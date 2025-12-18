On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
currawong
Back in 2018, my wife and I both took two months of long service leave for a trip to Europe. We spent one month travelling and the second month in one place. The year before, I had been at a conference in Melbourne and met two French people working for the state government and asked them independently, if they were to spend the month of October in France, where would they go. The both said the Basque Country so that’s where we went.
Rather than visiting old friends back in the UK (we’ve been in Australia for over 25 years), we rented a 5 bedroom gite for 4 weeks and invited our friends and relatives to come and visit. We had visitors each week – the taxi drivers at Biarritz Airport must have thought I was an Uber driver, I was there so often.
We stayed in the village of Sare which, unknown to us when we booked it, is listed in the most beautiful villages in France.
The weather was lovely for most of the 4 weeks. We had temperatures in the 70s F (low 20s C) until the last 4 days when it turned cool and wet.
I thought I’d start with a map of Sare. It is right on the border with Spain and a short drive to the beautiful town of St-Jean-de-Luz on the coast. Being in the Schengen Zone, there is an open border between France and Spain so all you will see are old abandoned border posts. The town had at least three restaurants (that we knew of) and a takeaway pizza place though most nights we cooked at home. San Sebastian is 40 minutes away and Bilbao just under two hours by car. Biarritz was about 30 minutes away.
This is the Pleka Trinquet Bar and Restaurant where we became locals for four weeks. Our gite was 2 minutes walk away down the road just behind it. A trinquet is an indoor pelota court, the main sport of the basque region both in France and Spain. The food in the restaurant was excellent, as it was wherever we ate in the region.
One of two outdoor pelota courts in Sare. The hills behind are the lower slopes of La Rhune – more on that in the coming photos.
I’ve added this photo in as it shows the predominant architecture of the region, white painted houses with red beams, windows and doors. The colours are regulated and you’ll see 90% red with a few in a permitted green or blue. In addition, there’s an RV park just off the road into Spain. Most villages in the area semed to have a small park like this, not serviced but it looked like it was free to use.
Just up the road from Sare, on the pass through the hills to St-Jean-de-Luz, is Le Petit Train de La Rhune. It is a cog railway from the col up to the summit of La Rhune, one of the highest peaks in the area. There are two trains which run on a single track with a passing place half way up. At the summit you can see Spain to the south and the coast from the Spanish border all the way up past Biarritz.
The railway line and station are in France and a few metres away, over the border into Spain are a number of restaurants and cafes near the summit. The link above to the website will show some beautiful views of the summit.
A view of the restaurants and cafes at the summit of La Rhune. We were there in October and I believe it shut for the season shortly after we left. We went to the top 5 times in total with each group of our visitors and the experience was different every time. Luckily, the weather was good each time.
A view of the train descending and the towns of St-Jean-de-Luz and Ciboure, separated by La Nivelle river, in the distance.
The main square of Sare with La Mairie, the town hall, on the left and the church behind.
Before the main roads were laid, this would have been one of the main routes into Spain from the village. This is a view looking South from the village looking towards Spain. There are no major peaks of the Pyrenees here between the countries. The higher peaks run to the south along the north coast of Spain.
Well, I did say the weather turned in the last few days. As we had to fill up the rental car before we returned it at Biarritz Airport, we went to the local service station. Because the tax on fuel was less in Spain, that’s where they built the gas station, a few metres from the border but actually in Spain.
14Comments
Elizabelle
Spectacular.
Ramalama
Brilliant idea.
How much did you pay for your rental? And how did you find/rent it out?
We’re thinking of having one big hullabaloo with family (my in-laws) in France with a big handful of the kids (adults, gulp) in Canada. Family separated in the 1950s and there are still a bunch of oldies around. The family/ families in France are spread out. The Canadian side wants one big spot in France for everyone to coalesce around.
there go two miscreants
What a relaxing vacation that must have been! In warm weather I could see spending all day at the summit, with a book and enjoying the view from time to time.
AM in NC
Thank you for sharing your photos, and for all of the information! Do people predominantly speak French or Basque where you stayed?
stinger
Oh my. If I didn’t have dogs, I’d be there NOW.
I clicked on the link to the most beautiful villages in France, and it seems to be pretty much all of them, Katie. Thank you for sharing these gorgeous views!
Trivia Man
Wonderful idea to combine restful and see a variety of old friends. Did you become acceoted in the village or were you always treated as outsiders? I hope you tried your hand at the game.
WaterGirl
What a brilliant idea! That sounds perfect.
WendyBinFL
Thanks for these photos! Back when I was 13, taking my first cruise with my family, I tossed a note in a bottle overboard, off the coast of Panama. Years later that bottle landed, intact, on a rocky beach in Biarritz, and was found by a young man living there. Francis Abadie and I corresponded, and our story appeared in newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic!
Dmkingto
Sounds like a great idea and trip. Beautiful area.
But is anyone else seeing the gas station picture as both pics 9 & 10?
BigJimSlade
@Dmkingto: Yeah, gas station for both 9 & 10 – easy enough error to make when making these posts, accidentally dropping or clicking on the wrong image into the form.
BigJimSlade
Looks like a great area – I would love to visit it someday!
currawong
@Ramalama: You need to check out the Gites de France website. Gites are holiday rentals located in regional and rural France to encourage tourism there away from the main cities.
For 4 weeks, I think we paid about AUD$2500 (about USD$1650 at today’s exchange rate). You get varying levels of comfort and pay more for the more popular areas and more luxurious fittings.
When we lived in the UK it was often cheaper to cross the Channel and rent a gite than it was to rent somewhere in the UK. Our first gite holiday was in 1982!
currawong
@Trivia Man: Yes, we were recognised and greeted in the village, especially at the bar where we were regular visitors with a varying rotation of guests.
currawong
@Dmkingto: Apologies, I must have loaded the wrong picture for no.9 which is a shame.