To all marveling at photos of NYT columnist David Brooks dining with Jeffrey Epstein, 2 years after Epstein finished his sentence for procuring a child for prostitution, here's what it was: the 2011 "Edge Billionaire's Dinner". Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were there too. 1/

www.edge.org/event/the-ed… [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM

CapitolHunters (followed by e.w. niedermeyer & Jane Mayer, among others) breaks out the thumbtacks & string:

The Edge founder John Brockman was lauded for his "discerning taste in the choice of participants." Funny how the photos they posted – the same as in the Epstein files -include so many luminaries but conveniently leave out convicted felon and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 2/

www.edge.org [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM

The NYT imperiously declined to provide details, just declaring their op-ed columnists must of course attend dinners with "noted and important business leaders". But it's not hard to find. The Silicon Valley pantheon was there: Musk, Bezos, Brin, Mayer, Wojcicki, Mundie & Myhrvold of Microsoft… 3/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:54 PM

Ironically the NYT provided one tremendous service: they confirmed that Epstein was there too; The Edge hid him from the photos. But BuzzFeed reported in 2019 that Epstein funded Brockman's events and used them to gain entry to the "intellectual boys' club". Guess David Brooks was a member too. 4/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM





Now let's ask Brockman: how many other dinners did Epstein attend? BuzzFeed found his and Ghislaine Maxwell's associate Sarah Kellen at the 2002 and 2003 dinners; Brockman then removed the photos. Brockman, who was in Epstein's "Black Book" and dined at Epstein's mansion, has something to hide. 5/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM

ah, more props to BuzzFeed: they did figure out Epstein was at the 2011 dinner after his conviction, plus at least 3 dinners beforehand. They even reported that Brooks was there! So six years ago, NYT should have known Brooks was socializing with Epstein. For shame. (h/t @dreadfulpenny.bsky.social) [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:28 PM

The sharp-eyed BuzzFeed reporters even found Jeffrey Epstein in the background of one of the photos. Brockman tried to keep Epstein out of photos, but he missed this one. All of the Silicon Valley luminaries at this event were knowingly, willingly, dining with a convicted child sex trafficker. 7/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:50 PM

A month ago, the NYT let Brooks write an op-ed telling people to move on from Epstein, dismissing claims Epstein ran a "sex-abuse ring", and defending his pals: "I know a thing or two about the American elite..but the phrase 'the Epstein class' is inaccurate, unfair and irresponsible." Guess not. 8/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Continued at the link. Of course, none of this means that David Brooks, or NYTimes publisher ‘Punch’ Sulzberger, or Noam Chomsky, were actually interested in raping teenagers. They just chose to enjoy themselves as part of the‘intellectual boys’ club’ sponsored by a man who had been convicted of raping & pimping teenagers… and who used those victims as bait.