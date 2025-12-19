North Stradbroke Island

This is Main Beach on North Stradbroke Island (aka Minjerribah), viewed from Point Lookout. The island is 10 miles or so offshore from Brisbane, about a 40 minute ferry ride across the bay. Wikipedia says that it is the second largest sand island in the world, everything except the outcrop I’m standing on is sand. The sandhills go to about 780 feet high. The blue building on the right is the surf lifesaving clubhouse. On the beach in the middle distance you can see where the life guards have set up flags to denote a safe swimming zone. There are two four wheel drives further along fishing. You can drive to the end of the beach, it’s about 24 miles.