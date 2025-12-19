Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Texas Two-Step?

More like a duo than a two-step, really.  h/t Josie

(Texas Tribune)

Texas Democratic candidates unite in the Rio Grande Valley to court Latino voters

WESLACO — In a joint Democratic rally in South Texas, U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico and Tejano music star Bobby Pulido, who is running for Congress, endorsed each other, forming an early alliance this election cycle and solidifying Talarico’s intentions of wooing Latino voters.

Pulido and Talarico praised each other’s desire to look beyond party lines as they both hope to gain the support of Latinos who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“We refuse to be confined to our party,” said Talarico, a state representative from Austin. “We’re speaking to something deeper in this state and in this country, and I think you’re already seeing it in Bobby’s campaign. He is bringing people together across the political spectrum.”

Pulido, who is running to be the nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, said he’d been a fan of Talarico since before he gained popularity online from his interviews or his speeches on the floor of the Texas House.

“He resonated with me a long time ago,” Pulido said.

The duo rallied voters in the Rio Grande Valley who were excited at the prospect of two candidates who could have bipartisan reach.

“I feel like he’s really speaking to both sides,” Genesis Ponce, a 30-year-old social worker from Brownsville, said about Talarico.

“Ever since I was in high school, we heard about the blue wave in Texas that never came, so I’m like, this feels like the moment,” Ponce added. “I mean, it’s felt like the moment since Beto O’Rourke but, I don’t know, I’m just like an optimist, so I hope this is the moment.”

Currently, Talarico is trailing Crockett, who entered the race on Dec. 8, by 8 percentage points, according to a new statewide poll conducted by Texas Southern University.

Pulido is running in hopes of flipping Texas’ 15th Congressional District back into the Democratic fold.

Stretching from the border town of Hidalgo up to Central Texas, Republicans triumphantly flipped the Latino-dominated district with the election of U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Edinburg in 2022.

De La Cruz’s election followed congressional redistricting in 2021 that made the district more favorable to Republicans, but also as Latino voters in the Valley began to gravitate more toward the Republican ticket.

Despite large Republican gains in the region, Democrats are strongly targeting the district as a possible flip in November.

I still love Beto and would love to see him in a major office – he is a good soldier, in the best sense of the word, still out there putting in the work for his beloved TX.

Texas peeps, tell us what you know – does this seem like a smart move?  Is teaming up like this going to help both of them?  Is Pulido a big music star?  What makes him seem like he would be a good candidate for the House?

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I’m really not sure what Jasmine Crockett was trying to say here:

      Talarico’s courting of Latino voters in the Rio Grande Valley comes as his opponent, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, has faced scrutiny over comments she made in Vanity Fair last year.

      “The immigration thing has always been something that has perplexed me about this community. It’s basically like, I fought to get here, but I left y’all where I left y’all,” she told Vanity Fair, later adding that it reminded her of “slave mentality.”

      Apparently people took offense?  Not sure whether the people who took offense are the horse race media people or actual people in Texas.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      @Kristine:  That was my thinking as well. She was kind of criticizing those immigrants that turn their backs on those now suffering under Trump.  She wasn’t describing herself.  That is the problem with snippets like that; you never get the full context.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hildebrand

      @Kristine: Yep.  And it’s a real thing, at least where we lived (Edinburg).   I remember listening to older folks who crossed the border when they were kids griping about ‘those Mexicans’ crossing now.

      For a really good read on the Valley experience, read the classic La Frontera by Gloria Anzaldua.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Kristine: That’s exactly how I read it. 

      I think she’s slightly mistaken, though, in the comparison: those Latinos who’ve been here and “assimilated” think of themselves as “white,” with everything that goes with that self-identification.

      That’s not really comparable to an Enslaved person who fears the risks and challenges of freedom.

      They’re white, therefore they’re already free.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Rusty

      Stefanik is dropping her bid for NY governor and not running to retain her house seat.  Such a horrible person, good riddance!  (Although I wouldn’t be surprised she ends up in the administration)

      (Oops, sorry I missed the post below where this was discussed)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Latinos who’ve been here and “assimilated” think of themselves as “white,” with everything that goes with that self-identification.

      And, then came along ICE… with the SC’s permission to arrest by skin complexion, accent, and/or last name.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      I suspect this is a smart move mainly because I suspect these two candidates have good name recognition in very different media spaces. I suspect it’s not so much that they have policy synergy but that they are gateways to different media communities.

      @WaterGirl: The assumption that latinos have a self-interest in easy immigration policy in states like Texas, NM, AZ, and CA where you have sizable latino populations that came with the state. They didn’t immigrate there – whites did. The early history of California is full of whites that came to Alto California, when it was still part of Mexico, told in a manner that the state was always preordained to be run by whites and that latinos and indigenous people would always be the visitors – even at a time that the whites were the undocumented ones and latinos the natives. The truth is that they should be no more sympathetic to immigration policy than, say Trump, whose relatives came here a lot more recently than many Texas latinos. The oldest state capital in the US is Santa Fe, founded in 1610, 10 years before the Mayflower landed. The assumption by Democrats that latinos are automatically on board with the immigration policies that a bunch of white lawmakers set is kind of insulting, particularly when the community has a bunch of asks that are being ignored. If a politician doesn’t understand that, they aren’t really communicating well with the community.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: is it ever a good idea for a politician to talk about slavery?  Seems like a hot button issue for too many people that will always get misconstrued.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Open thread, so— I’m just home from a road trip; one of my old college roommate’s mom passed and we gathered for the funeral. First time all four of us have been under the same roof at the same time in decades.

      It was a reminder of everything I miss about the Black Church and it’s fellowship.

      And then, many beverages were consumed later that night at the hotel bar.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      In Open Thread news.  WTF?

      Trump announces ‘Patriot Games’ with 2 competitors from every state and territory

      “In the fall, we will host the first-ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes — one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” Trump said.

      The president previously spoke about the competition in July, saying it would be televised and led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

      Many social media users, including Democrats, have compared the Patriot Games to The Hunger Games, the popular dystopian book series by Suzanne Collins and movie franchise, where children are selected from across a futuristic nation to fight to the death in a televised event

      Newsom’s team is reacting, as are many X users.

      t.co/E3dH0FRARn pic.twitter.com/psOLhwR9pa— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 18, 2025

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL: Truth.  The stakes are higher and the expectations are different for someone running for Senate, or in the Senate.  I wish she would stay in the House.

      Rs were smart to gerrymander her district.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Martin:

      They didn’t immigrate there – whites did.

      That historical fact is not germane to or useful in the current cultural and political arguments concerning immigration.

      We have to make arguments that make sense in the lives of the people who are alive right now and not lecture them on the history of European colonization of North America.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eyeroller

      @Martin: This is true (long-time Hispanic families, especially, apparently, in New Mexico, but also other areas once part of Mexico).  In Texas such people are called Tejanos.  But those Latinos are the minority now; most Latinos are descended from more recent arrivals.  And many of those are from Central America and not Mexico, or originate in the Caribbean or South America.

      And there has been a ladder-pulling mentality in immigrants to this country for a long time.  Plenty of WASP whites did not want “undesirable” Europeans in this country.  Heck, some of the Founding Fathers didn’t want Germans to immigrate here.  The older immigrants always did it “right” and the newer ones are undeserving or “line jumpers.”

      So it’s pretty clear what she was talking about, but I am afraid it may not go over well in a state like Texas.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Josie

      It’s smart of Talarico to team up with Pulido. Tejano musicians are very popular in the Valley where I grew up and maybe in other parts of the state. In my opinion, he seems to know how to talk to Texas voters.
      Crockett has since tried to explain her remarks, but you know what they say about explaining.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Many Latino voters don’t want more Latino immigrants for a variety of reasons.  One is ethnic divisions–“Latino” covers all of Mexico, Central America, South American, and parts of the Caribbean, and they don’t necessarily like each other.  Another is the well-established tendencies of immigrants to pull the ladder up for newer immigrants.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Eyeroller: I think I get it now.

      I fought to get here, but I left y’all where I left y’all,

      “I fought to get here” is Jasmine Crockett using first person voice as if the were the Latino who is already here.

      ” I left y’all where I left y’all” is her again using first person voice as if she were the Latino person who is pulling up the ladder.

      Yikes, that seems like a really touchy subject, no wonder that didn’t go over well.  And to say it in such a flippant way.  That totally works for her in the House, not sure it will work for her here.  But she’s  a smart cookie and she’ll learn fast.

      I remember when I was in Iowa the 2 weeks before the Iowa caucus in Jan 2008 and he made the comment about farmer’s with straw in their mouths.  People thought that might take him down.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I fell into the eldercare vortex when my parents got very old. Somebody had to always watch them, and the wonderful woman who did only worked sixty hours a week. I took up the slack.

      Now that they have died and I come up for air I really miss Church.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Yes, you understand it correctly. And it is, as you said, a touchy subject. A person who has not actually been in that position should probably not try to pretend to know how people feel. Plus, as others have pointed out, Latinos are not a monolith and don’t all think exactly the same thing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Josie:  This also applies to Asian folk as well. Chinese is not Vietnamese is not Japanese is not Taiwanese… but because we have a caste system in America where white people are assigned as the dominant caste and Black people assigned as the lowest caste; “Asians” and “Latinos” and many others are lumped together in ways that make no real sense; but…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: It seems to be from this VF interview (archive.is version) (from December 13, 2024):

      Always beware the ellipsis.

      You mentioned that Vice President Harris was running a historic candidacy. She would have been the first woman elected president. She would have been the first woman of color. This was an intensely racist and sexist election cycle, whether it’s the lies Trump told about Haitian migrants in Springfield or questioning Kamala Harris’s race and ethnicity. None of this was surprising, because we know who Trump is. But we did also see Trump do better, somehow, with Black voters and Hispanic voters than he has before. I wonder if you could just expand a little bit on what your sense is of how race and gender figured into this election, because it obviously was an animating factor, but maybe in a more complicated way.

      It’s interesting because I stood solidly by President Biden as my caucus was standing apart, and I remember getting a text message from a donor who I would consider to be a friend. It was actually the day that he pulled out. It was that Sunday, and she’s like, Hey, you know, I’m talking to some other folk—presumably another group of donors—and we all believe that you are a strong voice within the [Congressional Black Caucus] and that you should talk to the CBC about: Can Biden get out? The only group that did not falter is probably the group that most anticipated would desert him first, especially if it meant that one of our own—and I say “one of our own” because Harris was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus as a senator—could potentially be poised as the next [candidate], right? But it was just the opposite. We stood strong by the president.

      I will tell you that Black people historically have been fiercely loyal. That’s why you still see the [turnout] numbers that you see coming out for Black folks, even though there was a bit of flaking. And that bit of flaking came from Black men, which I’m going to chalk up to misogyny. But the two groups that are most loyal and stand most solidly are Black folk in general, and we saw this again out of Black women. And so I said to my friend, Let me tell you something. I said, President Biden has a record to run on, so therefore, number one, we need to run with that record, and we need to ride it out, because he deserves the second term. He will go down in history as one of the best presidents in this country. It is only fair. That’s what I said.

      But the second point is this. I said, I don’t trust white women. I said, I’m just telling you, and I think you need to have conversations with your sisters, because they are the group that failed Hillary Clinton. I mean, when you go back and look at the numbers, white women were the ones that failed her. And so in my mind, if they failed Hillary, I don’t know that I can believe that they won’t fail Kamala. This is what I told her. And when all of the pollsters were coming out and they were making it clear that women overwhelmingly were supporting Harris, I sat back and was like, Well, maybe I got it wrong. Because I still had this, like, PTSD from Hillary, because, again, as a Black woman, I stood with Hillary, as did a bunch of other Black women, right? And so I was like, Dang. Like, Y’all can’t stand with y’all sis? Like, what is happening? And so when all the polls were saying that women were going for Harris, and then we were seeing a surge of early votes out of women, I was like, We gonna do this. It was consistent across the board that the pollsters were saying that women were going for Harris in bigger numbers than historically they had. But when it came down to it, I don’t know if it was that they was lying to the folks, because I guess they were, but [white women] retreated and they did not.

      I was not shocked that there had been a bleeding of Black men, and I was not shocked that there had been a bleeding of Latinos. I remember the first time Latinos let me down, in Florida with Hillary. When I saw how many Hispanics as a whole had voted, like they were voting in these big numbers, I was like, Oh, we gonna get Florida, so we good—we got Florida. Wrong. Absolutely wrong. And in my later years, I’ve learned about all the complexities within the Latino community. You know, as somebody who’s in Texas, who has traveled Texas and campaigns in South Texas specifically, and have people calling me during this election from South Texas, I can say that the immigration thing has always been something that has perplexed me about this community. It’s basically like, I fought to get here, but I left y’all where I left y’all and I want no more y’all to come here. If I wanted to be with y’all, I would stay with y’all, but I don’t want ya’ll coming to my new home.

      That is my distilled summary of what happens within the Latino community. I’ve not run into that with the Asian community. I’ve not run into that with the African community. I’ve not run into that with the Caribbean community. I’ve only run into it with Hispanics. When they think of “illegals,” they think of, you know, maybe people that came out of the cartels and that kind of, like, the criminal-type book or whatever. It’s insane. It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like “slave mentality” and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves. It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.

      I will say that, for men overall, I consistently heard that they felt like the Democratic Party was emasculating them. I was hearing part of it like the emasculation was being reinforced because the top of the ticket was a woman. But obviously we spent a lot of time on the conversation around reproductive care and access, and frankly, some men just didn’t care. We tried to make them care. They just didn’t, right? And so, us constantly talking about repro, along with it being a woman [as the candidate], and then the conversation around trans folk—those three things in combination, I was consistently getting from some men, and specifically some Black men, that they felt like the Democratic Party was emasculating them.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Eyeroller

      @Another Scott: Every word she said is true.

      “Can’t trust white women” yeah, speaking as a white woman, that sure as hell is true.  Men whining about “Democrats are emasculating me” because—we want to help women I guess?  Latinos don’t want other Latinos to immigrate here (obviously a generalization, don’t take that too literally)?  Pretty well established.

      But truth isn’t always welcome by the electorate.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      @WaterGirl:

      Yikes, that seems like a really touchy subject, no wonder that didn’t go over well.  And to say it in such a flippant way.  That totally works for her in the House, not sure it will work for her here.  But she’s  a smart cookie and she’ll learn fast.

      Like as Another Scott and your quote in the first post of this thread points out, these comments were from a year ago. It’s not that she said them recently and people are reacting in real time, it’s that now that she’s running for Senate people are bringing it up.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Professor Bigfoot: Here’s the thing…as much as this is true, it is also true that people in those communities routinely will embrace Latino/Asian-American because they also know damn well that for all their differences, they also have shared experiences with others from different countries in those communities.  I think the whole, strident “I’m not Latino, I’m Mexican” thing is really overrepresented by a small number of activists and blog commenters.  I’ve coached, lived near and worked with hundreds of people from Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea etc., and I’ve heard them talk about Anti-Asian Hate and Trump’s persecution of Latino’s etc.  Whether they identify based on their ethnic/country of origin or use a more generalized umbrella term really seems to vary depending on the conversation, room and audience.  They are both Chinese and Asian-American.  Mexican and Latino.  And I think this whole thing is mostly used to bash Dems and to make excuses for people in those communities who never intended to vote for Dems but don’t want to admit it.  Anytime I see someone claim they (or someone they know) were gonna vote Dem until Dems used “Latino/Asian-American” I call bullshit.  I’ve known people like that.  They are just MAGA (or non-voters) who don’t want the stigma attached to those choices.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Princess

      @Professor Bigfoot: It’s white people who do the lumping. It’s easier for us to think of you all as Black Latino or Asian than to have to remember differences. For instance, the “Latino” vote goes very different ways in Chicago. Puerto Ricans were comfortable voting for Brandon Johnson; other groups not so much. But it’s easier to say the Latino vote went up or down that to say, PRcans voted for him but others did not. It’s lazy and sloppy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Princess

      @UncleEbeneezer: This comment of yours and mine below it seem to contradict each other so I want to make clear that I don’t disagree with you — I think subgroups band together because they are stronger if they do, living in a white country. You see it especially in governance and in academia. But in daily life, I don’t think people wander around thinking they’re Asian or Latino. They’re Nigerian or Cuban or whatever. The group thing is a response to the box we’ve put them in

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: That historical fact is not germane to or useful in the current cultural and political arguments concerning immigration.

      It matters to them, though. And they’re the ones you’re trying to win over. You’re right that it’s not part of current arguments which is why I think Democrats got their ass handed to them by latinos in 2024.

      Some of them find it patronizing to assume that by virtue of them being brown and having a Spanish language name that they would be pro immigration, when I, white as can be, have a number of family immigration stories and they do not, they have colonization stories. Sometimes, they are the same story.

      I don’t know why you think I’m advocating for a lecture on history, when all I’m noting is that Jasmine Crockett needs that lecture, not the electorate. I’m not suggesting that a lecture on European colonization of North America is going to get latino votes – I’m saying at least some sizable part of the latino electorate are the only ones who seem to know that history. Who doesn’t know that history is the DNC,, Jasmine Crockett, the people trying to court those voters with a pro-immigration message alone. For quite a long time the DNC appears to have this notion that the answer to the question of ‘how do we get latino voters’ is ‘easier immigration’ – or at least immigration as a first tier issue. A LOT of latinos don’t care about that issue up until the point that ‘immigration enforcement’ turns into ‘pull over anyone who looks like them’. That is much more of a negative toward winning them over than easier immigration is a positive. What do I hear from my local latino community, and from a lot of our local asian community? More opportunities for entrepreneurship. If you are not of means and can’t afford the college degree (note this is not often a question of financial aid but the need to help support your relatives by working during those 4 years) then your real problem is whether the white community will be generous enough to put their racism aside to give you a job. And if you don’t have a lot of faith in that (I wouldn’t) then your best path is self-employment or employment by some other entrepreneur in your community. The latino who started his auto repair business hires latinos to work there, to work the front desk, etc. This is long been true in the black community, in all kinds of immigrant communities. I got my hair cut for years at a place that was entirely staffed by Vietnamese family members and acquaintances that had immigrated from Vietnam. In enclave communities, that’s how things work. And when Amazon or Walmart rolls up your town, when right to repair legislation doesn’t arrive to stop dealerships from taking all of the repair jobs, when you ban street vendors or increase licensure for nail salons or whathaveyou, you not only hurt your chances with a lot of these communities that don’t happen to care about immigration as a policy, but also with those who do because their family members aren’t going to immigrate if there aren’t economic opportunities for them when they arrive. For a lot of people, that’s the whole fucking point of immigrating. So even for pro-immigration latinos, it’s often not their top issue – but Democrats act as though it’s the only one they need to do sort of as evidenced by Crocketts statement (to be clear, I really like Crockett, but I think she is better at understanding the needs of urban Houston residents than rural Rio Grande Valley residents which is really where Democrats live and die in state and national elections.)

      But these issues vary a lot on region and demographics. There are not-small latino communities near me that oppose immigration policy because they think it’s used to keep wages down. Some feel that immigration has lowered the social acceptance of latinos. You kind of have to address these root issues because even if those voters don’t blame those problems on immigration, they are still problems.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Martin

      @Professor Bigfoot: Chinese is not Vietnamese is not Japanese is not Taiwanese

      In college admissions, Vietnamese and Filipino students often tracked closely with latino, mainly because their families often came here as refugees relatively recently, as opposed to other asian immigrant communities that either came here quite a while ago and were able to build wealth or who came here because they were well off. My local Korean community is quite wealthy and much newer to the US. They brought their money with them. The Vietnamese community did not.

      As such the ‘asian’ blanket fits VERY uneasily over communities at least here in California.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: That puts a lot of important context around her statement. So, my surprise at her not getting it is that she does get it, but the original quote strips that out.

      As for the loyalty, I think there’s a bit more to it than just that. During the Clinton/Obama primary, none of my black friends were supporting Obama, mainly because they didn’t think a black candidate could win, and they couldn’t afford to lose as much as I, a privileged white person, could more afford to take that risk. So yeah, I think there was loyalty to Clinton there, but I think the stakes were different and the risk tolerance was different. That’s an argument often made here against DSA supporters – that middle class whites can afford the experiment. And yeah, we can. They’re not wrong about that. But that’s also not the whole story. You can’t reduce it down to just that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Eyeroller: ​

      Men whining about “Democrats are emasculating me” because—we want to help women I guess?

      Damned if I know. This white guy certainly never felt that way. But then I like being around intelligent women who believe in themselves and are good at what they do. Maybe some guys feel threatened by having to compete with them, and feel emasculated when they’re out-competed. That’s my WAG, anyway.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Martin:

      I don’t know who “them” is in your first sentence, but the order in which different Euros arrived at different locations in North America is not an issue for voters. It’s who is there now and what is happening in their lives.

      The people we Democrats need to win over are white people who didn’t go to college who are moved to vote against because they have unfounded beliefs & fears about immigrants. We are not going to attract any of them by lecturing them about the fact that Spain colonized the area that is now the southwestern United States before any English speaking people arrived to displace them.

      As far as the people whose ancestry comes from south of our border, the great majority of their ancestors arrived long after the end of the Mexican War or, at the latest, the Gadsden Purchase. They already know the history and they aren’t going to vote for Democrats just because Democrats acknowledge that history which of course nearly all Democrats do.

      You’re an educated person. I can’t believe you think that it’s a good idea to stress this or even mention it in the context of the immigration arguments.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      @Princess: I don’t think it’s entirely correct to say it’s a white people thing. I mean, yes, white people invented the concept of black people in order to create a legal framework allowing them to be enslaved, but it’s also a product of any kind of data-forward policy making. If you are trying to measure the impact on a group, be it political polling or economic impact or whathaveyou you need to bin your populations in some way. You are going to have to ignore meaningful differentiators for the sake of efficiency or utility or so on. This is one of the minor oppositions to things like transgenderism – it makes the math messier. We have long plowed people who didn’t fit the gender binary under because they were too small a population to matter, which when you erase their category from the statistics turns into a cultural ‘they don’t exist’ or ‘they don’t matter’. We’ve done the same with indigenous populations, with all kinds of inherent and non-inherent characteristics.

      But we don’t always group these communities the way we do out of racism, but out of expedience. Asians got lumped because there were so few in the US to separate out – they would all go to zero due to rounding errors and it’s only when you bundle them together that you can give them a voice. And then you keep it like that for too long because your longitudinal analysis falls apart when you change it. Adding ‘Two or more’ in the Dept of Education racial/ethnic classification wreaked absolute havoc for data analysis, but it was a necessary change because lots of people aren’t well described by a singular label (I’ve mentioned my favorite CA community – the Mexican/Punjabi community in northern CA, that retains both distinctive Mexican and Punjabi traditions and is a century+ old now – old enough to have become it’s own distinctive community and culture.)

      Maybe it’s an expedience we shouldn’t seek, and maybe it’s one that is detrimental, but it’s not necessarily borne out of racism. Advertisers group on age and income along fairly arbitrary lines because it’s how you turn people into data. We also strip a lot of context out when we do this. 64+ voters that grew up fighting WWII and 64+ voters that grew up protesting the Vietnam war are likely to not have the same social viewpoints and yet we’ll compare their voting patterns across time as though they might, as though how many birthdays you’ve celebrated is the thing that shapes your views and not the cultural space when you were 20.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Gvg

      @Martin: it’s not the easy immigration policy they need to support. It’s the not supporting hatred and prejudice. Anti immigrant sentiment is really just racism, or tribalism and the majority “tribe” is always fearful about….things, often the same things the minority is worried about such as the economy, but people aren’t that smart about figuring out where the threat really comes from and what a smart solution to it would be. What happens is fear come boiling over and they attack one or more minority group.

      The Hispanic population (and Asian, and even some blacks) should really understand that the Republican voting “conservative” doesn’t think of them as really white, even if they  think of themselves that way. Conservative voters aren’t ever to be trusted no matter how polite to your face they are. White democrats know this. I guess we heard more nasty jokes or behind the back comments? Or maybe we are the children of people who saw through them decades ago. It seemed so obvious to us, we didn’t expect it to fool any “minority”

      Supporting anti immigration encourages the hatred to rise, especially the way the current crop supports it with exaggerated shock lies about all immigrants. It’s almost the same thing as being an anti vaxer. Let the hatred keep building till it kills you and your family too.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: “Them” is the voters we are trying to win over. Joe Smith in Topeka doesn’t need to care about the nature of a community in Garden Grove California, and I’m not advocating trying to educate Joe Smith in order to sympathize with that community,

      My argument is that if the DNC wants to win Garden Grove, they DNC better fucking take the time to understand how those voters see themselves and where they fit into this society because that will speak to the issues they care about. To be specific, Garden Grove is a predominantly Vietnamese community dating back to the 70s. It’s where a large number of Vietnamese refugees resettled. Now, I can’t speak to their views on immigration, but I guarantee it’s going to be fairly different from the upper class Korean community in my city, particularly when those Vietnamese refugees 50 years on are still struggling to reach the middle class, and the Korean immigrants are walking in buying $2M homes during a housing crisis.

      They both fall under the ‘asian’ label, they live in the same county, but they do not see politics the same way. The DNC doesn’t need to campaign on their history, they don’t need to educate anyone on their history – I’m not suggesting that, you are just fabricating that part – but if the DNC don’t acknowledge that you can’t appeal to both groups of people with the same message or even the same policy, then they’re going to continue to struggle to reach them.

      This was always the lie of the 90s/00s era ‘soccer mom’ electoral strategy, that you can nationally bucket people in these superficial ways without understanding their more fundamental realities. The housing policies that California needs is most likely going to be completely different from what NYC needs, but Democrats don’t know how to run a national campaign that allows for that kind of policy flexibility or delegation. Republicans sort of get that for free with their whole ‘get the feds out of way’ approach, not that it necessarily solves anything, but at least people can aspirationally read their set of problems into it, where Democrats prescriptive approach doesn’t. If that doesn’t work for my community, then we’re just ignored. Of course, the GOP is now reaping what they sowed that by doing nothing, nothing get done and eventually the voter catches on, but in the context of a campaign it’s an easier path to navigate (I’m not advocating for the GOP way, just that Democrats have a much bigger challenge and they need to rise to that challenge).

      You’re essentially taking the position that ‘they’, the actual voters, don’t matter:

      The people we Democrats need to win over are white people who didn’t go to college who are moved to vote against because they have unfounded beliefs & fears about immigrants.

      I mean, to start, good luck with that. I can’t think of anything easier in a political campaign than to change people’s beliefs. But are you sure we need to win them over? Sure we couldn’t just pull back the 10% of black voters and 20% of latino voters that we lost from 2020 to 2024? Non-college educated whites is 38% of the electorate and falling, so it’s a large group, but we lost 2024 by 1.5%. I think it’s going to be a lot easier to get the black and latino and asian voters back than convincing white racists to not be racist, if that is indeed why they voted that way (I don’t think it’s remotely that simple, but that’s how you have characterized it).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Martin

      @Gvg: The Hispanic population (and Asian, and even some blacks) should really understand that the Republican voting “conservative” doesn’t think of them as really white, even if they  think of themselves that way. Conservative voters aren’t ever to be trusted no matter how polite to your face they are. White democrats know this. I guess we heard more nasty jokes or behind the back comments? Or maybe we are the children of people who saw through them decades ago. It seemed so obvious to us, we didn’t expect it to fool any “minority”

      I don’t think we need to convince POC that the GOP isn’t on their side with respect to race. I see this routine conflation that just because you voted for Trump you voted for white nationalism. We have a pretty superficial electorate and everyone is still subject Maslow’s hierarchy of needs – if the black lady is defending the economy that you can’t make rent in and the white guy is arguing to change that economy, making rent is MUCH more important than self actualization, so you vote for the white guy who you think will help you make rent. That’s pretty much the whole analysis for a sizable (but unequal) part of the electorate – white, black, asian, etc. If you aren’t addressing their most basic needs, at the very least they won’t bother voting, or they might vote against you. Democrats are still not open to the idea that they lost voters on this very basic level. When we say ‘people voting their interests’, the person saying it is the one deciding what their interests are. White nationalism might come for the ride with affordability and there is no option to fully vote your interests. Sure, maybe we could see that affordability was not going to happen, but we didn’t make a particularly compelling argument there in the election, due in no small part to the overall insistence that the economy was doing great.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: I recall hearing that there wasn’t much drive for a unified Asian-American identity until the killing of Vincent Chin in 1982, a Chinese-American guy beaten to death in Detroit by auto workers who took him for Japanese. If you’re all the same to the haters, you have a common interest.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @Matt McIrvin: ‘Asian’/’Oriental’ as a demographic category dates back to the late 19th century. How much solidarity existed under that umbrella I don’t know but it certainly changed significantly during the Japanese interment. Asians got the right to apply for citizenship in 1952 and there had to be some degree of solidarity behind that effort. In 1968 the term ‘oriental’ was dropped from demographic surveys as part of a broad ‘asian-american’ movement which was part of the larger civil rights movement. So I would argue that a unified asian community certainly existed in the mid 60s. That probably had to happen over and over with successive immigration waves, especially as they dwarfed the asian population that existed in the US in the mid 60s. By the time 1982 rolled around, that million asian Americans had become 4 million and most weren’t around for the 1960s effort. So it probably needed to happen again, just as it had to happen again after Covid two generations later.

      Reply

