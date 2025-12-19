Yesterday, Stipple Lips announced that the Trump-stacked Kennedy Center board “just voted unanimously” to rename the center after their cloven-hooved patron:

Piggy professed to be “surprised” and “honored” yesterday when asked about it.

But the very next day, today, there’s a work crew behind a tarp installing the giant metal letters on the building?

Breaking News: Workers began adding President Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, despite no action by Congress to legally rename it. This sparked outrage among the Kennedy family, since it was built to be a living memorial to the 35th president. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) December 19, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Does the Kennedy Center have a building facade alteration crew and equipment on retainer, so they don’t need to arrange that kind of work in advance? Is there a government warehouse that stocks metal letters in all sizes and fonts so buildings can be updated within 24 hours? Come on.

