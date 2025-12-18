My Threads feed has been blowing up all day about Christopher Anderson's Vanity Fair photographs. Is anyone following this story? Here's a gift link to get you up to speed — The Vanity Fair photographer who disrupted Trumpworld’s polished image: wapo.st/49ixYtq

In the Washington Post, “The Vanity Fair photographer who disrupted Trumpworld’s polished image”:

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair published a two-part story by Chris Whipple about the inner circle of President Donald Trump’s staff featuring unusually candid conversations with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It also featured remarkably unvarnished portraits of Wiles, JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Karoline Leavitt, all photographed by Christopher Anderson.

Whipple’s story has made waves on social media and in Washington, where Wiles’s allies have rushed to her defense. Anderson’s portraits — particularly his extreme close-ups that show his subjects’ faces in minute topographical detail — have also caused a stir among people on both sides of the American political divide…

I want to talk to you about the portraits that you did for Vanity Fair. As I assume you have heard, they’ve caused a bit of a splash on social media. Can you tell me how you conceived of them?

I conceived of it many years ago. I did a whole book of American politics called “Stump” (2014), where I did all close-ups. It was my attempt to circumnavigate the stage-managed image of politics and cut through the image that the public relations team wants to be presented, and get at something that feels more revealing about the theater of politics. It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time. I have done it to all sides of the political spectrum, not just Republicans. It’s part of how I think about portraiture in a lot of ways: close, intimate, revealing…

Were they coming camera-ready, or was there a hair-and-makeup team?

Most of them came camera-ready or with their own hair-and-makeup team. Karoline Leavitt has her own personal groomer that was there.

I mean, we don’t know if Karoline Leavitt still has that groomer today now that the photos are published.

Well, what can I say? That’s the makeup that she puts on, those are the injections she gave herself. If they show up in a photo, what do you want me to say? I don’t know if it says something about the world we live in, the age of Photoshop, the age of AI filters on your Instagram, but the fact that the internet is freaking out because they’re seeing real photos and not retouched ones says something to me.

Were there moments that you missed? Anything that happened that’s on the cutting room floor?

I don’t think there’s anything I missed that I wish I’d gotten. I’ll give you a little anecdote: Stephen Miller was perhaps the most concerned about the portrait session. He asked me, “Should I smile or not smile?” and I said, “How would you want to be portrayed?” We agreed that we would do a bit of both. And then when we were finished, he comes up to me to shake my hand and say goodbye. And he says to me, “You know, you have a lot of power in the discretion you use to be kind to people.” And I looked at him and I said, “You know, you do, too.”...