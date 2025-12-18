Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

The lights are all blinking red.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

It’s possible to be a liberal firebrand without crapping on the party.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come on, man.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

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Thursday Morning Open Thread: Trumpery

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"A bad, fast-talking infomercial." Jen Psaki reacts to Donald Trump's address to the nation, "It was extremely loose on facts and he basically tried to shout his alleged accomplishments at the American people as if that was going to convince them that they were all true."

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— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:02 PM

best case scenario tbh

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— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 17, 2025 at 9:14 PM

On MSNOW the guy who wrote that article said that speech was probably Susie Wiles’ idea. He said to get Trump talking about the economy, but probably to change the subject from her.

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— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:19 PM

If you're God's gift to the country, at some point you should have something more than excuses to show for it. Right?

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:32 AM

zeteo.com/p/trump-whit…

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— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:30 PM

Zeteo, “Trump Screams at Americans to Like Him in White House Address to Nation”:

So far, the speech isn’t even a hit in Trumpland. As they watched it live, several Trump allies told Zeteo that they were surprised that any senior aide in the White House would think Trump’s primetime address was a good idea.

The speech was not the worst case scenario, as the president did not announce an invasion or bombing of Venezuela. In the days leading up to this short speech, the White House and other administration officials kept reporters guessing about what Trump would ultimately say. It could have been big.

Instead, the president used a national, televised, primetime White House address to offer an embarrassing, limp political campaign speech filled with barefaced lies to defend his record. It was also loaded with the kind of comically excessive self-mythologizing that Trump’s vast personality cult has become famous for – no matter how few people buy the myths.

For starters, the president claimed to have brought peace to the Middle East for the first time in “3,000 years.” It feels bizarre to even try to fact-check that, as it would be akin to fact-checking a president saying that the moon is made of Velveeta.

“You will see in your wallets and bank accounts in the new year, after years of record setting, falling incomes, our policies are boosting take-home pay at a historic pace,” Trump said. He claimed that people would soon feel the benefits of the “largest tax cuts in American history,” under his “Big Beautiful Bill.”

But the law is primarily designed to benefit the rich. It partially finances tax cuts for the wealthy by slashing healthcare and food assistance benefits for the poor, to the point that the bottom 40% of US households are expected to see their after-tax incomes decline under the law…

Several close Trump allies independently told Zeteo on Wednesday night that it was shocking – or at least puzzling – that anyone in the White House would think that this speech was a wise idea. As they put it: The speech didn’t refocus the national conversation. It wouldn’t move the needle. And it did not look like the strategic move of somebody operating from a position of strength…

If you think Trump's march to authoritarian power is unstoppable – or already a fait accompli – just note how panicked and weak he was tonight and he wheedled and whined about nothing is his fault.
That's not a man who thinks he's winning.

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:09 PM

Per Tom Nichols at the Atlantic, “This Is What Presidential Panic Looks Like” [gift link]:

The president of the United States just barged into America’s living rooms like an angry, confused grandfather to tell us all that we are ungrateful whelps…

We could take apart Trump’s fake facts, as checkers and pundits will do in the next few days. But perhaps more important than false statements—which for Trump are par for the course—was his demeanor. Americans saw a president drenched in panic as he tried to bully an entire nation into admitting he’s doing a great job. For 20 minutes, he vented his hurt feelings without a molecule of empathy or awareness. Economic concerns? Shut up, you fools, the economy is doing fine. (And if it isn’t, it’s not his fault—it’s Joe Biden’s.) Foreign-policy jitters? Zip it, you wimps, America is strong and respected.

In effect, Trump took to the airwaves, pointed his finger, and said: Quiet, piggy.

I consider myself a connoisseur of Trump’s speeches. I’ve watched them and live-tweeted them for years because I think Americans need to see what kind of man sits in the Oval Office. But even by Trump’s standards, this was an unnerving display of fear. I can only imagine America’s enemies in Moscow and Beijing and Tehran smiling with pleasure as they watched a president losing his bearings, berating his own people, and demanding that they absolve him of any blame when things get worse…

This was not a holiday address from the leader of a great democracy to its citizens. This was a desperate tin-pot leader yelling into a microphone while cornered in his palace redoubt. The president has been unraveling for weeks, and his speech tonight, like Trump himself, was unworthy of America and its people.

4/
To put this is context: The spectacle this evening makes Pete Hegseth's rant to the general and admirals seem like the Gettysburg Address.

— James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:20 PM

Simpler times

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— Connor Ewing (@cmewing.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:26 PM

No. Some reports are emerging that Wiles and others think he screwed the pooch the last time out trying to explain his successes, and so he decided to try again.
I hope he tries another few dozen times between now and the midterms.

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— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:21 PM

Sad trombone coda:

As expected, in order to avoid a vote on extension of the ACA, Mike Johnson is gaveling the House into recess.

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— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:36 PM

Bloomberg's Jonathan Tamari:

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— Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:27 AM

Reader Interactions

229Comments

  2. 2.

    Scout211

    A few snippets from a review in The Guardian

    Blame on the Diet Cokes and Susie Wiles.

    It will go down in history as the “Bah! Humbug!” address.
    Surrounded by Christmas trees and garlands before a fireplace, Donald Trump on Wednesday gave a convincing rendition of Ebenezer Scrooge, the elderly miser who despises Christmas and blames everyone but himself.

    The US president sounded like a desperate man, pointing an accusing finger at Joe Biden and spreading the opposite of charity and cheer on issues such as immigration. So much for ’tis the season to be jolly.

    Like Biden, Trump has abandoned the traditional end-of-year presidential press conference. He preferred to give a much-hyped 20-minute speech. If he had been sitting in the Oval Office, he might have got sleepy; instead he stood in the diplomatic room and ranted with monotone anger.

    Wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie, Trump unleashed a shouty stream of consciousness with barely a pause or punctuation mark. Susie Wiles, his chief of staff, recently observed that he has an “alcoholic’s personality” but apparently this was a sugar high: just before the remarks started, according to a White House pool report, an usher brought in three Diet Cokes and ice.

    . . .

    When the remarks wrapped and the president was given the all clear, a pool report said, he turned to the press and said, “You think that’s easy?” and then took a swig of Diet Coke. He suggested that Wiles had told him to give the speech and asked, how did I do? Wiles assured him: “I told you 20 minutes and you were 20 minutes on the dot.”

    But there were few tidings of comfort or joy. We are still in the arc of the story where Scrooge, the Grinch and Mr Potter are at their unrepentant worst, determined to crush the Christmas spirit. Friday, however, casts a long shadow: beware Epstein, the ghost of Christmas past.

  3. 3.

    Suzanne

    No. Some reports are emerging that Wiles and others think he screwed the pooch the last time out trying to explain his successes, and so he decided to try again.

    I mean, what do I know, I’m just a caveman. But I think the real problem the last time around was the lack of success!

  5. 5.

    Baud

    Reposted from below

    Joy is seeing reddit bored about Trump the day after he speaks. Maybe something is changing.

  7. 7.

    Baud

    Via Reddit

    Americans overestimate how many social media users post harmful content

    On average, they believed that 43% of all Reddit users have posted severely toxic comments and that 47% of all Facebook users have shared false news online. In reality, platform-level data shows that most of these forms of harmful content are produced by small but highly active groups of users (3–7%).

  8. 8.

    Suzanne

    @Scout211:

    apparently this was a sugar high: just before the remarks started, according to a White House pool report, an usher brought in three Diet Cokes and ice 

    I once worked on a project with this engineer who was a survivalist type, no step on SNEK, tons of guns, the whole bit. He — a grown-ass man in his fifties — would bring a six-pack of Diet Coke in a cooler to work every day. I often thought about how he was obviously so terrified/orgasmic at the thought of a shooting war, but was happy to drink that garbage. I guess things seem less scary when they’re prosaic.

  11. 11.

    oldster

    “: Stepping back: since Congress returned in Sept Democrats have completely taken control of the narrative and debate in the Capitol, and defined one of the core topics for next year’s midterms. A remarkable feat for a minority party.”

    Hakeem Jeffries is no Nancy Pelosi. But he has done some things right.

  12. 12.

    Suzanne

    @Baud: I am sure he had a stockpile of Diet Coke in his bunker. No question in my mind.

    I remember seeing one of his colleagues teasing him about it. Asked him why he didn’t drink water. Dude replied, “Water is for washing”. LOL.

  14. 14.

    Scout211

    @Baud: The problem with that study is that toxic or harmful content is very subjective. The only online community I am part of is balloon-juice and at least in my observation, there is a wide range of reactions to jackal comments sometimes, ranging from highly offended to “meh.”  So a study quantifying harmful content can’t possibly take into account individual subjective reactions.

  17. 17.

    JoyceH

    I think Trump was rigorously coached on two points – one: stuck to the teleprompter and watch the time. (“I mean it, Mister President, we lose the air time at twenty minutes, and the cameras will go dark”) And two: be energetic. The shouting was him being energetic and the rapid gabbing and bored drone was keeping within the time limits.

    And yes, he’s angry that the American people, those ingrates, don’t appreciate this idyllic utopia he’s created for us, but he was also angry at the time limit and teleprompter control. He’s never had to speak to a time limit in his life, he was always able to take all the time he wanted. And reading the teleprompter is boring, it’s so much better (he mistakenly imagines) when he can come up with his own speech on the fly.

  22. 22.

    satby

    @Baud: But if I was not from this country, I would have cancelled any trip here, just because it isn’t safe for border crossers, even legitimate ones have been held for weeks.

  23. 23.

    Deputinize America

    @Suzanne:

    In a shooting civil war, the social security checks will still arrive, the 401Ks will still be secure and drawable, financial markets will be operating, the electric and water will be on, the gas stations will be running, the doctors and hospitals will still be operational and the grocery supply chain still robust. The only difference will be that Real Men will be able to shoot commies, libtards, lippy pink haired freaks, and of course their favorites, n****rs, fairies, sp*cs and Jews.

    Everyone knows this – it’s just science!

  24. 24.

    Suzanne

    @Baud:I read this yesterday. His defense is accurate, essentially: this is how she chooses to appear in public, I documented it as she is. 

    It’s an interesting example of how imagecraft has changed our expectations. As if the default thing to do would have been to retouch or filter the photo in a flattering way, as if the primary purpose of journalism is to display people in a positive fashion.

    A photo of a celebrity or a model displaying goods is a fundamentally different thing. Obviously that distinction is gone in the popular imagination. More evidence that the fandom/marketing mindset has infected public life to a distressing degree.

  25. 25.

    Princess

    Reposted from below:

    The staging was terrible too. The angry man, surrounded by all that Christmassy cheer, like grandpa who ruins yet another Xmas. And too many trees, too close to the podium. He looked like he was about to be devoured by a spruce.

  26. 26.

    Elizabelle

    That item about the US networks declining to air Biden’s speech.  So sad.  It’s from September 2022.

    They brought their irrelevance upon themselves.

    And then stepping to for whatever Trump demands/requests.

  27. 27.

    Gvg

    @Scout211: Also define social media.
    The proposed requirements for entry into the US have me thinking about this. Are Balloon juice comments social media?

    I used to comment on a sports board and garden web. Are they considered social media? I tried to join Facebook a couple of years ago for market place furniture but got kicked off almost immediately because I couldn’t figure out if a new device was mine or not since the identifier sent to me only partially matched but I knew server locations can be inexact. That is the only official “social media” that I know of. Is Nextdoor social media?

    I have no clue what old passwords were and they wouldn’t work anyway. Gardenweb has been bought a few times since and isn’t anything like it was. I doubt the old comments got maintained from 20+years ago. The sports board I thought was gone, but has evidently migrated and has new servers. I bet they had issues like John and crashes etc. The sports board is where I got the news for the towers getting hit on 911.

  28. 28.

    Layer8Problem

    ” . . . but apparently this was a sugar high . . . ”

    Damnit News Media, there’s no sugar in Diet Cokes. He’s buzzed on caffeine! If you can’t get this stuff right — I’m sorry, I’ve just lost all faith in the Fourth Estate. //

  29. 29.

    Deputinize America

    @JoyceH:

    His riffing is reminiscent of every extended family event from my maternal line, a series of lectures from deliberately pig ignorant “men of the soil” blaming their shitty lives on minorities and liberals, punctuated by a bland and tasteless meal where salt is the predominant flavor.

  31. 31.

    Baud

    @Deputinize America:

    In fairness, it’s worked for them politically for a long time.

    I’m not at the point where I think Trump’s recent downfall represents the death of the right wing that Reagan brought into our lives.

  32. 32.

    Deputinize America

    @Gvg:

    Nextdoor is fantastically amusing – it’s where people go to whine about seeing a black delivery driver on their street, those damned noisy kids across the way, and not getting their two pennies back on a $9.98 purchase (“I’m on a fixed income, dangnubbit”).

  33. 33.

    Jeffro

    @Baud: joy is seeing reddit bored about Trump the day after he speaks. Maybe something is changing.

    most folks get tired of being yelled at, or being told things that blatantly aren’t true, or both

  35. 35.

    Betty Cracker

    I had no intention of watching the speech, but the mister was curious about whether there will be a war, so we watched it. Jesus Christ. What an absolute shit-show.

    On one level, it’s amusing in a macabre sense to watch the hateful, vulgar, decrepit goon spiral. On another, he’s a narcissist facing a catastrophic loss of face, has no impulse control and is in possession of the nuclear codes.

    tl:dr: YIKES!

  36. 36.

    p.a

    The speech was a success: he didn’t wear a cardigan or say “malaise.”

     

    Not too many here need this contextualized.  How can Balloon-Juice attract the Utes?

  37. 37.

    Dave

    @Suzanne: It’s not surprising but easy to forget in the moment. In addition to formal actors who spread inflammatory messages for strategic purposes the medium and ease of posting really rewards the sociopathic dark tetrarchy types amongst us.

    Which, and I’m just spit balling here, may be suboptimal.

  38. 38.

    Jeffro

    @Layer8Problem:Damnit News Media, there’s no sugar in Diet Cokes. He’s buzzed on caffeine!

    I think the diet Coke was just the chaser?  Sure seemed like there was some crushed Adderall in there.  That, and a low IQ and a heaping side of malignant narcissism

  40. 40.

    Deputinize America

    @Baud:

    I’m thinking about how easy life was for Silent Generation white men of my age. Laze through your job, contribute little to the working intricacies of life at home while laying on your ass, look forward to retiring in a year or two and laying on your ass some more, and blame every material shortcoming on government and “the blacks”.

    Pretty sweet deal – no accountability for anything.

  44. 44.

    Dave

    @Scout211: It does though seem intuitively correct (I know I know immediate red flag) there is a difference between flippant responses and people sharing what I think are crappy opinions and the accounts that obviously aiming to be inflammatory particularly the ones that enjoy riling people up.

    There are plenty of flippant responses and crappy opinions but the bad faith malignant posters seem to be prolific but  relatively small in number. Unfortunately they can really dominate and shape conversations and peoples perspectives.

  45. 45.

    p.a

    @Deputinize America: Sounds much like the maternal side of my family except they can cook well.  But conservatively in that each individual holiday has the same food, in the same order, eaten at the same times, every effing time.

  48. 48.

    Baud

    @Deputinize America:

    There was accountability to (and abuse from) other white dudes higher up in the hierarchy. Also, a lot of early deaths from alcohol and smoking enhanced diseases.

    But there was always some to punch down on, with society’s approval. That’s gold.

  51. 51.

    Jeffro

    @Deputinize America:We’re essentially being ruled by crank podcasters and billionaires who want to be influencers.

    somewhat related (billionaires who want to be influencers, of a sort): there’s a piece up in the Times about Musk’s utter failure to marvelously reinvent school near his company in Texas.  Here’s a snippet

    Elon Musk has long had a vision for schools. Learning should be interactive and “as close to a video game as possible,” he once said. Schools should let children go at their own pace, he has added, tailoring “the education to match their aptitudes and abilities.”

    Since 2023, Mr. Musk has tried to build his dream of a better education at an elementary school in Bastrop, Texas, about a five-minute drive from some of his companies, including the rocket maker SpaceX

    The tech billionaire bought nearly two dozen acres of land and dispatched two top lieutenants to open the private school. Teachers across the country were interviewed, and some were hired for the institution, which would include prekindergarten through fifth or sixth grade. When the school — called Ad Astra, Latin for “to the stars” — opened enrollment for about 50 children last year, thousands applied.

    “Everyone wants their kid to be like Elon Musk,” said Judah Ross, 37, a real estate agent in Bastrop who applied for his 3-year-old son.  But Ad Astra — in a white-columned house with a Texas flag, surrounded by a wrought-iron fence — appears to not be operating as an elementary school today.

    Instead, it is a “licensed child care program” that oversees about 10 children ages 5 and under, according to documents obtained from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, a state agency that regulates such programs. Ad Astra has two caregivers, serves graham crackers and apples for snacks, and has nap schedules where “the children had their own cots, with their names on them,” a state report from January said.

    The operation does not care for school-age children,” the report added.

    …Ad Astra’s turn toward a day care caps a more than $600 million effort by Mr. Musk to disrupt education — only to seemingly be schooled himself.

    Mr. Musk, the father of at least 14 children, has tried since 2021 to open elementary schools, a high school and a university, according to state documents and interviews with nine people close to his efforts. The 54-year-old, who leads companies like Tesla, has gotten three schools off the ground, but two have closed or shrunk and a third moved online. The university does not appear to be progressing.”

    it’s so much easier to be the world’s richest internet troll, I guess?  who knew that setting up and running high-performing schools is hard?  (oh wait…almost every educator in the country knows that)

    Anyway, I do appreciate the extra helpings of snark the writer so helpfully dropped in there!

  52. 52.

    Deputinize America

    @Dave:

    There’s always a room full of supplies, weapons, body armor and magic healing potion.

    That hoverround will have an infinite charges during the civil war to come, you know!

  55. 55.

    Scout211

    Trump’s social media business is merging with a nuclear fusion company

    Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group announced a deal on Thursday to merge with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies.

    The surprise merger drove shares of Trump Media 17% higher in premarket trading.

    The companies said the all-stock transaction is valued at more than $6 billion and will create one of the first publicly traded fusion companies.

    After the deal closes, shareholders of Trump Media and TAE would own about 50% of the combined entity.

    I’m no financial wizard, but this seems strange to me. I can see how Trump Media would benefit, but a nuclear fusion company? Seems very fishy.

  56. 56.

    Deputinize America

    @Jeffro:

    Administering schools, consulting with experienced child development professionals and designing curricula around students with diverse learning and expressive styles is grunt work that is demeaning to great visionaries. His job is to have a Deep Thought, announce that the answer is 42, and then delegate the rest off to the hirelings.

  60. 60.

    Deputinize America

    @Scout211:

    the fact that there’s money available to chase stupid shit like this (and Tesla) is proof that the tax rates are too goddamned low at the top.

  63. 63.

    Elizabelle

    @Baud:  OMG.  Can anyone share a particular response to that tweet?

    It’s a photo of Trump snoozing (probably at a Cabinet meeting) with his birthday letter and drawing for the Epstein birthday book superimposed on his face.

    His ugly signature lines up under his nose as a Hitler mustache.

    Could a front pager add it to the thread?

  66. 66.

    Jeffro

    @Deputinize America: I loved the part about how schooling should be “as close to a video game as possible”.  Because that’s where the true learning happens, amirite there Elon?

    not enough eyerolls in the world…

  68. 68.

    Suzanne

    @Dave:

    There are plenty of flippant responses and crappy opinions but the bad faith malignant posters seem to be prolific but  relatively small in number. Unfortunately they can really dominate and shape conversations and peoples perspectives. 

    In the last couple of years, the gap between online life and real life has become unmistakable. I am trying to not let it cook my brain but it is a constant struggle.

    It’s weird right now to quote a Rob Reiner movie, but I often think of that line from A Few Good Men…. “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it only matters what I can prove”.

  70. 70.

    Betty

    @Suzanne: One commenter noted that the White House should have realized he is a documentary photographer, not a fashion one. His truth-telling photos are getting a lot of attention.

  71. 71.

    different-church-lady

    The downward spiral he’s in is only going to intensify. He’ll do this shit, it will further hurt his numbers; that will increase his rage and the only way he’ll know how to react is to do even more. Feedback loop.

  74. 74.

    different-church-lady

    @Jeffro:

    “Everyone wants their kid to be like Elon Musk,”

    I am almost certain there are people in the world who do not want their children to be total assholes.

  76. 76.

    brendancalling

    I watched about 10 minutes w/ my housemate, and particularly enjoyed the line about how we’re being invaded by ocean and by sea.

     

    Now, what I’ve enjoyed MUCH more is the reaction of Tom Nichols and his ilk, who paved the way to where we are now. Tom is horrified by the warmongering, George is horrified by the crudity, Kristol is horrified by the whole thing.

    Their tears sometimes get me through the day.

  78. 78.

    different-church-lady

    @Scout211:

    but apparently this was a sugar high: just before the remarks started, according to a White House pool report, an usher brought in three Diet Cokes and ice.

    [blink]

    [blink blink]

    THERE’S NO SUGAR IN DIET COKE!!!

  80. 80.

    Baud

    @The Thin Black Duke:

    I’ll give him credit for making some smart investments early on and then being able to self promote like a mofo.

    But I don’t see him as a genius or a leader or someone who should be taken seriously about things other than his companies.

  82. 82.

    Suzanne

    @Betty:

    One commenter noted that the White House should have realized he is a documentary photographer, not a fashion one. His truth-telling photos are getting a lot of attention.

    What I find most weird about this is that, of all of the FFOTUS staff, Karoline Leavitt is the one who by the nature of her position is in front of cameras the most. Do they think that every photo or video of her is retouched?! Do they think that it hasn’t been visible to anyone with eyes that she gets lip fillers?! It’s so strange. Anyone who has ever been to a Sephora understands Mar-a-Lago face and Instagram face.

  86. 86.

    brendancalling

    @Baud: As are mine.

    The other day, I found a small album of photos from the Iraq War protests of the 2000s. The ones the NYT and the WaPO tried to ignore and/or downplay.

    As one of the ones who was, to quote Judy Miller, “fucking right” I will never NOT be smug about my righteousness.

    Because we WERE right, and no one fucking listened, and then a lot of people died, and now George Bush sits in his fucking bathtub painting pictures of the soldiers his war killed and maimed.

    Tom (and the rest) are a bunch of grifters, who have moved onto the next grift.

  87. 87.

    Scout211

    @different-church-lady: THERE’S NO SUGAR IN DIET COKE!!!

    @Layer8Problem: Damnit News Media, there’s no sugar in Diet Cokes

    LOL. Let’s call it an analogy.  A writer’s prerogative.

    The sweetener in his Diet Coke is actually much worse than sugar. 

    Diet Coke is sweetened primarily with aspartame, an artificial sweetener about 200 times sweeter than sugar, providing a zero-calorie, sugar-free taste, though some variations or products might blend it with other sweeteners like Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) for Coke Zero Sugar. While regulatory bodies deem aspartame safe within acceptable daily limits, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” sparking debate but not reversing its widespread use. 

    But I agree with many commenters:  Taken with Adderall, the sweetener, the caffeine and the ADHD meds will get him through a 20 minute tirade quite easily.

  88. 88.

    gene108

    @Betty:

    One commenter noted that the White House should have realized he is a documentary photographer, not a fashion one. His truth-telling photos are getting a lot of attention.

    All the people he photographed for the story look tense and angry. I think they’re like this all the time, but it really comes through in these photos.

  95. 95.

    zhena gogolia

    @satby: Same here!

    I was trying to watch a YouTube last night, and there were all these teasers for it, and my stomach started to hurt, but I said my mantra to myself, “Don’t be afraid of that fucker, don’t be afraid.”

  100. 100.

    Chris T.

    @Deputinize America:

    Nextdoor is fantastically amusing – it’s where people go to whine about seeing a black delivery driver on their street, those damned noisy kids across the way, and not getting their two pennies back on a $9.98 purchase (“I’m on a fixed income, dangnubbit”).

    Also, to complain about all the traffic and crime.

  106. 106.

    Elizabelle

    @The Thin Black Duke:  The oligarchs and autocrats want to send us back to serfdom.  Enough of this troublesome democracy which — surprise — does turn out to depend on an accurately informed public.

  108. 108.

    Suzanne

    @Chris T.: My neighborhood Facebook group has a few people legit calling for the extrajudicial killing of teenagers who break into cars and steal change.

  110. 110.

    Chief Oshkosh

    @Baud:

    In reality, platform-level data shows that most of these forms of harmful content are produced by small but highly active groups of users (3–7%).

    Who judges what’s harmful? And harmful to whom?

  111. 111.

    BlueGuitarist

    @Suzanne:

    in that people article some flunky defended Karolying Leavitt
    calling her

    “truly one of the most incredible people you will meet in politics”

    folks sometimes use “incredible” as a synonym for amazing
    and the lack of credibility of the White House Press Secretary is amazing, the opposite of the job.

  113. 113.

    Elizabelle

    Excerpts from Biden’s September 1, 2022 speech, since they will stand up better than Trump’s “weaving” last night.  He spoke from Independence Park in Philadelphia. Labor Day was September 5 that year.  The networks declined to air this speech, which ran about 26 minutes.

    …  as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.  We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.

    So tonight, I have come this place where it all began to speak as plainly as I can to the nation about the threats we face, about the power we have in our own hands to meet these threats, and about the incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it.

    … But first, we must be honest with each other and with ourselves.

    Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.

    Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

    Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans.  Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.

    I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.

    But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.

    These are hard things.

    But I’m an American President — not the President of red America or blue America, but of all America.

    And I believe it is my duty — my duty to level with you, to tell the truth no matter how difficult, no matter how painful.

  114. 114.

    Chief Oshkosh

    @Elizabelle: It would be great to name the exact individuals at ABC/CBS/NBC who made the call not to cover that speech and ask them how they’re doing today. Hopefully at least two of them were fired because they later pissed off someone in the Trump regime. I mean, Bari Weiss didn’t fill a magically empty position, for instance.

  115. 115.

    montanareddog

    @Suzanne: ​
     

    Asked him why he didn’t drink water. Dude replied, “Water is for washing”. LOL.

    I prefer W.C. Fields’ answer to the same question, “Because fish fuck in it”.

  116. 116.

    Scout211

    @Chief Oshkosh: It would be great to name the exact individuals at ABC/CBS/NBC who made the call not to cover that speech

    All three networks did cover it live.

    ABC, CBS, and NBC all preempted their regularly scheduled prime-time programming to cover President Trump’s live national address from the White House on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. 

  117. 117.

    Elizabelle

    Second excerpt from Biden’s Philadelphia speech.

    And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution.  They do not believe in the rule of law.  They do not recognize the will of the people.

    They refuse to accept the results of a free election.  And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

    MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.

    They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.

    They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th — brutally attacking law enforcement — not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots.

  118. 118.

    Elizabelle

    Third Biden excerpt.

    But while the threat to American democracy is real, I want to say as clearly as we can: We are not powerless in the face of these threats.  We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy.

    There are far more Americans — far more Americans from every — from every background and belief who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it.  (Applause.)

    And, folks, it is within our power, it’s in our hands — yours and mine — to stop the assault on American democracy.

    I believe America is at an inflection point — one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s to come after.

    And now America must choose: to move forward or to move backwards?  To build the future or obsess about the past?  To be a nation of hope and unity and optimism, or a nation of fear, division, and of darkness?

    MAGA Republicans have made their choice.  They embrace anger.  They thrive on chaos.  They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.

    But together — together, we can choose a different path.  We can choose a better path.  Forward, to the future.  A future of possibility.  A future to build and dream and hope.

  119. 119.

    Scout211

    Newsom’s team reviewed Trump’s speech:

    Trump tonight:Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me…— Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 18, 2025

  121. 121.

    Elizabelle

    In his speech, Biden says a lot of good things about the American people.  And the 2024 American voting public failed, miserably.  It’s painful to read his compliments and optimism there.

  125. 125.

    Just look at that parking lot

    @montanareddog: In the early 80’s , the bourbon  maker George Dickel had an ad campaign with Merle Haggard. Merle was quoted saying “Water’s for wash’n , Dickel’s for drink’n.”

  127. 127.

    satby

    Same old, same old. Fuck the felon. There are heros everywhere. Here’s a story of redemption and hope:

    After 25 years of addiction I find myself now back in a place where I love the festive period again because it is a time when the dogs need us the most…I could tell you about the 85,000 dogs we have funded sterilizing for this year. The hospital treatment numbers. The quarter of a million meals we have served to street dogs. There’s a long list of things we have done to help street dogs but for me it is always the individual stories.

  128. 128.

    Princess

    @Scout211: The one thing that Adderall and caffeine and aspartame won’t do however is make a person with moderate to severe dementia capable of giving a speech like that even with a tele prompter (maybe especially with a teleprompter because the ability to read at a distance and stick to task goes quickly). You could pump my mother with all that stuff and still five minutes in she’d wonder what she’s doing there and sit down. So while I have no doubt he is cognitively compromised and has all sorts of unrevealed health issues, if he has dementia, it hasn’t advanced that far.

  130. 130.

    montanareddog

    @Deputinize America:

    Reminded me a bit of Ceaucescu’s final weeks.

    You made me look. It was 4 days! The typically self-aggrandizing speech where the crowd starting booing him was on 21st Dec 1989. He was executed on 25th December.

    Things can unravel fast.

  131. 131.

    Elizabelle

    Biden speaking of his accomplishments.  He was correct.  He took an economy reeling from Covid and made it “the envy of the world.”  Although the American networks and the FTF NY Times did not want to help him publicize that.  Say!  Is that a recession we see?? Vibes, vibes, vibes. Facts are too hard.

    Throughout our history, America has often made the greatest progress coming out of some of our darkest moments, like you’re hearing in that bullhorn.  [There was a protestor in the background.]

    I believe we can and we must do that again, and we are.

    MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair.  They spread fear and lies –- lies told for profit and power.

    But I see a very different America — an America with an unlimited future, an America that is about to take off.  I hope you see it as well.  Just look around.

    I believed we could lift America from the depths of COVID, so we passed the largest economic recovery package since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.  And today, America’s economy is faster, stronger than any other advanced nation in the world.  (Applause.)  We have more to go.

    I believed we could build a better America, so we passed the biggest infrastructure investment since President Dwight D. Eisenhower.  And we’ve now embarked on a decade of rebuilding
    the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, ports, water systems, high-speed Internet, railroads.  (Applause.)

    I believed we could make America safer, so we passed the most significant gun safety law since President Clinton.  (Applause.)

    I believed we could go from being the highest cost of prescriptions in the world to making prescription drugs and healthcare more affordable, so we passed the most significant healthcare reforms since President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act.  (Applause.)

    And I believed we could create — we could create a clean energy future and save the planet, so we passed the most important climate initiative ever, ever, ever.  (Applause.)

    The cynics and the critics tell us nothing can get done, but they are wrong.  There is not a single thing America cannot do — not a single thing beyond our capacity if we do it together.

    It’s never easy.  But we’re proving that in America, no matter how long the road, progress does come.  (Applause.)

    Look, I know the last year — few years have been tough.  But today, COVID no longer controls our lives.  More Americans are working than ever.  Businesses are growing.  Our schools are open.  Millions of Americans have been lifted out of poverty.  Millions of veterans once exposed to toxic burn pits will now get what they deserve for their families and the compa- — compensation.  (Applause.)

    American manufacturing has come alive across the Heartland, and the future will be made in America — (applause) — no matter what the white supremacists and the extremists say.

    I made a bet on you, the American people, and that bet is paying off.  Proving that from darkness — the darkness of Charlottesville, of COVID, of gun violence, of insurrection — we can see the light.  Light is now visible.  (Applause.)

    Light that will guide us forward not only in words, but in actions — actions for you, for your children, for your grandchildren, for America.

    Even in this moment, with all the challenges we face, I give you my word as a Biden: I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future.  Not because of me, but because of who you are.

    We’re going to end cancer as we know it.  Mark my words.  (Applause.)

    We are going to create millions of new jobs in a clean energy economy.

    We’re going to think big.  We’re going to make the 21st century another American century because the world needs us to.  (Applause.)

    That’s where we need to focus our energy — not in the past, not on divisive culture wars, not on the politics of grievance, but on a future we can build together.

    The MAGA Republicans believe that for them to succeed, everyone else has to fail.  They believe America — not like I believe about America.

    I believe America is big enough for all of us to succeed, and that is the nation we’re building: a nation where no one is left behind.

    I ran for President because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation.  I still believe that to be true.  I believe the soul is the breath, the life, and the essence of who we are.  The soul is what makes us “us.”

    The “American soul” that won the 2024 election turned out to be corrupt, greedy, ready to suck down lies, or too apathetic to even pay attention and vote.

    Following his election, ABC/Disney ($16 million in December 2024) and CBS (weirdly again, $16 million in July 2025 over an edited 60 Minutes program with Kamala Harris) paid millions to settle with (OK, bribe) Donald Trump. It was not, of course, coming out of their C Suite executives’ pockets.

  132. 132.

    Chris T.

    @Suzanne:

    My neighborhood Facebook group has a few people legit calling for the extrajudicial killing of teenagers who break into cars and steal change.

    And those are the compassionate conservatives!

  134. 134.

    satby

    @Princess: Dementia is progressive. The cognitive issues have become obvious, and it’s only going to get worse. I think that’s why the concerned comments and op-eds are coming more often.

  136. 136.

    Librettist

    -62% was the job (dis)approval first term, last day in office. The fuck did the big brained, big money, big power types think was going to happen?

    Wish casting, all the way down.

  140. 140.

    Librettist

    Wiles is trying to skip on out of there without any of the fan splatter landing. Who coulda known….

  142. 142.

    Scout211

    Oh, now it makes sense.

    Trump rebrands Congressionally-approved troop housing subsidy as ‘warrior dividend’ bonus
     
    More than $2.9 billion in reconciliation funds was allocated to beef up troop housing allowances. Now, it’s being used for $1,776 checks

  143. 143.

    Elizabelle

    I know those Biden speech excerpts were interminable, scrolling through a phone or iPad, and for that I apologize.

    But, since the networks gave Trump 18 minutes last night to lie and weave, in hopes the broadcast would be historic because he was about to declare war on Venezuela, I wanted to publicize the 26 minutes of Biden’s speech on threats to democracy that the networks declined to air.  Because it was too “political.”

    Does Biden’s speech stand the test of time?  Was it accurate?

  144. 144.

    montanareddog

    @Elizabelle: I was in my final year of Higher Ed and remember it well
    9th Nov 1989 – the checkpoints in the Berlin Wall were opened
    25th Dec 1989 – the Ceaușescu régime overthrown
    9th Feb 1990 – Mandela released.
    In those few month, the wholesale collapse of authoritarian regimes throughout the Warsaw Pact countries.
    Sadly, the high point of optimism in my lifetime.​

  146. 146.

    BlueGuitarist

    @Elizabelle:

    thanks for the reminders of “the continued battle for the soul of the nation”
    “the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die” (to quote a different speech, Ted Kennedy 1980). 

  147. 147.

    narya

    @Librettist: That’s been my take as well. She’s basically pointing at all of the other pathologies on display so she can frame herself as a hero. I actually put her very near the top of the list of horribles on parade. None of the rest of them would have gotten into power w/o her (well, and, the complicity of millions of white Americans who said it was about eggs).

  148. 148.

    Professor Bigfoot

    OPEN THREAD; and I’m running short of time— the ad has shown up down below and it’s existence doesn’t bother me.

    BUT— does BJ get anything extra if we actually CLICK it?

    ‘Cause I’d be happy to do that.

  149. 149.

    stinger

    @Suzanne: ​
     

    that line from A Few Good Men…. “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it only matters what I can prove”

    Almost exactly what Jack Smith said in his October interview with Andrew Weissmann (which I watched yesterday) and no doubt what he will say today “behind closed doors”.

  151. 151.

    Elizabelle

    @montanareddog:  Wow.  I remember the Berlin Wall coming down, but did not remember that Ceaușescu was overthrown (and dead) less than 2 months after.  And then Mandela.  Amazing time.

    Putin does not want to see any of that, again.

    @prostratedragon:  Thank you.   About time someone “with credibility” spelled it out.  Will take a look.

  152. 152.

    Princess

    @satby: Whatever. But people on here and elsewhere have been saying Trump is incapacitated by dementia now and that other people are running the show. He isn’t and they aren’t. You can read things from his first term saying he already had serious dementia. He didn’t.

  153. 153.

    p.a

    @prostratedragon: WTF Rupert?  The WSJ really (judging from posts here & elsewhere- I don’t subscribe) has done yeoman work deconstructing tRump (editorials excepted I assume), but Rupee’s Fux “News” network is tRumpian almost to the core.  A few individual  exceptions at times but nothing concerted or continuous.

     

    I guess it’s just about the $$$?

  154. 154.

    Deputinize America

    @Scout211:

    Times will be mighty flush at “Post Gate Titty Bar and Grille”, “Post Gate Jewelers” (for engagement rings to be presented at said bar) and “Honest Abe’s Used Cars” (where a down payment of $1000 and a military ID will get you a used Dodge Challenger, financed on the lot at a low 29.9% APR).

  155. 155.

    Professor Bigfoot

    @Scout211: But there were few tidings of comfort or joy. We are still in the arc of the story where Scrooge, the Grinch and Mr Potter are at their unrepentant worst, determined to crush the Christmas spirit. Friday, however, casts a long shadow: beware Epstein, the ghost of Christmas past.

    Damn.

    Even included Old Man Potter in the Christmas villains list.

    At least Scrooge and the Grinch had redemption arcs…

  156. 156.

    Paul in KY

    @Suzanne: I roomed with a guy in college who would drink 2 2-liters every day. Not diet. He was a big tall dude and a great athlete to boot. Wonder if he has diabetes or his teeth?

  157. 157.

    stinger

    @rikyrah: ​
     Thank you! Fascinating. I had no idea — except that, unlike this Administration and too many Americans, I knew that other countries have their own rights and perspectives.

  158. 158.

    Scout211

    @Princess: it’s even difficult for doctors to diagnose dementia in the early stages. That is why actual CTs and MRIs are required.

    I prefer that everyone describe his behavior, his communication, his weirdness in all aspects, instead of trying to diagnose him with any kind of official medical diagnosis.

    We resented all the diagnoses that people tried to slap on Biden last year, so my wish is that we stick to describing all aspects of his weirdness and obvious failings. Describe all of it up until trying to diagnose him from our screens.

    But that’s just my two cents.

  159. 159.

    Dave

    @Elizabelle: I was young boy but just old enough to be aware (helped my parents actually paid some attention to the world and news) of the broad strokes of events and the feeling at the time and I wonder if that shaped my general optimism that occasionally borders on Pollyanna.

    Though it competes with my disgusted cynicism that GWB and his happy patriotic adventures in Iraq and Afghanistan that had wondering direct experience of.

  161. 161.

    Scout211

    Inflation falls to 2.7% as slower housing and food increases offset a surge in electricity

    Inflation in November fell to 2.7%,the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday, a positive sign for consumers on its face.

    However, November’s data was collected later than normal. The figures released may include significant holiday discounting, which could have put downward pressure on the overall figure.

    Known as the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, Thursday’s release was the first batch of inflation data to be published since the historically-long government shutdown ended in mid-November.

    The change for the two months of October and November was 0.2%, a figure the BLS typically doesn’t release. The BLS’ statisticians likely had to make a number of adjustments in order to generate many of the figures throughout Thursday’s announcement.

    Some of the most significant easing in prices happened in the categories of food and what BLS calls “shelter,” which includes both rent and mortgages.

    In September, prices in the food category were rising at a 3.1% annual rate. In Tuesday’s release that’s slowed to 2.6%.

    . . .

    Analysts and economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected inflation to rise to 3.1% in November, so 2.7% was broadly considered good news for consumers.

    Americans consistently report that inflation and everyday costs are the most pressing economic issues they face: 44% of adults chose “inflation and the rising cost of living” as their top concern in an NBC Decision Desk poll released Sunday.

    So numbers delayed, numbers tweaked?  Interest rates coming down!

    Trump will be pleased.

  162. 162.

    Betty Cracker

    @p.a: I read the WSJ regularly, and it’s a good paper apart from the opinion page. It’s like the NYT: shitty owner, crappy editorial board but lots of good reporters. WSJ covers U.S. politics badly too, but not as badly as the Times, IMO. I think that’s a national problem that affects almost all the major dailies.

  163. 163.

    oldgold

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday assailed his White House predecessors for not pushing back against Venezuela earlier and stated that his intention is “getting land, oil rights, whatever we had.”

    “We want it back,” he added. “They took our oil rights — we had a lot of oil there. As you know they threw our companies out, and we want it back.”

    Pretty close to Putin’s view of Ukraine.

  166. 166.

    Chief Oshkosh

    @Scout211: Sorry, I was referring to the Biden 2022 speech in which he warned that democracy was under attack. The networks didn’t deem if of interest.

  167. 167.

    prostratedragon

    @Scout211:  Somewhere or other Justin Wolfers pointed out that, because of the shutdown, Black Friday prices might have been oversampled.

  169. 169.

    Chief Oshkosh

    @Scout211: Would’ve been even better if Newsom used the old joke:

    Trump tonight: Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me…but enough about me. Let’s hear what you think. So, what do you think about me?

  171. 171.

    jonas

    @Scout211: As we learned during the Biden administration, people don’t give a shit what the inflation rate is at any point in time, they give a shit about overall price levels compared to a few years ago and vibes, particularly for everyday expenses like groceries and rent and daycare. Between tariffs, mass deportations, and blowing up the federal government in myriad ways, he’s made all these things intentionally worse.

  173. 173.

    Scout211

    Geez, lots of news this morning. One more link from me:

    Bari Weiss’ Next CBS News Move: Town Halls With JD Vance, Sam Altman and Debates About God and Feminism

    CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is looking to make her mark on the network news division, launching a series of primetime town halls and debates alongside Weiss’ The Free Press under the banner “Things That Matter.”

    CBS says that Vice President JD Vance, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have all agreed to participate in the town halls, with the debates set to address topics like “Does America Need God?” “Has Feminism Failed Women?” and “Should Gen Z Believe in the American Dream?”

    CBS has lined up people like Isabel Brown and Harry Sisson to debate the American dream, Steven Pinker and Ross Douthat to debate the God question, and Liz Plank and Allie Beth Stuckey to debate the feminism question.

  175. 175.

    narya

    @Scout211: You couldn’t pay me enough to watch any of that dreck.

    @WaterGirl: The banner is, 85% of the time, a blank space at the bottom of the page (on laptop, phone, and iPad). Every once in awhile it shows up, but very inconsistently. And I don’t mind it.

  176. 176.

    montanareddog

    @WaterGirl: Does this mean that refreshing the page increases the page view count? If so, Baud refreshing obsessively so he can amuse us with his wit and wisdom at every opportunity would also help with the blog finances?

  178. 178.

    jonas

    @oldgold:  “We want it back,” he added. “They took our oil rights — we had a lot of oil there. As you know they threw our companies out, and we want it back.”

    Latin Americans just love to hear a US president talk like this. Really does wonders for our image in the region and only helps strengthen Maduro’s hand.

    What it’s going to take to unfuck all the damage this orange skidmark has done in the world…

  179. 179.

    prostratedragon

    @Gloria DryGarden: ​
    Maybe the gift expired; I got in free. Maybe I can make an archive link …
    Mo, archive didn’t work, but gift link just did. Maybe​ you have some kind of cookie setting it doesn’t like?

  182. 182.

    Betty Cracker

    @Scout211: Weiss’s townhall with Kirk’s widow was an embarrassing flop, so I am wondering why anyone who doesn’t share her view that right-wing billionaires should run the country would bother appearing on the Bari Show. She’s not an honest broker, and since she’s sinking, liberals should throw her anvils instead of lifelines.

  184. 184.

    ...now I try to be amused

    The Vanity Fair photographer is a present-day Goya capturing the inner ugliness of the Spanish royal family.

  185. 185.

    twbrandt

    I was at a jazz concert to benefit Garrett’s Space, an org which is building a residential facility in the Ann Arbor area for young adults struggling with mental health issues, so I missed fuckface’s speech. It was a much better use of my time.

    It sounds like we’re in George III territory now.

  186. 186.

    Geminid

    @Betty  Cracker: I thought the Wall Street Journal covered the war in Gaza better other US media sites, including the conditions were Gazans experiencing.

    I don’t read the WSJ regularly though, so I’m not sure how they’ve covered the last 7(?) weeks since the ceasefire went into effect. I did see a good story this morning, about a mass wedding of 200 Gazan couples. That was from Roi Kais, Arab affairs reporter for Israel’s Kan News.

  187. 187.

    prostratedragon

    @Gin & Tonic:

    Public service can be pretty harsh. Long time ago a family member shot a butglar sho was breaking into couz’s liqjor stfore. This being in a Southern city, when he found out the man was a cop, he was about to flee to far-flung regions when word got to him, “You kind of did us a favor.” So instead of fleeing, he took a little time moving.

  188. 188.

    Chief Oshkosh

    @Elizabelle:

    Putin does not want to see any of that, again.

    Putin wouldn’t even exist today if the godammned motherfucking Republicans hadn’t totally blown the post-Wall opportunities. Just fucking victory lap after victory lap and grift after grift, with no thought at all as to how to help those post-Pact countries develop into Western democracies. Nope, it was all about crushing “them” (and profiting from that) without a thought as the obvious outcomes. At least many of the smaller countries fought and found their own ways to better lives for their people.

  189. 189.

    Fair Economist

    @Baud:

    On average, they believed that 43% of all Reddit users have posted severely toxic comments and that 47% of all Facebook users have shared false news online. In reality, platform-level data shows that most of these forms of harmful content are produced by small but highly active groups of users (3–7%).

    IOW, probably mostly paid trolls.

  190. 190.

    Elizabelle

    LOL.  The NY Post is not even covering last night’s Trumpalooza, at least nowhere near the top of their website.

  192. 192.

    Fair Economist

    @Princess: Oh, not at all. Demented people can sometimes deliver very convincing speeches. Famously, Ronald Reagan gave a beautiful, moving toast to his friend Margaret Thatcher at his 1993 birthday party (from prepared notes).

    Then he didn’t turn the page properly.

    And gave the same toast, all over again.

    Clearly Trump isn’t too demented to deliver a speech from a teleprompter. Dementia is a scale, not a binary yes-or-no, and the scale goes a long way. But he is one very messed up individual, constantly delivering bizarrely off topic ramblings, spouting nonsense, forgetting where he is, etc. Reagan was formally diagnosed with dementia less than a year after that performance and withdrew from public life – and Reagan did a WAY better job with that toast than Trump did with that speech.

  194. 194.

    Bruce K in ATH-GR

    @jonas: I don’t know what it’s going to take, but there are babies being born right this minute who are going to die of old age before the fixing is done, and that’s assuming we don’t get more Republican sabotage.

  195. 195.

    Fair Economist

    @Scout211:

    I’m no financial wizard, but this seems strange to me. I can see how Trump Media would benefit, but a nuclear fusion company? Seems very fishy.

    Stiching together two grifts. The goal is probably to be able to raise money for “too cheap to meter” nuclear fusion research using Trump’s name to shake more out of the rubes. Trump Social is probably doing it because it loses pots of money and needs to raise more; the fusion company needs to raise some when smart investors are disinterested after decades of failure and really grim capital costs even if something worked.

  197. 197.

    TerryC

    @Suzanne: I remember seeing one of his colleagues teasing him about it. Asked him why he didn’t drink water. Dude replied, “Water is for washing”. LOL.

    “Fish fuck in it.”

  198. 198.

    Gin & Tonic

    @Fair Economist: 30-40 years ago, can’t even remember now, fusion was “just around the corner” and there were several companies in the US pursuing commercial development. I even bought stock in one of them.

    It went to zero long ago. I see no reason to expect a different trajectory this time around.

  200. 200.

    geg6

    @Dorothy A. Winsor:

    Thankfully, CBS decided to just interrupt but not pre-empt the Survivor finale.  Someone there still knows where the corporation gets its $$$.  I’m a big fan of the show and watched the first hour, put my earphones in and listened to a livestream from a YouTube reactor for 20 minutes and resumed watching as soon as the show came back on.  Apparently, they dispensed with much of the usual overly long post-speech commentary because it was only about a 20-25 minute delay until the show resumed exactly where it left off.

  201. 201.

    JML

    I wisely skipped the speech/rant.

    Went and did trivia with friends instead. We lost because we misnamed SkyLab as SpaceLab, couldn’t remember exactly how creepily young Juliet was in R&J, and guessed Sephora instead of Alta in the final round. Still took 2nd, but more importantly laughed our asses off and had fun.

    (one of the rounds features pictures that you have to ID, and we’re frequently going, “Ok, which soulless blonde right-wing tv personality is this one?!?”)

  203. 203.

    Bupalos

    @Scout211: I don’t know why we need to look for subtle signs of malady with this guy, there’s something very off about that exercise. And in general he seems to be aging normally and is as or more vigorous than most people his age, even if it’s the way cancer is more vigorous than moss.

    And I’d agree that medicalizing public figures is generally inappropriate. But I think there is one rather obvious diagnosis that everyone pretty much accepts but which generally doesn’t get nearly enough play in Trump analysis: he’s a malignant narcissist. A real one. A clinical one. Like his brain works differently than 99.99% of humans, he’s incapable of love or friendship or understanding other people’s emotions or having strong desires or likes or dislikes outside of the economy of narcissistic supply. I think this explains almost all of Trump’s political disinhibition, strengths, and insights as well as his boundless ability for self-sabotage and infantile behavior. And I think it’s a much more specific answer to the question of why he does each and every little thing that he does than is generally contemplated. He could have rapidly advancing dementia ala Reagan, and you could toss in rickets and lead poisoning… and that would all still have less to do with his fitness and ability to promote the common good than his very real malignant narcissism.

  204. 204.

    Geminid

    @Gin & Tonic: Coincidentally, Nuno Lureiro, the MIT professor murdered by an unknown assailant Monday evening, specialized in nuclear fusion research. An unknown assailant shot the 45 year-old Portugal native while in the foyer of his condominium building.

  205. 205.

    chemiclord

    @Jeffro: Gosh, if Musk doesn’t manifest so many problems in society.

    You take a real problem, make a reasonable observation, develop an idea that sounds good superficially, then completely fuck up every step of the actual execution of the process, because it turns out your interpretation of the problem itself is completely fuckheaded stupid and/or crazy.

  207. 207.

    Timill

    @Gin & Tonic: But now it is really “just around the corner”…

    Well, for me anyway. Somebody is using the shell of the old Bull Run Steam Plant here in beautiful downtown Claxton TN as the place to build an experimental fusion plant.

  208. 208.

    Bupalos

    @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I don’t think “fixing” is an applicable term anymore. Old orders are passing away, new ones will need to be built. I think Trump is more a revelation of this reality than a cause of it. And who knows, maybe we can get to a new order that is better than the old, and do it quicker than we think. It’s not predictable.

  209. 209.

    catclub

    @Scout211: I prefer that everyone describe his behavior, his communication, his weirdness in all aspects,

     

    The old man at the end of the bar, shouting his opinions, but with nukes.

  210. 210.

    catclub

    @Gin & Tonic: It went to zero long ago. I see no reason to expect a different trajectory this time around.

     

    Yeah, “We just solved a major problem, so now we get to realize this was a minor problem compared the next one we have to solve.” Repeat until death of sun.

  212. 212.

    Princess

    @Fair Economist: I mean, the point of that anecdote is that Reagan couldn’t manage it in the end. And he was a trained actor from his youth. You could talk to my mother for ten minutes and think she was fine. Piggy is fine, enough.

  213. 213.

    Geminid

    @Fair Economist:  Actually, I was riffing off of the inevitable connection that will be made between the two events, but then I deleted that paragraph.

    There already is speculation that the same person carried out both Professor Lureiro’s murder and last weekend’s shooting at Brown University that killed two students. That seems possible to me, but I don’t think the Truth Social/TAE merger required eliminating an MIT professor. But who knows what evil lurks in the heart of Devin Nunez?!!

  216. 216.

    Geminid

    @Timill: Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a “spinout” of MIT, plans to build a grid-scale fusion power plant in Chesterfield County, Virginia. They announced the plans a year ago, and the Chesterfield Planning Commission aporoved their 90-acre site last August.

    CFS will need plenty more permits before the plant operates, they hope by early next next decade. The plant is projected to produce 400MW of electricity. That’s enough to power 150,000 homes. But if it works, some of the plant’s output will go to industry; Google signed a supply contract with CFS in June.

  217. 217.

    Aziz, light!

    @Chief Oshkosh: Debatable. Russia is a special case. A death cult that for 400 years has thrived on the domination or destruction of its neighbors while its subjugated people kowtow to their autocratic leader and a highly privileged elite. I don’t think its soil contains the seeds of democracy.

  218. 218.

    gvg

    @Suzanne: Someone in my neighbirhood did shoot a teenager who was messing around a neighbors car (not his car either)Police arrested him and charged him with attempted murder. Doorbell cameras are everywhere. I think people who read too much ragebait start seeing what they are told is happening and it impacts their judgement.

    I am not sure how the teenager is. I had the impression he might be paralized. I don’t think the trial has happened yet, and I think the family may have moved. The neighborhood is a mix of liberal and conservative, but people were shocked by this one.

  219. 219.

    Glidwrith

    @Suzanne: I remember a study done in the UK on how many people were posting homophobic/transphobic content. Out of the thousands (maybe higher) of comments, it came down to less than 10 people.

  220. 220.

    Martin

    @Suzanne: Regular media does as well. Always has. In the 80s welfare queens were everywhere. Every black person did crack. The reason Americans persistently believe that crime is constantly rising is selection bias on the part of media reporting – the more hours of news we add the more time they have to report more crimes, and they are far from saturation.

  221. 221.

    Martin

    @Gin & Tonic: There has been major progress toward fusion power. The problem isn’t the physics, though. The problem is the economics. Compared to the simplicity and cost effectiveness of solar panels and batteries, wind turbines, and even geothermal, penciling a fusion (or even conventional nuclear) plant out so that its cost effective to run is probably quite a long way off.

  222. 222.

    Martin

    @Fair Economist: Ms Martin is responsible for caring for her friend with Alzheimers. People in early-mid stages can mask very well. They still have their long term memory, they understand social norms, they can present knowing what people expect to hear and see. You catch them with simple challenges – what month is it? And instead of a simple answer you get a filibuster of argument protesting that anyone would even dare to question them on that and when that fails why it’s important for them to even know what month it is – what does that matter, transitioning into a diatribe about how we put too many expectations of conformity on people in society and refuse to just people live the way they want. Meanwhile they have an Apple Watch on their wrist (because they retain their daily habits) that a casual glance at would have reminded them it’s December. But they’ve forgotten it can do that. And of course the other big tell is you come back an hour later and they have no recollection you were there an hour before, or that 3 days prior you said we should release the video of the boat strike and they cover for that by going on for 5 minutes about how you a terrible reporter.

    It’s going to be interesting to see how Trump, a person who doesn’t like to be managed, gets managed.

  223. 223.

    Mr. Bemused Senior

    @Martin: yes there has been progress in fusion research and yes lots of investment has occurred, but to date there is no proof that commercial fusion power is possible, let alone feasible. The closest technology is the tokamak and current designs envision deuterium-tritium fusion which produces high energy neutrons, a big problem. ITER is supposed to be a proof of concept and is scheduled to start operations in 2035.

    I wish it were closer, the world needs it to sustain a technological society

    ETA there’s talk of other technologies, maybe one will work.

  224. 224.

    Captain C

    @Betty Cracker:

    Supposedly it’s his favorite movie, though I find that hard to believe.

    Isn’t it about an aging, delusional diva whose best days are firmly in the past?  I could see FFOTUS seeing a bit of himself in that.

  227. 227.

    Kayla Rudbek

    @Scout211: this reminds me of being in undergrad when Professor Charles Rice of the law school would write articles for the student newspaper about how working women were selfish and bad mothers, etc.  When the physics department is less sexist than the law school, the law school has a real problem.

  228. 228.

    Kayla Rudbek

    @Fair Economist:

     

    @Scout211: I’m halfway surprised that it’s not funding a cold fusion company. At the rate the current maladministration is going, they’ll repeal all the rules about not granting patents on perpetual motion machines, cold fusion, and other things that violate the laws of physics. Probably pardon that snake oil saleswoman Elizabeth Holmes as well.

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