Arnett. Just went to his Wiki page. Learned that his daughter is married to John “Torture Memos” Yoo.
RevRick
@Baud: He’s our Lehigh Valley working class hero!
Old School
Ken Paxton wants to hear your bathroom stories.
Jackie
@Quinerly:
That’s dismaying. Does that mean father and daughter are politically connected? Or divided?
RevRick
RaflW
@Old School: It’d be a shame if that web site got lots of random, hard-to-confirm sightings of Woody Allen harassing young women.
RevRick
@Jackie: Suse Wiles is the daughter of Pat Summerall, the NFL sportscaster, and evidently high functioning alcoholic.
Jackie
@Gin & Tonic:
I was attending a community college at that time, and, I too, was vividly following the Gulf War. CNN became a household name thanks to the Gulf War.
Melancholy Jaques
@Jeffro:
@gene108:
I’m with Jeffro on this. We have a position that is consistent and supportable. The people who hate us for supporting rights for unpopular people will always hate us, but there are people who are only getting one argument on trans rights and other issues. (Immigration is my particular issue).
We have the moral & constitutional high ground on these things, but we surrender to the witch hunts because calling them witch hunts and attacking the attackers has short run risks. But long term, it’s better to be honest and forthright about who we are, what kind of life we want for all Americans.
Jackie
@RevRick: Which one is the alcoholic?
As a football fan, I enjoyed Pat Summerall.
PatD
Henry Cuellar has taken some splendid votes today. Great job by Hakeem and the Cong Hispanic Caucus protecting a corrupt politician.
Aziz, light!
@RaflW: Most of the movie Manhattan would suffice.
Gretchen
@Suzanne: I’ll have to look for that. I usually can’t stand Ezra Klein – he’s pretty self-congratulatory – but that sounds like a good interview. That speech was WOW – it made me cry to think of kid Sarah.
zhena gogolia
Now on my phone I can see the ads. I hate them
Gretchen
@Old School: Ken Paxton also posted burly soldiers outside the ladies room in the Texas Capitol, as if having roid-ragers checking out ID feels safe. Kind of like Bovino condescendingly explained to the Evanston IL mayor that his ICE agents are making the city safer.
Gretchen
@Melancholy Jaques: It’s also consistent with our position on abortion. Politicians don’t belong in the doctor’s office getting between you and your provider and over-ruling their advice on your medical conditions. Kansas beat the abortion folks by running ads showing a kindly doctor in the office with a scared-looking elderly couple, saying the legislature doesn’t belong here.
Lyrebird
@Gretchen:
AS IF!!
There truly is no bottom with these folks. They rush to make ALL* women feel less safe, with trans women 10x less safe than the cis ones.
* Excepting a few who’ve apparently gone all the way around the bend like Rowling and the well-made-up harpies propping up the Trump regime.
Professor Bigfoot
@Melancholy Jaques: Late to the thread— actually helicoptering in, because I’m off to be in a moment after a day of driving and an evening of hanging out with my cuz.
Tomorrow is one of my old college roommate’s mom’s memorial. She was wonderful to all of us; and it’s the first time all of us will be in the same place at the same time in decades.
We’ve reached that age.
Anyway— lost my train of thought there— I’m completely in agreement with you guys— we really do hold the moral highground on all of these issues— you might even say it’s “conservative” to believe the legislature doesn’t belong in your doctor’s office, eh wot?
We stand for the human rights of all humans, period full stop, no exceptions.
Paul in KY
@Jeffro: I think he had to do actual work and that was a bridge too far.
Paul in KY
@Steve in the ATL: I just can’t imagine that happening. I thought they were going to use the old Arlington race course as their property.
Paul in KY
@E.: That’s 45 secs more than I can stomach. Kudos.
Paul in KY
@stinger: At least he’s not sending them $250. For a E-2 or E-3, $1,776 is a nice chunk.
Paul in KY
@Professor Bigfoot: Hope the memorial service brings peace and great memories to all. Also, be safe on road coming back.