Picked Joelle up this afternoon, and we are home, and she is struggling a little bit with the mental fog and in pain. That’s all I have for now.
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by John Cole| 91 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Picked Joelle up this afternoon, and we are home, and she is struggling a little bit with the mental fog and in pain. That’s all I have for now.
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91Comments
Trivia Man
Thanks for checking in. Call if you need us.
laura
Best wishes for a manageable night- rest for Joelle and fortitude for her carer.
Still fully expecting the Blog father is going to fall in love with being married So Hard, and It’ll be swell for him and Joelle.
Westyny
Best wishes to you both for a full, ambulatory recovery for Joelle.
YY_Sima Qian
Best wishes to you both JC.
YY_Sima Qian
Last week I posted about the leaked trial footage for the former commander of the PLA 38th Group Army who had refused to carry out the orders to clear Beijing of protestors by all means necessary in June 4, 1989. Now the NYT has published an article on the subject & content (gift link below):
BeautifulPlumage
Best wishes for a speedy, pain controlled recovery. So glad she has you to help, ya big softy with a too big brain.
YY_Sima Qian
Taiwan, Japan & the PRC have been in the international news in the last few weeks. Here is a good summary of the post-WW II history of Taiwan’s status, & how Japan’s & the US’ view of that status have shifted over time (w/o either explicitly acknowledging the shift):
Not sure about Heer’s recommendation at the end, that it is time for the Taiwan, the PRC, Japan & the US to clarify Taiwan’s status, is wise. Attempts at such clarification will quickly expose how incompatible those positions are, & push the parties into corners they can’t get out of. However, he is correct that Beijing, Taipei, Tokyo & DC have all salami slices away at the ambiguities surrounding Taiwan’s status, so that the status quo, advisable though it may be, may unfortunately no longer be tenable.
I posted the below study from the Lowy Institute early in the year, but it is an excellent summary of the official international positions wrt Taiwan & the PRC’s claim over Taiwan:
Pennsylvanian
Unsolicited advice…You’ve got this. Joelle is made of sturdy stuff. Take pain meds as subscribed for at least 48 hours. Do not wait for the pain to get bad. Take the meds, even when you don’t want to, into day 3 if needed. Do not F around with surgical pain in early days.
Then stop taking pain meds asap when advil/alleve will do, the sooner the better. Be well. I am not a medical professional and do not play one on TV.
Jackie
Glad you’re home, Joelle! Let the drugs help ease your pain, and may Cole’s nursing skills be skillful!
Fair Economist
Best wishes to you both!
Sandia Blanca
I’m sure she’s glad to be back home. Sending healing thoughts for her and encouragement to both of you.
Aziz, light!
@YY_Sima Qian: Good articles. Thanks YY.
piratedan
It is with a heavy heart that I post that our little void of self-appointed righteousness (Blackberry) has crossed over the rainbow bridge this evening. She had twenty years of not putting up with anyone’s shit, demanding to be fed the good stuff, primary lap positions on demand and was the household arbiter of just how much the doggos could get away with.
Anytime a furry loved one passes its hard, its the one part of the human-pet contract that is the toughest to pay. Yet, she had twenty years with us, watched my kids go from boys to men, travelled across country with us (some of it on my head) and was an integral part of our household and her legacy will be told in family and friendly gatherings with rueful smiles and shared laughter.
Some of you got to meet her at the meetup this fall and if you note a touch of melancholia in my responses over the next few days, now you will understand why. Sharing this doesn’t resolve the loss, but in a way, its a step towards accepting it and its effects of no longer having her physical presence in our lives everyday.
Remember to scritch and hug your own tonight as a reminder that we don’t get to keep them forever and to treasure them while you can. Now to attend to the rest of the menagerie who will be out of sorts with their new shared reality.
Melancholy Jaques
Is anybody going to talk about that asshole’s TV appearance? I see posts on bluesky saying it was all lies – shocking – and he was rambling. Did anyone watch it? Is it even worth talking about?
Joy in FL
@piratedan: I’m very sorry about Blackberry.
Pennsylvanian
@piratedan: Painful news. I’m so sorry.
We lost our sweet Juliet this year, at almost 17.
The loss of a family member aches. Reminisce the good and examine the rest.
Be of good cheer when able. Fight like hell when necessary.
Juju
@Pennsylvanian: I’ve been told by my physician not to take ibuprofen for pain until my knee replacement is completely healed. Apparently bone mending needs inflammation to induce the mending. I didn’t know that, but I have not taken ibuprofen at since.
I had my second knee replacement starting at 12:30 yesterday and things went well. I had a very large chance to have the same rare occurrence happen with the second surgery, and it did not happen. The surgery lasted an hour and a half instead of the five hours the first one took and that is all I wanted. I can breathe again. I’m doing what the doctors and physical therapists want me to do and so far so good. Today I have to climb three steps and I can go home. I think I can do it. Wish me luck. My dogs might go nuts if they don’t see me.
I hope things are going well Joelle. I am really beginning to see a light at the end of the double knee replacement tunnel and it’s not another train. I hope you are feeling the same way or better.
NotMax
Couple of items which caught the eye today.
First, “Research? We don’t need no stinking research.”
Next, Knives out Junior or “[insert company’s name here] My First Fetish.”
Kristine
@piratedan: I am so very sorry.
Juju
@piratedan: I’m so sorry to read of your loss. I envy the twenty years you had with your dear little girl. I will make sure to give extra hugs to my girls when I get home.
NotMax
@Melancholy Jaques
Made no attempt to seek it out. On purpose. Reports are it was the usual litany of lies and sequence of smears.
eclare
@piratedan:
I am so sorry!
frosty
@Pennsylvanian:
Good advice. The last time (only time) I had surgery I took the Oxy for a day or two then found Aleve took care of the pain.
frosty
I’m only going to comment on this item and that comment is: Climate “alarmism”? It is to weep.
The others? OMG
Melancholy Jaques
@NotMax:
Our experience has been that the lies are believed by about half of the nation and the media consider the smears delightful content.
I was just wondering if there was anything notable.
mvr
@piratedan: My condolences. Glad your sharing.
YY_Sima Qian
@piratedan: My condolences.
NotMax
@Melancholy Jaques
I suspect far less than 10% of the nation bothered tuning in. The message is as stale as month-old bread.
Kelly
Woke up to several devices beeping as the power came back one. A few dozen trees down in the neighborhood. Everyone’s homes OK. I blissfully slept thru 50 mph gusts and an inch of rain. Tonight’s weather forecast is 2 to 3 inches of rain. Tomorrow another 2 to 3 inches plus wind gusts up to 40 mph. Several thousand Oregon households still out of power.
Keeping my phone charged, dishes washed and the RV runs on propane. Our river is forecast to rise from 2,000 cfs to around 25,000 cfs by morning. This isn’t a flood this is how undammed rivers behave. The interesting part is this will be biggest rain storm since the Beachie Fire burned 2/3 of our canyon in 2020. Recent high flows have been 17,000 to 18,000 so this would be a big step up.
PAM Dirac
@piratedan: Very sorry to hear that. Sending scritches and treats to the rest of the crew.
Gloria DryGarden
@piratedan: I’m so sorry!
cain
@piratedan: I’m sorry, it’s so hard to see this pets die. My deepest condolences.
cain
@NotMax:
dismantling anything that would warn us about climate change. Assholes. I wonder which industry paid for that? AI? BIg oi?
Jay
It was the Petty’s-burg Address.
like a metaphor
ha!
Gloria DryGarden
@NotMax: I’ve hiked up to NCAR from a friend’s house, who lives just down the hill from it. It seems an important place in Boulder, and it troubles me to think of dismantling such important research. It’s set against the open space, beautiful prairie meadows. It’s a little bit personal. Besides, the changes in climate, the wilder variability in weather and storms, and temperatures, is observably obvious.
These anti climate change folks ought to be in Boulder tonight for some high winds and tree limbs crashing into the road, and some power outages. Just to enjoy a little of what Boulder has to offer. Maybe get blown away. It’s a beautiful town.
actually it’s getting pretty darn windy down here in Denver, so it may be getting even worse up there in Boulder. The power company has been turning off power in high wind areas today, to prevent fires from downed lines. We’re all still shook up by the Marshall fire a few years back, when high winds and power lines were a part of it.
Gloria DryGarden
@Melancholy Jaques: not gonna watch a replay, even. To quote Suzanne, I had
haveto wash my hair tonight.
@Jay: good one!
I swear I did the x in the corner, to put two replies, but the one to Jay disappeared. Is the page malfunctioning?
Does the transparency strip at the bottom of each page, that showed an ad briefly today, count as another type of climate change?
like a metaphor
Not me, I had to ScotchGuard my golf bags tonight
Sister Golden Bear
Wishing Joelle a speedy recovery. I second what’s been said about keeping ahead of the pain.
@piratedan: I’m so sorry. My condolences.
Gloria DryGarden
@like a metaphor: exactly! You had something important to attend to!
like a metaphor
@Gloria DryGarden: I’m still laughing about the Survivor finale announcement. This really is the dumbist timeline
Martin
@like a metaphor: A close friend of mine watches the finales with a friend of his who is one of the directors of the show. I need to ask how that went over.
TS
From my many friends who have new knees (I keep telling my right knee it just has to last a few more years) those who did the physio as required fared the best by far. They complained and cried and said it was never going to work, but they found out to the contrary that a few weeks misery meant a working knee for the future – and I know nothing about medical issues except what I read on the inter webs which is mostly all wrong – but I report as told by those who have been through the process.
VeniceRiley
Dog speed, Joelle. I mean that literally!
prostratedragon
@cain:
Don’t forget, they’ve been doing this since the 1970s. They must feel like they can’t stop now.
Gloria DryGarden
@Martin: there’s something about surviving, and something being final, that dovetails.
The show, and the liar in chief taking over the finale of “Survivor’s” time slot for his own command performance of his speech-making practices.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
@like a metaphor: I was pleased to read that the Trump break in the Survivor finale only applied to the East coast and the Midwest. Here on the West coast, the finale was uninterrupted:-)
Jay
LMAO, Hey Paul, wannna use the fish spear I made?
Lean down, look in the water closely.
Gurgle, gurgle.
Gee, I don’t know what happened to Paul, we just saw his body drifting out by the reef.
WaterGirl
@Juju: There is not agreement among doctors on the advil vs. Tylenol with bones knitting thing. When I broke my ankle in 2018 my doctor forbade advil. But others with different doctors had no problem with it. Maybe there is more definitive info now? I have no idea.
WaterGirl
@piratedan: I am so sorry. I know what blackberry meant to you. So hard to lose them!
WaterGirl
@Kelly: holy cow, you dint need this!!
Noskilz
Glad to hear she is out of the hospital.
Layer8Problem
@piratedan: So very sorry for your loss. Twenty years was such a good run.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@like a metaphor: If the timing had been a bit worse, I might have been able to honestly say “I’d love to watch, but I’ve got an appointment to get my throat sliced open, and I don’t want to be late for that”. I think the trope is actually called “I need to go iron my dog”.
Odie Hugh Manatee
You got this, John. As advised, keep the pain meds at prescribed dosage for the first few days and then carefully adjust it as needed. You want a steady level of relief, not peaks and valleys in the pain.
It’s nice to care for someone you care about, eh? It sure is, especially as you build up ‘credits’ to cash in as needed in the future. For example, my wife needs her Achilles tendons stretched after a day on them at work. I give her 20 minutes of “foot” every workday evening before bed, five minutes on each foot done twice.
That allows me to ask for a back rub as necessary and I do cash in on it regularly. Welcome to relationship economics…lol!
Get better, Joelle! You got this…
@piratedan:
My condolences on the loss of your pupper. Twenty years is one heck of a good run but you sure do get attached to the little monsters in that time, too.
Good memories are something to hold dear and our pets give us a lot of them. Peace…
Joelle
@Juju: oh Juju- how my heart goes out to you!
I’m in kind of a bad place at the moment. All the blocks have worn off and I’m bleeding at the incision. Mucho pain. Trying to power through it.
Baud
@Melancholy Jaques:
Joy is seeing reddit bored about Trump the day after he speaks. Maybe something is changing.
David_C
@Joelle: So sorry! I hope someone from home health is coming by soon. My wife had her 2nd knee replacement last week, with some anesthesia-induced complications that led to a few days at the hospital. The first day is hard.
Elizabelle
@Joelle: Oh, Joelle, sorry to hear. I hope you are able to take some meds shortly, and they offer relief.
Elizabelle
@Baud: The Brave Bezos WaPost and the Brave FTF NY Times both slam the speech in their headlines so, yeah, something has changed. And I did not even see a story up on BBC, but could have missed it. At last.
I just woke up to check if he’d declared war on Venezuela.
David_C
On top of our knee replacement saga, Larry the cat passed on Tuesday. He was a Manx with poor bowel control and very sensitive to loud noises. His habit of horking up hairballs turned into constant vomiting, and he finally gave up on eating and grooming, and combined with his weight loss, we knew it was time. He came from the Island of Misfit Cats was found abandoned by the highway, so I think he did OK by us.
And sorry about Blackberry.
Princess
@Elizabelle: No, no war on Venezuela — just in the rest of us. We’re failing to appreciate how great he is and how much he’s done for us.
Elizabelle
WaPost headline: (not a gift link)
In a rushed and combative speech, Trump casts blame for economic fears
The President quickly jumped from one topic to the next, weaving a mixture of criticism for his predecessor with praise for his own policies on immigration, inflation, and social issues.
NY Times:
In Combative Speech, Trump Tries to Deflect Blame for Economic Worries
Over 18 minutes, President Trump disparaged Democrats, including former President Biden, and played up gains that many Americans say they are not experiencing.
===
In WaPost story: Trump apparently said this. Jebus.
“One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead,” Trump said. “Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail. Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”
Elizabelle
@Princess: So true. The Buffoon was apparently bragging about all the tax refunds that will be arriving next Spring.
All I hear is “If we make it through December…”
WaPost story ends with this:
Top WaPost reader comment: “I’ll pass and wait for the South Park transcript.”
MagdaInBlack
@Elizabelle: Yes, but Susie told him to keep it to 20 minutes, and he is very proud he did. She told him “Whatta good boy.”
theguardian.com/us-news/2025/dec/18/trump-end-year-primetime-nation-address-opinion-polls-economy
( 2nd to last paragraph is where he got his pat on the head.)
Elizabelle
@MagdaInBlack: He is such an imbecile.
satby
@piratedan: @Pennsylvanian: Condolences to you both. To be in a family, safe and well loved is their heaven, and you gave them that. It’s all they dream of.
@Juju: Glad to hear things went very well and potential complications was averted. Good luck going home today and in making a full recovery!
Baud
@Elizabelle:
Uh oh. Trump’s in trouble. They’re treating him like a Dem.
satby
@Joelle: Hang in there. I hope you’re actually sleeping now, and that today is a bit better. ❤️
Princess
The staging was terrible too. The angry man, surrounded by all that Christmassy cheer, like grandpa who ruins yet another Xmas. And too many trees, too close to the podium. He looked like he was about to be devoured by a spruce.
Layer8Problem
@Joelle: I hope you’re feeling better very soon!
Layer8Problem
@David_C: Sorry for Larry’s passing. Having a loving, safe home is the best gift you can give them.
kalakal
@piratedan: So sorry to hear that. My condolences, it always breaks your heart. Sounds like she lived her best life
piratedan
@David_C: my empathetic sympathies, those fur babies do get past our emotional defenses don’t they? Condolences to you and yours on Larry’s crossing.
Paul in KY
@piratedan: Very sorry to hear of this. She had a long and wonderful life with y’all, though! I will hug and love on mine ASAP.
Paul in KY
@Juju: Hope all turns out the best for you!
Paul in KY
@like a metaphor: I had to polish the cat…
Paul in KY
@Martin: Best player won: Evil Glinda, AKA Savannah. She’ll be on the Survivor 50 show with Rizo (another very tough player).
Paul in KY
@David_C: My condolences on passing of your kitteh. Know he had a great life with y’all.
WaterGirl
@MagdaInBlack:
Q: “How did I do?” (with my big speech)
A: “You kept it in the allotted 20 minutes.”
Where I come from, that’s called damned with faint praise.
When called by a potential employer for a potential new employee, most former employers fear saying anything bad about previous employees lest they get sued, etc.
So those reviews are filled with things like “he is very punctual” and bullshit stuff that basically screams DO NOT HIRE THIS GUY.
WaterGirl
@Joelle: Oh, no. That sucks. Ugh. Hopefully by the time you read this, if you read this, you’ll be in less pain and things will be more under control.
WaterGirl
@David_C: So very sorry. When you know, you know, and there’s nothing else to be done but the final thing we can do because we love them. So hard, but our love carries us through.
brooklyndodger
@piratedan:
Hi, longtime lurker chiming in – having just read this and sending condolences (and woofs, and shimmies, and noodges, which my old terrier is fond of doing).
Ruviana
@Elizabelle: AND when we get rid of NCAR, we’ll be even hotter!
Juju
@Joelle: that’s terrible. My block is still working but it’s supposed to wear off Sunday to Monday. I am not looking forward to that. Maybe someday if we ever meet we can compare scars. I’m a bit unusual because gabapentin seems to really help along with the oxycodone, and even by itself. It makes me a bit loopy but that’s better than eye popping pain. I hope you find something that works for you, especially when you do your physical therapy. I do not know how I would get through some of the physical therapy without the drugs. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and thinking good thoughts and sending them your way.
lowtechcyclist
@Joelle:
Hoping you feel better soon, and in the meantime, I hope they give you good stuff for the pain. Good luck!
Paul in KY
@Joelle: Hope it gets better ASAP!
WTFGhost
@Joelle: Power is quiet and peaceful when it comes to bearing pain – it’s deep within you, and it floats to the surface, if you can keep the waters calm.
You don’t need to be unduly brave – you have medication to help. You just have to be smart, and recognize it will end.
Keep an eye on that bleeding, you have a deep incision, and that means they need to keep any injury in the skin, so no infection can travel more deeply. Good luck, fast healing, and 9lb Hammer and Wedding Cake are both excellent strains for pain control.
WTFGhost
@piratedan: Deepest condolences – may you have dreams of precious kitties that are only comforting, not engrieving.
Chigail
You can Do it. Sending you both encouragement and good thoughts.
Nancy
Loving a pet has to include the awareness that the time of loss will come. I’m sad for you while thinking of my own history of lost pets, guess this is me trying to empathize.
Thinking of you and your dogs and hoping that you can remember fun times as you grieve.