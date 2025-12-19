The moment the unelected unaccountable delegates chose Ken Martin over Ben Wikler, they set this tepid, ineffective path for the DNC. It is beyond frustrating.

That’s the first comment on Dan Pfeiffer’s substack this morning. I’m sure you guys will be shocked to find that I agree!

The Democratic National Committee is killing its autopsy of the 2024 election. Ken Martin, the chairman of the D.N.C., said on Thursday that he had decided not to publish a report that he ordered months ago into what went wrong for the Democratic Party last year. Party officials have conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states to create a document that Mr. Martin had once pitched as crucial to charting a path forward.

My first thought when I heard the news was that they are afraid to rock the boat – that the DNC doesn’t want their version of what we sometimes experience here – where constructive conversations devolve into what I think of as the Biden wars. That horse has been beaten to death, and beyond, and we lose commenters as a result. I think the DNC is afraid to have the conversation because we can’t afford to lose Democrats going forward.

Point 1: The Report Has Value, Why Not Use It?

Ever since the race was called for Trump, Democrats have been locked in a massive battle over why we lost and where to go from here. There are basic disputes over the origins of the loss. Was it Biden’s fault? Did the Harris campaign make tactical errors? Were Democrats too progressive — or not progressive enough? You can see the fundamental differences of opinion in two reports released in recent weeks: Deciding to Win from the moderate Welcome PAC and Towards Strength from the more progressive Way to Win. Even though these reports are diametrically opposed on some core questions, there is real value in both. A report from the DNC would have been particularly impactful because it has the most access to top decision-makers and funders in the party. I am not saying a DNC report would have settled all of the lingering debates, but it would have been helpful. And we need all the help we can get.

Point 2: It Reeks of Conspiracy

In a statement, DNC Chair Ken Martin explained his (largely inexplicable) decision by claiming that he didn’t want to undermine the party’s recent momentum. Presumably, Martin is referring to the November elections and the Democratic overperformance in multiple special elections this year. Admittedly, Democrats have done well in elections, but we need to put those victories in perspective. We are talking about winning solidly blue states like New Jersey, Virginia, and California — and patting ourselves on the back for losing by less than expected in places like Tennessee’s 7th district. Plus, Democrats have been doing well in lower-turnout off-year and special elections for years, and that success has told us very little about our ability to win when the vast majority of the electorate participates. Democrats made this exact mistake in 2022. We had a better-than-expected midterm election (even though we lost the House!), and we used it as an excuse to avoid having difficult conversations about the viability of running an unpopular octogenarian for reelection. Our victories in 2025 are great, but to suggest they mean the party has solved most — or any — of its problems is willfully naïve.

Point 3: The DNC is Being Overly Cautious and Doesn’t Want to Rock the Boat

It’s reflective of a broader problem within the party, which is we are scared of ever making anybody in our coalition upset.

Any honest exploration of the 2024 election requires examining Democratic positions on highly contentious issues like immigration, trans rights, and Israel–Gaza. Some parts of our coalition are going to be upset no matter what. I don’t know what the report said or recommended, but it almost certainly examined the role Biden’s indefensible Gaza policy played in the election. That is inherently divisive. These conversations are never fun, but they are necessary. Everyone should be at the table, and everything should be on it. A party too afraid to have tough conversations with its coalition will never succeed. That attitude breeds lowest-common-denominator thinking. The goal becomes trying to offend no one rather than excite anyone. It’s a loser mentality.

Point 4: Democrats Need to THINK BIG!

Yes, this year is ending on a high note for Democrats. We have some wins on the campaign trail and in Congress. Trump is unpopular, and his MAGA coalition is showing cracks. That’s good news. But Democrats remain less popular than Republicans, less trusted on most issues, and our lead on the generic ballot is under three points. That may be enough for a narrow House majority, but it’s not enough for a 2018-style wave — or to win on a brutal Senate map. It’s possible we could change nothing and make Hakeem Jeffries Speaker, but that would be a mistake. Right now, we have a coalition that is ill-equipped to win the Senate or the presidency. We are staring down the barrel of the 2030 census, which will make the Electoral College even less friendly. We have to think bigger and longer-term. The goal is not to win one election. It’s to build a movement that can defeat MAGA and implement a progressive vision. Shelving this report is pretty damning evidence that the party establishment is incapable of doing what it takes to build a durable Democratic majority.

