On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Viva BrisVegas
I just thought I’d send some views from around Brisbane. It might help to chase those winter blues away to know that it is always summer somewhere. These pictures were taken with my phone so please forgive the quality.
This is a view of the Brisbane CBD (Downtown) looking southeast from the Mt Cootha lookout. On the right you can see a portion of the Brisbane river, also known as the “brown snake” for the muddy colour and the way it loops through the city. It floods majorly, so that we seem to get 100 year floods every 10 or so years now. On the left you can just barely see a strip of water and some sand hills on the horizon. This is Moreton Bay and the hills are on North Stradbroke island (aka Straddie).
This is Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island (aka Minjerribah), viewed from Point Lookout. The island is 10 miles or so offshore from Brisbane, about a 40 minute ferry ride across the bay. Wikipedia says that it is the second largest sand island in the world, everything except the outcrop I’m standing on is sand. The sandhills go to about 780 feet high. The blue building on the right is the surf lifesaving clubhouse. On the beach in the middle distance you can see where the life guards have set up flags to denote a safe swimming zone. There are two four wheel drives further along fishing. You can drive to the end of the beach, it’s about 24 miles.
This is The Gorge, a local tourist spot. I could only get a fraction of it into the frame. It’s also a top spot for whale watching in season. Unfortunately the season runs from June to October, so no whales this day. If you head straight out to sea from here the next piece of land you hit is northern Chile.
This is Frenchman’s Beach, just north of Main Beach. Nobody seems to know why it’s called Frenchman’s Beach. The next beach around the point is called Deadman’s Beach. Nobody seems to know why it’s called that either. Both beaches are popular with surfers when the swell is on. In the distance beyond the point is Moreton Island, the third largest sand island in the world.
Here is one of the island’s residents. She hopped over to me, presumably looking for a feed. When one wasn’t forthcoming she hopped away with a disgusted look on her face.
17Comments
SiubhanDuinne
That’s a cute roo! And the beaches are lovely.
Chris T.
@SiubhanDuinne:
Many Oz beaches are. I did a very short (several hours) surfing lesson at Manly Beach, where the men are manly. 😀
(Manly, just north of Sydney, is literally named this because Arthur Phillip thought the people there were particularly manly: dictionaryofsydney.org/entry/manly)
The beaches along NZ are also very pretty, though not usually quite so sweltering.
BretH
I hope to visit someday! Thanks for the peek of Summer!
oldster
Thanks for these photos. I still do not believe that Australia exists, because the details are so improbable, but these are nice pictures in any case.
Chris T.
@oldster:
That’s why they call it “Oz”.
You’re right though, it doesn’t exist. There’s an entirely different place called Australia that’s where we think Australia is. It only looks the same.
oldster
Chris T.:
I suspected something like that. The Australia that you can see is not the real Australia.
Oh, then there’s the whole thing about it being on the underside of the globe. Why even tell lies like that? Who do they expect is going to believe them?
J.
Lovely. Makes me want to go.
Viva BrisVegas
@oldster: Well I’ve been to the US several times and I still don’t believe it’s real.
oldster
@Viva BrisVegas:
I’m having trouble believing it myself.
stinger
it is always summer somewhere
martha
Thank you for these photos! I’m planning our second trip to your amazing country (the first was a road trip from Melbourne to Adelaide after a month in NZ).
Just look at that parking lot
Where does The Gorge to go to? Is that a river? Water looks like it’s moving fast with the tide. Did you ever see anyone fishing at any of these beaches? Sometimes fishing is mostly about the scenery and this looks like a nice place to fish even if you never catch anything.
Viva BrisVegas
@martha: Have a great time. If you pass through Brisbane try to get out to see Straddie or Moreton Island, they are worth a look and not very expensive to get to.
Viva BrisVegas
@Just look at that parking lot: The Gorge is an eroded gully about 300 yards long.
Beach fishing is very popular on the island. Although it’s hard to see, the top picture has two four wheel drives a few miles down the beach with people fishing there. The most popular fish has a run from around June to September. We call it “tailor”, but I think in the US it’s called “bluefish” (Pomatomus saltatrix).
When the tailor are running the Main beach will be full of four wheel drives.
Just look at that parking lot
@Viva BrisVegas: Yes, that would be bluefish. In the Southeast states of the U.S. they run along the beaches during the winter, feeding on migrating baitfish and taking a bite out of an occasional swimmer who gets in their way.
BigJimSlade
That’s a long beach!
Ok, the question that the post leaves us hanging with is… what is the largest sand island in the world?
It’s another one off the coast of Australia – K’gari.
sab
Very late to the thread. I had wondered about that kangaroo on the beach. I think WaterGoirl had it as a photo at the bottom of the blog a while back.
I agree with those who don’t think Australia is real although we wish it were
ETA Especially now in Ohio December with 5° farenheit wind chill, grey grey skies and many birds and a dozen squirrels scrambling for food in the snow in the driveway.