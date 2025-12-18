I am on my way out the door, but people are still sharing ad feedback in various posts, so I’ll just put this up quickly.
I should say that we will be having the ads for the full 30 days. Please don’t think that your feedback – positive or negative – is being ignored! That is not the case. We are giving it the 30 days that are promised.
Here’s the original post where we announced the 30-day test / experiment. We didn’t get started until mid-December, so the 30 day experiment starts then.
It’s super helpful if the feedback is all in one place! So have at it, positive, negative, or neutral.
87Comments
Jackie
On my iPhone, the ad isn’t at very bottom of screen, and it’s surrounded by the translucent box above and below actual ad. You can see “ghosted out” blog posting above and below ad. It’s annoying – to me, at least. Especially when scrolling. All told, the ad area – including actual ad itself takes up approximately 1/3 of screen.
XeckyGilchrist
On my iPhone running DuckDuckGo browser, I’m not sure what causes it, but often pages will just kind of stutter and reload over and over. Site works in Safari. Haven’t seen an ad, just the sidebar saying “Keep Balloon Juice ad-free”
Glidwrith
I get the translucent ghost as well, but it stays at the bottom of the screen. Sometimes an ad shows up. No, I don’t like it, but revenue is revenue and it’s acceptable.
JerseyBeard
It’s very instructive on the iPhone, especially in horizontal mode which is unfortunately the only way to get the blue sky embeds to not be cutoff when using the enlarged text option. Honestly, I zap them using the “get rid of distracting items” feature Safari has. Only way to read the site with bigger than 10PT font.
Ten Bears
Ad? What ad? All I see is a translucent box, barely shade behind …
Butch
I still don’t see an ad?
Scout211
After a few off and on ads on my iPad yesterday, I haven’t seen any ads since. I only get the blank space, which is always there.
However, every time on my Mac, I get ads. I haven’t checked lately on my iPhone but yesterday on my iPhone, the ads were off and on like my iPad.
ETA: just now an ad appeared on my iPad. Big ad brother is watching? 🤣
And now it’s gone. Blank space returns.
gene108
iPhone with Safari. No problem with the ad.
BretH
Safari here on my Mac – no ad but a small unobtrusive translucent strip at the bottom. iPhone Safari the same, takes up a little less than a third when vertical, about a third horizontal. Annoying but if it keeps the site going I support that goal.
TaMara
Still no ad on my Samsung phone, desktop with Chrome or Edge. Just that annoying white bar. Is that where the ad is supposed to be? I’d say that’s going to be annoying, but I also realize that Cole needs to generate income to keep this cruise ship upright and moving. So if it needs to be there, it needs to be there
ETA: Just checked my DuckDuck browser and only translucent bar there, too.
lowtechcyclist
On the main page, I’m seeing an ad for OANDA Trading. Here, I’m just seeing the translucent bar (gimme a drink).
On my desktop (where I’m at right now) monitor, the bar isn’t a big deal, with or without ads. It takes up the bottom 1.25″ out of 10″ vertical space where blog comments show up. Haven’t viewed BJ via phone since we got the bar.
Oh wait, the “packlikeawolf.com” ad just showed up here,
Lyrebird
Hi, FWIW I saw one once yesterday out of several visits, didn’t see one before but now it’s there. The box is always there at the bottom. MacBook – Firefox. Thank you WG!
I don’t feel strongly about keeping or removing the ad, bc I am having enough trouble keeping the bills paid rn that I can’t help support the server costs etc.
JML
I’m not always seeing an ad? but so far they haven’t been offensive, either by being too intrusive or by content. It’s populating more today than yesterday for me. No issues.
Mr. Bemused Senior
Is it supposed to be showing ads all the time? Mostly I see only a translucent bar at the bottom.
chrome agnomen
pretty much neutral. it takes up a little space at the bottom of the page, but life is compromise, and this is a small one.
Almost Retired
I’m seeing the ad today on my iPhone. One for some sort of ski bag and another for an MBA program. It doesn’t bother me at all, although I rather doubt that the balloon juice demographic as I understand it has much interest in returning to business school.
Jackie
@Mr. Bemused Senior: The translucent bar is constant. Ads sputter in and out fleetingly. I, myself have only seen two ads the past 24 hrs. Others are getting more frequently, while others like you, are awaiting their debut.
It’s really weird we’re not getting everything in sync, but that’s probably due to different devices, browsers, ad blockers (or not) and the like.
What’s jarring, to me at least, is typing my comments in the translucent area. Instead of black font, the characters are light gray – barely visible until I’m ready to hit Post Comment.
Mousebumples
Getting an ad in that box on today. Takes up maybe 10-15% of the screen on my android phone. Brave browser. Annoying but not a deal breaker. (and sometimes it’s just the translucent box with no ad 🤷♀️)
Percysowner
Ads are appearing on the bottom. Mac 15.7.2 Firefox 146.01. Not really too obtrusive. The switching from one add to the next is annoying, because suddenly there is a flicker, but totally managable,
Greg
On my computer, I hardly noticed it was there, as ads are so ubiquitous.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
Tested on my Windows PC on both Chrome and Firefox with uBlock Origin disabled across balloon-juice.com – for both, I only get the blank box at the bottom. I wonder if there’s a geo-location element to the ads? Wouldn’t explain why others are getting blanks, but it’s one more variable to add to WG’s headaches. Sorry…
Fair Economist
I’ve only seen the empty box so far. My thought is that I originally started donating as part of a push to get ads off BJ (back when they were getting really awful.) I know it’s been a couple of years, but it still feels like a corporate bait and switch.
I’m not threatening in any way; I’m not going to flounce off or stop donating. I’m actually even OK with testing it to see if it gets a substantial amount of money. But it still feels like it would be wrong to actually, permanently do it, at least without more community discussion.
Asparagus Aspersions
On my iPhone I get an ad in which a little video plays – it covers maybe the bottom 20 percent of my screen. I can deal with that, but the constant motion from the video is so distracting that I had to stop reading.
WaterGirl
Cole is the contact with the folks who are doing the ads. So I’ll say two things about that. Cole has many wonderful qualities, so this isn’t a dig but more of a statement of fact. Cole will be the first to admit that he is not the best at remembering to convey information or at following up, and then add in that Joelle has just had surgery, and, well, let’s just say that our line of communication with the ad people is not in service at this time. :-)
So I don’t know whether the ad folks are trying different things out, working out the kinks, or if this is the way it’s intended to be. So I can’t answer a single question about that.
We all love uncertainty, am I right? :-)
WaterGirl
One more thing. Cole HATES asking for money. Me? I could ask for money all day long, as long as it’s not for me personally! For something else, or someone else ? I’m good. If it were my blog, I would feel like Cole does, so I get it.
So I think there’s a certain appeal here for John. It’s not that there aren’t enough dollars from BJ peeps coming in to cover the cost of the blog. I think he wants to try this to see how it goes. If there’s no down side, and there are dollars coming in, then it seems great to John.
One determining factor is how much the one ad actually brings in. The other is us. If you guys love this, or you don’t like it, or it’s a pain in the behind, that is going to be weighed heavily.
So please share your feedback. It’s important. John hasn’t done this for going on 24 years because he doesn’t care what his readers and commenters think.
TS
Chrome on desktop – I usually get the ads – occasional blank box. Ads definitely know I’m in Australia
catclub
@Butch:
me too. ad blocker.
Aziz, light!
No objection to ads to keep the lights on but I would rather see it in the sidebar than at the bottom where it interferes with reading and posting. But please do whatever you need to do.
Scout211
One thought I just had. I was just looking at a local television station app for weather and traffic and noticed that they have the same kind of banded ad as what we are seeing. But their ad is placed on the top of the screen, not below.
I wonder if that would work better for us because most of the actions we take on the blog are located at the bottom of our screens. I already mentioned that the button for posting links is under the ad and I have to flip my iPad to portrait to click the button without linking to the ad’s website.
We type our comments on the bottom part of our screens and post a comment with the button below our comment.
I think I would be much happier with the ad on top of the screen. But that may need to be tested as well.
ETA: or the side as some have mentioned.
Fraud Guy
I generally view in firefox on a desktop. Yesterday, I could see the ad within a transparent banner following the bottom of my screen on the main page, but on post pages it was just a transparent blank banner with no ad. Today, that is reversed, with the ad on the post pages, but not on the main page.
On both days, the ad is centered on the banner, but leaves most of it empty.
oldster
On my laptop. I think I see it, as a bar at the bottom of the screen.
I don’t love it, I don’t hate it. If it brings in more money for the animals, I say let’s keep it.
zhena gogolia
@Aziz, light!: I agree
Hoytwillrise
If the ads blink I won’t be able to stay. So far they don’t.
stinger
I mostly read BJ on my MacBook/Firefox; if I’m out and about and waiting, I’ll check it on my iPhone/Firefox. And I’ve never seen the ad! When commenters say they’re seeing it, disliking it, not minding it, whatever, I immediately check, but it’s never there.
I update my software only when forced to, if that makes any difference.
Bugboy
As far as ads go, it is unobtrusive, and in fact I didn’t even notice it until you pointed it out, probably because of how ubiquitous these ads have become.
When the ads insist on covering up content is where I draw the line, in particular the floaty ones on the right or left side. Why do they even try that? It’s not like clicking on the ad will get rid of it. It just inspires me to get rid of the web page, which I hardly think would be a feature and not a bug?
PJ
As I mentioned yesterday, on my laptop, the ad takes up about 1/8 of the screen, but viewing on my iPad today, it’s more like 1/6 of the screen. The video and constant changing of the ad is very distracting. As I also mentioned yesterday, if you have to have the ad, I’d prefer it be in the sidebar, so it’s not interfering with reading text.
WaterGirl
@oldster: No money for the animals. It would be money to pay for site hosting, software, etc.
WaterGirl
@Hoytwillrise: No autoplay video. No blinking ads. If you see a blinking ad, you need to let us know because that would be out of bounds.
WTFGhost
To me, it seems there is a blocked ad, with the white band across the bottom. It’s an annoyance, no questions asked, because it’s translucent (just like always), and yet, it is more usable than a solid band. Part of my issue might be that I’m on my 1920/1080 laptop screen. I think on a higher resolution screen, it wouldn’t be as bad. There’d be more reading screen, less white band coverage.
lowtechcyclist
In the last minute or so, I’ve seen an ad for York College in PA, and for a hotel called The London in Beverly Hills.
Whoever is placing the ads, they definitely don’t have me in mind, which is fine. The ads are a pretty trivial annoyance.
Paul in KY
Saw 2. Adobe and something to do with trucks. No problem here.
Eunicecycle
I’m on a Samsung phone with Chrome. I mostly get the blank white, sort of translucent box. Once in a while there’s an ad, maybe 2 or 3 times in the last 24 hours. I can’t recall the products though.
oldster
@WaterGirl:
Well, not directly perhaps. But if Cole isn’t kept in a state of perpetual poverty by supporting the upkeep of the site, then he is bound to spend his extra pocket change on some quadruped or another.
Ruckus
I’d rather pay a small fee to be a commenter than have the ad.
Now I’d bet that some would not like to pay at all, but the reality is that this costs money and a lot of us have been here for well over a decade or two and it isn’t cheap to maintain or do. So it’s likely ads or a fee. I’m for a small fee. Now I easily imagine that not everyone is willing to pay even a small amount. But to me, a small fee seems legit. But that might cause some to leave. I don’t know how many people at least check this site every day. I do and I’ve been on here for a long time because I like it. Different people have come and gone but there is a pretty big presence of regulars. I’ve been on here over 20 years and so have a lot of others. Now how much a month would depend on how many are willing to pay. One or two dollars a month doesn’t seem like a lot but it adds up. I would do as much as 5 dollars a month if that was necessary.
Just one man’s opinion.
Spanish Moss
Today the white box is showing up much more than yesterday. When I do get an add, both yesterday and today, it is almost always with some kind of animation, so it is not easy to ignore. There are definitely blinking things and movement.
Ronno2018
I am using Chrome on a Windows desktop with uBlock Origin Lite and I am getting the transparent bar.
Eunicecycle
@Eunicecycle: just saw an ad at the bottom of the next thread, for a 3 in 1 bag.
EthylEster
I am sure someone else has ask this but I haven’t run across the answer…
What approximate level of revenue is available from the this current ad?
Ballpark figure is fine.
WaterGirl
@oldster: Cole’s personal finances are unrelated to support for the site. What people donate now goes to site hosting, software, cost of balloon -juice email, etc.
This is NOT being driven by “we don’t have enough money to keep Balloon Juice up and running”.
VFX Lurker
That’s what I am seeing right now on Google Chrome on my Android phone — an empty translucent banner with no ad.
I got that yesterday, too, but the ad would load after three seconds. Today, nothing.
WaterGirl
@EthylEster: What revenue will this one ad bring in?
We do not know. That’s a big part of the 30-day experiment – to see how much it would actually bring in.
Evaluation will have 2 facets: 1) does it affect the experience, and how, and 2) how much does it actually bring in?
So we’ll know how much it brings in about a month from now. :-)
p.a.
Oy. I noticed the white band allright, but I’m so used to banner ads I didn’t even note “oh, a banner at on B-Juice.”🙄
3 days ago my girlfriend asked “did the chicken fall down in the wind?”
“What chicken?”
“The 6 foot light-up chicken my sister sent me for Christmas that I put by the front door.”
“Uhhhhh… I’ll check… no, it’s still standing.” Standing 6 inches from where I walked by it without even noticing.
And if you actually need verification after reading this, yes, I’m a guy.
hw3
Not too intrusive. No complaints.
Scout211
Now on my iphone away from wifi and the ad is consistently there.
Albatrossity
I can live with the translucent bar at the bottom of the page, but I also contribute monthly to “keep Balloon Juice ad-free”. Speaking for myself, I would really appreciate it if there was a way to opt out of the translucent bar thingy. Screen space is valuable, and that thing wastes a lot of space.
RedDirtGirl
I dreamt that the ad took over the whole screen and blocked me from getting to the website, but that was just my anxiety. Good to know that BJ is that important enough to me that it made it into my dreamlife.
invisibot
I had not even noticed the ad until I ran across this post. I remember seeing the post about it happening, but yeah I think I’m just used to ignoring ads now.
IC_Gardener
Chrome on a mac mini. Ad blocker plus keeps ad off the screen. When I turn it off for this site, ad shows up. Not very obtrusive on a desktop.
Lochnessmom
I mostly read Balloon Juice on my phone (Google Pixel) and read pretty much every thread. Ad doesn’t really bother me at all. I don’t clock it unless somebody else mentions it.
Coyoteville
I don’t see anything (no band, no ads) on my desktop. However, on my iPhone and on my iPad I do see the band, sometimes with ads in them.
I send John $5/mo (technically thru Patreon – but it shows up on my credit card).
Rachel Bakes
iPhone and thus far I barely notice it. So far it’s sticking at the bottom of my screen and not interfering. Long may it last
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl: There are blinking things. I just emailed you a gif of the VistaPrint add where it is continuously highlighting different things on the add. Prior to that I got an add for an Elton John something that kept zooming in and out on his picture, and had a rotating tag of text in the bottom corner of the add (gif too big to attach to mail). The LLBean add I got last night had blinking prices. And so on.
Martin
Appreciate the ASML ad. Their faith that I have $400M to buy one of their machines is encouraging.
I have no objections to ads.
Mcat
I really really don’t like the ad. Really.
Burrowing Owl
@WaterGirl: just saw an autoplay video for the Mendoza college of business at ND (Notre Dame?). And writing this comment 8s hard because the ad box remains between the pop up keyboard and the comment box. Very user-unfriendly.
iphone w safari
i don’t like having the ad, since you are collecting opinions. I know many places have small ads like this. It takes up a big chunk of screen and makes commenting harder. Also, Balloon Juice is not like other places.
Spanish Moss
@WaterGirl:
I think that “asking for money” is the wrong way to look at it. We are a community, one that is important to a lot of people. Front pagers do more than anyone to make BJ the place it is. Prolific commenters also do that. For those of us who don’t comment a lot, or at all, supporting this community with our dollars gives us a way to support the community too. A way that is more comfortable for many of us. And it makes me sad that someone might not recognize these dollar contributions for what they are: an expression of love for BJ and our community.
Ruckus
We do have to recognize that it does cost money for this blog to exist.
I have zero idea how much money or how many constant viewers exist. But I’d bet it’s a not insignificant number.
I don’t know how much is enough or even too much (is there such a thing as too much money?) But I’d bet it’s not an insignificant number. Is it based upon the number of commenters? Or is it a flat fee? I’d also bet that after the years since the web and Balloon Juice first existed it has gone up at least a tad. As I said above – I’m in, but I’d rather have to pay directly and not with an ad that gives someone else money and gives the site not as much as a direct contribution does.
Gary K
Does BJ get more revenue if we click on the links? I’d be happy to click just for that reason.
Scout211
@Gary K: I think WaterGirl said page views, not clicks.
there go two miscreants
Firefox on Win10. I have yet to see an ad, but I do have the translucent box at the bottom of the screen that many others have noted. I do not use an ad-blocker per se, but I do have a large hosts file that blocks many sites.
MTCinVA
Not a fan of the new ad box on the page…I tend to view BJ on a smaller laptop or mobile phone using Chrome and a semi-transparent box remains at the bottom of the screen, covering a decent portion of what’s viewable. Whether an ad appears or not probably depends on the ad blockers installed on some systems, but even without an ad, the box is constantly there blocking what can be easily read. If the ad box were at the bottom of the BJ page where you’d only see it when you’ve scrolled all the way down, it wouldn’t be so obtrusive.
circular reasoning
If there were a way to minimize (or completely close) the add, this would be fine. As is, it takes up entirely too much of the screen when using my phone to the point of being unusable. On my laptop it’s just annoying, and on my desktop it’s better than a kick to the teeth.
mvr
I don’t know whether you want us to post again if we said something in another thread. But my main reaction is Just that given the shape of my screen I’m losing 15% or more of the reading space and I already use small type to keep from having to scroll too much. And meanwhile the two mostly blank left and right side of the screen have way more unused space. So I’d be happier with an ad on the side than one which interferes with my reading.
Also too, I’d be happier with a paid ad free option, though I already pay a bit every month just to support the blog.
Math Guy
Reading this on an iPad Pro. Yesterday the ad started as an empty box, but eventually the text/graphics appeared. I am particularly annoyed that the real-estate ad right now seems to be targeted to my geographical location, unless you all are planning to move to Minneapolis/St. Paul in which case I can recommend some great restaurants for meetups.
NB: Now, after posting this comment, I have a blank box again.
Tandem
I have the same experience as Jackie (comment 1) but I’ve got an Android phone (a Samsung). The ad isn’t a problem on the desktop, but it is very annoying on the phone — annoying enough that I stopped reading the blog before reading all the new stories.
Librarian
On my phone, I’m getting the translucent box which is empty at first until an ad appears after a few minutes. On my laptop, nothing, no box, no ads, nothing. I should add that I have an ad blocker.
WaterGirl
@Gary K: Nope. Ad revenue based on page views. Clicks are irrelevant.
WaterGirl
@mvr: Yes, it’s good if you post even if you have posted in another thread. People can get used to something that they didn’t like at least in part because it was new, or something that was mildly annoying on day one can be super annoying day after day. Or you may be better able to express why it doesn’t bother you or what it is that bothers you.
So yes, feedback even if you have shared it before is helpful.
currawong
I haven’t noticed one yet, which I’m sure isn’t what the advertisers want to hear.
Soderbee
Does the site earn more if we click on the ads? I’m willing to click on them to generate a few bucks but I don’t expect to buy from any of them necessarily. And I’ll clear my cookies much more often – I’m getting enough spam already!
Timill
Hmmm… I’ve been having trouble with this machine running slowly and Chrome crashing. Turning on AdBlock Plus for BJ has restored the usual speed. No doubt this is coincidence, or maybe post hoc, but I think I’ll carry on with the blocker…
Spanish Moss
I can confirm that today I had an add autoplay a video without me touching it. Muted by default. I wasn’t fast enough to record it, it was short and it just played once. It was for some hotel, I don’t recall the name, and it has long since been replaced by something else.
The Lodger
Just saw my first ad in the space. It’s Angara Final Call, fwiw.
…and now the ad’s gone but the space is still there.
O. Felix Culpa
Hate it. The ads are ugly and distracting, especially when they change. The translucent bar takes up 25% of reading space on my Chromebook, so it’s disturbing even without the ugly ad images.
Having worked with IT and other salesmen, they always lie. Anything for a sale. So don’t trust their claims about being non-intrusive. It will only get worse once you’ve signed a contract.
Please ask the community for contributions instead. We’ve come through in the past, and I’m sure the jackaltariat will come through again. Would much rather subscribe/donate than be subjected to the enshittification of the blog.
O. Felix Culpa
Also, having read the comments, my sense is that people are trying hard to be supportive because they care about the blog.
In other words, even if they don’t like the ads, they don’t say that too strongly—or at all—because they care about John and don’t want him to be financially stressed. You even have people offering to click on the ads if that would help drive up revenue! (Narrator: It doesn’t.)
Many of us have given over the years to keep the blog ad-free. So, how about a different experiment? Ask people to give towards keeping the blog blessedly ad-free and see what happens?
Jackie
Had an ad (Seattle University – hmmm) that filled the entire ad box. That was MUCH BETTER visually than the hated translucent blank rectangle. Alas, when I hit refresh POOF! the ad was gone and back to blankness.
WaterGirl
@O. Felix Culpa:
I think you are quite likely right about that.
To be clear, no one is asking any of you to grit your teeth and be a good sport and put on a good face even if you don’t like having the ad.
We are asking for honest feedback. Positive, negative, or neutral – there is no right or wrong answer here. That’s what all of you can do to ensure that we come to the best decision possible at the end of our 30-day trial. Just communicate how you really feel.
The more specific you can be, the more helpful it is.