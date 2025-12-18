The European Union and its member states are well past their time for choosing.

Russia has promised “the harshest” response if its sovereign assets are used to fund Ukraine, in a threat that has alarmed countries including Belgium, Italy and Austria. [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:39 AM

From The Guardian:

Belgian politicians and senior finance executives have been subject to a campaign of intimidation orchestrated by Russian intelligence aimed at persuading the country to block the use of €185bn assets for Ukraine, according to European intelligence agencies. Security officials indicated to the Guardian that there had been deliberate targeting of key figures at Euroclear, the securities depository holding the majority of Russia’s frozen assets, and leaders of the country. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday are debating whether to approve the lending of urgently needed funds for Ukraine secured on Russian central bank assets, critical to maintain Kyiv’s war effort through 2026 and 2027. Officials believe the campaign is the responsibility of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, though there is a debate about the degree of threat. “They have been engaged in the tactics of intimidation for sure,” one European official said. Belgium is in focus because €185bn (£162bn) of the €210bn of Russia central bank assets frozen by the EU since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is held at the Brussels-based Euroclear. On Thursday and Friday, EU leaders are meeting to decide whether to agree an initial €90bn loan secured on the immobilised Russian bank assets. Belgium has voiced concerns about the legality of the scheme and says it will only agree if it has guarantees Euroclear will be reimbursed in full if Russia successfully sues for its money. Russia has publicly warned that utilising the assets would amount to theft and its central bank said it is seeking $230bn in damages from Euroclear in a case brought in the country’s courts. But it is understood the intimidation campaign has been focused on key individuals. Threats have been directed at Valérie Urbain, the chief executive of Euroclear, and other senior executives at the financial services group. Euroclear declined to comment: “Any potential threats are treated with the utmost priority and investigated deeply, often with the support of authorities as appropriate.” An investigation earlier this month by the news site EUobserver referenced threats made to Urbain in 2024 and 2025, and that she asked for Belgian police protection. This was denied and she and other companies executives then hired first a Belgian, then a French security firm to provide bodyguards, according to the report. A profile interview of Urbain by Le Monde in November reported that she had been accompanied by a bodyguard for more than a year, though she did not comment directly on her security. In early December, Bart De Wever, Belgium’s prime minister, said in an onstage interview with La Libre newspaper: “And who believes that Putin will calmly accept the confiscation of Russian assets? Moscow has let us know that in the event of a seizure, Belgium and I personally will feel the effects for eternity.” Asked to explain these comments earlier this month, the prime minister’s office referred to previous remarks made by De Wever, describing the legal and financial risks facing western companies. At a press conference in October, De Wever had said: “Moscow has told us that if we touch the money, we would feel the consequences until eternity,” and went on to evoke Russian countermeasures, including confiscation of western money frozen in Russian banks, seizure of western companies and similar decisions from Moscow-friendly jurisdictions.

More at the link.

Putin said Russia will not back down from its mission to “liberate its historic lands” and predicted the European “swine” backing Kyiv would ultimately lose power, in a speech that showed no readiness to compromise on the goals for his invasion of Ukraine.

w/ @maxseddon.bsky.social @henryjfoy.ft.com [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:40 AM

Zelenskyy: “Today, we heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing next year as a year of war. And these signals are not just for us. It’s important our partners see this [and] react to it, especially our partners in the United States, who often say that Russia supposedly wants to end the war.” [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:41 AM

From The Financial Times:

Vladimir Putin has said Russia will not back down from its mission to “liberate its historic lands” and predicted the European “swine” backing Kyiv would ultimately lose power, in a speech that showed no readiness to compromise on the goals for his invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s president told a gathering of senior defence ministry officials on Wednesday that his forces held the strategic advantage across the frontline and could step up their offensive almost four years into his full-scale invasion. The comments underscored Putin’s unwillingness to end the war on any terms other than the maximalist goals he set out when he ordered the invasion in 2022, which sought to all but end Ukraine’s existence as an independent state. Putin said Russia was open to US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal with Ukraine and said Europe would be forced to negotiate with Russia “as we inevitably grow stronger”. He accused the US of starting the war under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden and said Russia had successfully fended off western efforts to defeat it. “Everyone thought they would quickly destroy Russia. The European swine immediately joined in . . . hoping to make a killing,” he said. Putin said Russia was open to resuming diplomacy with the continent “if not with the current politicians, then when the political elites in Europe are replaced”. The Russian president’s confidence about his army’s prospects on the battlefield did not suggest he would make concessions for the sake of peace. “The goals of the special military operation will be achieved unconditionally,” Putin said, using a euphemism for the war. “If the adversary and its foreign patrons don’t want to have a substantive discussion, then Russia will liberate its historic lands on the battlefield.”

More at the link.

The EU has run out of time. It no longer has the privilege of going through the motions and hiding behind process and procedure. Not making a choice is making the choice that someone else gets to make the choice for you. And the EU has chosen to let Trump and Putin make the choice for them. A major part of the problem here is that the EU was not built to deal with the threat of war from Russia. That wasn’t what it was created for, its not what it is designed for. Unfortunately, it is what the EU is facing.

President Zelenskyy addressed the Council of Europe today.

Zelenskyy spoke at the meeting of the Council of Europe: Dear friends! If we have all achieved so much, then how can the European Union break now?​And how can Russia be the one to win? ​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:45 AM

The decision now on your table to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression—is one of the clearest and most morally justified decisions that could ever be made. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:45 AM

And this, announced about 9:00 PM EST, is very good news:

President of the European Council António Costa announced that the EU has reached an agreement to provide €90 billion in funding for Ukraine for 2026–2027‼️‼️‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:49 PM

Video of his address below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia’s Assets Must Be Used to Defend Against Russian Aggression and to Build What Was Destroyed by Russian Attacks – Address by the President to the Participants of the European Council Meeting Thank you so much, dear António, dear Ursula, Dear leaders, I’m grateful to you for your attention to Ukraine and for the support that has helped us save so many lives since 2022. We have all come a long way – and yes, there were many, many, really many challenges and moments of doubt. But the fact remains – Europe achieved a lot, and Putin didn’t break Ukraine, and he didn’t make Europe look like a loser. And in fact, on every major issue where Europe stood up to protect itself, its way of life, and Ukraine – Europe turned out to be right, and it delivered real results. Russia has lost – in literally everything it tried to use to threaten or break us, break Europe. And Europe has demilitarized Russia’s gas weapon – the continent no longer lets Moscow manipulate it with energy. And this is a historic achievement to my mind– something that just a few years ago seemed almost impossible. Russia hoped that Europe’s defense support for Ukraine and the growth of Europe’s defense industry would collapse – but that didn’t happen either. Russia cheered and hoped for Europe’s political downfall when the American Administration changed – but again, Russia failed. The EU’s leadership and many, many national leaders did what was needed to protect Europe’s interests. And Europe has learned how to neutralize the toxic political forces that Moscow funded for years to divide and weaken the EU. And yes, Russian hate propaganda is still out there, especially on social media. But it hasn’t broken the most important network that holds Europe together – the network of solidarity. A solidarity that lives not just in official institutions or among leaders, but in people’s hearts. The vast majority of Europeans still see Russia as the only one to blame for this war. And sure, some people in Europe still enjoy flying to Moscow. But let’s be honest, most Europeans understand this – selling out moral values and European interests in Moscow will never become the European mainstream. It will always be the business of outsiders – not of real leaders. Dear friends, If we’ve all achieved so much, then how can the European Union break now? And how can Russia be the one to win? The decision now on your table – the decision to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression – is one of the clearest and most morally justified decisions that could ever be made. This decision reflects everything we have been saying, thinking, and – most importantly – feeling about this war for years. Not just us, but hundreds of millions of Europeans. And no one will ever be able to explain to them or to the people living in Ukrainian towns and our Ukrainian villages destroyed by Russian bombs and assaults why it would somehow be wrong to use Russian money to rebuild those homes. No one will ever be able to explain to a Ukrainian child whose parents were killed in this war that the aggressor is not to blame and should face no consequences. Not even Viktor’s best speeches and videos could convince that child that Putin is innocent. No one will ever be able to explain to European voters why Europe should give 200 billion euros back to Putin – after everything he’s destroyed, and after all the hard choices Europe had to make because of his war. Just like authorities confiscate money from drug traffickers and take weapons away from terrorists, Russia’s assets must be used to defend against Russian aggression and to build what was destroyed, exactly, destroyed by Russian attacks. It’s moral. It’s fair. And it’s legal – confirmed by the expertise of many, many professionals. It must be Europe that makes this decision, not someone out there – pressuring Europe or trying once again to sell out European interests in Moscow. And if – or when – this decision is made to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression, then, like other strong decisions Europe has made before, it will become clear to everyone over time – this was the right choice, and it made Europe stronger. I want to be very clear – if the war doesn’t end through diplomacy in the near future, and Russia keeps showing that it wants to keep fighting and attack even more next year, we will use these funds mostly for weapons. It’s understandable. And a big part of that will be spent on European weapons – which means this money will support your industries. And of course, most of these funds should work for Europe – for European and Ukrainian weapon industry. But we also need to stay flexible and be able to buy what Europe doesn’t produce yet. It’s a pity, but it’s a fact. That includes weapons from the United States, like air defense missiles and other systems – including through the PURL. And this is also a sign that America remains part of the process. And I know, I really know, dear leaders, that not everyone likes PURL program. But how else are we supposed to get through this winter? We need missiles for Patriot systems. And if, on the other hand, diplomacy does succeed and Russia starts taking real steps to end the war, then the frozen Russian assets should be used for recovery after the aggression. And again, it’s fair that Russia pays the price for what it has destroyed. That, too, means money for European companies – the ones that will help rebuild. So if these funds can serve European security – by holding the aggressor accountable for its war against Ukraine and against Europe – then why would we leave Moscow with any hope or confidence that the money will still come back, no matter what it has done? And we must look at Putin and his decisions with complete clarity. He can keep this war going only as long as he has huge amounts of money – to send more people to the front and to buy equipment abroad. We know Putin can’t keep attacking and keep social stability in Russia at the same time, and he doesn’t have enough money for both. And we already see signs of this – Russia has started cutting war expenses. And they even reduced the payments for those they send to die. That clearly proves one thing – Moscow should not be getting any good signals about this money. Anything else would be a mistake in policy. And let’s not give Putin hope – hope that he can fight for another year or two, and then Europe will reward him for it by giving back 200 billion euros. And if someone wants to invest in more Russian aggression – they should say it openly, not hide behind excuses. And I know that Russia is intimidating different countries over this decision. But we should not be afraid of these threats – we should be afraid of Europe being weak. Dear leaders, One more question. How can anyone truly believe in future security guarantees – the ones we’re discussing a lot, and the ones written into Euro-Atlantic documents – if Europe can’t deliver this one very important decision: a financial security guarantee for Ukraine, in a situation that is morally crystal clear and completely just? And if there is no European decision now, then all the words we’ve heard for years – about our European solidarity, autonomy, and Europe’s ability to defend justice globally – will be meaningless. If this isn’t done now, the Russians – and not only them – will feel that Europe can be defeated. Defeat – that’s definitely not what Europeans need. Your people need Europe to protect its own resources and stay at the center of global processes. Your people need Europe not to back down in front of aggressors. And Europe is – and will always be – the most important and most powerful democratic space in the world, and one of the strongest forces in the world standing for peace. No reward for the aggressor – that is the key principle of peace. And that is exactly what needs to be proven now. The European Commission’s proposal for a Reparation Loan offers a smart and fair approach. And it should become a strong contribution from the EU to strengthening Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table. If we know – and if Putin knows – that we can stay resilient for at least a few more years, then his reason to drag out this war becomes much weaker. And this is exactly how pressure on the aggressor should work – pressure that brings peace. The aggressor must pay for what was done. Thank you for your support.

He also held a press conference.

“Without funding in the spring, Ukraine will reduce drone production several times over.” – Zelensky. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will also decrease. The president also added that there are already no missiles left for some air defense systems. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Zelenskyy: Money is needed, so that Russia and anybody else does not use these Russian assets as a leverage against us. We want these assets to not be a part of the negotiating process. ​We are more confident at the negotiating table if we have this instrument. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:44 AM

Zelenskyy: I have one aim, to get an answer for the question: what will the United States of America do if Russia comes with aggression again? [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM

Zelenskyy: I really count on pressure from the United States. Now they are mediating between us, but i really want them to put pressure on Russia, because Putin doesn’t want to stop this war, but Trump can. If the United States will pressure more, President Trump can be successful in this. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Here’s the video:

Georgia:

The regime will probably find a new tool to press people, but so far, the “prior permission” for a protest even on a pavement is not proving efficient. There ARE more than sufficient people standing every day; even if there were few, the minute they are persecuted, more come in. 📷 MOSE 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:15 PM

I guess the regime’s only choice is to start detaining people from their homes over pavement protests, which isn’t ideal for them either. A little but fundamental authoritarian dilemma. #GeorgiaProtests Day 386 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:15 PM

1/ In Brussels, ahead of the start of the EU summit, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in response to a question from Euroscope about what kind of support the Georgian people should expect, stated: [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM

2/ “We are supporting Georgian people but we are not supporting Georgian government. Georgian government is taking Georgia to the wrong direction that goes not in the direction of the European union”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM

3/ “And that’s why our strong message to the Georgian people is that we stand with them. But as long as their government is making wrong steps we are not going to go on with the candidacy”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM

Misho Shalvashvili has been sentenced to 10 days in detention, reportedly over a Facebook comment swearing at the judiciary system. #TerrrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:34 AM

I join Commissioner O’Flaherty’s call to #Georgia for effective investigations into alleged police violence during 2024 protests. And O consider that the call need to be extended in its impact in protests in 2025. [image or embed] — Special Rapporteur FoAA (@unsrapporteurfoaa.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM

No serious international scholar supports the restructuring of education that is being driven forward (and anyway is unconstitutional). The letter has been published on Facebook & likely will be in other outlets. www.tiflis24.de/en/post/inte… [image or embed] — Hans Gutbrod (@hansgutbrod.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM

“Not a reform, a robbery” — statement I just recorded for a Georgian TV station, on the restructuring of education. Robbery is the right term, too because of the violent damage being done. [image or embed] — Hans Gutbrod (@hansgutbrod.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:26 AM

This year, 34,600 second-hand cars (aged 3+ years) entered Russia from Georgia, which is 3.3 times higher than in 2024. And the direct route isn’t even the main path for sanctions evasion – it’s through Central Asia. Source: @publikage.bsky.social through Russian TASS. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 11:04 AM

I hear Bulgarians are still protesting after the government resigned to ensure that the upcoming electronically assisted voting isn’t rigged? If so, that is truly a concern, because that is exactly what happened in Georgia: 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM

machines not equipped with fingerprint recognition, mass ID appropriation of unregistered 🇬🇪ns abroad, and multiple voting. All because the machines were not connected to each other and each machine, having the entire country’s data in, thought the multiple voter was voting for the first time. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM

The EU:

The EU Council has imposed sanctions against 41 vessels that are part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”. The restrictions are aimed at tankers that help the Russians circumvent the oil price ceiling. www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/pre… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM

In particular, these are ships responsible for transporting military equipment for the Russian army, and for exporting stolen Ukrainian grain and cultural valuables. The total number of vessels subject to EU sanctions is almost 600. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM

Estonia:

Bloomberg reports that three Russian border guards crossed into Estonian territory for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. They were captured on camera.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:48 AM

Back to Ukraine.

ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus: “What Christmas has taught me is, above all, to be grateful. Grateful that I can celebrate it in peace with my family. And that makes me think about all the brave Ukrainian men and women who are fighting tonight to defend their country against the ruthless Russian aggressor. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 6:53 PM

And remember that when they are defending their liberal democracy, they are, in fact, defending ours as well. And that they deserve all the support that they can have from us.” Thank you! ❤️‍🩹 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 6:53 PM

All eyes on Brussels today.

Decisions made there will shape Ukraine’s future — and Europe’s. And a long night ahead?… — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:50 AM

Yet another Russian jet powered Shahed shot down by STING interceptor! Furthermore, STING, developed by @wildhornets.bsky.social, remains the only publicly known interceptor capable of intercepting such targets. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:33 AM

For those looking for an end of the year donation:

🚨 Join the new Special Kherson Cat 15th NAFO Campaign! 🚨 We’re raising funds to deliver two pickup trucks and 42 fiber-optic FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders on the frontlines. 👉 Support now: www.help99.co/patches/spec… Every donation helps make a real impact. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:43 PM

🐈🇺🇦/1. Together with @69thsb.bsky.social, I’m glad to announce the launch of the new — 15th Special Kherson Cat campaign. 🎯 This time, our goal is to deliver:

🚙 2 pickup trucks for @14reg_army

🛸42 fiber-optic FPV drones for the 44th Brigade

To achieve this mission, we need to raise €75,387. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:24 AM

/2. ✨Exclusively for our community, the operators of 1st Center of the USF present a limited-time offer: Until December 24 (inclusive), you have a unique opportunity to send your personal message, written directly on the fuselage of iconic long-range drones such as Liutyi and FP-1. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:25 AM

/3. 🤝 Support the campaign with a contribution of €1,000 or more and leave your message on the Donor Wall.

✍️ Messages must be 40–50 characters 🚀 Your words will be carried deep into Russia. And you will receive a photo of the drone bearing your message 🔗Campaign link: www.help99.co/patches/spec… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:26 AM

Artsyz, Odesa Oblast:

Russians completely destroyed a substation in the city of Artsyz, Odesa region, leaving residents without power. DTEK showed what remains of the facility. The company stated that its energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as quickly as they can. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:52 AM

Maiaky, Odesa Oblast:

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the bridge in Maiaky on the “Odesa-Reni” highway. Ukrainian channels report that a woman was killed as a result of the strike. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:25 PM

Odesa:

Kharkiv:

The air raid alerts are constant in Kharkiv today. Occasionally drones are buzzing over the city, and explosions could be heard just outside of it a few minutes ago. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:03 PM

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

Anti-drone nets on the streets of Izium in Kharkiv region. They are being actively installed to protect the city from Russian FPV drones. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

35 people were wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and surrounding districts yesterday. In just one day, russia carried out 684 strikes across 24 settlements in the region. – 13 airstrikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Huliaipole, and other communities. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:48 AM

– 6 barrages from multiple rocket launchers. – 236 artillery attacks. – 429 drone strikes of various types. Homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were damaged. Authorities received 246 reports of destruction. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

🇺🇦The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a series of precision strike on the Belbek military airfield in Crimea, destroying Russian military assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

▪️ Two Nebo-SVU radar systems;

▪️ 92N6 radar (S-400 component); ▪️ Pantsir-S2; ▪️ MiG-31. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:48 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Also, tonight in Bataysk, Russian air defense tried hard to shoot down a UAV, but missed slightly and hit a residential area, after which a fire broke out. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:12 AM

According to preliminary data, the target of the attack could have been the Russian shadow fleet’s tanker “Valery Gorchakov”. Two crew members were killed, and three others were injured. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:39 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Both sides of this one are just amazing. I chose beautiful name for this one, I thought the best name – Sky. In 30 minutes after I understood its @jaansie.bsky.social dogs name 🤣🤣 so now this one is named Nebo (Sky in Ukrainian).

Which side of her do you like more?))) [image or embed] — Halyna (@angel-projectk.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM

Open thread!