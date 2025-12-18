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currawong

Back in 2018, my wife and I both took two months of long service leave for a trip to Europe. We spent one month travelling and the second month in one place. The year before, I had been at a conference in Melbourne and met two French people working for the state government and asked them independently, if they were to spend the month of October in France, where would they go. The both said the Basque Country so that’s where we went.

Rather than visiting old friends back in the UK (we’ve been in Australia for over 25 years), we rented a 5 bedroom gite for 4 weeks and invited our friends and relatives to come and visit. We had visitors each week – the taxi drivers at Biarritz Airport must have thought I was an Uber driver, I was there so often.

We stayed in the village of Sare which, unknown to us when we booked it, is listed in the most beautiful villages in France.

The weather was lovely for most of the 4 weeks. We had temperatures in the 70s F (low 20s C) until the last 4 days when it turned cool and wet.