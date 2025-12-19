Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How stupid are these people?

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

T R E 4 5 O N

Usually wrong but never in doubt

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

“Alexa, change the president.”

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Be a wild strawberry.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Predicting Another Hectic Day…

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Predicting Another Hectic Day…

by | 251 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Senator Mark Kelly shares his initial reaction to Donald Trump's address: "Why is he, like, so angry and desperate and defensive? Somebody must have showed him some abysmal poll numbers…"

[image or embed]

— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:54 PM

For your morning reading enjoyment: Mary Geddry, at her SubStack, on “The Panic of Permanence”:

For too long, the press treated Donald Trump like a supernatural force rather than a mortal man: impervious to fatigue, immune to consequence, forever yelling at full volume as if rage itself were a renewable energy source. Now, suddenly, the spell is breaking. Not all at once, not so much with a single headline declaring something is wrong, but with a dawning, uneasy realization spreading across newsrooms that the President of the United States looks, sounds, and behaves like a 79-year-old man who is not particularly well, and that pretending otherwise is starting to feel downright dishonest…

USA Today, of all places, … kicks the door off its hinges. There is no throat-clearing, no faux neutrality, no “critics say.” The headline calls Trump’s prime-time address “crazed” and dares to compare it to Joe Biden’s infamous debate performance, the moment that permanently rewired how the media talks about presidential capacity.

This is the same comparison that once would have earned an editor a frantic call from a standards desk. Now it runs in a mass-market national paper read by airport dads and dentists’ offices. The column doesn’t focus on the lies, those are old news, but on the delivery: the frenetic pace, the shouting, the rage without modulation. This wasn’t a man reassuring a nervous country. This was a street-corner ranter who accidentally wandered into a broadcast booth. And USA Today doesn’t end with a question. It ends with a verdict: the man running the country is not well.

That alone would have felt seismic. But then comes the Daily Beast, which doesn’t raise the temperature so much as explain how the fire alarm failed in the first place. After the cameras shut off, Trump turns to his aides and asks how he did. They tell him he was great, of course. He then explains that the whole thing wasn’t even his idea, his chief of staff made him do it. A primetime address to the nation, the kind historically reserved for wars, assassinations, or existential crises, was apparently deployed as a vibes-based damage-control maneuver because someone’s Vanity Fair profile got a little too honest.

And this may be the most horrifying part of the entire saga. Not the shouting, not the lies, not even the manic speed-run through economic fantasyland, but the banality of the trigger. The speech wasn’t prompted by a national emergency. It wasn’t an attempt to steady markets or respond to catastrophe. It was a glorified tantrum memo, greenlit by a sealed-off court of loyalists who respond to “How did I do?” with automatic praise and no reality check. This is not a system designed to protect the country; it’s a system designed to protect the leader from discomfort…

There is something almost farcical about realizing that the press could have asked these questions earlier but chose not to, until the emperor not only had no clothes, but was yelling at a camera at 2x speed while quietly arranging to rename national institutions after himself. Yet, here we are, watching respected outlets cautiously, then bluntly, acknowledge what millions of viewers have been seeing in real time: this is not normal, this is not fine, and this is not strength.

Optimism, then, with a side of gallows humor. The media are waking up, but only because the situation has become too absurd to ignore. Is Donald Trump okay? I don’t think so, and even worse, there is no reason to trust the systems around him either.

(I love my Rep… )

The American people need solutions, not another speech.

[image or embed]

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 5:08 PM

[image or embed]

— Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 9:46 PM

Psaki on networks having regrets about airing Trump in prime time: "I assume there is going to be a lot of meetings in these networks tomorrow morning about whether or not to do that again."

[image or embed]

— The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@briefingwithpsaki.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:48 PM

And, of course, there’s this to look forward to:

House Democrats released several dozen more photos from the estate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the Department of Justice faces a deadline to release many of its case files on the late financier by the end of the week.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Aziz, light!
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty Cracker
  • bluefoot
  • Booger
  • Bupalos
  • Captain C
  • Castor Canadensis
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris T.
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dave
  • different-church-lady
  • dm
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug R
  • Fair Economist
  • Fake Irishman
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • JustSomeGuy
  • Layer8Problem
  • linnen
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mappy!
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • MoCaAce
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nettoyeur
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • piratedan
  • Princess
  • RaflW
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • rk
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • vigilhorn
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    251Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      : “I assume there is going to be a lot of meetings in these networks tomorrow morning about whether or not to do that again

      Bari Weiss will get right on that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      What a nice way to start the morning. Some signs that the media is getting more like news reporters than sane-washing fluffers. Thanks AL!

      Rep McGovern: “his first-grade understanding of economics” LOL

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Psaki on networks having regrets about airing Trump in prime time:

      Doing so was a valuable public service. Now the fact that he’s lost it is common knowledge, and can’t be covered up anymore.

      The only reason the nets should regret this is if they genuinely wanted to preserve the notion of Trump as sane and competent, (eta:) regardless of the truth.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mappy!

      “The headline calls Trump’s prime-time address “crazed” and dares to compare it to Joe Biden’s infamous debate performance”

      Ah, the press and their participation trophies awarded to Taco…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      it makes me wonder if the corporate boardrooms have regrets, as they’ve now shown to the nation that we’re being run by an Early Alzheimer patient who is fully consumed by his biases and rank bigotry.  My guess is they’ll have to make the call as to whether to tear him down or continue to prop him up and my guess is that they’ll continue to try and play both sides as much as they can.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Like Rep. McGovern, I’d also like to see Trump get the help he needs.  But first, I’d like to see this nation get the help it needs.  And unfortunately, Trump can’t step aside without handing the levers of power over to a totally amoral JD Vance and his puppet master, Peter Thiel.  And that might be a cure worse than the disease.

      It’s like the old Far Side cartoon:

      damned-if-you-do-product-image-scaled.jpg (2560×2560)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      @H.E.Wolf: ​
       Oh phooey. I meant “shiver”.

      And you’d think I’d get that right, because it’s so cold today that it reminds me of our college dorm, which had a faulty thermostat and was *freezing*. We finally got Facilities to come take a look, after someone taped an ice cube to the main thermostat to force it to turn the heat on.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bluefoot

      “Almost farcical” that the press chose not to ask questions about FFTOUS’s mental capacity and fitness? That’s way too gentle. Call it what it is, negligent and dangerous.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      p.a.

      To use/paraphrase a question from, I believe, the Watergate investigations, “What did the media know and WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT?”

       

      When USA Today is the outlet that finally states the obvious…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211:  Rep McGovern: “his first-grade understanding of economics” LOL

      Unfortunately, I think the majority of people understand economics at a first grade level. They actually believed the president had the power to make prices go lower! Who thinks that?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bupalos

      I think people to a large extent confuse cause and effect in regard to Trump’s power and the actions of the media.

      Trump is losing power because he lost control of his founding myth. He was unwilling and unable to deliver on the promise of an outsider reformer cleaning the house of rot and decay and takeing us back in time. This political erosion has been inevitable and baked in (with the heat turned up) since Trump flipped on the Epstein scandal, joining and denying the coverup he once railed about.
      Now Trump is growing weak with fraying around the edges of his coalition and decay in its center. And the media is following suit, as it does. They didn’t make him and they aren’t unmaking him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Layer8Problem

      I suppose that if the lies, graft, racism, and fascism haven’t done the job of making him unelectable or unsupportable up until now the late notice of his dementia will do.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Layer8Problem

      @Soprano2:
      “They actually believed the president had the power to make prices go lower! Who thinks that?”

      Anybody who knows the President has an egg price dial on the Resolute desk right next to the Diet Coke button he had installed. I mean duh!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Re: the Rex Huppke USA Today opinion piece  that the substack author, Geddry is citing:

      Rex Huppke is my favorite opinion writer right now because he’s been writing these type of criticisms of Trump for a long time. He always adds a bit of parody and cynical humor that I guess USA Today editors have allowed because it disguises criticism in humor. I post links to his opinion pieces quite often here.

      I do wonder why Geddry states that Huppke started the media criticizing Trump’s crazed behavior because Huppke’s been doing that all along.  But I guess he deserves some credit, and if he is credited with starting the media’s new way to report Trump, it’s a good thing

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I am predicting that there will be some last-minute chicanery/shenanigans that either block release altogether, or that everything will be so heavily redacted/censored as to be meaningless.

      Not to be a buzzkill.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rk

      I saw the pictures of the girl with phrases from Lolita written on her body. It shook me. I never get too emotional, but that brought tears to my eyes. These men need to rot in hell!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      They actually believed the president had the power to make prices go lower! Who thinks that? 

      Lots of people who are not very curious and who are overwhelmed by their circumstances and the world’s complexity. Which is a lot of people. And democracy means they get to vote, if they want.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      p.a.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It’s a curious thing and a paradox; wasting time and effort to live-cast bullshit but the bullshitter might just bury him-or-her self.  IDK if watching something like “have you no decency sir?” live has more effect with the general public than watching it on replay.  Of course back then the “fake news! edited content!” defense of the indefensible wasn’t as prevalent, I think.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @zhena gogolia: Am I the only one who sees Psaki and immediately remembers her eager and disgraceful participation in the Biden-So-Old witch hunt?  Meanwhile recent footage of Biden shows him just fine.  Stutter yes.  But nothing even remotely close to the dementia that people fantasized he had.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: I think that the Democrats are anticipating that and likely already have their messaging ready.  As we know, in politics, the “What are they hiding?” messaging is very powerful. It always has been. But in more recent history, the QAnon/MAGA cult has taken it to extremes to their advantage.

      So I’m not worried if we don’t get the full report and files.  The files existence is already quite powerful and may even be more powerful as a campaign issue if there is a cover-up.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: Yeah, if we can play it well, I think we could definitely make lemonade out of those lemons.

      But I do hope, for the sake of history and transparency, that I am off base and we get everything. That’s what we genuinely deserve.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Bupalos:

      Now Trump is growing weak with fraying around the edges of his coalition and decay in its center. And the media is following suit, as it does. They didn’t make him and they aren’t unmaking him.

      Dishonest, theater critic-style coverage definitely played a role in Trump’s rise, but I agree it wasn’t the main factor. He tapped into real grievance and discontent, some legit, some not.

      @Suzanne: I expect Bondi’s corrupt DOJ to use an “ongoing investigations” ruse to avoid disclosure of evidence that could damage Republican donors.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      Bari Weiss will get right on that.

      After her town hall’s dismal ratings with Kirk, she punted her next town hall on CBS to next year. LOL

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: You’d think that, for example, people would notice that the price of gasoline fluctuates a lot regardless of who the president is. I bought eggs on Wednesday for $1.96/doz. Lots of things have prices that fluctuate due to market conditions that have nothing to do with who is president. I think people want a magic fairy to wave a wand and magically make everything better. It’s why they want a dictator, at least for some things.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RevRick

      @Soprano2: We should be grateful that they didn’t, because Trump exposed himself to the world for what he is. I mean, when Eric son of Erickson asks, “Why is he yelling at us?” that says the bubble has even burst in the rightwing media ecosystem.
      We tend to focus on the facts, which are head-trippy, while most people focus on affect, which is in the gut, and affect cannot be explained away. It’s there for all to see.
      What that points to is a hardening of opinions about Trump, and by extension to the GOP, which has sung his praises. The 2026 midterm is breathing down their necks.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      Whoa.  A post on Reddit was the tip that helped police find the Brown University killer.

      An affidavit from a Providence Police Detective revealed that a Reddit post helped authorities track down the suspect they allege is responsible for the recent mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor.

      Police on Tuesday received information from an anonymous tipster citing a Reddit post from the Providence sub-Reddit from a person alleging that they saw the suspected shooter walking in the area.

      “T’m being dead serious,” reads the post obtained by authorities. “The police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental. That was the car he was driving. It was parked in front of the little shack behind the Rhode Island Historical Society on the Cooke St side. I know because he used his key fob to open the car, approached it and then something prompted him to back away. When he backed away he relocked the car. I found that odd so when he circled the block I approached the car that is when I saw the Florida plates. He was parked in the section between the gate of the RIHS and the corner of Cooke and George St.”

      Based on that tip, police located the car referenced in the post. On Wednesday, they released images of a second person they said was spotted close to the “person of interest.” Later that day, that person approached authorities and identified himself as John and the Reddit poster.

      John was subsequently interviewed by police and described his encounter with the suspect hours before the Brown University shooting. The suspect was found dead in a New Hampshire storage unit on Thursday night.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick:  We tend to focus on the facts, which are head-trippy, while most people focus on affect, which is in the gut, and affect cannot be explained away. It’s there for all to see.

      That’s true, it’s a lot of what happened with Biden. I knew people who don’t much follow politics who were convinced Biden had dementia after the debate performance. Also, Biden presents more as old and frail, which is also something people can see. I do agree that more people seeing FFOTUS being the shouty old man he actually is was good. We all have known someone like that, and we know they shouldn’t be in charge of the nuclear codes.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      I think people want a magic fairy to wave a wand and magically make everything better. It’s why they want a dictator, at least for some things. 

      Well, yes. The desire to have someone fix your problems is a potent thing.

      Please note that I am not arguing that you’re wrong. I think this is one of those issues where lots of Democrats (including me, often) just don’t always show great theory of mind. Of course lots of people want the President to lower prices, and they want it so badly that they have convinced themselves that it’s possible. In the moments that the angel on my shoulder is speaking more clearly than the devil…. I have empathy for this viewpoint. And I think a response of “that’s not possible” even though it is true is not going to be well-received. And I think an attitude that we need to better educate people…. will be even less well-received.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      Good morning.

      About that November CPI report – Dean Baker at CEPR.net:

      The November Consumer Price Index came in lower than most analysts, including me, expected. The year-over-year (YOY) rate in the overall index was 2.7 percent, while it was just 2.6 percent in the core index. Most of us were expecting increases in both indexes close to 3.0 percent.

      While the drop in the inflation rate was surprising, there may be less here than meets the eye. A big part of the drop was a sharp decline in the reported rate of inflation in the rent index and the owners’ equivalent rent (OER) index. Their YOY rates came in at 3.0 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. This is down from reported rates of 3.4 percent and 3.8 percent for September.

      To have this sharp of a decline in the rental indexes, rental inflation would have had to been extremely low in October and November. The average inflation rate for these two months would have had to have been 0.006 percent for the rent index and 0.014 for the OER index.

      This sort of sharp drop in the inflation rate in these indexes is implausible. Omair Sharif speculates that they have effectively zeroed out rental inflation for October, causing the CPI to understate the YOY rate of inflation in these indexes.

      A very crude adjustment would double the average rental inflation for the two indexes, adding 0.006 pp to YOY rental index and 0.014 pp to the OER index. That would have been enough to increase the measured inflation rates in both indexes by 0.01 percentage points after rounding to 2.8 percent overall and 2.7 percent in the core index. That would still be a considerably better reading than had been expected.

      […]

      He goes through another few subcomponents at the link. Click on over.

      tl;dr – Special factors, expect revisions.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MattF

      The ‘shouty old man’ persona has been out there for a while. Replaces ‘amoral playboy’, and we still get ‘useful fan for Putin’ or ‘bad taste personified’ now and then. I guess what’s really there is the next question.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: And I think a response of “that’s not possible” even though it is true is not going to be well-received. And I think an attitude that we need to better educate people…. will be even less well-received.

      Oh, I agree with this. I don’t know how to handle this problem, because when you make promises you know you can’t keep it eventually backfires on you. There are so many things people want to have fixed that the government only has a limited ability to fix.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      linnen

      @zhena gogolia: ​
      A lot of supposed liberals are retconning the debate to the effect that only Biden was incapacitated.

      The ones not blaming Democratic voters for voting for Biden in the primaries are going with there was no D primaries, that the DNC installed Biden (and Harris.)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jackie

      @Soprano2:

      I bought eggs on Wednesday for $1.96/doz.

      I did, too! Then my happiness was immediately crushed when the cheese I buy religiously went from $3.86 to $4.60! No gentle creeping up by a few cents over a matter of weeks. Grrr!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: The price of gasoline is a funny one because specific actors can and do manipulate it for political reasons that DO have to do with who the President is. We had cheap gasoline during the wars after 9/11 just because George W. Bush had friends in Saudi Arabia who didn’t want people mad at Bush… or, especially, at Saudi Arabia.

      “Vote for me because the world is totally corrupt and the people who control gasoline prices like me” is actually a rational pitch.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Princess

      The idea that the media have been asleep but are maybe now going to wake up is a ludicrous fantasy and at best naive. The media writes what its bosses want — protection for their own political interests and what will bring them eyeballs and revenue. If they are now more critical of Trump it will only be to ease the transition to another Republican or someone like Newsom who will equally protect their interests.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Bupalos

      @UncleEbeneezer: based on this rehashing I went to look, saw a clip of him at a football game looking and talking like a mummy. Which… it was cold, maybe that was part of it. But I don’t know how you guys talked yourself into the idea that his age wasn’t a killer liability and was just all cooked up by disengenuous media conspiracy. Or at least that people honestly believed it was a killer liability in an election (like the polling data said) instead of this stuff about how disgraceful and treasonous it all was. And still?
      Ah well.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Baud

      @linnen:

      The ones not blaming Democratic voters for voting for Biden in the primaries are going with there was no D primaries, that the DNC installed Biden (and Harris.)

       

      I can’t separate the sincere crazies from the trolls on reddit, but I’ve seen this theme pushed (also Hillary in 2016).

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Dave

      @Suzanne: Yes there is a part the human mind that exists the thought “but what if King good?”. Unfortunately you rarely end up with an Aragon but instead an entitled often traumatized brat.

      And of course even with an Aragon they, especially in a complex interconnected world, can still screw things up.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: Stagflation is “fun”.

      :-/

      (Though Volker would have laughed and laughed at the idea that 3% inflation is “high”…)

      I think it’s hard to forecast anything about the economy now.  Ukraine and VVP is still a wild card.  The world still runs on oil and 47 messing with seizing tankers invites retaliation.  Rents are still too high.  Lots of people can’t afford to buy a first home.   Average car prices are high.  Nobody can find RAM to put in computers because OpenAI locked up something like 40% of the market.  Construction is a mess with tariffs, ICE/CBP, etc., etc.

      Fundamentally, things should be going great with the IRA and Biden’s other investments.  We’re not in a major war (at the moment).  Etc., etc.  But 47 insists on blowing everything up, letting the wannabe monopolists run wild, to extract his tribute.

      Grr…

      We’ll see.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Layer8Problem

      There’s a question: What to do about informing a vibe-ridden incurious mob [Editor: “That is to say lots of voters.”] about facts, logic, and that conservative scarecrow “critical thinking”.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      If they are now more critical of Trump it will only be to ease the transition to another Republican or someone like Newsom who will equally protect their interests.

       
      Agree about the first half. I don’t think the media is there with Newsom as the preferred Dem candidate yet.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      RevRick

      @Suzanne: Part of the problem is that since mass media became a thing in the 1920s the modern Presidency has been lifted in the imagination of the public to almost kinglike status. The authors of the Constitution intended for Congress to have premier powers. Think of all the nonentities who were President during the nineteenth century. But over time, the President has assumed the role of the being “the one who can make things happen.”
      FDR became beloved by the American people with his Fireside Chats and his assertion that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” From a facts-on-the-ground basis that assertion is ridiculous. The reality was the financial system was collapsing and it would totally collapse the economy. But from the standpoint of affect his claim was spot on. The public desperately needed a voice of calm in the midst of the storm. FDR conveyed the message,”I am going to do something.” What that something was didn’t matter as much as the assurance that something was going to be done to fix it.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      RaflW

      A few days before the prime time shoutfest, I speculated on Bsky how long it would be till the press started running “How did Trump hide his condition, and who knew?” pieces. The media failures would be funny (or at least tolerable) if they hand’t facilitated so much straight up evil.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      mrmoshpotato

      Senator Mark Kelly shares his initial reaction to Donald Trump’s address: “Why is he, like, so angry and desperate and defensive? Somebody must have showed him some abysmal poll numbers…”

      Ha!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I happened to check out a Rhode Island Subreddit Tuesday and found it was very vigorously moderated. Some folks had erroneously pegged a Brown student of Palestinian descent as the shooter; this rumor spread quickly and made it on to the Subreddit. A moderator put people on notice that “doxxing” of anyone not named by authorities first would not be tolerated, and those violateing that rule would be banned. There were half a dozen or so deleted posts.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Some folks had erroneously pegged a Brown student of Palestinian descent as the shooter; this rumor spread quickly

       

      See, that’s the reddit I know.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      cmorenc

      @zhena gogolia:

      The “infamous debate performance” was Trump’s. Against Biden and against Harris. But they ignored it.

      True that Harris throughly dominated Trump during their one debate, but it was not because of media coverage that the vast majority of the American public judged Biden’s performance at the June 2024 debate as a disaster – that was something they saw with their own eyes.  And it’s true that Trump’s performance that night only looked much more together than Biden’s because Biden utterly failed to put up an effective challenge – against the Biden of previous campaigns (especially 2008 or 2012), Biden would have taken Trump to the woodshed and ground him to sawdust.  But Biden simply wasn’t remotely up to doing so that June night in 2024, which people outside the BJ bubble saw with their own eyes, not because the biased media influenced them to have that takeaway from it.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The crazy thing for me is that Q-Anon was right that there is/was a cabal of elites involved in a child sex trafficking ring. The problem is they voted for them because they were deliberately misled about who the major players are. The more of them who realize that, the better off we all will be.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jackie

      Great news for Ukraine!

      “European leaders agreed early on Friday morning to keep Ukraine funded for two years with a loan of 90 billion euros, or about $105 billion, though they failed to agree on their first-choice option of using Russian state assets frozen on the continent as backing for the loan,” the New York Times reports.

      “That ambitious frozen-asset plan was killed at the 11th hour as European heads of state and government met in Brussels — a show of division that risked making the European Union appear indecisive at a key moment.”

      Thank you, Europe!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      MoCaAce

      “His first-grade understanding of economics”?

      Please, lets not be hyperbolic.  he has at least a third-grade understanding of economics.  I mean he can do basic addition and subtraction right?…. right?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Baud

      @cmorenc:

      I try to avoid this subject, but I believe the initial polling had Biden winning that debate. The problem was the media coverage in the aftermath. Happy to be corrected if my memory is faulty.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MattF:

      The ‘shouty old man’ persona has been out there for a while.

      Yeah, but enough people felt he was shouting at us libs, rather than shouting at them.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Scout211

      Todd Blanch this morning.

      Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said this morning that the Department of Justice plans to release documents today from the government’s files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but added they won’t all come out at once.

      “I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today, and those documents will come in all different forms — photographs and other materials associated with all of the investigations into, into Mr. Epstein,” he said on Fox News.

      Blanche said that the DOJ has been “working tirelessly” since Trump signed the law requiring the release of the files “to make sure that we get every single document that we have within the Department of Justice, review it and get it to the American public.”

      “I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “So today, several hundred thousand, and then, over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

      Sure, Todd.  The release is today.  But yeah, pick and choose what you decide to release today after all that combing though all the documents. Tirelessly!

      Reply
    91. 91.

      RevRick

      @Matt McIrvin: The price of gasoline is falling, because OPEC has decided it wants to crush production of oil by fracking. Crude oil has fallen to $56/barrel, a level at which profits cannot be sustained using the more exotic technique of fracking, because fracking requires a heckuva lot more piping and the forced injection of a water, sand, chemical slurry into oil-bearing rock than the conventional method of just drilling into the oil field.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @rikyrah: That is the question. If they are given credit for being partly right, maybe. I hope the door being cracked open invites them to go through it.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Baud

      For the first time, doctors have treated a baby born with a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder with a gene-editing therapy scientists tailored to specifically repair his unique mutation.

      Philadelphia. RFK Jr. has dispatched the troops to prevent this from spreading.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      RaflW

      @lowtechcyclist: I think Vance would prove quite unpopular. Trump has certainly had some ‘teflon’ characteristics, but Vance wouldn’t move into that office with the same wide leeway from MAGA voters.

      And, there will be knife fights everywhere within the griftopia masquerading as a political party. People are already starting to snipe quite harshly at each other, and the figurehead isn’t even gone yet.

      Yes, Vance will do his worst, and it’ll be bad. But it will fail faster and harder than Trump because none of what they’re doing is what people want (except the white people who want the racism, and the wingers who want the trans- and queerphobia).

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      The other memory I have is that that debate was where Trump talked about “black jobs” which a bunch of black people tried to mock, but it was drowned out by the other issue.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: I actually wasn’t sure what I meant, so I checked it with AI.

      In caricatures and pop culture, mummies typically “talk” with a distinctive, low, groaning, and slightly muffled vocal quality. The sound is often depicted as:

      • Muffled and Raspy: As if their voice has to push through layers of dry, dusty bandages and a dried-out vocal tract.

      • Monotone Groaning: Often a long, drawn-out “Uuuuuunnnnnhhhh” sound when trying to communicate or just move.

      Like his mouth kind of hanging open and not finishing syllables that require the tongue or lips to get involved. I think I might have meant zombie, and my age-related cognitive decline coupled with him being all bundled up made me think mummy.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Shalimar

      @lowtechcyclist: I want to believe in God, but there are so many mass shootings in this country and also apparently a bunch of occasions when Thiel, Musk, Epstein, Zuckerberg, and Sacks were in the same room together, and yet we never hit the jackpot.  You had one job, God.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      bluefoot

       

      @Baud: Yep, totally motivated reasoning. And IMO, the price of eggs or whatever is the fig leaf people are using for what their real motivations are. It’s not like they (we) didn’t live through a previous TFG administration OR a Biden administration – people had their lived experience to draw on. Let’s recall the Muslim ban, taking PPE from blue states and cities to sell to friends at a profit, undermining public health during a pandemic, JANUARY SIXTH for god’s sake…I could go on.

      People wanted Project 2025, mass “deportation” (which is emphatically NOT what’s happening now – deportation has due process – what’s happening is causeless rendition), and T 1.0 turned up to eleven. The majority of eligible voters either actively voted for this or didn’t care enough to vote to stop it.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Layer8Problem

      @cmorenc:
      I would have liked to have seen at least another debate’s performance rather than move straight to tossing him over the side because of “self-evidently obvious” diagnoses of old age/dementia.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Soprano2:

      They actually believed the president had the power to make prices go lower! Who thinks that?

      After the Russian Revolution, their new government did exactly that.  They sent armed soldiers to farms to “purchase” goods at new, lower prices.

      Prodrazverstka.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Geminid

      @cmorenc: People inside the “BJ bubble” saw the deficiencies in Biden’s debate performance that night. You’ll see what I mean if you go back and read that night’s threads. A lot of people were freaked out that night.

      It’s true that over the next few days many people here rallied behind Biden, and the “stay or go” debate became one-sided.

      Overall sentiments may have been more evenly divided though. I know that when Biden dropped out, at least two commenters said they had favored Biden withdrawing but did not comment to that effect because the “Biden stay” people were so vehement.

      I also stayed out of the debate. I favored Biden staying in the race but did not feel so strongly about it. I did see that the proponents of him withdrawing got dogpiled, I thought unfairly.

      I thought this was an indirect cause of  several of them leaving the blog early this Spring, although there were other factors at play also

      Ed. I’ll add that some of the “Biden stay” proponents still are very vocal about it, while some are very vocal about their opposing view. But most commenters stay out of this debate, so I would not draw conclusions as to majority sentiment from the comments.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      schrodingers_cat

      I wonder how many closet Rs masquarede as purity progressives. The one in this comment section can’t be the only one.

      Whatever the Ds are doing, they are doing it wrong. Is the extent of their “analysis”.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Shalimar

      @sab: I liked Psaki before she got on the Biden slimewagon.  From that point, all I can think of when I see her is “I wouldn’t know who you are now if Biden hadn’t made you Press Secretary.”

      Reply
    114. 114.

      RevRick

      @rikyrah: Q-Anons are fearful people who were cultivated by years of propaganda stigmatizing gays/trans/drag queens as “groomers” who were preying upon children to convert them into becoming gay/trans/drag queens. And since the GOP was loudly attacking gays and trans people and drag queens, they assumed all the bad guys were Demonrats. Hence the whack job who attacked Comet Pizza.
      MTG’s insistence that the Epstein files be released shows a sense of betrayal felt amongst Q-Anon types in the face of Trump administration stalling.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      frosty

      @RevRick: But over time, the President has assumed the role of the being “the one who can make things happen.”

      You followed up with FDR and I think he’s the one who changed the focus onto the President… well, maybe TR had a hand in it too.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Old Man Shadow

      I mean, great.

      The media is about a year and a half too late in realizing this, so now we have another three fucking years to go. So… great job, guys.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      bluefoot

      @Baud: ​
        It disgusts and appalls me that people could – and can – see children taken, separated from their parents, put in cages, and all the rest and essentially shrug.

      And we’re only in Year 1 of this and the country is already much diminished in every way. Do people think this is going to slow down or stop?

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Bupalos

      @Layer8Problem: I really think it’s like a superstition. The media is in the business of business. It’s entertainment and making money. It’s demand-driven and follows the desires of it’s consumers far more than the kind of supply-side fantasies that both sides of the hyper-engaged political spectrum insist. It’s not that there’s nothing to it, it’s that focusing on it causes us to completely miss the actual dynamics that revolutionary political manipulators like Trump are harnessing.

      People should do this with sports reporting. Accuse the Cleveland media of undermining the Browns organization by reporting on their losing. Which I guess in some ways does happen a little.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Chris T.

      I really don’t want to re-litigate the “Biden performance” crapfest, but I watched that debate and came away with a completely different impression than the “must go immediately” crowd. Biden was clearly tired and ill (cold-or-flu-like symptoms) and his stutter control was at its worst; and his prep team let him down by not reminding him that Trump was going to use Gish-gallop lies rather than being an actual statesman-like human.

      The end result did indeed look bad, but was not an indicator of imminent death (or brain-death). Unfortunately, nuance and explanation aren’t things that work on the tee-vee…

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @bluefoot: They definitely wanted mass deportation. As I recall, Project 2025 was unpopular even with many Trump voters. He denied it. The marks believed him.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: Cool.  I had a professor in college who could not pronounce properly words that began with “ex”.  The x always came out sounding like a combination of g and j.  “Egjactly”, he would say.  He was the expert (egjpert?) on the elector college and a prominent advocate for eliminating it.  I bring it up since we are discussing weird voice thingies this morning.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      cmorenc

      @Baud:

      I try to avoid this subject, but I believe the initial polling had Biden winning that debate. The problem was the media coverage in the aftermath. Happy to be corrected if my memory is faulty.

      I recall many conversations with people who planned to vote for Biden anyways as vastly preferable to Trump, but who were horrified by what they witnessed of his performance that night.  Leading up to the debate, I carried in positive expectations that Biden would effectively expose and defenstrate Trump, and recall my nauseous reaction to his bumblingly ineffective failure to challenge Trump’s glib bullshit.

      But the 2024 campaign and the media’s complicicy up to now are water under the bridge – what matters now is whether the spell is indeed broken wrt media covereage of Trump and the media starts dialing back on sanewashing Trump’s demented BS and focuses more on the stark madness he presents in front of them.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick: That’s what I thought. People want two things that are contradictory – the U.S. producing more oil than any other country in the world, and gas prices below $2.00/gal.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Jackie

      The DOJ gaslighting continues:

      Despite a law requiring the release of the Epstein files by Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that the Department of Justice would not release “several hundred thousand” of the documents.

      So today is the 30 days when I expect that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today,” Blanche told Fox News on Friday. “And just so everybody appreciates, President Trump has said, for years, that he wants full transparency, and he wants the Department of Justice to release everything that we can with respect to this investigation in cases.”

      “And so what we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected,” he added. “And so I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today, several hundred thousand. And then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more. ”

      —RawStory

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Paul in KY

      @Bupalos: I think it is hard to win the Presidency when you don’t appear ‘hale and hearty’. TACO had enough of that (especially for his loons, plus misogyny) to hammer that home against Pres. Biden.

      TACO has definitely diminished since 2024. To me, Pres. Biden was looking physically frail. I know he was oh so much sharper mentally than TACO. I just wish his aides had got him to rest up really good before that debate.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Geminid

      @Layer8Problem: This rumor seemed to start elsewhere, on rightwing, anti-Islamist Twitter. It was based on a couple shreds of circumstantial evidence plus the poor guy’s profile, which included some campus activism on the Gaza war. But once Laura “Sherlock” Loomer decided the game was afoot, the rumor went everywhere including Reddit.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Fair Economist

      @RevRick: Temporarily low prices won’t stop fracking. A lot of fracking is profitable down to $40, and in any case the tech and the drilling equipment are there and won’t go away.

      I think OPEC’s motivation is the oncoming end of gasoline cars. In North America they’re being kept out by regulation but everywhere else the insanely cheap Chinese EVs are crushing fart car sales. Oil demand is going to start dropping, pretty quickly before long, and that changes the economics for countries with big oil supplies. If they don’t develop and sell them in the next 2 decades or so, they never will. So time to open the spigots.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Scout211:

      Folks, the cheese has officially slid off our president’s cracker.

      One of my late Mom’s favorite sayings.

      Trump’s manic address was akin to Biden’s debate performance
      I’ve watched Trump for years on end, and this was him at his most bonkers and most transparently out of control.

      True but let’s see how that interpretation is (not) spread by Our Failed Media Corpse.  Assuming it won’t be to the extent that is was with Biden, well, we all mostly expect that.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      p.a.

      @Geminid: I thought Biden projected poorly in public appearances even before the debate; stiff, slow- but I’m nowhere near enough of a political-knower to have a stay-or-go opinion.  Was that the debate where he choked on the abortion response?   That really was bad; a Dem wheel-house issue.  Everything blurs.  I will say he looks ok now for his age, but I wouldn’t bet the house he would survive to ’29 dealing with the pressures of the presidency.  Also too, when was he diagnosed w prostate cancer, and what is the projection for his type at his age?  Was the diagnosis while he was Pres?  During his run?  Or after?  This have affected my opinion on run-or-bow-out.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      bluefoot

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: ​
        I think people wanted to believe him about Project 2025. Black Twitter and many other spaces were sounding the alarm – more like air raid sirens – about what was in Project 2025 and took seriously that if elected, his administration would try to implement as much as possible. Granted, I don’t think anyone thought SCOTUS would completely ignore the law to the extent it has and enable what the administration and its hangers on have been doing.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Bupalos

      @Chris T.: Well, I think reasonable people can disagree, but in general I thought it was completely disastrous in context that his age and vigorousness was already a top polling issue and the top attack point of the opposition. Indeed, they agreed to that debate at that odd early point in the cycle specifically to blunt the issue, and ended up basically lighting it on fire. I think people forget that context. They were trying to repeat the reversal that came from the state of the union address. That one went well and pushed things down for a while.

      Biden had experienced age-related cognitive decline even prior to his campaign in 2020, I don’t think anyone comparing speeches from say 2008 would really disagree, in no way was he the same kind of campaigner. He also in 2020 was remarkably able in terms of governance, really just incredibly successful. And he would have been good in a current term. He just wasn’t going to be able to win an election. These are not the same things. Frankly without covid I don’t think he would have been able to win in 2020 either.

      But bottom line on the “fight” is that I can accept that others have different opinions on these subjective matters, whereas the folks that keep dragging this up even now want it to be some kind of moral litmus of good and evil or whether people can be “trusted” or whatever. Feels kind of soviet. Why don’t we all just accept that people of good will can see things differently?

      Reply
    148. 148.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: Technically, the networks are supposed to refuse to perform any political advertising done for free. If Trump wanted 20 minutes for a political ad, he should have spent the billion or so dollars it would have cost. The networks gave him 20 minutes because he said he had something important to say.

      Now, given that they refused to let Biden talk about preserving democracy, they should at least hold the meeting about giving extraordinarily deferential treatment to every criminal Republican they meet. Plus, face it, I understand Trump looked like a fascist, and sounded like one, with his scoldy, rapid-fire voice. All we need to do now is ‘shop in a hittle mustache. Hm. “Little” came out as “hittler.”

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Layer8Problem

      @Bupalos:
      No one has said it’s only the media’s fault with their magic mediaing powers. There are at least a few billionaires in my understanding funding foundations, astroturfing, etc. There’s also a pile of voters that are happy with racism, kicking hippies, and other ways of making trains run on time. And as for the media just doing business, for business reasons, one has to hand-wave away the Murdochs, Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg, etc., all of whom really don’t need to push a radically conservative/libertarian line to make money, they just want to.

      “It’s not that there’s nothing to it . . . ”

      Of course not, but the real causes are just so much more subtle, y’see. Right.

      “. . . revolutionary political manipulators like Trump are harnessing.”

      Oh yeah, a regular V. I. Lenin, that one.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Paul in KY

      @Layer8Problem: Maybe we should have done that? Pres. Biden would have to appear as vigorous, etc. as he had in last 5 years, IMO.

      If drugs needed to be administered to get that, then dose up Pres!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Princess:

      The media writes what its bosses want — protection for their own political interests and what will bring them eyeballs and revenue.

      Are you suggesting the media are neutral? Because I don’t recall any owners overriding their editors decision to endorse a Republican. Or ordering their editors that any editorials or articles critical of a Democrat have to be screened by the owners before publication.

      And it has to be their political interest and that has to be support for right-wing authoritarianism. Because I doubt that it was in the pecuniary interest of the media corporations to pay bribes in the form of settlements to baseless lawsuits. Can’t see them doing that for any Democrat.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Scout211

      @Scout211: This may be why Blanche is hinting at a delay for some of the Epstein files:

      Frustration is mounting inside the Justice Departmentas it races to redact thousands of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein before they must be released Friday, multiple sources familiar with the process told CNN.

      A substantial number of redactions are needed, one of the sources said, and the documents each attorney is processing since Thanksgiving week can number more than 1,000 — a time-consuming task that likely will come down to the wire. The sensitivities of executive and legal privacy, victims’ protections and other concerns all could play in to the choices the lawyers must make when it comes to potential redactions.


      Lawyers working on the Epstein files at the DOJ’s National Security Division also believe they aren’t getting clear or comprehensive direction on how to make the most information available under the law, several sources said.

      Counterintelligence specialists were asked to drop nearly all of their other work to process the Epstein documents, two people said, but some lawyers declined to participate.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      dnfree

      @UncleEbeneezer: OMG.  Biden is under less daily stress now (except his medical condition, unfortunately), and we see him only in snippets.  His performance in the debate was not owing to his stutter.  This is a topic on which we and others here will have to agree to disagree.  He didn’t have another four years of that job in him.

      Neither did Trump, who didn’t even have his first term within his capabilities, but the fact that he was nominated again is on the Republican Party.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      WTFGhost

      @cmorenc:True that Harris throughly dominated Trump during their one debate, but it was not because of media coverage that the vast majority of the American public judged Biden’s performance at the June 2024 debate as a disaster – that was something they saw with their own eyes.

      The vast majority of the American Public did not watch the debate live. Therefore, only a very stupid person would say that they had an unfiltered view of the debate. Anything they did see was filtered by the media’s reactions to it.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      I always try to look forward, not back.

      Obviously more, rather than less, can’t let go and get beyond 7/2024. It’s a constant Groundhog’s Day.

      Sad.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      dnfree

      @Bupalos: I agree.  You expressed it well.  NEITHER party should have been running a candidate my age or older for a four-year term.  (Yes, like Trump I am one of the oldest baby boomers.)

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: Also, not everyone approaches US politics with the Olympian detachment that Friend Bupalos does.  A lot of people then and now were/are aware of, and appalled by, Trump and his cronies.  An emotional response is a reasonable reaction to the threat he posed then and to the horrors being inflicted now.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Geminid

      @Baud: That’s the second Russian drone to enter Turkish air space this week. A Turkish F-16 blew a Shahed-type drone to pieces a few days ago..

      The first drone was headed in the direction of Ankara. A Turkish spokesman described it as out-of-control, implying that the Russians did not intentionally probe Turkish air defenses, but I’m not sure the Turks believe that.

      The Russians also struck two Turkish cargo vessels with missiles this week,. They were docked at the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

      This and the drone incidents occured just a few days after the Presidents Erdogan and Putin met last week on the sidelines of an international conference held at Astaghan, the capital of Turkmenistan. So maybe Putin didn’t like something his longtime frenemy told him.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Nettoyeur

      @Omnes Omnibus: I went to MIT in the early 1970s. The people didn’t like the workload in real STEM majors got undergrad degrees in “management” aka business. The more serious ones interested in mgmt got BS degrees in engineering or economics and then MBAs, which at places like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, etc require really serious effort. My understanding is that U Penn was similar.  Wharton School’s reputation refers to the MBA program.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: I thought the “black jobs” thing was a pretty good example of the kind of amoral manipulative genius that Trump specializes in.  He also used “hispanic jobs,” “African American jobs…” and doubled and tripled down on it later.

      People jump on it like it’s a gaff, and it goes viral all over. But he won that messaging. It might be fair to say, given the kind of shocking numbers with black and hispanic men of working age who specifically voted for Trump on the immigration issue, that it won him the election. He knows how to hack the attention economy, and that the well-oiled outrage machine online can help him in that.

      Others just think he’s stupid and mindlessly racist and can’t help himself, and I leave some room for that interpretation too. But on this issue, I’m pretty sure the media promoting the “black jobs” controversy harder would only have worked to his benefit.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Another Scott

      @Paul in KY: Biden gave a long State of the Union address on March 7, 2024.  Some pundits claimed he was too strident and loud and feisty and strong and vigorous.

      The debate was June 27, 2024.  112 days later.  Everyone has their reactions, but I think we need to remember that professional opinion havers have agendas.  “No big deal” doesn’t get clicks and eyeballs and “engagement”.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Baud

      @Bupalos:

      But he won that messaging

       
      Technically, he won all the messaging, since he won the election.

      I give him credit for understanding the heart of the American voter better than I do. That’s why I’m now retired from the business of prognostication what strategy will work best in the future.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      mappy!

      @Scout211: “Counterintelligence specialists were asked to drop nearly all of their other work to process the Epstein documents, two people said, but some lawyers declined to participate.”

      The more people reviewing these files plausibly means less control over who has seen whatever DOJ wants to keep hidden…

      Reply
    170. 170.

      WTFGhost

      @dnfree:This is a topic on which we and others here will have to agree to disagree.  He didn’t have another four years of that job in him.

      You’re obviously trying to stir up shit. No one could diagnose Biden’s ability to perform the duties of the Presidency by watching the debate. I’m sorry – what you say is stone cold stupid. Yes, I know, you had strong fee-fees, and they were wrong. AWWWW.

      @Bupalos: But bottom line on the “fight” is that I can accept that others have different opinions on these subjective matters, whereas the folks that keep dragging this up even now want it to be some kind of moral litmus of good and evil or whether people can be “trusted” or whatever. Feels kind of soviet. Why don’t we all just accept that people of good will can see things differently?

      Because a lot of the bullshit people spout is harmful bullshit.

      Look: you want to “agree to disagree about whether Biden had a chance of winning”? We can do that.

      Do you want to “agree to disagree that Biden was obviously experiencing cognitive failure?” You are not a doctor. You did not examine Joseph R. Biden. As such, any attempt to render any opinion is reasonably answered with “FUCK YOU YOU ABLE-IST SHITHEAD.”

      Do you want to “agree to disagree that Biden obviously didn’t have four more years in the tank?” You are not a doctor. You did not examine Joseph R. Biden. As such, any attempt… you know the drill by now, right?

      Y’all keep using words, see, and, like most media moguls, you don’t really think about those words, you don’t think about what they mean, or what they say, or whether they’re true, you just want to get the desired result from using those words, so you write an argument that might be a fine argument, if true, and then get – the phrase *is* “butthurt” when people call you on bullshit. Don’t bullshit.

      “I don’t think Biden could have won after the debate.”
      See that thing at the end of the prior sentence? It’s called a “period” but it’s also called a “full stop.” You can stop, right there, without rendering hateful (in part because they are entirely uninformed) opinions about Biden’s health and mental status.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      dnfree

      @Soprano2: I was in first grade when credit cards were new, and my mom had one.  I remember asking her for something, and she told me we couldn’t afford it.  I was suspicious of that excuse, and said “Why don’t you use your credit card?”  It was beyond my understanding that the credit card was somehow related to money; it seemed more like a magic wand to get stuff free.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Paul in KY

      @zhena gogolia: They were always going to side with their POS nominee, absent him skull fucking a kitten on live TV or being boffed in the ass by Putin (also shown on TV).

      Maybe we should have given him another debate. If I was TACO’s strategy people, I would have declined on reasons.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      p.a.

      @Geminid: Interesting.  Putin showing his contempt for NATO as a whole by messing with individual nations is not news, but I’m thinking tweaking Turkey is a more dangerous roll of the dice than Estonia or Denmark.  Not to mention non-NATOs like Moldova.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: My memory is that Biden started very badly but did much better after the first 10 minutes, so people who watched the whole thing had a significantly more positive impression than people who tuned out after the beginning.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​ I do think some commenters have been really insulting toward one another about this issue and that is gross.

      I agree. Here we are sinking into the same old quagmire and here I am reading all the comments. I must have rocks in my head!
      Off to do something productive – like get the house ready for Christmas guests. Elder Spawn* is bringing his girlfriend. Can’t have her see how we really live LOL!
      * h/t to you, Suzanne​

      Reply
    182. 182.

      dnfree

      @Soprano2: I was in first grade when credit cards were new, and my mom had one.  I remember asking her for something, and she told me we couldn’t afford it.  I was suspicious of that excuse, and said “Why don’t you use your credit card?”  It was beyond my understanding that the credit card was somehow related to money; it seemed more like a magic wand to get stuff free.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      zhena gogolia

      It’s perfectly fine to keep referring AD NAUSEAM to Biden’s “infamous debate performance,” as in the OP quotation, but it’s not perfectly fine to keep pushing back against that interpretation.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: I generally agree. And your ongoing mockery of my Socrates-in-a-basket takes are more or less appropriate. I often look at them and contrast the very concrete things I’ve lost or fear losing, plans that have been wrecked, general depression caused by this administration and the decline it represents, and think “man, I’m a weirdo.”

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: I was pretty freaked out that night as I was watching the debate; the more I watched, the more I got a sinking feeling in my stomach because I knew how it was going to look to the average, non-political person. When you added that to the years-long drumbbeat by voters in focus groups saying Biden was “too old”, I knew it was going to be bad (even thought FFOTUS’s performance was also bad, just in a different way). I was team stay because I’m risk averse, but things I’ve read since then have convinced me that “team go” was probably more correct.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      dnfree

      @Baud: I can’t speak for anyone else, obviously, but I follow politics closely (like many here), I knew the debate was “early” in the cycle at Biden’s request to try to get ahead of all the dementia rumors, and I drew my own conclusions, not waiting for media coverage.  What I saw was far from what I anticipated.

      Were there excuses?  Just back from foreign travel, had a cold, the lifelong stutter?  Sure.  But in context, that was not a man who was prepared for another four years of that grueling job.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Bupalos

      @WTFGhost:

      Do you want to “agree to disagree that Biden was obviously experiencing cognitive failure?”

      No? Where’d you come up with that? For one thing “cognitive failure” (your intentional fabrication) and “cognitive decline” are not strictly medical terms. People lose cognitive ability as they age. It’s not debatable. It’s not a social litmus. It’s just plain reality that everyone understands and deals with every day. You have experienced cognitive decline, I have experienced cognitive decline, and Biden very obviously had experienced significant cognitive decline with some outward signs that IN MY SUBJECTIVE OPINION WHICH YOU’RE FREE TO DISAGREE WITH WITHOUT GETTING NASTY had gotten to the point that meant he was a very bad bet to win a U.S. election. Even as he remained generally excellent at governance, much more capable than prior office holders like Obama and Clinton

      We can leave it all there. I don’t need to do this and I don’t think it serves any purpose other than a counterproductive venting of misplaced rage at American decline and democratic incapacity.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      dnfree

      @Soprano2: I am also a very risk-averse person, but I thought at that point that there was no way Biden could win, and if he did there was no way he could fulfill another four years.

      Did the Republicans have the same problem?  To me, yes.  Too many voters stayed home or wouldn’t vote for a woman of color.  That’s how I see it.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Miss Bianca

      @zhena gogolia: that’s what I keep coming back to. Also, that Biden at his most incapacitated would be 1000 times better than Trump, period, end of story.

      And to anyone who wants to say, “oh, gee, can’t we just move on” from the ramifications of the decision to shit-can the sitting POTUS: fuck that noise. The way it was handled made it a bad, bad decision for America, period.

      The fact that media and consultants and big donors all had their hands in it up to their wrists is a factor that absolutely needs to be addressed, regardless of whether you, individually, think it was a good decision or not.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      dnfree

      @zhena gogolia: I am not “trashing” Biden.  I have great respect for Biden.  But like many in politics and even other fields, he was unable to see when it was time to go.  That’s a very human failure.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Captain C

      @Baud: Bari:  “Let’s put him on my roundtable show!  That’ll goose the ratings and show everyone that I’m the bestest journimalist on the planet!”

      Reply
    201. 201.

      satby

      @zhena gogolia: and that’s the point that all the “can’t we all just disagree in good faith” people don’t get, or don’t want to. Yeah, it’s water under the bridge; but if we don’t reckon with the way media manipulation plus panic plus deliberate disinformation to discourage voters combined to bring us to this point we’ll go through this all again.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Geminid

      @RevRick: I’ve been following the oil industry though Oil Price Magazine. They’re an industry media site, but I consider them objective and their reporting is accessible to general readers like myself. They also report on broader energy issues– solar power, electricity production and grid upgrades etc.

      Anyway, they had an article last week titled:

        The Permian ‘Peak’ That Isn’t

      Reporter Irina Slav said that the handful of major oil companies which now dominate the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico can make a profit on $56/bbl oil. This is due to efficiencies they’ve introduced over the last few years. Slav contends that the Permian’s record, ~6.7 million barrels per day is sustainable at $50/bbl.

      The Permian Basin accounts for about half of the US’s oil production, which is around 13.5 million

      Reply
    203. 203.

      WTFGhost

      @Chris T.: I watched the debate, with my wife, and we both had similar reactions. Did he “win” the debate? I didn’t care, but I saw nothing indicative of damage or disability. Slower, quieter, but still able to reason, etc..

      My suspicion is that a lot of people who were watching the debate, and social media, might have had a much worse reaction at right wingers crowing that Biden looked old. It might have been the worst possible time to look old and in need of some rest.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      dnfree

      @Omnes Omnibus:  I had a teacher (back when calculus was a college-level course) who pronounced “integral” correctly about half the time, and the rest of the time he said “intregal”.  Unfortunately, this was the “integral calculus” class.  It was so distracting that I had trouble following the subject matter.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Geminid

      @Fair Economist: OPEC is also trying to reclaim market share lost since the pandemic. The several production increases they announced this year actually are rollbacks of cuts made 3 and 4 years ago.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      tam1MI

      @linnen: The ones not blaming Democratic voters for voting for Biden in the primaries are going with there was no D primaries, that the DNC installed Biden (and Harris.)

      Ah, the good ol’ Perfidious DNC Conspiracy theory.  Covers any situation and allows the follower to always play the victim. Where would the Further Left be without it?

       

      Reply
    208. 208.

      gvg

      I think it’s not just Trump that is losing it. Susie Wiles may be sliding into dementia too. If she did encourage him to give this public speech, she doesn’t see that he has dementia or appears nuts to people which means? And she is supposedly the one who keeps his operation going, disciplined this time. Maybe the recent chaos and non response isn’t just him getting worse. Maybe she hasn’t got it anymore?

      Also I think when she managed Reagan, he was out of office. It wasn’t while he was President? That is not the same level of work.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      dm

      @zhena gogolia: It wasn’t just the debate performance, it was the long period of time afterwards when Biden made few public appearances that let the “he’s grown so feeble” story to accumulate.

       

      That was when I ceased to be a Biden-should-stay person, after Biden failed to show that it really was just a bad night for a couple of weeks. I was so happy when he passed the mantle to Harris.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      WTFGhost

      @Bupalos: You have experienced cognitive decline, I have experienced cognitive decline, and Biden very obviously had experienced significant cognitive decline with some outward signs that IN MY SUBJECTIVE OPINION WHICH YOU’RE FREE TO DISAGREE WITH WITHOUT GETTING NASTY had gotten to the point that meant he was a very bad bet to win a U.S. election.

      You are saying “Biden is damaged, and I know it, because it’s a subjective opinion of mine that you’re free to disagree with.”

      Well… why state a baseless, useless, uninformed opinion? IMHO, you should just skip that whole part, because it doesn’t add anything. As I suggested,

      “I didn’t think Biden could win.” <== there’s that “full stop” I talked about!!!

      There. No medical judgment about the extent of Biden’s cognitive decline, of which you know jack shit.

      In my opinion, claiming people are damaged, because you don’t like how they look and act, on a single night, is nasty and bigoted. That’s also the opinion of most right thinking people, don’t claim other people are damaged, when you don’t like how they look and act.

      You’re welcome to disagree with it. I don’t care if you’re nasty.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      dnfree

      @WTFGhost: You appear to think that my “fee-fees” led me to the wrong conclusion about Biden’s chances to win the election.  That is not established.  Biden might well have lost by MORE than Harris actually did.  Working against him, besides his age and appearance, was the public perception that he had not fixed the economy and the desire for change.  It was Biden’s belief that he had beaten Trump in 2020 and therefore was the safest bet to beat him in 2024, but that’s a belief, not an established fact.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      tam1MI

      @cmorenc: that was something they saw with their own eyes.

      While resolutely ignoring the babbling wreck on the other side of the stage. Who they then put in charge of the nuke codes.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      zhena gogolia

      @dnfree: No, I don’t think that was a positive thing, but I think it would have been a positive thing for D voters to stick with their duly nominated candidate and incumbent President despite a bad 20 minutes.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Another Scott

      @zhena gogolia@satby:

      My general feeling is that lots of pundits, and many political people, were looking for “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

      I think a lot of political professionals were worried about Biden’s approval being stuck at 40% for years.

      Ford lost re-election at 47.2% average approval; Carter lost re-election at 45.5% average approval. One can credibly argue that it would have been a bloodbath if Biden had stayed in the race, independent of the debate.

      The debate gave them that straw.

      Politics is unfair.

      Biden was a great president, but too many people didn’t see it that way.

      FWIW.

      Fickle electorates can hurt good people on our side, but can also give us landslides to throw the monsters out.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Paul in KY

      @dnfree: For them it was the correct decision (if you only care about winning). Think VP Harris would have beat the couch fucker or any non-TACO GQP nominee.

      Of course, if any of them had a smidgen of concern/patriotism for the ole USA, they would have fixed it so he didn’t continue on and was replaced by a non-whackjob non-TACO nominee.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Bupalos

      @satby: Well, that’s a good reason to continue to explore the issue, if you think you can bring some unconsidered perspective or new evidence to the table. I just don’t see any of that, I see people insisting against all the evidence of the things that we can measure (and we can’t measure a lot of things) that the loss was caused by switching to a different candidate.

      Quite plainly, Biden had worse polling than Harris. The switch resulted in an immediate polling boost for dems, and her numbers slowly climbed right up until (my interpretation) she rather plainly said that she couldn’t think of anything that she’d do differently than Biden. It was rather emphatically a “change” election (as personally I basically think all elections are basically going to be for the foreseeable future) and I have a hard time with the counterfactual scenario where the real problem was not braving out the status quo course.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      dnfree

      @satby: We’ve never been through this particular scenario in my lifetime.  Trump himself and his cult is a phenomenon I’ve never seen.  Mocking the handicapped reporter or the “pussy tape” would have seen the end of any other candidate at the hands of their own party.

      We have seen presidents who became medically or mentally unfit, but in the case of Trump it has so far made no difference, whereas with Biden the perception of frailty did.  Personally, I blame the Republican Party leadership much more than I blame those Democrats who tried to figure out what to do and disagreed whether sticking with Biden or changing horses in midstream would be more effective.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Captain C

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: I remember the FTFNYT publishing something along the lines of, “well, Dear Trump has denied having anything to do with Project 2025, so we think we should just believe him, since he’s always so honest.  I mean, do we look like an actual journalistic enterprise which investigates things?”

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Captain C

      @Paul in KY:

      People in general, and especially stupid ones, just hate to admit they were conned.

      Or, in some cases, that they wanted to be conned (or at least seen as being conned).

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Bupalos

      @WTFGhost: I don’t want to be nasty about it and we don’t need to discuss it. You can’t and won’t use quotes, you need to make up new words, so you can talk about how injudicious it is to use those words you just made up and spout Fuck you’s and whatnot. You don’t need my input for any part of this exercise.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      Layer8Problem

      @dnfree:

      She didn’t say that. Very few Republicans cared about legal judgments and demonstrable lies and stuck by their candidate, out of stupidity or worse. Numerous Democrats and Democrat donors were willing to make a judgment of their candidate based on vibes, armchair diagnoses, and clairvoyance of what they knew absolutely had to be going on inside an administration criticized for not leaking enough.

      Biden very well may have been toast. If he was not already, making decisions based on feels helped get it there.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Bupalos

      @tam1MI: Then why did you support sticking with Biden? If we had changed out earlier then a less chaotic process could have added to the insufficient boost that Harris gave us.  It would have allowed her more time and space to distance herself from a president that had been maimed by inflation and was clearly unpopular.

      Maybe you’re a secret Trump operative, in league with the media conspiracy. Why should anyone trust you?

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Geminid

      @p.a.: I listened to the debate on the radio. My impression was that Biden held his own after the first 20 minutes. That was the wrong 20 minutes to come up short though, because first impressions matter so much.

      I still thought Biden was competitive as a candidate. But I did not have a strong opinion on the question of replacement, because I could see plusses and minuses in either course.

      But those four weeks of uncertainty cost the Democrats a lot, I think. The controversy took the spotlight off of Trump at a critical time. He was a crappy candidate and campaigner in my opinion, and I think the more people heard him the less they liked him.

      So if I’m gonna point fingers, I’ll point one at the senior Biden aides who advocated for accepting a June debate. Biden was the incumbent, and he had good reason to wait until September and October which is the normal practice. Trump was making a fool out of himself, and the Dems had plenty of talented surrogates to point that out.

      That decision to debate in June, before the conventions and before Labor Day, was a critical own-goal in a high stakes match. I can just see Susan Wiles and Chris LaCivita, Trump’s campaign managers high-fiving each other at the news, and breaking out the special single malt scotch for a toast. They might not have predicted Biden would perform poorly, but they knew they’d given a good opening to exploit.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      satby

      @dnfree: that, of course is always rule #1: blame the Republicans for all that they’ve done. To achieve their goals, they willingly united behind evil

      But malign actors got a leg up from milquetoast Dems, a clickbait addicted media and public, and Putin’s paid misinformation purveyors to play our voters again. And our team couldn’t willingly united behind good, so here we are. Still unable to unite, even with hindsight.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      tam1MI

      @zhena gogolia: will, every time I see it. If people can keep trashing Biden years later, I can keep defending him.

      Same here. They are not going to toss the best President of my lifetime into the trash bin of history without a bloody fight.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      tam1MI

      @dnfree: Biden might well have lost by MORE than Harris actually did.

      He also might have won, given that he didn’t have the unfortunate disadvantages of being a black woman who had never won a single primary vote. We all know the results that accrued from defenestrating Biden, everything other than that is just idle speculation.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      WTFGhost

      @dnfree: I didn’t contest his ability to win the election – you stated he didn’t have four years of the job left in him. That’s precisely what I’m trying to point out to Bupalos. I’m giving you “he couldn’t have won,” and I’m demanding, in return, y’all stop saying shit like “he didn’t have four years of the job in him,” because y’all don’t actually have information about that.

      Y’all are going by appearances; saying “he looks bad, so he *is* bad,” is patently offensive.

      Equivalently, meeting me, and deciding I’m stupid, because I have a speech impediment, is patently offensive. Now, as with Bupalos, you didn’t decide Biden was “stupid” because of a “speech impediment” but you stated he couldn’t handle four years of the job.

      You don’t know that. If you did know that, it would be via medical knowledge, not appearances.

      Just like you wouldn’t know whether or not I’m stupid, if you meet me and my speech impediment is acting up. I don’t want people making permanent judgments from brief observations, when they don’t have all the information available.

      Here you go: You can say “I don’t think he could have won the election; if you asked me, I didn’t think he had four years left in him, and I know I’m not alone.” Now, you’re not saying he didn’t have it in him – just, you didn’t think he did, and you believed others felt the same way – right or wrong, fairly or unfairly.

      Now, you’re not saying “I know about the man inside from what I saw on TV.” Now, you’re just talking about how you felt, while avoiding making a medical judgement.

      Does that make sense, at least? Do you see why “he didn’t have it in him” is different from “if you’d asked me, he looked too tired for another four years”?

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Princess

      @Baud: I don’t know what the polling said but my yellow dog Biden-loving Dem friends were melting down in despair online  twenty minutes into the debate and nothing to do with the media.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Geminid

      @gvg: Yes, Wiles managed Reagan’s post-presidential office and career, such as it was. But that was relatively early in her career and it’s not why she got her current job. After that she managed campaigns including Rick Scott’s two races for Florida governor, and I believe DeSantis’s first. And Florida is a challenging venue.

      Wiles’ biggest accomplishment was last year’s presidential campaign, where she was co-manger with Chris LaCivita.. One of the noteworthy aspects there was that Wiles signed up with Trump in Spring of 2021. I sure didn’t expect Wiles to last three years with Trump, much less almost five. But she somehow managed to retain his confidence, a difficult accomplishment that made the larger one possible.

      I agree though, that Wiles is losing her touch. The interviews she gave to the Vanity Fair reporter violated her usual practice, and brought the administration the wrong kind of attention at the wrong time.

      But the way Trump and his people circled the wagons around Wiles afterwards tells me they still consider her essential. I don’t think that will quiet the grumbling among disaffected MAGAns though. They were blaming Wiles for Trump’s and his party’s problems before the interview hit.

      Reply
    235. 235.

      tam1MI

      @Bupalos:  If we had changed out earlier then a less chaotic process could have added to the insufficient boost that Harris gave us.

      I have always maintained that the time to replace Biden, if the party and the voters deemed it necessary, was during the primary, which would have had the inestimable advantage of legitimizing whatever candidate emerged from the process. As it was, I voted for Harris despite my deep doubts that she could overcome the clusterfuck of a process that got her nomination, doubts that turned out to be all too prescient on election night.

      We ditched a successful President, and then we lost the trifecta. Those are two undeniable facts the Defenestration Caucus can’t get around.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      Fake Irishman

      @Fair Economist:

      This. Even is North America, oil use peaked in 2017 and has been steadily declining. China looks like it peaked in 2024. India and SE Asia aren’t far behind.

      Big oil is dead — but how fast it dies and the nature of that death is really important for a lot of questions.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      JustSomeGuy

      @Bupalos: why should his age in an of itself be a killer liability? You’re buying into agist bullshit. Joe Biden doesn’t have dementia, he has cancer. If he’d known he had cancer, would that have been disqualifying I guess so. It makes sense to me than a man that has cancer doesn’t have the vitality to be the president of the United States. Did he know he had cancer at the time? No, he did not. Should he have known? I guess we all wish presidents got better medical care than they probably do, except Trump since we’d rather he just croaked.

      Mine was tired. He just completed a whole bunch of traveling. He was without decent rest and he was a little befuddled By the Trump Gish gallop.
      You can try and make more out of it than that, but I think you’re blowing smoke.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Aziz, light!

      @Another Scott: A Bloomberg piece on the CPI Report said they fudged the data for November, drawing on the last two weeks of the month to make temporary Black Friday discounting indicate a decline in prices.

      Reply
    242. 242.

      Ruckus

      Is Donald Trump okay? I don’t think so, and even worse, there is no reason to trust the systems around him either.

      I see this in a way that has taken us back a very long time. He’s hanging on by a thread wrapped around one loose tooth that is being pulled towards hell by his side of the current politics, which were revived by the concept of what started the civil war. That some are, by some artificial and insane measurement, better than everyone else and deserve every damn thing while everyone else deserves NOTHING. No freedom, food, life. We had a war and that side lost because that is pure bull and shit.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      Geminid

      @Fake Irishman: The International Energy Agency predicts demand for oil will increase some this decade,* before it levels off and begins to decline in the 2030s. So Big Oil is not dead and has not yet begun to die.

      But Big Oil is not as big as it used to be. At least, the market capitalization of the worlds seven biggest oil companies have declined substantially relative to the rest of the business economy.

      * I think global oil production is around 105 million barrels a day now. It tracks consumption fairly closely.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      Ruckus

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      djt is 4 years younger than Joe Biden.

      Now we all age differently and arrive at the end at a different rate and time. I had a cousin who didn’t make 6 months. I’m an old now and my parents lived to a lot older than I am now. My point is that we each live our own lives, such as they are. I know a woman in my apt complex that is 99 years old. Six months and 99 years are just a tad different lengths of living. My point is that Joe Biden is 86, 4 years older than djt. And doesn’t sound now like he’s in so far over his head (like trump) that pulling him out of the quagmire was even necessary, which it is for djt. Because all djt does is make quagmires.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      Ruckus

      @Soprano2:

      I’d bet money that there are a lot of people who really don’t know how the government works. Or doesn’t work. A democracy has a bit/lot more how does this work than an old style king/queen, or especially a dictator. Because we are all involved in some way and level as to how this country works, be they good or bad ways. And if we elect leaders that really, really do not give an anything about anyone but themselves it doesn’t work well at all. Especially if that someone is an aging out person with a pompous, arrogant personality.

      Reply
    247. 247.

      Ruckus

      @Fair Economist:

      There will likely be a requirement for petroleum based fuels for a long time. The cost and effort for an electric semi truck, plus the weight with enough batteries to have a reasonable range would lessen the load capacity a lot. Add in the time to recharge that much battery power and the cost of everything would go up, likely exponentially. A car, even a big one is not close to the same.

      That said, cars/pickup trucks are good candidates for electrification.  Not so good for the gasoline business but then in the lifetime of many alive today there didn’t use to be the level of gas station need that there is today. And not all our electricity is made by burning fuel, nor does it have to be.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      dnfree

      @JustSomeGuy: You are entitled to your opinion that suspecting Biden has declined mentally is ‘just blowing smoke”, and I am entitled to my concerns based, not only on my observation of him at the debate, but also the concerns expressed by people who interacted with him in other settings.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      dnfree

      @WTFGhost: I’m old.  I’m Trump’s age basically.  I can tell you that at 79 I have declined from what I could do at 75.  Trump couldn’t even do the job at 75, but running him again is on the Republican Party.

      We could all see Biden declining over four years of an extremely demanding job.  Like him, I could still safely ride a bike at 75 and now I can’t.  That’s physical decline.  But we could also see his decline in stamina.  The debate, which as you recall HIS team asked for, unfortunately showed his mental decline as well.

      Sure, we’ve all seen stories about people in their 80s and 90s who still go to the office every day, but if we could interview their co-workers confidentially, would they tell us the person is still doing the same amount of work with the same mental acuity they had a decade earlier?

      Reply
    251. 251.

      dnfree

      @tam1MI: It’s speculation either way whether Biden could have won the election.  You think he could have and I think he might well have lost by more than Harris did. We’ll never know.

      ETA that Harris got MY primary vote as part of the Biden-Harris ticket.  The result of him dropping out was exactly the same as it would have been if he had died.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.