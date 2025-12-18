The European Union and its member states are well past their time for choosing.
Russia has promised “the harshest” response if its sovereign assets are used to fund Ukraine, in a threat that has alarmed countries including Belgium, Italy and Austria.
— Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:39 AM
From The Guardian:
Belgian politicians and senior finance executives have been subject to a campaign of intimidation orchestrated by Russian intelligence aimed at persuading the country to block the use of €185bn assets for Ukraine, according to European intelligence agencies.
Security officials indicated to the Guardian that there had been deliberate targeting of key figures at Euroclear, the securities depository holding the majority of Russia’s frozen assets, and leaders of the country.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday are debating whether to approve the lending of urgently needed funds for Ukraine secured on Russian central bank assets, critical to maintain Kyiv’s war effort through 2026 and 2027.
Officials believe the campaign is the responsibility of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, though there is a debate about the degree of threat. “They have been engaged in the tactics of intimidation for sure,” one European official said.
Belgium is in focus because €185bn (£162bn) of the €210bn of Russia central bank assets frozen by the EU since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is held at the Brussels-based Euroclear.
On Thursday and Friday, EU leaders are meeting to decide whether to agree an initial €90bn loan secured on the immobilised Russian bank assets. Belgium has voiced concerns about the legality of the scheme and says it will only agree if it has guarantees Euroclear will be reimbursed in full if Russia successfully sues for its money.
Russia has publicly warned that utilising the assets would amount to theft and its central bank said it is seeking $230bn in damages from Euroclear in a case brought in the country’s courts. But it is understood the intimidation campaign has been focused on key individuals.
Threats have been directed at Valérie Urbain, the chief executive of Euroclear, and other senior executives at the financial services group.
Euroclear declined to comment: “Any potential threats are treated with the utmost priority and investigated deeply, often with the support of authorities as appropriate.”
An investigation earlier this month by the news site EUobserver referenced threats made to Urbain in 2024 and 2025, and that she asked for Belgian police protection. This was denied and she and other companies executives then hired first a Belgian, then a French security firm to provide bodyguards, according to the report.
A profile interview of Urbain by Le Monde in November reported that she had been accompanied by a bodyguard for more than a year, though she did not comment directly on her security.
In early December, Bart De Wever, Belgium’s prime minister, said in an onstage interview with La Libre newspaper: “And who believes that Putin will calmly accept the confiscation of Russian assets? Moscow has let us know that in the event of a seizure, Belgium and I personally will feel the effects for eternity.”
Asked to explain these comments earlier this month, the prime minister’s office referred to previous remarks made by De Wever, describing the legal and financial risks facing western companies.
At a press conference in October, De Wever had said: “Moscow has told us that if we touch the money, we would feel the consequences until eternity,” and went on to evoke Russian countermeasures, including confiscation of western money frozen in Russian banks, seizure of western companies and similar decisions from Moscow-friendly jurisdictions.
More at the link.
Putin said Russia will not back down from its mission to “liberate its historic lands” and predicted the European “swine” backing Kyiv would ultimately lose power, in a speech that showed no readiness to compromise on the goals for his invasion of Ukraine.
w/ @maxseddon.bsky.social @henryjfoy.ft.com
— Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:40 AM
Zelenskyy: “Today, we heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing next year as a year of war. And these signals are not just for us. It’s important our partners see this [and] react to it, especially our partners in the United States, who often say that Russia supposedly wants to end the war.”
— Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 18, 2025 at 1:41 AM
From The Financial Times:
Vladimir Putin has said Russia will not back down from its mission to “liberate its historic lands” and predicted the European “swine” backing Kyiv would ultimately lose power, in a speech that showed no readiness to compromise on the goals for his invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s president told a gathering of senior defence ministry officials on Wednesday that his forces held the strategic advantage across the frontline and could step up their offensive almost four years into his full-scale invasion.
The comments underscored Putin’s unwillingness to end the war on any terms other than the maximalist goals he set out when he ordered the invasion in 2022, which sought to all but end Ukraine’s existence as an independent state.
Putin said Russia was open to US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal with Ukraine and said Europe would be forced to negotiate with Russia “as we inevitably grow stronger”.
He accused the US of starting the war under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden and said Russia had successfully fended off western efforts to defeat it.
“Everyone thought they would quickly destroy Russia. The European swine immediately joined in . . . hoping to make a killing,” he said. Putin said Russia was open to resuming diplomacy with the continent “if not with the current politicians, then when the political elites in Europe are replaced”.
The Russian president’s confidence about his army’s prospects on the battlefield did not suggest he would make concessions for the sake of peace.
“The goals of the special military operation will be achieved unconditionally,” Putin said, using a euphemism for the war. “If the adversary and its foreign patrons don’t want to have a substantive discussion, then Russia will liberate its historic lands on the battlefield.”
More at the link.
The EU has run out of time. It no longer has the privilege of going through the motions and hiding behind process and procedure. Not making a choice is making the choice that someone else gets to make the choice for you. And the EU has chosen to let Trump and Putin make the choice for them. A major part of the problem here is that the EU was not built to deal with the threat of war from Russia. That wasn’t what it was created for, its not what it is designed for. Unfortunately, it is what the EU is facing.
President Zelenskyy addressed the Council of Europe today.
Zelenskyy spoke at the meeting of the Council of Europe:
Dear friends! If we have all achieved so much, then how can the European Union break now?And how can Russia be the one to win?
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:45 AM
The decision now on your table to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression—is one of the clearest and most morally justified decisions that could ever be made.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:45 AM
And this, announced about 9:00 PM EST, is very good news:
President of the European Council António Costa announced that the EU has reached an agreement to provide €90 billion in funding for Ukraine for 2026–2027‼️‼️‼️
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:49 PM
Video of his address below, English transcript after the jump.
Russia’s Assets Must Be Used to Defend Against Russian Aggression and to Build What Was Destroyed by Russian Attacks – Address by the President to the Participants of the European Council Meeting
18 December 2025 – 15:50
Thank you so much, dear António, dear Ursula,
Dear leaders,
I’m grateful to you for your attention to Ukraine and for the support that has helped us save so many lives since 2022. We have all come a long way – and yes, there were many, many, really many challenges and moments of doubt. But the fact remains – Europe achieved a lot, and Putin didn’t break Ukraine, and he didn’t make Europe look like a loser.
And in fact, on every major issue where Europe stood up to protect itself, its way of life, and Ukraine – Europe turned out to be right, and it delivered real results. Russia has lost – in literally everything it tried to use to threaten or break us, break Europe.
And Europe has demilitarized Russia’s gas weapon – the continent no longer lets Moscow manipulate it with energy. And this is a historic achievement to my mind– something that just a few years ago seemed almost impossible. Russia hoped that Europe’s defense support for Ukraine and the growth of Europe’s defense industry would collapse – but that didn’t happen either. Russia cheered and hoped for Europe’s political downfall when the American Administration changed – but again, Russia failed. The EU’s leadership and many, many national leaders did what was needed to protect Europe’s interests. And Europe has learned how to neutralize the toxic political forces that Moscow funded for years to divide and weaken the EU. And yes, Russian hate propaganda is still out there, especially on social media. But it hasn’t broken the most important network that holds Europe together – the network of solidarity. A solidarity that lives not just in official institutions or among leaders, but in people’s hearts.
The vast majority of Europeans still see Russia as the only one to blame for this war. And sure, some people in Europe still enjoy flying to Moscow. But let’s be honest, most Europeans understand this – selling out moral values and European interests in Moscow will never become the European mainstream. It will always be the business of outsiders – not of real leaders.
Dear friends,
If we’ve all achieved so much, then how can the European Union break now? And how can Russia be the one to win?
The decision now on your table – the decision to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression – is one of the clearest and most morally justified decisions that could ever be made. This decision reflects everything we have been saying, thinking, and – most importantly – feeling about this war for years. Not just us, but hundreds of millions of Europeans. And no one will ever be able to explain to them or to the people living in Ukrainian towns and our Ukrainian villages destroyed by Russian bombs and assaults why it would somehow be wrong to use Russian money to rebuild those homes. No one will ever be able to explain to a Ukrainian child whose parents were killed in this war that the aggressor is not to blame and should face no consequences. Not even Viktor’s best speeches and videos could convince that child that Putin is innocent. No one will ever be able to explain to European voters why Europe should give 200 billion euros back to Putin – after everything he’s destroyed, and after all the hard choices Europe had to make because of his war.
Just like authorities confiscate money from drug traffickers and take weapons away from terrorists, Russia’s assets must be used to defend against Russian aggression and to build what was destroyed, exactly, destroyed by Russian attacks. It’s moral. It’s fair. And it’s legal – confirmed by the expertise of many, many professionals.
It must be Europe that makes this decision, not someone out there – pressuring Europe or trying once again to sell out European interests in Moscow. And if – or when – this decision is made to fully use Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression, then, like other strong decisions Europe has made before, it will become clear to everyone over time – this was the right choice, and it made Europe stronger.
I want to be very clear – if the war doesn’t end through diplomacy in the near future, and Russia keeps showing that it wants to keep fighting and attack even more next year, we will use these funds mostly for weapons. It’s understandable. And a big part of that will be spent on European weapons – which means this money will support your industries. And of course, most of these funds should work for Europe – for European and Ukrainian weapon industry. But we also need to stay flexible and be able to buy what Europe doesn’t produce yet. It’s a pity, but it’s a fact. That includes weapons from the United States, like air defense missiles and other systems – including through the PURL. And this is also a sign that America remains part of the process. And I know, I really know, dear leaders, that not everyone likes PURL program. But how else are we supposed to get through this winter? We need missiles for Patriot systems.
And if, on the other hand, diplomacy does succeed and Russia starts taking real steps to end the war, then the frozen Russian assets should be used for recovery after the aggression. And again, it’s fair that Russia pays the price for what it has destroyed. That, too, means money for European companies – the ones that will help rebuild.
So if these funds can serve European security – by holding the aggressor accountable for its war against Ukraine and against Europe – then why would we leave Moscow with any hope or confidence that the money will still come back, no matter what it has done? And we must look at Putin and his decisions with complete clarity. He can keep this war going only as long as he has huge amounts of money – to send more people to the front and to buy equipment abroad. We know Putin can’t keep attacking and keep social stability in Russia at the same time, and he doesn’t have enough money for both. And we already see signs of this – Russia has started cutting war expenses. And they even reduced the payments for those they send to die. That clearly proves one thing – Moscow should not be getting any good signals about this money. Anything else would be a mistake in policy. And let’s not give Putin hope – hope that he can fight for another year or two, and then Europe will reward him for it by giving back 200 billion euros. And if someone wants to invest in more Russian aggression – they should say it openly, not hide behind excuses.
And I know that Russia is intimidating different countries over this decision. But we should not be afraid of these threats – we should be afraid of Europe being weak.
Dear leaders,
One more question.
How can anyone truly believe in future security guarantees – the ones we’re discussing a lot, and the ones written into Euro-Atlantic documents – if Europe can’t deliver this one very important decision: a financial security guarantee for Ukraine, in a situation that is morally crystal clear and completely just?
And if there is no European decision now, then all the words we’ve heard for years – about our European solidarity, autonomy, and Europe’s ability to defend justice globally – will be meaningless. If this isn’t done now, the Russians – and not only them – will feel that Europe can be defeated. Defeat – that’s definitely not what Europeans need. Your people need Europe to protect its own resources and stay at the center of global processes. Your people need Europe not to back down in front of aggressors. And Europe is – and will always be – the most important and most powerful democratic space in the world, and one of the strongest forces in the world standing for peace. No reward for the aggressor – that is the key principle of peace. And that is exactly what needs to be proven now. The European Commission’s proposal for a Reparation Loan offers a smart and fair approach. And it should become a strong contribution from the EU to strengthening Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.
If we know – and if Putin knows – that we can stay resilient for at least a few more years, then his reason to drag out this war becomes much weaker. And this is exactly how pressure on the aggressor should work – pressure that brings peace.
The aggressor must pay for what was done. Thank you for your support.
He also held a press conference.
“Without funding in the spring, Ukraine will reduce drone production several times over.” – Zelensky.
Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will also decrease. The president also added that there are already no missiles left for some air defense systems.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 11:29 AM
Zelenskyy: Money is needed, so that Russia and anybody else does not use these Russian assets as a leverage against us.
We want these assets to not be a part of the negotiating process.
We are more confident at the negotiating table if we have this instrument.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:44 AM
Zelenskyy: I have one aim, to get an answer for the question: what will the United States of America do if Russia comes with aggression again?
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM
Zelenskyy: I really count on pressure from the United States.
Now they are mediating between us, but i really want them to put pressure on Russia, because Putin doesn’t want to stop this war, but Trump can.
If the United States will pressure more, President Trump can be successful in this.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:52 AM
Here’s the video:
Georgia:
Day 386 of nonstop protests in Georgia.
📷 Mo Se
— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:37 PM
The regime will probably find a new tool to press people, but so far, the “prior permission” for a protest even on a pavement is not proving efficient.
There ARE more than sufficient people standing every day; even if there were few, the minute they are persecuted, more come in.
📷 MOSE
1/2
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:15 PM
I guess the regime’s only choice is to start detaining people from their homes over pavement protests, which isn’t ideal for them either.
A little but fundamental authoritarian dilemma.
#GeorgiaProtests Day 386
2/2.
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:15 PM
1/ In Brussels, ahead of the start of the EU summit, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in response to a question from Euroscope about what kind of support the Georgian people should expect, stated:
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM
2/ “We are supporting Georgian people but we are not supporting Georgian government. Georgian government is taking Georgia to the wrong direction that goes not in the direction of the European union”.
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM
3/ “And that’s why our strong message to the Georgian people is that we stand with them. But as long as their government is making wrong steps we are not going to go on with the candidacy”.
— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM
Misho Shalvashvili has been sentenced to 10 days in detention, reportedly over a Facebook comment swearing at the judiciary system.
#TerrrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:34 AM
I join Commissioner O’Flaherty’s call to #Georgia for effective investigations into alleged police violence during 2024 protests. And O consider that the call need to be extended in its impact in protests in 2025.
— Special Rapporteur FoAA (@unsrapporteurfoaa.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM
No serious international scholar supports the restructuring of education that is being driven forward (and anyway is unconstitutional).
The letter has been published on Facebook & likely will be in other outlets.
www.tiflis24.de/en/post/inte…
— Hans Gutbrod (@hansgutbrod.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM
“Not a reform, a robbery” — statement I just recorded for a Georgian TV station, on the restructuring of education.
Robbery is the right term, too because of the violent damage being done.
— Hans Gutbrod (@hansgutbrod.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:26 AM
This year, 34,600 second-hand cars (aged 3+ years) entered Russia from Georgia, which is 3.3 times higher than in 2024.
And the direct route isn’t even the main path for sanctions evasion – it’s through Central Asia.
Source: @publikage.bsky.social through Russian TASS.
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 11:04 AM
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 PM
I hear Bulgarians are still protesting after the government resigned to ensure that the upcoming electronically assisted voting isn’t rigged?
If so, that is truly a concern, because that is exactly what happened in Georgia:
1/
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM
machines not equipped with fingerprint recognition, mass ID appropriation of unregistered 🇬🇪ns abroad, and multiple voting.
All because the machines were not connected to each other and each machine, having the entire country’s data in, thought the multiple voter was voting for the first time.
2/2.
— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM
The EU:
The EU Council has imposed sanctions against 41 vessels that are part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”. The restrictions are aimed at tankers that help the Russians circumvent the oil price ceiling.
www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/pre…
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM
In particular, these are ships responsible for transporting military equipment for the Russian army, and for exporting stolen Ukrainian grain and cultural valuables. The total number of vessels subject to EU sanctions is almost 600.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM
Estonia:
Bloomberg reports that three Russian border guards crossed into Estonian territory for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. They were captured on camera.
www.bloomberg.com/news/article…
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:48 AM
Back to Ukraine.
ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus:
“What Christmas has taught me is, above all, to be grateful. Grateful that I can celebrate it in peace with my family. And that makes me think about all the brave Ukrainian men and women who are fighting tonight to defend their country against the ruthless Russian aggressor.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 6:53 PM
And remember that when they are defending their liberal democracy, they are, in fact, defending ours as well. And that they deserve all the support that they can have from us.”
Thank you! ❤️🩹
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 6:53 PM
All eyes on Brussels today.
Decisions made there will shape Ukraine’s future — and Europe’s.
And a long night ahead?…
— Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:50 AM
Yet another defeat for the Russian fleet
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:06 AM
Yet another Russian jet powered Shahed shot down by STING interceptor!
Furthermore, STING, developed by @wildhornets.bsky.social, remains the only publicly known interceptor capable of intercepting such targets.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:33 AM
For those looking for an end of the year donation:
🚨 Join the new Special Kherson Cat 15th NAFO Campaign! 🚨
We’re raising funds to deliver two pickup trucks and 42 fiber-optic FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders on the frontlines.
👉 Support now: www.help99.co/patches/spec…
Every donation helps make a real impact.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:43 PM
🐈🇺🇦/1. Together with @69thsb.bsky.social, I’m glad to announce the launch of the new — 15th Special Kherson Cat campaign.
🎯 This time, our goal is to deliver:
🚙 2 pickup trucks for @14reg_army
🛸42 fiber-optic FPV drones for the 44th Brigade
To achieve this mission, we need to raise €75,387.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:24 AM
/2. ✨Exclusively for our community, the operators of 1st Center of the USF present a limited-time offer: Until December 24 (inclusive), you have a unique opportunity to send your personal message, written directly on the fuselage of iconic long-range drones such as Liutyi and FP-1.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:25 AM
/3. 🤝 Support the campaign with a contribution of €1,000 or more and leave your message on the Donor Wall.
✍️ Messages must be 40–50 characters
🚀 Your words will be carried deep into Russia. And you will receive a photo of the drone bearing your message
🔗Campaign link: www.help99.co/patches/spec…
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:26 AM
Artsyz, Odesa Oblast:
Russians completely destroyed a substation in the city of Artsyz, Odesa region, leaving residents without power.
DTEK showed what remains of the facility. The company stated that its energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as quickly as they can.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:52 AM
Maiaky, Odesa Oblast:
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the bridge in Maiaky on the “Odesa-Reni” highway. Ukrainian channels report that a woman was killed as a result of the strike.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 12:25 PM
Odesa:
Russia is striking Odesa’s energy and civilian infrastructure again. Local residents report lots of explosions across the city.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:57 PM
Kharkiv:
The air raid alerts are constant in Kharkiv today. Occasionally drones are buzzing over the city, and explosions could be heard just outside of it a few minutes ago.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:03 PM
Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:
Anti-drone nets on the streets of Izium in Kharkiv region.
They are being actively installed to protect the city from Russian FPV drones.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM
Zaporizhzhia Oblast:
35 people were wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and surrounding districts yesterday.
In just one day, russia carried out 684 strikes across 24 settlements in the region.
– 13 airstrikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Huliaipole, and other communities.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:48 AM
– 6 barrages from multiple rocket launchers.
– 236 artillery attacks.
– 429 drone strikes of various types.
Homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were damaged. Authorities received 246 reports of destruction.
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:48 AM
Russian occupied Crimea:
🇺🇦The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a series of precision strike on the Belbek military airfield in Crimea, destroying Russian military assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
▪️ Two Nebo-SVU radar systems;
▪️ 92N6 radar (S-400 component); ▪️ Pantsir-S2; ▪️ MiG-31.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:48 AM
Rostov Oblast, Russia:
Partial blackout in Rostov 👀
— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 8:16 PM
Also, tonight in Bataysk, Russian air defense tried hard to shoot down a UAV, but missed slightly and hit a residential area, after which a fire broke out.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:12 AM
At night, drones struck a tanker in the port of Rostov-on-Don.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:39 AM
According to preliminary data, the target of the attack could have been the Russian shadow fleet’s tanker “Valery Gorchakov”.
Two crew members were killed, and three others were injured.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:39 AM
In Rostov, the tanker “Valeriy Gorchakov” began to sink after a nighttime drone attack. But the Russians will say that “debris” fell.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:53 PM
Belgorod Oblast, Russia:
💥Two Russian S-400 launchers targeted by the “Black Forest” Brigade in the Belgorod region of Russia.
— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:31 AM
Oryol Oblast, Russia:
Russia’s Oryol saw another night-time attack on the local power plant, reportedly using jet-powered drones or missiles. As ever, local residents were thoroughly delighted.
— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:45 PM
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron!
There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.
Both sides of this one are just amazing. I chose beautiful name for this one, I thought the best name – Sky. In 30 minutes after I understood its @jaansie.bsky.social dogs name 🤣🤣 so now this one is named Nebo (Sky in Ukrainian).
Which side of her do you like more?)))
— Halyna (@angel-projectk.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM
Open thread!
24Comments
Gin & Tonic
Pleasantly surprised by that EU decision.
Chetan R Murthy
There’s something I wonder: we read that somehow the Belgians are afraid that they’ll be held liable if they take Russian frozen assets and give them to Ukraine. It seems to me that the solution is simple: pass a law at the EU level (to which a qualified majority would vote, making it EU law) taking those assets. Sure, you could word it so that anybody making aggressive war in Europe forfeits all assets within the EU’s reach: whatever. But really, that’s not needed. How can EU law not supersede any mere lawsuit by Russia in EU courts? The EU sets the law that applies in those courts, and in this case it’s not rights law, but mere -commercial- law.
Honestly, it sure smells to me (as Adam well-put it) that this is all just a ploy to avoid committing to a full defense of Ukraine.
P.S. I also read someplace that way Belgium is afraid of, is what happened after WWI, when reparations were exacted. But really, how does that work? Somehow the Belgians are supposed to be afraid that the entire EU will throw them under the bus? To end the war? I mean, if it came to that, the EU would have much worse problems than reparations: the pass to which the EU would have to come, in order that such a reparations deal were thinkable, is frightful to contemplate. And even if Belgium didn’t take those assets, in such a situation (where Russia could dictate terms) the EU (and Belgium) could be forced to disgorge massive sums -anyway-.
What I mean is, I don’t see how taking Russia’s assets worsens anything for the EU and Belgium.
YY_Sima Qian
OT: The Trump Administration just announced a large weapons sales package to Taiwan:
The content of the package seems rather underwhelming compare to the sticker price, which I am sure is just how Trump likes it. He sees arms sales to Taiwan for the financial transactions, & not any kind of security commitment, same as weapons sales to Ukraine that European countries are paying for.
The HIMARS launchers + the ATACMS missiles + self-propelled howitzers add up to > US$ 8B. The ATACMS has the reach to strike staging areas & ports from which the invasion force might embark, but only the stretch of the Mainland coast opposite Taiwan. They can also target air bases near the opposite coast, but the PLAAF will just operate from bases a bit further back. Whether Taiwan can use the ATACMS to attack the mobile long range rocket launchers & radar stations depends on whether the Taiwanese military would still have a functioning kill chain.
60 self-propelled howitzers for US$ 4+B seems to be highway robbery, especially since US M109 howitzers are some of the least well performing still in service around the world. The US Army has tried to test HIMARS rockets against moving ships, unsuccessful to date. The relatively easily deployable HIMARS launchers are suited for Taiwan’s terrain, & along with/the howitzers are useful for attacking the landing beaches, but the coastal plain running along the island’s western coast does not offer much space for them to hide in, & leave them very exposed to fires from opposite & w/in the Taiwan Strait. If the PLA has achieved air & naval superiority in the Strait, which is prerequisite to an amphibious invasion, the air above Taiwan will be swarming w/ PLA drones of all sizes & purposes.
This is all assuming the purchased items are delivered any time soon.
YY_Sima Qian
@Chetan R Murthy: Belgium might be a bit more willing if France (the 2nd largest holding of frozen Russian assets) is willing to take the same risks. France has not, so why would Belgium, a much smaller country holding much more frozen assets? They need cover from the EU & other European countries, which have not yet been forthcoming.
This is aside from Hungary gumming up things at the EU level, & Russian influencing operations in Brussels.
Adam L Silverman
@Gin & Tonic: That’s two of us.
Chetan R Murthy
@YY_Sima Qian: I was unaware (maybe I wasn’t reading closely enough) that France also was being a fucking coward. Yeah, France should pony up too. Sheesh. Hell, the EU should pass a goddamn law about it. And eject Hungary if needed, to pass it.
Adam L Silverman
@YY_Sima Qian: Taiwan would’ve been better buying Ukraine’s Neptunes and the mobile launchers they’ve developed for them.
AlaskaReader
Thanks Adam
Adam L Silverman
@AlaskaReader: You’re welcome.
Chetan R Murthy
@Adam L Silverman: @YY_Sima Qian: Reading YY’s comment, I don’t get why Taiwan doesn’t engage in a very serious partnership with South Korea: they seem to know how to build high-quality weapons in a timely manner at a decent price.
Adam L Silverman
I’ve got to go spatchcock a chicken and then get it set up for tomorrow night’s dinner or there won’t be a tomorrow night’s dinner.
Back later if I don’t just rack out.
Adam L Silverman
@Chetan R Murthy: Them too.
YY_Sima Qian
@Adam L Silverman:
@Chetan R Murthy:
Taiwan can produce its own Neptune equivalents (the Hsiung-Feng series of AShCMs & their LACM variants), including mobile launchers, has done so for decades. Taiwan can also produce its own equivalent of early gen Patriot SAMs. I interpret these purchases as the Taiwanese government bribing the Trump Administration to maintain its implied security commitment, much like its new outreach to AIPAC, not that either will do much good.
Neither Ukraine nor South Korea will sell weapons platforms or munitions to Taiwan. It is too bright a red line to cross. In fact, no country in the world would, outside of the US. The rare exceptions are the Netherlands w/ a couple of diesel-electric subs (SSKs) in the ’80s & France w/ Mirage 2000 fighters & La Fayette frigates in the early ’90s. South Korea is highly dependent on trade w/ the PRC, still wants the PRC to restrain the DPRK to an extent, & cannot afford to make an enemy of the PRC & face the possibility of any 2 front war. As soon as Ukraine sells weapons to Taiwan, the PRC stops buying Ukrainian grains (which is helping to fund the Ukrainian war effort, after all), make it more difficult for Ukraine to source Chinese components & 3D printers for manufacture of drones/FPVs (Ukraine can ill-afford such additioal friction), & starts selling Russia lethal weapons & munitions (which the PRC can produce & sell at qty. far outstripping the West, & at quality far better than the DPRK). There is a reason that, despite Zelenskyy periodically showing enormous frustration w/ the PRC’s lean toward Russia, Ukraine treads carefully. The Ukrainian Vice FM was just in Beijing meeting his PRC counterpart.
Outside of the US, other countries might sell less flashy components & subsystems, or provide consulting services. German & South Korean firms are thought to have provided such consulting for Taiwan’s indigenous SSK program, Israel is rumored to be providing such consulting for Taiwan’s missile defense program (drawing a strong rebuke from Beijing), & Ukrainian firms or individuals acting in non-official capacity might well have provided such consulting work wrt drone warfare.
At the end of the day, military deterrence alone is no longer viable as a strategy for Taiwan (or even the US). The military balance has shifted too far. The best Taiwan can do is be strong enough of a porcupine to dissuade Xi (or successor) from YOLOing an invasion on a whim, which CPC leaders are disinclined to do, anyway.
Furthermore, recent Taiwanese domestic weapons procurement programs have become conduits for mass corruption, not unlike the PRC. Unlike the PRC, the expensive Taiwanese programs have yielded free functional weapons platforms. Billions of USD devoted to domestically designed & built SSKs & mine warfare crafts, & the 1st Taiwanese SSK has yet to submerge (> 1 year after launch), the mine warfare craft is plagued by delays. Companies w/ no experience in the arms trade are awarded large no bid contracts to secure supply of explosives & munitions, companies whose owners are strongly tied to high level officials in the DPP government. The missile programs are the rare bright spots for Taiwanese weapons development, but missiles alone are ineffective w/o a robust kill chain to strike naval & land targets over the horizon.
Westyny
Thanks, Adam.
Chetan R Murthy
@YY_Sima Qian: Yeesh. I’m not saying you’re wrong: quite the opposite. Damn, that’s a harsh geopolitical environment. The EU better get their shit together and make sure Ukraine wins, b/c I can see that otherwise, the PRC might well fancy its chances.
YY_Sima Qian
@Chetan R Murthy: Taiwan is in a far more precarious position than Ukraine, because the PRC is far stronger than Russia & Taiwan is much smaller than Ukraine (no defensive depth.
Being an island is both a blessing & a curse. It makes an amphibious invasion of Taiwan far more daunting than a land invasion of Ukraine. OTOH, it makes a resupply of Taiwan far more difficult than of Ukraine, especially in face of a far more capable PRC opposition. Not just arms, but food & fuel. As a consequence of the the DPP government’s brilliant energy policy, Taiwan has decommissioned most of its nuclear power plants, & is now much more reliant upon thermal power plants burning imported coal & LNG (w/ the attendant worsening of air quality).
Now, any decision by Beijing to mount an invasion or a blockade/quarantine of Taiwan is independent of developments in Ukraine. If Taiwan declares de jure independence, or enters into formal military alliance w/ the U.S. or Japan, or is found to be developing nukes, the PRC will attack, regardless of what happens in Ukraine. Otherwise, the challenges of an amphibious invasion even w/ the most favorable balance of power will be a strong deterrent to the very risk averse CPC leadership, regardless of what happens in Ukraine. After all, Beijing has a lot to lose from a botched attempt.
What Beijing wants to achieve is such lopsided balance of military/industrial/economic power, & such isolation of Taiwan on the international stage, that the U.S., Japan & Taiwan all conclude that Taiwan is indefensible, that some kind of unification w/ the PRC is inevitable. Unlike Putin, CPC leaders across the generations have not tried to achieve this via psychological warfare (although cognitive warfare is one of the greyzone tools it is using), psyching Taiwan/Japan/the U.S. into believing what isn’t true. The PRC has systematically, meticulously & determinedly worked to create this reality, & will continue to do so.
It is starting to dawn in some of the minds of the DC “Blob” that arms racing or fighting a high intensity war versus the PRC is a lost cause, since the PRC has greater industrial capacity than the US + the EU combined, & any war will be on the PRC’s doorstep. Unfortunately, the result of this conclusion is an urge to abandon Taiwan entirely, while making bank by selling arms in the meantime.
More & more people in Taiwan are also recognizing that inimical opposition to the PRC (which is the DPP’s default position) is not sustainable, that more than making Taiwan as thorny a porcupine as possible, some kind of modus vivendi w/ the Mainland is necessary to preserve Taiwan’s de facto independence in the short to medium term.
TS
So no-one will stand up to Putin until he invades western Europe – we are certainly back in the 1930s in so many ways.
And the US deserting Ukraine may have more consequences than those fascists now running the country have ever thought possible
Archon
@TS: Putin is certainly a threat and should be defeated but how would he be able to take over Europe when Russia has taken close to a million casualties and is completely bogged down in Ukraine?
YY_Sima Qian
@Archon: All out invasion? Probably no. Hybrid warfare? Putin will certainly escalate.
YY_Sima Qian
Perhaps this is Takaichi’s hint to Trump: no support from the US & Japan will get nukes.
Not sure Trump cares about non-proliferation, though.
Unlike in South Korea, I suspect there will be a very strong popular backlash to nuclearization in Japan.
I think people also overestimate how much the PRC cares about Japanese or South Korean nuclearization. It certainly is not supportive, but if Beijing can live w/ a nuclear DPRK or a nuclear India, it can live w/ nuclear ROK & Japan. Beijing has no interest in invading either the ROK or Japan, & Beijing probably calculates that Japan will never risk Tokyo getting nuked to defend Taiwan, so even nuclear weapons do not give Japan a freer hand to intervene, any more than they do the US. Much better to deal w/ the ROK & Japan as independent geopolitical middle powers (even nuclear ones) than as allies/auxiliaries of the US.
YY_Sima Qian
I’ve talked about the fecklessness of the EU before:
France was getting cold feet, too. Can’t overcome the farm lobby, anywhere. You know what to expect from Macron – grandiose rhetoric, no ability to follow through.
Paul in KY
Since it seems so much like it is Putin’s drive that compels this war, I hope Ukraine looks seriously into offing him. I would think the successor would be inclined to disengage.
Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom
Thank you Adam. Watched that Elvira Bary video on Russian attitudes towards death and it’s very unsettling.
Enjoy your Hanukkah dinner.
Feckless
80 years ago America gave 400,000 of it’s sons to free Europe from fascism. It was a scam.
We should sue them for $1M euro per dead boy who they cheated of life, just so their grandchildren could sell out to the very same fascism. I hope they choke on their filthy money.