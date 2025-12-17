Thought I would ask for first impressions – since I know we’re all going to share them in the comments, at least this way they will all be in one place – and that’s the most useful for giving and getting meaningful feedback.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!!
(she said, mockingly)
122Comments
Urza
Seems great with my adblocker
Baud
I don’t see an ad.
Paul in KY
I just get a blank rectangular box at bottom of page. No problems, even if it was an ad. You gotta do what you gotta do…
Layer8Problem
Nuffim.
suzanne
i saw an ad this morning, now I do not.
It didn’t play well with the new iPhone OS!
CaseyL
I see the ad when I first come to the site, and to the post. When I first open the comments page, the ad vanishes – but then re-appears.
At least it isn’t for penis pills 🤣
ETA: After my comment posts, the ad vanishes again. But when I opened the “Update Comment” box, the ad comes back.
Geminid
Rectangle of Apprehension?…or Rectangle of Doom.
MattF
White translucent banner at bottom of page, no ad or text. Probably my ad blocker doing its job. iPad, Safari, current OS.
Jackie
@Paul in KY:
Ditto.
TaMara
I’ve been getting a white (translucent) bar at the bottom (have been for a few days). So not sure if that is supposed to be the ad? Tried in Chrome and Edge (gag) if that helps.
Scout211
I saw it and then it disappeared.
Added: and now I see it. A different ad this time.
It keeps going on and then off.
HinTN
I have no ad, per se. I have a translucent rectangle that partially obscures the bottom of the screen on this android S23 running
Chrome. Duck Duck Go.
Edited to correct brain fart
Edited further, the ad does appear in Chrome.
Albatrossity
I don’t see it in either the Opera or Edge browser; I do see a whited-out box all across the bottom of the page. I suspect that the ad-blocking defenses I have deployed are keeping it invisible for me, and that’s fine. I’ll send you a screenshot so that you can see what it looks like from here.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
For a bit, I had the backpack (?) advertisement. Now it’s just a blank box. I whitelist this site on my ad-blocker, and it’s also a blank box when I open this site in an incognito window, so I assume it’s not that.
Ruckus
There has to be a better way to do ads.
I’ve got a 2 inch semi transparent overlay on the bottom of my screen. Only for BJ of course but it is rather annoying.
I’m not against adds per se but this is more than an ad, it takes away a chunk of my screen. Well not all the way away, but it is somewhat trashing the screen because the ad that was showing is considerably smaller than the page block, which is the entire screen width and 2 inches tall. The ad could show in the side bar and to me that would be a far better location. This is rather annoying and I paid for a large monitor to have a large view of what I want to see and this takes away a rather large chunk.
jackmac
Blank rectangular box at the bottom of my Firefox browser. Same with Safari.
But ad DOES show up in Chrome.
CaseyL
Hi again. Now the ad has vanished altogether, replaced by that translucent banner everyone else sees. I do have an ad-blocker, at work and at home, so the question might be why I was able to see the ad at all, rather than why it has now vanished.
Old School
I don’t have any ad blocker, but the ad comes and goes for me.
I’m getting an ad for a college, but I don’t have any plans to go back to school.
Scout211
I think they might be still in beta testing mode because the ads keep going on and off.
Jackie
Seeing a Hyundai ad. Better that than the translucent box.
eta and it’s gone. Back to the translucent box.
This on/off/on is hard on my eyes. Like someone maliciously flicking the light switch on and off repeatedly.
Motivated Seller
Not a fan when the advertisement spontaneously reloads. I typically slide my browser partially off-screen to avoid the distraction. Gratefully you have placed it at the very bottom, so its not too much trouble. I’ve yet to try it on my tablet.
Dupe1970
@Jackie: Same for me. Blank semi-transparent white box.
Castor Canadensis
With Privacy badger turned on I get the translucent band.
With it turned off, I get an ad in part of the band.
Baud
Advertisers are boycotting us like they boycotted the Erika Kirk CBS interview.
Matt McIrvin
On desktop, it’s not bad. On mobile, the stripe takes up a significant chunk of the screen.
mvr
@TaMara:
I too get the white translucent bar.
Since I have a wide but not tall screen this is much more of a PIA than a sidebar ad would be. I can see at most four comments in a readable size right now.
FelonyGovt
I don’t see it? iPhone, about 12:15 BJ time.
Percysowner
FIREFOX 145.0.2 Macbook air Sequoia 15.5 translucent bar on bottom, no ads.
Josie
At first, just the translucent banner, now an ad for ski bags. I’m on a MacBook Air and Firefox.
kitfoxer
I must have missed something… what happened to “Keep Balloon Juice ad-free”? I do a Patreon contribution every month for this. Would someone please fill me in? Thanks!
WendyBinFL
Currently alternating between two ads for the same product. First a small “ALL-IN-ONE SKI BAG FOR FAMILIES 10% OFF,” then a larger ad for “A MOUNTAIN OF GEAR. ONE SOLUTION. The only ski bag designed for families. UNLOCK 10% OFF. packlikeawolf.com” which fills the available space better. Unobjectionable.
JoyceH
I see an ad when I first arrive “Central DC Mission, providing coffee and a hot breakfast for neighbors in need”. When I scroll it becomes a white box.
Doug R
Why do we get screens that are wider and yet everybody has to put “content” in banners narrowing our field of view even further?
zhena gogolia
@Jackie: ditto. Chrome
TxTiger
I saw the ad flash on briefly on the main page. iPhone, Firefox, no ad blocker. But the page kept reloading and reloading, and after the first reload the ad disappeared. The only way to read content with all the reloads was to click into the article itself. The ad is not visible then but the white semi-transparent rectangle people describe is.
ps the reloading behavior on BJ is not new, for the past month or so I have noticed it. And as I typed in this PS, the ad itself showed up – “All-in-one Ski Bag for Families, 10% off, packlikeawolf.com”
Aziz, light!
Got the ad, Mac and Safari, no biggie. Distracting but I can live with it. I’d rather not see ads with text reversed onto black backgrounds though; they are too prominent. I know that’s not negotiable.
planetjanet
@Paul in KY: I have a bit of fear of this ad. When we had ads before, the banner across the bottom was the most troublesome. There were buttons on the website whuch were covered by the banner. It was extremely frustrating. If the banner and the webpage design are synced, it may be doable. However, I had run into other websites recently where the banner had rendered the site useless. So I am nervously watching on my Android phone. I did see an ad with the dreaded AdChoices logo. That logo appears on some of the scammiest ads I have seen.
Splitting Image
Seems to be working all right on my machine (Firefox on Mint). Doesn’t seem to be screwing anything up.
Spanish Moss
The add is across the entire bottom of the window, consuming about 18% of the height of the reading space (below the banner). My window is already at max height on my relatively small device (Chromebook).
The add is switching between two different images for the Radisson Hotels. Oops, now I am seeing an add for University of New Hampshire. I did not refresh. Now Vistaprint with a moving image. Now All-In-One ski bag for families. All while I am typing this comment.
So while there is just one add space, the add changes and sometimes has movement. it is quite noticeable, particularly since it is consuming so much real estate. I would very happily pay a lot more per month to make this go away.
lowtechcyclist
I saw a couple of ads this morning, each for just long enough to mention what they were. I was about to post here that I didn’t see any ad now, but one just popped up for Grainger.
Browsing in MS Edge, fwiw.
ETA: It’s gone now.
JML
seeing it on the landing page, only getting the translucent bar after clicking a link into a post/comments.
I don’t think it’ll be a problem for me once it’s fully implemented…
Fester Addams
Privacy Badger says it’s blocking Doubleclick, Google, Cloudflare Insight, and Twitter.
Much as I’d like to see the add, I think I’ll leave PB on.
VFX Lurker
I see the translucent section with a centered ad banner at the bottom of my Chrome browser on my PC and Google Pixel 8a phone.
gvg
translucent bar at work, I presume blocked by management but mac o/s sequoia 15.7.2 edge browser 143. Same on phone no ad blocker that I know but it’s possible Android Samsung internet browser 28.0.5.9 old version because my phone is too old for updates.
Old School
@kitfoxer:
Site Experiment for the Month of December
BeautifulPlumage
Ad shows up in Chrome on computer but not on Firefox or Duck Duck Go in mobile android. I just get a semi-transparent blank space at the bottom.
As far as ad placement goes, I prefer the bottom of my screen. I hope the revenue helps with the expenses of running this place!
p.a
Translucent white bar- bigger (taller) than previous maybe. Android phone thru RSS reader
ETA Chrome
BeautifulPlumage
@BeautifulPlumage: Tried Edge on the computer – no ad, just the blank space.
Other MJS
I saw the blank box, now I see the ad after turning off my adblockers (Duck Duck Go and Privacy Badger) for this page.
glc
Since reactivating my ad blocker, and reloading the site a few times, I haven’t seen any ad or space where there might be an ad, so I’m provisionally quite happy – if it does not reappear. Ignorance is bliss in such cases.
Details –
Ad shows on Safari (Mac) and can’t be permanently killed using the Safari tools. Ugly mother, thinks it’s the most important thing on the page.
This also brought to my attention that my ad blocker (Ad Block One) was off for this particular page – which is unusual for me. So I reactivated it, and am now as happy as a lobotomized fishcake.
—
Recommended reading: Enshittification by Cory Doctorow. All the rage right now and it has not only a description but a theory of what is happening, and why much it is happening only now, along with how it might be addressed. Relating to the internet, technology, and the marketplace. With a good deal of humor, which is essential.
NobodySpecial
Got one ad, then just the translucent bar. Edge, no adblocker.
Suburban Mom
I see the ad on my laptop, in Chrome, and on my phone, in Safari. There are a few different advertisers rotating through. It isn’t horrible, but the animations and transition to the next ad are a little distracting when inputting a comment. It won’t stop me from coming to the site.
Jeffg166
Now I know what’s the white band is about. An ad does appear eventually.
Spanish Moss
@Spanish Moss: I just tried my Android phone, though I only read BJ there when I am in transit. The add space is 18% of the window there too (Android thing?). Intermittently an add or blank space. Sometimes seeing a blank space on my Chromebook now too.
zeecube
TBH, did not notice the ad until you pointed it out
ETA: not sure that’s what the advertiser wants to hear, though.
Mousebumples
@Paul in KY: same on my phone. Android Brave browser with as blocker. Can give more version details if needed. Odd but not an issue.
Trivia Man
@Paul in KY: also a blank box. Iphone, firefox
PJ
At first it’s just a white band taking up the bottom 1/8 of my browser, after about 20 seconds the ad shows up. It’s pretty annoying. If you have to have ads, I’d prefer them on the right side, where the “Social Media” stuff is, because I never look there anyway.
WaterGirl
@CaseyL: That’s super helpful info, thank you.
@suzanne: Can you say more about what happens with the new iOS?
@MattF: @Jackie: Yes, on devices where I have ad blockers, I get the translucent rectangle. On Chrome, where I have no ad blockers, I see the ad. Big brother knows that I bought a waffle knit shirt at Soft Surroundings yesterday.
WaterGirl
@Scout211: It keeps going on and off. Interesting! I have no idea yet whether they are tweaking things or if that’s an oddity.
@jackmac: Are you like me, and you have ad blockers on Safari and Firebox? But no ad blockers on Chrome?
WaterGirl
@Aziz, light!:
I don’t know that that’s not negotiable.
WaterGirl
@kitfoxer: Just got home, but I’ll answer in case no one else has.
This is a ONE MONTH TEST. Is it annoying? How annoying? How much $ did it bring in during that month? Is it worth it? Do we want to keep it or not?
It’s an EVALUATION, not a change.
@Spanish Moss: Super helpful input, thank you.
Just look at that parking lot
I get the ad on my IPad, but not on the IPhone. Also, once you hit comments, the add disappears and only the blank box shows.
PaulB
No ad, no translucent box on Firefox, Brave, or Chrome on a Windows 10 PC. All of those browsers have privacy widgets and ad blockers installed. The only thing I’ve noticed is that the site is slower to load now.
On Edge, the only browser that I haven’t installed any widgets on, I get a persistent, translucent white box at the bottom of the screen, but I don’t get any ad in that box.
WaterGirl
I just got home a few minutes ago.
All the comments are really useful feedback and information, big thanks!
Princess
The ad is fine on my iPhone. Covers maybe bottom 1/6 of the phone. No bigee.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
@Scout211: this is my experience today, also. Samsung Galaxy 25+ (Android)
Oh, and rotating tags have mostly vanished from the top of the site for a while now. Occasionally I will see one on first opening up BJ. I miss them.
Miss Bianca
Have to say I find the rectangular box all the way across the bottom of the screen to be annoying, whether it’s blank or ad-filled. Isn’t there any way to do it as a sidebar instead, if it must be done?
PaulB
On Firefox, I have these extensions installed: Ghostery, Privacy Badger, uBlock Origin, and NoScript. As to which of these is blocking the ad, the probable answer is, “All of them, Katie!”
On Brave, I have Ghostery, Privacy Badger, and uBlock Origin. No box, no ad.
On Chrome, I have Ghostery, Privacy Badger, and AdGuard. No box, no ad.
On Edge, I have no extensions installed, but I have the built-in “Enable tracking prevention” setting turned on, set to “Strict” level. This is the only browser where I’m seeing the box at the bottom of the screen. If I turn off that setting or set it to “Basic” rather than “Strict,” the ad appears. In all cases, the translucent box appears.
Jackie
@WaterGirl:
I have no ad blocker and I get the translucent box. I got one actual ad once, but it was short lived and has remained the translucent box since then.
eta the size of the box goes from 1/4 size of my screen to 1/3+ of my screen seemingly randomly when I refresh.
WaterGirl
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): That’s a browser issue, sadly we have no control over that.
WaterGirl
@Jackie: You are on a phone, right?
Scout211
WaterGirl, I don’t know if you are still reading the reviews or not, but one thing that is a minor annoyance for me is the ad or the blank ad space covers the update button when I post links in the pop-up link window. If I turn my iPad to portrait, that button isn’t blocked but it is annoying because turning it to portrait seems to mess with font size and formatting.
The ad looks exactly like the ad at the bottom of the screen for a word game that I play. Unobtrusive, but close enough to the area on the screen that you use for the game, it’s easy to accidentally touch the ad and it then immediately sends you to the website of the ad. That is a bit of concern when the ad covers a button that we use regularly.
Jackie
@WaterGirl: Yes
planetjanet
I am on Andoid using Firefox. Using the arrow keys up above, I went to the previous post. When I resized the page using two fingers, the ad box moved up and was halfway off the right side of the screen. It was about a quarter way up the screen. The post continued below. Scrolling up, the ad box stayed in that elevated position. Scrolling down, it resumed its place at the bottom.
Scout211
More feedback:
Ad looks fine and no issues on my Mac. No issues on my iPhone, either. I use Chrome for all three devices.
RaflW
Unfortunately it is serving up animated ads. More specifically, there’s an ad for Grainger safety products right now, and it flips through many images. I can handle a static ad, and even handle the ad server putting up a new ad every minute or two.
But frantic scrolling between many images is making me nutso. I really do not like that, and dunno if that can be specified to not happen on the site? Only static image ads allowed? Plz?
kitfoxer
@Old School, @WaterGirl
Thank you!
Fraud Guy
I get a tiny ad in an inch tall bar that floats at the bottom of my screen on the main page.
I just get the floaty bar on the post page.
Gravie
I’m reading this on my iPad, and the ad is pretty unobtrusive. No problem for me.
WaterGirl
@Scout211: Super helpful, thank you.
WaterGirl
@RaflW:
the agreement was no autoplay videos. I would have thought that would include animation. It definitely should. I will follow up.
For what it’s worth, my brain cannot handle animations. My online banking site had those and I got in touch with them. It made their site impossible for me because I literally had to cover part of the screen with my hand so I didn’t see them.
Central Planning
I was seeing just the translucent bar at the bottom. I had to reboot my Mac and now I see an ad for a prep school here in Rochester. Not really relevant to me since I have no kids in K12 any more. Maybe the ad wants me to be an influencer..
ETA – After posting this, the ad disappeared and I have just the transparent bar. Also corrected ad. Ugh. 3 times I’ve done it.
MazeDancer
Can live with it.
If you are willing to match the revenue on an annual basis, you get to complain. Otherwise, free money is free money.
Mr. Bemused Senior
“The ad is too close to the button.”
Snarlymon
The ad is anchored to the bottom of the screen on both the iPad & iPhone and is unobtrusive. I don’t find it annoying.
WaterGirl
@Central Planning:
I was with you until this part.
I don’t know what that means. :-)
Mr. Bemused Senior
For me (Android phone) the ads have come and gone, alternating with the overlay shadow.
Mr. Bemused Senior
@Scout211: re. the button to add a link: I hit that too. I worked around it by switching to “visual” from “code”, then using visual’s link button.
Central Planning
@WaterGirl: I had add in there 3 times for when I meant ad, and I only noticed one each time I changed one. So it took me 3 times to get it right 😩
suilebhan
I’m seeing the translucent bar on both Edge and Chrome with my PC. Same with my Android phone using Chrome. I have yet to see and ad.
rikyrah
@p.a:
Thanks for explaining it. Cause, I didn’t know WTF that was at the bottom of my screen.
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl: There is autoplay. I just got a Unico add with a video, it played without me touching it. Many of the adds have animation, the Vistaprint one in particular drives me nuts.
Ruckus
@Paul in KY:
Same here. White 2 inch high by full width barely translucent box on the bottom of the screen.
RaflW
@WaterGirl: Aha, thanks. I hope we can keep it simple. And that the revenue is worth the hoopla.
Ruckus
@Central Planning:
I always spell add rather than ad – maybe it’s just because I used to work with geometry and trigonometry and yes basic math every day.
WaterGirl
@Spanish Moss: I will ask because I know Cole will be asking me. Is there audio autoplaying along with the video?
Or only video?
WaterGirl
@RaflW: Reminder: This is a one month experiment. There has been no decision beyond trying it for a month and evaluating it based on what we see and experience.
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl: It was muted by default. I did unmute it after the video started, just out of curiosity of whether there was actually sound with it. I guess I will add the disclaimer that I didn’t try to touch it, maybe I did accidentally?
EmanG
Tiny ad at the bottom, doesn’t bother me at all, especially if it helps power the site.
Darkrose
I’m currently on Chrome on an iPhone 12 mini with no ad blockers. I mostly see a translucent white bar covering the bottom 1/8th of my screen. I briefly got a backpack ad that flashed once, then it was back to the white bar.
On mobile, especially with a small phone, it’s definitely sub-optimal. The way it bounces up and down when a scroll is not quite hitting my motion sickness triggers, but it’s coming close. I do acknowledge that it’s partly a specific issue with this device, though.
kalakal
Android, Oneplus 13, duckduckgo. Translucent bar taking up about 15% at the bottom of the screen. This afternoon saw the ad for ski bag. Now back to blank bar.
Where it’s a real pain is when typing a comment. It slides up to the to of the. keypad so roughly half the screen is obscured
Mr. Bemused Senior
Interesting. On my phone the keyboard obscures the ad space at first but if I scroll to make it visible then it sticks.
They Call Me Noni
For a bit I saw an ad for Radisson hotels, but now nothing.
Barbara
@planetjanet: I have issues when I look at sites on my phone — the ad basically wipes out most of the content and I usually leave. On my desktop I have no issues.
HopefullynotCassandra
I didn’t notice the ad until I saw this post. I don’t have any issues with it.
Ruckus
The empty 2 inch bar is semi transparent. When the ad is there the ad is not in anyway transparent.
Now it’s not my blog, we aren’t paying for it or the storage or actually any of the cost which I’d bet is not zero. So if everyone spent 1 to 5 dollars a month how much would that take in? Not asking for the number just would that be enough? How much would be enough if it’s OK for us to know? What if the people that have proved they like the place by following it for decades paid? I believe I first had a name on BJ about 20 years ago. Not likely leaving any time soon, or as long as I live and am not in a stupor. (Yes I’m an old. Exactly how much of an old might earn an answer at some point in the future if it’s required for full time access. It might not….) But this is my home——–site.
gluon1
Chrome. I see it. The sides are translucent. Instead of being part of the screen, it covers the text or images at the bottom of the screen. That’s not generally a problem as the bottom of the page is usually the comment button of a post but it might get annoying and I wonder if it should take up the bottom instead so that nothing is hidden behind it.
Timill
@Ruckus: Here’s where you pay your $5/mo: patreon.com/c/balloonjuice/posts
Spanish Moss
@Ruckus: I have similar questions. How short are we in our monthly contributions? Since we decided to go add-free, I don’t recall reading about a need to raise more money due to inflation and rising costs in general. Perhaps I missed it.
I thought it was so cool that we came together as a community to make BJ add-free for everyone, which is different from every other site where you pay for add-free just for yourself. I loved that about BJ, and it makes me feel good to be a part of it.
Is there not a way to make it work through an annual fundraiser and increased contributions from those who are able to do it?
WaterGirl
@Spanish Moss: If you see that again and can be sure one way or another, please let me know.
WaterGirl
@Spanish Moss: I totally get where you’re coming from.
Please keep in mind that this is a one-month experiment. Not a decision to move forward with ads.
Ruckus
@Timill:
Done
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl:
Currently I am seeing a rotation between TwoPage curtains (?), LL Bean, and VistaPrint. Unico (the one with the video) did make another appearance. It did not autoplay but had the replay symbol, so I don’t think I can get it to repeat. For sure I am not touching anything near the add right now because I am intrigued.
Some of the adds change at least every second. For example, LLBean is cycling through highlighting different garments and prices. I got a screen recording in webm format. If you are interested in seeing what it looks like for someone without an add blocker I can send it to you.
Ol’ Nat
I’m not a fan. How much do I have to give to make it go away?
O. Felix Culpa
The ad takes up roughly 20% of reading space on the phone and nearly 25% on the Chromebook. I have an ad blocker on the Chromebook, so there’s an annoying translucent rectangle across the bottom of the screen. I don’t have an ad blocker (yet) on the phone, so I get some even more annoying ugly ads. Blech.
ETA: As kalakal mentioned above, it also interferes with visibility in the comment box.
O. Felix Culpa
@O. Felix Culpa:
Also too, I understand that this is an experiment. But what’s the reason for the experiment? Is it a shortfall in revenue necessary to keep the blog going? If that’s the case, then perhaps let the commentariat know and give us the opportunity to increase our financial support first, saving work on the back end and annoyance on the front end? Or is even BJ going the way of enshittification?
Gloria DryGarden
I’m on an iPad, using safari. I saw one ad briefly today. Otherwise, the translucent band is less than 1/8 of the page. A minor oddity.
If I end up on a different device and have ads flashing, and video playing down there, it would be too much visual distraction.
Gloria DryGarden
Since my last comment, I’ve gotten two ads, on safari. One was a video. It was disruptive. I was trying to read and understand complex international dynamics, on the Ukraine page. Mercy.
WaterGirl
@Spanish Moss: yes, please! and in your email please note the device the screen caps are in.
WaterGirl
@Ol’ Nat: This is a one month experiment. The best thing all of you can do is share your feedback, which is much appreciated.
This blog has never been about money for John, feedback from all of you will be a big factor in the decision-making.
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl: Sent.