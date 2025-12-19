To all marveling at photos of NYT columnist David Brooks dining with Jeffrey Epstein, 2 years after Epstein finished his sentence for procuring a child for prostitution, here's what it was: the 2011 "Edge Billionaire's Dinner". Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were there too. 1/
www.edge.org/event/the-ed…
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM
CapitolHunters (followed by e.w. niedermeyer & Jane Mayer, among others) breaks out the thumbtacks & string:
The Edge founder John Brockman was lauded for his "discerning taste in the choice of participants." Funny how the photos they posted – the same as in the Epstein files -include so many luminaries but conveniently leave out convicted felon and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 2/
www.edge.org
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM
The NYT imperiously declined to provide details, just declaring their op-ed columnists must of course attend dinners with "noted and important business leaders". But it's not hard to find. The Silicon Valley pantheon was there: Musk, Bezos, Brin, Mayer, Wojcicki, Mundie & Myhrvold of Microsoft… 3/
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 2:54 PM
Ironically the NYT provided one tremendous service: they confirmed that Epstein was there too; The Edge hid him from the photos. But BuzzFeed reported in 2019 that Epstein funded Brockman's events and used them to gain entry to the "intellectual boys' club". Guess David Brooks was a member too. 4/
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM
Now let's ask Brockman: how many other dinners did Epstein attend? BuzzFeed found his and Ghislaine Maxwell's associate Sarah Kellen at the 2002 and 2003 dinners; Brockman then removed the photos. Brockman, who was in Epstein's "Black Book" and dined at Epstein's mansion, has something to hide. 5/
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM
ah, more props to BuzzFeed: they did figure out Epstein was at the 2011 dinner after his conviction, plus at least 3 dinners beforehand. They even reported that Brooks was there! So six years ago, NYT should have known Brooks was socializing with Epstein. For shame. (h/t @dreadfulpenny.bsky.social)
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:28 PM
The sharp-eyed BuzzFeed reporters even found Jeffrey Epstein in the background of one of the photos. Brockman tried to keep Epstein out of photos, but he missed this one. All of the Silicon Valley luminaries at this event were knowingly, willingly, dining with a convicted child sex trafficker. 7/
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 3:50 PM
A month ago, the NYT let Brooks write an op-ed telling people to move on from Epstein, dismissing claims Epstein ran a "sex-abuse ring", and defending his pals: "I know a thing or two about the American elite..but the phrase 'the Epstein class' is inaccurate, unfair and irresponsible." Guess not. 8/
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM
Continued at the link. Of course, none of this means that David Brooks, or NYTimes publisher ‘Punch’ Sulzberger, or Noam Chomsky, were actually interested in raping teenagers. They just chose to enjoy themselves as part of the‘intellectual boys’ club’ sponsored by a man who had been convicted of raping & pimping teenagers… and who used those victims as bait.
Trump spent a good chunk of the 90s and 2000s lampshading his pursuit of teenagers and women who look like Ivanka because he thought it was funny and cool. This coincided with his years as Epstein's pal, whom he said was fun and cool specifically because he liked em young.
It's always been there.
— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 12:16 PM
50Comments
SpaceUnit
This is going to be an interesting day, one way or another.
And I feel very certain that whatever gets released, if anything at all, will not be the full, unreacted and unscrubbed Epstein files.
JoyceH
Over on Twitter, someone either moronic or satiric posted a photo with the caption something like hey libs, what do you think of this picture of Obama sharing a beer with Epstein in SE Asia? I looked at it wondering if it was photoshop or if Obama had actually come across Epstein that one time – then thought hey waaait a minute! That’s Anthony Bourdain. That was actually a pretty famous episode of Parts Unknown. But just for a moment with the beer bottle to his lips, he did look somewhat Epsteinish at first glance.
Geminid
It’s too bad tech culture journalist Xeni Jardin deleted her posts when she left Twitter shortly before Elon Musk took the platform over. Jardin wrote a lot about the Edge Foundation dinners she attended with among others, Jeffrey Epstein. Now I wish I had taken notes.
John Brockman is an interesting character. There is a very long biography of him on the Edge Foundation website that I assume Brockman authored. It goes back to the mid-1960s.
Ten Bears
LOL ~ Bobo Brooks in the “Intellectual Boy’s Club”
More like Urkle’s he-man woman-hater’s club …
SpaceUnit
Reporter: Why are you not releasing the Epstein files as required by law?
WH spokesperson: Sadly, it seems that the president’s dog has eaten the Epstein files. Rest assured we’re as upset by this development as everyone else.
Reporter: The president doesn’t have a dog. It’s commonly assumed that he doesn’t care for dogs.
WH spokesperson: I meant cat. It was the president’s cat who ate those darn files.
Reporter: Okay no, he doesn’t have a cat. He absolutely hates cats.
WH spokesperson: Well . . . the actual species of presidential pet animal that ate the Epstein files is highly classified. Like big time classified. And I’m sorry but that’s all the time for questions we have!
NotMax
** gasp **
David Brooks doesn’t dine at Appleby’s?
//
NotMax
@SpaceUnit
“The DOGE ate my homework.”
//
Chris T.
They sure do sound like edgelords.
(Link, if needed: urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=edgelord)
Doug
Friends don’t let friends read David Brooks.
montanareddog
@Geminid:
Never heard of him so I looked at his Wiki: Wikipedia: John Brockman
There’s a quote: “Traditional American intellectuals are, in a sense, increasingly reactionary, and quite often proudly (and perversely) ignorant of many of the truly significant intellectual accomplishments of our time.”
So he invites David Brooks and Elon Musk to dinners for “intellectuals”? Two of the shallowest thinkers in the constant stream of bloviation that now intrudes in our lives. If it was an attempt to educate them by putting them in a room with “real” thinkers, then it was an objective failure.
ETA: perhaps he invited Brooks because Matt Yglesias and Ezra Klein were not available.
SiubhanDuinne
Just saw that the suspect in the Brown U shooting has been found dead in a storage unit in New Hampshire The same person is also apparently thought to have killed the MIT professor a day or so after the Brown rampage.
If this was discussed in an earlier thread, I completely missed it. Apologies, in that case, for bringing up old news.
Geminid
Massachusetts and Rhode Island authorities have released some details about the man accused of murdering the two Brown University students in Providence and the MIT professor in Brookline Mass.
Claudio Neves Volente, 48, was found dead last night in a Salem, New Hampshire storage unit, an apparent suicide. Police had identified his car after following up a tip from a Providence resident, who’d seen a man behaving somewhat strangely before entering a grey Nissan Sentra and driving off not long sfter the shootings at Brown. The witness added that the man resembled the “person of interest” shown in surveillance video that police circulated.
Massachusetts police picked out the car on surveillance video taken in Brookline on Monday, near where MIT Professor Nuño Lorreiro was shot. The licence plates had been changed, but they were able to track the new plates to the Salem, N.H. storage complex where found Volente.
There is a connection between Prof. Lureiro and Mr. Volente: in the late 1990s, both men attended the Instituto Superior Tècnico in Lisbon, which is Portugal’s premier engineering and scientific college. Afterwards, Lureiro earned his Masters and PhD in Physics and began an illustrious academic career.
Volente enrolled at Brown University in 2001 and began studying for his Masters and PhD in Physics. But he dropped out during his third semester. A Brown official said Volente likely took his classes in the same building he returned to Saturday and killed sophomore Ella Cook and freshman Mukhammad Umerov. Six of the 13 students he wounded are still in the hospital, one in critical condition.
One obvious question: what was Volente up to between 2003 and this October, when he traveled from Miami to Boston? So far, all I’ve seen reported is that Volente received permanent residence status– a Green Card– in 2017.
Balconesfault
@Geminid: festering grievances?
Geminid
@montanareddog: Brooks and Musk had different roles. I doubt if people much cared what David Brooks had to say, but he might have been good for public relations. People here disdain David Brooks, but that view is neccesarily shared in the wider world even if it should be.
I think Elon Musk was there because he wa powerful. According to Xeni Jardin, these dinners were a joint project of Epstein’s and Brockman’s. Epstein provided the money, and Brockman provided tbe guests. The purpose was to introduce Epstein to powerful Silicon Valley tech titans; also, to launder Epstein’s reputation.
Geminid
@Balconesfault: I have a hunch Volente was failing in whatever life he had put together after he left grad school. So yeah, festering grievances– plus depression and desperation– might explain these murders. Maybe Volente’s friends will be able to explain this better, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out Volente had no friends.
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
@Geminid:
Thanks for the news. Early, but it does sound utterly unpolitical.
Except for the politics inherent in easy access to guns.
Rusty
Brooks does like them younger, although well above the age of consent. He dumped his wife for his very wealthy research assistant 24 years his junior. Maybe Brooks will write yet another swarmy piece about morals around the whole event where he always manages to make himself look superior and work in a few digs about liberals.
Baud
This is disappointing.
Baud
Birdie
It most certainly doesn’t mean they were not interested in raping teenagers either.
How big are the leaps from tolerance to acceptance to curiosity to participation? I suspect they’re smaller than you think, especially because people in this sphere self-mythologize as “intellectuals” and “sophisticates”, and morals are hopelessly middle class.
Baud
News to me.
SiubhanDuinne
@Baud:
I can’t handle this much good news so early in the morning..
satby
@Baud: yeah, saw that last night. Very disappointing. Especially since they acquitted on the misdemeanor but convicted on the felony charge.
Damn autocorrect.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@SiubhanDuinne: Good news would be “there were no survivors”. Anything short of that, they’re still an active threat to everything we were taught to believe in.
Baud
@Bruce K in ATH-GR:
That’s written on a plaque in RFK Jr’s office.
Ohio Mom
@Doug: I don’t read David Brooks but sometimes I look at the comments to enjoy seeing him eviserated.
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
Comet 3i/Atlas is making its closest approach to Earth right about now, though that’s still quite a ways away. Don’t y’all rush out and try to see it, it is not naked eye visible.
p.a.
+10 to the comments “Intellectuals? David Brooks? Those people? 😂😂😂”
Baud
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA:
What about if you’re fully naked?
p.a.
@Baud: With a mop.
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
@Baud: Fully naked with a telescope will work.
Dorothy A. Winsor
Matt McIrvin
@Baud: Yeah, but I guess Portugal is going to be on Trump’s immigration shit list now, if it isn’t already.
Baud
@Matt McIrvin:
Doubt it. I think the right wing party is in power there.
rikyrah
@SpaceUnit:
Truth
p.a
@Baud: Next on Fox, questioning Iberia’s whiteness.
Next on Fox, The Benefits of Socialized Medicine*
*for mental health evaluations on the public dime so we can keep our gunsGunsGUNS!!
prostratedragon
“The poverty penalty” explained in a short video:
All tend to cascade.
Gin & Tonic
@Matt McIrvin: Ice Barbie is already blaming the diversity lottery (DV-1) visa program and suggesting they will end it. I guess native-born Americans don’t commit murder.
Baud
Matt McIrvin
@Baud:
This hasn’t mattered in other cases.
TONYG
To paraphrase George Carlin … “It’s a big club of powerful men looking to fuck thirteen-year-old girls. You ain’t in it.”.
Nancy
@Doug:
You are so right. This will prevent episodes of sputtering indignation and rising blood pressure.
And then there’s the lingering outrage at the pious conclusions. . . .
Nancy
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA:
Laughing out loud at this exchange and the advice you offer.
Paul in KY
@Matt McIrvin: He killed people at Brown. TACO probably likes that.
Jackie
@Geminid: Volente’s from Portugal. Will Portugal be added to FFOTUS’s banned countries list?
WTFGhost
No, it doesn’t mean they were interested in raping teenagers, but it does raise the question about whether they gave a damn about the raping of teenagers.
Legend has it, Trump called the FBI to turn in Epstein. That means he knew full well that Epstein was dirty. He didn’t care, until (according to legend, at least) he was afraid Epstein would turn Trump in, for money laundering, so he pre-emptively ratted Epstein out first. Omerta is for underlings!
Point is, anyone who knew that Epstein trafficked women – that these weren’t sex workers he hired for the party – should have called the cops on him. The instant they suspected an underaged girl was involved, that responsibility shot to the sky. And for Trump, and people like him, that didn’t matter one bit. They didn’t care about some soi disant NPC’s suffering, amirite? (Sorry – NPC is Musky’s term, but it fits.)
Chetan R Murthy
@Gin & Tonic: these dumbshits don’t realize that the DV program exists to encourage immigration from countries whose people normally would never think about coming to the US. In a word, to get Norwegians to immigrate. Dumbshit Barbie and her feculent masters are all too ignorant to understand how the world works.
Chetan R Murthy
@WTFGhost: I read somewhere (maybe here!) that when Epstein turned up at MIT to visit Bill Ackman’s wife’s lab (IIRC) he brought along one of his young rape victims. The grad students were sufficiently concerned that they got her alone and asked her if she was OK, if they needed to get her away from him, etc. She said she was fine, and ….. well, nothing happened. And we know that that can happen: someone so young, so powerless, can be completely over mastered by events, unable to act for themselves. It’s how the Lord’s Resistance Army creates child soldiers after all. But these MIT grad students did more than all those oh-so-rich and -powerful men who absolutely, positively, NO WAY NO DOUBT weren’t interested in raping little girls.
Doug
@Ohio Mom:
This is the way.
Doug
@Nancy:
Thank you! And yes, I’ve been enjoying the benefits of not reading Brooks; I hope others will too.