The title is my favorite Joe Biden quote ever. I’m pre-deploying against tonight’s prime-time Trump buffoonery, which I do not plan to watch because I’d rather jam chopsticks into my own eardrums than listen to that braying asshole. CNN:

Trump tries to change the mood about his presidency The White House says that Trump will speak Wednesday evening about the “historic accomplishments that he has garnered for our country over the past year.” Presidents often like to sum up their efforts before Americans start to concentrate on the holidays. And in addition to the economy, Trump will be expected to crow over his successful crackdown on the southern border and perhaps to explain his apparent bid to topple Venezuela’s leader.

According to CNN, JD Vance had to clean-up after his boss this week. The report claims Vance delivered a “coherent and disciplined argument for [Trump’s] 10-month stewardship of the economy” in Allentown.

Trump kicked off the “affordability is not a hoax” tour last week at a Poconos casino. He ignored the “affordability” talking points and made dumb racist comments and yapped about windmills instead.

Here are a couple of comments from Vance’s clean-up on aisle 47 speech, which CNN found both coherent and disciplined:

“The thing that I’d ask from the American people is a little bit of patience.” “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Yeah, that’s totally going to work. If Americans are known for anything besides military adventurism and all-you-can-eat buffets, it’s their patience.

***

Speaking of deeply, catastrophically unpopular people and things, Josh Marshall at TPM wonders if tech broligarchs are ready to be on the “downward turn of the wheel,” having thrown in their lot with Trump and gone all-in on AI: (gift link)

I started thinking about this more when I began to realize just how unpopular AI is, a point I mentioned a week or so ago… I found myself surprised just how widespread hostility to AI is… If it’s not laying you off, it’s jacking up your utility rates so they can run the data crunching plantations that are going to take your job… They’re all in for AI. They’re all in for Trump. And you can’t learn that just by reading the Wall Street Journal or small political magazines. You learn it on TikTok and Twitter and Facebook. Do they know that part of the health premiums going through the roof for a lot of people is going to be on them, just because they’re so prominent in our current political landscape as part of team Trump? I don’t think the tech boys have much sense that politics shifts both ways, that what happened in the winter of 2024/25 wasn’t permanent. Indeed, it didn’t last through 2025. Do they know what it’s like to be holding the bag for a significant amount of main force political backlash? And not just worrying about Democrats being in power but having Republicans trying to stay in office trying to shift the ire in their direction? I have very little sense that that’s the case.

I think some, like broligarch Peter Thiel, do understand that political winds shift, which is why he deems freedom and democracy “incompatible.” Maybe the broligarchs hoped to stand up a durable panopticon and make pesky elections irrelevant before Trump’s popularity cratered and power started ebbing away.

In that case, they could rule over us like a feudal lords. But maybe that project isn’t on schedule. We’ll see soon enough.

***

To end on a cheerier note, here are Sandhill Cranes YELLING in my yard early yesterday, as they do most mornings.

Here’s a quartet hollering in my swamp this chilly morning. Along with Limpkins, they make the best alarm clocks ever! #birds #SandhillCranes [image or embed] — Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 8:07 AM

The late Queen had a bagpiper for an alarm clock. I have Sandhills. I win!

Open thread.