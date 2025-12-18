I hope the eventual prosecution team(s) are taking notes, because this is damning:

As Sam Bankman-Fried watched Donald Trump issue scores of pardons to fraudsters and other white collar criminals this year, the former cryptocurrency tycoon wanted to know how to join their ranks.

His representatives approached Bryan Lanza, a partner at Washington lobbying group Mercury who worked for Trump in 2016 and advertises his record of working with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bankman-Fried, a former Democrat donor who is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud, was following an increasingly well-thumbed playbook for petitioning a US president who has pardoned dozens of people including donors and political allies, posting online about “the rot” in the Biden-era Department of Justice.

Mercury, which was once co-chaired by Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, declined to comment on the approach by representatives of Bankman-Fried. Lanza did not respond to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried remains in prison…

Seeking a pardon under Trump has become “a rational thing” for convicted criminals and those fighting charges, one defence lawyer said.

“It happens all the time . . . It’s a separate process outside the criminal justice system for potentially getting your case to go away.”