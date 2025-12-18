"A bad, fast-talking infomercial." Jen Psaki reacts to Donald Trump's address to the nation, "It was extremely loose on facts and he basically tried to shout his alleged accomplishments at the American people as if that was going to convince them that they were all true." [image or embed] — The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:02 PM

On MSNOW the guy who wrote that article said that speech was probably Susie Wiles’ idea. He said to get Trump talking about the economy, but probably to change the subject from her. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:19 PM

If you're God's gift to the country, at some point you should have something more than excuses to show for it. Right? — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:32 AM

Zeteo, “Trump Screams at Americans to Like Him in White House Address to Nation”:

… So far, the speech isn’t even a hit in Trumpland. As they watched it live, several Trump allies told Zeteo that they were surprised that any senior aide in the White House would think Trump’s primetime address was a good idea. The speech was not the worst case scenario, as the president did not announce an invasion or bombing of Venezuela. In the days leading up to this short speech, the White House and other administration officials kept reporters guessing about what Trump would ultimately say. It could have been big.

Instead, the president used a national, televised, primetime White House address to offer an embarrassing, limp political campaign speech filled with barefaced lies to defend his record. It was also loaded with the kind of comically excessive self-mythologizing that Trump’s vast personality cult has become famous for – no matter how few people buy the myths. For starters, the president claimed to have brought peace to the Middle East for the first time in “3,000 years.” It feels bizarre to even try to fact-check that, as it would be akin to fact-checking a president saying that the moon is made of Velveeta. “You will see in your wallets and bank accounts in the new year, after years of record setting, falling incomes, our policies are boosting take-home pay at a historic pace,” Trump said. He claimed that people would soon feel the benefits of the “largest tax cuts in American history,” under his “Big Beautiful Bill.” But the law is primarily designed to benefit the rich. It partially finances tax cuts for the wealthy by slashing healthcare and food assistance benefits for the poor, to the point that the bottom 40% of US households are expected to see their after-tax incomes decline under the law… Several close Trump allies independently told Zeteo on Wednesday night that it was shocking – or at least puzzling – that anyone in the White House would think that this speech was a wise idea. As they put it: The speech didn’t refocus the national conversation. It wouldn’t move the needle. And it did not look like the strategic move of somebody operating from a position of strength…

If you think Trump's march to authoritarian power is unstoppable – or already a fait accompli – just note how panicked and weak he was tonight and he wheedled and whined about nothing is his fault.

That's not a man who thinks he's winning. — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:09 PM

Per Tom Nichols at the Atlantic, “This Is What Presidential Panic Looks Like” [gift link]:

The president of the United States just barged into America’s living rooms like an angry, confused grandfather to tell us all that we are ungrateful whelps… We could take apart Trump’s fake facts, as checkers and pundits will do in the next few days. But perhaps more important than false statements—which for Trump are par for the course—was his demeanor. Americans saw a president drenched in panic as he tried to bully an entire nation into admitting he’s doing a great job. For 20 minutes, he vented his hurt feelings without a molecule of empathy or awareness. Economic concerns? Shut up, you fools, the economy is doing fine. (And if it isn’t, it’s not his fault—it’s Joe Biden’s.) Foreign-policy jitters? Zip it, you wimps, America is strong and respected. In effect, Trump took to the airwaves, pointed his finger, and said: Quiet, piggy. I consider myself a connoisseur of Trump’s speeches. I’ve watched them and live-tweeted them for years because I think Americans need to see what kind of man sits in the Oval Office. But even by Trump’s standards, this was an unnerving display of fear. I can only imagine America’s enemies in Moscow and Beijing and Tehran smiling with pleasure as they watched a president losing his bearings, berating his own people, and demanding that they absolve him of any blame when things get worse… This was not a holiday address from the leader of a great democracy to its citizens. This was a desperate tin-pot leader yelling into a microphone while cornered in his palace redoubt. The president has been unraveling for weeks, and his speech tonight, like Trump himself, was unworthy of America and its people.

4/

To put this is context: The spectacle this evening makes Pete Hegseth's rant to the general and admirals seem like the Gettysburg Address. — James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:20 PM

No. Some reports are emerging that Wiles and others think he screwed the pooch the last time out trying to explain his successes, and so he decided to try again.

I hope he tries another few dozen times between now and the midterms. [image or embed] — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:21 PM

Sad trombone coda: