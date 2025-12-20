If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you would like to be featured. Let’s give a warm welcome back to Jennifer Schiff, who has a new book to tell us about.

This is take two because the one last week wasn’t on top for long, and that is the second time that has happened to J. when we have featured one of her books. Having an Artist or Author or guest post can be a great opportunity, and I feel bad if you guys don’t get your moment in the sun after you’ve spent the time to put something together to share with us.

So without further ado…

📚

Hi again, fellow Balloon-Juice readers!

I’m excited to announce the release of my new novel, An Obsession with Murder , the first book in a new mystery series set in New England.

THE PLOT: The main character/amateur sleuth is Persephone “Percy” Rollins, a mystery-loving, recently widowed librarian with OCD and a 20-year-old daughter. (Think Monk or The Maid meets Gilmore Girls.) Percy’s been getting grief counseling and help for her OCD from Dr. Rob, a local therapist she has come to rely on.

So when Dr. Rob is found shot dead in his office just before her weekly therapy session, Percy takes it upon herself to solve his murder—with the help of her two best friends, Bonnie, a feisty fellow librarian, and Carlo, the opera-loving owner of the local framing store/art gallery. As she searches for answers, Percy encounters several possible suspects, including the handsome widowed author of bestselling thrillers.

Can a librarian obsessed with murder solve the case before the police do? Read the book to find out!

(click to read the back cover)

As with all of my books, you can find An Obsession with Murder on Amazon (paperback, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited), Barnes & Noble , and your favorite online bookstore, as well in select bricks-and-mortar shops. NOTE: Any bookstore or library can order my books (via the Ingram Company). So if you want your bookstore or library to carry Obsession or any other book, just ask them.

And if you enjoy the book, please tell your friends about it and consider leaving a review or a rating. Thanks!