Joelle has finally emerged from her anesthesia induced stupor and is feeling and moving better and mentally the fog is gone- I can see Joelle when I look in her eyes and not someone who looks like they are having a really bad acid trip. So we are really through the worst of things- I’m considering the shot of dilaudid a couple hours before discharge as the eye of the hurricane and the eyewall around 11pm the night of discharge, and it will be stormy for another week or two and then start to get clearer and clearer every day.

Let’s skip to the big news- the powerball is up to 1.5 billion- and since everyone here is a normal person and not an obscenely rich billionaire (and by chance if you are fucking send me a million dollars you stingy fuck), it’s really hard to comprehend how much 650 (the cash payout) million dollars is. It’s just crazy. If you made 80k a year for fifty years, your maximum lifetime earnings would be only 4 million. And I know you all can do simple math, but It’s the contextualization of how fucking much that is. For me, when I am in a crowded stadium, 100k people feels like all the people in the world. There’s 8 or 9 billion people now. It’s just an obscene amount of money.

I mean, you have no idea the seize of a cat rescue operation you could run with that. You could have a couple hundred cats, 50 staff of vet techs, vets, groundskeepers, arborists, cooks, cleaning facility, every day, for fucking ever. It’s bonkers what you could do with that money. Which is why I say we need to tax billionaires into non-existence, and fuck Elon Musk, and fuck all these guys with all this fucking money doing evil shit with it. No one needs that kind of money. Which is why I bought a ticket.

***

Speaking of evil billionaires, this motherfucker:

President Trump’s name was affixed to the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday morning, transforming what was constructed as a living memorial to the slain 35th president into another Trump-branded property in the capital. The face of the building now reads: “THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.”

This makes my blood boil for two reasons. First, the obvious- this presumptious wannabe dictator and his limp prick supplicants in the Republican party just shitting all over everything that is great in this country. The second reason this pisses me off is because this motherfucker is causing so much human misery and suffering, attacking lgbtq+, launching racial pogroms, starving people overseas for shits and giggles, firing every woman and minority they can find in government, on and on and on, but reliably, if you want to get me soooo fucking mad I start to feel dizzy and have to do breathing exercises and put on my terry cloth cabana shirts aka thundershirt, just fucking mention the Rose Garden or the demolished Wing or now the fucking Kennedy Center. Maybe it’s because I expected all the racial and misogynistic stuff but didn’t fully fathom just how fucking gauche and tacky and tiny these fucking people are.

Just fucking die already.

***

I’m not going to talk about the Epstein Files because honestly, I am not in the right headspace to read the documents yet, so I will save that for later. For now, I have to take a cheese pizza out of the oven (we are eating basic shit- she had mac and cheese yesterday, cheese pizza tonight, bagels with cream cheese, etc.). Tomorrow we will try some flavor and spice and see if her tummy can handle it. Anesthesia and surgery just beats you up no matter what age, but it doesn’t get easier as you age.

Be good to yourselves. Have some ice cream.