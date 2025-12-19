Russian invasion of Ukraine is the logical consequence of the unpunished invasion of Georgia. Russian ​invasion of Europe will be the inevitable result of Impunity in Ukraine, if allowed. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:20 PM

Ukraine’s Navy is nascent and minimalist at best. Despite that reality, the Ukrainians have been kicking Russian dupa on and below the water.

Of GREAT INTEREST Unconfirmed reports from Russian social media, a Russian vessel attacked in Mediterrean and a high-ranking official of a security service was killed. Don’t want to spewculate publicly at this stage Awaiting more information [image or embed] — H I Sutton (@covertshores.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 2:28 AM

Per Russian reporting shared via @bunkerhunter.bsky.social, it is a tanker, and the high-ranking official General Andrei Averyanov of the GRU. Why would a GRU boss be on a shadow fleet tanker? ;) [image or embed] — H I Sutton (@covertshores.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 2:35 AM

In the Med

A GRU General made his bed

So now he has to lay in it — H I Sutton (@covertshores.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 2:52 AM

Ukrainian drones have, for the first time, struck a russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea, 2,000 km from Ukrainian territory. The targeted vessel, QENDIL, had delivered oil to India’s Sikka port earlier this month and was returning to Ust-Luga. It was likely his last run 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 7:37 AM

/2. The tanker sustained critical damage and is now unfit for its intended use. This effectively removes another asset from Russia’s shadow logistics network, which has been used to bypass sanctions and sustain the war effort. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 6:19 AM

/3. Russian vessel was not carrying any cargo and was fully empty. As a result, the operation posed no threat to the environmental safety of the region, avoiding any risk of pollution or ecological damage. And Russia’s fleet is no longer beyond reach even in waters of the Mediterranean — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 6:20 AM

These successful attacks on Russian naval and commercial vessels is having an effect:

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet crews face ultimatum to sign contract and stay on ships or get automatically transferred to 810th Marine Brigade’s meat assaults, HUR intercept reveals. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:25 AM

President Zelenskyy was in Poland today for meetings. He did not make a daily address, but he did do a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Here’s the video:

Georgia:

Zura Japaridze @Zuraja hugging his family after his release today, following seven months in prison. He was jailed for refusing to appear before GD’s so-called parliamentary commission on ‘UNM’s crimes. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:31 AM

People greeted newly released opposition leader Zurab Girchi Japaridze at today’s daily protest on Rustaveli. Zura is quite popular among the democratic community, and especially the youth. #GeorgiaProtests Day 387 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:34 PM

On his first night out of prison, Zurab Japaridze joined the daily protests on Rustaveli Avenue. Day 387 of nonstop protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:31 PM

1/ Georgian Dream’s Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili compared the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to Russia’s “Red Army,” saying that in 1921, Russia justified the occupation of Georgia for the same reason Kaja Kallas is now invoking. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:21 PM

3/ Specifically, Shalva Papuashvili was referring to Kaja Kallas’s response, where she said the European Union supports the Georgian people, but not the government, arguing that Georgian Dream is not leading Georgia toward the EU. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:21 PM

4/ “Whether our sovereignty is abolished with bayonets or with words makes no essential difference for statehood. What the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs said yesterday is a verbal abolition of our sovereignty”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:21 PM

5/ “What the Red Army did with bayonets, Kaja Kallas is now trying to do with words — to abolish our sovereignty,” said Georgian Dream’s Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili while responding to journalists’ questions at today’s briefing. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:21 PM

Serbia:

Minister of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia, Boris Bratina, made shocking statements on Serbian television, including that “Croatia must be punished – like Ukraine – by confiscation of territory.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:14 PM

Europe made a mistake when it let this kind of rhetoric and behavior go unpunished since 2008. Now, we’re facing the results. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:14 PM

Turkey:

Denmark:

Russian shadow fleet tankers carry Moran Security personnel linked to military and Wagner who spy in European waters photographing installations, CNN investigation reveals, noting vessel locations coincided with unexplained drone activity near Danish airports. edition.cnn.com/2025/12/18/e… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 7:43 AM

From CNN:

Russian personnel with links to the country’s military and security services have engaged in spying in European waters while working covertly on ships carrying Russian oil, Western and Ukrainian intelligence sources exclusively told CNN. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has built up a so-called shadow fleet of hundreds of tankers. These vessels carry Russia’s oil from its Baltic and Black Sea ports despite Western sanctions, earning the Kremlin hundreds of millions of dollars every year. In recent months, some of these ships – often registered to unrelated countries – have acquired extra crew members shortly before leaving port, according to Ukrainian intelligence. CNN has seen two crew lists for these vessels in which the staff is predominantly non-Russian – but the documents also feature a pair of Russian names, and their Russian passport details, at the bottom of the roster. The addition of Russians with security backgrounds to the crews of the shadow fleet is causing alarm in European capitals as it illustrates how brazen the Kremlin’s tactics have become. Speaking to multiple intelligence sources, CNN has established that several of these men are employed by a secretive Russian company called Moran Security. Some of them are mercenaries, they said, who have previously worked for Russia’s private military contractors, such as the notorious Wagner group. Moran is a private security firm with ties to Russian military and intelligence, Western intelligence sources said. The firm was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2024 for providing “armed security services” for Russian state-owned enterprises to “intensify the pressure on Russia for its continued cruel and unprovoked war against Ukraine.” Moran personnel have been placed on multiple tankers in Russia’s shadow fleet and are frequently the only Russians on board, according to both Ukrainian and Western intelligence sources. Ukrainian intelligence said it observed the introduction of these guards on board the shadow fleet about six months ago. One Western intelligence source added that, on one occasion, Moran personnel took photographs of European military installations from one of the shadow fleet vessels. The source would not provide further details.

More at the link.

Australia:

Poland:

Statements from Polish President Nawrocki during Zelensky’s visit: Zelensky’s Warsaw visit is good news for Warsaw and Kyiv, bad news for Moscow. Russian threat didn’t start with 2022 full-scale war but earlier. Trump is the only world leader ready to force Putin to sign peace. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:04 AM

Poland supports sanctions on Russia, strikes on shadow fleet, transferring frozen Russian assets. Peace in Ukraine must be lasting, not allowing Russia to regroup forces. Poland will transfer 6-8 MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for anti-drone technology after formalities. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:04 AM

Talks with Zelensky addressed Ukraine’s inadequate appreciation of Polish help, polls show undervaluation by Poles of their aid, Kyiv has tools to address this trend. Poland has been in hybrid war with Russia and Belarus for years. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:04 AM

The EU:

Fantastic piece of journalism by the AP. A map of the 145 Russian sabotage and disruption incidents across Europe. These are not random acts. “Russia wants to drain Europe’s investigative resources with its sabotage campaign, officials say.” apnews.com/projects/rus… [image or embed] — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) December 18, 2025 at 9:08 AM

These aren’t random acts of mischief, they’re a deliberate campaign to weaken Europe from within. Each sabotage incident drains investigative resources, disrupts infrastructure, and spreads uncertainty, softening the ground for a potential future invasion. — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) December 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM

By forcing countries to fight fires at home, Russia is testing defenses, exposing vulnerabilities, and chipping away at resilience, all without firing a single shot. This is modern prewar strategy: destabilize, distract, and prepare the battlefield before troops even cross the border. — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) December 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM

With the US pulling back its security guarantee for Europe, the continent is facing a sink-or-swim moment, and by all indications, it’s not ready. “Eastern flank countries push to salvage EU’s anti-Russia defense projects” www.politico.eu/article/east… [image or embed] — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) December 18, 2025 at 9:20 AM

It’s a race against time now. “German MPs approve €50 billion in military purchases

The extensive list of procurement projects ranged from missiles for air defence systems to armoured medical vehicles.” www.euractiv.com/news/german-… [image or embed] — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) December 18, 2025 at 9:24 AM

From the AP:

In November, a train carrying almost 500 people came to a sudden halt in eastern Poland. A broken overhead line had smashed several windows, and the track ahead was damaged. Elsewhere on the line, explosives detonated under a passing freight train. No one was hurt in either case and the damage was limited, but Poland, which blamed the attack on Russia’s intelligence services, responded forcefully: It deployed 10,000 troops to protect critical infrastructure. The sabotage in Poland is one of 145 incidents in an Associated Press database that Western officials say are part of a campaign of disruption across Europe masterminded by Russia. Officials say the campaign — waged since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — aims to deprive Kyiv of support, create divisions among Europeans and identify the continent’s security weak spots. So far in this hybrid war, most known acts of sabotage have resulted in minimal damage — nothing compared to the tens of thousands of lives lost and cities decimated across Ukraine. But officials say each act — from vandalism of monuments to cyberattacks to warehouse fires — sucks up valuable security resources. The head of one large European intelligence service said investigations into Russian interference now swallow up as much of the agency’s time as terrorism. While the campaign places a heavy burden on European security services, it costs Russia next to nothing, officials say. That’s because Moscow is carrying out cross-border operations that require European countries to cooperate extensively on investigations — while often using foreigners with criminal backgrounds as cheap proxies for Russian intelligence operatives. That means Moscow notches up a win just by tying up resources — even when plots aren’t successful. “It’s a 24/7 operation between all the services to stop it,” said a senior European intelligence official, who like the head of the European intelligence service and other officials who spoke to AP insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters. Over the course of the year, AP spoke to more than 40 European and NATO officials from 13 countries to document the scope of this hybrid war, including incidents on its map only when linked by Western officials to Russia, its proxies or its ally Belarus. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AP that Russia doesn’t have “any connection” with the campaign. AP’s database shows a spike in arson and explosives plots from one in 2023 to 26 in 2024. Six have been documented so far in 2025. Three vandalism cases were recorded last year, meanwhile, and one this year. The data is incomplete since not all incidents are made public, and it can take officials months to establish a link to Moscow. But the spike matches what officials have warned: The campaign is growing more dangerous. The countries most frequently targeted, according to the map, border Russia: Poland and Estonia. Several incidents have also occurred in Latvia, the U.K., Germany and France. All are major supporters of Ukraine. The European official, a senior Baltic intelligence official and another intelligence official said the campaign noticeably calmed in late 2024 and early this year. Their analysis showed Moscow likely paused the campaign to curry favor with U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration. It has since resumed at full pace. “They are back to business,” the European official said. The man officials say was behind the attack on the Polish railway that carries supplies to Ukraine is Yevgeny Ivanov — a Ukrainian convicted of working with Russian military intelligence to plot arson attacks at home improvement stores, a cafe and a drone factory in Ukraine, according to court documents. Ivanov, who left Poland after the attack there, worked for Yury Sizov, an officer from Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, according to Ukraine’s security service. Ivanov was convicted in absentia in Ukraine but managed to enter Poland because Ukraine did not inform Polish officials of his conviction, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said. Ukraine’s security service said it closely cooperates with allies. Staging plots that involve perpetrators from several countries or who have crossed borders drains investigatory resources from multiple authorities across Europe — one of Moscow’s key goals, according to Estonian State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas. Over the last year, she said the profile of attackers in Estonia has changed from locals largely known to law enforcement to unknown foreigners. That requires increased cooperation among countries to disrupt plots or detain perpetrators. For two attacks in January — fires set at a supermarket and a Ukrainian restaurant — the people hired had never been to Estonia before, Olev-Aas said. At the restaurant, a Moldovan man smashed a window, threw in a can of gasoline and set it alight. Video showed his arm on fire as he ran away. The man and his accomplice fled through Latvia, Lithuania and Poland before being caught in Italy.

Much more at the link including interactive maps and graphics.

Who could have possibly predicted such a thing? Or described it repeatedly?

The US:

Rubio: “Wars end generally in one of two ways: surrender by one side for another, or a negotiated settlement. We don’t see surrender anytime in the near future by either side, and so only a negotiated settlement gives us the opportunity to end this war.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:04 PM

The problem with this, Marco, is that you are pressuring the victim of aggression to compromise its statehood instead of pressuring the aggressor to end its conquest. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 12:04 PM

US will not impose a deal on Ukraine and Russia, leaving the final decision to end the war solely to the parties without pressuring negotiators or dictating peace terms, Secretary Rubio said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:46 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Putin said Russia doesn’t consider itself responsible for deaths because “we didn’t start this war,” blaming 2014 events in Ukraine, when NBC journalist asked if he’ll be responsible for 2026 deaths if rejecting Trump’s peace proposal. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:51 AM

Russia used chemical agents over 6,500 times on the battlefield in 2025, with nearly 12,000 documented cases since the full-scale invasion began, peaking at 894 attacks in April using K-51 and RG-VO grenades with CS and CN irritants, Ukrainian Support Forces Command reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 3:54 AM

In the ruined turbine hall of a DTEK power station, shattered by russian attacks, a choir sings Shchedryk. Truly, a performance worth a million words 💔 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 7:52 AM

Ukraine has struck a Russian FSB Pr. 22460 Rubin-class patrol boat. Second pic for ref, 3rd showing 3M47 Gibka air defence system visible in first image. [image or embed] — H I Sutton (@covertshores.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:43 PM

Russian sources report that law enforcement officers shot and killed the commander of the Russian Armed Forces brigade “Espanola” during an attempted arrest. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 9:45 AM

Odesa:

Russia continues to terrorize Odesa and the region, striking port infrastructure with ballistic missiles. Seven people were killed and 15 injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 4:49 PM

‼️Russia just murdered 7 people, and injured 15 others in a missile strike on port infrastructure in the Odesa region – Regional Military Administration reported Bastards! Murderers! Terrorists! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 4:14 PM

The moment a ballistic missile with a cluster warhead struck the Mayak Bridge in Odesa region, reported by soldier and blogger Flash. “Why? A cluster charge won’t damage the bridge—it will kill civilians waiting in line around it.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

He also said that during the night, 10 Shaheds targeted that same bridge. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

Bridge in Odesa region after Russian attack. This is the only road leading to the very south of the region and to Moldova. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:58 PM

Ukraine and Moldova prepare detour routes after Russian strike on Mayaky bridge in Odesa region, redirecting passenger, cargo and transit flows for safety and capacity, Deputy PM for Recovery said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 2:59 PM

Kharkiv:

Zaporizhzhia:

Russia carried out an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: 7 people were injured, including a child, the State Emergency Service reported. The strike hit a residential area. A two‑story private house was partially destroyed and caught fire, the blast wave damaged neighboring homes. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:41 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Russia’s Freedom Legion fighters assisting Ukraine’s defense blew up a key Russian railway artery in Zaporizhzhia region in November, HUR released video showing. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Operators from the 413th Raid Regiment strike Russian positions in Huliaipole and destroy their light vehicles used for transporting troops into the city. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 6:06 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

The russians have opened ticket sales for the Mariupol Drama Theater — the same place they bombed in 2022 w/ hundreds of people inside. The first performance is scheduled for Dec 25. On the bones of Ukrainians, they plan to stage a “fairy comedy” titled A Gorgeous Wedding. Via: Mariupol council. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:10 PM

The Caspian Sea:

Ukraine’s Security Service has struck yet another Russian offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea, marking the fourth attack on such facilities in the region and the third platform targeted. The latest strike targeted a drilling installation at the Rakushchechnoye field, named after Valery Graifer [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:51 AM

The Pokrovsk front:

Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed Russian armored concentration in Pokrovsk direction after 7th Airborne Corps and Madyar’s Birds reconnaissance detected them, with Lasar’s Group destroying 1 Osa SAM, 2 tanks, 1 IFV, 1 ammo truck and damaging 17 vehicles. Full video: t.me/wartranslate… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:39 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Explosions heard in Gvardeyskoye and Saky in occupied Crimea with Russian air defenses active now, Crimean Wind monitoring group reports. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:27 AM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Drone attack reported overnight on Tolyattiazot chemical plant in Samara region, producing 3 million tons of ammonia annually. Strikes also reported in Tula and Voronezh regions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 3:39 AM

Rostov and Taganrog Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Footage shows the moment of missile strikes on Orel overnight. Two strikes targeted a thermal power plant and transformer equipment, causing power outages across parts of the city. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 4:03 AM

