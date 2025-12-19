Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Enshittification Nation (Open Thread)

Yesterday, Stipple Lips announced that the Trump-stacked Kennedy Center board “just voted unanimously” to rename the center after their cloven-hooved patron:

Piggy professed to be “surprised” and “honored” yesterday when asked about it.

But the very next day, today, there’s a work crew behind a tarp installing the giant metal letters on the building?

Breaking News: Workers began adding President Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, despite no action by Congress to legally rename it. This sparked outrage among the Kennedy family, since it was built to be a living memorial to the 35th president.

[image or embed]

— The New York Times (@nytimes.com) December 19, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Does the Kennedy Center have a building facade alteration crew and equipment on retainer, so they don’t need to arrange that kind of work in advance? Is there a government warehouse that stocks metal letters in all sizes and fonts so buildings can be updated within 24 hours? Come on.

Open thread.

    134Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Best comment I saw was a tweet or BS post that said:

      My followers have unanimously voted to rename the Epstein Files the Trump-Epstein Files

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old Man Shadow

      Look, if you all make me the Pharaoh of America, I will have his name and likeness stricken from the record: books, TV shows, movies, posters, banners, park passes, buildings… everything.

      “So… you’ll force the movie studios to digitally remove him from Home Alone 2? Is that legal?”

      I will make it legal.

      There will be no visible reminder of him and his corpse will be exhumed and left for carrion so he will not enter the afterlife and find the Field of Reeds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      It’ll be essential for the next President to recreate that scene from The Ten Commandments: “Let the name of Trump be stricken from every book and tablet, stricken from all pylons and obelisks, stricken from every monument of America. Let the name of Trump be unheard and unspoken, erased from the memory of men for all time.”

      So let it be written. So let it be done.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      It was unanimous because they muted the phone of the board member who objected on the conference call when the vote was taken.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

      Point of clarification:

      Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty is accusing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt of misleading the public about the level of support behind renaming the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump.

      Beatty, who has an automatic seat on the Kennedy Center board as a congressional leader, spoke out after Leavitt announced on Thursday, Dec. 18, that the board had just voted “unanimously” to change the name of the John F. Kennedy Memorial for the Performing Arts to the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

      “I’m sitting here in my congressional office in Washington, D.C., just ending a call with the Kennedy Center, where I serve as an ex-officio member,” Beatty, 75, said in a video posted to X. “I am bringing this to you live today because what you may hear is that there was a unanimous vote to rename the Kennedy Center, the Trump Center.”

      “Be clear: I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted. Each time I tried to speak, I was muted. Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns who were online, yet it was said at the end it was a unanimous vote,” she continued.

      “Clearly the Congress has a say in this. This center, the Kennedy Center, was created by the Congress,” the Ohio congresswoman added. “I think it’s important for us to know that this is just another attempt to evade the law and not let the people have a say.”

      (As satby noted.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Just look at that parking lot

      It wouldn’t be beneath him that in a couple of months, he has the John F Kennedy part removed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      Actually, slapping his name on it is appropriate, because it’s had the worst year for revenue probably ever (not counting years like during COVID). ETTD

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @p.a.: I suspect that before all the dust settles, we’ll be removing Trump’s name entirely from public discourse, much as happened with Hitler.

      ETA: Other than when it is used in histories to discuss how the US went so very wrong at the beginning of the 21st century.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      badpenny

      Unfortunately, I don’t remember the person who wrote this on Substack, but he makes the argument that the Democratic nominee in 2028 to, among many other things, vow to erase the stain of Trump from the country, and that very much includes all the grotesque symbolic bullshit like this, in the first 100 days.  If Trump builds the obscene ballroom, bulldoze it and put a plan in place to rebuild the East Wing.  Rip out every last bit of gaudy gold filigree.  Tear off every reference to Trump on any government building.  There are obviously more substantive Trump-isms to erase but we can’t minimize the significance of these symbolic references to Trump.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      scav

      Someone give him the idea to saw off the heads of all the re-installed confederate hero statues and replaced with gilded versions of his own civilization-preserving visage.  There’s precedent: that’s how  emperors behaved!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      Breaking News: Workers began adding President Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, despite no action by Congress to legally rename it. This sparked outrage among the Kennedy family, since it was built to be a living memorial to the 35th president.

      I’m sure RFK Jr will immediately resign in protest.

      BUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!

      If only.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      hueyplong

      Glass half full take is that they had to move with alacrity so that Trump can see the sign before Satan calls him home.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dww4

      Trump is live on CSPAN right now, rambling.  The chyron across the bottom was: “TRUMP MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT”.  LOL.  Changed now with addition of whatever he’s doing with  drug prices.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Karen Gail

      @hueyplong: If I believed in Satan and hell I wouldn’t believe that even Lucifer would want him; remember that the origin of Lucifer story was a “fallen” angel.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Parfigliano

      Find out now by name who is involved in putting his name on the Kennedy Center.  1st week of new DEM Admin file charges for defacing public property, arrest them, perp walk them, prosecute fully.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Karen Gail

      @HopefullynotCassandra: Don’t agree, he, his life and his actions should be documented so that he will have a place in history along with all other Evil rulers as lessons. He needs to be held accountable in history for what he did to destroy so much.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @Parfigliano: ​
      They might be too busy knocking down the Ballroom but who’s to say they can’t also deploy an army of scrapers to take things off walls Trump has defaced. I’m thinking at least two divisions.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      gratuitous

      Would it be any different if someone just took a can of spray paint and defaced the building facade with similar permission and notice as the felon?

      Hopefully someone will be just asking questions of Lying Karoline.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      azlib

      This just shows how desperate Trump is to find something to stop his downward political spiral. Who exactly is he trying to persuade? I believe this move, just like the Presidential Walk at the White House, the huge banners on Federal Buildings with his face and the destruction of the East Wing will continue to have a negative impact on Republicans who go along with this nonsense. I do hope the Kennedy Family sues. They should have standing.​​

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Nettoyeur

      Oliver Cromwell hot King James I beheaded and installed himself as Lord Protector aka dictator. After he died, his was nooted aside, the monarchy was reinstalled, and Cromwell corpse was disinterred, beheaded, and  displayed on spikes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      I gotta admit I can’t bring myself to get too exercised about the KenCen renaming. It’s tinpot-dictator-level stupid self-aggrandizement, nobody will think more highly of him as a result, and it will easily be undone in 2029 if not sooner.  Trump and his henchpersons have done many things that will be extremely difficult to reverse. Those are the things that matter.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      @p.a.:National pledge for every Dem: when in power remove its name from every federal property it has defaced with its name.

      I’m sorry but I think we can do better than that…remove its name from everywhere it appears, period.  Remove the portraits, shred the pictures, all of it.

      And rebuild everything he defiled & destroyed, no matter the cost.  Pay for it all with HIGHLY progressive tax rates and a trebling of the IRS.

      #DisappearTrumpov

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jeffro

      The Kennedy Center was already experiencing a roughly 50% drop in ticket sales over the past year; I wonder if this will drive them down to, oh, about a 73% drop?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      FelonyGovt

      Every day he does horrible things. This one happened to hit me hard. What presumptuous, colossal gall to deface a long-time center of culture and achievement in this way.  Of course, he has already installed his ignorant, no-taste Board and dictated that the offerings of the Center be limited to boring white bread crap he likes. This change will only accelerate the loss of the Center’s subscriber base. Who would go there (or agree to perform there) now?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Jeffro: I feel terrible for the innocent musicians of the symphony and opera company. They don’t deserve to be screwed by this, but it’s happening anyway.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      does anyone know if cheap drones can carry flaming bags of poo?

      asking for a certain eventual XXXL gravesite likely to be on private property

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Steve in the ATL

      Per the somehow still legitimate Supreme Court, presidents can fire and replace anyone they want, so I’m sure that President Walz or Pritzker will replace the currently appointed pendejos with alacrity.  A bigger concern is the societal instability this power causes–who can rely on any legal or governmental principle anymore?  I’m sure our erstwhile allies learned this faster than our voters.

      From the limited perspective of a labor and employment attorney, what is even legal or illegal now?  Theoretically the law hasn’t changed, just the focus of the agencies, but in the real world it’s a massive shift.  And it will be another massive shift in three years (and if not, then the country is done).   More work for lawyers, I suppose, but that’s not comforting to the victims of discrimination or downtrodden workers.

      Any antitrust lawyers here?  I wouldn’t be surprised to see an executive order mandating the recreation of Standard Oil.

      Any consumer rights lawyers here? I assume your practice has died unless you live in a state like California.

      Anyone else bitter?  Good, I’m not alone!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      jonas

      “Highly respected board”? Lol, you mean the one you stacked with a bunch of lackeys trying to kiss Trump’s ass? The fact that this doesn’t appear to embarrass anyone involved in the slightest is the biggest disappointment. But, as we say, shamelessness is their superpower.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I kind of feel like we are taking the bait talking about this when we should be talking about the Epstein files or the economy. I feel like tfg and his cronies have a thousand of these outrage moments lined up for whenever something impacting him negatively occurs or is about to occur. I’m not saying that we normalize it but there are bigger fish to fry and I’m guessing at least 25% of the American population has no idea what the Kennedy Center is.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​ arguably unrelated, but I don’t recall ever hearing an opinion from you on the Young Fresh Fellows. Hell of a live show, and Scott McCaughey once borrowed my guitar. Some say he played it better than I did, but that is in dispute.

      Anyhoo, you may know his recent project, Minus 5, and the catchy and perhaps relevant Lies of the Living Dead, which I would love to tie to current events but I’m frankly not clear what it’s about.

      Portland jackals, you can see them live tonight at the Star Theater!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      scav

      One ongoing problem is, it’s the low-rent trivial shit that often breaks through to the low-info majority in this nation.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Scout211

      Sean Duffy’s daughter is super mad at TSA.

      One of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s daughters said she experienced an “absurdly invasive” pat-down Thursday at an airport security checkpoint and suggested her father would limit or eliminate the Transportation Security Administration if it was under his authority.

      Evita Duffy-Alfonso said on the social platform X that she nearly missed her flight after opting out of a body scan because she said she is pregnant and concerned about radiation exposure. She said she waited 15 minutes for a pat-down and that TSA agents were “rude” and “tried to pressure” her into walking through the scanner.

      “All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job,” she said.

      TSA said in a statement Friday it is aware of Duffy-Alfonso’s complaint.

      For Sean Duffy’s daughter, unconstitutional means “those icky things are meant for those other people! “

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Gretchen

      @Parfigliano: same with the contractor who tore down the East Wing. They couldn’t possibly have gotten all the proper permits or environmental requirements met, and it was a mystery what they did with the rubble. Prosecute them all to the fullest extent of the law the minute his pardon power expires/ dies with him.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      I feel like tfg and his cronies have a thousand of these outrage moments lined up for whenever something impacting him negatively occurs or is about to occur.

      I think you are quite correct. The rule of 3…pound on Epstein, the economy and Trump’s health. IMO, these are the topics the administration is trying to distract attention from, I might emphasize healthcare in the broader attack on the economy since it’s topical and very close at hand.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Dave

      @scav: This on some level it is taking the bait on the other hand things like this can break through. It’s understandable clearly ridiculous and doesn’t say anything good about the dude in a way that is relatable (that anyone anywhere needs evidence that he ain’t right at this point is absolutely insane but in the moment you have to work with the electorate you have).

      Reply
    81. 81.

      JML

      @Peke Daddy: don’t forget paving over Jackie’s Rose Garden.

      Wonder how many airports he’s going to demand be named after him…or just declare are his now?

      Malignant narcissists are the worst.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      JoyceH

      In the Great Council Hall in the Doge’s Palace in Venice, high up on the wall runs a frieze that is portraits of all the Doges, who were the elected rulers of the Republic of Venice. They’re all there but one. One painting is a painting of a black shroud and the inscription “This is the place of Marino Faliero, executed for his crimes”. And THAT, my friends, is the appropriate way to commemorate a ruler who tried to overthrow a republic.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Peke Daddy: I have a theory that Jackie snubbed him in NY some time in the 70s.  But also the Kennedys were new money who were accepted by the same old money folks who still look down on him as an outer borough real estate sleazeball.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Bupalos

      Who cares? Any performer worth anything will not be performing there. Good for Trump for making this so explicit that a sheep-from-goats sorting is made easier.

      Also, in a broader sense, one of the only positive things about this Trump era vandalism is that it’s probably going to make it clear that stuff like naming our national venue after a person is not something that we should be doing. John Kennedy was sufficiently complicated/annointed/involved in multiple instances of misogynistic manslaughter that our celebration of the arts doesn’t need to have his name on it.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jackie

      Have been busy and away from the blog. Has this been posted yet?

      Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced that she will not seek reelection to the upper chamber next year, setting up an open seat primary in the ruby red state, The Hill reports.

      The move makes her the fifth Senate Republican to head for the exits next year, joining Sens Joni Ernst (Iowa), Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

      It also means another primary could be on tap. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) is considered a top-tier option to run in her place next year in what is among the reddest states on the map.

      The primary is set for mid-August.

      No Democrat has held a Senate seat in Wyoming since 1977.

      Be kinda funny if Liz Cheney tossed her name in the mix, but that bridge is probably burned.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Bupalos

      @stinger: do you have a source on that? And compare it to the percentage that knows that New Mexico is both one of the States in the United States, and who’s populace is comprised of mostly US citizens.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Steve in the ATL

      @BlueGuitarist: query: is your guitar blue or do you play blues music?  Or are you a guitarist who overdid the colloidal silver?

      /guy who was once referred to as “the green guitarist” when I was totally not green even if my guitar was

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Bupalos

      @Ben Cisco: I’ll reword.

      Stop this incessant invocation of the kind of rules-based-order offense, that you all KNOW has completely collapsed, that collapsed years ago. It’s a kind of ongoing readership capture that only indicts those who fall for it. It’s stupid.

      Of course the Kennedy Center is now the Trump Kennedy Center, it’s an incredibly insignificant, meaningless, and obvious move of an authoritarian. It’s only power is in its almost inexplicable ability to STILL shock and awe, which purpose this publicity serves.

      There is no more national public arts. It doesn’t matter that it is being renamed because it ceased to exist and will not exist again in the same form.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: Ah, so the people are bothered by this are having the wrong reaction?   Do think that because this bothers them that they are unbothered by other things?

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kim Walker

      My sister and I really wanted to see a show at the Kennedy Center while we were in town. But we decided against it for obvious reasons and went elsewhere. Also, Trump’s hotel has chainlink fencing with sandbags across the front, so I’m hoping it went broke.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Jackie

      @BlueGuitarist:

      Elise Stefanik is suspending campaign for NY governor and not going to run for re-election to Congress

      WHOA! Per The Hill:

      Her stunning announcement came shortly after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a fellow ally of President Trump, jumped into the primary.

      “While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.”

      “However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York,” she added.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: I think they don’t understand that we’re much much further along the authoritarian path than they are willing to accept. Which serves the authoritarian purpose. I’m just trying to open a consideration of that. The “Kennedy Center” ceased to exist a long time ago. The “but how did they have the letters ready to go if they just made this decision” thing is either feigned naiveté or something more frightening.

      Do tell. Why do you think this thing with the letters on the building matters?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jackie: “I’m not gonna run because someone had the audacity to run against me, even though I woulda totally stomped him” is… well, very toddlerish and on-brand for Republicans.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Jackie

      @Princess:

      I wonder if Lynn Cheney will run again.

      Lynn won’t – she’s Darth Vader’s widow; but Liz might think about it. ;-) (I know who you meant, but I HAD to tease :-) )

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: Because it reads as you telling people not to have the emotional response they are having.  Like telling someone who is upset about a dead pet, “Why are you upset, your dog was old”.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: OK. Whatever emotional response people are having is valid.

      And also a big blaring sign that they might not know what time it is. Like seriously, what about MY highly emotional response that if a lot of people are seriously disturbed and surprised by this latest targeted vandalism that we’re all fucked? Isn’t that valid too?

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​ I agree with you and the poster supra who noted that this name change is triggering a visceral response with people far beyond its actual importance. My totally out there artist mother even interrupted her latest European sojourn to text me about it this morning.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      JoyceH

      @Kim Walker: If you’re referring to the former Trump Hotel in DC, that stopped making money once Trump was out of office and oligarchs and potentates no longer needed to pass bribes to the president by renting space in his hotel so the Trump Org gave up the lease and sold out – it’s now a Waldorf-Astoria.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      japa21

      @Bupalos:  First that is not an emotional response.  If you said you were extremely upset about how others are reacting, that would be an emotional response and, yes, it would be valid.  Instead, as is your MO, you make extreme judgements of others and deny any validity to either their opinions or feelings.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      hueyplong

      @Steve in the ATL: It could be argued that, once people seem to be coming around, the sheer number of agitating issues is more important than ranking them qualitatively. So let’s tack on the Kennedy Center.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Bupalos

      @japa21:

      First that is not an emotional response.

      Wrong. I promise you, when I looked at this I was like OH MY FUCKING GOD ARE YOU SERIOUS???! and the thought occurred in very emotional all-caps. It was highly emotional. I am triggered and freaked out that at this stage of democratic collapse, people are seriously like “oh my good look at the sacrilege, and I highly suspect they had these letters in storage!!!” when I think the point of the vandalism is explicitly the attempt to create that reaction.

      Hopefully I’ve been sufficiently emotional to be validated.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Jeffro

      @Omnes Omnibus:I have a theory that Jackie snubbed him in NY some time in the 70s.  But also the Kennedys were new money who were accepted by the same old money folks who still look down on him as an outer borough real estate sleazeball.

      that fits with him making RFK Jr his trained, psycho pet

      Reply
    126. 126.

      KrackenJack

      @scav: ​
       Now there’s a great idea. Then, once he’s gone, we can dump them all in a pile in front of Merde-a-Lardo for posterity.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Just look at that parking lot

      @Bupalos: Do tell ?  Incessant invocation ? Your point stands ? Sufficiently emotional?  Who the fuck talks like that ? Maybe your argument would come across better if you didn’t seem so..so..so..damn, forgot the word I was looking for .

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Shakti

      I feel heartily sorry for the artists and the staff who worked there; Trump gutted that entire center for… blech,

      I guess RFK Jr really hated his uncle and aunt, since he doesn’t care.  No idea why.

      Btw my normie mother yelped on seeing this on network news.

       

      @Jeffro: By snubbed, he tried to hit it circa 1975ish  and Jackie wasn’t interested. Yes she’s 16 years older.  She’s old money, a wealthy widow and actually rich compared to the other women he dated.  And she’s Jackie.

      I can’t imagine Jackie would give Trump’s incredibly tacky non preservationist, deadbeat ass the time of day.

      In addition to her work as an editor, Onassis participated in cultural and architectural preservation. In the 1970s, she led a historic preservation campaign to save Grand Central Terminal from demolition and renovate the structure in Manhattan.[186

       

      Grand Central Terminal

      In 1975, Donald Trump bought the Commodore Hotel to the east of the terminal for $10 million and then worked out a deal with Jay Pritzker to transform it into one of the first Grand Hyatt hotels.[314] Grand Central Terminal was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and declared a National Historic Landmark in the following year

      I seem to remember Trump or his father promised to keep some historical elements of some building they bought intact and then whoops demolished it?

      Bonwit Teller, Forbes (archive), Bonwit Teller Wikipedia

       

       

      Over time, the 15-foot tall (4.6 m) limestone relief panels, depicting nearly nude women dancing, at the top of the Fifth Avenue facade, became a “Bonwit Teller signature”.[1] Donald Trump, who purchased the building thanks to Genesco’s CEO John L. Hanigan,[3] wanted to begin demolition in 1980. Trump “promised the limestone reliefs” to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. When they were “jackhammered” “to bits”, the act was condemned.[4] Trump said that his company had obtained three independent appraisals of the sculptures, which had found them to be “without artistic merit”.[5] An official at the Metropolitan Museum of Art disputed the statement, stating: “Can you imagine the museum accepting them if they were not of artistic merit? Architectural sculpture of this quality is rare and would have made definite sense in our collection.”[5]

       

       

       

      In his first term Trump kept trying to say his current wife was the current Jackie O.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Steve in the ATL: and patent law tends to swing back and forth from one extreme to another in terms of deciding where the limits of non-judicial patentabilty are (software patents and biotech patents have massive issues with this).  I’m somewhat relieved that the Supreme Court rarely takes patent cases, but the Federal Circuit manages to screw up patent law quite sufficiently on its own.  It’s one of the very few instances where I agree with Eugene Quinn over at IP Watchdog. Although in my arrogant opinion half of the problem comes from the boys examining software patents who couldn’t write a proper restriction between method and apparatus if you held them to it at gunpoint.

      and I am also really irritated with some of the district courts decisions about copyright infringement and AI.  Under the plain reading of the law, any copying/reproduction to use as training data without the consent of the copyright owner is infringement.  Napster went down for a hell of a lot less infringement than OpenAI, Anthropic, etc. commit on an hourly basis.  (This is why Shira Perlmutter the head of the US Copyright Office was fired in my opinion, because she wouldn’t bow down to the techbros).

      I am having to cheer on Disney as they start suing the AI companies (although I personally would have advised them against the deal with OpenAI as the users are creating all sorts of derivative works that are going to tarnish the Disney image, copyrights, and trademarks, see Ars Technica and Futurism)

      Reply

