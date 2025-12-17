Last night in comments Jay reminded all of us about the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) of 2017, which passed the House 419 to 3, the Senate 98 to 2, and was signed into law by someone named Donald J. Trump makes it illegal for the US to recognize any Russian claims to the parts of Ukraine that they have been occupying. Here’s the relevant portions:

SEC. 257. UKRANIAN ENERGY SECURITY.

(a) STATEMENT OF POLICY.—It is the policy of the United States— (1) to support the Government of Ukraine in restoring its sovereign and territorial integrity; (2) to condemn and oppose all of the destabilizing efforts by the Government of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in violation of its obligations and international commitments; (3) to never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Government of the Russian Federation or the separation of any portion of Ukrainian territory through the use of military force; (4) to deter the Government of the Russian Federation from further destabilizing and invading Ukraine and other independent countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucuses;

I honestly have no idea what would actually happen if the Senate was asked to ratify a treaty doing business as a peace agreement that violated US law. As in I don’t think it’s ever happened or anyone has ever had to think about it before.

Obligatory:

This will happen as you have always permitted it. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 3:45 AM

Putin does not seem to be getting into the holiday spirit:

Putin seethes with contempt for Europe, describing them as “подсвинки” (padsvinki, literally translating to “sucking pigs” or “young swine.” In this context, a derogatory term to describe European leaders as subservient followers of U.S. policy). Doesn’t seem in the mood for peace. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:25 AM

The Russian dictator delivered his usual “stand-up” about the goals of the “special military operation” and openly stated that if Russia’s terms are not accepted (which essentially amount to Ukraine’s capitulation), Russian forces will continue this war. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:11 AM

How many more such “stand-ups” does Putin have to give, and how many more civilians must die in Ukraine before the U.S. administration realizes that Russia does not want to end the war? — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:11 AM

Also from Putin’s cynical statements: 🔹”Oreshnik” will be put on combat duty by the end of the year. 🔹He called claims that Russia poses a threat to Europe “nonsense.” 🔹The issue of a buffer zone in Ukraine will be “resolved” consistently. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:11 AM

There’s a very dangerous illusion Europe is still living in: trying to play legal chess with russia — an enemy that is playing russian roulette with Europe itself. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Real Protection Is Needed Against This Russian Case History of Madness, and We Will Continue Now Working With All Partners to Ensure That Protection Is in Place – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! A brief update on today. First of all, reports from our regions. Wherever necessary, restoration efforts continue around the clock. This is often heroic work by our repair crews, our power engineers, engaged utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, especially in areas near the Russian border and along the front line. Everywhere, work is underway to restore electricity for our people and our communities. It is crucial that there are no gaps in these efforts. Local and regional authorities must not overlook a single street or village. The work must be prompt everywhere, and accountability is personal. And now I’d like to commend our first responders – the personnel of the State Emergency Service, especially in the south of Ukraine, where a lot of work must be done following recent Russian strikes. In the Odesa region, particularly Yurii Afanasiev, Ruslan Bobok, Yevhen Bielchenko, Vitalii Burlak, Vitalii Hrytsak, Serhii Liepshyi, Oleksii Maloman, Andrii Mandziuk, Serhii Morozov, and Oleksandr Semenov. Thank you, guys, and all your colleagues in Odesa and the region! Also, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, including Oleksandr Babii, Vladyslav Vozniuk, Dmytro Zarvanskyi, Andrii Kravchenko, and Volodymyr Krytskyi. I thank you and your colleagues! Every our region, every city, every community must be able to rely on the full effectiveness of emergency services, energy companies, and every government institution. The Ukrainian government must provide maximum support, and we are ensuring resources for this, including through our work with partners. Ukrainian diplomacy has two priorities: working for Ukraine’s defense and working for our resilience. These two elements actually underpin the protection of independence and the right of Ukrainians to live, and this is exactly what Russia is waging war against. Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war. And these signals are not only for us. It is crucial that our partners see them, and not only see them but also respond – especially partners in the United States, who often say that Russia wants to end the war. Yet the rhetoric and signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army. This Russian mindset must be recognized – and acted upon. And when they are in this very mindset, they will also undermine diplomacy – seeking, through various diplomatic language and pressure over specific points in documents – to merely mask their desire to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, and the desire to legitimize Russia’s theft of our land. And then come other countries in Europe, which someone in Russia might one day label their so‑called “historical lands.” Real protection is needed against this Russian case history of madness, and we will continue now working with all partners to ensure that protection is in place. Security measures are needed, financial measures are needed – including actions on Russian assets – political measures are needed. And the courage of all partners is required: to see the truth, acknowledge the truth, and act accordingly. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine and efforts to achieve security in precisely this way. Tomorrow, European leaders are meeting in Brussels. It will be a very important meeting. The outcome of this meeting – the result Europe produces – must make Russia feel that its desire to continue the war next year is pointless, because Ukraine will have support. This rests entirely with Europe; Europe must make this choice. We also expect our representatives to continue discussions and meetings with the U.S. team this week on steps that can work for peace and guaranteed security. I thank everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine! I thank everyone defending our state! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Protesters on Rustaveli Avenue today, December 17. Georgian Dream adopted a new law that prohibits “blocking sidewalks.” Police officers are warning protesters to “free the pavement.” #GeorgiaProtests

Day 385 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:09 PM

The law adopted by GD requires protesters to notify the police 5 days in advance if protesting on pavements. Police claimed permission was required and declared the protest illegal. But under the Constitution of Georgia, everyone has the right to assemble without any permit. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:29 PM

As people began gathering today, the regime police warned them not to “close the pavement,” whatever that means. They essentially tell all this people to go home because the protest is now banned. Hundreds on the photo risk jail. #GeorgiaProtests Day 385 📷 MOSE 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:12 PM

A large crowd has gathered in front of Georgia’s parliament today, despite police threatening unlawful mass arrests yesterday and again today. Day 385 of nonstop protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:29 PM

Georgian polyphonic song Mravalzhamieri performed on Rustaveli Ave on day 385 of nonstop protests in Georgia—celebrating the birthday of Mariam Pirashvili, a constant presence at the daily rallies, known for walking around with plastic bags and collecting garbage from protesters. 🎥 Ani Kavtaradze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 3:32 PM

And Georgia will never be Russia! It’s a matter of how long we are going to be stuck in this limbo created by the Russian takeover of governance in Georgia, and at what cost we will be liberated. It’s brutal, but they’ll never stabilize their menace in Georgia. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:08 PM

They risked it all to fight for freedom. On International Human Rights Day, and every day. Imprisoned journalists Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli will be awarded the 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in a ceremony at the European Parliament next week. [image or embed] — European Parliament (@europarl.europa.eu) December 10, 2025 at 12:57 PM

The Czech Republic:

Czechs have delivered as many as 11 trams and trolleybuses to Kharkiv 🇨🇿❤️ In Kharkiv, most of our public transport, ambulances, and fire trucks were destroyed years ago. The depots were easy targets, and Russia seized the chance to sow chaos. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:14 AM

And yet everything still works. Our ambulances all look different, donated by countries and organizations across the world. Our buses come in every color imaginable. Seeing them fills me with joy. They are moving reminders, rolling through the city, that say: “You are not alone.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:14 AM

Germany:

🇺🇦🇩🇪Ukraine Boosts Defense Partnership with Germany, Signing €1.2B+ in Contracts! In particular:

• €750 million — the largest artillery project: production of 200 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers on the new Zetros chassis to enhance Ukraine’s artillery capabilities. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:29 AM

/2. • €200 million — procurement of Ukrainian-made UAVs. The supply of Ukrainian drones is a key priority for stopping enemy advances and increasing enemy losses.

• Long-term supply of spare parts for Patriot systems to enable faster repairs, modernization, and restoration of existing systems. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:29 AM

/3. • Joint production of “Linza” UAVs by Frontline Robotics (Ukraine) and Quantum Systems (Germany) under the Build with Ukraine framework to scale tactical reconnaissance.

• Contracts signed for uninterrupted supply of modern tactical-level electronic warfare systems. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Sweden:

Swedish authorities have recorded the presence of Russian military personnel on “shadow” tankers in the Baltic Sea that are used to circumvent sanctions. According to the Swedish Navy, RF military personnel are on board some vessels suspected of transporting Russian oil.

www.svt.se/nyheter/inri… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:23 AM

At the same time, Russia maintains a constant presence of its forces along key maritime routes, despite officially denying the existence of the so-called “shadow fleet” used to bypass Western sanctions. Moscow continues to claim that this fleet is a Western fabrication. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:23 AM

Poland:

From Reuters:

WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) – Poland has decided to start producing anti‑personnel mines for the first time since the Cold War and plans to deploy them along its eastern border and may export them to Ukraine, the deputy defence minister told Reuters. Joining a broader regional shift that has seen almost all European countries bordering Russia, with the exception of Norway, announce plans to quit the global treaty banning such weapons, Poland wants to use anti-personnel mines to beef up its borders with Belarus and Russia. “We are interested in large quantities as soon as possible,” Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski told Reuters. The mines would be part of the “East Shield”, a defensive programme aimed at fortifying Poland’s borders with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, he said. Asked whether production of mines could begin next year, once the withdrawal process from the Ottawa Convention was completed, Zalewski said: “I would very much like that… We have such needs.” Poland began the process of withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention in August and had previously said it could start production of anti-personnel mines if needed, but that no formal decision had been taken. Zalewski’s comments are the first confirmation from Warsaw that it will go ahead with the move. According to the Landmine and Cluster Munitions Monitor, Poland told the U.N. in 1995 that it had abandoned production of anti-personnel mines in the mid-1980s and the export of such weapons had ceased. Belma, the state‑owned company that already supplies the Polish army with several other types of mines, said Poland would be equipped with millions of mines under the East Shield programme to secure its 800‑km (500-mile) eastern border. “We are preparing for Polish demand … to amount to 5-6 million mines of all types,” Belma’s CEO Jaroslaw Zakrzewski told Reuters. He added that, while the defence ministry has not placed an order yet, the company would be able to produce up to 1.2 million mines of all types, including anti-personnel mines, next year. Belma currently produces about 100,000 mines per year.

More at the link.

Belgium:

Who could have ever possibly suspected such a thing?

The US:

⚡️ Update: Trump yet to decide on new Russia sanctions, source says. “The President has made no new decisions regarding sanctions at this time,” a White House official told the Kyiv Independent. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 17, 2025 at 10:20 AM

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

The U.S. is planning new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to ramp up pressure on Moscow if President Vladimir Putin rejects a peace deal with Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. Options under consideration include targeting ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” — tankers used to transport Russian oil — and traders involved in facilitating these transactions, the sources told Bloomberg. These new sanctions could be announced as soon as this week, some of the sources added. A White House official told the Kyiv Independent that U.S. agencies are tasked with preparing policy options for the president, adding that no final decision has been taken. “The President has made no new decisions regarding sanctions at this time,” the official said. The U.S. had briefed European allies on the options considered, Bloomberg reported.

There won’t be new sanctions.

The Trump administration is pressuring EU countries not to support a reparations loan for Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets – politico reports [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Under the “peace plan” coordinated between the White House and the Kremlin, Washington wants to use part of Russia’s frozen assets to finance U.S.-led reconstruction efforts. A reparations loan, however, would allow Ukraine to decide for itself how to allocate the money. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Politico got this wrong, so let me fix it for them:

Under the “peace plan” coordinated between the White House and the Kremlin, Washington Trump, Witkoff, and Jared want s to scarf up use part of Russia’s frozen assets for themselves to finance U.S.-led reconstruction efforts . A reparations loan, however, would allow Ukraine to decide for itself how to allocate the money.

See, it wasn’t hard to get this edited correctly.

Back to Ukraine.

“Nothing to add… That’s what our family photos look like — pain along with love. That’s our life now,” wrote Anastasia, the wife of fallen fighter pilot Ivan Bolotov. 24yo man was killed in action in February 2025. This is unbearable. Photo: bolotova__nastya / Instagram [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 6:26 AM

Moscow has ruled out accepting a peace offer in which NATO troops would be stationed in Ukraine. As Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko puts it, the Kremlin will only accept such a deal that does not prevent it from, eventually, “destroying or subjugating Ukraine.” [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 17, 2025 at 12:29 PM

From The Kyiv Independent: (emphasis mine)

As Ukraine abandons hope of joining NATO anytime soon, it seeks the next best alternative: security guarantees basedon the alliance’s Article 5. President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have been clear: any peace deal not backed up by real force invites future Russian aggression — much like the infamous Budapest Memorandum. Following recent meetings in Berlin between Ukraine, U.S. and European officials, Washington appears open to providing the so-called “Article 5-like” security guarantees. What “Article 5-like” security guarantees would look like in practice has not been decided, with European and Ukrainian officials privately acknowledging that they themselves have not fully resolved this issue. However, Western and Ukrainian observers say that unless the West commits combat-ready troops on the ground, the guarantees will not deter Russia. Moscow has ruled out accepting a peace offer in which NATO troops would be stationed in Ukraine. As Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko puts it, the Kremlin will only accept such a deal that does not prevent it from, eventually, “destroying or subjugating Ukraine.” Speaking to journalists after the Berlin talks, Zelensky said Trump’s team appears “ready” to provide Kyiv with the coveted NATO-like security guarantees, certified by the U.S. Congress. While details remain scarce, a six-point joint statement by European leaders offers some clarity on what these guarantees may provide. A European-led, U.S.-backed force would be deployed in Ukraine’s rear to help rebuild Ukraine’s military and secure the seas and skies. The U.S. would also assist with ceasefire monitoring. The Coalition of the Willing has long sought a U.S. “backstop” for its Ukraine-bound “reassurance force,” for example, in the form of intelligence or aerial support. All this would be anchored in a “legally binding commitment” by partners to “restore peace and security” in the event of a future attack, through measures including “armed force, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions.” The formulation seems to grant parties broad discretion in selecting the tools they wish to use. This does indeed closely echo NATO’s Article 5, which says that assistance to an ally “may or may not involve the use of armed force.” Merezhko says that Article 5 works as an effective deterrent only because it is a “part of an institution,” backed by the full might of NATO. The only way such a guarantee could work for Ukraine, he adds, is if it frames any attack against Ukraine as an attack against the United States — mirroring another key part of Article 5. “Because otherwise, they might be trying to bamboozle us again into non-legal empty assurances like under the Budapest Memorandum,” Merezhko warns. However, the scale and shape of this promised involvement remains unclear, and the U.S. has been adamant — even before Trump’s return to office — that it will not deploy its troops in Ukraine. The European-led Coalition of the Willing is at least ready to put boots on the ground. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz even suggested peacekeepers could monitor a proposed “demilitarized zone” and possibly “act against corresponding Russian incursions and attacks.” But, “we’re not there yet,” the chancellor added in a comment emblematic of ambiguous debates on the reassurance force’s actual goals. Mathieu Boulegue, an expert on Eurasian security, called comparisons to Article 5 a “misnomer,” noting that the alliance has been unclear about the meaning of the guarantees in terms of military involvement. “It really is about how credible we are in terms of escalation control and escalation dynamics against the Kremlin,” Boulegue told the Kyiv Independent. “And right now, that credibility is very low to non-existent.” Zelensky’s focus on Congressional approval of U.S. guarantees carries a clear implication — if Russia attacks again, it is not clear whether Trump would honor his pledge. However, Jenny Mathers, senior lecturer in international politics at Aberystwyth University, warns that “nothing is stopping Trump from breaking his promises, or indeed ignoring legislation passed by Congress if he chooses.” The expert argues that Trump has already demonstrated his disregard for the legislature in domestic politics, as he “routinely oversteps his constitutional authority.” Furthermore, it is not only Ukraine that has trust issues with Trump. After the first year of his presidency, even NATO’s Article 5 does not seem so ironclad. In March, the U.S. president declared he would not defend those NATO members who do not spend enough on defense. Peace cannot be achieved quickly without Moscow agreeing to the conditions, and the Kremlin has made a ban on Ukraine joining NATO the “cornerstone” of its demands. It has also resolutely opposed the post-war presence of NATO troops in the country. Nevertheless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has been upbeat about the peace process, saying recently that the two sides are “on the verge” of reaching a deal. Experts foresee two scenarios. First, Russia will view the Article 5–like guarantees as genuine and thus reject the deal, sending the negotiations back to square one. No less menacing is the second option: Russia accepts the deal, which means it does not believe the U.S. will honor its guarantees. “It is highly unlikely that Russia would agree to such a deal unless there were some indication… that the U.S. would never carry out the terms of any security guarantee that it offered,” Mathers told the Kyiv Independent. But because what the West offers to Ukraine is so weak and ambiguous, the Kremlin is “comfortable” and “happy to push for continued discussions around security guarantees,” Boulegue notes.

More at the link.

Any security guarantees from the US will not be worth the paper they’re written on, even if they’re ratified by the Senate making such an agreement a treaty. Nor will they deter Russia because Putin is not stupid and knows they won’t be worth the paper they’re written on.

Novopidhorodne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Well that’s the Russian infantry all over.

Wut?

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia💔 Russia struck a residential building with an aerial bomb, injuring at least 26 people and leaving around 130 apartments destroyed or damaged. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 6:38 AM

Odesa:

A lady from Odesa shared this video – this is how folks keep their products “refrigerated” since they don’t have any electricity for the 4th day in a row. Someone from Kharkiv replies: We do that too! Stay strong! 🥹 [image or embed] — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) December 15, 2025 at 10:03 PM

On the surface, it might have looked like Russia achieved its goal: plunging Odesa into complete darkness on Dec. 13. The response unfolding across shops, houses, and entire neighborhoods tells a different story — one of determination, adaptation, and defiance. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 17, 2025 at 12:06 PM

The Kyiv Independent has the details: (emphasis mine)

ODESA, Ukraine — Rolling into Odesa’s downtown, the constant hum of hundreds of generators drowns the ability to converse. Just days earlier, the region came under a massive strike involving Shahed-type attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. The city, home to one million residents, was plunged into near-complete darkness on Dec. 13, with hundreds of thousands of residents left without electricity, while water and heating services became scarce. “The emergency situation that arose as a result of the enemy’s massive attack on the energy infrastructure has acquired the status of a state-level emergency,” Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Dec. 17. Some residents have remained without electricity to this day. On the surface, it might have looked like Russia achieved its goal: plunging Odesa into complete darkness. The response unfolding across shops, houses, and entire neighborhoods tells a different story — one of determination, adaptation, and defiance. Ludmyla Shvets, a lifelong Odesa resident, works as an engineer at the Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia). From the first days of Russia’s all-out war, the railway became a symbol of survival, evacuating civilians from front-line areas and transporting them to safety. For workers like Shvets, the pressure of wartime life at home never eclipsed the need to support others. Electricity returned to her apartment only four days after the attack. Still, she focused on feeding her family and helping neighbors. “Because I live in an older building, I have a gas stove,” she said. “My son lives in a new, fully electrified building, so I cooked for him, made tea in a thermos, and brought it over.” She described how neighbors coordinate during outages — sharing extension sockets, carrying water, and relying on local “Points of Resilience,” community hubs where residents can charge devices and warm up during blackouts. “We also work together with our neighbors — carrying water, going to the store,” Shvets said. “At the ‘Point of Resilience,’ we cooperate as well: one person uses a socket, and three or four others nearby can charge their devices too.” For her, the war has stripped away misconceptions. “I’ve noticed that war acts like a litmus test — it shows who people really are,” she said. “I’m lucky: I’m surrounded by people you can survive this war with.” “They think they can scare us, make us ‘Russian,’ but what I see and feel… every strike only widens the gap between us and them. They won’t succeed.” Shvets’ experience is echoed across Odesa. Olexandra Kononenko, a sales consultant at a children’s clothing and toy store, said her family bought a modern generator early in the war, capable of powering a small refrigerator. But until recently, they relied mostly on flashlights and power banks. The latest blackout — now in its fifth day — changed that. “We power our generator and help neighbors in our five-story building,” Kononenko said. “When my husband comes home from work, he turns it on so anyone who needs it can charge phones or power banks. We share it with older residents, too.” For families with children, water shortages have been as difficult as the blackout itself. “With two kids, hygiene is critical,” she said. “I’ve learned a rule: if you can do something now, do it, because there might not be water later.” She paused before adding, “Honestly, do the Russians think these attacks will change anything? Our hatred and disdain for them have already reached a peak. That’s why we hold on.” In some neighborhoods, support has taken on a more organized form. The Polischuk family, including 17-year-old Fedir, runs a family-run “Point of Resilience,” offering tea, coffee, and electricity to anyone who needs it. “We have a space where people can come for tea, coffee, talk, and of course charge devices,” Fedir said. “We also hand out toys for children and have upgraded the area with extra sofas and better food.” As outages stretch longer than they did early in the war — once up to 14 hours, now often more — people adapt quickly. Marina Deniyovska said the hardships have not broken morale. Living without electricity and heating is difficult, she noted, but nothing compared to what Ukrainian soldiers endure on the front line every day.

More at the link.

Zaporizhzhia:

Russia launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia and its district‼️ In the regional center, two residential buildings were hit, with people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

In the Kushuhum community, a woman was wounded. She is receiving urgent medical care. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:17 AM

Ukrainian media report that at least 21 people, including one child, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging an infrastructure facility and an educational institution. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:32 AM

Kupyansk:

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck a Russian artillery depot in the Luhansk region that belonged to the 101st Separate Logistics Support Brigade of the occupying Russian forces’ 51st Army.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:38 PM

Pokrovsk:

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukrainian forces have regained control over 16 square kilometers (6.2 square miles) in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 17 following his participation in the 32nd Ramstein-format Defense Contact Group meeting. “Despite months of Russian pressure, our units are holding the line and gradually reclaiming lost ground. In Pokrovsk, we have returned control over 16 square kilometers of territory,” Syrskyi said on Telegram. He added that Russian forces have been attempting to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold their defensive positions and seize the initiative. In addition to gains within the city, Ukrainian forces also liberated 56 square kilometers (21.6 square miles) of territory near the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, located west of Pokrovsk, he said. Syrskyi said the situation on the front line remains “difficult,” as Russia has concentrated up to 710,000 troops for its ongoing strategic offensive operations. Control of territory inside Pokrovsk — potentially the largest city to fall since Bakhmut in 2023 — has been highly politicized by both Kyiv and Moscow. In reality, because of the saturation of the battlefield with drones and Russia’s use of infiltration tactics, assessing control accurately and independently is increasingly difficult.

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Rostov on Don, Russia:

Several explosions were reported in Bataysk, Rostov region, Russia, with a drone alert in effect. One of the downed UAVs may have struck a residential house. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 5:07 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

At night, drones paid a visit to Russia’s Slavyansk-on-Kuban. Reports say that an oil refinery was attacked. In 2025 it processed about 5.2 million tons of crude oil and condensate per year and was involved in supplying Russian occupying forces. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:38 AM

Moscow:

In Russia, Radomir Kurtić, a representative of the Serbian defense company Jugoimport SDPR, died “under suspicious circumstances.”

Kurtić was in Moscow for the second time as a representative of Jugoimport SDPR.

www.blic.rs/vesti/politi… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 5:24 AM

A company commission visited the office in Moscow and discovered that a large number of documents and computer hard drives were missing. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 5:24 AM

Russian investigative authorities provided no official information about what happened to the embassy, to Jugoimport SDPR representatives in Moscow, or to Serbia’s security services. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 5:24 AM

We’re selling oil for 13% less than it costs us produce. We’re selling oil for about 40% less than what the budget needs. We’re ****ed — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 3:38 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos tonight. Here is some adjacent material.

💙💛 On #InternationalDayOfVeterinaryMedicine, we’d like to recognise an amazing Ukrainian vet. 🩺

Our latest interview features vet, Oleksii Chyzhenko, who cares for urban & rural pets, wildlife & animals who give companionship & comfort to the military:

naturewatch.org/meet…

#EasternEuroAnimals [image or embed] — Naturewatch Foundation (@naturewatch.org) December 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM

Open thread!