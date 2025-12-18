I got my mail yesterday, and found a happy surprise waiting for me.
Sure Lurkalot’s husband made this fabulous drawing on my little Henry. I think he caught Henry perfectly!
What a wonderful treat during a week filled with terrible news. I had no idea they were doing this, and it totally made my week!
Open thread.
158Comments
Suzanne
That is adorable.
zhena gogolia
Lovely!
gwangung
Awwwww! So cuuuute!
Almost Retired
OMG, that’s wonderful! I would totally buy The Masterful Drawings of Balloon Juice Pets calendar. But that might be kind of a big ask for Sure Lurkalots partner.
pika
OMG he captured Henry’s essence! Is Sure Lurkalot taking paid commissions? Serious, serious, serious inquiry. I would love to work with this absolute artist
Baud
Whoa. That’s amazing.
Van Buren
@Almost Retired: I have 4 pet portraits ready to be uploaded for the project!
Gloria DryGarden
That’s a wonderful rendering of the adorable Henry. Her husband is quite a talented artist. At the meetup, we got to see a whole wall of his art. Golly.
My mom once made me a sculpture of my cat, dead these many years. It’s in a special spot in my garden.
mrmoshpotato
That’s awesome. Well done, Mr. Sure Lurkalot.
MagdaInBlack
Love the Henry portrait ❤️
My little treat this week was an unexpected Amazon package that contained a “Fuck-It 2026” calendar, sent to me by my friend out east (Boston area) whom I have known since kindergarten and who obviously knows me very well 🤗
Also, because my balcony is on the inner side, and all the condos look out over a little square park-like greenspace, I get to see everyone’s Christmas lights and tree, without leaving my home. Its kinda cool.
Jackie
How wonderful for you! Unexpected happy surprises are The.Best!
Sure Lurkalot’s husband Is very gifted! It’s such a great likeness of sweet Henry! ♥️
Gloria DryGarden
If not able to get what you need from Mr Lurkalot, I have a friend who does pet portraits, usually in watercolor.
Sister Golden Bear
OMG the cuteness!!! Squeeeeeee!!!!!
SpaceUnit
I’ve got an ask for the BJ community. Can anyone recommend a good indoor backup power supply for home electrical outages? My utility company has recently adopted a policy of shutting down the grid whenever there’s a strong wind event, and we get a lot of strong wind events. Apparently frequent power outages are going to be a regular feature of my life now.
If anyone has one they think is really good I’d like to hear about it.
J.
Love it! What a nice surprise!
Baud
Best Secret Santa ever.
prostratedragon
It is Henry! Such a lovely treat and fine drawing.
Geoduck
Speaking of happy surprises, did the administration actually do the right thing with marijuana classification? I wonder what prompted that, maybe the weed-growers’ association check cleared.
WaterGirl
@pika: He totally caught the essence of Henry. Astonishing, I cannot even fathom how people can do that
Well done, Mr. Sure Lurkalot, indeed!
Baud
@Geoduck:
Biden had already started the process. Nothing is official yet.
MagdaInBlack
@Geoduck: I saw that and wondered if trump had maybe tried edibles and liked them. But no, if he had he wouldn’t be nearly as cranky all the time.
So, there’s money for him involved. of course.
UncleEbeneezer
Here is a picture of Mommy Cat with our new, Altadena Christmas pillow (and sitting on an amazing quilt that a high school friend of mine made for us after the fire) :)
WaterGirl
@MagdaInBlack:
Intensive lobbying campaign, wink-win, nudge-nudge.
MagdaInBlack
@WaterGirl: …say no more!
HinTN
@WaterGirl: Beautiful drawing. Congratulations.
Tangential to the comment from @Almost Retired:, whattabout them calendars?
BlueGuitarist
Totes adorbs!
WaterGirl
I hope my good luck with happy surprises continues. I had just finished mixing the pumpkin pie filling when I realized that I didn’t have a pie crust. So I put a round piece of parchment in the bottom of my pie dish and poured the filling in.
The oven just dinged and it looks sort of normal, except for no crust. At least I didn’t forget the eggs this time! The proof will be
in the puddingwhen I try to cut a piece. That could get ugly!
We’ll see in the morning after it’s been in the fridge overnight. (after it cools)
WaterGirl
@UncleEbeneezer: Lovely quilt and kitty!
Theron Ware
Henry!
FelonyGovt
What a great drawing of Henry and a wonderful surprise! So sweet.
mrmoshpotato
@MagdaInBlack:
We need a link. 😁
WaterGirl
@HinTN:
Forging ahead with November and December of Calendar B, so hopefully very soon!
Proceeds going to Athenspets again this year, so we’ve got that set up in Lulu. (I think!) Always exciting to work with a new system. :-)
mrmoshpotato
@Jackie: Hi! Go ‘Hawks! (both Black and Sea)
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: I searched for that on Amazon. Apparently you can get a Fu-ck It day planner, too!
Apparently you can get the one for Tired-Ass Women, or just Tired Women. :-) Looks like they are selling like hotcakes.
Geoduck
@mrmoshpotato: The Seahawks are already doing better than last week, they found their way into the endzone.
WaterGirl
There should be a page-a-day Fuck T calendar, that comes with a little burn dish and a box of 500 stick matches so you can tear off the page each day and burn it.
WaterGirl
@SpaceUnit:
I didn’t know they made such a thing. Seems like a good idea, you’ll have to let us know if you find one.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Chill that experiment.
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: Yep! I think that’s my only hope for getting anything that resembles “a piece”.
HinTN
@WaterGirl: O.M.F.G. – What a laugh, I love it.
HinTN
@WaterGirl: Serve it like custard, it will be fine.
ETA – This is a public service announcement, I have now refrained from using emoji TWICE in one thread. That is all.
Kristine
Wonderful likeness. Definitely captures the perkiness.
MagdaInBlack
@mrmoshpotato: Ha! Google it as: amazon fuck-it calendar. ☺️
You can probably find it elsewhere if you’re amazon avoidant.
SpaceUnit
@WaterGirl:
Actually there’s a bazillion of them. That’s why I’m struggling so hard to choose one. It can be very confusing.
Also, you’re like some mad pumpkin pie scientist.
Jackie
Suddenly when I click the reply button, I’m not sent to the comment box. Anyone else having this issue?
And, I had to reenter my nym and email.
eta temporary glitch? Working now.
pika
@WaterGirl: You have my email–if he’s willing to do work for commission, I am there. Your precious boi down to the most intricate curl
Dorothy A. Winsor
What a lovely thing for the Lurkalots to do! And that pic is Henry all over.
MagdaInBlack
@WaterGirl: This summer same friend sent me a jar candle labeled “Magda’s Last Nerve (oh look its on fire)”
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl:
Why woukd you torture yourself like that? 😁
Jackie
@Baud:
Surely Biden will get the credit! Surely!
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Freezing might be a better option come to think of it.
Kelly
Three inches of rain so far today here in Oregon’s western Cascade Foothills. Year and a half old Daisy has been happy to play ball on the back porch. “Why would we go for a walk in this mess?” she says “You’re bred for the Scottish Highlands. It rains there.” I reply
Jackie
@mrmoshpotato:
GOOOO SEAHAWKS!!!
mrmoshpotato
@MagdaInBlack: Thank you.
mrmoshpotato
@SpaceUnit:
LOL!
Gloria DryGarden
@WaterGirl: like, a solar generator? A personal wind turbine?
Baud
mrmoshpotato
@Jackie: Hey! They ain’t playing each other!
WaterGirl
@HinTN: Emojis as accessories are just fine!
it’s emojis instead of words that are no-no.
Gloria DryGarden
@WaterGirl: absolutely. With optional sage to burn with it. Every day, once a day might not be enough.
Hin TN is right, your pumpkin pie filling will set up fine, and taste good, and you were going to have to wash the plate anyway. Whipped cream on top? Ice cream? Serve it on a bed of chopped pecans, and dates? Or pistachios? My rule for food, is it has to taste good. Looks aren’t everything.
speaking of pumpkin purée, it’s quite good added to marinara sauce, over pasta.
ETA, if I need to burn papers and incense so bad, I guess I should get a strength band or some ankle weights, dumbbells, and get physical about it.
WaterGirl
@HinTN: Actually, i don’t eat the crust on pumpkin pie – if you’re careful, you can slide the fork down and scoop it across for each bite, and then I toss the crust.
But I’m not sure how the texture will be, having been cooked without the crust! Will find out tomorrow, for sure!
SpaceUnit
@Gloria DryGarden:
Basically just a great big battery that you keep charged by having it plugged into an electrical outlet. When power goes out you can plug things like lamps and computers and space heaters into it.
Gloria DryGarden
@SpaceUnit: does consumer reports have anything about indoor power sources, online? What are they even called?
WaterGirl
@Geoduck: Not a big football fan, but I had to laugh at your comment. Even I know they need to do that!
WaterGirl
@SpaceUnit:
I love that!
WaterGirl
@Jackie: Hmmm, let me know if you see that again.
NotMax
@WaterGirl
Incensed burners?
:)
WaterGirl
@MagdaInBlack: That’s great!
SpaceUnit
@Gloria DryGarden:
Google backup home battery.
I know you’re here in the Denver area – were you affected by the recent power cuts?
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: I didn’t say it would have his picture on the pages.
Imagine how many fun fonts and colors there could be on the pages of that calendar!
Gloria DryGarden
@SpaceUnit: it’s nice they told us ahead they might do power outages. Out in Yuma, power lines sparked some big fires. It’s pretty serious.
Boulder and Nederland had big power outages. I’m thinking Golden would have, too. When we lived there, we used to put tape in a giant x across the biggest west facing picture window.
I wish I had room for a power bank like that. And a wood stove, and solar. My house is too small, they won’t put in solar. There are some weird rules.
Gloria DryGarden
@SpaceUnit: my power stayed on. But it got pretty windy later on, yesterday. How long was your power out?
And it was trash day. We all have individual trash carrels now. I wondered about putting mine out in the alley.
WaterGirl
@Gloria DryGarden: Pumpkin pie and whipped cream only. But the real stuff not something you spray out of the can or fluffy shit that you scoop out of a container.
Pumpkin pie is all about the creamy texture, so no nuts, etc. :-)
WaterGirl
@NotMax: Ha!
Gloria DryGarden
@WaterGirl: it’s going to be good.
if you really need crust with it, for balance, you could use a croissant, or some other flakes pastry…
im used to making cheesecake cookie bars, with just a crumble crust under. Your thing might be a lot like that. I miss whipped cream…
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Nuts? Pecan pie me! Mmmmmmmm
Geoduck
@WaterGirl: I was referring specifically to the fact that last week the Seahawks scraped out a win by kicking something like 6 field goals and getting no touchdowns.
SpaceUnit
@Gloria DryGarden:
It was the Marshall fire that prompted this policy. Excel Energy ended up paying an enormous settlement even though I’m not really sure they were the party responsible for that disaster.
A lot of these power units are modest in size. They don’t always take up a lot of space. I live in a modest condo and I’m definitely going to buy one.
Gloria DryGarden
@mrmoshpotato: I was so desperate for pecan pie, but lazy, and have to make all kinds of substitutions, so I soaked some dates, and some pecans, and I eat them together. This holiday fancy treat is still ongoing.
I could get fancy and put a pecan in a date, and add chocolate chips, or coconut caramel.
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: Pecan pie is a totally different animal! Love pecan pie, but I double the pecans so it’s less sweet.
mrmoshpotato
@Geoduck: Game-winning field goal with 18 seconds to go. Oh yes.
YY_Sima Qian
@Baud: TikTok will become yet another complete reactionary cesspool like X & Facebook, but it has already been part of the way there since Jan. 20.
WaterGirl
@Geoduck: Well, I didn’t know that backstory, so you’ve got me there. But I do like the Seahawaks because they had (have?) that awesome player that was politically active.
mrmoshpotato
@Gloria DryGarden:
Sounds good!
Even better!
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: It is a different animal, but also delicious. Mmmmmmmm
SpaceUnit
@Gloria DryGarden:
My power didn’t go out, but I’d received two earlier automated phone messages from Excel that my area was probable for a grid shutdown.
I just got another message about 90 minutes ago that another shutdown was likely tomorrow. This stuff is stressing me out.
A lot of folks have been without power for more than 24 hours. It’s crazy.
Gloria DryGarden
@SpaceUnit: that Marshall fire was a big deal. Everyone knew someone who knew someone. Or used to live there. I see it’s not precaution/ safety that motivates them so much as abundance of caution because money. Did they sue the guy out burning leaves that day too? I haven’t kept track. I think I know who to ask- my friend down the hill from ncar. He know all the things. I’ll ask him if he has a home battery backup.
rikyrah
I adore this picture.
🤗🤗🤗
KrackenJack
@WaterGirl:
It should be fine. We have a delightful Deep Dish Mushroom and Bacon Quiche recipe from Milkstreet that we make without the crust. The recipe is fussy enough that that we just skip that step. I made a pear galette (with cardamom and Chinese 5 spices) last month. It was the first pie crust that I’ve made in several years. I do lots of crusts – graham cracker, speculoos, oreo, shortbread – just not flour.
Gloria DryGarden
@WaterGirl: that’s how I’m doing my pecans n dates. lots of pecan pieces.
Because less sugar, is better, and with more fats and proteins to slow it down, even better. For taste, and blood levels.
Captain C
@WaterGirl: I bet John Boehner finds the cannabis people he lobbys with/for much more agreeable than his recalcitrant caucus from when he was Speaker.
mrmoshpotato
@KrackenJack:
Care to share the recipe with the Balloon Juice-iverse?
Lyrebird
WOW. That’s such a great likeness of Henry! Beautiful work.
@Gloria DryGarden: That sounds scrumptious.
Not quite as easy but handy: If you have a store that sells flat slabs of frozen mochi – not the mochi desserts, just flat hard mochi – if you cut it and bake it and then put a frozen dark cherry in the middle while they are still puffy and hot, it heats up the fruit and seems fussy and elegant when it takes, I don’t know, three different bouts of 5 min each.
Jackie
@Geoduck: Remember a win is a win is a win!
I wasn’t thrilled, but the game went into the right column ;-)
laura
Oh that Henry rendering! He’s so expressively Henry. I can’t help but think of what my art teacher Gioia Fonda says, ” color gets all the credit, but value does all the work.” Henry’s blue collar is popping, but Henry’s light to dark shades are what make Henry emerge and engage. I love this work Mr. Sure Worksalot- I’m in awe of your skills and abilities and it’s a balm for the soul in these endless wtf days.
SpaceUnit
@Gloria DryGarden:
I’m not sure if they ever really went after the guy burning stuff at that religious compound. There was basically no money to be had.
Pretty sure they turned all their focus on Excel Energy because they had very deep pockets.
Gloria DryGarden
@KrackenJack: goddammit.
now I need some gourmet food. I’m yelling at the screen over your mushroom bacon quiche. Maybe I have some dried shrooms I can put in a Miso soup bowl. Pear Gallette. I’m gonna start swearing! Your cooking sounds fine. If we have another meetup in Denver can you please come and bring some of these fancy things?
speaking of, who was the jackal who brought some special and famed pie, was it pecan, to the Seattle meetup? Haven’t seen her around, anyone know anything? Was her name Jean something? Does anyone have her recipe?
Balloon juice annual foodie recipe book: I nominate this as a next project…
p.a.
“Person of Interest” so far. Rumors also involved in the MIT murder but I’m not seeing any officials’ statements yet.
mrmoshpotato
@Jackie: Fly the W!
Jackie
@Gloria DryGarden:
Yes!
KrackenJack
@mrmoshpotato:
It’s in their cookbook and I haven’t scanned it. This looks like it, though: wskg.org/episodes/2020-10-19/milk-street-bakes-ep-406
On that page, they list a variation with Swiss Chard, Roasted Peppers and Cheddar, I’ve done many other variations, so go crazy!
Gloria DryGarden
@Lyrebird: I used to get flat mochi at the vitamin cottage! Plain, or cinnamon raisin .
I love your frozen cherry idea. I always used jam. I don’t know who carries that mochi anymore. So easy in the toaster oven or on the griddle. People don’t know what they
wereare missing.
yum
one time in a macrobiotic cooking class we made lasagne, using sticky rice as the gooey cheese. We passed the bowl of rice around with the pounding stick. It came out great. The red sauce was not tomatoes, but beets carrots onions steamed, add miso, purée. Nowadays I’d do it with fake noodles, too. Or thin slabs of zucchini.
Scout211
I don’t have any recommendations for an inside backup system. We have a Generac whole house backup generator (that I love) but that won’t work in a condo.
Popular Mechanics reviewed them this month, though. It might give you some ideas
ETA: CNET also has a review.
Jackie
@p.a.:
ABC is reporting the same.
bbleh
@Jackie: third the idea! or fourth, or wherever I am…
Matt McIrvin
@p.a.: The storage facility where they found the body was just up the road from here, off Route 28 next to my car dealer’s collision-repair shop.
SpaceUnit
@Scout211:
Thanks for the links.
Gloria DryGarden
@KrackenJack: pear goes well with such amazing flavors. in a salad, w blue cheese and pecans. As well as sweet things.
you got me thinking.
Maybe I can put cardamom on some canned pears, and serve it with coconut yogurt… in a gf graham cracker crust that I have laying around. Thank you! It won’t look elegant….maybe with chopped candied ginger, it’ll taste even more amazing.
YY_Sima Qian
All of the below w/in the past 4 years, since the 1st wave of the pandemic (gift link to NYT article below):
I have not tried the flying taxis, but I have used the robotaxis in Wuhan regularly. I prefer them to Didis (Chinese Uber) during non-rush hours, since the aggressiveness of the human drivers can make me carsick, & the robotaxi fare is so heavily subsidized by the platform (to promote usage) that it can be cheaper than Didis. I do not use robotaxis during rush hours because their auto driving algorithms tend to be very conservative (to avoid accidents), & human drivers are ruthless in taking advantage of their conservatism to cut in front, & the trips end up being much longer than in a Didi. I hate getting stuck behind a robotaxi during rush hour, for the same reason.
I’ve only tried the drone delivery system deployed by Meituan in Shenzhen, which seems more mature (w/ a system to recycle the packaging) than the one Bradsher saw in Hefei deployed by Eleme. However, the Eleme one seems to be more flexible in terms of infrastructure.
Driverless metros are increasingly common, & there are driverless bus routes being trialed in several cities (not Wuhan). There are now decent 5G signal on most of the high speed rail routes (including tunnels), as well as WiFi in the latest trains. Yes, ordering drinks, snacks & meals is a simple as scanning the QR code on the seat, & order from the dining car or restaurants in the next station, & it will be hand delivered by the attendant to your seat.
Biometric scan (facial or palm) is starting to displace QR codes for cashless payment, so one does not even need to carry a smartphone for quick errands.
We are looking to buy a 7-seat MPV (multiple person vehicle, or minivan), so naturally we are looking at BEV or PHEV options, because they are almost as cheap (if not cheaper) as ICE MPVs & operation/maintenance cost much lower, not to mention offering far superior driving experiences. The top 2 choices for us are XPeng X9 or a BYD Xia. The former has more bells & whistles & stronger self-driving (w/ the necessary hardware to enable L3 w/ just an OTA update), while the latter is cheaper. The top end of the X9 sells for ~ US$ 50K after discounts & subsidies, while the latter ~ US$ 35K. There are fancier & more luxurious options (Denza/Zeekr/Li Auto/Voyah) that sell for ~ US$ 55 – 75K, but I don’t believe in spending that much money on something that will sit there the vast majority of the time.
The Buick GL8 PHEV sells for about the same price as the X9, but has fewer features than the Xia, & frankly it is embarrassing to drive Buicks in the PRC these days. While the German & Japanese marques are trying to stay relevant in the PRC market (not sure they will succeed, though), often by collaborating w/ Chinese automakers, GM/Ford seem to be well on their way of exiting entirely.
KrackenJack
@Gloria DryGarden: Used to travel to Denver regularly for a CO Dept of Ed project, but that was in the before times. Now I just fatten up the neighbors.
This is from my chef-crush Stella Parks (AKA Brave Tart) Pear Galette Recipe
And this one I made last week. Brown Butter Pecan Pie Bars We had to launch an emergency food distribution effort to keep from gorging.
Scout211
Least surprising news ever.
At the TPUSA convention, Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president 2028.
laura
@Gloria DryGarden:
Maybe I can put cardamom on some canned pears, and serve it with coconut yogurt… in a gf graham cracker crust that I have laying around. Thank you! It won’t look elegant….maybe with chopped candied ginger, it’ll taste even more amazing.
My salivary glands just spurted like a Las Vegas casino resort fountain.
YY_Sima Qian
@Scout211: I would not be totally surprised if Vance gets a divorce & remarries Erika Kirk.
Jackie
@Scout211:
Did she get the Godfather’s permission?
Gloria DryGarden
@Scout211: they both have really cold eyes. Chilling, to consider such an outcome.
We need a plan, in case vp. becomes potus. He’s not gonna be good for the country.
WaterGirl
@SpaceUnit: maybe don’t stress about which unit to buy? Nust buy one that seems decent?
Lyrebird
@laura:
For something that’s a little more work, I hope we could track down Narya’s recipe for a pear tart. A friend made it for someone who’s almost impossible to cook for, no refined sugar gluten etc, and it was delicious!
Your invention sounds very yummy, too!
Gloria DryGarden
@laura: wishing all glorious news to your happy taste buds.
WaterGirl
@KrackenJack: I have a buttermilk cornmeal Galette that that is to kill for! So good with sour cherries instead of regular cherry pie
KrackenJack
@Gloria DryGarden:
I’m sure it will be great. You can spruce up the presentation, too. Graham cracker crust with a layer of coconut yogurt, slice the pears and fan them out. Sprinkle lightly with cardamom and candied ginger.
WaterGirl
@Captain C: Can’t argue with that!
Lyrebird
@Gloria DryGarden:
So happy you know exactly what I meant! Sorry about this, though:
I don’t think I’ve seen it in a while, either, but for a few years I have been mostly in “what will picky kids eat” mode. Happy to say they are branching out, & I get to cook more. Happy holiday wishes, even in all this darkness.
KrackenJack
@WaterGirl:
Yum. I have a weakness for anything cherry. I made a fresh cherry pie and had to pit them using a chopstick. Juice everywhere. It looked like a CSI episode.
Gloria DryGarden
@KrackenJack: those bars, one tries to save such a thing, individually wrapped, in the freezer. But I understand what happens.
i used to have a bigger kitchen, in an apartment, and friends would exclaim over my jars of whole grains, millet, beans, dal. And I’d show them the empty cupboard, explaining that’s where cookies and crackers went, but they came off the shelf to be eaten pretty soon.
now I eat one or two cookies only; so careful with sugar. so hard to give it up entirely.
I do hope narya turns up and offers her sugar free amazing gf pear tart
mrmoshpotato
@KrackenJack: Thank you.
WaterGirl
@YY_Sima Qian: so say we all !!!
WaterGirl
@KrackenJack: ha! Sounds awesome. LOVE sour cherries a million different ways.
Gloria DryGarden
@Lyrebird: I think I’ll try the big Asia supermarket. It’s a trek across town, and it’s less about Japanese things, but I could go looking.
after no kings, I hit two Asian markets right near the protest, looking for ras al hanout. For French toast. No luck, but I did get some good things. Gf chickpea rosewater cardamom cookies, etc.
Happy cooking and holidays. I’m glad you get to branch out more. Maybe they want to participate? I have many happy memories of cooking with my mom, home EC projects, homemade puff pastry at Christmas, cookies, eggnog, meal things, recipes from the French Chef, a basic Chinese stir fry, meatloaf, stews, and so on.
Sister Golden Bear
@Gloria DryGarden: There’s now plug-in solar panels hitting the market that can be plugged in directly into a wall outlet. They won’t power an entire house, but if I recall correctly I believe people were saying it was tough to lower their electricity bills by around 20 percent. Probably also enough to power essentials, like a fridge and a few lights, in an emergency. Don’t believe they’ve been officially approved in CA yet, but they’re available online.
Gloria DryGarden
@Sister Golden Bear: I’ll look into it.
Gloria DryGarden
@WaterGirl: sour cherries, sugar, almond extract? Like that? A squeeze of lemon or lime juice?
Jackie
Gloria DryGarden
@Gloria DryGarden: I think that was “all gloriousness.”
Yep, I see autocorrect thinks that’s news…
Gloria DryGarden
@Jackie: that is deeply upsetting and disappointing and..
my thesaurus won’t let me suggest other additional words. But also, 15 swear words!
Marc
@Sister Golden Bear: They have plug-in solar panels and/or batteries elsewhere in the world, but I believe they are still illegal in the US. The main issue is making sure none of the current supplied makes it into the local grid when there is a power failure. This now requires a separate expensive device installed at the main panel by an electrician. At least a few states are contemplating changes to the electrical code allowing plug-in panels with specified certification, but I don’t think anything is yet (legally) available in CA or elsewhere.
Gloria DryGarden
@Marc: here, we have to share the generated electricity with the grid. It has to be connected to them. So I hear.
Another Scott
That’s quite a surprise present! Well done.
Meanwhile, … WARNING TheHill.com:
47’s people will keep trying to break everything until they are stopped. Good for Bennet and Hickenlooper for standing up and saying NO.
We have to do everything we can to vote the monsters out.
Grr…
Best wishes,
Scott.
Martin
@Marc: There’s a combination of issues.
frosty
@SpaceUnit:
We have a Rockpals portable power station (battery / inverter / various outlets that we use when we’re camping off grid for charging various things. I just looked it up and they’re out of business but I found these on Amazon. Figuring out how many watts you’ll need is the first step. Good luck!
amazon.com/s?k=rockpals&language=en_US&linkCode=sl2&linkId=8c38c4e4fb9e3460198f2fc3db…
Marc
@Martin: That’s what I was trying to say, you did it better :)
Matt McIrvin
@Another Scott: Good for them, NCAR gave me my first real job and is a fucking essential organization, fuck those guys. Bennet and Hickenlooper are absolutely right.
Jackie
@Another Scott: YAY! for Bennet and Hickenlooper!
SpaceUnit
@frosty:
Thank you!
Captain C
@YY_Sima Qian:
With the precipitating incident being JV asking Usha if she would mind him legalizing polygyny so he could take Erika as a legal wife. Also, despite her seniority, would Usha mind being the second wife?
Kayla Rudbek
@WaterGirl: I would say a lighter, myself. Although I suppose the matches would be easier to pack in with a calendar.
Matt McIrvin
I confess, it had not occurred to me until Heather Cox Richardson pointed it out that Trump’s move to kill NCAR is just an attempt to punish Colorado governor Jared Polis for not enabling his farcical “full pardon” of Tina Peters. Personal score-settling to cover the fact that Trump doesn’t know how the US government works.
Jackie
OMG! SEAHAWKS WIN IN OT!!! My poor heart. Now draining adrenaline asap so I can sleep eventually LOL
Kayla Rudbek
@Sister Golden Bear: I might look into getting some for my parents (they have had a couple of long outages in the new house, and I bought my dad some of the small solar chargers from Sierra Trading Post). Since he can’t work with tools much anymore, I figure getting him a bunch of solar chargers will give him something to fiddle with and keep him occupied.
Jackie
@Matt McIrvin: Boebert defying him by signing the Epstein petition letter may have also been a factor. FFOTUS isn’t happy with Colorado for sure.
Marc
@Matt McIrvin: Personal score-settling to cover the fact that Trump doesn’t
knowcare how the US government works.
Melancholy Jaques
@Jackie:
That game featured the strangest two point conversion in the history of football.
Jackie
@Melancholy Jaques: I know! It was CRAZY! But, very thankful Chardonnay’s nonchalant pick up in the end zone resulted in 2 pts for Seattle!
like a metaphor
“he just needs to drop acid, and get off his incredible power trip”
-r. crumb
Geminid
@YY_Sima Qian: I won’t be totally surprised either if JD Vance divorces Usha and marries Erica Kirk. I will be astonished.
@WaterGirl: Not me. I see this as an example of collective projection; “balloon juice,” so to speak.
Chris T.
@SpaceUnit: It’s annoyingly proprietary, but Ecoflow has a pretty nice way to do this. I don’t have one of these myself (not enough room in the garage for batteries) and am still on the fence, as it were, about putting in a big ol Generac natgas generator with automatic transfer switch.
(We don’t have Public Safety Power Shutoffs up here but we do have wind events that take out trees that take out power lines…)
Paul in KY
Beautiful drawing. You can cherish it for the rest of your life!
Paul in KY
@Gloria DryGarden: My mom painted an portrait of a wonderful and now dead kitteh I had. Picture now hangs in my son’s bedroom.
Paul in KY
@SpaceUnit: IMO, can’t go wrong with Honda brand.