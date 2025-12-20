Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

“Alexa, change the president.”

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Building a Better Mousetrap (Open Thread)

by | 37 Comments

So a bunch of you have sent and are sending screen caps of the new ad space, as requested, and it’s much appreciated.

But it’s gonna be a long 30 days if I have to keep track of all of them, so I’m hoping we can do like we did with the pet calendar.

https://www.dropbox.com/request/kruVFkgfxvbZs32jttyt

You don’t need a dropbox login, you just click the link, enter a name (your Nym) and an email address, and then select your files, and then everything is in one place.  It’s super easy, even on mobile.

I think if you’ve done it once it remembers who you are, but maybe that’s only if you don’t close that tab in your mobile browser?

Screen caps, video recordings, files where you share your feedback, you can upload anything.  But please, no porn!! :-)

I figure this has to be better than a thread every few days for you to share your input?

What do you think?

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Unrelated, I’m thinking festive holiday pics in the sidebar for a few days instead of the usual.  Feedback welcome on that, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Derelict

      “I figure this has to be better than a thread every few days for you to share your input?”

      I certainly appreciate it that you have created this thread so I can share my input. Thanks! ;)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PaulB

      One thing that I’d like with respect to the sidebar images is a link to the original post. A few times now, I’ve really liked the picture and wanted to see the original On the Road or Garden post to see the picture in context, along with the rest of the pictures that were uploaded for that post.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @PaulB:  It would take me considerably more time if I did that for all of them, but I am always happy to look it up if a particular one strikes your fancy or piques your interest.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lifeinthebonusround

      I turned off my ad blocker for BJ and was pleasantly surprised by how unobtrusive the ad space is. My first ad was for Pulte Homes (ack!) but now I’m getting a West Hollywood hotel (much more my speed!) so it’s all good. If an incredibly minor annoyance is what it takes to produce a revenue stream to help keep the balloon aloft, I’m all for it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I guess the trick it to find a easy way to convey whether it’s an example of why they don’t bother you and how little screen space they take up, or whether it’s an example of one that annoys the hell out of you. :-)

      I guess you could all keep two files on hand, one titled good and one titled ugh, and you could upload the appropriate one along with your screen cap or video.  Though I’m guessing if you take the time to do a video, you are not happy with something that’s moving! :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Sent screen caps of the only thing I find annoying.  The ad covers the button for links to add to your comment. (iPad in landscape)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @WaterGirl: I didn’t see a way to add a comment to the upload on Dropbox. I don’t find the ad space or occasional ad obtrusive. For me, most of the time I see only the translucent bar at the bottom (not an ad).

      Ah, right now it’s Coca Cola 🥤

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      Turned off my ad blocker to see what the fuss is about. Now I’m getting the translucent white banner with either ads or a message ‘ad hidden for using significant resources’. I suppose this is a feature of my ad blocker, which is good— but is also a not-so-good qualitative assessment of the ads being hidden.

      iPad with Safari, with current iPadOS.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      I don’t find the ad space or occasional ad obtrusive. For me, most of the time I see only the translucent bar at the bottom (not an ad).

      You could make a text file or a word file with that in it.  Or I suppose you could type that on your device and take a screen cap of your words.

      Either way, you would update your commentary in a file.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dnfree

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I just got a Coke ad also!  And when I opened the “keyboard” to type this message, the ad disappeared and a grey box moved to the top of the screen and obscured the comments. iPhone 16 on safari, portrait mode.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      2liberal

      Using firefox on Win 11, using Ublock Origin ad blocker (I pay using Patreon Dammit, I have a RIGHT to block my ads!) , I don’t get that white banner at the bottom of the page.  With Chrome under Win 11 and Ublock Origin Lite,  I get the white banner but no ads.  If I turn off the blocker and refresh, I get a ad video with sound turned off that auto starts.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Where does one find this ad space to take a screenshot? I’m not finding it.

      ETA oh, okay. I think I know what you’re talking about now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trollhattan

      Further observations. Win 10 laptop.

      Firefox Adblock removes ads and leaves shower door.

      Chrome Adblock Plus leaves shower door and ads. Adblock removes both.

      Will repeat with Win 11 desktop at some point.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      The one I saw took up maybe half an inch high across the bottom of my screen. It was so unobtrusive I probably wouldn’t have noticed it at all if I hadn’t been slightly primed to be aware of it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WTFGhost

      @trollhattan: Yes. Ads will show, sometimes with motion, in the band.

       

      @dnfree: If you scroll the comment box, you may move the white band. I have a similar issue on my laptop, and I need to scroll the comment box to make it useful.  I’m not sure how to scroll on an iPad, though….

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NotMax

      Thank FSM this guy sees nothing. Not even any evidence of something. B-J looks exactly the same as it did last month.
      ;)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      les

      Well, interesting. The ad is no big deal-pretty narrow band, & I’m generally on a desktop so room isn’t a huge issue. I note that, like streaming KC Chiefs games (which is where I am), you’re service is giving me ads for biz in Wichita. Mildly entertaining that they can’t figure out where I am.

      But a thing-when AdBlock is off, the comment box doesn’t work-I had to turn it back on do impart this. Not that I’ve had lots to say.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Whatever makes it work. I don’t care about the ads. I’m glad you’re thinking of the long term future of the blog John.

      Reply

