So let’s talk about something else. Anything else. Everything else.
For starters, we could talk about Epstein. Even most of the substacks aren’t talking about Epstein today.
We could also talk about some of these, or anything else but the stupid speech.
161Comments
WaterGirl
Not to mention the House adjourning. Again. They need to call for a new speaker.
balconesfault
Reading the MSN article on Trump’s 36% approval rating on the economy now, I posted this to friends this morning:
“The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, conducted December 8-11, 2025, found just 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy—a new low for either of his presidential terms.”
I’m thinking that the 36% represents a combination of (a) top 10%ers who own 93% of all stocks, according to Forbes, and (b) those 26% of Americans who will actually believe whatever Trump says even when copious fact-checkers prove him wrong.
“The White House maintains that Trump “inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden’s incompetence” and points to how the administration “rapidly cooled inflation to a 2.5 percent annualized rate.””
See – here you go. Average monthly inflation rate over Biden’s last 6 months in office was 2.68%. November 2025 it was 2.7% The average over the last 6 months was 2.8%.
The administration lies – and there are people who ignore it because the Administration serves them (the top 10%ers) … and those who ignore it because they’re afraid of the truth (the 26%ers), even when they see it every day when they go to the grocery store.
One blog I follow offered the following “truth” decades ago – but it seems to still hold true:
“27 Percenters – Those Americans who will predictably vote against their own best interests. In his seminal post on the Crazification Factor, John Rogers used the 2004 Obama/Keyes senate race as a measure: “Keyes was from out of state, so you can eliminate any established political base; both candidates were black, so you can factor out racism; and Keyes was plainly, obviously, completely crazy. Batshit crazy. Head-trauma crazy. But 27% of the population of Illinois voted for him. They put party identification, personal prejudice, whatever ahead of rational judgement. Hell, even like 5% of Democrats voted for him. That’s crazy behaviour. I think you have to assume a 27% Crazification Factor in any population.”
Those are the ones who aren’t holding massive amounts of stock, but still believe the Trump Economy is working for them. God help them over the next 3 years …
Hildebrand
My congregation is putting together 130 Christmas food baskets for folks in our neighborhood – whole turkey, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, canned beans, peas, and corn, stuffing, cornbread mix, cake mix, frosting, cranberry sauce, tp, paper towel, cooking oil, dishwashing liquid, candy canes (and the laundry basket it all comes in). We also get presents for 25 families from two local schools who educate kids who are mostly homeless.
We finish putting the baskets together tomorrow night and then deliver on Saturday.
prostratedragon
@Hildebrand:
Sounds like fun, as well as being a community good.
New Person
Today is going to be a very hard day for the parents of trans kids.
Shalimar
@WaterGirl: If there is one thing every member of the House agrees on, it is that Johnson won’t actually get anything done if they continue meeting. Might as well go home and celebrate not having to see each other again this year. Merry Christmas!
Hildebrand
@prostratedragon: It really is a delight. I love listening to the stories of those who deliver baskets and presents – the joy just radiates out of them and lifts everyone.
Jackie
Tonight on MSNOW, Jonathan Capehart is hosting an exclusive special with Michelle Obama, featuring her new book The Look.
If searching for it, the actual program is: The Look: A Conversation with Michelle Obama.
It’s at 8 pm ET.
prostratedragon
@WaterGirl:
From
All About Eve (1950):
(It occurs to me that the feckless House Speaker and the actor who played Lloyd have the same birthday.)
chrome agnomen
@balconesfault: and the guy he was talking to said, ‘seems low, actually,’ referring to the 27% crazy factor.
geg6
@Jackie:
I could not care less about this (I don’t watch any cable or network news for any reason these days), but I will say that she looked fabulous on Kimmel the other night. That body conscious, gorgeous aqua dress she had on was *chef’s kiss*.
lowtechcyclist
@Jackie:
And I go la la la la la, she’s got the look
suzanne
I bought myself a Christmas gift, which came today: a paperback copy of Capitalism and the Death Drive. Anytime you may think I might be enjoyable to be around, let me disabuse you of that notion.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Hippodrome for the Holidays:
flic.kr/p/2rLVm9A
flic.kr/p/2rM2kNr
I’ve been toying with the idea of doing a couple of “artists among us” pieces on the history of chariot racing in the ancient Roman world and how it’s been presented to a modern audience and of course how we gamers bring it to the table.
The Other Bob
@balconesfault:
And that 27 number keeps showing up over and over.
prostratedragon
@Hildebrand:
I can hear it from here! I’m currently unaffiliated, but might find something next year to participate in.
prostratedragon
Seems to be a day old but just now seeing it:
Other MJS
I looked these up anyway, so I thought I’d share:
JoyceH
@Shalimar: I wonder how many House members will find being away from the office so pleasant that the first thing they do upon their return is to announce that they won’t be running for another term? One dozen? Two dozen? More?
catclub
Not all scotsmen! I am definitely in that top 10%, but I definitely do not approve of his economic genius.
Cut it back to 9% and make the 26%, 27%
JoyceH
Also, headline says that Trump wants everyone talking about his speech – WHY? Does he actually think it was a good speech that accomplished what he wanted it to?
catclub
Yes. satsq
To whatever extent he actually thinks.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Great throwback graphic that Faux “News” would have used back in the day:
x.com/MissAnaTX/status/2001417498655178754/photo/1
prostratedragon
Paul Krugman: Why Trump’s Viciousness Matters
Oh! My! Yes!
WaterGirl
@geg6: Funny. I hate tight clothing, so all I could think is that if it were me, I’d be saying get this thing off of me!
Gin & Tonic
I can talk about how Tamiflu gives you insomnia, but people probably don’t want to hear it.
Melancholy Jaques
@balconesfault:
The political & financial media worked very hard to make sure that nobody in America knew this.
rikyrah
So…it’s 45 degrees outside today. But, it’s that 45 that cuts cold to the bone..
anyone else understand what I mean?
There are two different 45 degrees.
One is pleasant.
The other is not.
rikyrah
Tomorrow is the 19th.
It’s gonna be
EPSTEIN
EPSTEIN
EPSTEIN
All over the place.
H.E.Wolf
@rikyrah:
Oh lord yes. I know exactly what you mean. I hope you stay warm if you can!
Miss Bianca
@rikyrah: Ooh, is there bitey chilly Chicagoland wind? Yes, Pepperidge Farm remembers…
I am coming back to Chicago for the first time since 1998 when I moved away, and it’s going to be in JANUARY! Oh myyyyy…!
H.E.Wolf
Another in-state special election won by a Democrat! Gary Clemons won a Kentucky state senate seat this week, 72% to 25%.
Not a flip (it was previously held by a Democrat), but a very big swing in the numbers, *toward* the Democrats.
Baud
Alce _e_ardillo
@catclub:” It was the best speech; it was a perfect speech. There has never been a speech like it in history “
cmorenc
FoxNews webpage is totally ignoring Trump’s speech last night, as if it didn’t happen at all. And so it’s not just a thread on a progressive site like BJ that’s deliberately ignoring Trump’s prme-time whine-fest last night.
They Call Me Noni
@H.E.Wolf: As a Christmas gift from Mr. Noni (because he admitted to being clueless this year) I bought myself an electric, very soft and fuzzy throw blanket. Will be here Sunday and I will use it A LOT. Will be the perfect thing to lounge under when being lazy on the couch while watching the snow fall.
There you go gentlemen. Don’t know what to get someone? Get a heated throw. You’re welcome.
Loony Liberal
Here’s me, taking “talk about anything else” to ridiculous extremes:
Does anyone else use T-Bills or short-term bonds to plan for annual bills? I tend to get caught flat-footed when I need to renew long-term subscription services, so having bill money that I can’t touch for a set period of time helps reduce annual surprises.
They Call Me Noni
@cmorenc: Any time that man is on my teevee I have to hit the mute button. Just cannot stand to listen to his constant lies and self-congratulating.
I hope to someday see him behind bars. That’s my fever dream.
Dave
@rikyrah: After the weather we’ve had it’s a balmy 47 here and it feels like I should be at the beach but I know what you mean.
stinger
@WaterGirl:
More than half of the membership has publicly voted in favor of a certain action. To ignore that is governance by minority tyranny.
JoyceH
Here’s a new topic? Anyone ever had a dog with congestion? She sounds like she has a bad cold. The vet said her lungs are okay so it’s all in her head. He prescribed an antibiotic and an antihistamine but I’ve finished them both and no result. I got something on Amazon for dog congestion but after a few days it’s not working yet at least. (It had good reviews overall but some people said it didn’t work for them.) Any ideas?
Melancholy Jaques
@prostratedragon:
It is fair to ask, whose values? If the majority of Americans had those values, he would never have been elected. And to the extent that those values exist, he is not alone in wanting to destroy them.
It can be tiresome to repeat it, but it is still not fully accepted that the majority of white male Americans do not regard the progressive changes of the 20th century as good things. They even support rejecting obviously beneficial ones like vaccines and clean air & water.
As a white male myself, I don’t understand it, I never have. But until the demographic has a major change in its size or worldview, we are always going to be at war with them.
lowtechcyclist
@They Call Me Noni:
I used to share that hope, but given how he is now, I figure that by 2029, he’ll lack the mental capacity to be put on trial.
WaterGirl
@rikyrah: How damp is it? How windy is it?
That’s when you get chilled and can’t seem to get warm.
prostratedragon
@Miss Bianca: Recent years have thid new pattern of ominously cold Decembers followed by mild Januaries. So far this season is setting up for the same. I’d still pack mittens and a set of long underwear, though.
WaterGirl
@They Call Me Noni: I didn’t even know there was such a thing.
How can it be soft if there are stiff wires inside?
WaterGirl
@Loony Liberal: I would never have thought of that. Interesting!
What I do is have a sub account at the credit union where I put my money for property taxes in every month so I don’t get caught flat-footed.
@JoyceH: Never heard of it, so I am no help! Sorry.
different-church-lady
No, let’s talk about his speech. His speech was a catastrophe. Let’s make sure everyone sees the speech where he blames YOU for his problems. Let’s make sure all of America sees first hand his contempt for them. Let’s talk about it so much he does it again and again.
cmorenc
@They Call Me Noni:
The image of Trump’s characteistic smirking experession on his face is as irritating as his voice.
Paul in KY
@Hildebrand: God bless you and your parishioners!
prostratedragon
@WaterGirl:
Humidity 90%, wind 17 gust 35.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@rikyrah: In other words, I picked the perfect day to be spending 22 hours traveling west across the Atlantic and away from the news.
cmorenc
@Melancholy Jaques:
It’s the attitude of “I can get mine without consequences for the rest of society, at least none I can or should be held responsible for”. They have no sense of the conflict between their ideals of having unregulated freedom to make $$ and living in literal or de facto gated communities. IGMFY as their motto.
Paul in KY
@catclub: His lickspittles will fall over themselves fawning upon him, etc.
prostratedragon
Yesterday we had rfkjr the Tuskegee experiment format, now today this:
Paul in KY
@Miss Bianca: Me and the missus will be up there for end of year and New Year! We’ll have enough clothes :-)
Old Dan and Little Ann
I just had vision of that great scene from Christmas Vacation. But instead of Cousin Eddie, it’s trump. And he’s saying, “The Shitter isn’t full. I’m watering the garden.”
Paul in KY
@Melancholy Jaques: There are alot of stupid white men.
Trivia Man
@Melancholy Jaques: it infuriates me that i never see even a mention of the comparison. Inflation over what? A crashed economy! Even getting back to the identical level of pre covid shows huge inflation.
Gas is especially outrageous. Media keeps comparing the record low pump price during covid against the record high surge when russia invaded ukraine. That was a bigger one week jump than katrina. And it was bigger more than one week. Absolutely unprecedented price spike.
Westyny
@prostratedragon: Belgium has a lot to answer for.
Trivia Man
@Trivia Man: the week of Sept 05, 2005 the diesel fuel pump price jumped $0.31per gallon. It jumped another $0.35 first week of october.
March 7, 2022 it jumped $0.75. By may it was +$1.52 or + 37% in 2 months.
Trivia Man
@rikyrah: “The coldest winter i ever endured was a summer in San Francisco”
-M Twain
West of the Rockies
@lowtechcyclist:
He will be in a different sort of prison… prison bars of the mind… in the twilight zone.
Jackie
Apparently EPSTEIN! EPSTEIN! EPSTEIN! Started a day early. His estate released more photos today. The trickling torture for republicans continues!
StringOnAStick
@They Call Me Noni: My garden husband and his partner gave me one of those when I was sick last winter, and one cat loves it so much that she will refuse to sit on my lap unless I get that blanket out and use it. Once she sees me getting it out, she gets ready to hop onboard.
WaterGirl
@Bruce K in ATH-GR: So was your recent surgery in Greece, and now you are coming to the US for holidays?
StringOnAStick
@Jackie: I keep wondering about the Epstein estate releasing photos, exactly why are they doing this and what are they hoping to accomplish? Reading Senator Wyden’s Bluesky thread that was linked to here last night, the two guys in charge of the Epstein estate have never been investigated and Wyden is pushing hard to do exactly that, so why are they releasing photos, as a hint to the implicated and still powerful that they’d better shut this stuff down? Because they think it makes them look like good guys so don’t investigate us? What is going on with this drip, drip, drip of photos?
Josie
@Miss Bianca: My middle son went to Northwestern, which is just north of Chicago. I went to visit him one February, and I have not ever been so cold, either before or since, Just brutal.
Baud
@prostratedragon:
Convenient.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@WaterGirl: Yep – that’s the deal. The throat surgery last weekend was in Athens, and holidays will be in and around eastern Maryland.
Aziz, light!
I think the gist will be redactions redactions redactions. They’ve had all year to fuck with the content.
Why haven’t the unexpurgated files been leaked?
Josie
What do you think of the Democrats’ decision to keep their post election review under wraps?
Bupalos
@Melancholy Jaques: It really seems absurd to me to propose a conspiracy to explain a simple default state. I think that’s my problem with the whole FTFNYT thing where people just studiously ignore that actual consumption of NYT content correlates with people becoming more liberal. Headline writers don’t control the weather.
That Americans don’t know current or past inflation rates or really have any idea what an inflation rate even is has nothing to do with media conspiracies or them loving Trump or any of that business. It has to do with decades of underinvestment in childhood development and education and everyone entertaining themselves to death.
brendancalling
School talent show today. We have some really talented kids at our school, and a few who are… enthusiastic and do their best.
I’m in the faculty band. We’re doing “If I Ain’t Got You,” by Alicia Keys. Not my favorite song by a long shot, but the kids like it.
Our students–even the ones who can’t carry a tune if their lfe depended on it–are more talented than that blathering, demented, orange shitstain will ever be.
gene108
@rikyrah:
I think it has to do with either moisture in the air or wind chill or both.
I do know what you mean.
Jackie
@StringOnAStick:
I think it’s as simple as the Epstein’s don’t like FFOTUS’s constant denial of how close he was to Epstein and for how many years. They want FFOTUS to take the fall along with Epstein?
Jeffro
@Jackie: yup and David Brooks is in them
color me not at all shocked 🙄
Percysowner
@rikyrah:
NY Times forced to issue statement after columnist spotted in new Epstein photos It’s David Brooks, who just wrote
Lochnessmom
@JoyceH: has the vet looked in her nose? had a similar problem with a dog a while back the she had gotten a grass awn stuck in her nasal passage. so rule out foreign body just in case.
RevRick
@Melancholy Jaques: @cmorenc: @Paul in KY:
White men used to be accorded automatic respect, privilege and authority. That no longer happens. They now have to contend with women and brown/black people for what they had been raised to believe was their due. And since a lot of male socialization is not big on introspection, they lash out against this psychic injury.
p.a
@Percysowner: So right Dave, they’re selective rapists.
WTFGhost
@Percysowner: Just so it’s clear, if:
then that person is total scum. If it’s David Brooks, he should feel included in a pile of mass rapists, some of whom hadn’t actually raped the underaged, but all of whom were perfectly okay seeing the underaged raped, and just brushing it off.
Tomorrow, the Epstein files will likely show that Trump knew Epstein was dirty, and did nothing about it. Trump supporters are going to claim this exonerates him. It doesn’t.
I don’t know if turning a blind eye toward child trafficking is actually the crime of “obstruction of justice”, right, because that’s a legal question. But morally, ethically, I think we all can agree that the rape of any child calls out for justice, and any who hear that call must at least pass it on, when the risk is minimized. To fail to call to protect known children from known rape is obstructing justice, in the sense that no child should ever be at risk, and any who put them at risk deserve to meet with a vengeful justice.
Socolofi
@Josie:
Report: After lots of data analysis, we can determine that Harris lost due to a coalition of racists, misogynists, and dumb fucking people, which make up a majority of the population. Feeling anxious about the economy, even non-racist non-misogynistic men and women came to believe that the person to help tackle affordability is not the Black woman who rose from poverty in Oakland, CA, but the white man who bankrupted multiple casinos.
DNC: I think we’re gonna go with “Mistakes were made” and just put this under a pile of things over there.
Trivia Man
@RevRick: “when you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression”
trollhattan
@Trivia Man:
I go to SF in summer to escape the heat and again in winter to escape the cold. The whole Peninsula is upside down.
Josie
@Socolofi:
Sounds about right.
trollhattan
@rikyrah:
Can relate.
We finally had a storm clear out a three-week fog lid on the Central Valley. Every day: high of 45, low of 42. And it cuts right through me because it’s basically thin water.
Give me sun and 30 any day over that mess.
jonas
@New Person: I’m fortunate that my son transitioned a while ago and is now in his 20s. If we were going through his transition, hormone treatments, etc. as a teen now, I would be fucking losing it. I wonder if any of the Repuke assholes (and couple of Dems) who voted for this bag of shit legislation would actually have the courage to sit down with a couple of trans teens and hear their stories. I bet not a one. Absolute cowards, all of them.
Steve in the ATL
@Baud: Police Chief O’Hara? The writers are getting lazy again!
jonas
@trollhattan: Oh yeah, I remember that Thule fog as a kid driving up 99 to visit the grandparents. My parents were always white-knuckling it on that freeway because you couldn’t see five feet in front of you, but all the big rigs carrying livestock or ag equipment or whatever were barrelling through like it was a clear summer day.
trollhattan
@Trivia Man:
Habit I acquired from the parents is a notebook in my car recording every gas and maintenance expense. Tuesday I filled at Costco for $4.29/gallon. December 2024 I filled for $4.29/gallon.
Thanks, Donny.
The administration is flogging gas like a rented mule because it’s all they’ve got. I expect there’s collusion among the oil companies but it’s not affecting California even a little.
x.com/ENERGY/status/2001505870337745049
They Call Me Noni
@lowtechcyclist: Sadly, I fear you are right.
JoyceH
@Lochnessmom: well, the vet didn’t look in her nose. I talked to the office and they’re trying to find me an appointment but they rule out grass awn due to time of year. I asked if she might have something stuck in her nose and they said she’d have to be put under to scope her nose and they don’t want to do that because she’s 12. I’d think they could peer a short way with that thing they use for ears but what do I know?
Baud
trollhattan
@jonas:
Oh man, the SJ Valley is the worst because as you describe, it hugs the ground. Not like that in Sac, I suspect we have too much pavement, but when I lived in the San Joaquin I’d sometimes have my head out the window watching for stripes and reflectors and praying someone coming my way wasn’t doing the same.
schrodingers_cat
I am doing a deep dive into Mahabharata and also Vedic literature. Continuation of my explorations of India.
Bupalos
@Melancholy Jaques: Overall white men represent a smaller proportion of the electorate than they ever have. Individually they are more likely to be Republican than ever, and this mostly coincides with rapidly dropping higher education rates in that cohort.
The biggest alignment changes are in young men generally, definitely including young white men. Young black men and young hispanic men have the same or more pronounced rightward drift, with the whites already having a nice head start. I think you can make a good case (and folks like Scott Galloway do) that for a variety of reasons young men are basically rotting on the vine while young women are rapidly improving their prospects including financially and educationally. One of the causes and effects of this rot is voting for populist authoritarian Republicans.
trollhattan
@Baud:
Is Trump Kennedy one of Bobby J’s brothers?
They Call Me Noni
@WaterGirl: I don’t know, but my daughter received one this week in a gift exchange and it is fabulous. We need to get one for Rikyrah.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
For fuck’s sake.
They Call Me Noni
@cmorenc: I agree. He does have a very punchable face. Luckily when I have the news on I am usually working on my cross stitch so I’m just listening and not watching.
WaterGirl
@They Call Me Noni: I want a link! :-)
They Call Me Noni
@StringOnAStick: I have seen heated cat beds. That would be just the thing for your sweetie! Although laps are always preferable.
JoyceH
@Baud: Someone needs to explain to Trump that the US government only names things after DEAD presidents. If he wants to keep slapping his name on stuff, okay fine, so long as we get to bury him.
Gin & Tonic
@Percysowner:
Too bad Brooks’ house doesn’t have a mirror.
They Call Me Noni
@StringOnAStick: From what little I have read about the subject it seems that Epstein’s brother is cooperating because he is not convinced that Jeffrey committed suicide and wants the investigation into all the people associated with this mess to get their due.
PaulWartenberg
I wanna talk about my book! ;-)
(ow stop hitting me)
Paul in KY
@RevRick: The poor dears…
Omnes Omnibus
Fucker is trying to put his name on the Kennedy Center.
They Call Me Noni
@Josie: Many, many years ago I had to go to La Crosse, WI in February. I don’t know how people live in those conditions. Everything was white and frozen.
Chief Oshkosh
@Melancholy Jaques: Most of the points you raise are what Krugman wrote about in that piece.
Paul in KY
@Socolofi: Excellent recapping of how it went down.
HopefullynotCassandra
I was contemplating how to implement damnatio memoriae in this country. Does that count?
Chief Oshkosh
@WaterGirl: How windy is it? In Kansas today it’s so windy that 64% of their power is coming from wind turbines. Also in a bit of good news, the other renewables (solar, hydro, nuclear, etc.) add up to roughly 10%.
So about 70-75% of the energy needs of the entire state, for today, anyway, are being met by renewable energy sources.
In Kansas. In mid-December.
There’s hope.
Paul in KY
@Baud: The craven bunch! I’d just remove ‘Kennedy’ as I don’t want that fine (if flawed) and martyred President associated with that POS.
Omnes Omnibus
@They Call Me Noni: We call it winter.
Sister Golden Bear
@New Person:
Today is even harder for trans kids and trans adults.
Baud
Via Reddit
Chief Oshkosh
@Westyny: Including, as far as I know, holding back the rest of the EU on initiatives that would help Ukraine.
PaulWartenberg
Only in Florida:
tampabay.com/news/crime/2025/12/18/susan-avalon-tampa-bradenton-ex-husband-shooting-murder-manatee-h…
They Call Me Noni
@WaterGirl: Amazon has tons of them! So I just picked one that was on sale and had good reviews. Has little black penguins on it (very appropo). I didn’t even know I needed one in my life because I knew not of its’ existence.
WhatsMyNym
@JoyceH:
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) WA-04, won’t run again. 2 Repugs and a Democrat have already filed.
Chief Oshkosh
@Baud: Hopefully the next Board, the one installed by President Crockett, will change it back to just The Kennedy Center.
Should’ve done that with Washington National. Fuck Reagan.
brendancalling
@jonas: I’m so glad my soon-to-be 22 year old kid lives in Canada, where they don’t mess with her transition at all. She won’t come to the US anymore, and TBH I can’t blame her.
WTFGhost
@trollhattan: “There is a great wailing and gnashing of the teeth (“Guh-nash, guhnash” go the teefies…) in the capital-A Atheist community today, as they recognize that Trump’s pudding brain will never recover sufficient for there to be an understanding of how humiliatingly pathetic he is, and, they refuse to believe he might receive his comeuppance in some capital-A Afterlife, and hence, there is total dismay and despair….”
Sister Golden Bear
Nationwide Trans Youth Care Ban Imminent As Trump Admin Announces “Nuclear Option” Federal Rule
Meanwhile Texas launches a “wrong bathroom” snitch line, encouraging the public to turn in trans people just trying to pee.
brendancalling
@Josie: I think it’s dumb as fuck.
Maybe the GOP was happy to ignore their autopsy and plow full speed ahead with the racism, but that decision is tearing them apart now.
I’m very very big on looking under the hood and seeing what’s going on.
They Call Me Noni
@Omnes Omnibus: It was sooooo cold. So so very cold.
Steve in the ATL
@Omnes Omnibus:
dude, you had a prime opportunity to post Teenage Fanclub’s Winter!
WhatsMyNym
@prostratedragon:
We got you beat: Humidity 91%, wind 41 gust 43 (that’s not a typo). There’s a Gale Warning over the water – Admiralty Inlet.
Steve in the ATL
@Westyny:
@Chief Oshkosh:
counterpoint: french fries!
Jeffro
@Omnes Omnibus: #EraseEveryTrace in 2028!
Baud
@Jeffro:
Nice.
Sister Golden Bear
@Sister Golden Bear:
From Julia Serano, who knows her research: Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth Is Neither New nor Experimental: A Timeline and Compilation of Studies
Trivia Man
@trollhattan: eia.gov has prices for every week since 1994. Gasoline and diesel separately, each with a national average and about 7 regions. It has “california” and “west coast excluding California” for example. The most transparent inflation view for any product i can think of.
WTFGhost
This, more than anything, proves bathroom bills are petty. If (generic-)you had reason to be a-skeered of transfolk, you should call 911, and explain the actual, real, crime they committed, not calling in on the anonymous snitch line hoping to root out people that you consider to be vermin.
cain
My friend is the executive director of Python Software Foundation and she told me that they had to reject funding from the NSF because they didn’t want community or DEI mentioned.
Telling a non profit that requires community to work on open source software to not do so would be death.
I wonder when the feds will turn their guns on open source since it is highly dei driven.
rikyrah
Matthew Yglesias
@mattyglesias
Florida was closer than Texas in 2024, Democrats have been over performing in FL special elections by freakishly large margins, the COVID issue that seemed to help Republicans here has faded, Dems flipped Miami last week.
They need a senate candidate.
x.com/mattyglesias/status/2001642087532446060?s=20
rikyrah
Karoline Leavitt
@PressSec
I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.
12:11 PM · Dec 18, 2025
x.com/PressSec/status/2001717032191168839?s=20
Jake Sherman
@JakeSherman
The building is statutorily named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Congress did not give the board the authority to change the name.
law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/20/76i?utm
x.com/JakeSherman/status/2001720093663990092?s=20
rikyrah
Jamie Dupree
@jamiedupree
Where is President Trump’s $1,776 military bonus money coming from? Congress only approved $50 million for bonuses in the Big Beautiful Bill. Instead, the Pentagon is shifting $2.6 billion of the $2.9 billion in money approved for military housing assistance.
x.com/jamiedupree/status/2001699047640342676?s=20
Jamie Dupree
@jamiedupree
Sen. Susan Collins R-ME – who chairs the Appropriations Committee – told us she did not know any of the details about this Pentagon money shift (housing allowance to bonuses)
x.com/jamiedupree/status/2001712063526350979?s=20
rikyrah
Austin Kocher, PhD
@ackocher
A federal judge is trying to find out if deportation flights kept going after he ordered them to stop. DOJ wants that investigation blocked and the judge removed from the case.
x.com/ackocher/status/2001639533775872389?s=20
rikyrah
felt this with my entire chest.
clap clap clap
Boston Smalls
@smalls2672
. This exactly what you voted for. You floppy dildos wanted to own the libs so bad you owned yourselves. We voted for your best interest. You voted to hurt us. See the difference? See why we fucking despise you assholes. Because you see us as not as your fellow country men. You see us as someone to hate. Someone to blame for your failures. Fuck all of you. And after watching you for years dick ride a conman that is a racist pedophile who is compromised by foreign governments, I dont think you should be allowed to vote for a generation. You clearly can’t make adult decisions, can’t tell fact from fiction, mythology from history and you base everything off your feelings. You failed the open book test. We all knew exactly who this guys was. We told you for years who he is but you just wanted to hurt your fellow countrymen. Fuck you. https://x.com/PizzaPepe/stat/PizzaPepe/status/2001475296982110583
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: If it turns out that the $1,776 bonuses cannot be sent, that will really piss off the troops against TACO.
I hope they get it, as I know the lowest ranks could really use that cash.
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: Whew! I had to smoke a cig after that one. Thanks for that!
WaterGirl
@Josie: I’m not sure what that’s referring to. Can you say more?
Marc
My family owned a detached condo on the beach in St. Kitts that we’d share in the winter months and rent through the summer. Maintenance, fees, taxes were starting to mount up, direct flights from the US few so it took a full day to get there/back. Then a serving prime minister was discovered dead in the trunk of his car. Time to sell, luckily the condo came with a citizenship we never used, which by then was worth more than the condo itself, for reasons. We sold it to someone in Eastern Europe a decade ago.
rikyrah
Politics & Poll Tracker 📡
@PollTracker2024
Emerson poll | 12/14-12/15 RV
If the 2028 presidential election were between the following, who would you support?
🟦Progressive Democrat 43%
🟥MAGA Republican 42%
—
🟥Moderate Republican 48%
🟦Progressive Democrat 36%
—
🟦Moderate Democrat 47%
🟥MAGA Republican 38%
—
🟥Moderate Republican 44%
🟦Moderate Democrat 39%
x.com/PollTracker2024/status/2001633663725809934?s=20
WaterGirl
@brendancalling: @Josie:
Are they ignoring it, or just not sharing it? Seems like those would be two different things.
Baud
@rikyrah:
Not great.
kalakal
@Steve in the ATL: And the Saxophone!
Lurking Stars
@jonas: Yes. There’s some relief at least that this comes at a time when the administration is so weakened and mired in other scandals. But yeah, it’s repulsive. And shocking that there are Dems going along with some of this evil shit.
kalakal
@rikyrah: That’s profoundly depressing
Steve Paradis
mcsweeneys.net/articles/when-it-happens
Central Planning
@JoyceH: Late to the party, but you should try giving the meds to the dog.
HopefullynotCassandra
@rikyrah: no doubt
Yet, we, the American people, also want housing and healthcare we can afford. We want a living minimum wage. We want the rich to pay their fair share. We want what progressives are offering but there has been a gop disconnect between the progressive offer and the ears of all of us people listening.
Paul in KY
@Baud: Like to know what the +/- was on it.
Gloria DryGarden
I want to see a diagram and listing of all the money transactions, the follow the money part of the Epstein files.
all that money! I’d like to see a huge amount of it go toward therapy for people raped as children.
meanwhile, another thing. Yuma county, Colorado has had 9 fires from the high winds yesterday and overnight; one is up to 40,000 acres, and still burning. That’s a lot of corn farms. If you eat eggs, or chicken, or beef, I think they all eat corn in their feed, unless they’re pure grass fed, wild pasture fed animals.
ETA. My friend who lives in Yuma is ok, I just checked. Phew.
Kayla Rudbek
@rikyrah: yeah, I would rather have 28 and snowing than 45 and fall/winter rain
Kayla Rudbek
@Baud: and that’s the Minneapolis police (who are mostly suburban types)
Kayla Rudbek
@Steve in the ATL: I was surprised by that name as well, although I would bet he lives in the St. Paul suburbs (Minneapolis being traditionally more Lutheran German and Scandinavian)
Kayla Rudbek
@jonas: and what they don’t think about is what happens when a married adult and/or adult with kids transitions, what happens then? Although they want trans people to stay in the closet until they die, I know that.