I am on my way out the door, but people are still sharing ad feedback in various posts, so I’ll just put this up quickly.

I should say that we will be having the ads for the full 30 days. Please don’t think that your feedback – positive or negative – is being ignored! That is not the case. We are giving it the 30 days that are promised.

Here’s the original post where we announced the 30-day test / experiment. We didn’t get started until mid-December, so the 30 day experiment starts then.

It’s super helpful if the feedback is all in one place! So have at it, positive, negative, or neutral.