Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

If you’re gonna whine, it’s time to resign!

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

We still have time to mess this up!

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

You are here: Home / Politics / Democratic Politics / Treading Water Is Not the Answer!

Treading Water Is Not the Answer!

by | 170 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The moment the unelected unaccountable delegates chose Ken Martin over Ben Wikler, they set this tepid, ineffective path for the DNC. It is beyond frustrating.

That’s the first comment on Dan Pfeiffer’s  substack this morning.  I’m sure you guys will be shocked to find that I agree!

The Democratic National Committee is killing its autopsy of the 2024 election.

Ken Martin, the chairman of the D.N.C., said on Thursday that he had decided not to publish a report that he ordered months ago into what went wrong for the Democratic Party last year. Party officials have conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states to create a document that Mr. Martin had once pitched as crucial to charting a path forward.

My first thought when I heard the news was that they are afraid to rock the boat – that the DNC doesn’t want their version of what we sometimes experience here – where constructive conversations devolve into what I think of as the Biden wars.  That horse has been beaten to death, and beyond, and we lose commenters as a result.  I think the DNC is afraid to have the conversation because we can’t afford to lose Democrats going forward.

Point 1: The Report Has Value, Why Not Use It?

Ever since the race was called for Trump, Democrats have been locked in a massive battle over why we lost and where to go from here. There are basic disputes over the origins of the loss. Was it Biden’s fault? Did the Harris campaign make tactical errors? Were Democrats too progressive — or not progressive enough?

You can see the fundamental differences of opinion in two reports released in recent weeks: Deciding to Win from the moderate Welcome PAC and Towards Strength from the more progressive Way to Win.

Even though these reports are diametrically opposed on some core questions, there is real value in both.

A report from the DNC would have been particularly impactful because it has the most access to top decision-makers and funders in the party. I am not saying a DNC report would have settled all of the lingering debates, but it would have been helpful.

And we need all the help we can get.

Point 2: It Reeks of Conspiracy

In a statement, DNC Chair Ken Martin explained his (largely inexplicable) decision by claiming that he didn’t want to undermine the party’s recent momentum. Presumably, Martin is referring to the November elections and the Democratic overperformance in multiple special elections this year.

Admittedly, Democrats have done well in elections, but we need to put those victories in perspective. We are talking about winning solidly blue states like New Jersey, Virginia, and California — and patting ourselves on the back for losing by less than expected in places like Tennessee’s 7th district.

Plus, Democrats have been doing well in lower-turnout off-year and special elections for years, and that success has told us very little about our ability to win when the vast majority of the electorate participates.

Democrats made this exact mistake in 2022. We had a better-than-expected midterm election (even though we lost the House!), and we used it as an excuse to avoid having difficult conversations about the viability of running an unpopular octogenarian for reelection.

Our victories in 2025 are great, but to suggest they mean the party has solved most — or any — of its problems is willfully naïve.

Point 3:  The DNC is Being Overly Cautious and Doesn’t Want to Rock the Boat

It’s reflective of a broader problem within the party, which is we are scared of ever making anybody in our coalition upset.

Any honest exploration of the 2024 election requires examining Democratic positions on highly contentious issues like immigration, trans rights, and Israel–Gaza. Some parts of our coalition are going to be upset no matter what.

I don’t know what the report said or recommended, but it almost certainly examined the role Biden’s indefensible Gaza policy played in the election. That is inherently divisive.

These conversations are never fun, but they are necessary. Everyone should be at the table, and everything should be on it. A party too afraid to have tough conversations with its coalition will never succeed.

That attitude breeds lowest-common-denominator thinking. The goal becomes trying to offend no one rather than excite anyone.

It’s a loser mentality.

Point 4: Democrats Need to THINK BIG!

Yes, this year is ending on a high note for Democrats. We have some wins on the campaign trail and in Congress. Trump is unpopular, and his MAGA coalition is showing cracks.

That’s good news. But Democrats remain less popular than Republicans, less trusted on most issues, and our lead on the generic ballot is under three points.

That may be enough for a narrow House majority, but it’s not enough for a 2018-style wave — or to win on a brutal Senate map. It’s possible we could change nothing and make Hakeem Jeffries Speaker, but that would be a mistake.

Right now, we have a coalition that is ill-equipped to win the Senate or the presidency. We are staring down the barrel of the 2030 census, which will make the Electoral College even less friendly.

We have to think bigger and longer-term.

The goal is not to win one election. It’s to build a movement that can defeat MAGA and implement a progressive vision.

Shelving this report is pretty damning evidence that the party establishment is incapable of doing what it takes to build a durable Democratic majority.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aaron
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bupalos
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dc
  • Fair Economist
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gemina13
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Glory b
  • gvg
  • Hildebrand
  • Hoodie
  • HopefullynotCassandra
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • jefft452
  • JML
  • Kathleen
  • Kosh III
  • l3000
  • Layer8Problem
  • Librettist
  • mappy!
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miki
  • Miss Bianca
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PatD
  • Paul in KY
  • piratedan
  • RealDemSocialist
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • SW
  • taumaturgo
  • tobie
  • trnc
  • TurnItOffAndOnAgain
  • twbrandt
  • TxTiger
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • wonkie
  • XeckyGilchrist
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    170Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      unelected unaccountable delegates

      Would they still be that if they had chosen Winkler?

      Criticize Martin’s decision if you want, but I don’t agree with criticizing the delegates

      ETA: Point 1 and 2 have the same excerpt.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gemina13

      What good does it serve for Democrats to release ANYTHING that details flaws where the GOP can get their hands on it and blow it up in the media?

      It’s not going to be used to any efficiency by rank-and-file voters.  We’re having to deal with people on the left who just want MAGA for Democrats (hear the people calling for a “Tea Party on the  left” lately?), “Free Palestine” anti-Semites, the refusal to face misogyny and racism in our ranks . . . and this report is supposed to do what, exactly?

      Does anyone seriously think this is going to win over any so-called “independents” (i.e., Republicans in neutral clothing) or “undecided” voters?  “Oh, look, the DNC released their 2024 autopsy!  Now we’ll vote for them!”  No, they won’t.  They’ll pick and nit-pick and nit-pick some more.  Meanwhile, the GOP gets its hands on it and starts finding ways to ratfuck us 10 ways from Sunday, starting with candidates who’ll flip the moment they get elected.

      And frankly, the DNC doesn’t have half the power most people seem to think it does.  They raise money.  That’s about it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TxTiger

      point 1 text = Point 2 text, fyi

       

      ETA: and since point 2 is about conspiracy, maybe this is part of the conspiracy 😝

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      I am going to say this. I’m not too upset with the ‘ autopsy’ about 2024 not being released, because, to be honest, I think it was going to be bullshyt.

      Kamala Harris got 107 days to run a Presidential Campaign.

      It was the difference of 255,000 votes in those swing states.

      I don’t think the autopsy would be honest about the

      racism

      chasing YT Supremacy by Non-Black POC

      and the misogyny

      that Harris faced.

      Because, if the conclusion is that those Non-Whites, who make up the base of the party, need to be thrown under the bus so that we can ‘appeal’ to White Working Class Voters..

      You can keep that shyt.

      Because, no, I am not telling anyone else in this tent that they need to be ok with their rights taken away to appeal to those muthaphuckas.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RevRick

      @Baud: I know that we elect Democratic committee people in our district, and they choose who will be our state committee people, who choose our national committee members. So a sifting process takes place that selects who is on the DNC. But it begins with the local committee members, so railing against the outcome is pretty rich.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Paul in KY

      Maybe a true document has to slag some of the dips that voted for TACO’s mangy ass? I know my document would have some of that in there.

      Since the GQP and TACO is flailing right now, maybe we think it’s best not to release a document that could cost us votes in 2026 (TACO voters who will vote for us at least one time to register their protest against his 2nd term)?

      I assume it will leak out, though.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Glory b

      I think most voters don’t care anyway.

      We are just off a great and unexpected series of victories. The wind is in our sails, we won Republican districts in places like Mississippi for goodness sake.

      Why now put out something that might stop the momentum? There are those ostensibly in the party who pretend on social media that the party is being abandoned and our recent victories didn’t happen. The media would immediately latch onto “Dems in disarray!”

      I think it agree with Ken. Give Republicans this much, its a long game and they know how to play it better than us. They vote RELENTLESSLY while a good chunk of “our” voters can’t wait for the flimsiest of excuses to stay home.

      There are too many vulnerable people depending on us to sit around while Dems argue about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.

      Remember, Dems haven’t won a majority of white voters since passing the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts.

      1965.

      We need those vulnerable people to vote and not give others a reason not to. This is a thing consultants want to pontificating about with other talking heads, not more than that.

      Republicans would still be having victory parties and yelling “In your faces Dems!” if they had an election like we just had.

      PLEASE, can’t we just take the win?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      tobie

      I’m party faithful.  I vote. I support Democratic candidates, though I have serious qualms about populism. I volunteer every midterm election, special election, and general election. What I’m not is a campaign strategist. Most grassroots volunteers are not. I don’t see how this report helps the volunteer base and see clearly how it can damage their commitment. Tout court I see the uproar about the report to be rage-baiting from the left.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RevRick

      @Gemina13: I’m with those who are happy that this autopsy is being deep-sixed. It was a pointless exercise in the first place. It could only lead to woe-are-usism” and Democrats suck nonsense. Backwards looking never helps in politics.
      The only useful lesson that might be gained would be to rely less on TV ads and more on alternative media platforms.
      I am just not interested in hand-wringing. And besides, the GOP did exactly the same thing after Romney’s loss in 2012… and Trump promptly tossed it aside and won. (Yeah, I know he had a lot of help from Comey and the media, but the lesson was that autopsy proved useless.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gvg

      Maybe it’s the report that didn’t think big. I suspect that it just seemed too small and petty because nobody was thinking big at the time, so an analysis of the election just shows that. The problem as I see it is that everyone was correctly afraid of losing so they could not afford to be too radical and try new things. It always happens when a serious crisis looms. It’s how people are. Even if the leaders can see the truth, the huge volume of voters could not. Some were too afraid, many weren’t educated enough on history or didn’t have the education, most were too stressed just getting by. It doesn’t help that politicians and pundits have had a long history of overselling crisis. Hype is a fact of our daily lives, and after about 13, we start to downgrade what we hear.

      Trump term 2 has not been that much like term 1.  A big factor is the Supream Court appointments he got in term 1. People I think did not understand the implications of that.

      People overestimate the power and influnence of the DNC. I am not sure what to do about it, but I think the party needs to invent something that does more what the public imagines the DNC does. This is just a report to a fundraising organization, so it’s not a blueprint to better campaigning, only a specific piece of campaigning.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      Perhaps I’m missing something but “will not publish the report” doesn’t equal “will not use the report to chart the road forward.”

      Has the report been shredded?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      @Glory b:

      @RevRick:

      @rikyrah:

      Count me among the folks who could not give one runny shit about this report not being released, or with dog-piling on Ken Martin because he isn’t Ben Wikler. For all the reasons that you all have already articulated.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RevRick

      I strenuously object to the claim that our minor loss in the House enabled us to avoid having difficult conversations about running a septuagenarian for President.
      The truth is we don’t run people for office, nor does the DNC. Individuals decide to run and we choose amongst those who self-nominate themselves.
      What this claim amounts to is that some nebulous we should have had the foresight to badger a sitting President into not running for re-election sooner than it actually happened. What a load of nonsense.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mappy!

      @Miss Bianca: For all the reasons that you all have already articulated.

      Ditto.

      There’s more that enough R stuff to rage about to last more than a few cycles, and…

      Epstein. Epstein. Epstein.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Fair Economist

      Meh. I’m not seeing the benefit of letting Republicans know what we’re planning to change and giving the oligarch media material to spend a month talking about “how the Democrats blew the 2024 election.”

      The DNC can show it to anybody they want to see it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Hildebrand

      Of the Pod Save bros, Dan Pfeiffer is really the only one worth listening to, because he is more often than not a thoughtful analyst of the polling.  In this case, though, he veers back into pundit-brained nonsense, because he assumes that insiders like himself are more representative of the electorate than they really are.

      He also forgets that the terminally online crowd (which all insiders seem to be) tend to treat even small Democratic problems as massive issues that will doom the party forever.  Publishing an autopsy would satisfy only the ‘Dems in Disarray’ crowd, and any potential thoughtful conversation would be absolutely drowned out in the noise of backbiting, underbussing, score-settling, and tut-tutting about how the Democrats can never get their shit together.

      Let the folks in the DNC chew on the results – maybe they will actually learn a few things (like the fact that racism and misogyny are still very alive and well) – but publishing that report would be the worst of own goals.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @RevRick: Me three.  I’ve already seen numerous theories/autopsies from multiple angles.  None of them are convincing because imo, there is no simple answer.  The world isn’t simple.  Voters aren’t simple.  Right now we have the momentum and are winning elections on voters’ anger at Trump’s bullshit.  The only goal for me is to keep that energy and win in 2026 and 2028.  PERIOD!!!

      I doubt this autopsy would tell us anything new, it will just ignite the kind of in-fighting that helps the GOP.  Too many bad actors whether it’s the media, Russian bots, or even people on our side will make sure that Dems-In-Disarray will become every headline instead of the focus FINALLY being on Trump.  Nope.  Eyes on the prize.  And the prize is NOT reading how OMG Dems Suck!! for the umpteenth time and then watching voters absorb that framing and throw another election to the GOP.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      FelonyGovt

      Add me to the list of those who think it’s a good idea not to release this document at this time. No sense in re-inflaming some of the issues that bit us in the butt in 2024 now that we are enjoying some positive momentum.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Fixed point 1, thanks.

      I don’t understand why you don’t agree with criticizing delegates for their decision.

      Is that in principle, or because you think they voted for the better candidate?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      Between this article and the thread below this one, I’m really not seeing a reason to believe anything other than too many so-called liberals would rather be right than do right.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      PatD

      I don’t think this report was going to amount to much but I don’t really get why people are necessarily happy it won’t be released. Have we learned all we need to know about the election defeat? What if the report blamed all the right people you happen to think are at fault for losing the election? Maybe we’re just avoiding dealing with conclusions that are inconvenient, regardless of one’s ideology.

      The best thing you can say about this is that maybe it indicates a level of confidence about the party’s prospects going forwards.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I disagree with this part.

      unelected unaccountable

      If you take that literally, then any decision they would have reached would have been illegitimate.

      If the author wants to go back to the original vote and argue why the delegates weighed the considerations badly, then how or she can make that case. But a bad (or unpopular) decision is not an illegitimate one.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Unfortunately, neither Dan Pfeiffer, his Pod Saves cohorts nor Ken Martin do much for me in terms of inspiration or enthusiasm.

      Unconnected to the topic, I ran across this from sociologist, Tressie McMillan Cottom, on Kevin Kruse’s feed. It’s about AI, but it seems applicable to the well funded punditry telling Dems to deregulate and throw marginalized communities under the bus for a glorious future of abundance. 

      bsky.app/profile/shaneanderson.bsky.social/post/3madopjdlws25

      Just say “no, I refuse.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JML

      It feels like there’s been some belief out there that the “autopsy” would reveal that it’s all the fault of the people who have been around for more than 10 years in the Democratic Party and that this would be the catalyst to sweep them all out of whatever positions of power they have and let someone younger/better/smarter run things, with an even more progressive policy platform that pushes the party much much further left, and a much more combative attitude that magically gives us a new, perfect figurehead.

      You know?

      Part of the fundamental problem with any of this from the DNC is “The Party” doesn’t control things the way people think or believe it does, and “The Party” leadership isn’t some small cabal controlling it all and pulling the strings. There’s a relatively small permanent staff that mostly does research, fundraising, organizing to support the state parties and help corral the party platform (that few people ever actually read or refer to), event planning for the national conventions, ad work, etc. The Party Chair has limited power and is answerable to a lot of people, when your party doesn’t control the WH.

      The other part is elections are different and change very fast in the modern age. What happened in the presidential election in 2024 isn’t really going to be that predictive of 2028 because 4 years is too damn long. The specific tactics and so forth for 2024 don’t impact 2026 that much either, because it’s not a presidential election and 400+ candidates headlining elections (just federal) is very different than 1.

      Ken Martin hasn’t done all that great (there have been unforced errors, like the social media team taking a shot at KC because of football) but he was also never going to make very many people happy. Newsflash: odds are good Wikler wouldn’t have made people very happy either, because there’s an expectation apparently, that the DNC Chair can make elected officials in the US do things. And they can’t.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Were points 1 and 2 supposed to have the same quoted section? It works for both points, but there’s an “we’ve already covered this” feel.

      ETA: I see Baud noticed this too.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      schrodingers_cat

      Isn’t Dan Pfeiffer one of the Podcast Bros? He needs to STFU forever. I also don’t get this strange obsession with who is the DNC chair

      This is one more thing we have to thank the Vt Messiah for, making DNC into an all purpose villain.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      tobie

      @JML:

      The Party” leadership isn’t some small cabal controlling it all and pulling the strings. There’s a relatively small permanent staff that mostly does research, fundraising, organizing to support the state parties

      Bingo on this. My state party has written me twice to ask me to run for local office in my very red county. I assumed this reflected a priority of the national party to have full Dem slates just about anywhere. It’s a good idea but it’s not ideological. More meat and potatoes stuff.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @rikyrah: Agreed. The amount of “Genocide Joe and Killer Kamala” agitprop seen in my environs that cycle was sickening. Too many around us think our leadership can just wave a wand and make US politics all rainbows and unicorns. An “autopsy” that finds just that will not be helpful.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rikyrah

      Prez
      @PrezLives2022
      First Trump tries to pardon Tina Peters, when that failed he decided to close the Atmospheric Research center in Colorado. Now Colorado Senators have moved to block a mini-bus package that would secure funding through 2026 for the Departments of Defense, Labor, Heath and Human Services, Education, Commerce, Justice, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

      Curious as to how this will play out.
      8:35 PM · Dec 18, 2025
      x.com/PrezLives2022/status/2001843778936828178?s=20

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trnc

      @RevRick: Yup. People love democratic policies, but they love to hate democratic politics more. There’s no way to win over anyone by focusing on politics.

      I think my biggest complaint here is that they shouldn’t have talked about the report in the first place. Now we’ll hear the GOP make up anything they want about it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @rikyrah: Legality doesn’t matter to these mofos. Just look at USCIS, tariffs, murderboating and the rubble that was the East Wing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      p.a.

      Wasn’t it the WATB developed world electorate that tossed out virtually all the incumbent covid-era governments?  Whadda ya know: no American Exceptionalism ™!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @JML: +1

      Well said.

      Some of us remember the Priebus Growth & Opportunity Project report after the GQP loss in 2012.

      It was in the news for, what, about 12 hours?, and then was gone.

      Nobody cared.

      The success of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential primaries was seen as a rejection of the report’s proposals.

      Candidates are going to run their campaigns the way they see fit. If they are successful, by whatever metrics, the party will get behind them. No politician is going to let someone like Priebus, or Martin, dictate what they think they should do in running their own campaigns.

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      stinger

      Not terribly interested in picking apart the Harris campaign/Harris. I’d be much more interested in an examination of how the Democrats are largely succeeding in flipping seats this year — is it only in reaction to Trump’s actions, or are there (also) good things the candidates have done? Things that can be replicated elsewhere and at different levels.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @rikyrah: I can recall when Reagan’s DOD reacted to Dem budget cuts by closing ALL the bases in SF Bay Area (including two shipyards, two airfields, one munitions depot, and one naval base) just to punish Ron Dellums for having the temerity to suggest that the Defense budget was excessive.

      I can’t recall when Dems were vindictive enough to do anything similar, despite talk of closing bases in Red States (which never gets even suggested in Congress). If it’s happened, please remind me.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Sure Lurkalot: I think Pfeiffer is good and seems to be the most good-faith actor of the PSA crew but even he never acknowledges that infighting in our coalition helps his views/ratings, so even he has blindspots and incentives to demand “accountability” that really only serves to hurt our chances.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Matt McIrvin

      That’s another thing Heather Cox Richardson was talking about: she said she didn’t actually care much about the autopsy of the 2024 loss because it’s kind of like analyzing the Whig loss of 1852. Things are moving so fast that the political situation of 2024 no longer applies even at the end of 2025, and if the Democrats try to change such that they’d win with the electorate as it was in 2024 it’ll be another disaster.

      (I presume they’d try being a nativist, transphobic liberal party–that’s not a good thing to be.)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      rikyrah

      Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡
      @shanaka86
      THE ALGORITHM STAYED IN BEIJING

      They told you TikTok was sold to America.

      They lied.

      December 18, 2025. The most sophisticated information operation in human history just received official U.S. blessing.

      The deal structure they hope you never read:

      ByteDance retains 20% direct ownership. ByteDance “affiliates” retain 30%. Combined: majority economic interest still flows to Beijing.

      But here is what changes everything.

      The algorithm never left China.

      Per sources familiar with the agreement: ByteDance will continue to own and update the recommendation engine. American “auditors” will observe. Observe. Not control. Not own. Not modify.

      You are witnessing the birth of algorithmic colonialism.

      170 million Americans will wake up tomorrow believing their feeds are now “American.” They will scroll content served by code written in Beijing, optimized in Beijing, updated in Beijing.

      The attention of half the U.S. population under 30 remains architecturally tethered to Chinese servers.

      Oracle gets cloud hosting fees. Silver Lake gets a press release. Larry Ellison gets a photo op with the President.

      China keeps the engine that shapes American reality.

      This is not a divestiture. This is a licensing agreement disguised as sovereignty.

      The precedent now established: Any nation can maintain psychological infrastructure inside America as long as the holding company has a Delaware address.

      What was sold: A corporate shell.
      What was retained: The machine that decides what 170 million people think about next.

      January 22, 2026. The deal closes.

      The algorithm stays exactly where it has always been.

      Welcome to the age where ownership is theater and code is control.

      The empire that writes the algorithm writes the future.

      They did not sell TikTok.

      They rebranded it.
      x.com/shanaka86/status/2001829888429588541?s=20

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Suzanne

      I don’t actually have a problem with the DNC not releasing the report. I do have a problem with them saying that they would release it and then not doing it. I think it’s disingenuous and it creates an impression of not-quite-honesty.

      Don’t make commitments you don’t think you can keep.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      And then it failed

       

      I am not a Bernie fan, but I think it’s premature to say the bill has failed. Bernie prevented it from passing by unanimous consent, but the bill is still live.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      jefft452

      “Point 3:  The DNC is Being Overly Cautious and Doesn’t Want to Rock the Boat”

      BS

      The DNC dosent mind slagging off D voters

      If the report said “turn right, trash Trans kids and Immigrants, Tax cuts for doners” they would be shouting it from the rooftops

      David Hogg was right

      Reply
    66. 66.

      wonkie

      MY feeling is that most of what people say is…of very little worth because people only see little pieces and see those peices through the filters of their preconceptions. I am especially uninterested when it’s the professionals speaking and ESPECIALLY when people say. “We should have pushed this policy or shouldn’t have pushed that policy.”

      Why? Because few voters vote on policy and even fewer vote on policy nuances.

      Discussing tactics, well, I think that is worth our time.  Elections are like shopping. Few people carefully read Consumer Reports. Even for big ticket items, people buy based on emotion, habit, family tradition, style and appearance, brand, familiarity, stereotypes, all kinds of irrelevant and misleading shit. IMAGE.

      Right now we need to focus on damaging as much as possible the Rethug brand and we do not need to waste our energy on fight with each other.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      stinger

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): Thanks for your reply, but I’m not sure what you’re saying.

      Neither AOC, Crockett, nor Mamdani flipped a seat. Behn failed in her attempt to do so, and Platner hasn’t even won a primary yet.

      My point was that we should be looking at Dems who have flipped seats at state and local levels, especially in red areas (I failed to emphasize that). What do your five have in common that would apply?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      The NYT published 2 deep dives into Epstein and his criminality yesterday.  How did we as a society let him flourish for so long?  That autopsy this country needs.  A dissection of why Kamala Harris’ campaign lost by a heart breaking few votes is not on any democrats wish list.  Imho

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Layer8Problem

      @stinger:
      They’ve got a picture of him on a ceiling at the Vatican. And my grandparents had a picture of his son knocking on a door at the top of their stairs. Do your own research!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Layer8Problem

      @RevRick:
      Leo Tolstoy still owes me money for the time I wasted reading his “Theory of History” chapters in that big book of his. Dork.

      (Tolstoy, not you man.)

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Bupalos

      @Captain C: You guys realize you’re taking the exact line of Markwayne Mullin R-Oklahoma here? Like, you just pretty much repeated his exact line? Of the guy who is trying to kill the broader bipartisan bill?

      I think you can definitely have the debate on the good versus the perfect, but it really looks like the reality is that a few R’s are trying to strip out the more popular provisions of a broader package that has bipartisan support and is likely to pass, specifically so that they can break that bipartisan support and kill it? I don’t think this is as simple as you want it to be.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      Meh. Momentum looks like it’s building and they don’t want to fuck with that. In which case, Ben Wikler, in the same position, might have made the same choice.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Scout211

      @Baud: it’s a House bill that passed by voice vote under suspicion of the rules

      with this GOP controlled House, I hope that is an auto-correct gone bad because it seems far too apt.

      ETA:  thanks for the manual-correct of the auto-correct!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: You’ll need to talk to Maine voters about this one. After a brief dip while everyone hyperventilated about the fundmental ethical implications of drunk tattoo apologies, he’s back to crushing Methuselah Mills by double digits.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Hoodie

      @Suzanne: It more looks like you’re a bunch of dopes who don’t know what they’re doing. Irrespective of that, whether it’s released or not is insignificant.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: We are offering opinions here.  I question Platner’s suitability for the job for reasons already articulated many times.  I, however, am not a Maine voter, so my opinion and $3.99 will get you a coffee.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I want the Democratic party to have rational, doable vision that will make life better for most Americans. I think that would overlap with a bold progressive vision. I know progressives think their way is the only way. I just don’t agree, and I think the reason they are so frustrated is they greatly overestimate how many voters would really support implementing their vision. I don’t envy leaders at the DNC. They don’t control what individual politicians do or what actual voters do, but they are held accountable for all of it.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      RealDemSocialist

      This country will never move forward without a strong rebuke of the do nothing neoliberalism of the DNC and party leadership.

      At this point Democrat leaders are proving they are nothing but a controlled opposition party with no real intention to improve our lives.

      We have to stop supporting these people and giving them our money. Release the autopsy, release the files, DO SOMETHING. We, the people, are suffering and most people under 40 are sick of this shit.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Captain C

      @RealDemSocialist: As always, regardless of what’s happening in the world, or what evil the Republicans are pushing, the most important thing to do is Teach The Democrats A Lesson, just like in 2024, 2016, 2014, 2010, and 2000.  I’m sure it will work this time.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      SW

      Right now I think Democrats are blowing it because they are allowing claims that the inflation during the Biden years was caused by his economic policies that were designed to help the average person during the pandemic rather than reserving government action for bailing out big banks and cutting taxes for the wealthy.  We really need to put that bullshit to bed.  This view is in danger of solidifying into unchallenged conventional wisdom and that will be a real impediment to fixing what has gone wrong.  The real reason for the inflation at that time was the virtual shutdown of the global economy during COVID.  Any time the global economy is shut down there is always a period of inflation upon its restart.  This is because demand comes back before supply.  The tech bros and other oligarchs understood this and began the disingenuous process of blaming the inevitable period of inflation on Biden’s policies that targeted ordinary citizens.

      You can easily prove that this was pure bullshit by noting that the post COVID inflation was a global phenomenon completely independent of US economic policies.  Yet this contention remains essentially unchallenged in the public sphere.  Biden not Trump was the President who inherited a mess.  Biden’s policies reduced inflation.  It was on a downward trend when Trump took office and that progress has been reversed by Trumps brain dead economic policies.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      gene108

      It’s reflective of a broader problem within the party, which is we are scared of ever making anybody in our coalition upset.

      Pissing any part of our coalition off will lead to lower turnout.

      This is a problem Democrats face. Try something decisive that might alienate part of the coalition, but might pickup more votes or play it safe.

      Both have risks.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      RealDemSocialist

      I’m not a troll. I’m a long time reader but these comments are insane. Some of you are so bizarrely out of touch. Your aggression is why many younger voters like me are done supporting these clowns and the “vote blue no matter who!!!!” bullshit

      and for the losers saying fuck Bernie… time to do some self reflection about your anger. Sorry we want healthcare…the horror

      I worked for Beto and Allred, I work in the community in Austin  I can guarantee you that many, many people are sick of the empty DNC promises.

      Might do you good to try and contemplate how many of us who are struggling are sick and tired of the incrementalism.

      I get it – you’re old and you got yours. That’s it, isn’t it?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @SW: there was also the mismanagement of all things supply chain during the last year of Mr. Trump’s first administration.  That enriched Trumps and Kushners richly while raising prices for everyone else

      Reply
    106. 106.

      RealDemSocialist

      @Captain C: I want healthcare, you troll. We don’t vote to settle scores. I voted for Kamala and Hillary. I pity your narrow worldview. Pushing the party left would help us win. But we can’t do that if it upsets your precious status quo you’ve gotten to enjoy, I guess.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      taumaturgo

      Captain C:  Each of those commandeered by the centrist corporate democrats.

      An army of sheeps led by a lion will defeat an army of lions led by a sheep. Arab Proverb

      Reply
    119. 119.

      RealDemSocialist

      @Baud: lol. As they say – can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen.

      different opinion = troll

      I see many of you very clearly. Your defensiveness is so so disappointing to see.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Geminid

      @Bupalos: Graham Platner is not “back to crushing Mills by double digits. Local Maine journalist Alex Seitz Wald posted this December 10:

         Every public poll so far of the ME-Sen Dem primary has a methodological issue of one kind or another. This latest from Pan Atlantic Research isn’t great (n=318) but it’s not sponsored by an interest group.

      Janet Mills– 47%

      Graham Platner– 37%

      Undecided– 14%

      Seitz Wald, who has been supportive of Graham Platner,found the breakdown by congressional districts interesting:

         This is also rough for Platner, who hails from CD-2. It’s the poorer, more rural, more “real Maine district, but crucial for winning statewide. CD-1 is Portland, southern Maine suburbia and largely affluent coast from NH –>Camden.

      [From the Pan Atlantic Research poll]:

      “Mills leads Platner 54%-23% among likely primary voters in the 2nd Congressional District., while Platner leads Mills 45%-43% in CD-1.”

      So much for the notion that Platner is attracting working class voters.

      I looked up news about this primary to see if there was some more recent polling that you were referring to and found nothing. I concluded that your support for Graham Platner is so uncritical you are not even following this race, only the debate about it.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      RealDemSocialist

      I kinda pity how you guys think I’m a troll because I’m done with DNC fuckery. You guys carry water for these losers and then deflect whenever confronted. I won’t apologize for wanting a more progressive party. I’m a social worker and like I said I’m in the community and working with a lot of struggling young people who are suffering while you blast away sarcastic comment after comment.

      And for the record, and an aside, now that I’m commenting these days, I should note that as a woman of color, I’m especially fucking EXHAUSTED of being mansplained to by old white men on the internet. So maybe stop dismissing people as “trolls”

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Bupalos

      @Geminid: I maybe fell for a progressive aligned poll from late November on a quick google. It indeed looks like the polling is pretty inconclusive, Mills up 10 here, Platner up 10 there, Mills up 5, Platner up 2…

      Anyone’s guess really, I think maybe it’s hard to poll Maine.

      I definitely hope he beats Methusaleh Mills, we’ve got to try some new approaches.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RealDemSocialist: While I am sure that you are exactly who you say you are, you have to understand that when you show up on a day during which known trolls have popped up, people may be suspicious.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      taumaturgo

      @Bupalos: Yes, the party desperately needs to move away from corporate democrats, beholden to their donors at the expense of their constituents. No bueno.

      Eleven Democrats on Thursday voted with nearly all Republicans in the US House of Representatives to advance a permitting reform bill that climate and frontline organizations warn is a “disastrous” attack on a landmark environmental protection law.

      Democratic Reps. Jim Costa (Calif.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (NC), Chris Deluzio (Pa.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Adam Gray (Calif.), John Mannion (NY), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.), and Marc Veasey (Texas) voted with all Republicans present expect Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) to pass the bill.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Bupalos

      @RealDemSocialist: Jokes on you, I’d say the more demsoc-ish elements here that might throw around the word neoliberal and get flamed for Bernie-honking accelerationist impracticality probably trend older white male (I mean, offhand. There’s me and Martin anyway.)

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Geminid

      @Bupalos: I think the poll you fell for was the Data for Progress poll released December 2. It was commissioned by a “progessive” advocacy group and as is Data for Progress’s practice they provided exactly the data the group was paying for. It’s not hard to shape a poll to deliver a desired result, and that’s what Data for Progress has done over the several years I have followed them.

      That is why Seitz Wald noted that this was the first independent poll taken thus far. Your “five points here, 2 points there” tapdancing does not obscure that fact.

      And it’s Janet Mills. You can get lost with that snide ageist crap. From what I’ve seen, Janet Mills has sharper mind than Graham Platner’s. And more character too.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @taumaturgo:

      I’ve been watching House votes carefully since the shut down and Cuellar’s pardon.

      He and MGP should just go ahead and switch the (D) to (R) and be over with it.  JFC, even Golden’s record seems positively AOC-ish by comparison

      Reply
    143. 143.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Hah!  I meet regularly with the guy who runs the 10K-person Denver FUGLY facebook group there.  BJ-er Bokonon is a member of that group as well.

      It’s 5 minutes from my house by car.

      I typically have only had pastry and coffee there but know all the places pretty well given how often I’m there.

      Next time you’re in town, connect with WG in advance, we’ll swap emails and can meet…if you’re inclined to do that.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Geminid

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Why should Reps. Perez or Cuellar switch from the party they vote with most of the time to the party they vote with only a small fraction of the time? Because they offend you? Most Democratic House members offend you. It seems to me your beef is with Democratic primary voters.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Kathleen

      @stinger: Hamilton County Dems (Ohio) have done outstanding job of defining desired outcomes and developing strategies to achieve them (running candidates for every open position, increasing Dem voter turnout by targeting Dems who don’t turn out for every election, etc). Every time I hear a “Dems have to…” from a PodBro/Substacker leftist sycophant I scream into the void “They’re already doing it, Effer!”

      I remember the halcyon days filled with “Dems Not Meeting The Moment” moments included mockery of Dems for pushing “kitchen table issues” instead of screaming at Trump or finger wagging at “The Oligarchy”.  Dems lead by Jeffries maintained focus on those issues especially health care. Dem  messaging was so good it penetrated the firewall of media hatred from the right, the left and the usual “above it all” suspects and resonated with voters. So now “Dems have to focus on affordability” as if they hadn’t been doing it all along in spite of the haters.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Bupalos

      @Geminid: I’ll amend. Janet Mills. The next great white octogenarian hope. Why if she won, the life expectancy tables informs me she has a slightly better than 60% shot at making through the term alive! Vote for dems! We have a decent shot at completing our terms alive!

      I don’t actually want to run down other Dems, and god bless her if she wins the primary I’ll pray to all the gods that I don’t believe in that she can beat Silly Susie Goose. But I definitely don’t love the odds trying to contrast our 78 year old pragmatic career politician with their 74 year old pragmatic career politician.

      But as everyone says, it’s more a question for Mainers.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Steve in the ATL:

      Nearby?  Heh heh, young and living in RINO?  I’m shocked, shocked I say! :)

      My schedule is generally pretty flexible for anything to include a 30-minute cup of coffee at the Denver Central Market.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Geminid

      @Bupalos: Actuarial tables apply to large cohorts of prople, not to individuals and I think you know this. Anyway. Mills may be 78, but she’s a spry and feisty 78.

      And Mills is honest while Graham Platner is not. That will catch up.with Platner in the general election, when the Republican attack ads start pounding him. I will take a 78 year old who can win over a 41 year old who cannot.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Kathleen

      @stinger: Dems in Ohio have 5 Congressional reps. 3 of them  (Sykes, Landsman and Kaptur) are in red/lpurple districts that have been regerrymandered for next year’s election. Kaptur is a veteran Rep who has fought like hell to keep her gerrymandered seat. Landsman and Sykes were first elected in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. All 3 would be great case studies.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Kathleen

      @Steve in the ATL: “Hamilton!” was for the city of Hamilton which is in Butler County, I believe. JD Vance country!

      ETA I rarely venture into the exurbs. 275 is as far north as I’ll go and only for special occasions! Will you ever make it back this way? I’m still upset with myself that I didn’t come to the meetup when you were here. I miss Bella Q!

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Kathleen: haven’t been in a while, but will let y’all know when I am back.  That was a fun meetup (thanks, OhioMom and crew!)–sorry you missed it.  Is the Brown Dog Cafe outside your allowable geographic area?  Because it may be my favorite place in the metro area.  Maybe your probation officer will let you travel a little farther!

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Steve in the ATL

      I look at the “Recent Comments” list and Omnes and I have made the last four.  Enshittification indeed!

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Kathleen

      @Steve in the ATL: I think it has moved but yes, my ankle bracelet is still in “its” range. I’m now living at the Home For The Demographically Irrelevant and we are not permitted to patronize “Kewel Kidz” Places because our withered arthritic fingers repel the youngsters. However we would probably be allowed to eat a meal in the parking lot if we parked near the dumpsters!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.