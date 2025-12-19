Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Joelle has finally emerged from her anesthesia induced stupor and is feeling and moving better and mentally the fog is gone- I can see Joelle when I look in her eyes and not someone who looks like they are having a really bad acid trip. So we are really through the worst of things- I’m considering the shot of dilaudid a couple hours before discharge as the eye of the hurricane and the eyewall around 11pm the night of discharge, and it will be stormy for another week or two and then start to get clearer and clearer every day.

Let’s skip to the big news- the powerball is up to 1.5 billion- and since everyone here is a normal person and not an obscenely rich billionaire (and by chance if you are fucking send me a million dollars you stingy fuck), it’s really hard to comprehend how much 650 (the cash payout) million dollars is. It’s just crazy. If you made 80k a year for fifty years, your maximum lifetime earnings would be only 4 million. And I know you all can do simple math, but It’s the contextualization of how fucking much that is. For me, when I am in a crowded stadium, 100k people feels like all the people in the world. There’s 8 or 9 billion people now. It’s just an obscene amount of money.

I mean, you have no idea the seize of a cat rescue operation you could run with that. You could have a couple hundred cats, 50 staff of vet techs, vets, groundskeepers, arborists, cooks, cleaning facility, every day, for fucking ever. It’s bonkers what you could do with that money. Which is why I say we need to tax billionaires into non-existence, and fuck Elon Musk, and fuck all these guys with all this fucking money doing evil shit with it. No one needs that kind of money. Which is why I bought a ticket.

***

Friday Night Open Thread 52

Speaking of evil billionaires, this motherfucker:

President Trump’s name was affixed to the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday morning, transforming what was constructed as a living memorial to the slain 35th president into another Trump-branded property in the capital.

The face of the building now reads: “THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS.”

This makes my blood boil for two reasons. First, the obvious- this presumptious wannabe dictator and his limp prick supplicants in the Republican party just shitting all over everything that is great in this country. The second reason this pisses me off is because this motherfucker is causing so much human misery and suffering, attacking lgbtq+, launching racial pogroms, starving people overseas for shits and giggles, firing every woman and minority they can find in government, on and on and on, but reliably, if you want to get me soooo fucking mad I start to feel dizzy and have to do breathing exercises and put on my terry cloth cabana shirts aka thundershirt, just fucking mention the Rose Garden or the demolished Wing or now the fucking Kennedy Center. Maybe it’s because I expected all the racial and misogynistic stuff but didn’t fully fathom just how fucking gauche and tacky and tiny these fucking people are.

Just fucking die already.

***

I’m not going to talk about the Epstein Files because honestly, I am not in the right headspace to read the documents yet, so I will save that for later. For now, I have to take a cheese pizza out of the oven (we are eating basic shit- she had mac and cheese yesterday, cheese pizza tonight, bagels with cream cheese, etc.). Tomorrow we will try some flavor and spice and see if her tummy can handle it. Anesthesia and surgery just beats you up no matter what age, but it doesn’t get easier as you age.

Be good to yourselves. Have some ice cream.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m not going to talk about the Epstein Files because honestly, I am not in the right headspace to read the documents yet

      C’mon, man. It’s like 5 words.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Eyeroller

      In earlier threads (not just today, about the Kennedy Center, but about the East Wing and such) it has been pointed out that this crap is the sort of thing that can break through to the lower-information public. The symbolism gets their attention and they start to notice other things.  There’s some evidence that his destruction of the Rose Garden and especially the East Wing did have an effect on how the public views him, making them perhaps more receptive to zeroing in on the lies about the economy and well, everything.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      I mean, you have no idea the seize of a cat rescue operation you could run with that.

      You could open your own – you wouldn’t have to seize someone else’s.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Speaking of pissy little bitches in charge, the other one.

      Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there will be no more wars after Ukraine, if Russia is treated with respect – and dismissed claims that Moscow is planning to attack European countries as “nonsense”. 

      In a televised event lasting almost four and a half hours, he was asked by the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg whether there would be new “special military operations” – Putin’s term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

      “There won’t be any operations if you treat us with respect, if you respect our interests just as we’ve always tried to respect yours,” he asserted.Earlier this month, Putin said Russia was not planning to go to war with Europe, but was ready “right now” if Europeans wanted to.

      Answering a question from the BBC Russia editor on Friday, Putin also added the condition that there would be no further Russian invasions “if you don’t cheat us like you cheated us with Nato’s eastward expansion”.

      What could spice up his schtick is nervously adjusting his tie while intoning “I don’t get no respect, lemme tell ya, none at all. I asked my wife what she wanted for her birthday and she said ‘a divorce and champagne.’ Champagne? Do I look like I have champagne money?”​​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all!

      Made the mistake of running into town to pick up beer and some cortisone spray for Summer’s “hot spot” she keeps worrying on her right front ankle.

      Stupid decision.  Traffic on Hwy 49 here in Gulfport was horrible.

      Anyway, I drop $48 every few weeks for the max # of draw on a single set of numbers on Powerball. The most I’ve ever got was $4.

      Still, should the Biskits hit the big time, one of the things I’m gonna do (after paying off the house, the car, donating to charitable organizations) is royally fuck with MS politics.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
      I tell ya, people are quick to judge Whiskey Pete, who sounds very even keel and professional all the time.

      In a post on X late on Friday, Hegseth wrote: “This is not the beginning of a war – it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.

      “If you target Americans – anywhere in the world – you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.

      “Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue,” the US defence secretary added.

      Make my killing ruthless, Ruth.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NeenerNeener

      I know at least 5 people who don’t give a furry rat’s patoot about any atrocities St. Upid commits, including child molesting. He’s a Republican, so it’s all fake news. The former friend that I blocked on social media and cell service finally noticed that her phone calls don’t go through and I’ve disappeared from her Facebook friends. She sent me a snail mail note asking if my accounts have been hacked because she saw Occupy Dems posts that I’d shared on FB. I unblocked her phone number briefly to text her a note that I’ve never been a Republican and I was surprised that after 50 years she hadn’t realized that. Then I told her for the sake of my blood pressure I can’t talk to her and promptly blocked her number before I could end the message by calling her a Nazi bitch. I don’t know that there’s any way to ever repair that relationship.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      John Cole

      @NeenerNeener:

      I don’t know that there’s any way to ever repair that relationship.

      I personally can’t think of any reason to. If she comes around to the light it’s her job to repair it with you. Otherwise, she can stay all the way fucked off, were it me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      Glad to hear Joelle is doing well!

      We all have issues as we age. And when I say age to me that’s anything over 55. And yes I am a fair bit older than that. I’ve lived over 3/4 of a century, all my family is gone – I was the youngest, and I retired well into my 7th decade. Now it’s just trying to see how far I can get. I’d like to get to over 100, just for the  hell of it, and if you have a headstone it should have 3 digits from birth to permeant rest. Many don’t but one never knows. Besides I really, really, really want to see shitforbrains in a box. I want to be far away from said box but I want a picture, just to make sure….. Now I rarely get my wishes met but still. Yes he’s not a lot older than I am but he’s far and away a lot closer than my checkups say I am. And under a self inflicted pressure cooker.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NutmegAgain

      Sending best healing wishes to Joelle. I’ve had some ortho surgery myself, and recovery is no fun. Anyhow, a healthy New Year to both of you!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NobodySpecial

      I don’t buy miracle tickets anymore, but I always thought the most effective use of the money was shown to me by Stephen Colbert years ago. The episode where he bought medical debt for pennies on the dollar (spent, I think, 50k on it?) and tore it up on set always stuck with me.

      How much medical debt could you get forgiven for Americans with a few hundred million to spend? I don’t have kids, so I don’t have any reason to keep the wealth generationally. Being poor for my entire life while not having much of a consumerist mindset hasn’t filled me with a desire for a private garage full of cars or summer houses on four continents, so outside of a couple of vanity projects, I really don’t have a reason to not just give it away.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      Trojan horse moment’: anti-rights groups seize chance to fill void left by US aid cuts

      Ultra-conservative Christian organisations look to reshape global health landscape as new aid agreements open door to demands restricting family planning services

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Shakti

      @Eyeroller: Yes. I think he’s envious of the legacy these other presidents seem to have. If he admires them, he would like to graft himself on that while destroying it as an unconscious side result and making it his own.  If he hates the president, he just tries to destroy that legacy outright if it’s the last thing he does.

       

      In an earlier thread to  @Jeffro: about why Trump goes after the East Wing, the Rose Garden, the Kennedy Center:

      Jackie Kennedy was in New York City in 1975 ish working  for two different publishers. She was active in preservation efforts for Grand Central Terminal. DJT otoh, bought properties near the Terminal like the Commodore Hotel and did things like buy the Bonwit Teller building, promise to try to remove Art Deco friezes worth 845,000 in today’s money and then just carelessly demolish it b/c he didn’t want to spend the money and hated the statues.

      It’s not impossible that DJT would try to hit on this wealthy old money widow b/c she’s…Jackie. And that Jackie would never give that guy the time of day.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Word is that the wealth of the second richest guy is closer to us than it is to Elon (or however you want to word it). That’s fucking obscene and that obscenity wants to get even more obscene. All that money in so few hands, doing nothing but distorting reality, wrecking economies and chasing more money so that we all end up with less.

      It’s to the point that you know without a doubt that Wall St. is a reflection of how the wealthy feel the economy is doing. Notice that no matter how fucked our economy is getting for us that the markets are up for them?

      I do…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nukular Biskits

      O.M.F.G.

      From Bluesky (I don’t have a gift link):

      bsky.app/profile/washingtonpost.com/post/3maerapkkun24

      Breaking news: The Trump administration plans to shift the federal government away from directly recommending most vaccines for children and suggest parents consult with doctors to make their own vaccine choices.

      ETA:  Strange how Trump Admin officials want parents to make all medical decisions about their children … except when they don’t (as in the case of transgendered kids).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MagdaInBlack

      @mrmoshpotato: @Shakti: Covet: to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others

      as I recall, there’s something in those 10 commandments about that

      ( I know, I know, as if that matters)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ruckus

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Don’t degrade bitches like that.

      dump is a prissy little POS who always has to be right but never is.

      He just will never admit it, because even one word in that direction would bring him down to the bottom of the pile. And I ain’t saying what that pile is made of, but no one actually likes the smell.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @NobodySpecial:

      Undue Medical Debt has a ticker running indicating they’ve canceled $24.4B in medical debt for 15.21M people via a roughly 100:1 multiplier.

      Not bad.

      And yet another illustration that there are big systemic problems that need to be addressed now.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      @Nukular Biskits:

      I thought it (it being shitforbrains) said bring me a big knife, I’m going to chop off my toes to show them how tough I am. He’s not smart enough to tell anyone how smart he is.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gin & Tonic

      Just got power back, it’s been out since before noon today (very windy and rainy here all day.) Earlier in the day the outage map was showing over 21,000 customers out, they’ve been working that number down all day.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      brendancalling

      We have a pool going at work. If we win, my cut is more money than I need for the rest of my life, so a lot of it will go to causes I support and paying the debt accumulated debt of some close friends and relative.

      That’s if we win, and we likely won’t.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jackie

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Strange how Trump Admin officials want parents to make all medical decisions about their children … except when they don’t (as in the case of transgendered kids).

      Thankfully MOST parents follow their pediatrician’s advice. And, the vast majority advise childhood vaccinations. The antivaccers most likely don’t have pediatricians – other than when a trip to the ER forces them to interact with them.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Sister Golden Bear

      It me. It absolutely me.

      All the anti-trans stuff this week (really, this whole year and the past several leading up to it — but especially this week) has taken a real toll on me.
      I feel so sad, scared, and angry. I feel like I don’t belong in this world, and that really sucks.

      — Parker Molloy (@parkermolloy.com) December 19, 2025 at 7:15 AM

      And after seeing Democrats failing to show up to vote against—which would have blocked the two (yes there was a second one this week) House bills banning trans youth healthcare—let alone crossing the aisle to vote for the monstrosities, Trans people be like: Nobody trusts anybody now, and we’re all very tired.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jackie

      @J.:

      Say goodbye and good riddance to Elise Stefanik.

      Her name has yet to be mentioned on MSNOW. LOL, she either purposely made her announcement in the midst of EPSTEIN files, or maybe thought she was more newsworthy. WRONG!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JoyceH

      What Trump doesn’t seem to get is that the Kennedy Center is the JFK MEMORIAL. So he was involved in getting the center fixed up. Big whoop. (Is that even true, BTW?) In 2014, work wrapped up on a massive three year repair and renovate project at the Washington Monument – so we rename it the Barack Obama Washington Monument, right?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      @HinTN:

      “Don’t let it hit ya where the good lord split ya.”

      One of my Okie dad’s favorite sayings! His family left OK when he was a youngster, but they took a lot of southern expressions West with them :-)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Karen Gail

      The Kennedy Center is a memorial to an assassinated President; is First Felon foreshadowing? or foreseeing what is about to happen?

      Inquiring minds want to know; is lethal kinetic strike in his future?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jackie

      @Karen Gail:

      The Kennedy Center is a memorial to an assassinated President; is First Felon foreshadowing?

      Don’t forget his menstrual pad ear bandage… FFOTUS feels a kinship to JFK. Almost assassinated vs assassinated is equality in his head.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Trivia Man:

      One of the things I contemplate when I do my morning walks is all the things I could change (even if incrementally) here in MS by pouring money into progressive candidates all up and and down the ballot here in MS.

      And there wouldn’t be a damned thing Republicans could do about it.

      I’d also consider engaging in some serious ratfvcking.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      bluefoot

      @Nukular Biskits:

      ETA: Strange how Trump Admin officials want parents to make all medical decisions about their children … except when they don’t (as in the case of transgendered kids).

      …or are pregnant.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      bluefoot

      With a billion dollars maybe I could buy a couple Supreme Court justices? That would be one way to make a positive impact.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      BigJimSlade

      Ok, hear me out. When fuckface is gone and when he good people running the Kennedy center again, of course first we give it back its original name, but then in the bathrooms have multi-colored tile… a rainbow going across the wall. And in the last stall, at the end of the rainbow, there’s a pot of gold. A gold-colored crapper. That’s how we’ll memorialize this/him.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Shakti

       

      @Nukular Biskits:   Here you go complete link:

       

      washingtonpost.com/health/2025/12/19/childhood-vaccine-schedule-denmark-revisions/  here: (archive link no paywall)

      The Trump administration plans to shift the federal government away from directly recommending most vaccines for children and suggest they receive fewer shots to more closely align with Denmark’s immunization model, according to two people familiar with the matter….

      The current U.S. schedule calls for vaccinations to protect against 18 infectious diseases, including covid-19, according to a Food and Drug Administration presentation in December, compared with calls for vaccinations to protect against 10 infectious diseases in Denmark. Denmark does not recommend vaccinating children for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and chicken pox, among other common pathogens.

      I got one of the worst cases of chicken pox  you can get without Reyes syndrome.  A vaccine was not available.  I wouldn’t wish that on a child if I could prevent it.

      Public health experts say comparisons to Denmark are misleading, noting the countries differ sharply in population, health systems and disease burden. They argue what works in Denmark’s small, universal health care system does not easily translate to the far larger and more diverse U.S. population with uneven access to quality care….

      The Denmark schedule does not include seasonal respiratory vaccines, such as RSV, the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S., or influenza for children. During last year’s flu season, the CDC reported 280 pediatric influenza-associated deaths, the highest number since the 2009-10 swine H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

      Denmark also does not recommend vaccinating against hepatitis B for all infants, as well as hepatitis A and rotavirus for any infants and children….

      Food borne acute viral hepatitis, hepatitis A, will fuck you up for weeks, for months.  I have personal experience with seeing my mother suffer from this after she came back from a trip.  Jaundiced as hell, she had no energy to even leave bed. My brother and I got emergency hep A vaccines. We all ate off paper plates for months.  The Chi-Chi’s outbreak from green onions was local to me.  Playing roulette with that for a baby?

      Denmark has universal prenatal care and strong social services. Virtually every pregnant woman in Denmark receives consistent medical attention and testing for serious diseases that can be passed to their babies throughout their pregnancy, including hepatitis B,Tom Frieden, a former CDC director, recently wrote.

      About 1 in 4 pregnant patients in the U.S. deliver babies without adequate prenatal care, according to a report by the March of Dimes….

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jackie

      @SpaceUnit:

      Almost assassinated my ass.

      Shittiest stage play ever.

      100% agree. If it wasn’t for that kid getting shot and killed, I’d think it was staged. It still might have been – but the supposed assassin-to-be was left out of how it was meant to end, if so.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trollhattan:

      “If you target Americans – anywhere in the world – you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.

      In other news, Trump targets Americans.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Another Scott

      @SpaceUnit@Jackie:

      Dunno.

      Independent Review Panel Final Report (52 page PDF, released 10/24/2024) –

      The panel was:

      Mark Filip
      David Mitchell
      Janet Napolitano
      Frances Fragos Townsend

      8 shots were fired by Crooks.

      1 audience member killed, 10 people were injured – “this figure includes two rallygoers, seven local law enforcement personnel who were injured either from the shooting or their actions during the initial response, and a Secret Service agent who was impacted by shrapnel.”

      The report doesn’t say anything about the nature of 47’s injury, but it seems clear to me that it was a serious assassination attempt.

      Appendix A, PDF page 39, gives a chronology of the events at the Butler Farm Show location.

      YMMV.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Scout211

      LOS ANGELES NBC — Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and his medication was changed or adjusted at some point before the killings of his parents, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the case.

      A sealed medical order was signed Friday by the judge overseeing the case’s initial stages. Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents, renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

      That sealed order may have to deal with Reiner’s mental health condition and treatment. The sources declined to discuss the contents of the order.

      Reiner was being treated for a serious psychiatric disorder at the time of his parents’ murder, the three sources said.

      He was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and was treated with medication, the sources said. It’s not clear when his medication was changed.

      So tragic. :-(

      Reply
    86. 86.

      SpaceUnit

      @Another Scott:

      Sorry, but nothing about that event made any sense.  And Crooks was a disposable stooge.

      How the fuck did he get anywhere near there with a rifle?

      How did he get on top of the roof?

      How did the Secret Service not check the most obvious assassination place?

      How did they not respond after numerous people informed law enforcement that there was an armed individual of the roof of that building?

      Why was the SS so slow to respond after shots were fired?

      Why would they allow trump to stand up on stage while the attack was ongoing?

      Why would they allow him to pose there, pump his fist and make a speech?

      Why would a 20 year old doofus have encrypted communications on his devices that neither the FBI nor anyone else could crack?

      And it was all swept under the rug in a week – except for trump doing photo opts with an oversized bandage on his ear.

      Christ, we’ve become the most gullible society on the planet.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Gretchen

      @Shakti: Yes, i like the theory that he tried to hit on Jackie Kennedy and got shut down. After all, he actually thought he had a chance with Princess Diana!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Jackie

      Did FFOTUS have an event in NC or SC tonight? I’m PT, and haven’t heard or read a word about an event. Did he cancel?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Gretchen

      @Ruckus: One thing I appreciate as I age is the  team of young women whose day job is to keep my old body running. The physical therapists who went to work to keep my stiff sore knees operating, the arthritic shoulder from waking me up at night, the Achilles tendon repair working to make walking painless again. The yoga instructor and the young lady who decided to teach Pilates for Longevity (they didn’t think Pilates for Old People was an easy sell). The massage therapist who unkinks the bad shoulder when it freezes up. I’m very grateful to all of them for choosing to spend their careers this way.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Karen Gail

      @SpaceUnit:

      We aren’t supposed to ask intelligent questions; none of what happened made or makes any sense. I still remember when there was a sound like a gun shot when First Felon was speaking. He ducked, then hid and was hustled off stage. The whole thing in Butler was a combination of screwups and staging,

      I am not sure we really want to know the depths at which people were willing to go to get First Felon elected. What might be a real problem is just how corrupt the secret service might have become; what happens when those who are supposed to do the guarding can’t be trusted to do that? Wasn’t it Pence who didn’t trust his secret service detail?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      mapanghimagsik

      Watched Wake Up Dead Man for the third time tonight with the other half. They enjoyed it, and I saw things I’d missed the other two times. I honestly could watch it again.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Gretchen

      @Baud: Another person in charge with absolutely no medical credentials. This is the thread that runs through a lot of this: gender issues, abortion and birth control, vaccine policy, and more. Lawyers and politicians whose last encounter with science class was 10th grade biology think they should be able to overrule doctors and even charge them criminally for using best medical practices  rather their ignorant, uniformed opinions to treat patients. They’ll smugly say there’s no “vaccine class” in med school. They totally miss that the doctor they’re dissing spent 4 years studying for a biology degree, including whole classes on immunology, genetics, endocrinology, anatomy, physiology and microbiology, then 4 years of med school, 4-6 years of residency, a year or two of fellowship, and continuing medical education. These idiots think they know more. It’s infuriating.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Another Scott@SpaceUnit: I’m with SpaceUnit on this one.  Nothing that happened was made sense, from the BS response of the SS that was nothing like their protocol to the rapid memory holing of the event as if no wanted any questions asked about it.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      SpaceUnit

      @Karen Gail:

      We can’t trust anything at this point.  I’m not someone who by nature dwells in conspiracy theories, but we are currently down a rabbit hole.

      And today with the Epstein Files . . .  page after page completely blacked out.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      RaflW

      @J.: I’m almost more interested in what got into the head of Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. She’s in year six of her first term as the Jr. Senator there, and she announced today that she doesn’t want a second term.

      Maybe there’s something private going on, but my first guess is not that she’d lose, but that she knows that after the mid-terms, it’s going to be a real slog for Republicans. I don’t think most of them are having much fun even now (oh, boo hoo! of course – do yer f’ing jobs!) but once the House flips and it is non-stop investigating committees, bills meant to smoke out back-benchers like her, etc, yeah she should go home.

      I don’t think Wyoming will suddenly swing blue, but they can do better than Lummis, I’m sure.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      RaflW

      @planetjanet: To follow the lead of the people who renamed it, please let’s all respect their work. It is:

      The Trump The Kennedy Center

      They did not remove the “The” at the start of line two. Endless, endless incompetence!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Jackie: I took a look,and it is about Melania’s underwear. I had assumed someone asked him the Bill Clinton “boxers or briefs” question and he answered “It Depends.”

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Jackie

      @Jackie: OMG! FFOTUS went completely off the rails. It’ll be interesting to see how Faux explains this:

      President Donald Trump once again dove into familiar grievances during a rally-style speech on Friday in which he relitigated the 2020 election – and complained at length about the FBI search of Mar-A-Largo, including what he said happened to First Lady Melania Trump’s underwear drawer.

      As he has repeatedly done, Trump returned to his false, five-year-old claims that the 2020 election was “rigged,” telling the crowd that Americans went to bed believing he had won, only to wake up to a different result. He again suggested the outcome was fraudulent, adding: “By the way, you have not heard the last of that.”

      Trump then pivoted to the 2022 FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago beach resort, framing it as a personal and political attack. He told the audience he was not home when agents arrived to conduct “a raid of a popular president, a former president,” before launching into an unusual digression about his wife.

      *snip*

      “Her undergarments – always nice, sometimes referred to as panties – are folded perfect, wrapped. They’re like, so perfect. I think that she steams them, makes sure they’re just sitting.”

      According to the president, that order was disrupted during the search. “She opened the drawers, and it was not that way,” he said. “They were a mess. It was all over the place.”

      *snip*

      As Trump’s speech passed the one-hour mark, people in the crowd began to walk out, The New York Times reported Friday. Some rallygoers on stage behind the MAGA leader could also be seen on a live feed leaving the stage as Trump continued to speak for nearly 90 minutes.

      “If I didn’t get elected, our country would be ruined; we would’ve not have had a country,” he told the crowd. “I’m not bragging about myself; I’m saying we would not have had a country. And now we have the greatest country in the world. I’m telling you – we’re the hottest.”

      —RawStory

      He is insane. Even his MAGA diehards have to have trouble defending his sanity.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Ruckus

      @Shakti:

      I’m an old. Not an OLD, but still haven’t been young for a long, long, long time.

      Born before polio vaccine, hell, in school before the polio vaccine. Have had 2 friends with polio. One a girl in my class 1-12 grade. She walked into our 50th reunion without crutches, the first time anyone there had seen her without them. The other is a woman my age who lives in my apartment complex. One leg is about 6 inches shorter and has about zero muscle. She’s lived in a wheel chair for most of her life. Polio is not the only disease that a lot of people could get that would effect their lives, and most of the kids in my class and even after had many diseases that vaccines have done wonders for since. I knew people that died of polio.

      What we have in modern medicine is, if you are old enough, still rather amazingly. And some of this applies to our pets, like cats and dogs.

      My entire point is that the world has changed rather significantly and often rather amazing and delightful.

      And yet here we are, again with shitforbrains and all his insane stupidity about every damn thing, amazingly worse than the first time. What in the hell is this world coming to?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Jackie: Thanks. This is off the rails. At this point I’m thinking that he’s a distraction and that the Steve Millers are running the circus. And I find that more frightening than Trump.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      NotMax

      When does the signage change to THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION or THE DONALD J. TRUMP STATE OF FLORIDA?

      Reply
    114. 114.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      For a bunch of white supremacists, who live with a perpetual fear of a black planet, they are doing everything in their power to make sure sub-Saharan Africa’s birth rates remain the highest in the world.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      WTFGhost

      @John Cole: Yeah, its just like with addicts. Until an addict is ready to see the cost of their addiction, you can’t explain it to them. Once they realize it, you might want to open up channels, but it’s better to wait for them to reach out.

      One of the problems is, a lot of people know they’ve done something wrong, and they’re desperate not to have to admit responsibility for it. I see this a lot.

      See, let’s say I have an emotional reaction that people consider too something to be normal. Too angry, too aggressive, too wild, too frightening, too uncontrolled.

      People then defend their reaction, by trashing me. Because unless I was the bad guy, they were the bad guy. But I don’t consider a person a bad guy for having a bad reaction.

      I consider them a bad guy when they start trashing me, rather than acknowledging, e.g., “you really startled me.”

      Then I can say “Yeah, it’s startling, I know, I’m sorry it happened, but it’s part of living with my condition. Now, you can notice I’m careful not to direct anything toward anyone, okay? But yeah, people aren’t used to seeing such a big emotional display, it takes getting used to.”

      It’s the people who don’t want to have the conversation that I occasionally hate. Just like I hate people trashing Joe Biden’s fitness for duty, from what they saw on TV. They know it’s indefensible; they know they don’t know enough about his medical condition, they know they don’t know someone who worked with him, they know they don’t know someone who worked with someone who worked with him.

      They know they don’t have any insight into Joe Biden’s medical condition, but they’ll still call him a gimp (and scream bloody murder that I dare use a word they circumlocutiously avoid), to the point that some even decree that they should be able to state an uninformed, baseless, opinion about a man’s medical condition without anyone being nasty about it. “Don’t you tell me he’s not (a gimp, but not spoken so plainly) BECAUSE I SAW HIM ON TV!!!”

      Pfah.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      WTFGhost

      @Another Scott: What that doesn’t close the door on, are the rumors that he bladed his own ear to get a FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT out of it. If he’d been uninjured, he couldn’t have made nearly as much of a spectacle out of it.

      But I see there are some folks with questions that are a bit more “out there” than “did he blade his own ear for the spectacle?”

       

      @Karen Gail: Mike Pence feared his SS detail would take him away from the Senate, so the Senate ML could take over his role, and falsely declare Trump the winner. While he didn’t trust his detail to follow his instructions, it wasn’t that he feared they wouldn’t protect him.

      It’s that he feared they’d help implement Trump’s election reversal plan.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Another Scott

      @WTFGhost: Meh.  Rumors are easy. ;-)

      3:10 C-Span video.

      His biggest concern as they were moving him off the stage was his shoes (1:04, with subtitles). There are other views where one can see the giant lifts flying out of his shoes when they’re thrown off the stage. Made him sad.

      Doesn’t seem likely to me that he would have the ability to cut himself with all those agents on top of him (especially given his well-reported blood phobia).

      Human events are messy, really messy. Ever been in, or witnessed a bad traffic accident? Things move really fast and in illogical ways. :-( Nothing is ever as neat and packaged as the conspiracy theories describe.

      We’ve known about problems with the Secret Service for decades.

      But, whatever happened, happened.

      My $0.02.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply

