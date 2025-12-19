More like a duo than a two-step, really. h/t Josie

(Texas Tribune)

WESLACO — In a joint Democratic rally in South Texas, U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico and Tejano music star Bobby Pulido, who is running for Congress, endorsed each other, forming an early alliance this election cycle and solidifying Talarico’s intentions of wooing Latino voters.

Pulido and Talarico praised each other’s desire to look beyond party lines as they both hope to gain the support of Latinos who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“We refuse to be confined to our party,” said Talarico, a state representative from Austin. “We’re speaking to something deeper in this state and in this country, and I think you’re already seeing it in Bobby’s campaign. He is bringing people together across the political spectrum.”

Pulido, who is running to be the nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, said he’d been a fan of Talarico since before he gained popularity online from his interviews or his speeches on the floor of the Texas House.

“He resonated with me a long time ago,” Pulido said.

The duo rallied voters in the Rio Grande Valley who were excited at the prospect of two candidates who could have bipartisan reach.

“I feel like he’s really speaking to both sides,” Genesis Ponce, a 30-year-old social worker from Brownsville, said about Talarico.

“Ever since I was in high school, we heard about the blue wave in Texas that never came, so I’m like, this feels like the moment,” Ponce added. “I mean, it’s felt like the moment since Beto O’Rourke but, I don’t know, I’m just like an optimist, so I hope this is the moment.”

Currently, Talarico is trailing Crockett, who entered the race on Dec. 8, by 8 percentage points, according to a new statewide poll conducted by Texas Southern University.

Pulido is running in hopes of flipping Texas’ 15th Congressional District back into the Democratic fold.

Stretching from the border town of Hidalgo up to Central Texas, Republicans triumphantly flipped the Latino-dominated district with the election of U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Edinburg in 2022.

De La Cruz’s election followed congressional redistricting in 2021 that made the district more favorable to Republicans, but also as Latino voters in the Valley began to gravitate more toward the Republican ticket.

Despite large Republican gains in the region, Democrats are strongly targeting the district as a possible flip in November.