"A bad, fast-talking infomercial." Jen Psaki reacts to Donald Trump's address to the nation, "It was extremely loose on facts and he basically tried to shout his alleged accomplishments at the American people as if that was going to convince them that they were all true."
— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:02 PM
best case scenario tbh
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 17, 2025 at 9:14 PM
On MSNOW the guy who wrote that article said that speech was probably Susie Wiles’ idea. He said to get Trump talking about the economy, but probably to change the subject from her.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:19 PM
If you're God's gift to the country, at some point you should have something more than excuses to show for it. Right?
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:32 AM
zeteo.com/p/trump-whit…
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:30 PM
Zeteo, “Trump Screams at Americans to Like Him in White House Address to Nation”:
… So far, the speech isn’t even a hit in Trumpland. As they watched it live, several Trump allies told Zeteo that they were surprised that any senior aide in the White House would think Trump’s primetime address was a good idea.
The speech was not the worst case scenario, as the president did not announce an invasion or bombing of Venezuela. In the days leading up to this short speech, the White House and other administration officials kept reporters guessing about what Trump would ultimately say. It could have been big.
Instead, the president used a national, televised, primetime White House address to offer an embarrassing, limp political campaign speech filled with barefaced lies to defend his record. It was also loaded with the kind of comically excessive self-mythologizing that Trump’s vast personality cult has become famous for – no matter how few people buy the myths.
For starters, the president claimed to have brought peace to the Middle East for the first time in “3,000 years.” It feels bizarre to even try to fact-check that, as it would be akin to fact-checking a president saying that the moon is made of Velveeta.
“You will see in your wallets and bank accounts in the new year, after years of record setting, falling incomes, our policies are boosting take-home pay at a historic pace,” Trump said. He claimed that people would soon feel the benefits of the “largest tax cuts in American history,” under his “Big Beautiful Bill.”
But the law is primarily designed to benefit the rich. It partially finances tax cuts for the wealthy by slashing healthcare and food assistance benefits for the poor, to the point that the bottom 40% of US households are expected to see their after-tax incomes decline under the law…
Several close Trump allies independently told Zeteo on Wednesday night that it was shocking – or at least puzzling – that anyone in the White House would think that this speech was a wise idea. As they put it: The speech didn’t refocus the national conversation. It wouldn’t move the needle. And it did not look like the strategic move of somebody operating from a position of strength…
If you think Trump's march to authoritarian power is unstoppable – or already a fait accompli – just note how panicked and weak he was tonight and he wheedled and whined about nothing is his fault.
That's not a man who thinks he's winning.
— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:09 PM
Per Tom Nichols at the Atlantic, “This Is What Presidential Panic Looks Like” [gift link]:
The president of the United States just barged into America’s living rooms like an angry, confused grandfather to tell us all that we are ungrateful whelps…
We could take apart Trump’s fake facts, as checkers and pundits will do in the next few days. But perhaps more important than false statements—which for Trump are par for the course—was his demeanor. Americans saw a president drenched in panic as he tried to bully an entire nation into admitting he’s doing a great job. For 20 minutes, he vented his hurt feelings without a molecule of empathy or awareness. Economic concerns? Shut up, you fools, the economy is doing fine. (And if it isn’t, it’s not his fault—it’s Joe Biden’s.) Foreign-policy jitters? Zip it, you wimps, America is strong and respected.
In effect, Trump took to the airwaves, pointed his finger, and said: Quiet, piggy.
I consider myself a connoisseur of Trump’s speeches. I’ve watched them and live-tweeted them for years because I think Americans need to see what kind of man sits in the Oval Office. But even by Trump’s standards, this was an unnerving display of fear. I can only imagine America’s enemies in Moscow and Beijing and Tehran smiling with pleasure as they watched a president losing his bearings, berating his own people, and demanding that they absolve him of any blame when things get worse…
This was not a holiday address from the leader of a great democracy to its citizens. This was a desperate tin-pot leader yelling into a microphone while cornered in his palace redoubt. The president has been unraveling for weeks, and his speech tonight, like Trump himself, was unworthy of America and its people.
4/
To put this is context: The spectacle this evening makes Pete Hegseth's rant to the general and admirals seem like the Gettysburg Address.
— James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:20 PM
Simpler times
— Connor Ewing (@cmewing.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:26 PM
No. Some reports are emerging that Wiles and others think he screwed the pooch the last time out trying to explain his successes, and so he decided to try again.
I hope he tries another few dozen times between now and the midterms.
— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:21 PM
Sad trombone coda:
As expected, in order to avoid a vote on extension of the ACA, Mike Johnson is gaveling the House into recess.
— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:36 PM
Bloomberg's Jonathan Tamari:
— Aaron Fritschner (@fritschner.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 11:27 AM
229Comments
satby
Glad to wake up and find out he didn’t declare war.
Scout211
A few snippets from a review in The Guardian
Blame on the Diet Cokes and Susie Wiles.
. . .
Suzanne
I mean, what do I know, I’m just a caveman. But I think the real problem the last time around was the lack of success!
Old Dan and Little Ann
Is it Friday, yet? Last night was a shit show, indeed.
Baud
Reposted from below
Baud
T’wasn’t sugar.
Baud
Via Reddit
Suzanne
@Scout211:
I once worked on a project with this engineer who was a survivalist type, no step on SNEK, tons of guns, the whole bit. He — a grown-ass man in his fifties — would bring a six-pack of Diet Coke in a cooler to work every day. I often thought about how he was obviously so terrified/orgasmic at the thought of a shooting war, but was happy to drink that garbage. I guess things seem less scary when they’re prosaic.
Baud
@Suzanne:
Where does he think he’ll get Diet Coke from in a shooting war?
Suzanne
@Baud: That’s an interesting tidbit. Social media has definitely warped our perceptions of scale.
oldster
“: Stepping back: since Congress returned in Sept Democrats have completely taken control of the narrative and debate in the Capitol, and defined one of the core topics for next year’s midterms. A remarkable feat for a minority party.”
Hakeem Jeffries is no Nancy Pelosi. But he has done some things right.
Suzanne
@Baud: I am sure he had a stockpile of Diet Coke in his bunker. No question in my mind.
I remember seeing one of his colleagues teasing him about it. Asked him why he didn’t drink water. Dude replied, “Water is for washing”. LOL.
Baud
Caveat: Reddit links to US government site
Scout211
@Baud: The problem with that study is that toxic or harmful content is very subjective. The only online community I am part of is balloon-juice and at least in my observation, there is a wide range of reactions to jackal comments sometimes, ranging from highly offended to “meh.” So a study quantifying harmful content can’t possibly take into account individual subjective reactions.
Baud
@Scout211:
I suppose you could have toxic listeners too.
Elizabelle
@satby: That was the only reason I checked the headlines. Did he declare war on Venezuela?
What an imbecile.
JoyceH
I think Trump was rigorously coached on two points – one: stuck to the teleprompter and watch the time. (“I mean it, Mister President, we lose the air time at twenty minutes, and the cameras will go dark”) And two: be energetic. The shouting was him being energetic and the rapid gabbing and bored drone was keeping within the time limits.
And yes, he’s angry that the American people, those ingrates, don’t appreciate this idyllic utopia he’s created for us, but he was also angry at the time limit and teleprompter control. He’s never had to speak to a time limit in his life, he was always able to take all the time he wanted. And reading the teleprompter is boring, it’s so much better (he mistakenly imagines) when he can come up with his own speech on the fly.
Baud
satby
@Baud: that’s still too high.
Elizabelle
@Baud:
ETA: edited.
@JoyceH: Good assessment.
Baud
@satby:
I’m surprised it wasn’t more.
But people aren’t going to order their lives to help us out.
satby
@Baud: But if I was not from this country, I would have cancelled any trip here, just because it isn’t safe for border crossers, even legitimate ones have been held for weeks.
Deputinize America
@Suzanne:
In a shooting civil war, the social security checks will still arrive, the 401Ks will still be secure and drawable, financial markets will be operating, the electric and water will be on, the gas stations will be running, the doctors and hospitals will still be operational and the grocery supply chain still robust. The only difference will be that Real Men will be able to shoot commies, libtards, lippy pink haired freaks, and of course their favorites, n****rs, fairies, sp*cs and Jews.
Everyone knows this – it’s just science!
Suzanne
@Baud:I read this yesterday. His defense is accurate, essentially: this is how she chooses to appear in public, I documented it as she is.
It’s an interesting example of how imagecraft has changed our expectations. As if the default thing to do would have been to retouch or filter the photo in a flattering way, as if the primary purpose of journalism is to display people in a positive fashion.
A photo of a celebrity or a model displaying goods is a fundamentally different thing. Obviously that distinction is gone in the popular imagination. More evidence that the fandom/marketing mindset has infected public life to a distressing degree.
Princess
Reposted from below:
The staging was terrible too. The angry man, surrounded by all that Christmassy cheer, like grandpa who ruins yet another Xmas. And too many trees, too close to the podium. He looked like he was about to be devoured by a spruce.
Elizabelle
That item about the US networks declining to air Biden’s speech. So sad. It’s from September 2022.
They brought their irrelevance upon themselves.
And then stepping to for whatever Trump demands/requests.
Gvg
@Scout211: Also define social media.
The proposed requirements for entry into the US have me thinking about this. Are Balloon juice comments social media?
I used to comment on a sports board and garden web. Are they considered social media? I tried to join Facebook a couple of years ago for market place furniture but got kicked off almost immediately because I couldn’t figure out if a new device was mine or not since the identifier sent to me only partially matched but I knew server locations can be inexact. That is the only official “social media” that I know of. Is Nextdoor social media?
I have no clue what old passwords were and they wouldn’t work anyway. Gardenweb has been bought a few times since and isn’t anything like it was. I doubt the old comments got maintained from 20+years ago. The sports board I thought was gone, but has evidently migrated and has new servers. I bet they had issues like John and crashes etc. The sports board is where I got the news for the towers getting hit on 911.
Layer8Problem
” . . . but apparently this was a sugar high . . . ”
Damnit News Media, there’s no sugar in Diet Cokes. He’s buzzed on caffeine! If you can’t get this stuff right — I’m sorry, I’ve just lost all faith in the Fourth Estate. //
Deputinize America
@JoyceH:
His riffing is reminiscent of every extended family event from my maternal line, a series of lectures from deliberately pig ignorant “men of the soil” blaming their shitty lives on minorities and liberals, punctuated by a bland and tasteless meal where salt is the predominant flavor.
Deputinize America
@Suzanne:
We’re essentially being ruled by crank podcasters and billionaires who want to be influencers.
Baud
@Deputinize America:
In fairness, it’s worked for them politically for a long time.
I’m not at the point where I think Trump’s recent downfall represents the death of the right wing that Reagan brought into our lives.
Deputinize America
@Gvg:
Nextdoor is fantastically amusing – it’s where people go to whine about seeing a black delivery driver on their street, those damned noisy kids across the way, and not getting their two pennies back on a $9.98 purchase (“I’m on a fixed income, dangnubbit”).
Jeffro
most folks get tired of being yelled at, or being told things that blatantly aren’t true, or both
Baud
@Jeffro:
Only takes a decade.
Betty Cracker
I had no intention of watching the speech, but the mister was curious about whether there will be a war, so we watched it. Jesus Christ. What an absolute shit-show.
On one level, it’s amusing in a macabre sense to watch the hateful, vulgar, decrepit goon spiral. On another, he’s a narcissist facing a catastrophic loss of face, has no impulse control and is in possession of the nuclear codes.
tl:dr: YIKES!
p.a
The speech was a success: he didn’t wear a cardigan or say “malaise.”
Not too many here need this contextualized. How can Balloon-Juice attract the Utes?
Dave
@Suzanne: It’s not surprising but easy to forget in the moment. In addition to formal actors who spread inflammatory messages for strategic purposes the medium and ease of posting really rewards the sociopathic dark tetrarchy types amongst us.
Which, and I’m just spit balling here, may be suboptimal.
Jeffro
I think the diet Coke was just the chaser? Sure seemed like there was some crushed Adderall in there. That, and a low IQ and a heaping side of malignant narcissism
MagdaInBlack
@Betty Cracker: Sunset Boulevard with nukes.
Deputinize America
@Baud:
I’m thinking about how easy life was for Silent Generation white men of my age. Laze through your job, contribute little to the working intricacies of life at home while laying on your ass, look forward to retiring in a year or two and laying on your ass some more, and blame every material shortcoming on government and “the blacks”.
Pretty sweet deal – no accountability for anything.
Baud
@Dave:
You can say “Omnes.” We all know.
J.
@satby: That’s not on the schedule until Friday.
J.
@MagdaInBlack: Brilliant description (and also terrifying)
Dave
@Scout211: It does though seem intuitively correct (I know I know immediate red flag) there is a difference between flippant responses and people sharing what I think are crappy opinions and the accounts that obviously aiming to be inflammatory particularly the ones that enjoy riling people up.
There are plenty of flippant responses and crappy opinions but the bad faith malignant posters seem to be prolific but relatively small in number. Unfortunately they can really dominate and shape conversations and peoples perspectives.
p.a
@Deputinize America: Sounds much like the maternal side of my family except they can cook well. But conservatively in that each individual holiday has the same food, in the same order, eaten at the same times, every effing time.
Deputinize America
@p.a:
I’m still as young as I was the day Carter made that speech – I swear!
Dave
@Deputinize America: A lot of them really have this video gamesque concept of what it would look like. Needless to say they are feckless morons of the highest order.
Baud
@Deputinize America:
There was accountability to (and abuse from) other white dudes higher up in the hierarchy. Also, a lot of early deaths from alcohol and smoking enhanced diseases.
But there was always some to punch down on, with society’s approval. That’s gold.
MagdaInBlack
@Deputinize America: You’ve reminded me of yet another reason I do not miss my in-laws.
Dave
@Baud: That would be rude.
Jeffro
somewhat related (billionaires who want to be influencers, of a sort): there’s a piece up in the Times about Musk’s utter failure to marvelously reinvent school near his company in Texas. Here’s a snippet
it’s so much easier to be the world’s richest internet troll, I guess? who knew that setting up and running high-performing schools is hard? (oh wait…almost every educator in the country knows that)
Anyway, I do appreciate the extra helpings of snark the writer so helpfully dropped in there!
Deputinize America
@Dave:
There’s always a room full of supplies, weapons, body armor and magic healing potion.
That hoverround will have an infinite charges during the civil war to come, you know!
Baud
satby
@MagdaInBlack: Nailed it!
Scout211
Trump’s social media business is merging with a nuclear fusion company
I’m no financial wizard, but this seems strange to me. I can see how Trump Media would benefit, but a nuclear fusion company? Seems very fishy.
Deputinize America
@Jeffro:
Administering schools, consulting with experienced child development professionals and designing curricula around students with diverse learning and expressive styles is grunt work that is demeaning to great visionaries. His job is to have a Deep Thought, announce that the answer is 42, and then delegate the rest off to the hirelings.
Jeffro
Zeteo also has a piece up called “Bon(gino) Voyage!” which is wordplay that I had not thought of, but greatly appreciate. Let us savor…
Dave
@Deputinize America: And of course the NPC’s you are fighting will always conveniently act exactly as you want them to.
Dave
@Deputinize America: Other than being too generous to him Knives Out: Glass Onion really nailed this.
Deputinize America
@Scout211:
the fact that there’s money available to chase stupid shit like this (and Tesla) is proof that the tax rates are too goddamned low at the top.
rikyrah
Good Morning, Everyone😊😊😊
Deputinize America
@Dave:
Funny you should say this – I’m going to do a rewatch today, I think.
Elizabelle
@Baud: OMG. Can anyone share a particular response to that tweet?
It’s a photo of Trump snoozing (probably at a Cabinet meeting) with his birthday letter and drawing for the Epstein birthday book superimposed on his face.
His ugly signature lines up under his nose as a Hitler mustache.
Could a front pager add it to the thread?
satby
@rikyrah: Good morning! 🙋
Baud
@rikyrah:
Good morning.
Jeffro
@Deputinize America: I loved the part about how schooling should be “as close to a video game as possible”. Because that’s where the true learning happens, amirite there Elon?
not enough eyerolls in the world…
Deputinize America
@Dave:
They just slide left to right and back, like a carnival shooting gallery game.
Suzanne
@Dave:
In the last couple of years, the gap between online life and real life has become unmistakable. I am trying to not let it cook my brain but it is a constant struggle.
It’s weird right now to quote a Rob Reiner movie, but I often think of that line from A Few Good Men…. “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it only matters what I can prove”.
rikyrah
Poster explaining why the President of Mexico ‘s refusal to approve of American Military deportation flights in Mexican airspace is such a big deal.
tiktok.com/t/ZP8y2RHSW/
Betty
@Suzanne: One commenter noted that the White House should have realized he is a documentary photographer, not a fashion one. His truth-telling photos are getting a lot of attention.
different-church-lady
The downward spiral he’s in is only going to intensify. He’ll do this shit, it will further hurt his numbers; that will increase his rage and the only way he’ll know how to react is to do even more. Feedback loop.
Deputinize America
@rikyrah:
He lost me at doing it on a west coast path.
Deputinize America
@different-church-lady:
Reminded me a bit of Ceaucescu’s final weeks.
different-church-lady
@Jeffro:
I am almost certain there are people in the world who do not want their children to be total assholes.
Baud
Lawyers have been sanctioned for citing fake AI cases.
brendancalling
I watched about 10 minutes w/ my housemate, and particularly enjoyed the line about how we’re being invaded by ocean and by sea.
Now, what I’ve enjoyed MUCH more is the reaction of Tom Nichols and his ilk, who paved the way to where we are now. Tom is horrified by the warmongering, George is horrified by the crudity, Kristol is horrified by the whole thing.
Their tears sometimes get me through the day.
Baud
@brendancalling:
True. I don’t like being in the minority, but I value my ability to be smug in my righteousness. My hands are clean.
different-church-lady
@Scout211:
[blink]
[blink blink]
THERE’S NO SUGAR IN DIET COKE!!!
The Thin Black Duke
@different-church-lady: More to the point, Musk achieved his elevated status in life not from being a brilliant visionary, but from inheriting a shitload of money.
Baud
@The Thin Black Duke:
I’ll give him credit for making some smart investments early on and then being able to self promote like a mofo.
But I don’t see him as a genius or a leader or someone who should be taken seriously about things other than his companies.
Elizabelle
@Jeffro: They don’t want any longform reading.
Or sustained attention span.
Suzanne
@Betty:
What I find most weird about this is that, of all of the FFOTUS staff, Karoline Leavitt is the one who by the nature of her position is in front of cameras the most. Do they think that every photo or video of her is retouched?! Do they think that it hasn’t been visible to anyone with eyes that she gets lip fillers?! It’s so strange. Anyone who has ever been to a Sephora understands Mar-a-Lago face and Instagram face.
Betty Cracker
@MagdaInBlack: Bingo! Supposedly it’s his favorite movie, though I find that hard to believe. Death Wish seems more like that piece of shit’s speed.
@Deputinize America: If only!
Deputinize America
Wrote a book for a readership of 1, and undoubtedly didn’t even sell it to him – gave away the first copy and autographed it.
The lecture for the audience of 1 had to be lit.
lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2025/12/former-harvard-law-professor-constitution-ambiguous-on-the-question…
Douchewitz has deep thoughts on a Trump third term.
Harvard has a fuckton to answer for, and would be better off closed.
Elizabelle
@Elizabelle: On second thought, please do not add Trump’s mug to this thread. It’s too early, and he is too ugly.
But definitely look that one up yourself. It’s a few scrolls down baud’s reddit link.
brendancalling
@Baud: As are mine.
The other day, I found a small album of photos from the Iraq War protests of the 2000s. The ones the NYT and the WaPO tried to ignore and/or downplay.
As one of the ones who was, to quote Judy Miller, “fucking right” I will never NOT be smug about my righteousness.
Because we WERE right, and no one fucking listened, and then a lot of people died, and now George Bush sits in his fucking bathtub painting pictures of the soldiers his war killed and maimed.
Tom (and the rest) are a bunch of grifters, who have moved onto the next grift.
Scout211
LOL. Let’s call it an analogy. A writer’s prerogative.
The sweetener in his Diet Coke is actually much worse than sugar.
But I agree with many commenters: Taken with Adderall, the sweetener, the caffeine and the ADHD meds will get him through a 20 minute tirade quite easily.
gene108
@Betty:
All the people he photographed for the story look tense and angry. I think they’re like this all the time, but it really comes through in these photos.
Baud
@brendancalling:
100%
Dorothy A. Winsor
@satby: That was my exact reaction. He didn’t declare war on Venezuela? It’s all good then. Well, not all. But you know.
Chris T.
@Baud:
How dare you call me a toxic listener?!
The Thin Black Duke
@Baud: Musk’s downfall began when he stopped listening to smart people.
The Thin Black Duke
@Elizabelle: Metal to the pedal, third world status straight ahead.
NotMax
@Baud
“December 17, 2025. A date which will live in apathy.”
//
zhena gogolia
@satby: Same here!
I was trying to watch a YouTube last night, and there were all these teasers for it, and my stomach started to hurt, but I said my mantra to myself, “Don’t be afraid of that fucker, don’t be afraid.”
Gin & Tonic
@Deputinize America: Don’t get my hopes up.
Baud
@zhena gogolia:
Nominated!
Baud
@Gin & Tonic:
Won’t happen unless he loses the white supremacists. And he’ll never lose them because he’ll never betray them.
Van Buren
Sounds to me like he kinda sorta gave a Festivus speech
Chris T.
@Deputinize America:
Also, to complain about all the traffic and crime.
Dorothy A. Winsor
I read that the speech pre-empted the season finale of Survivor. I’m sure that went down well.
Scout211
Just like all of his speeches. Or anytime he opens his pie hole.
Elizabelle
Here is the Biden speech from September 1, 2022, which the networks declined to run. And it is indeed political. He calls Trump out by name three times, and speaks of the dangers that MAGA Republicans pose. It was chillingly accurate. He spoke from Philadelphia.
Transcript from Biden’s archived White House site.
Remarks by President Biden on the Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation
C-Span link.
Scout211
Just interrupted it for the 20 minute rant.
Elizabelle
@NotMax: Funny.
Elizabelle
@The Thin Black Duke: The oligarchs and autocrats want to send us back to serfdom. Enough of this troublesome democracy which — surprise — does turn out to depend on an accurately informed public.
Dorothy A. Winsor
@Scout211: You mean cut out 20 minutes in the middle? LOL. I’ll have to ask my son and DIL how that went. They watch.
Suzanne
@Chris T.: My neighborhood Facebook group has a few people legit calling for the extrajudicial killing of teenagers who break into cars and steal change.
NotMax
@Scout211
Hamberder hole.
:)
Chief Oshkosh
@Baud:
Who judges what’s harmful? And harmful to whom?
BlueGuitarist
@Suzanne:
in that people article some flunky defended Karolying Leavitt
calling her
“truly one of the most incredible people you will meet in politics”
folks sometimes use “incredible” as a synonym for amazing
and the lack of credibility of the White House Press Secretary is amazing, the opposite of the job.
Scout211
@NotMax: Thank you for that correction. :-)
Elizabelle
Excerpts from Biden’s September 1, 2022 speech, since they will stand up better than Trump’s “weaving” last night. He spoke from Independence Park in Philadelphia. Labor Day was September 5 that year. The networks declined to air this speech, which ran about 26 minutes.
Chief Oshkosh
@Elizabelle: It would be great to name the exact individuals at ABC/CBS/NBC who made the call not to cover that speech and ask them how they’re doing today. Hopefully at least two of them were fired because they later pissed off someone in the Trump regime. I mean, Bari Weiss didn’t fill a magically empty position, for instance.
montanareddog
@Suzanne:
I prefer W.C. Fields’ answer to the same question, “Because fish fuck in it”.
Scout211
All three networks did cover it live.
Elizabelle
Second excerpt from Biden’s Philadelphia speech.
Elizabelle
Third Biden excerpt.
Scout211
Newsom’s team reviewed Trump’s speech:
Dorothy A. Winsor
@Scout211: I hope the people watching those networks were suitably horrified.
Elizabelle
In his speech, Biden says a lot of good things about the American people. And the 2024 American voting public failed, miserably. It’s painful to read his compliments and optimism there.
different-church-lady
@Scout211: C’mon now, you expect them to resist a freak show?
Kristine
@Deputinize America: @Dave: I’m due for a rewatch as well. It’s been comfort/catharsis viewing since it came out.
different-church-lady
@gene108: They are tense and angry, and it’s because they believe tense and angry are positive attributes.
Just look at that parking lot
@montanareddog: In the early 80’s , the bourbon maker George Dickel had an ad campaign with Merle Haggard. Merle was quoted saying “Water’s for wash’n , Dickel’s for drink’n.”
NotMax
@different-church-lady
“Gibble gobble. Gibble gobble. One of us.”
//
satby
Same old, same old. Fuck the felon. There are heros everywhere. Here’s a story of redemption and hope:
Princess
@Scout211: The one thing that Adderall and caffeine and aspartame won’t do however is make a person with moderate to severe dementia capable of giving a speech like that even with a tele prompter (maybe especially with a teleprompter because the ability to read at a distance and stick to task goes quickly). You could pump my mother with all that stuff and still five minutes in she’d wonder what she’s doing there and sit down. So while I have no doubt he is cognitively compromised and has all sorts of unrevealed health issues, if he has dementia, it hasn’t advanced that far.
TS
@Scout211:
But the press, any press, still has to make comparisons with Biden – when there is nothing valid to compare
montanareddog
@Deputinize America:
You made me look. It was 4 days! The typically self-aggrandizing speech where the crowd starting booing him was on 21st Dec 1989. He was executed on 25th December.
Things can unravel fast.
Elizabelle
Biden speaking of his accomplishments. He was correct. He took an economy reeling from Covid and made it “the envy of the world.” Although the American networks and the FTF NY Times did not want to help him publicize that. Say! Is that a recession we see?? Vibes, vibes, vibes. Facts are too hard.
The “American soul” that won the 2024 election turned out to be corrupt, greedy, ready to suck down lies, or too apathetic to even pay attention and vote.
Following his election, ABC/Disney ($16 million in December 2024) and CBS (weirdly again, $16 million in July 2025 over an edited 60 Minutes program with Kamala Harris) paid millions to settle with (OK, bribe) Donald Trump. It was not, of course, coming out of their C Suite executives’ pockets.
Chris T.
@Suzanne:
And those are the compassionate conservatives!
NotMax
“Ms Wiles, why did the president shout last night?”
“To keep himself awake.”
//
satby
@Princess: Dementia is progressive. The cognitive issues have become obvious, and it’s only going to get worse. I think that’s why the concerned comments and op-eds are coming more often.
Steve Paradis
@Suzanne: W.C. Fields on water: Fish fuck in it.
Librettist
-62% was the job (dis)approval first term, last day in office. The fuck did the big brained, big money, big power types think was going to happen?
Wish casting, all the way down.
Elizabelle
@montanareddog: Well, that was a Christmas to remember for the Romanians, and for all of us.
Kristine
@Deputinize America: I’ve turned down several invitations to join the local group for just the reasons mentioned. The occasional useful post about finding a lost pet or info about repair folks doesn’t offset the garbage.
NotMax
@montanareddog
Santa knows who’s been naughty but it’s a lengthy list so sometimes runs behind, taking years to deal with it.
;)
Librettist
Wiles is trying to skip on out of there without any of the fan splatter landing. Who coulda known….
Layer8Problem
@Suzanne:
“Mandrake, have you ever seen a Commie drink a glass of water?”
Scout211
Oh, now it makes sense.
Elizabelle
I know those Biden speech excerpts were interminable, scrolling through a phone or iPad, and for that I apologize.
But, since the networks gave Trump 18 minutes last night to lie and weave, in hopes the broadcast would be historic because he was about to declare war on Venezuela, I wanted to publicize the 26 minutes of Biden’s speech on threats to democracy that the networks declined to air. Because it was too “political.”
Does Biden’s speech stand the test of time? Was it accurate?
montanareddog
@Elizabelle: I was in my final year of Higher Ed and remember it well
9th Nov 1989 – the checkpoints in the Berlin Wall were opened
25th Dec 1989 – the Ceaușescu régime overthrown
9th Feb 1990 – Mandela released.
In those few month, the wholesale collapse of authoritarian regimes throughout the Warsaw Pact countries.
Sadly, the high point of optimism in my lifetime.
prostratedragon
@Scout211:
Hmmm. From WSJ:
Gift link just worked for me, leaves the interactive features intact.
BlueGuitarist
@Elizabelle:
thanks for the reminders of “the continued battle for the soul of the nation”
“the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die” (to quote a different speech, Ted Kennedy 1980).
narya
@Librettist: That’s been my take as well. She’s basically pointing at all of the other pathologies on display so she can frame herself as a hero. I actually put her very near the top of the list of horribles on parade. None of the rest of them would have gotten into power w/o her (well, and, the complicity of millions of white Americans who said it was about eggs).
Professor Bigfoot
OPEN THREAD; and I’m running short of time— the ad has shown up down below and it’s existence doesn’t bother me.
BUT— does BJ get anything extra if we actually CLICK it?
‘Cause I’d be happy to do that.
stinger
@Suzanne:
Almost exactly what Jack Smith said in his October interview with Andrew Weissmann (which I watched yesterday) and no doubt what he will say today “behind closed doors”.
mapanghimagsik
@Baud:
It is your freaking *job* to validate the tokens you get from the magic token machine
Elizabelle
@montanareddog: Wow. I remember the Berlin Wall coming down, but did not remember that Ceaușescu was overthrown (and dead) less than 2 months after. And then Mandela. Amazing time.
Putin does not want to see any of that, again.
@prostratedragon: Thank you. About time someone “with credibility” spelled it out. Will take a look.
Princess
@satby: Whatever. But people on here and elsewhere have been saying Trump is incapacitated by dementia now and that other people are running the show. He isn’t and they aren’t. You can read things from his first term saying he already had serious dementia. He didn’t.
p.a
@prostratedragon: WTF Rupert? The WSJ really (judging from posts here & elsewhere- I don’t subscribe) has done yeoman work deconstructing tRump (editorials excepted I assume), but Rupee’s Fux “News” network is tRumpian almost to the core. A few individual exceptions at times but nothing concerted or continuous.
I guess it’s just about the $$$?
Deputinize America
@Scout211:
Times will be mighty flush at “Post Gate Titty Bar and Grille”, “Post Gate Jewelers” (for engagement rings to be presented at said bar) and “Honest Abe’s Used Cars” (where a down payment of $1000 and a military ID will get you a used Dodge Challenger, financed on the lot at a low 29.9% APR).
Professor Bigfoot
Damn.
Even included Old Man Potter in the Christmas villains list.
At least Scrooge and the Grinch had redemption arcs…
Paul in KY
@Suzanne: I roomed with a guy in college who would drink 2 2-liters every day. Not diet. He was a big tall dude and a great athlete to boot. Wonder if he has diabetes or his teeth?
stinger
@rikyrah:
Thank you! Fascinating. I had no idea — except that, unlike this Administration and too many Americans, I knew that other countries have their own rights and perspectives.
Scout211
@Princess: it’s even difficult for doctors to diagnose dementia in the early stages. That is why actual CTs and MRIs are required.
I prefer that everyone describe his behavior, his communication, his weirdness in all aspects, instead of trying to diagnose him with any kind of official medical diagnosis.
We resented all the diagnoses that people tried to slap on Biden last year, so my wish is that we stick to describing all aspects of his weirdness and obvious failings. Describe all of it up until trying to diagnose him from our screens.
But that’s just my two cents.
Dave
@Elizabelle: I was young boy but just old enough to be aware (helped my parents actually paid some attention to the world and news) of the broad strokes of events and the feeling at the time and I wonder if that shaped my general optimism that occasionally borders on Pollyanna.
Though it competes with my disgusted cynicism that GWB and his happy patriotic adventures in Iraq and Afghanistan that had wondering direct experience of.
prostratedragon
Crescent City Confidential: ICE Voodoo Doll edition
Scout211
Inflation falls to 2.7% as slower housing and food increases offset a surge in electricity
. . .
So numbers delayed, numbers tweaked? Interest rates coming down!
Trump will be pleased.
Betty Cracker
@p.a: I read the WSJ regularly, and it’s a good paper apart from the opinion page. It’s like the NYT: shitty owner, crappy editorial board but lots of good reporters. WSJ covers U.S. politics badly too, but not as badly as the Times, IMO. I think that’s a national problem that affects almost all the major dailies.
oldgold
President Donald Trump on Wednesday assailed his White House predecessors for not pushing back against Venezuela earlier and stated that his intention is “getting land, oil rights, whatever we had.”
“We want it back,” he added. “They took our oil rights — we had a lot of oil there. As you know they threw our companies out, and we want it back.”
Pretty close to Putin’s view of Ukraine.
stinger
@Elizabelle:
Thank you for these.
zhena gogolia
@MagdaInBlack: Spot on!
Chief Oshkosh
@Scout211: Sorry, I was referring to the Biden 2022 speech in which he warned that democracy was under attack. The networks didn’t deem if of interest.
prostratedragon
@Scout211: Somewhere or other Justin Wolfers pointed out that, because of the shutdown, Black Friday prices might have been oversampled.
Scout211
@Chief Oshkosh: Okay. I must have read that wrong. Sorry.
Chief Oshkosh
@Scout211: Would’ve been even better if Newsom used the old joke:
Trump tonight: Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me…but enough about me. Let’s hear what you think. So, what do you think about me?
brendancalling
@Deputinize America: If he ended up like the Ceauşescus, I wouldn’t complain.
jonas
@Scout211: As we learned during the Biden administration, people don’t give a shit what the inflation rate is at any point in time, they give a shit about overall price levels compared to a few years ago and vibes, particularly for everyday expenses like groceries and rent and daycare. Between tariffs, mass deportations, and blowing up the federal government in myriad ways, he’s made all these things intentionally worse.
WaterGirl
@Professor Bigfoot: Nope. Don’t need to click for the ads to bring in dollars. I believe it’s all about page views.
Scout211
Geez, lots of news this morning. One more link from me:
Bari Weiss’ Next CBS News Move: Town Halls With JD Vance, Sam Altman and Debates About God and Feminism
Gloria DryGarden
@prostratedragon: have to register to create free account.
narya
@Scout211: You couldn’t pay me enough to watch any of that dreck.
@WaterGirl: The banner is, 85% of the time, a blank space at the bottom of the page (on laptop, phone, and iPad). Every once in awhile it shows up, but very inconsistently. And I don’t mind it.
montanareddog
@WaterGirl: Does this mean that refreshing the page increases the page view count? If so, Baud refreshing obsessively so he can amuse us with his wit and wisdom at every opportunity would also help with the blog finances?
Professor Bigfoot
@WaterGirl: Cool!
I clicked on it anyway, “just in case,” but as I said, it’s not at all obnoxious— to me, anyway.
jonas
Latin Americans just love to hear a US president talk like this. Really does wonders for our image in the region and only helps strengthen Maduro’s hand.
What it’s going to take to unfuck all the damage this orange skidmark has done in the world…
prostratedragon
@Gloria DryGarden:
Maybe the gift expired; I got in free. Maybe I can make an archive link …
Mo, archive didn’t work, but gift link just did. Maybe you have some kind of cookie setting it doesn’t like?
Gin & Tonic
@montanareddog:
From time to time I think about Ken McElroy of Skidmore, Missouri.
tam1MI
Things we never said when Biden was President…
Betty Cracker
@Scout211: Weiss’s townhall with Kirk’s widow was an embarrassing flop, so I am wondering why anyone who doesn’t share her view that right-wing billionaires should run the country would bother appearing on the Bari Show. She’s not an honest broker, and since she’s sinking, liberals should throw her anvils instead of lifelines.
SiubhanDuinne
@Elizabelle:
I’m grateful to you for posting it. We need to be reminded.
...now I try to be amused
The Vanity Fair photographer is a present-day Goya capturing the inner ugliness of the Spanish royal family.
twbrandt
I was at a jazz concert to benefit Garrett’s Space, an org which is building a residential facility in the Ann Arbor area for young adults struggling with mental health issues, so I missed fuckface’s speech. It was a much better use of my time.
It sounds like we’re in George III territory now.
Geminid
@Betty Cracker: I thought the Wall Street Journal covered the war in Gaza better other US media sites, including the conditions were Gazans experiencing.
I don’t read the WSJ regularly though, so I’m not sure how they’ve covered the last 7(?) weeks since the ceasefire went into effect. I did see a good story this morning, about a mass wedding of 200 Gazan couples. That was from Roi Kais, Arab affairs reporter for Israel’s Kan News.
prostratedragon
@Gin & Tonic:
Public service can be pretty harsh. Long time ago a family member shot a butglar sho was breaking into couz’s liqjor stfore. This being in a Southern city, when he found out the man was a cop, he was about to flee to far-flung regions when word got to him, “You kind of did us a favor.” So instead of fleeing, he took a little time moving.
Chief Oshkosh
@Elizabelle:
Putin wouldn’t even exist today if the godammned motherfucking Republicans hadn’t totally blown the post-Wall opportunities. Just fucking victory lap after victory lap and grift after grift, with no thought at all as to how to help those post-Pact countries develop into Western democracies. Nope, it was all about crushing “them” (and profiting from that) without a thought as the obvious outcomes. At least many of the smaller countries fought and found their own ways to better lives for their people.
Fair Economist
@Baud:
IOW, probably mostly paid trolls.
Elizabelle
LOL. The NY Post is not even covering last night’s Trumpalooza, at least nowhere near the top of their website.
RevRick
@Professor Bigfoot: Trump was more like Krampus, catching us unruly kids in a net and beating us to death with his stick.
Fair Economist
@Princess: Oh, not at all. Demented people can sometimes deliver very convincing speeches. Famously, Ronald Reagan gave a beautiful, moving toast to his friend Margaret Thatcher at his 1993 birthday party (from prepared notes).
Then he didn’t turn the page properly.
And gave the same toast, all over again.
Clearly Trump isn’t too demented to deliver a speech from a teleprompter. Dementia is a scale, not a binary yes-or-no, and the scale goes a long way. But he is one very messed up individual, constantly delivering bizarrely off topic ramblings, spouting nonsense, forgetting where he is, etc. Reagan was formally diagnosed with dementia less than a year after that performance and withdrew from public life – and Reagan did a WAY better job with that toast than Trump did with that speech.
tam1MI
But Biden was old.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@jonas: I don’t know what it’s going to take, but there are babies being born right this minute who are going to die of old age before the fixing is done, and that’s assuming we don’t get more Republican sabotage.
Fair Economist
@Scout211:
Stiching together two grifts. The goal is probably to be able to raise money for “too cheap to meter” nuclear fusion research using Trump’s name to shake more out of the rubes. Trump Social is probably doing it because it loses pots of money and needs to raise more; the fusion company needs to raise some when smart investors are disinterested after decades of failure and really grim capital costs even if something worked.
geg6
@Deputinize America:
Oh, if only!
TerryC
“Fish fuck in it.”
Gin & Tonic
@Fair Economist: 30-40 years ago, can’t even remember now, fusion was “just around the corner” and there were several companies in the US pursuing commercial development. I even bought stock in one of them.
It went to zero long ago. I see no reason to expect a different trajectory this time around.
Geminid
@Fair Economist: Fun fact: current White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles was Reagan’s chief of staff in 1993, when he made that toast to Margaret Thatcher.
geg6
@Dorothy A. Winsor:
Thankfully, CBS decided to just interrupt but not pre-empt the Survivor finale. Someone there still knows where the corporation gets its $$$. I’m a big fan of the show and watched the first hour, put my earphones in and listened to a livestream from a YouTube reactor for 20 minutes and resumed watching as soon as the show came back on. Apparently, they dispensed with much of the usual overly long post-speech commentary because it was only about a 20-25 minute delay until the show resumed exactly where it left off.
JML
I wisely skipped the speech/rant.
Went and did trivia with friends instead. We lost because we misnamed SkyLab as SpaceLab, couldn’t remember exactly how creepily young Juliet was in R&J, and guessed Sephora instead of Alta in the final round. Still took 2nd, but more importantly laughed our asses off and had fun.
(one of the rounds features pictures that you have to ID, and we’re frequently going, “Ok, which soulless blonde right-wing tv personality is this one?!?”)
pat
@different-church-lady:
Caffeine in diet coke, I believe.
And has anyone mentioned all the sniffs?
Bupalos
@Scout211: I don’t know why we need to look for subtle signs of malady with this guy, there’s something very off about that exercise. And in general he seems to be aging normally and is as or more vigorous than most people his age, even if it’s the way cancer is more vigorous than moss.
And I’d agree that medicalizing public figures is generally inappropriate. But I think there is one rather obvious diagnosis that everyone pretty much accepts but which generally doesn’t get nearly enough play in Trump analysis: he’s a malignant narcissist. A real one. A clinical one. Like his brain works differently than 99.99% of humans, he’s incapable of love or friendship or understanding other people’s emotions or having strong desires or likes or dislikes outside of the economy of narcissistic supply. I think this explains almost all of Trump’s political disinhibition, strengths, and insights as well as his boundless ability for self-sabotage and infantile behavior. And I think it’s a much more specific answer to the question of why he does each and every little thing that he does than is generally contemplated. He could have rapidly advancing dementia ala Reagan, and you could toss in rickets and lead poisoning… and that would all still have less to do with his fitness and ability to promote the common good than his very real malignant narcissism.
Geminid
@Gin & Tonic: Coincidentally, Nuno Lureiro, the MIT professor murdered by an unknown assailant Monday evening, specialized in nuclear fusion research. An unknown assailant shot the 45 year-old Portugal native while in the foyer of his condominium building.
chemiclord
@Jeffro: Gosh, if Musk doesn’t manifest so many problems in society.
You take a real problem, make a reasonable observation, develop an idea that sounds good superficially, then completely fuck up every step of the actual execution of the process, because it turns out your interpretation of the problem itself is completely fuckheaded stupid and/or crazy.
Fair Economist
@Geminid: LOL! What a coincidence! Or is that “coincidence”?
Timill
@Gin & Tonic: But now it is really “just around the corner”…
Well, for me anyway. Somebody is using the shell of the old Bull Run Steam Plant here in beautiful downtown Claxton TN as the place to build an experimental fusion plant.
Bupalos
@Bruce K in ATH-GR: I don’t think “fixing” is an applicable term anymore. Old orders are passing away, new ones will need to be built. I think Trump is more a revelation of this reality than a cause of it. And who knows, maybe we can get to a new order that is better than the old, and do it quicker than we think. It’s not predictable.
catclub
The old man at the end of the bar, shouting his opinions, but with nukes.
catclub
Yeah, “We just solved a major problem, so now we get to realize this was a minor problem compared the next one we have to solve.” Repeat until death of sun.
catclub
@p.a:
More Mormon related posts?
Princess
@Fair Economist: I mean, the point of that anecdote is that Reagan couldn’t manage it in the end. And he was a trained actor from his youth. You could talk to my mother for ten minutes and think she was fine. Piggy is fine, enough.
Geminid
@Fair Economist: Actually, I was riffing off of the inevitable connection that will be made between the two events, but then I deleted that paragraph.
There already is speculation that the same person carried out both Professor Lureiro’s murder and last weekend’s shooting at Brown University that killed two students. That seems possible to me, but I don’t think the Truth Social/TAE merger required eliminating an MIT professor. But who knows what evil lurks in the heart of Devin Nunez?!!
Paul in KY
@twbrandt: George IV territory. Which is worse.
Paul in KY
@geg6: Thought the best player won. She’ll be on 50 with Rizo.
Geminid
@Timill: Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a “spinout” of MIT, plans to build a grid-scale fusion power plant in Chesterfield County, Virginia. They announced the plans a year ago, and the Chesterfield Planning Commission aporoved their 90-acre site last August.
CFS will need plenty more permits before the plant operates, they hope by early next next decade. The plant is projected to produce 400MW of electricity. That’s enough to power 150,000 homes. But if it works, some of the plant’s output will go to industry; Google signed a supply contract with CFS in June.
Aziz, light!
@Chief Oshkosh: Debatable. Russia is a special case. A death cult that for 400 years has thrived on the domination or destruction of its neighbors while its subjugated people kowtow to their autocratic leader and a highly privileged elite. I don’t think its soil contains the seeds of democracy.
gvg
@Suzanne: Someone in my neighbirhood did shoot a teenager who was messing around a neighbors car (not his car either)Police arrested him and charged him with attempted murder. Doorbell cameras are everywhere. I think people who read too much ragebait start seeing what they are told is happening and it impacts their judgement.
I am not sure how the teenager is. I had the impression he might be paralized. I don’t think the trial has happened yet, and I think the family may have moved. The neighborhood is a mix of liberal and conservative, but people were shocked by this one.
Glidwrith
@Suzanne: I remember a study done in the UK on how many people were posting homophobic/transphobic content. Out of the thousands (maybe higher) of comments, it came down to less than 10 people.
Martin
@Suzanne: Regular media does as well. Always has. In the 80s welfare queens were everywhere. Every black person did crack. The reason Americans persistently believe that crime is constantly rising is selection bias on the part of media reporting – the more hours of news we add the more time they have to report more crimes, and they are far from saturation.
Martin
@Gin & Tonic: There has been major progress toward fusion power. The problem isn’t the physics, though. The problem is the economics. Compared to the simplicity and cost effectiveness of solar panels and batteries, wind turbines, and even geothermal, penciling a fusion (or even conventional nuclear) plant out so that its cost effective to run is probably quite a long way off.
Martin
@Fair Economist: Ms Martin is responsible for caring for her friend with Alzheimers. People in early-mid stages can mask very well. They still have their long term memory, they understand social norms, they can present knowing what people expect to hear and see. You catch them with simple challenges – what month is it? And instead of a simple answer you get a filibuster of argument protesting that anyone would even dare to question them on that and when that fails why it’s important for them to even know what month it is – what does that matter, transitioning into a diatribe about how we put too many expectations of conformity on people in society and refuse to just people live the way they want. Meanwhile they have an Apple Watch on their wrist (because they retain their daily habits) that a casual glance at would have reminded them it’s December. But they’ve forgotten it can do that. And of course the other big tell is you come back an hour later and they have no recollection you were there an hour before, or that 3 days prior you said we should release the video of the boat strike and they cover for that by going on for 5 minutes about how you a terrible reporter.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Trump, a person who doesn’t like to be managed, gets managed.
Mr. Bemused Senior
@Martin: yes there has been progress in fusion research and yes lots of investment has occurred, but to date there is no proof that commercial fusion power is possible, let alone feasible. The closest technology is the tokamak and current designs envision deuterium-tritium fusion which produces high energy neutrons, a big problem. ITER is supposed to be a proof of concept and is scheduled to start operations in 2035.
I wish it were closer, the world needs it to sustain a technological society
ETA there’s talk of other technologies, maybe one will work.
Captain C
@Betty Cracker:
Isn’t it about an aging, delusional diva whose best days are firmly in the past? I could see FFOTUS seeing a bit of himself in that.
Ksmiami05
@Deputinize America: one can hope… my spouse’s uncle was there at his demise
Gloria DryGarden
@Baud: the depths of disinformation! This is problematic.
Kayla Rudbek
@Scout211: this reminds me of being in undergrad when Professor Charles Rice of the law school would write articles for the student newspaper about how working women were selfish and bad mothers, etc. When the physics department is less sexist than the law school, the law school has a real problem.
Kayla Rudbek
@Fair Economist:
@Scout211: I’m halfway surprised that it’s not funding a cold fusion company. At the rate the current maladministration is going, they’ll repeal all the rules about not granting patents on perpetual motion machines, cold fusion, and other things that violate the laws of physics. Probably pardon that snake oil saleswoman Elizabeth Holmes as well.
Kayla Rudbek
@Aziz, light!: I need to look up how to say “Russia must be destroyed” in Latin just like Cato said about Carthage