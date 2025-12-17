The title is my favorite Joe Biden quote ever. I’m pre-deploying against tonight’s prime-time Trump buffoonery, which I do not plan to watch because I’d rather jam chopsticks into my own eardrums than listen to that braying asshole. CNN:
Trump tries to change the mood about his presidency
The White House says that Trump will speak Wednesday evening about the “historic accomplishments that he has garnered for our country over the past year.” Presidents often like to sum up their efforts before Americans start to concentrate on the holidays. And in addition to the economy, Trump will be expected to crow over his successful crackdown on the southern border and perhaps to explain his apparent bid to topple Venezuela’s leader.
According to CNN, JD Vance had to clean-up after his boss this week. The report claims Vance delivered a “coherent and disciplined argument for [Trump’s] 10-month stewardship of the economy” in Allentown.
Trump kicked off the “affordability is not a hoax” tour last week at a Poconos casino. He ignored the “affordability” talking points and made dumb racist comments and yapped about windmills instead.
Here are a couple of comments from Vance’s clean-up on aisle 47 speech, which CNN found both coherent and disciplined:
“The thing that I’d ask from the American people is a little bit of patience.”
“Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
Yeah, that’s totally going to work. If Americans are known for anything besides military adventurism and all-you-can-eat buffets, it’s their patience.
***
Speaking of deeply, catastrophically unpopular people and things, Josh Marshall at TPM wonders if tech broligarchs are ready to be on the “downward turn of the wheel,” having thrown in their lot with Trump and gone all-in on AI: (gift link)
I started thinking about this more when I began to realize just how unpopular AI is, a point I mentioned a week or so ago… I found myself surprised just how widespread hostility to AI is… If it’s not laying you off, it’s jacking up your utility rates so they can run the data crunching plantations that are going to take your job…
They’re all in for AI. They’re all in for Trump. And you can’t learn that just by reading the Wall Street Journal or small political magazines. You learn it on TikTok and Twitter and Facebook. Do they know that part of the health premiums going through the roof for a lot of people is going to be on them, just because they’re so prominent in our current political landscape as part of team Trump?
I don’t think the tech boys have much sense that politics shifts both ways, that what happened in the winter of 2024/25 wasn’t permanent. Indeed, it didn’t last through 2025. Do they know what it’s like to be holding the bag for a significant amount of main force political backlash? And not just worrying about Democrats being in power but having Republicans trying to stay in office trying to shift the ire in their direction? I have very little sense that that’s the case.
I think some, like broligarch Peter Thiel, do understand that political winds shift, which is why he deems freedom and democracy “incompatible.” Maybe the broligarchs hoped to stand up a durable panopticon and make pesky elections irrelevant before Trump’s popularity cratered and power started ebbing away.
In that case, they could rule over us like a feudal lords. But maybe that project isn’t on schedule. We’ll see soon enough.
***
To end on a cheerier note, here are Sandhill Cranes YELLING in my yard early yesterday, as they do most mornings.
Here’s a quartet hollering in my swamp this chilly morning. Along with Limpkins, they make the best alarm clocks ever! #birds #SandhillCranes
— Betty Cracker of Florida (@bettycrackerfl.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 8:07 AM
The late Queen had a bagpiper for an alarm clock. I have Sandhills. I win!
Open thread.
268Comments
Omnes Omnibus
My phone barks like a dog.
Old School
The Queen probably regretted not having Florida in the empire.
suzanne
This is a really good point. I think most politically aware people actually fall into this mindset, though. When one has underlying values, it’s easy to assume that others do, too. But most people really don’t, or at least not values that they really think of in a political way. They have interests instead, and those are much shiftier, more emotional, more influenced by dumb things.
Mr. Suzanne, who was the poli sci major, reminds me of this. A bit of a double-edged sword, as he notes….. because there will be times when we win, and many of us will interpret that as greater alignment than actually exists.
Scout211
I was a little disappointed to read this.
Will Trump listen to the judge’s warning? Doubtful.
So now it’s costing $400 million!?
Dorothy A. Winsor
Luckily, my writer group meets tonight, so I’ll be cut off from whatever Piggy says.
I loathe the way AI keeps interfering in whatever I’m doing online, offering to “help.” Go away!
Princess
I don’t plan to listen tonight, but it’s going to be hilarious — Piggy haranguing the country for being stupid and not appreciating how great he is.
Im afraid that as time goes on, my response to Piggy’s tweets and speeches and utterances is laughter, not shock or outrage. Even his gross Reiner tweet. He’s become ridiculous in my eyes. It’s all funny.
Tim C
Hey. Betty? I’m really really glad you are still with us. No need to update on health, that’s not every jackal’s business, and certainly not mine, but people should hear that kind of thing when they make a difference.
Keep being awesome.
Princess
@Tim C: Thank you for articulating something I think every time she posts.
prostratedragon
The title is my favorite Joe Biden quote ever.
Mine too, oh yes. It’s like a prayer.
RevRick
JD Vance made his remarks before a selected, and perhaps captive audience, at a Uline warehouse. The Uhleins are a notorious, rightwing, billionaire couple who founded their warehouse empire, so if the audience included any warehouse workers, they knew how to clap North Korea style. The local paper, The Morning Call, reported Vance’s claims, but noted critics who said the BBB benefits the wealthiest the most, that unemployment has risen from its low when Trump took office, and just 31% of Americans are satisfied with Trump’s economic record.
Kristine
I love sandhills.
I live a mile or so from Lake Michigan. A few weeks ago, I was walking along a trail when I heard that distinctive clatter call over and over. It was like a gathering of the sandhill clans—they’d collect along the lakeside, then take off. I watched the V-formations split up and reform in flight as they headed south. It was really something.
Liminal Owl
@Scout211: It will cost at least $400 million—for the half-completed project that will remain when he leaves office, with the contractors having ditched the project earlier when they realized that he’d follow his custom of not paying the bills.
And then taxpayers will be stuck with clean-up costs, unless there is a decision to leave the destruction as a fitting memorial to his presidency.
RaflW
I really don’t think he’ll manage to stay on the teleprompter. His recent PA rally was pretty damn pathetic, and he was a total WATB at both his recent “Christmas celebration” and Hanukkah one as well. Rambley, petulant, aggrieved are all exactly what people gather together for at the holidays (given the mix of relatives one may have, that’s kinda true!) but why TF would anyone subject themselves to an extra helping in prime time. I’d rather watch Allison Janey as fictional president on The Diplomat!
Baud
Ah, so the transition process begins
ETA: Today is the day JD Vance became the future president of the United States.
prostratedragon
Was thinking, “We get crows like that sometimes.”
Then. It. Started!
Kristine
@Scout211: I doubt it too. He’ll take it as permission to move full speed ahead.
But I swear I’ve read that one architect has left the project and no actual plans exist? Is the true? You can’t start installing infrastructure without plans, right?
lowtechcyclist
@suzanne:
I certainly made that mistake after our big wins in 2006 and 2008. 2010 certainly took care of that illusion.
Jackie
@Scout211:
Those pesky tariffs…
suzanne
@Princess:
It’s been this way for a while for me, although it’s contemptuous laughter, like when you see those FAFO videos. Sometimes accompanied by a snort.
I suppose derisive laughter is one of the stages of civic grief.
zhena gogolia
@Baud: Yeah, they’re going to go all in for him. The question is whether it will work.
Scout211
The blank space is baaaaaack. No ad yet, though.
narya
Struggling today. Just found out someone I know was killed Saturday in a car crash. Lovely person and fellow philosophy geek; he spent his time bringing care to underserved kids. This year….
lowtechcyclist
@Scout211:
Fair enough – the “irreparable harm” was the demolition of the East Wing, and it’s too late to do anything about that.
zhena gogolia
@narya: I’m so sorry.
Baud
Oops.
Baud
@narya:
My condolences.
jonas
So he’s basically admitting he and Trump were lying the entire time when they said they would lower prices on “day one.” I’m sure some intrepid journalist will press them on this. (*Breaks out in guffaws of sarcastic laughter*)
jonas
@narya: That’s terrible. I’m so sorry.
Dorothy A. Winsor
@narya: I’m so sorry. Peace and strength to you and to all who loved your friend.
suzanne
@lowtechcyclist: Yeah, the people of no real ideology, when we do win their votes….. many of them aren’t really with us. They didn’t really get more enlightened or less racist or change their minds fundamentally. They got pissed at the other guys. It’s not a durable coalition.
RevRick
When the AI bubble bursts, and given the unsustainable nature of its infrastructure, it will burst, we will likely see a replay of the Great Recession. So much money has been poured into it with little hope of generating the kind on profits it would need to justify the size of the investments, that someone, somewhere will look at their questionable assets and bail. It’s the high tech version of the Dutch Tulip Bubble, and it exists for largely the same reason. Productive investments have been exhausted and a lot of excess wealth is sloshing around looking for more.
Crypto shares all these defect, even moreso.
May it all crash on Trump’s and the GOP’s heads.
Raoul Paste
@narya: This year, indeed. Hang in there, with the rest of us. Condolences.
Baud
@suzanne:
Good. I worry that Trump allows people to pretend that their haha laughter is contemptuous, when it’s not.
Without the contempt, you’re just making him stronger.
Betty Cracker
@RaflW: I love Janney in that role, and it’s extra awesome that Bradley Whitford is cast as the First Gentleman. A great cast all around, but Rory Kinnear — OMFG, so funny!
@Tim C: & @Princess: That is kind of you — thanks!
suzanne
@narya: Oh no, I’m so sorry.
Kristine
@zhena gogolia: Silk purse, sow’s ear?
Really hoping if that time comes, that the wheels once and for all come off the cart because no one left has whatever it takes to hold it all together.
lowtechcyclist
@Scout211:
I’m seeing an ad for packlikeawolf.com.
ETA: Now it’s saying “Ad removed.”
ETA2: And now that’s gone too. But the blank space is still there.
Kristine
@narya: I am so sorry. How horrible.
Liminal Owl
@narya: I’m so sorry. What a terrible loss, in a time already dark and full of terrors. May the memory of your friend be a blessing to you and all who loved him.
jonas
He never does. He’s illiterate. He maybe tries, but after a paragraph or so, it’s clear he gets frustrated looking at the words so he just goes off on his patented “weaving” (aka incoherent, racist, and rambling bullshit).
Scout211
True. But I was thinking more about irreparable harm to our nation’s history, which is hard to quantify and prove with facts.
This administration, as we know, cares little about accurate history and is determined to change it to their version of “history.”
RevRick
@suzanne: In fairness to all those people who don’t pay attention to politics, a lot of them are so stressed trying to make ends meet, that they don’t have the mental capacity to deal with anything but today’s needs. And their votes can be summarized as “make the pain go away.”
lowtechcyclist
@narya:
That’s awful – I’m so sorry to hear that.
Betty Cracker
@narya: So sorry. :(
Baud
I’m glad to hear Newsom has started attacking Trump on his inexcusable pardons. The gish gallop of evil makes it hard to focus on anything, but the pardons really are awful, and Trump is sinking so throw him more anvils.
ETA: Fixed typo
Enhanced Voting Techniques
Their too high on their own awesomeness to even consider that possibility.
Jackie
For much more pleasurable viewing, tomorrow night Michelle Obama will be on MSNOW for a rare primetime special with Jonathan Capehart to discuss her new book The Look. The special, called The Look: A Conversation with Michelle Obama, will run on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.(E).
I’m recording it as it interferes with my Seahawks vs Rams on TNF.
Matt McIrvin
Around 2023 when it looked like we might be heading into a “Biden recession,” I remember some talk from CEOs about how they could use a good recession to knock some sense into their coddled workers. They may welcome it. Though part of that may have been the hope that it would reflect badly on Democrats, which isn’t going to be the spin going forward.
There’s been what feels on the ground like a mini-recession in the tech industry that is partly fueled by AI as a pretext for layoffs, and the big CEOs are mostly happy with the situation but seem strangely puzzled that the workers aren’t feeling the love and get upset when there are mass layoffs. There’s a real emotional disconnect.
cmorenc
How exactly could Judge Leon enforce any ruling ordering Trump to stop further construction of the ballroom if Trump defies him and orders work to continue? That’s the core problem with any potential court’s ruling purporting to restrain or prohibit Trump from doing something. True, the SCOTUS RW 6 are ideologically and politically inclined to lean in favor of upholding his actions much more often than not, but even so in potent part their inclination is reinforced by concern that if Trump decides to defy their ruling(s), Trump effectively controls all the enforcement mechanisms Courts need to make their rulings meaningfully stick, and expose the Courts as toothless against stopping him from doing anything Trump is determined to do anyway.
Dorothy A. Winsor
Question raised by the Suzie Wiles interview: What is the Chief of Staff supposed to do? What power are they supposed to have? She comes across as sort of an Administrative Assistant.
hueyplong
@RevRick: The Ulines aren’t the worst people in the world, but they desperately want to be. Around this time last year one of their 5 lb catalogues arrived in the mail and it included a cover letter rant about shiftless Americans that had me dropping F bombs all day. Their company can’t tank soon enough for my taste.
lowtechcyclist
@Baud:
Damn autocorrect, right? ;-) (ETA: I assume you meant Gish gallop.)
But now I’ve got this vision of an army of malevolent Darwin fishes galloping and marauding through the landscape.
SiubhanDuinne
It’s probably just me, but I always associate presidential accomplishment-garnering with the State of the Union address.
Omnes Omnibus
@narya: My condolences. May his memory be a blessing.
Jackie
@Scout211:
Yup, it is.
Baud
@lowtechcyclist:
Autocorrect: The AI precursor we all should have paid more attention to.
jonas
It may be on their heads, but of course it will fall to a new Democratic administration to clean up the mess once again. And get blamed when they can’t fix everything instantly, paving the way for the return of even more insane MAGA-types. I would be more optimistic, but I fear we’re just no longer a serious country of actual grown-ups any longer.
zhena gogolia
@Betty Cracker: Whitford and Kinnear are standouts!
zhena gogolia
@Baud: did you ever see a galloping fish?
Soprano2
@narya: I’m so sorry, that’s terrible!
prostratedragon
@narya: Condolences. Condolences.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
“Rome wasn’t built in a day” isn’t going to do much for a group of people who think the Colosseum is just a botched unfinished municipal project.*
* (Srsly: there are Muricans who visit Rome and ask when the Colosseum will be finished.)
Jackie
@narya: I’m sooo sorry! It has been a rough year for you :-(
Sending you hugs and strength.
Baud
@jonas:
I’m with you. We gotta keep trying, but don’t ask me to believe in people until they finally prove themselves worthy.
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: Fish have legs?
Baud
@Omnes Omnibus:
Given enough time. See us.
jonas
For a normal administration, yes. But when the president is an insecure toddler, every day is
flailing tantrumState of the Union day. It also soothes the real estate huckster in him to go out and give a stemwinding sales pitch even though the building is currently on fire.
Omnes Omnibus
@Baud: They have our example from which to learn. They will probably choose to evolve differently.
syphonblue
This is, unfortunately, going to be the same message the Democrats are going to have to make when we’re put back into power after the Republicans destroy the country like they do every time they’re in power. As you said, the American people have goldfish memories and no patience but we’re going to need to make it crystal clear that fixing the country after the destruction is going to take time and we can’t just give everything back to the arsonists after 2 years again.
Central Planning
@hueyplong: I want to sign up for their catalog so they can waste their money sending it to me.
FastEdD
It is my 74th bday today so I plan on ignoring Piggy as much as possible. Pretty much everybody I loved is gone so holidays can be rough when you’re by yourself. I didn’t want to stay at home so I rented a tiny cottage a couple hours away that allows dogs. This is the first time in his 13 years he has gone on vacation with me and it is fun watching De Dawg figure out where he is. He is happy therefore I’m happy. I think that is how love is supposed to be.
Jackie
@SiubhanDuinne:
My immediate thought yesterday when it was first announced.
Maybe a good omen? Maybe FFOTUS knows something about his health we aren’t privy to? <fingers crossed/gleefully rubbing hands together>
Baud
@Omnes Omnibus:
I recommend a prehensile tail. A third upper appendage would be useful in a world where we’re always on our devices.
chemiclord
Vance is right about one thing; actually fixing our economy is going to take time. Of course, his goal is entirely different than any decent human being’s, but that’s beside the point, and one that we on the left should internalize.
We’re not going to get an equitable and fair society in one presidential term. It going to take literally decades of investment, and accepting baby steps when we get them, while tirelessly pushing for more.
Sadly, I don’t think the American left has it in ’em, and this road to ruin will continue as we get pissy when we don’t get our great socialist paradise in two years.
narya
For those of you in IL…it was the big pileup on 57 on Saturday. Thank you all—he wasn’t even a close friend! But he was such a mensch.
jonas
@Matt McIrvin: What all these companies are going to realize is that AI actually can’t do much without a lot of guardrails and double-checking and you need traditionally-educated people to do that. A company that claims it’s firing everyone and turning its workflow over to AI is probably one you want to avoid — it’s going to blow up at some point.
Betty Cracker
@FastEdD: That’s exactly how love is supposed to be. Happy birthday!
frosty
@Dorothy A. Winsor:
I’m doing a little part-time work for the company I retired from. The last (as in final!) task involves going through some references and articles and summarizing some of what they say. My colleague suggested I use Chat GPT.
I went on a rant and said I would never use AI for the rest of my life. Which of course, isn’t as many years as it would be for them.
Baud
@FastEdD:
Happy birthday!
Baud
On topic
I know populism is the rage, but I’m conflicted on this as a viable strategy, especially before the AI bubble pops.
suzanne
@RevRick: Absolutely. But lots of them are also just….. normal people with varying degrees of political myopia. The people who just want shit to work, and don’t want to invest effort and energy into understanding anything at all deeper level. Incuriosity is a thing.
lowtechcyclist
I’m seeing an ad for YWIGS, which clearly sells wigs.
ETA: And now it’s blank.
frosty
@Scout211:
When it was described, I thought the ad would be a banner at the bottom of the post, after the last comment. I’m not too happy with having so much of my screen space used for something that’s just going to sit there. If they use rotating ads it would be worse.
Baud
narya
@FastEdD: happy birthday! And I love that the doggo is w you.
sixthdoctor
Holy shit! In a good way!
FOUR REPUBLICANS just signed the House Democratic discharge petition to force a House vote on the Hakeem Jeffries bill to extend health care tax credits for 3 years: Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Lawler (NY), Rob Bresnahan (PA), and Ryan Mackenzie (PA). Gives it the required 218 signatures. Huge news
bsky.app/profile/fritschner.bsky.social/post/3ma6wtwpjsk2n
Baud
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
C’mon, you’ve seen those Darwin fish emblems on cars and whatnot.
Baud
@sixthdoctor:
Can you imagine if Pelosi had faced so many successful discharge petitions?
SW
When did the nabobs figure out that the Gilded Age was over. Maybe not until TR. who’s gonna play TR in this modern farce?
Omnes Omnibus
@frosty: I just looked at my phone. It covers about 1/5 of my screen. I have a smallish phone, so there isn’t a lot of spare real estate.
lowtechcyclist
@Baud:
Zaphod envy. :D
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: Cars have wheels, you goose.
J.
Dang, those cranes are LOUD.
Omnes Omnibus
@SW: 1933.
hueyplong
@sixthdoctor: So if those same 4 GOPers vote for the extension and it passes the House, and if the Senate gets enough GOP votes for it to pass there as well, does Trump veto the bill and own the taking away of health care “affordability” so as to settle things once and for all with the ghost of thumbs-down John McCain?
prostratedragon
@FastEdD: Happy birthday!🎂
SiubhanDuinne
@narya:
How terrible. I’m very sorry. Wishing you peace and grace.
frosty
@Baud:
It’s a good strategy. Data center construction is hated everywhere it’s going in. It raises electricity rates and drains the water supply and from what I can see, people understand this.
Dorothy A. Winsor
@FastEdD: Happy birthday!
frosty
@sixthdoctor:
Three from PA! Good for my state, bad for my useless rep.
lowtechcyclist
@sixthdoctor:
Holy shit indeed! If this passes the House (and presumably those four GOPers who signed the discharge petition intend to vote for the bill, so it should pass), that’ll put a bit of pressure on the Senate to at least pretend to take up the House bill. We’ll see what happens.
Scout211
@frosty: Yeah. For me, it covers the “update” button when I post a link. If I turn my iPad to portrait, I can post a link but then the formatting and font size gets all wonky in portrait. I guess I will have to learn to do that each time I post a link. I post a lot of links.
Matt McIrvin
@chemiclord: The people had amazing patience with FDR, given that the New Deal definitely did not end the Great Depression and there was even a brutal recession years down the line. But the country was doing BIG things as a palliative (and the recession happened when the administration decided to dial it back a bit to control the deficit). We need that political room to play big ball and it hasn’t existed since the 1960s.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
Why? It was one of your best.
lowtechcyclist
@Baud:
Sounds like this anti-AI datacenter movement has legs. Even if fish don’t.
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
When I’m in my car or on my bicycle, I still have legs.
Scout211
NBC
SiubhanDuinne
Deleted
Baud
@frosty:
Like I said, I don’t know. But I can see it giving Republicans a line of attack that they don’t have now. And I can see any Dem that doesn’t back a complete moratorium as being attacked from the left.
I don’t have a sense of these things anymore. We’ll see how it plays out.
lowtechcyclist
@Matt McIrvin:
By the time the Dems are in a position to do anything, the economy will have been in the crapper for three and a half years. So there might be sufficient room – IF the Dems can agree among themselves to axe the filibuster. (Think of all that Obama could have gotten done in 2009-10 if the filibuster hadn’t been there.)
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: But the fish don’t. Cruelly. For just 16 cents a day, you can help the poor fish with no legs. Please call now. 1-844-FISHLEG. 1-844-FISHLEG. That’s 1-844-FISHLEG. Call now. Operators are standing by.
Baud
@lowtechcyclist:
Yes, I don’t think Dems should not attack Trump on data centers and AI. It’s just a question of the best strategy from doing it.
Layer8Problem
@cmorenc:
Boy, the Full Hobbes, huh? Monsters from the Id and all. So, fight or hide under the bed until they go away?
lowtechcyclist
@SiubhanDuinne: ISWYDT. :D
Baud
@lowtechcyclist:
Agree. I think it’s unlikely we’ll have 60 seats so the filibuster will need to go.
jonas
So Nassau County (Lwanguyland) executive Bruce Blakeman has now announced he will challenge Elise Stefanik for the GOP gubernatorial nomination to take on Hochul next year. This should be fun. Party leaders had assured Stefanik that she wouldn’t have to deal with a primary (Rep. Mike Lawler already said he wouldn’t run), so this is already stirring a lot of shit inside the NY GOP.
SiubhanDuinne
@jonas:
Oh, for sure. He’ll announce our going to war against Venezuela the way a corporate Marketing VP would do a new product launch.
prostratedragon
@SiubhanDuinne:
I want my fish gallop!
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
The Darwin fish do.
Geminid
@Dorothy A. Winsor: One part of Wiles’ job is mediating intra-administration conflicts. That’s a function which only typically makes news when it fails.
I also noticed how Wiles played a part in pushing the Gaza ceasefire through. Right now that process is stuck 5 points through the “20-Point Plan;” this might change in the New Year. But just getting to a ceasefire required holding the slippery Netanyahu to his commitments, and I thought Wiles played a role there.*
That was behind the scenes for the most part, but Wiles was visible at a crucial meeting with Trump had with 7 Muslim and Arab leaders, at the UN in early October. Most of the pictures showed Trump flanked by Turkish President at the head table, with King Abdullah of Jordan and other leaders at tables on either side; a U-shaped arrangement.
But one picture also showed Trump’s team. Marco Rubio was at the corner next to Trump, maybe 4 feet away. Steve Witkoff and Susan Wiles sat behind Rubio on either side. It was a little unusual to see the chief of staff at a UN meeting, but I took it as evidence Wiles was intent on pushing this process through.
But I think Wiles’ principal task is getting her flaky boss to focus on his job.
* Axios reporter Barak had a story about 5 days into the ceasefire where he quoted “a senior White House official” saying, “If Bibi screws this ceasefire up, Donald Trump will screw Bibi.” I’m pretty that was Wiles, and that Netanyahu read this and knew she meant it.
jonas
@frosty: Yeah, the effect it’s having on electricity rates is the real issue. Here in NY we already have some of the highest rates in the country and these centers use so much power, Hochul has actually floated the idea of building new nuclear plants upstate to supply them. (We have lots of water, but not enough generating or transmission capacity and people are now pitching a fit every time a new solar or wind farm gets proposed)
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: What about all the other legless fish? And don’t tell me they are just drunk.
lowtechcyclist
@Layer8Problem:
You can’t hide under the bed – that’s where the monsters are!
(If we’re gonna do the full Hobbes ;-)
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: Well played.
frosty
@Omnes Omnibus: I’ve got the smallest phone I could find: iPhone 13 Mini. The ad bar is less obnoxious on this than it is on my laptop.
Omnes Omnibus
@frosty: I still have a 1st Gen SE.
Castor Canadensis
@Dorothy A. Winsor:
Remeber Microsoft “Clippy”? It also want to “help”. Retired by public demand (:-))
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
What about them? You tell me.
Jackie
@sixthdoctor:
I just came to post that! It still has to pass the senate, but maybe – just maybe enough republican senators will change their votes and get it out of their hair.
Specifically senators up for reelection in ‘26.
Mr. Bemused Senior
WARNING ⚠️ This is a scam backed by the bicycle industry. Don’t be fooled!
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: I already did.
Omnes Omnibus
@Mr. Bemused Senior: Very well played.
SiubhanDuinne
@prostratedragon:
With no legs, they would all need herring aids.
Omnes Omnibus
@Jackie: I have reputation for optimism around here, but even I doubt that will happen.
Layer8Problem
@lowtechcyclist:
I’m just very disappointed that so few of us are even attempting a proper mindless panic.
(and yes, as per Omnes, well played).
Miss Bianca
@Omnes Omnibus: Clams got legs, or so I’ve been told.
prostratedragon
Via NBC News:
Geminid
@Scout211: Huh. Rep. Newhouse was one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in early 2021 and one of only two to be reelected, the other being David Valadeo (CA). Four others retired, and four including Liz Cheney lost their primaries.
Valadeo will likely lose his seat due to redistricting. So with Newhouse retiring, all ten Republican Impeachers will be be gone as of January, 2027.
Jackie
@hueyplong:
The man who gleefully celebrates the horrendous murders of his perceived enemies? Yes.
Omnes Omnibus
@SiubhanDuinne: Else they will merely flounder.
Baud
@prostratedragon:
Oh good. More on pardons.
Betty Cracker
@chemiclord: While voters being impatient poopy-heads is certainly part of the problem, so are the structural impediments (filibuster, stacked SCOTUS, etc.) that disconnect votes from results. Imagine if Biden hadn’t been sandbagged at every turn by the SCOTUS and congressional Repubs + Sinemanchin. He could have delivered a lot more real relief to voters. The current structure absolutely undermines belief in democracy, makes people think their votes don’t matter, etc. We’ve got to address it or we are indeed screwed.
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
@Omnes Omnibus:
You guys need to stop carping about this.
Omnes Omnibus
@Miss Bianca:
Clams, to the best of my knowledge, are not fish.
FelonyGovt
@FastEdD: Happy birthday and I hope you have a lovely time with your sweet dog. My 72nd is Friday.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
Get down off your perch.
Princess
@suzanne: Oh yes. Nothing Jouous about my laughter. Contempt for him and those he’s fooled.
prostratedragon
@SiubhanDuinne: You’re trying to force me to clam up here.
TONYG
ALL of the tech overlords deem “(their) freedom and democracy to be incompatible.”. Peter Thiel was just the one who was dumb enough to say so out loud. That’s the real reason — not just the tax breaks and deregulation — why these assholes are supporting Trump. They believe that when fascism comes to this country they will be the ones on top. Psychopaths.
Miss Bianca
@Omnes Omnibus:
Picky, picky!
Omnes Omnibus
@Miss Bianca: Well, yeah.
ETA: To be fair, I do prefer clam chowder to fish chowder.
Paul in KY
@narya: Very sorry to hear that. Year has been shit in many ways.
Jackie
@Scout211:
MERRY CHRISTMAS to ME!!!
Every time I contact his office to bitch, I always remind him that DEMOCRATS are the reason he’s still in office, and he turned his back on us. He squeaked out a win over MAGA FFOTUS endorsed Sessler.
scav
@Omnes Omnibus: Clams aren’t fish? Have you checked that out with the Catholic Church? They’ve been known to classify beaver as fish.
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
No you didn’t.
prostratedragon
@Baud:
Took a moment for me to realize what subject we’re on. I think Rep. Pressley’s report is completely separate from Gov. Newsome’s data, which actually is good if it means the matter is getting traction in several places.
Fester Addams
I’ma predict Piggy’s address to the nation will be prerecorded, with discernible edits.
Omnes Omnibus
@lowtechcyclist: I am not going to argue with you.
Kosh III
What I hate most about AI is phone calls: screaming REPRESENTATIVE and being told press 6 for this and 9 for that etc…..Of course there is plenty more to hate about AI.
Paul in KY
@RevRick: That is true. GQP sure likes it that way.
lowtechcyclist
@Omnes Omnibus:
She was probably hoping you’d clam up. :D
ETA: Beaten to that pun by prostratedragon!
Scout211
Yay for you! I wondered if he was in your district. Do you think a Democrat has a chance in your district?
SiubhanDuinne
@Miss Bianca:
Omnes uses his superior mind to distract the rest of us. He is a well-read herring.
Mr. Bemused Senior
All part of a balanced diet.
Princess
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Chief of staff is a kind of administrative or executive assistant. She’s like an extension of the president. She’s also a gatekeeper.
Paul in KY
@FastEdD: Many happy returns on your birthday!!! Hope it is a great one.
Kosh III
@TONYG:They believe that when fascism comes to this country they will be the ones on top.
In a fair world they will be rewarded just like Ernst Rohm.
Paul in KY
@Baud: Yeah. That could really come in handy. Or taily as it were…
Almost Retired
I came for the politics but stayed for the pescatory and bivalve mollusk jokes.
Kristine
@Castor Canadensis: IIRC, at one point you could exchange Clippy for other helpful figures. I changed it to a dog and its presence became much more bearable.
lowtechcyclist
@scav:
They probably didn’t do that for any particular reason, they just did it for the halibut.
Dorothy A. Winsor
@Geminid: Thanks. That’s useful
Scout211
Climate change? What climate change?
Kristine
@TONYG: It occurs that one reason they’re so all-in on robots is for protection. Because they know deep down that even their mercenaries will turn on them.
RaflW
I don’t think the broligarchs understand what a big appetite there is to raise income taxes on them – or anyone in the top 5%.
And I’d add, we need an asset tax, probably in the form of a tax on all share transactions outside of IRAs/401(k)s. Middle class people aren’t day trading, hedgfunding or making ‘carried interest’ gains.
lowtechcyclist
@Kristine:
I tried to change it to a bear, but it doggedly refused to go away.
Omnes Omnibus
@Almost Retired: I did my best to make this thread as silly as possible.
Paul in KY
@Omnes Omnibus: I’m waiting for when they can get wings. That Red Bull ad told me it’s coming…
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
Don’t trout out that old pun.
Omnes Omnibus
@Paul in KY: So many interesting futures promised by Red Bull ads. Bipedal dogs with thumbs?
prostratedragon
@Scout211:
Uh-huh. Meanwhile,
Kristine
@lowtechcyclist: I didn’t even mean to do that.
A punishment for following this thread.
Jackie
@Scout211: Once upon a time CD4 was pretty reliably blue. But the last Dem to win the district was Jay Inslee – in ‘92. Now CD4 is one of the reddest – if NOT the reddest district in WA.
I see MAGAt Jerrod Sessler has already thrown his hat back in the ring.
A strong democrat might win with today’s backlash against FFOTUS.
p.a
@narya: Strength and comfort to you. Lost a friend walking his dog early this month to a driver w 100+ prior arrests, including driving charges.
Dog survived
chemiclord
@Betty Cracker: Well, all of those fixes are going to require voters not being impatient poopy-heads. Nixing the filibuster isn’t something that even a majority of the Dem caucus is on board with right now, and even less are on board with the long term fixes that require nixing the filibuster to do.
p.a
That would explain the “Data Centers are wonderful!” commercials I’ve started to see on utube. jerbsJerbsJERBS🤔
Gretchen
Good luck persuading folks that affordability isn’t a problem when hamburger is $10 a pound.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
Imma tuna you out now.
prostratedragon
@RaflW:
Continuing with the nuclear push (putsch?), here’s one reason for that growing appetite [my bold]:
Brumfiel has more details in an embedded thread.
Matt McIrvin
@p.a: more like “jerb”
Geminid
@Jackie: You guys have jungle primaries up there. That adds another wrinkle to the process.
Washington is one of three states with all candidates competing on one primary slate, with the top to advancing. The other two are California and Louisiana.
Alaska has a,hybrid system in which the top candidates in the single primary advance to a Ranked-choice runoff in November.
Repatriated
Pulled a mussel laughing at all this.
Kristine
@prostratedragon: Fantastic.
I checked the map. None in Illinois, thankfully. All red states. But given the prevailing westerlies/southwesterlies, most any accident could be bad.
Then there’s the issue about where to store the waste, which keeps getting kicked down the road.
Matt McIrvin
@prostratedragon: Trump will probably be out of office by the time a major accident happens.
SiubhanDuinne
@Kristine:
A PUNishment, you say.
Ironcity
@Liminal Owl: The Epstein Memorial Ballroom Basement. In large letters on the illuminated sign visible from space.
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
Into the pie gefilter with you!
Kristine
@SiubhanDuinne: I SEA what you did there.
Geminid
@SiubhanDuinne: Now don’t be koi.
Baud
@Matt McIrvin:
It’s the essence of Republican political strategy.
Matt McIrvin
@Scout211: Of all the terrible science-policy news, that one was like a gut punch to me. NCAR was where I got my professional start as a programmer, by a strange route. Of course, climate research is only one of many things they do there (the division I worked for actually concentrated on thunderstorms and tornadoes, and was on the other side of town from the photogenic Mesa Lab), but to the Trump administration, real climate science that they can’t pollute with hacks is enough of an ideological threat that they’ll blow up the whole place just to kill it.
Climate denialism is our modern Lysenkoism. Well, it’s one of them. More generally, reactionaries hate science as a process because they can’t control scientific thinking. They can just shut down its funding. But when we do that, we’re eating our seed corn. The scientific visualization work I did at NCAR was used by atmospheric scientists but also by scientists doing other things at the national labs. And the knowledge I got there, I ended up applying in private industry making consumer products. They don’t understand what they’re killing.
p.a
These puns are piscing me off.
scav
@lowtechcyclist: The halibut were indeed all in favor of the redefinition of beaver (and alligators, capybaras, muskrats . . .), they Lent their undying support to the porpoise.
Paul in KY
@Omnes Omnibus: If I built a great pet door for the dog and he just stood up and opened the door by himself, I’d be really pissed. “What! You knew you could do that!? Dammit, that door cost $450.00!”
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@prostratedragon:
P-Tape has broken the presidential pardon although to be charitable, he took something that was cracked and chipped already and shattered it on the floor into a million pieces.
It clearly needs to be changed although that’s probably #1429.67 on the “to do” list of things to be fixed/changed should we ever regain control.
Paul in KY
@prostratedragon: That’s the plot for a movie.
Melancholy Jaques
@RaflW:
The challenge for us is to get people with that big appetite to actually vote that way. They have gone for the “tax cuts for billionaires” party whenever the issue was right there in front of them.
Baud
@Melancholy Jaques:
Elon Musk did not hide his support for Trump.
Geminid
@chemiclord: If the legislation is deemed important enough, Senate Democrats can pass a filibuster carveout for any legislation that can muster a majority.
But this whole filibuster question will matter little until January, 2029 at the earliest. That’s a problem I want to have then.
In the meantime, I don’t care what a Senate candidate says about the filibuster so long as they don’t rule out carveouts.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Matt McIrvin:
Yes they do. It’s performative and designed to demonstrate who’s in charge.
I worked in the NCAR library for 2 years in college in the early 80s. All the librarians came to my wedding.
rikyrah
BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
I think that I enjoy this because, as delusional as the cult is…
he can’t fight the bills that come up every week as they go to the store. That’s in Black and White, and they know what comes out of their bank account every week.
And, for the small group who hit behind this as the reason why they voted for him…yeah, they can’t avoid those dollars and cents.
rikyrah
@Scout211:
climate alarmism
FOH
Ramona
@FastEdD: Happy, happy birthday!
prostratedragon
@Matt McIrvin: IBGYBG is another aspect of the business ethos usually glossed over by gov as biz adbocates. Come go think of it, about the only sense in which 🤡 is a businessman.
@Kristine: “where to store the waste,” which remains hazardous for quite a while. It’s the kind of thing that vould led to warrior monks, rigid caste systems etc., just to try to carry on the obligation of safe guardianship through people’s cyclical bouts of mass forgetting.
lowtechcyclist
@Matt McIrvin:
Given that they’re shooting for being operational by 7/4/2026, I wouldn’t be surprised if one happens sooner.
kindness
The techbros & Oligarchs figured their money would save them from what ever threats we commoners will face. Sure, that money can buy them bigger security systems and more thugs to watch over them and walk them around. But that money can’t buy something that isn’t there to begin with. No water, no food available? Eat your money buddy. Also too, in a country awash in weapons, if it comes to full on coup/revolution that money won’t save them even if they ride around in tanks. Just sayin’.
lowtechcyclist
@Geminid:
Quit carping at her.
rikyrah
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
@ReichlinMelnick
NEW: President Trump is expanding the previous 19-country travel ban to a whopping 39 countries (plus the Palestinian Authority), and appears to expand a block on legal immigration to now include spouses, children, and parents of U.S. citizens, who were previously exempted.
x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/2001027364499939409?s=20
prostratedragon
@Geminid:
Oh no, baited again!
rikyrah
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1.bsky.social
Trump just endorsed a post calling for the arrests of Chris Wray and Merrick Garland.
There’s almost no media coverage of the sitting president supporting the arrest of a former FBI director and former Attorney General.
8:00 AM · Dec 17, 2025
badpenn
To this day my favorite line when I don’t want to do something came from Sam (Ted Danson on Cheers) replying to Diane to attend something he didn’t want to do with “No, I will be shaving my head with a cheese grater while chewing tinfoil.”
And, while I can’t stand to ever hear or read him, I think I may tune in to this one just to see how pathetic he has become.
rikyrah
Aaron Fritschner
@fritschner.bsky.social
FOUR REPUBLICANS just signed the House Democratic discharge petition to force a House vote on the Hakeem Jeffries bill to extend health care tax credits for 3 years: Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Lawler (NY), Rob Bresnahan (PA), and Ryan Mackenzie (PA). Gives it the required 218 signatures. Huge news
8:07 AM · Dec 17, 2025
SiubhanDuinne
@p.a:
You know what, chum? This is turning into a crappie thread.
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: Sadly, it’s getting to be ‘dog bites man’ kinda stories.
rikyrah
Ron Filipkowski
@RonFilipkowski
So now that we’ve pretty much completely abandoned the whole “on Day 1” thing; and “in two weeks” & “next quarter” didn’t work out too well either, what is the date when MAGA will agree that it is definitely Donald Trump’s economy and everything won’t be Biden’s fault?
8:50 PM · Dec 16, 2025
x.com/RonFilipkowski/status/2001122859217715642?s=20
prostratedragon
@Geminid:
That’s my thinking. And especially, don’t let any side or non-immediate issues interfere with getting that simple majority.
rikyrah
scary lawyerguy
@scarylawyerguy
There would be wall-to-wall RECESSION IS IMMINENT stories in the media if this was happening under a Democratic Administration. In fact, there *were* wall-to-wall RECESSION IS IMMINENT headlines when the economy was doing much better under Joe Biden 🤡
x.com/scarylawyerguy/status/2000949702045655150?s=20
Jackie
@Geminid: Yes. We always managed to get a Dem on the ballot until ‘24. Dems had to choose between Newhouse – who until now had never been a MAGA-type Rep. Dems pushed Newhouse over the finish line, narrowly beating MAGA Sessler – who was strongly endorsed by FFOTUS. Dems reward for supporting Newhouse was for him to turn full MAGA. We’re a strong agriculture district, and Newhouse turned his back on our farmers – voting for FFOTUS’s big ugly bill. And supported ICE rounding up migrant workers.
Newhouse knows he won’t get democrats support this time: If the choice ends up between two MAGAs on the ballot, we Dems will leave that box blank on the ballot.
rikyrah
NOTHING BUT TRUTH
Amene
@Ange_Amene
A lot of white people are under the impression that the white vote is up for grabs & Democrats keep losing it.
Democrats haven’t won the white vote since the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Democrats have not won white voters since Black people attained civil rights.
x.com/Ange_Amene/status/2001072609719652836?s=20
rikyrah
rolandsmartin
@rolandsmartin
For all of you who believe that a Black woman cannot run for US Senate in Texas and it should be a white or Latino candidate, this is a list of folks who ran from 1988 to 2024. Seven white men; two white women; two Latino men; and two Black men. No Dem has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994. No Dem has won a US Senate race since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. So please don’t tell me you know the secret sauce to winning statewide in Texas! #FactsMatter
x.com/rolandsmartin/status/2001091499191108029?s=20
FastEdD
Thanks y’all. Good to have friends in low places!
Matt McIrvin
@Melancholy Jaques: The Republicans are always able to somehow convince voters that a tax hike for the very rich is something that will affect them personally.
Part of it is the “temporarily embarrassed millionaires” syndrome–everyone imagines they’ll strike it rich someday, and most won’t. Part of it is shell games played with means and medians: they average income taxes over the whole population and sell it as what “you” are paying.
Matt McIrvin
@rikyrah: If we’re lucky, it’ll eventually turn into the next Democratic President’s fault. Like when they blamed the 2008 crash on the market predicting that Obama was going to win, so he caused it before he was even President.
rikyrah
Joey Politano 🏳️🌈
@JosephPolitano
The US is losing blue-collar jobs for the first time since the pandemic—year-on-year job losses have hit 65k as manufacturing, transportation, & mining industries lose jobs at a rapid pace while growth in construction has nearly zeroed out
x.com/JosephPolitano/status/2000924574792491238?s=20
rikyrah
Jesus Freakin Congress
@TheJFreakinC
🚨BREAKING: ICE/Border Patrol agents are back in Chicago and already attempting to violate people’s First Amendment rights.
In the video, a woman is walking through the Home Depot parking lot at 47th and Western. She isn’t blocking traffic. She isn’t in a vehicle. She isn’t interfering with anything. She is simply walking in a public parking lot while filming.
An agent yells out of his window, “Go back towards your car!” When she continues walking, he escalates, shouting, “Hey! You’re interfering.” As the vehicle drives away, clearly unobstructed, the agent yells, “If you interfere we are going to arrest you.”
Filming in public is not a crime. Walking in a parking lot is not interference. Threatening arrest without legal cause isn’t law enforcement, it’s intimidation. And this is exactly what “back in Chicago” looks like.
x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/2000960518903693793?s=20
Soprano2
@FastEdD: Happy birthday. Not exactly the same thing, but everyone I loved on my side of the family is gone, so I celebrate with my husband’s family now. They’re what I’ve got.
rikyrah
Mother Jones
@MotherJones
“I’ve lived here for a long time, and I’ve never seen so many police cars.”
ICE’s occupation in Memphis, the largest Black-majority city in the country, has reshaped daily life, keeping kids out of school and parents from work, turning grocery shopping into a mission that risks one’s family being torn apart.
x.com/MotherJones/status/2001046174355059181?s=20
rikyrah
Heartland Signal
@HeartlandSignal
Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) says House Republicans have no responsibility to contact the local governments and organizations they just unilaterally blocked $645 million in earmarked work project spending for.
“I don’t think that our caucus has a responsibility to reach out to these groups … I think the department has a responsibility to get us the information about the programs.”
x.com/HeartlandSignal/status/2001042251703591395?s=20
StringOnAStick
Betty, I love how your Sandhills have a duo going, one doing the lead call and the other doing the background rhythms. Very cool!
rikyrah
the grift and scam that I see while reading this…
maybe, I’m just being cynical…
Olga Nesterova
@onestpress
The Trump admin has changed how immigration fees are collected. Instead of paying fees directly to USCIS — which has traditionally operated as a largely self-funded, semi-independent agency within DHS — applicants will now pay those fees to the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which is part of the DOJ.
This places the money flow inside the DOJ’s court system, directly under the authority of AG Bondi. It effectively shifts financial control from a service-oriented agency to the prosecutorial and adjudicative side of the immigration system, tightening the administration’s direct oversight of immigration processing.
3:42 PM · Dec 16, 2025
x.com/onestpress/status/2001045293463429140?s=20
Bulgakov
Bari Weiss & CBS are going to kill the Survivor franchise with their little gimmick they just announced. They are going to broadcast the 3 hour Survivor finale as planned – until YamTits commandeers the airwaves – then they are going to ‘pause’ Survivor while Trump recites his Festivus grievances – then “the network will return to Survivor at the exact moment it was paused. The episode will continue to the end of the finale.”
Yah, that’s not gonna work for ratings.
Liminal Owl
@FastEdD: Happy birthday! 🎈
NeenerNeener
@Repatriated: Three cheers!
Oysters!
Oysters!
RAW RAW RAW!
prostratedragon
@rikyrah:
Saw that. Looks to me like old-fashioned theft.
rikyrah
Democracy Docket
@DemocracyDocket
North Carolina Republicans on county election boards are continuing a broader yearlong GOP effort to narrow voting access.
Their latest effort? Advancing proposals that could:
✔️Nix on-campus early voting
✔️Eliminate Sunday voting
✔️and more.
x.com/DemocracyDocket/status/2000929160294695242?s=20
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
@narya: [[[Hug]]]
lowtechcyclist
@prostratedragon:
There’s some master baiters around here. :D
rikyrah
@FastEdD:
Happy Birthday :)
Peale
@rikyrah: Well you have to admit, it is kind of suspicious when a family from India applies for a trip to Omaha claiming that they want their kids to meet their grandparents for the first time. I don’t see why that shouldn’t be investigated as a potential crime.
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: Going up to Chicago at end of year. Hopefully I can key one of their cars.
Paul in KY
@Bulgakov: Oh shit…
eclare
Sorry, you will never beat HRH Queen Betty. But you are a close second!
Ruviana
@p.a: I wish everyone would stop crabbing about it.
Shakti
@jonas: The utter hubris, the sheer arrogance in using this completely ridiculous metaphor that doesn’t match on any element of his comparison.
And to think I’m getting the _____ these people deserve. The absolute ruining of institutions and continued prosperity and this fucker goes on about Rome. And building. And patience.
I don’t want to hear about Rome, building or patience from the people auditioning to replace him in elections. B/c it damn well looks like oh we like that the status quo got so much worse so quickly so now we don’t have to do anything more than fuckall plus 1. Especially when we’ve seen how much has been ruined in a such a short period of time.
Remember this is a man who is proud a judicial race was changed because his ancestors murdered someone.
I can’t even figure out what the fuck they think they’re building. What would these assholes who voted for Trump, who are content to let him do what he wants think they’re building?
Forensic accountants into the finances of the these people, their friends, family and associates:
Vance, Thiel, Trump family, Miller, Wiles, Musk, Rubio, Kushners, Vought, and any cabinet members, Senate members, house members and so called allies of this administration, ready to go, the minute seats flip. When seats don’t flip. Etc. Crypto and shell corp tracing. insider trading. any trading.
I would wager they are stealing whatever little monies are in the treasury as we speak.
Shakti
@rikyrah: I remember a year and a half of this under Biden; and apparently Trump wanted to really make it happen, hence the fucking trade war bullshit.
trnc
The problems with JV asking for patience right now are:
Shakti
@FastEdD: Happy birthday! Enjoy your day with De Dawg.
@narya: I am so sorry for loss. And the random injustice of it.
————————————————————————————————————————————
I am relistening to the only Christmas song Prince ever wrote.
Absolutely devastating but it is never in constant rotation on holiday radio, unlike more maudlin sad songs.
The holidays can be melancholy thinking of people you’ve lost or if you’ve lost people around this time– especially since there is all this exhortations to (forced) cheer.
Citizen Alan
@rikyrah: At the end of “the next 6 months,” aka a Friedman Unit.
Citizen Alan
@Bulgakov: I will laugh if Trump’s ego kills Survivor (a show I haven’t watched in over 20 years) after Mark Fucking Burnett played his part in getting Piggy into office first by rehabilitating his reputation with The Apprentice and then preventing the release of any behind-the-scenes footage that almost certainly included racist/sexist/antisemitic/homophobic comments. That wouldn’t matter now, of course, since Piggy’s cult doesn’t care about that, but it might have stopped him if it had come out in 2016.
dnfree
@narya: So sorry about your friend. We too have lost people who were great civic-minded volunteers in one of those highway pile-ups. People should just STAY HOME (or wherever they are) in those weather conditions.
different-church-lady
“Mr. President, they’re not believing the lies anymore.”
“Okay, I need to go on TV and lie some more.”
karensky
@Scout211: Judge Leon seems to be putting his finger in the airb to assess which way the wind is blowing. Hey, Judge Leon, acting like Joe Lieberman is not a good look!
WaterGirl
@FastEdD: That’s lovely.
Kayla Rudbek
@Baud: I need four hands, two to knit, one for surfing the web, one to be free
Kayla Rudbek
@rikyrah: yeah, that’s shouting grift and abuse to me…
Kayla Rudbek
@Shakti: follow the money for every one of them, and the SES positions as well!
Chris T.
@Scout211:
Enh, 200 million, 300 million, 400 million, 5 trillion, 10 quadrillion … it’s all someone else’s money and the orange clown takes 20% of it for himself, so more is better!