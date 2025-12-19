Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

This blog will pay for itself.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

You are here: Home / Justice / Racial Justice / The Evil Runs Deep

The Evil Runs Deep

by | 92 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Well, if you don’t care about the DNC report, I am confident that everyone here cares about this.  We know it’s bad, but seeing even a fraction of the information collected in one place, well, it’s enraging.

From Balls and Strikes, via TPM

I recommend reading the whole article, but here are a few key points.

The administration is unveiling new policies that together make it harder for people of color to challenge illegal discrimination at work.

Analyses by ProPublica and The New York Times found that the administration conducted its steepest staff cuts at the agencies with the most nonwhite and women workers, like the Department of Education and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In January, for instance, Trump revoked an executive order that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed in 1965 which prohibited companies with government contracts from engaging in racial discrimination. Johnson’s order required contractors to “take affirmative action” to ensure that applicants are hired (and employees are treated) without regard to their race.

Instead of requiring companies to take affirmative action, Trump is requiring companies to certify that they are not “promoting DEI.”

Since taking office, Trump has claimed to possess limitless power to fire executive branch officers for any reason, including reasons that violate federal antidiscrimination law.

Yet last week, the Department of Justice announced that it would no longer enforce disparate impact liability under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits recipients of federal funds from discriminating based on race. Specifically, the rule would mean that anyone who receives DOJ funding — chiefly, local law enforcement agencies — would be free to engage in conduct that disproportionately harms people of color without worrying about Title VI enforcement action.

Apparently we are back to considering some people as animals, or worse.

Though I imagine that most people treat their animals better than this.

Trump DOJ: Providing Basic Sewer Services to Black People Is Actually “Illegal DEI”

Open thread.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aaron
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • Castor Canadensis
  • chemiclord
  • chrome agnomen
  • Denver Dem
  • dnfree
  • Dog Dawg Damn
  • Eyeroller
  • gene108
  • Glory b
  • Greg
  • HopefullynotCassandra
  • Jackie
  • JML
  • Jobeth
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • LAC
  • Librettist
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Neldob
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • RevRick
  • Ruckus
  • Scamp Dog
  • scav
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve LaBonne
  • stinger
  • sukabi
  • TONYG
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    92Comments

    1. 1.

      Jobeth

      OT but Just saw a Facebook post from Andy Kim (sorry can’t link) that they are apparently already changing the name on the Kennedy Center building. It’s just all so disheartening.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jackie

      @Jobeth:

      they are apparently already changing the name on the Kennedy Center building.

      Such BULLSHYTE. I just keep saying “It’s ONLY temporary!” and hope I’m right.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      There’s a need for a very detailed Project 2029. I can see the pitfalls in doing that—2029 sounds like a long way off, why make yourself a target, etc. But there’s a need for a comprehensive account of the damage and plans for what to do about it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      There’s a need for a very detailed Project 2029. I can see the pitfalls in doing that—2029 sounds like a long way off, why make yourself a target, etc. But there’s a need for a comprehensive account of the damage and plans what to do about it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      @sukabi:

      Naw, they don’t rise that high.

      This is more about those that escaped from hell, who think (such as it is) have to try to make the world hell for everyone else.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LAC

      To be clear, this is happening NOW to black people. So we are not rehashing or nitpicking – we are being forced to relitigate in 2025 (and beyond) rights that people fought and died in the streets for.

      So, yes we will be talking about this.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @sukabi:

      You mean the dump maladministration?

      That’s snark in case some didn’t see that….

      My point is that a lot of people in this world and this country especially, have a diminished vision of everyone that isn’t them or possibly whatever group they think (such as that is) they belong to. And they elected the guy who wants to be a billionaire but can’t even spell billionaire, let alone understand the concept of being a rational, anywhere near human – human. A man who thinks his money and position make him better than everyone else, when it’s a person’s humanity that makes them what they are. And he’s hanging on to a very small and long string, that is attached on the other end to his humanity. A string so long that no human is able to see the other end. Him being him, he can’t even see 20 feet down the string. And this string really, really isn’t very strong so if he had anywhere near normal humanity the string would break under the minimal load of a minimal humanity.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Denver Dem

      From the Bulwork regarding Bernie’s vote on the pediatric cancer bill:

      “Sanders announced his opposition to quick passage for the bill. He did so not because he disagreed with its objective—which is to give the FDA the authority to push pharmaceutical companies to study combination drug therapies—but because he worried that extraneous provisions attached to it would make it harder to achieve other priorities. He argued that the Senate ought to be passing similarly important, bipartisan-supported health care measures along with it. His staff insisted to me that they would revisit the bill soon, and they seemed confident it would all get done in the new year.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Greg

      I wonder when these actions will eventually boomerang on them? At some point, even the Trumpiest of minorities will be scapegoated and told that they aren’t good enough. Unfortunately, there will be a great deal of human suffering before that occurs.

      I have said that until those in a local, affluent, white area near me are negatively impacted by Trump’s policies, the GOP won’t change.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Captain C

      @Denver Dem: You’d think that Bernie’s been a politician long enough to understand that something which could easily be construed/distorted as “These kids have to suffer and die over a little technicality” might not be helpful to his goals.  But I guess not.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Captain C: He’s a big frog in a very small pond that doesn’t really require much in the way of political skills from him. That has all along been painfully apparent in his presidential campaigns.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Of course we care about this.  This is people who fought for years to get their right to be acknowledged now being faced with an administration that wants to strip them all away with fucking executive orders.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      DEI went too far, and until Democrats realize that, they will lose on this issue.

      You do not understand the absolute rampant anti-meritocratic, discriminatory climate in corporate america unless you’ve been close to recruiting and hiring.  Blatant discrimination going on, and this is the pushback against it.  I know that’s not going to be popular to hear, and Trump is an ass and rolling back things too far, but it got way out of hand.

      You cannot have a civilization or market succeeds when it selects against the most qualified and on some other characteristic (nepotism, racism, etc.).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      West of the Rockies

      The name change to The Kennedy Center ultimately is noise.  Will it bring in any new support for his wretched administration?  Of course not.  It’s the sort of tone-deaf self-aggrandizement even MAGA is (slowwwly) growing weary of with Trump.  He might even lose a couple dozen supporters nationwide (so it’s essentially meaningless and grubby). The name will be changed back in short order.

      Gotta keep Epstein and the economy front and center.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scamp Dog

      @Dog Dawg Damn: I’ll believe the Trump administration values competence when they start appointing competent people to something. Although I’ll admit that some of them are competent at seizing power and wrecking things, but that’s as far as it goes.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Steve LaBonne

      @chrome agnomen: You know, in all the years I’ve been recommending that classic essay I never even noticed there was a comment thread. I’m sure as hell not going to look at it now!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TONYG

      Just an FYI … As of today, on the lowest 20% of the screen, advertising obscures your content, and I cannot see a way to remove that advertising.  Just pointing that out.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      scav

      @West of the Rockies: But weren’t we just informed that the business elite want their little oligarchic DEI preferences maintained as theirs is the very definition of civilization and market success itself!  How can we then dare to question their choice of corporate America humanoid nubile perq?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      Okay, JD’s totally dumping #1 for some hawt Erika action. When I started comparing her to Casey Desantis that didn’t extend to “shortcut to WH first lady” but it’s now clear as day.

      Lovely people, all.

      The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has said the Turning Point USA organisation he founded will help elect JD Vance for president in 2028, although Vance, the current US vice-president, has yet to announce he is running.

      Erika Kirk’s endorsement on Thursday came on the opening day of Turning Point’s annual America Fest conference, the organisation’s largest gathering since her husband was shot dead in September.

      “We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” Kirk said, referring to the 48th president. Trump is the 47th.

      Vance, meanwhile, is scheduled to speak at the event on Sunday.

      Turning Point has been credited with helping Republican President Donald Trump expand his coalition of support, leading to his 2024 presidential election victory.

      Her announcement ahead of Trump’s one-year mark in office signals early jockeying to be his successor ahead of the 2028 election.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ohio Mom

      I am sure that the federal government’s commitment to hiring a certain percentage (I don’t remember what it is) of disabled workers is also kaput.

      I know a young man with autism that works in an IRS mailroom under this policy. Or he did, I’ve lost track of him (his family is friends with a friend of mine who moved out of town, some ties are frayed as a result),

      I’m unconvinced the disability community will make a fuss though. Most of the community tries very hard to be neutral.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Ohio Mom: As an ally I don’t tell people on the front lines what they should do, but let’s just say I’m skeptical that that approach will remain viable. There is a very strong odor of eugenics wafting from this regime and by no means does it stop with Sec. Brainworm.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      p.a.

      @Dog Dawg Damn: You cannot have a civilization or market succeeds [sic] when it selects against the most qualified and on some other characteristic (nepotism, racism, etc.).

       

       

      Well thank… uhhh… Dawg tRump etc ARE working against “some other characteristic (nepotism, racism, etc.)”🙄

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      I mean, I can’t argue per se but does Duffy really have a freethinking daughter who’s gone off reservation (which would be awesome) or is this more a “Keep your dirty hands off my Hermes, you neanderthal” rant? Wonder what her thoughts are re. wearing a prom dress to your gate then working out pre-flight?

      A daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy denounced an “absurdly invasive pat-down” at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on social media, suggesting that if her father were in charge of the agency, he would try to abolish it, the New York Times reports.

      Said Evita Duffy-Alfonso: “I should not be treated like a terrorist for traveling within my own country by an agency that’s trash at its job anyway.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @Dog Dawg Damn: Am I understanding correctly that you think DEI went too far?  In what way?

      Because to me, DEI looks like giving everyone a fair shot, and that is not what you are describing.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @TONYG:

      on the lowest 20% of the screen, advertising obscures your content,

      Not exactly sure what you mean by that.  

      As I typed that, I see that the translucent rectangle is now white!  Yikes!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      @Dog Dawg Damn: I’ll play, briefly.

      McKinsey.com:

      Our latest analysis reaffirms the strong business case for both gender diversity and ethnic and cultural diversity in corporate leadership—and shows that this business case continues to strengthen. The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability.

      The USA is 4.2% of the world’s population.

      Whites are about 71% of the US population. So white males are maybe 36% of the US population. Or maybe 1.5% of the world’s population.

      The world is getting smaller all the time.

      Why should systems that have been explicitly and implicitly built up in the USA over hundreds of years to give white men advantages be regarded as the natural or “meritocratic” default? Why throw away all that – still – bypassed qualified human capital when we know better and have evidence to back it up?

      tl;dr – Either your privilege is showing or your array of experiences is too limited.

      My $0.02.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      p.a.

      Don’t forget: 300 years of unqualified white men being hired is the natural order.

      1 example of a person of color maybe being in over their head means the whole democratic experiment must be destroyed.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      I do think we care about what would work for democrats.  There has not been much evidence, however, that these reports tell us much of anything useful.

      This regime is once more trying to rewrite the outcome of our Civil War and our constitution.  Human rights must be universal.   

      Reply
    64. 64.

      chemiclord

      I can think of scenarios where “DEI” has “failed,” but that was due to companies and organizations who either paid lip service to it while changing very little, or used DEI as a cover for their racism by highlighting the token minority executive they hired.

      But those were less failures of diversity, and more failures of shitty white people intentionally misusing the movement for their own gain.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      gene108

      @Neldob:

      This is seeming like a race war almost.

      Of course they do. It’s been apparent for a long time that a core part of the Republican party wants an excuse to launch a race war.

      All the doomsday preppers, gun-nuts, etc. that Republicans have made part of their coalition are stockpiling in the hopes of a race war.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      gene108

      @Dog Dawg Damn:

      You cannot have a civilization or market succeeds when it selects against the most qualified and on some other characteristic (nepotism, racism, etc.).

      I agree. The biggest failing in U.S. corporate policy has been the centuries long use of race and sex to determine who gets hired and promoted. Corporations went out of their way to hire white men, and promote white men over everyone else.

      It was a self-reinforcing negative feedback loop, where white men kept hiring people just like them.

      It led to a stagnation in corporate culture, which allowed foreign competitors, like the Japanese, to takeover large parts of the U.S. automobile market.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Of course we care about this. This is people who fought for years to get their right to be acknowledged now being faced with an administration that wants to strip them all away with fucking executive orders.

      If the comments on this thread are any indication, we don’t care about it as much as Trump tacking his name onto the Kennedy Center.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      ArchTeryx

      @Ohio Mom: They won’t have much of a choice when ICE is told to start disappearing disabled people – starting with neurodivergent folks, which RFKJr. (just like the Nazis) has a special hatred for. We’re independent thinkers and don’t follow authoritarians blindly, so like the intellectuals we’re always the first to be targeted.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      lowtechcyclist

      @HopefullynotCassandra:

      This regime is once more trying to rewrite the outcome of our Civil War and our constitution.  Human rights must be universal.

      This.  Whether it’s Black people, trans people, or any other group in between that’s at risk of being marginalized and denied equal rights, we must stand for the rights of the members of all such groups to be the same as those that white men like yours truly get to take for granted.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Archon

      @p.a.: “Giving one unqualified black man a job is a tragedy, giving one million unqualified white men a job is a statistic”

      -Josef Stalin (maybe)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Dog Dawg Damn: I work in corporate america and did a lot of hiring in a place with strong DEI rules and institutions.

      At no point we were using DEI to hire based on nepotism or race. I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, but it’s weird to complain that DEI (which literally inserts extra checks into the system) is blatantly more susceptible to nepotism, cronyism, etc.

      Is this another time when someone says DEI is what Trump pretends it is, rather than what it actually was? AGAIN?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ohio Mom

      @Steve LaBonne: There is a segment of the disability community that is rabidly anti-abortion because they think “I could have been aborted! We (the disabled) will be aborted out of existence!” I don’t need to go into why that translates into voting Red.

      There are also those (mostly moms in this group) wedded to the idea that “They wouldn’t do that to our kids.” A weird sort of narcissistic denialism I think.

      That’s not to say that there aren’t progressive/liberal segments of the disability community, just to say that sometimes I want to pull my hair out.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Castor Canadensis

      @TONYG: Still only half opaque. The banner ad is in the center, the sides are still translucent. (And yes, I did do nerd-work in advertising in one of my past lives)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Castor Canadensis

      @chemiclord:

      … or used DEI as a cover for their racism by highlighting the token minority executive they hired.

      My friends used to call that “the n****r who sits by the door”.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      dnfree

      @Dog Dawg Damn: You don’t see anywhere near the pushback on nepotism (or even sexism) that you see on race.  You can work on fixing what you see as the flaws in how DEI is sometimes implemented without saying DEI is bad.

      I’ve mentioned before that at two different jobs, two different major companies, I had an incompetent manager who got the job because he (both times HE) was a good golfer and schmoozer in the men’s golf league.  Naturally he deserved to be a manager, right?  But he was a straight white guy so no one at management level thought that was a poor way to select managers.  But heaven forfend we sometimes inadvertently promote an incompetent woman or person of color!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Aaron

      I’m glad to see that most people here aren’t willing to throw “some members” of the Democratic coalition under the old metaphorical bus and into the literal unemployment line to get votes.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @gene108: and it also leads to problems in medicine/pharma, where the FDA allows lactose in prescription drugs when SEVENTY PERCENT of the world population CANNOT DIGEST IT.  And then the idiot inbred mutant Northern European doctors and nurses blame the patient for not complying with taking the medication as prescribed when 1) the damned tablets don’t dissolve properly in the stomach and gut of a lactose intolerant patient and 2) the lactose is going to make the patient sick.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Ohio Mom: and yet almost every single one of the pro-lifers will NOT support or encourage disabled people who want to have children.  Scratch a pro-lifer, find a eugenicist.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      @Scamp Dog: good point. And they don’t. They want to go back to nepotism and spoils.

      When democrats blatantly undermine meritocratic freedom, then the pushback is toward this.

      Obama has spoken extensively on this so I’ll point you to him.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      @Steve LaBonne: I was actually hiring.

      I’m an Ivy League grad who scored perfect on the SAT and was valedictorian.  That said, I found it disturbing we were instructed to pass over clearly highly qualified candidates because of their race.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.