Senator Mark Kelly shares his initial reaction to Donald Trump's address: "Why is he, like, so angry and desperate and defensive? Somebody must have showed him some abysmal poll numbers…"
For your morning reading enjoyment: Mary Geddry, at her SubStack, on “The Panic of Permanence”:
For too long, the press treated Donald Trump like a supernatural force rather than a mortal man: impervious to fatigue, immune to consequence, forever yelling at full volume as if rage itself were a renewable energy source. Now, suddenly, the spell is breaking. Not all at once, not so much with a single headline declaring something is wrong, but with a dawning, uneasy realization spreading across newsrooms that the President of the United States looks, sounds, and behaves like a 79-year-old man who is not particularly well, and that pretending otherwise is starting to feel downright dishonest…
USA Today, of all places, … kicks the door off its hinges. There is no throat-clearing, no faux neutrality, no “critics say.” The headline calls Trump’s prime-time address “crazed” and dares to compare it to Joe Biden’s infamous debate performance, the moment that permanently rewired how the media talks about presidential capacity.
This is the same comparison that once would have earned an editor a frantic call from a standards desk. Now it runs in a mass-market national paper read by airport dads and dentists’ offices. The column doesn’t focus on the lies, those are old news, but on the delivery: the frenetic pace, the shouting, the rage without modulation. This wasn’t a man reassuring a nervous country. This was a street-corner ranter who accidentally wandered into a broadcast booth. And USA Today doesn’t end with a question. It ends with a verdict: the man running the country is not well.
That alone would have felt seismic. But then comes the Daily Beast, which doesn’t raise the temperature so much as explain how the fire alarm failed in the first place. After the cameras shut off, Trump turns to his aides and asks how he did. They tell him he was great, of course. He then explains that the whole thing wasn’t even his idea, his chief of staff made him do it. A primetime address to the nation, the kind historically reserved for wars, assassinations, or existential crises, was apparently deployed as a vibes-based damage-control maneuver because someone’s Vanity Fair profile got a little too honest.
And this may be the most horrifying part of the entire saga. Not the shouting, not the lies, not even the manic speed-run through economic fantasyland, but the banality of the trigger. The speech wasn’t prompted by a national emergency. It wasn’t an attempt to steady markets or respond to catastrophe. It was a glorified tantrum memo, greenlit by a sealed-off court of loyalists who respond to “How did I do?” with automatic praise and no reality check. This is not a system designed to protect the country; it’s a system designed to protect the leader from discomfort…
There is something almost farcical about realizing that the press could have asked these questions earlier but chose not to, until the emperor not only had no clothes, but was yelling at a camera at 2x speed while quietly arranging to rename national institutions after himself. Yet, here we are, watching respected outlets cautiously, then bluntly, acknowledge what millions of viewers have been seeing in real time: this is not normal, this is not fine, and this is not strength.
Optimism, then, with a side of gallows humor. The media are waking up, but only because the situation has become too absurd to ignore. Is Donald Trump okay? I don’t think so, and even worse, there is no reason to trust the systems around him either.
The American people need solutions, not another speech.
Psaki on networks having regrets about airing Trump in prime time: "I assume there is going to be a lot of meetings in these networks tomorrow morning about whether or not to do that again."
House Democrats released several dozen more photos from the estate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the Department of Justice faces a deadline to release many of its case files on the late financier by the end of the week.
