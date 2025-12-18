My Threads feed has been blowing up all day about Christopher Anderson's Vanity Fair photographs. Is anyone following this story? Here's a gift link to get you up to speed — The Vanity Fair photographer who disrupted Trumpworld’s polished image:
wapo.st/49ixYtq
— Andy Adams (@flakphoto.news) December 17, 2025 at 5:33 PM
In the Washington Post, “The Vanity Fair photographer who disrupted Trumpworld’s polished image”:
On Tuesday, Vanity Fair published a two-part story by Chris Whipple about the inner circle of President Donald Trump’s staff featuring unusually candid conversations with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. It also featured remarkably unvarnished portraits of Wiles, JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Karoline Leavitt, all photographed by Christopher Anderson.
Whipple’s story has made waves on social media and in Washington, where Wiles’s allies have rushed to her defense. Anderson’s portraits — particularly his extreme close-ups that show his subjects’ faces in minute topographical detail — have also caused a stir among people on both sides of the American political divide…
I want to talk to you about the portraits that you did for Vanity Fair. As I assume you have heard, they’ve caused a bit of a splash on social media. Can you tell me how you conceived of them?
I conceived of it many years ago. I did a whole book of American politics called “Stump” (2014), where I did all close-ups. It was my attempt to circumnavigate the stage-managed image of politics and cut through the image that the public relations team wants to be presented, and get at something that feels more revealing about the theater of politics. It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time. I have done it to all sides of the political spectrum, not just Republicans. It’s part of how I think about portraiture in a lot of ways: close, intimate, revealing…
Were they coming camera-ready, or was there a hair-and-makeup team?
Most of them came camera-ready or with their own hair-and-makeup team. Karoline Leavitt has her own personal groomer that was there.
I mean, we don’t know if Karoline Leavitt still has that groomer today now that the photos are published.
Well, what can I say? That’s the makeup that she puts on, those are the injections she gave herself. If they show up in a photo, what do you want me to say? I don’t know if it says something about the world we live in, the age of Photoshop, the age of AI filters on your Instagram, but the fact that the internet is freaking out because they’re seeing real photos and not retouched ones says something to me.
Were there moments that you missed? Anything that happened that’s on the cutting room floor?
I don’t think there’s anything I missed that I wish I’d gotten. I’ll give you a little anecdote: Stephen Miller was perhaps the most concerned about the portrait session. He asked me, “Should I smile or not smile?” and I said, “How would you want to be portrayed?” We agreed that we would do a bit of both. And then when we were finished, he comes up to me to shake my hand and say goodbye. And he says to me, “You know, you have a lot of power in the discretion you use to be kind to people.” And I looked at him and I said, “You know, you do, too.”...
The Independent checked out Instagram:
The words appeared over and over again on Vanity Fair’s Instagram page Tuesday after the publication posted close-up photos of prominent White House figures as part of a series about the first year of the second Trump administration…
In theory, Anderson’s creative vision aligns closely with the repeated sentiments of Trump officials – that this is “the most transparent administration in history.”
Perhaps too transparent for some, though.
“Jesus Christ a warning next time please,” comedian Kelsey Darragh wrote on a post that featured a very close-up photo of Leavitt’s face…
The photo of Leavitt, 28, the administration’s “mouthpiece,” as Vanity Fair describes her, became the more standout image for displaying every facial imperfection – including what some believe to be injection site marks on the press secretary’s lips…
People adds:
… When reached for comment about Anderson’s interview with The Independent, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told PEOPLE, “It’s clear that Vanity Fair intentionally photographed Karoline and the White House staff in bizarre ways, and deliberately edited the photos, to try to demean and embarrass them.” …
Leavitt has not publicly commented on her Vanity Fair portrait. While the internet had plenty to say about her appearance in the photo, Trump himself has also made a point to praise the press secretary’s looks, and specifically, her lips, in the past.
While departing from Israel on Air Force One on Oct. 13, the president, 79, took questions from pool reporters with Leavitt nearby.
“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked the press before assuring them that his top spokesperson would “never” be replaced. As a reporter began to ask him a question, Trump said of Leavitt: “That face… and those lips, they move like a machine gun.” …
they did it again
— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 5:02 PM
The Vanity Fair photographer knew what he was doing. (I doubt I’m the first to notice this but it hasn’t graced my TL)
— Scoiattolo (@scoiattolo.mountainherder.xyz) December 17, 2025 at 8:11 PM
161Comments
Baud
What photo is controversial?
Paul in KY
All of them, Baud. Close ups anyway.
Paul in KY
IMO, excellent work by the photographer, as you can see the evil oozing out of them.
Baud
@Paul in KY: I guess I always saw the evil in them. The photos don’t look like anything unusual to me.
ETA: I haven’t seen all the close ups.
Omnes Omnibus
The Nazis look like Nazis. You can’t blame the guy who took the pictures. As far as Levittown goes, too bad, so sad.
Spanky
@Baud: All of ’em, Katie, ’cause those photos don’t lie.
Dorothy A. Winsor
I hope you can see this. It’s a fascinating tiktok about those pictures from a woman who used to do photo journalism.
MattF
News:
Shalimar
Why “news” shows are unwatchable: Had MSNow on in the back ground and Katy Tur has a media guest on, not sure which one was talking (I think Jake Sherman from the voice, but there was no video of him when I checked in), and he said “one of the best things Trump did during the 2024 campaign was spending the day at McDonalds serving normal people.”
There are so many lies in that sentence. As I remember it, the McDonalds was closed that day, the people in line who were served were invited by the campaign, Trump was there for roughly 15 minutes and didn’t actually serve any customers himself. Reporters should not repeat pr bullshit like it was real.
As bad as pretending George W. Bush was a rancher when he only owned that place during his presidency for image purposes.
Spanky
Somebody want to fill me in on who that is vice Miller in the Scoiattolo tweet/twerp/whatever?
Martin
“You know, you do, too.”
Stephen Miller will never understand how deep that cut was.
The group photo is notable to me because Susie Wiles has this expression like she has no idea where she is or how she got there.
Old School
@Baud:
It’s the close-up of Leavitt that seems to be getting the most coverage.
Martin
@Spanky: Joseph Goebbels.
Baud
@Old School:
Thanks. I actually happen to think Vance looks the worst.
JML
I would happily quit my current job (that I don’t really mind and often even enjoy) to spend all my remaining days removing DJT’s name from every single edifice on this earth.
Someone else can tackle anything that gets launched into space.
trollhattan
Warms my photographer heart. Couldn’t get Liebovitz? Suckers.
It’s not widely understood how very, very much detail a pro digicamera with proper lens captures. You have no idea unless you’ve used one. More important are the lights and light treatments. Think of the soft, eerie, rapturous glow of any Kari Lake photo—she could be sporting three Grand Canyons on that face and you’d never know. This is the opposite.
In conclusion: Christopher Anderson is a brilliant artist and Trump will have him killed.
Spanky
@Martin: Danke.
BC in Illinois
From Karoline Leavitt, on X
*False.
**Gag.
***No. No. No.
Spanky
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes, I could see it! Nice analysis!
Martin
We really need to return the old tradition of not naming anything after still living people.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Shalimar:
Yup. If anybody was expecting follow-up journalism from a hack like Tur, I’ve got a bridge in some swampland to sell you.
Spanky
@BC in Illinois: It was nice of her to remind us that we need have no sympathy for her in regards the Anderson photos. “Nice” in the sense that she’s such a twisted ramora.
NotMax
“All photographs are accurate. None of them is the truth.”
— Richard Avedon
;)
p.a.
Those aren’t injection sites. They’re ampullae of Lorenzini.
trollhattan
@p.a.:
IIUC she found a really old mate.
Baud
Via reddit
Balloon Juice not mentioned.
Montanareddog
@Martin:
With a bit of luck in the near future, we can keep both the tradition and the Trump-Kennedy name.
Omnes Omnibus
@Baud: Probably for the best.
Elizabelle
@Montanareddog: A bridge too far. Trump’s name needs to be nowhere near the Kennedy Center’s name.
But I am all for Satan calling him home, as soon as possible.
mali muso
@Baud: Read that piece this morning and felt seen. I have a distinct memory of the day after the election of 2016 when I was so distraught having a friend reassure me that “it won’t be that bad” and that I was being overly dramatic. I really wish I had been wrong.
On the subject of the photos of the maladministration, I saw this fascinating thread on Derek Guy’s (the menswear guy) Bluesky feed about the photographer.
Baud
I’m going to be optimistic and invest my savings in a nationwide spiritual cleansing company at some point before 2029.
Joy in FL
@Dorothy A. Winsor: That is an interesting video..Thanks for sharing it.
Lapassionara
@Dorothy A. Winsor: thank you. That was fascinating.
Dorothy A. Winsor
@Lapassionara: I loved the place where she comments on how the crowd is shown in two groups, with Vance shown in both groups, with “two faces.”
Sister Golden Bear
@Old School: FFS, if one is having portrait photos taken, do not get lip filler injections right before the photo shoot. Reminds me of one of the Kardashians getting Rolfing done the day before a photo shoot and being shocked she had bruises.
But I’m sure Leavitt expected the photographer to cover up for her like the DC press corps does.
Omnes Omnibus
@Sister Golden Bear: Glamour shoot vs photo journalism shoot. Dude was a war photographer.
cain
@Sister Golden Bear: the photographer never needs to curry favor unlike the servile (to Republicans ) DC Corps.
Kelly
@BC in Illinois: Kennedy Center board member Rep. Joyce Beatty reports the vote was not unanimous.
xcancel.com/RepBeatty/status/2001741402745524362#m
BC in Illinois
The Trump-Kennedy name, like the Gulf of America, the Department of War, along with the gold atrocities and other features of the White House, have only three years, one month, and two days to go. Various confederate statues as well.
Hopefully, we won’t have to tear down an arch or a dance hall.
Shakti
@Old School:
My IG decided to feed me some hectoring woman telling me I failed at feminism if I made fun of her looks. We are so beyond the hurt feelings of repulsive anti feminist women now.
Anti feminists don’t get the benefit of the feminist cavalry. Live and rise by the central casting look and all that rancid patriarchal crap; die and fall by it.
This is not a woman with any sense. Who decides to get lip injections the day before a photo shoot? And who is shocked they look like that in closeup with the amount she spackles on? She obviously owns a ringlight she must see herself in it b/c that’s pretty much how anyone looks. I might look like that with similar makeup applications sans lip injections — but I have an entire teenager of years on her so I don’t know what her excuse is.
The brutal part of the closeup is the juxtaposition of text next to to her over-made-up, troweled on spackled face that emphasizes every wrinkle and bag and crows feet she could possibly have with her bleeding crusty lips that could be mistaken for a battle with cold sores. She could be a blowup doll with that worn mouth.
Karoline Leavitt pretty much only has this job b/c she performs a certain type of femininity which supposedly allows her to be nasty as hell (blond in her 20s who is conventionally attractive and wears a cross) and also heavily depends on being perceived as young. And gotta say, she works for an administration that wants to declare some women are not women, not feminine with violent results and she depends on those people being held below her in the hierarchy. So exposing/highlighting her as a crusty looking worn woman who is worse at this kind of performance than all these people who don’t count as “real women” in her world? To people who think the only power women are allowed to have derives from beauty? LMAO.
Sarah Huckabee was most pissed off about Michelle Wolf calling attention to her smokey eye, because her eyes are too different sizes and you’re not supposed to notice that or the effort she puts into being feminine. People noticing that one means she failed. She wasn’t upset about being called a liar.
Baud
@BC in Illinois:
OTOH, the future Trump Hall in the Smithsonian Museum of American Fascism will live on for posterity.
Sister Golden Bear
@Dorothy A. Winsor: The Vanity Fair photographer definitely woke up and chose violence.
Lyrebird
@Baud: I think the photos are remarkably flattering to the fascist creeps! But I don’t know enough about Botox etc, apparently. I’m glad the “injection sites” were not for drugs, but someone else had to point them out. Didn’t know if she just had a rash and that’s why she had applied lipstick starting more than half a cm above the top of her lip.
I don’t know how to express how strong the evil is in Leavitt.
Craig
@BC in Illinois: next up the Trump Reagan National Airport. It’ll always be National, or DCA to me.
NotMax
@Baud
Most frequently heard comment from visitors: “Can you believe this sh*t?”
//
MattF
I can see plans here for several dioramas in the upcoming American Museum of Psychopathology.
Sister Golden Bear
@Omnes Omnibus: Having done a glamour photoshoot myself, getting lip injections the day before is incredibly stupid—which any woman who’ve ever had lip injections (it ain’t Leavitt’s first time at that particular rodeo) would know. Even if you were expecting the photographer to Photoshop out all the injection marks
@Shakti: ALL. 👏 OF. 👏 THIS. 👏
p.a.
It’s got a cast of millions.😡
rikyrah
The photographer is clearly part of The Resistance.
Ben Cisco
@Shakti: What’s brutal is your description.
ACCURATE, but BRUTAL.
Well done.
pluky
Work that has a long, and distinguished history!
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_IV_of_Spain_and_His_Family
JoyceH
I wonder if Trump genuinely believes that he’s securing his legacy by slapping his name on government property? Dude, stick your name on stuff that’s yours. I guarantee that on January 20, 2029, by noon the teams will already be in place, cherry pickers up against the walls, and at exactly 12:01, they’ll start prying off those offensive “TRUMP” letters. And when the Kennedy Center board is replaced, their first order of business will be to retract that offensive lying letter issued by the previous board.
BlueGuitarist
@mali muso:
thanks!
Thought for a moment I was in the wrong place when I clicked on the Derek Guy link!
Omnes Omnibus
@Sister Golden Bear: She just assumed that they would soften everything up. She assumed wrong.
Baud
@Omnes Omnibus:
She wasn’t ready for her close up.
Old School
Trump demands tributes as part of America’s 250th birthday.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
@Old School:
Isn’t this just the Hunger Games? Like WTF?
Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
@Old School: LOL
The Hunger Games was prophecy…
Kelly
While I was outside playing ball with Daisy the power company’s telephone robot called my Google Pixel phone to check in after yesterdays power failure. The phone was inside on the table. I didn’t pick up so Google call screening robot picked up for me. The two robots had a polite but kinda hilarious exchange, four responses each.
Soprano2
@BC in Illinois: No, FFOTUS’s name will be ripped off of it the moment a Democrat becomes president. What an insult to the Kennedy Center.
Soprano2
@Dorothy A. Winsor: That was interesting, thanks for sharing it.
Suzanne
@Sister Golden Bear:
I don’t think they do retouch her photos! Thats what is so weird to me about this. Leavitt is the one, more than all of them, whose job is primarily being in front of a camera. Her picture is taken all the time by various news agencies who do not retouch. Like…. everybody with eyes knows she gets lip filler!
Honestly — and this is me sounding like a mean girl — the most shocking aspect of the photos, IMO, is her terrible skincare and how bad her foundation lays on her. Her makeup looks cheap and she looks unmoisturized. She makes plenty of money and can afford to take better care of herself.
Gravenstone
@MattF: An act they have no right to perform. As noted elsewhere, the Center was created by an act of Congress and would need Congressional approval to change the name. Just more throwing shit at walls.
Paul in KY
@Old School: Yick!
Ohio Mom
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Thank you for that link! I loved that interpretation and explanation of the photos.
Also, I wouldn’t have known to look at the lip injection dots. Now I can’t unsee them.
Princess
@Old School: Piggy wants to barge into the young women’s locker room.
rikyrah
BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA AH HA
Amee Vanderpool
@girlsreallyrule
Federal prosecutors attempted to get a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, to add a third felony charge to a failed indictment of NYAG Letitia James last week, while omitting earlier claims that she fraudulently converted a second home into a rental property.
It failed, again.
x.com/girlsreallyrule/status/2001650815648555409?s=20
Paul in KY
@trollhattan: Maybe his eyesight is bad and then he see’s this pic…
rikyrah
Tara Copp
@TaraCopp
NEW: The U.S. Coast Guard will remove language from its new workplace harassment policy that downgraded the definition of swastikas and nooses from overt hate symbols to “potentially divisive,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem said Thursday, an abrupt turnaround after the more lenient interpretation took effect this week despite objections from Congress. w/
@marianne_levine
Deputinize America
@JML:
Damnatio Memoriae
Princess
@Suzanne: If that’s how Leavitt’s skin looks at 28 she’s going to be a mess at 45.
Deputinize America
BTW, Io Saturnalia for those who celebrate. Emperor Julian fixed it so we can say it again.
rikyrah
The Green Dragon Tavern
@greendragonhq
“When a president gives a primetime televised speech, it is typically about something of serious import: to make the case for a major new policy or to announce the beginning of a war.
President Donald Trump’s speech on Wednesday night had no grave significance. In fact, there didn’t seem to be much of a point at all,” writes senior correspondent Zack Beauchamp.
“The speech was a jumble of his usual false or even impossible claims — like a promise to reduce prescription drug costs by an impossible 400% — smashed together in no particular order. The speech began with a discussion of the cost of living, a subject he would drop and then return to as if just remembering that it was the number one reason his polls were low. Even the delivery was weird: Seemingly under network time constraints, the president read off the teleprompter angrily and quickly, speaking with the motormouth intensity of a 20-something banker who just discovered cocaine and now has a really great idea for a new restaurant.
So why am I writing about it at all?
Because the fact that it happened at all tells us something much more important: that the Trump administration is sinking, and his White House has no idea what to do about it.” The full story is linked in the comments below.
x.com/greendragonhq/status/2001667301813145821?s=20
Suzanne
@Princess: Yeah, no kidding. I’m 45 and my skin looks better than hers.
Deputinize America
@Suzanne:
I moisturize all the damn time and I’m an older dude.
Matt
Totally unfair to take those photos when they haven’t been able to find a single Gelfling for at least six months
trollhattan
{chef’s kiss} from The Onion: Trump Assures Struggling Nation He Has Plenty of Money
BlueGuitarist
@rikyrah:
ianal but doesn’t the grand jury failed to indict twice = reasonable doubt?
trollhattan
@Deputinize America:
Last stop before the solstice. Which can’t get behind us soon enough.
Gravenstone
@Kelly: You’re the reason Skynet will happen!
hueyplong
@Princess: When she’s my age she’s going to look like someone tore off the curtain to let brilliant sunlight into the vampire’s study in a Hammer Films movie.
We all want to think that hate ages poorly, so that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Paul in KY
@Shakti: The Mouth of Sleazron
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
That is one hell of an admission.
zhena gogolia
@Dorothy A. Winsor: That’s good, although I don’t think Berthe Morisot is really forgotten.
Suzanne
@Deputinize America: I see a cosmetic dermatologist once a year. I get prescription-strength retinol and full-body skin checks (which everyone should do! And use sunblock!). I buy one somewhat spendy medical-grade product (vitamin C serum) to fade scars, and other than that, everything is from the drugstore. And my skin still looks better than Karoline Leavitt’s.
I used to work with a guy whose surname was Leavitt. We all thought he was a religious, judgmental prick. So we called him Leavitt-icus.
Craig
@Princess: her 60 yr old husband is stealing her essence.
Ohio Mom
What strikes me about the group photo is how menacing they look. They could have gone for calm and dignified but they went for looking as angry and scary as they could be.
narya
I get real Mouth of Sauron vibes from the closeup…and the far-away, for that matter.
zhena gogolia
@Shakti: Good comment.
Gretchen
@Dorothy A. Winsor: That was a great video by a former photojournalist. Loved her note that Karoline Leavitt is pictured in front of a painting by a forgotten Impressionist depicting peonies, a very short-lived flower.
I was also interested in the clarity of all the filler-injection marks all around her lips. I can’t look at photos of her without feeling there’s something weird about her lips, and here’s the explanation. She actually endures pain and spends money to get them to look that way.
Paul in KY
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’m gonna assume it’s not to the death.
columbusqueen
@Old School: Has Trump decided to emulate Panum’s President Snow? Good God.
Ohio Mom
@Gretchen: Maybe the person injecting the filler sprayed a bunch of lidocaine on Leavitt first. That’s what my rheumatologist does before she gives me cortisone shots for locked fingers and the like and I hardly feel anything.
I know, I’d much rather think of Leavitt suffering.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
@Old School: “And territory”? That will last only as long as the Reichwing doesnt realize that means Brown People* competing.
* Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands are the five US territories. Imagine kids from THOSE places showing up to compete.
Deputinize America
@Suzanne:
I get stuff burnt off and cut off every damned time on my annual full body skin checks. I finally started getting good about sunscreen and hats about 10 years ago, but my irresponsibility for 45-50 years was pretty cumulative.
Had I been smarter, I’d have started paying attention 30 years prior.
Frankly, I feel awful for all those people without good insurance, because you know that they’re riddled with basal cell problems and incipient melanoma.
Baud
Via reddit
Omnes Omnibus
@Paul in KY: Why? Why would you assume that?
WaterGirl
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Really interesting!
Paul in KY
@Omnes Omnibus: Only because I assume that would be illegal. That’s the only reason, as I know TACO and his orcs would prefer it to be to the death.
Elizabelle
@Gravenstone: Thank you for that. The “renaming” is so cruel. May it never happen, and may they even be stopped in putting up new signage.
Now: if Trump wants to be in our face, every day. We can use his name plenty.
New expression: I have to go to the
ladies’ roomTrump.
Did the doggie go Trump on her walk?
Time for a diaper change. Woooo. I think baby Trumped.
Hey. It worked with Santorum.
Baud
Trump ♥️ Andrew Jackson
Baud
Elizabelle
@Baud: Gosh. Is someone finally going to take her death seriously (and Mark’s, and Gilbert the Golden)? And maybe even learn her name?
It’s amazing how those deaths went down the memory hole, but we are constantly reminded that Trump survived two assassination attempts. Political violence!!
Sister Golden Bear
@Paul in KY: If the President orders combat to the death, it’s not illegal. /s
Sister Golden Bear
@Suzanne: @Princess: Hate ages you. Just look at Stephen Miller (40), and Russel Voigt.Vought (49).
Elizabelle
@Baud: Skimmed it. That is a fabulous profile. Good on Rolling Stone for publishing it.
Rest in power, Melissa and Mark Hortman, with Gilbert keeping watch.
Omnes Omnibus
@Elizabelle: They should get one of those paintings to keep in the attic like I have.
Baud
@Elizabelle:
Agreed.
Elizabelle
@Omnes Omnibus: A painting, not a coffin. Got it.
Paul in KY
@Sister Golden Bear: Forgot that SC ruling…
Gonna bet on District 3.
Ohio Mom
@Elizabelle: I am guilty of memory holing that set of assassinations. I read Baud’s comment and immediately thought, “Melissa Hortman? Sounds vaguely familiar, just can’t place that name.”
Mr. Bemused Senior
Only if it’s in the course of his official duties. 😁
Suzanne
@Deputinize America: My grandfather was good about sunblock when we moved to Arizona. Forgot about his ears, though. Had a freckle on the back of one of them, and it turned into a big chunk of melanoma. So! Must be vigilant!
I remember reading an AMA with a dermatologist about the most unusual place they ever found skin cancer. Answer was in between the buttocks. I thought if that when I heard about manosphere assholes tanning their testicles.
schrodingers_cat
Why does a 28 year old need fillers in her lips?
stinger
So in which photo is Steven Miller smiling?
Elizabelle
@Ohio Mom: I had to look up Gilbert’s name. But I could see his sweet goofy face.
EmbraceYourInnerCrone
I have been following the VF photo discussion on Threads and some professional photographers have detailed the amazing trolling the photographer accomplished. For example in the photo of Karoline Leavitt there is a vase on the mantle that appears to be growing out of her head, the chair is facing the viewer and has an obvious butt print. The tacky flag blanket on the chair is wrinkled. Vance is pictured standing against a wall directly next to a light switch and thermostat. The lighting is best described as early funeral parlor. These were deliberate, well thought out choices and NONE of the subjects noticed.
Shakti
@Sister Golden Bear: @Ben Cisco: What I said is baby kitten stuff.
Simply, the photos make her look grossly incompetent. How is she her actual age with her past work under McEnany and not considering people posting bad photos of her at all or the tendency for people to zoom all the way the fuck in at your smartphone photos? How is she that deep in competitive interchangeable Fox mean girl IG anchor blonde land with shitposting edgelords & not thinking about photos as a constant opps opportunity?
@Paul in KY: Inspiring Lord of the Rings references by speaking…and being difficult to look at… *shudders
Shalimar
@Princess: dementia patients frequently go back in time mentally to the days when they were happiest. I don’t doubt creeping on teenagers backstage at pageants are among his most prized memories.
Gloria DryGarden
@p.a.: well they sure are bullsh!t detectors.
i think she’s had other work done, too. The rest of her build seems young and slim, so one part of her seems disproportionate. You can have too much of a good thing.
Steve Paradis
John Barrymore, upon seeing his first ever film dailies:
That thing can see what I had for breakfast!
Elizabelle
@EmbraceYourInnerCrone: I noticed the flowers just about coming out of the head. That’s something that even a casual photographer tries to avoid.
Omnes Omnibus
@Elizabelle: Coffins go in cellars, silly.
rikyrah
@Ohio Mom:
Their evil and hate ooze from every pore
rikyrah
@schrodingers_cat:
Because she looks like she’s 48.
Hate, lies and evil age you
Gloria DryGarden
@rikyrah: is it not legal to use one’s previous home as a rental, or to buy property to rent it out? wtaf?
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@narya:
Back in the day, I usta call Dana Perino the Mouth of Sauron on a blog run by one of the White House Press Corpse reporters.
But then again, *every* WH press secretary is a Mouth of Sauron.
Gloria DryGarden
@Suzanne: I know of three
peoplewomen who had skin cancer in an unusual place, to the front, including my godmother, and a close friend. Horrifying. Surgery, radiation. Or refusing treatment, trying alternatives, which didn’t end up working.
I guess the skin is all one organ, because these women were certainly not tanning There.
I never forget a client with a big dark splotch on her arm, who I begged to go to the doctor asap. It took her two months to get in. I refused to massage her arm; she was angry about it, but thanked me later. It was a tense time.
Gloria DryGarden
@rikyrah: she does. ESP in her full body shots. There’s a heaviness to her that doesn’t go with the superficial prettiness of her face a blonde hair.
also, do all the people in these photos have resting bitch face?
in the TikTok, which is also up on YouTube, I was struck by the painting of peaceful indigenous people, behind Miller.
And curious how many names jdivance has had. That makes background checks more complex. What else don’t we know?
Gloria DryGarden
@Shakti: “interchangeable Fox mean girl IG anchor blonde land“
right?
another great turn of phrase: “The lighting is best described as early funeral parlor”
autocorrect undid me earlier. I was meaning to write that the injection site/shark sensory organs, ampullae of (I can’t spell it) sure aren’t bs detectors.
Karen Gail
@Deputinize America: Since I “sunburn during full moon” have always been careful about my sun exposure. My red headed great grandmother and I would weed and work outside until about 10am then inside until late afternoon. Still would get sunburned even with long sleeves and hats; have had both kinds of skin cancers the strange part is most of them have shown up on areas that were protected except for a few times swimming; one doctor told me it was sunburns that caused cancers but sun exposure could make things worse.
kalakal
@Omnes Omnibus: Cellars are for arrivistes – We have a Crypt
beef
@Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq):
She married her groomer, yes?
schrodingers_cat
@Baud: J6 was not controversial enough to keep T 2.0 from happening. Untouched photos are smallest of the small potatoes compared to it.
schrodingers_cat
@Old School: Sounds very Soviet Russia like.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
@Gloria DryGarden:
It’s a job requirement.
mappy!
On top of hard liquor.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a (closet) hard drinking crowd. The group behavior belies the doubt.
Gretchen
Trump rhapsodized over Leavitt’s “machine gun lips” so we know who the filler is for
Gloria DryGarden
@Karen Gail: in Colorado, I sunburn walking to the car. I agree 10 am til 3 pm is for the shade, not for anything in the sun.
I’m only blonde. It’s so much more sensitive for red heads. Yes, I’m convinced the skin is one organ. So cumulative sunburns, if they turn, it can show up someplace more vascular, anywhere, even unexposed places.
You mentioned a social media site you visit, in a previous thread, perhaps a week ago. I didn’t immediately look it up, but I’d like to. I’m of the same persuasion. Was it stone kettle station? I hope it’s ok to ask.
Gloria DryGarden
@mappy!: oh, so a bunch of alcoholic personalities.
All allied together. Mm. Not known for noticing the consequences of their actions, the effect of their behavior on others. Or for giving a rip about anyone, except for being center stage, directing things.
no offense intended toward those who don’t fit the stereotype. I watched my dad. Even when he quit drinking, he was a dry drunk, all the same stuff.
Karen Gail
@Gloria DryGarden: Yes, Stonekettle Station by Jim Wright. He is on facebook, threads and (I think) posts his pictures to instagram.
I am not red headed or blond but a mixture; one friend who did my hair said the colors reminded her of a calico cat. Since seem to have some really dark brown or black hairs mixed in with gingers. Or I should say I was, I seem to be turning more silver or white each time I check.
Karen Gail
@mappy!: I believe that they are all the weird, misfits who bullied others so they would feel good about themselves.
Karen Gail
@Gloria DryGarden: Fair warning; Jim will “airlock” you if you cause problems he does not mind disagreeing but attacking others or being nasty will get you airlocked with no return.
Expletive Deleted
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: It is their attempt to perform gravitas. Like most things, they don’t really understand it, they’re just cargo culting their way through.
mappy!
All different. All the same.
I worked for a guy who finished his first six pack at 10:am. His mother would buy him cold cases, she was a closet drinker. His father was an AA sponsor, never quit. His foreman was strictly hard liquor and whatever pills could be found in customer bathrooms. His first roommate was mostly into acid, pot, coke and whatever pills the foreman found. Then there’s the boss on my first job who kept a bottle of Jack Daniels in her drawer and covered for the night crew that left empties in the OR laundry basket…
Yeah. All different.
Citizen Alan
@Baud: I don’t think JD Vance is capable of taking a good picture that makes him look visually appealing. The smartest thing he ever did was grow the beard because as repulsive as he is now, when he was cleanshaven, he looked like someone who just swam in from Innsmouth. Leavitt looks especially bad with the extreme close-up, but I suppose she’d look mostly human if you put enough vaseline on the filter. Susie Wiles looks like she could be cast in the new Harry Potter series as Dolores Umbridge.
Gloria DryGarden
@Baud: what a great, superb article about Melissa Hortman. Thank you.
dww4
@Shalimar: 2 things from someone who watches a lot of MS NOW. KatyTur is no friend of liberals. I think she prides herself on being a bit of an anti liberal. Very predictable move to have Jake Sherman on her show who is both somewhat dumb and somewhat right wing adjacent.
@Shalimar:
Elizabelle
@Citizen Alan:
LOL. Never heard that expression. Do explain, please.
At first, I thought it was Tony Jay posting!
dww4
@schrodingers_cat: Those Dems in power from 2021 to 2025 thought that holding Trump accountable wasn’t the way forward. They were wrong and we are paying the price.
Gloria DryGarden
@Baud: what a great, superb article about Melissa Hortman. Thank you.
She might have done so much more, either as speaker, or governor, or beyond..
duplicate because tech problems w tablet.
Citizen Alan
Inbred Lovecraftian Fish People
Gloria DryGarden
@Karen Gail: I call the white mixed in, “blonde again”. Except under fluorescent lights, where it looks white, it often looks like I lightened my hair. Maybe I’m in denial.
its both a relief, and a hard thing, to age out, and lose one’s looks.
Thanks for the warning. I don’t think I get mean or nasty, or attack folks, but if I have someone needs to call it to my attention.
I feel cautious when I disagree. There are jackals here, you see.
KrackenJack
@Deputinize America:
Io Saturnalia!
Karen Gail
@Elizabelle: Innsmouth is a fictional location introduced in the H. P. Lovecraft story The Shadow Over Innsmouth. It is a seaside town in Essex County, Massachusetts, run by the Esoteric Order of Dagon and their Deep One allies until their destruction in 1928. Since its first appearance, it has appeared in numerous Cthulhu Mythos stories written by various authors.
Gloria DryGarden
@Deputinize America: thank you. I’m more a solstice girl- (I never got my holidays off without some effort- ) but you’re in the ballpark.
Karen Gail
@Gloria DryGarden: Looks are just the surface; what counts is what is inside. I have personally known some “beautiful” people; but inside they were EVIL. So when someone’s outward appearance is praised I doubt and wonder just what is on the inside?
Elizabelle
@Citizen Alan:
@Karen Gail:
Ah. This is a literate crowd, and a horror story master is apropos to the subject matter. Thank you.
Soprano2
@Baud: Boy, is that article right. I get so tired of the “you just don’t understand the MAGAs” argument. Yes I do, I wanted to scream, I live among them!! I knew FFOTUS was bad news pretty quickly. I laughed him off at first, I’ll admit, but I saw how he appealed to their basest feelings, and it was disturbing. One friend told me “He’s kind of naughty” with a little giggle. (This was a woman.) The signs were there if you noticed them.
like a metaphor
@Baud: yes, Baud, thank you for sharing that article
Miss Bianca
@Baud: wow, that was a really satisfying read. Finally, I feel seen! (Only partly snarking)