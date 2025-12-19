Well, if you don’t care about the DNC report, I am confident that everyone here cares about this. We know it’s bad, but seeing even a fraction of the information collected in one place, well, it’s enraging.

From Balls and Strikes, via TPM

I recommend reading the whole article, but here are a few key points.

The administration is unveiling new policies that together make it harder for people of color to challenge illegal discrimination at work. Analyses by ProPublica and The New York Times found that the administration conducted its steepest staff cuts at the agencies with the most nonwhite and women workers, like the Department of Education and the U.S. Agency for International Development. In January, for instance, Trump revoked an executive order that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed in 1965 which prohibited companies with government contracts from engaging in racial discrimination. Johnson’s order required contractors to “take affirmative action” to ensure that applicants are hired (and employees are treated) without regard to their race. Instead of requiring companies to take affirmative action, Trump is requiring companies to certify that they are not “promoting DEI.” Since taking office, Trump has claimed to possess limitless power to fire executive branch officers for any reason, including reasons that violate federal antidiscrimination law. Yet last week, the Department of Justice announced that it would no longer enforce disparate impact liability under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits recipients of federal funds from discriminating based on race. Specifically, the rule would mean that anyone who receives DOJ funding — chiefly, local law enforcement agencies — would be free to engage in conduct that disproportionately harms people of color without worrying about Title VI enforcement action.

Apparently we are back to considering some people as animals, or worse.

Though I imagine that most people treat their animals better than this.

Trump DOJ: Providing Basic Sewer Services to Black People Is Actually “Illegal DEI”

Open thread.