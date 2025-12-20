Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authors In Our Midst – Jennifer Schiff – An Obsession With Murder

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please don’t hesitate to  get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Let’s give a warm welcome back to Jennifer Schiff, who has a new book to tell us about.

This is take two because the one last week wasn’t on top for long, and that is the second time that has happened to J. when we have featured one of her books.  Having an Artist or Author or guest post can be a great opportunity, and I feel bad if you guys don’t get your moment in the sun after you’ve spent the time to put something together to share with us.

So without further ado…

📚

Hi again, fellow Balloon-Juice readers!

I’m excited to announce the release of my new novel, An Obsession with Murder, the first book in a new mystery series set in New England.

THE PLOT: The main character/amateur sleuth is Persephone “Percy” Rollins, a mystery-loving, recently widowed librarian with OCD and a 20-year-old daughter. (Think Monk or The Maid meets Gilmore Girls.) Percy’s been getting grief counseling and help for her OCD from Dr. Rob, a local therapist she has come to rely on.

So when Dr. Rob is found shot dead in his office just before her weekly therapy session, Percy takes it upon herself to solve his murder—with the help of her two best friends, Bonnie, a feisty fellow librarian, and Carlo, the opera-loving owner of the local framing store/art gallery. As she searches for answers, Percy encounters several possible suspects, including the handsome widowed author of bestselling thrillers.

Can a librarian obsessed with murder solve the case before the police do? Read the book to find out!

(click to read the back cover)

As with all of my books, you can find An Obsession with Murder on Amazon (paperback, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited), Barnes & Noble, and your favorite online bookstore, as well in select bricks-and-mortar shops. NOTE: Any bookstore or library can order my books (via the Ingram Company). So if you want your bookstore or library to carry Obsession or any other book, just ask them.

And if you enjoy the book, please tell your friends about it and consider leaving a review or a rating. Thanks!

    1. 1.

      J.

      Aw, thank you so much, Water Girl — and Balloon Juice! I really appreciate your help in getting the word out about my books. Being an indie author, i.e., self-publishing books, ain’t easy. In addition to writing and editing (and finding a designer and a formatter), you have to be your own marketing department and publicist, unless you want to pay someone a lot of money. And for an introvert, that’s really hard. So again, thank you for this opportunity to get the word out about my books. (And being a pessimist, I am counting the minutes until this post is big-footed.)

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @chemiclord: Click on Authors In Our Midst in the sidebar.  And Artists in Our Midst in the sidebar, too.

      They can be your own work or the work of your spouse / partner, but not kids or friends or books you really like.

      People send me an email message to start the process.

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @J.: I know my sister LOVES your Sanibel books, and you know I buy her one every year for her birthday.  I imagine you had a lot of folks like that, who are / were attached to the characters and especially the location.

      Can you tell us what it’s like to switch up the locale, and how that plays out with regular readers?  Unless that’s too personal, in which case just forget that I asked!

    8. 8.

      MazeDancer

      Good for you for getting your book out there. Well done!

      Just did a quick look for it, because I no longer shop at Amazon, if I can help it. (Boo, Bezos!) Not available at Libby. Maybe your library coukd help with that?

      B&N had the paperback, but not the Nook. Maybe that’s coming later.

      Bookshop.org didn’t have it. Maybe that’s a place where Ingram can help. Here’s Bookshop’s note on that.

      Of course, Amazon delivered. Nicely presented, as it mentioned the series, And the Kindle version is available for $5.99 today. And one can read a sample there.

      Being part of Kindle Unlimited is a good way to boost trial for the series.

      Best of luck to you.

    9. 9.

      J.

      @WaterGirl: Here’s the long-winded answer to your question. It’s been really hard to get my Sanibel/Sanibel Island Mystery lovers to try something new. That is, something that doesn’t take place on Sanibel (or Captiva, Fort Myers, or Naples). Most of them just want Sanibel books, even though the Sanibel I wrote about, along with my home and possessions, was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. I get it, but Ian and losing our home and possessions and hundreds of thousands of dollars, broke me. I did one last Sanibel book, FRAMED IN NAPLES, after the hurricane, but it was so hard. So I decided to write something completely different, FINDING GEMMA LOVEGOOD, a fun contemporary romance set in England, which I loved writing. But I couldn’t get people to read it. So I decided to try again with something like my Sanibel books but set in New England, where I now live and where a lot of my readers are from or live, hoping they might give my new series a try.

      Does that answer your question? :-)

    10. 10.

      Just look at that parking lot

      How did you come to give your librarian/detective the name Persephone? Is that a family name? I’ve heard Percy, but not Persephone. Thanks.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J.

      @MazeDancer: I publish through Ingram as well as Amazon. So technically, my books should be available to every bookstore and library. The issue with Bookshop is I need a traditional bookstore to add it to their Bookshop page, which I have been working on. As for the Nook, as I generate a lot of sales from Kindle Unlimited, my books aren’t available for the Nook. Not enough Nook readers to make up the income.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @J.: Yes, thank  you!

      Though now I have another question.

      So I decided to try again with something like my Sanibel books but set in New England, where I now live and where a lot of my readers are from or live, hoping they might give my new series a try.

      So is this the first of your “something like Sanibel” books, or is that your plan for your next book?

      Also curious whether it’s just the difference between a stand-alone story vs. a series based on a set of characters in one particular location?  Or is there even more to “something like my Sanibel books”?

      You can just ignore me if I am asking too many questions. :-)

    14. 14.

      J.

      @Just look at that parking lot: When I was a little kid (I’m still little), I had a friend whose middle name was Persephone, which I thought was pronounced Percy-phone. Then I got into Greek mythology in fifth grade and learned all about Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter, who was abducted and forced to live in the underworld part of the year. And when I was trying to think up a name for my main character, who was in a dark place, it just popped into my head.

    16. 16.

      Kristine

      @J.:

      So I decided to try again with something like my Sanibel books but set in New England, where I now live and where a lot of my readers are from or live, hoping they might give my new series a try.

      Best wishes wrt getting your readers to try something new. That can be hard.

    17. 17.

      J.

      @WaterGirl: I’m running out, but the quick answer to your question is: This is hopefully the first book in a new series — a series that will have the same feel (quirky, fun characters in a small town) as my Sanibel books but set in New England.

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Kristine:

      Best wishes wrt getting your readers to try something new. That can be hard.

      Have you tried that with any of your books?  Sounds like the voice of experience.

    20. 20.

      PAM Dirac

      The last post might have been bigfooted, but I did read it and it did inspire me to get the book. I thought it was an enjoyable, fun read. I had trouble thinking of useful adjectives to describe it. Most I the adjectives a came up with were things it was not; dense, complicated, spine tingling suspense and the opposite words seemed a bit pejorative, which is not at all the meaning I want. The analogy I came up with is comparing a nice $25 prosecco with a high end champagne. You might compare them side by side and say the champagne is better, even though the difference in quality is no where near the difference in price, but the comparison is useless because the two things are best in very different contexts. A prosecco can be used in fun, spontaneous, even silly occasions, while the only people that would open a bottle of high end champagne on a whim are assholes that we hear too much about these days. Anyway I thought the book was an excellent fit in the fun category.

    22. 22.

      Kristine

      @WaterGirl:

      Have you tried that with any of your books? Sounds like the voice of experience.

      Some readers will cross over, those lovely folks who’d read your shopping lists if you published them.

      But the genre switch can be too much for some, and in my case it admittedly was a biggie (science fiction to supernatural suspense).

      Plus, readers get attached to characters, which is a blessing and a curse. Further Adventures of So-and-So is what they want, and if it isn’t what you give, they’ll wander off. Sometimes they will keep checking back, just in case something new turns up, but. There are a lot of books out there.

      But I know some writers who have done very well with multiple series in the same general genre—urban(ish) fantasy is the one I’m most familiar with. The general structure is the same even though the worlds/characters are totally different.

      Sometimes the approach is to write the different genres under different names/variations of the same name so that readers who don’t want chocolate in their peanut butter know what they’re getting.

      But in the end, you write what you write and you do what you can.

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Kristine: So interesting, thanks for sharing that.

      It left me thinking that some changes probably go over better than others.  Mystery to suspense, for instance.  Anything supernatural creeps me out, so that would be a no go for me.

      It just occurred to me to wonder whether anyone who writes YA (young adult for anyone who doesn’t know) ever moves on to adult books, sort of sticking with their audience as the audience grows older.

    29. 29.

      randal sexton

      My wife likes murder books, so I just ordered her one.   I live on a small island with lots of shells and quirky weirdos ( I DO live here after all ) so I will see if she likes the Sanibel books. I did not find this new book on the Powells website , so had to order from Amazon.

    31. 31.

      Kristine

      @WaterGirl:

      It just occurred to me to wonder whether anyone who writes YA (young adult for anyone who doesn’t know) ever moves on to adult books, sort of sticking with their audience as the audience grows older.

      Not sure how you would track that.

      I know there are writers who right both, but they are different genres with different requirements (for want of a better word). I really enjoy Maureen Johnson’s YA mysteries, but they’re definitely not the same as adult mysteries

      ETA: and I see a few authors who’ve been mentioned, and they’re really good. Hell, even Kingfisher’s Bluesky threads are must-reads.

    36. 36.

      Kristine

      @stinger: And how the story is told. YAs I’ve read are simply more straightforward. You do learn about the characters’ backstories and there are side plots, but overall the pace is faster than that of some adult books.

      And I know that’s a generalization and doesn’t apply to all authors.

    38. 38.

      J.

      @Kristine: I read all sorts of stuff. Though I’m extremely picky. As for my writing, I’ve been an editor and/or journalist since I graduated college and had my own marketing communications firm before becoming a full-time author. My first book was the result of a dare. Friends said I should write a book, but I had been unable to do so for years. (Writing 80,000 words is hard and lonely, as you know.) Then the plot for A SHELL OF A PROBLEM came to me in a dream. And I decided to give the book thing one more go. Now here I am, eight years and 15 books later.

    39. 39.

      Steve in the ATL

      @J.: that’s fantastic!  And we are lucky to have so many talented writers here at B-J. Can’t wait to read this one, and totally understand why you had to change the setting.

    42. 42.

      Kristine

      @J.: Curious if your marketing background helped when it came to your own work. I know writers with marketing backgrounds, and it does seem to give them ideas on where to start, what not to bother with, etc.

      I envy your production, says the slow writer who has gotten even slower.

