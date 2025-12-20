So a bunch of you have sent and are sending screen caps of the new ad space, as requested, and it’s much appreciated.

But it’s gonna be a long 30 days if I have to keep track of all of them, so I’m hoping we can do like we did with the pet calendar.

https://www.dropbox.com/request/kruVFkgfxvbZs32jttyt

You don’t need a dropbox login, you just click the link, enter a name (your Nym) and an email address, and then select your files, and then everything is in one place. It’s super easy, even on mobile.

I think if you’ve done it once it remembers who you are, but maybe that’s only if you don’t close that tab in your mobile browser?

Screen caps, video recordings, files where you share your feedback, you can upload anything. But please, no porn!! :-)

I figure this has to be better than a thread every few days for you to share your input?

What do you think?