Inside the ‘industrial scale’ Trump pardon machine ft.trib.al/stfL2xH
— Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) December 18, 2025 at 12:36 AM
I hope the eventual prosecution team(s) are taking notes, because this is damning:
As Sam Bankman-Fried watched Donald Trump issue scores of pardons to fraudsters and other white collar criminals this year, the former cryptocurrency tycoon wanted to know how to join their ranks.
His representatives approached Bryan Lanza, a partner at Washington lobbying group Mercury who worked for Trump in 2016 and advertises his record of working with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.
Bankman-Fried, a former Democrat donor who is serving a 25-year sentence for fraud, was following an increasingly well-thumbed playbook for petitioning a US president who has pardoned dozens of people including donors and political allies, posting online about “the rot” in the Biden-era Department of Justice.
Mercury, which was once co-chaired by Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, declined to comment on the approach by representatives of Bankman-Fried. Lanza did not respond to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried remains in prison…
Seeking a pardon under Trump has become “a rational thing” for convicted criminals and those fighting charges, one defence lawyer said.
“It happens all the time . . . It’s a separate process outside the criminal justice system for potentially getting your case to go away.”
Rather than relying exclusively on lawyers, some of those seeking pardons or clemency have turned to intermediaries — who in some cases charge as much as $1mn — to make their case to the White House.
“We are seeing an industrial-scale pardon business,” said one lawyer with knowledge of the process.
Convictions sometimes lead to criminals being ordered to pay large sums to the government and to compensate their victims. A pardon can end those requirements, and some convicted criminals are offering intermediaries a percentage of any money they save. This can amount to millions of dollars, the person added.
Trump has appointed his ally Ed Martin as pardon attorney, a previously low-profile role that tended to be held by DoJ staff and kept at a distance from the White House. The president also appointed former prisoner Alice Marie Johnson as the first ever pardon “tsar”.
But what matters most, say people involved in petitioning for Trump pardons, is getting to the president’s inner circle…
Earlier this year, Ches McDowell, a lobbyist and hunting companion of Donald Trump Jr who advertises his “strong relationships with the Trump administration”, was hired by cryptocurrency exchange Binance for what lobbying records refer to as “executive relief”, among other issues.
The disclosure offers no further detail on what “executive relief” might entail.
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, who had pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to protect against money laundering, was pardoned by Trump in October. McDowell declined to comment.
Trump told CBS News last month that he did not know who Zhao, known as CZ, was but had “heard it [his prosecution] was a Biden witch-hunt”…
Much more at the link.
91Comments
Baud
It seems like the atrocious pardons are finally getting some attention. Good.
The Republic of Stupidity
Infuriating?
Absolutely!
What what happens in Trump World these days that’s not infuriating?
I had exceedingly low expectations of a second Trump administration, but damn, they’ve managed to go through the bottom and into free fall as far as I’m concerned.
NotMax
It’s like a perverse Oprah.
“You get a pardon And you get a pardon. And you get a pardon once your check clears.”
//
E.
It’s sickening.
NotMax
@The Republic of Stupidity
A cornucopia of corruption.
Harrison Wesley
“Executive relief.” Sounds like a Presidential bowel movement. (It is top-down, after all.) I do find it disconcerting that this is in the Financial Times. What about Our Liberal Media?
Castor Canadensis
@Baud: I’m hoping for more state charges
lowtechcyclist
Wonder how the pipeline works to get Trump his share of the loot. You know he must be in on the grift, otherwise why would he pardon these people?
trollhattan
Pay for play on an international scale.
Bet what keeps Trump awake at night are a hundred: “Goddamnit, I could-a charged that asshole two, three times as much. GODDAMNIT!” thoughts banging around in his skull.
A nation weeps.
schrodingers_cat
@Baud: I liken him to Robert Clive but the only difference is that he was duly elected.
Old School
They are not paying for pardons! It’s more like a tip.
Old School
I know there is an expectation that there would be no math, but this isn’t how math works.
MattF
Here’s a very odd thing— Trump Media is merging with a nuclear fusion company. Lowers my general opinion of nuclear fusion companies, needless to say.
schrodingers_cat
@MattF: They are both boondoggles.
trollhattan
Won’t try and guess WTF this is about other than a “got your nose!” distraction for the rubes.
Suzanne
@Old School: Oh FFS. I never got to calculus, and I am better at math than that.
trollhattan
@MattF:
Countertop Media and Trump Fusion, LLC?
Baud
@trollhattan:
It’s not a holiday. He’s saying the federal government will be closed on those days. It’s admittedly generous, although he takes his pound of flesh from federal workers in other ways.
trollhattan
Thursday p.m. Suzanne bait: Move over McMansion and make way for McModern.
architecturaldigest.com/story/the-mcmansion-got-a-new-look-this-year-enter-the-mcmodern
If it means the end of seventeen dormers, five garages and the Lawyer Foyer, have at it rich people.
MattF
@schrodingers_cat: @trollhattan: Red flags, sirens, flashing lights. I suppose there’s a crypto angle buried somewhere in the deal.
trollhattan
@Baud:
Off with pay or just off?
Trumpmas Eve and Trumpterday will get commemorative stamps, just not until 2026.
Baud
@trollhattan:
With pay.
Aziz, light!
@trollhattan: As I recall it was common for presidents to grant us federal workers early dismissal on Christmas Eve if not the whole day. And a majority of federal workers use annual leave for the day after Christmas. So not a big change, just one he can take credit for.
Aziz, light!
His birthday will be next, after he cancels MLK and Juneteenth.
ETA: his proposal is the usual BS. Federal holidays take an act of Congress.
UncleEbeneezer
@trollhattan: We often complain that Taos basically only allows one style, adobe. But one upside is we won’t have to witness these monstrosities.
Gretchen
@trollhattan: We have one of these for sale near my house for $2.5 million. It has a huge slide that goes from the 2nd floor to the first.
Steve LaBonne
@Aziz, light!: Sending out billions of dollars worth of checks to veterans also theoretically requires Congress. Not going to stop him, in either case.
trollhattan
@UncleEbeneezer:
Then Taos is doing the lord’s work.
If Tahoe were only immune, but they have two states to deal with so….
Steve LaBonne
@Old School: Bessent would just be lying, but Lutnick may actually be this stupid.
Sure Lurkalot
@trollhattan: Let’s throw a bunch of box shapes together and make a housie!
FWIW, this house type is ALL OVER the place here in Denver, on 50 x 125′ lots, built out to the setback. The three or four car detatched garage along with a patio erases any semblance of a back yard. The only true “outdoor” space is a rooftop deck. Finally, because of the scale, the houses shade one another to an extent that there’s little natural light entering the homes even with the oversized windows. The street gets little sun to melt off the snow/ice in the winter.
Dreck.
SiubhanDuinne
@Old School:
I am by no means a mathematician, far from it, but I instinctively feel my response here should be a sarcastic “Reciprocals, how do they work?”.
Omnes Omnibus
@Gretchen: My parents’ house is a little more than halfway up a hill in my home town. At the bottom of the hill are ranches and raised ranches. As you go up, the houses get bigger and nicer. Some use the terrain to advantage. My parents’ house is in this zone. About two blocks further up, the McMansions begin. Sean Duffy had a McMansion there when he was in Congress and needed to have house in his district. It’s an interesting street.
geg6
@Old School:
Jesus Christ. Did this guy ever take a math class? Ever? I’m an idiot when it comes to math and even I know that’s not how it works.
geg6
@Steve LaBonne:
From what I understand, it’s coming from a military housing fund. Which, I don’t know, maybe those military members and their families might already be entitled to? And which, in my region at least, the $1776 would be well below the current housing allowance.
Baud
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Aziz, light!:
Hah! (R) presidents almost never gave us xmas eve off. And if they deigned to go with early dismissal, it was *always* last minute and “59 minutes” because of some arcane reason nobody ever understood.
(D) presidents were a bit better about early dismissal usually going with a 3-hour time.
But it wasn’t until Biden that either entire days or half days for a lot of holidays damn near became the norm. I’m sure the Plague had something to do with that but still, his administration was easily the most liberal when it came to that.
UncleEbeneezer
@trollhattan: Well, we miss having the abundance of amazing styles that Los Angeles provides. And sometimes Taos feels like it’s trying to manufacture an Epcot experience of the Great Southwest with everything being all-adobe, all-the-time, but those McModerns are pretty hideous.
Archon
@The Republic of Stupidity: It’s actually going way better than I thought. I figured we would be under some form of martial law or civil unrest by now.
Baud
@Archon:
I think they wanted more civil unrest. We foiled them!
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Sure Lurkalot:
Some assholes in West Wash Park just scraped one of the oldest houses in Denver to do just that because they wanted the 10,000 sq/ft lot.
Probably the most-hated developer in Denver (even the other developers hate him) does something similar to what you’re describing: purchases a lot large enough to put some shitbox on (you should see his first one on Delgany), lives in it for around 4 years until the tax advantages kick in, sells it, wash rinse repeat. His current one is at Alameda and Virginia.
I know this because he’s the guy we beat on the owner-opposed landmark designation several years back and I worked over his property ownership history like the good former intel officer I am.
Suzanne
@trollhattan: I hate houses, LOL. I’m very happy to stay away from residential design.
ETA: By this statement, I mean : I would rather work at the gas station than deal with rich homebuyers.
schrodingers_cat
@trollhattan: I am wondering who cleans their houses. Because at that size you need staff.
Suzanne
I will note that I have a couple of friends from school who do high-end custom residential. All of them do far nicer work than that. Those kinds of boxy things are for the kind of people with lots of money and no taste.
“All their taste is in their mouth.”
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@schrodingers_cat:
Anybody who can afford that stuff has plenty of money in the couch cushions to pay for cleaning.
laura
@trollhattan: Crocker Village has entered the chat.
Soprano2
@schrodingers_cat: People have asked me why we didn’t buy a bigger, better house after I inherited money from my sister. My answer was three things 1) our house is paid for, 2) I don’t want the extra expense that comes with a bigger house, and 3) I don’t want to pay someone to clean my house.
Bupalos
@trollhattan: Agreed that’s it’s an improvement on the ornamented McMansion, where the ridiculous fake dormers and copper-awned cupola shit actually helps make the already cheaper-out house fall down that much faster.
That article repeats “high-net-worth client” as if they’re getting paid by the use. I’m sorry it’s not a “high-net-worth client” that hangs a collectible car in their living room. That’s a “dumb rich asshole.”
Phylllis
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas were routinely granted off to state employees by governors of both parties in South Carolina for years. Because, you know, votes. Along came Mark Sanford, probably the least emotionally aware human on earth, who had to be cajoled to follow the tradition, and made sure that employees knew how much he despised having to do so.
Archon
@Baud: Yeah Trump and his gang were hoping for something akin to the George Floyd protests. Black peoples know the time and score though.
No chance this administration actually thought they could implement project 2025 under normal electoral conditions.
zhena gogolia
@Archon: They are somewhat worse than I expected, but you’re right that things could be going worse, in terms of them consolidating power.
Almost Retired
@MattF: Merging with a nuclear fusion company? What, did the alchemists reject the offer?
ETA: This comment will age poorly if nuclear fusion is achieved, but I’ll take my chances.
Steve LaBonne
@Almost Retired: It’s 10 years away! And has been since 1950 or so.
Gvg
I love good mid century style and will inherit some nice things from my parents who have good taste and bought some nice teak danish. I have been to quite a few beautiful old mid century design houses, both local and famous on trips. They look great, but those designers were not great engineers, or plumbers and frankly I would rather have a good reproduction re designed with practical realism in mind. Also flat roofs should be outlawed in Florida. We have too much rain. They always leak, especially the ones done in that style, because so many of the designers who did that style were bad engineers.
Also modern insulation and energy efficiency in design happened after that style, and the difference it makes in the livability of a Florida house is just astounding. Flat roofs or low rooflines leave no room to add air conditioning or enough attic insulation. The energy bills will be high and you will still be less comfortable.
The furniture was designed so much better.
Suzanne
@Gvg:
Yes, thank you. It is commonly expressed that older homes were better built. The truth is that some things were better (lumber) but some other things, like energy efficiency and waterproofing…. we’ve gotten much, much better at those.
We now have continuous insulation requirements on buildings that are much stricter than in the past. These have made exterior wall assemblies much more complex and thus expensive. We use masonry less than we used to, because it is really expensive to do the wall with continuous insulation behind it. That’s why you see a lot of those kinda fugly insulated metal panels on buildings all over the place.
Captain C
@MattF:
Maybe FFOTUS is planning on vaporizing all the evidence.
Elizabelle
Ha ha. David Bobo Brooks is in several photos with Jeff Epstein.
Which may be totally innocent. Although. Mr. Brooks did not disclose he might be when he allegedly wrote a recent column saying he was not interested in the Epstein scandal.
Looking for that column now. I never read Bobo, but here comes an exception to policy.
Elizabelle
Just skimmed Brooks’ whole column. He never divulges he ever met, much less was in the same room with, Jeff Epstein. He does do a lot of complaining about QAnon style conspiracy thinking and, to our great relief, assures us our elites are not “mass rapists.”
On my phone, but switching to laptop to share an excerpt or two in a moment.
Snarki, child of Loki
Didn’t Bobo go through a messy divorce and then marrying a much younger woman?
No wonder he doesn’t want to talk about hanging around with Epstein.
Snarki, child of Loki
@Old School: “They are not paying for pardons! It’s more like a tip.”
Which Trump made tax-free, amirite?
Craig
@trollhattan: glad to see McMansion Hell mentioned. Love reading that blog.
Geminid
@Elizabelle: Oversight Committee Dems also released a picture of Noam Chomsky with Jeffrey Epstein. I think they included a similar picture in the batch they dropped a couple weeks ago. I don’t know why they’re picking on Chomsky, but I am all for it.
Parfigliano
@Elizabelle: Our “elites” are far worse then rapists.
Captain C
@Geminid:
For lots of people, it’s even more fun to watch overly pious people fall. In Chomsky’s case, it’s watching someone who was (at least reputed to be) against all capitalism getting caught palling around with not only a billionaire, but a particularly shady and disgusting one.
Captain C
@Elizabelle:
I await the Bobo column on a) why the numbers of rapes that his friends and associates committed was lower than the threshold for “mass” rape, and b) why we really should be blaming the Democrats for their incivility and insistence on not letting elite pedos go free.
Also, I’d like to know how he knows it, and if it’s from the same rectal source as all of his other bullshit columns.
Rusty
@Captain C: A media company couldn’t get government contracts, but a nuclear fusion company could get contracts and research grants.
Aziz, light!
@Snarki, child of Loki: Who did not hang out with Jeffrey Epstein seems to be the question now.
What happens if DOJ refuses to release the files as ordered?
planetjanet
@trollhattan: this is a one-off for federal employees. It is on the White House website now.
Suzanne
@Craig: McMansion Hell is an absolute joy. It makes me crazy when people have tons of money and still manage to have terrible taste.
McMansions code Republican, too.
Jackie
I see FFOTUS did so well last night, he’s holding a rally in NC tomorrow night.
Elizabelle
Gotta say, I do not understand why Bobo Brooks did not innoculate himself by saying, hey, Jeff Epstein made a point of meeting political and media types. For gawd’s sake, I attended an event he was present at. (Photos may have been taken at a dinner. Brooks is sitting next to Sergey Brin, a Google cofounder. I don’t see any glasses of $60 scotch, but we can look.)
The Guardian’s story.
Here’s a FTF NY Times spokesperson, who, weirdly, does not describe precisely what this “widely attended dinner” is. All the news that’s fit to … whatever.
I get to speculate. AG “Putz” Sulzberger hosted it! Bobo was forced to attend
And spokeswoman cannot describe the dinner because … there was more than one.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@Jackie:
According to Wiki, it only has a 5,000 person capacity lmao
YY_Sima Qian
Not sure if this has been posted in any of the threads. Totally banana republic vibes:
YY_Sima Qian
@YY_Sima Qian: This along the same lines, but more Idi Amin:
Click through this link for the image of the Andrew Jackson plaque:
TONYG
@trollhattan: So … all federal workers will get a day off with pay on December 24th and 26th? Or is this just meaningless bullshit? (I’m assuming meaningless bullshit.)
Melancholy Jaques
@YY_Sima Qian:
Both of the things you posted about are horrible and would shock us all if we weren’t more or less used to outrages.
Jackie
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):
Hope a well under capacity attends ;-)
Jackie
@YY_Sima Qian: What does the plaque say? I don’t have X.
Gloria DryGarden
@YY_Sima Qian: they already lost a lot of business, and performers, over trump taking over, there.
It’ll go down some more, I suspect.
Though he was “good” at numbers, and businesses. Doesn’t he see his negative influence there? Bad business decision. Just fuck up the Kennedy center, take it over, and it can be your ballroom…jeez Louise. Make our numbers great again, you silly old thing.
TONYG
“hunting companion of Donald Trump Jr”. It would be tragic if those two were to be eviscerated by lions.
Matt McIrvin
@Archon: I am astonished that all the Democratic members of Congress are not yet dead or in prison.
japa21
@YY_Sima Qian: That plaque is wrong on several counts. including the self-aggrandizing comment about the press.
And the gratuitous reference to the Democrat Party.
YY_Sima Qian
@Jackie:
All of the megalomania of a dictator, w/ none of the seriousness or gravitas. Hence my reference to Idi Amin.
YY_Sima Qian
@Gloria DryGarden: He was never good w/ numbers, but it does take a unique talent to run 3 casinos (normally money printing operations) to the ground.
YY_Sima Qian
@japa21: Completely unsurprising coming from Trump. This is clearly an effort that Trump devoted personal attention to…
Captain C
@YY_Sima Qian:
But extremely stupid Dollar General Idi Amin.
Captain C
@YY_Sima Qian: Also an entire football league.
Jackie
@YY_Sima Qian: Thank you!
My eyes are rolling so hard!
Kayla Rudbek
@Almost Retired:
@MattF: as I said downstairs, I’m surprised that it wasn’t a cold fusion company. Or one of those outfits that sells magnets to put on your gas line to supposedly improve your gas mileage. Or resurrecting Theranos.
The Republic of Stupidity
@Snarki, child of Loki:
Ha!
Not the least bit surprised that Brooks was dumb enough to get himself snarled up in that endless, cascading mess…
I was watching him on PBS a couple of nights ago, and I thought I saw… something… in his face… he looked… nervous… afraid?
Now that this has come out in public, I have to wonder if that’s what I was seeing in his face on PBS.
The Republic of Stupidity
@Archon:
I see your point…
It does look like Trump and his cabinet desperately want to be iron-fisted authoritarians, but they’re just too incompetent to pull it off…
There’s an excellent piece over at Vox by Zach Beauchamp about this… how Tump’s raging incompetence and inconsistency is undermining his attempts to take over completely.
Beauchamp even has a good name for it – haphazardism..
“the sheer inconsistency or short-sightedness of Trump’s personal judgment leading to authoritarian setbacks.”
Yu gotta love it!
Paul in KY
@Aziz, light!: Back when I was in USAF, if the wing met it’s goals for the month, generally last working day of month would be an unofficial off day.