Senator Mark Kelly shares his initial reaction to Donald Trump's address: "Why is he, like, so angry and desperate and defensive? Somebody must have showed him some abysmal poll numbers…"

For your morning reading enjoyment: Mary Geddry, at her SubStack, on “The Panic of Permanence”:

For too long, the press treated Donald Trump like a supernatural force rather than a mortal man: impervious to fatigue, immune to consequence, forever yelling at full volume as if rage itself were a renewable energy source. Now, suddenly, the spell is breaking. Not all at once, not so much with a single headline declaring something is wrong, but with a dawning, uneasy realization spreading across newsrooms that the President of the United States looks, sounds, and behaves like a 79-year-old man who is not particularly well, and that pretending otherwise is starting to feel downright dishonest…

USA Today, of all places, … kicks the door off its hinges. There is no throat-clearing, no faux neutrality, no “critics say.” The headline calls Trump’s prime-time address “crazed” and dares to compare it to Joe Biden’s infamous debate performance, the moment that permanently rewired how the media talks about presidential capacity.

This is the same comparison that once would have earned an editor a frantic call from a standards desk. Now it runs in a mass-market national paper read by airport dads and dentists’ offices. The column doesn’t focus on the lies, those are old news, but on the delivery: the frenetic pace, the shouting, the rage without modulation. This wasn’t a man reassuring a nervous country. This was a street-corner ranter who accidentally wandered into a broadcast booth. And USA Today doesn’t end with a question. It ends with a verdict: the man running the country is not well.

That alone would have felt seismic. But then comes the Daily Beast, which doesn’t raise the temperature so much as explain how the fire alarm failed in the first place. After the cameras shut off, Trump turns to his aides and asks how he did. They tell him he was great, of course. He then explains that the whole thing wasn’t even his idea, his chief of staff made him do it. A primetime address to the nation, the kind historically reserved for wars, assassinations, or existential crises, was apparently deployed as a vibes-based damage-control maneuver because someone’s Vanity Fair profile got a little too honest.