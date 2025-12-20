Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Dan Bongino Makes His Exit

by | 37 Comments

He found the job to be too fact-oriented.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 6:20 PM

Bongino’s announcement made a lot of people happy, and I’m not talking about his thousands of podcast listeners. Per MS-NOW, “FBI’s No. 2 confirms he’s moving on – Controversial deputy director has cleared out his office”:

Bongino had quietly told confidants he planned to formally leave his job early in the new year and would not be returning to headquarters to work this month, according to eight people briefed on his account. He later confirmed the report on X…

With word of an impending departure has come speculation that Bongino is returning to podcasting, which reportedly made him worth $160 million.

In August, after Bongino privately sparred with Bondi, Trump took the unprecedented step of naming a co-deputy director to help share Bongino’s work, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

MS NOW reported last month that Trump and his White House aides have been weighing whether to remove FBI Director Kash Patel and replace him with Bailey in the new year…

Bongino faced tremendous backlash from pro-Trump MAGA supporters related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, when he and fellow Justice Department leaders backtracked from earlier claims that the Epstein files contained a secret “client list” of prominent people that Epstein had kept as the fodder for potential blackmail…

“Listen, that Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal, please do not let that story go. Keep your eye on this,” Bongino told his listeners in 2023. Bongino also suggested he had strong doubts about official government reports that Epstein had committed suicide in his jail cell.

Once inside the bureau, however, Bongino said in a television interview that he had concluded there was no evidence Epstein was murdered. The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo in July saying the Epstein files contained no client list, and the furor it unleashed from the MAGA movement led to an angry confrontation between Bongino and Attorney General Bondi in July…

Bongino has drawn disdain and ridicule from a wide swath of FBI agents…

One supposes that a successful podcaster must have a fine sense of timing:

fwiw I think “Bongino quit because of what he saw in the Epstein files” is a lot less likely than “Bongino was/is going to get blamed for the inevitable clusterfuck of the Epstein Files release”

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 5:05 PM

True!

Are all these blacked out pages why Bongino left to spend more time with his podcast?

[image or embed]

— Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) December 19, 2025 at 7:22 PM

I think working for a living was just a lot harder than he thought.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 5:36 PM

www.nytimes.com/2025/12/17/u…
Being unqualified, incompetent, and generally an absurd choice for a position is no barrier to working in this administration, but it does make it hard to actually do the job, and Bongino didn't like doing hard work.
Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey

[image or embed]

— Jacob T. Levy (@jacobtlevy.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 6:01 PM

Mr. Bongino, a Long Island native, was one of several political appointees — including Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director — installed into senior positions at the bureau, a first in the agency’s history…

The upheaval comes at a precarious moment for the bureau and White House. Mr. Trump and his appointees see the F.B.I., which long operated independently of White House interference, as a critical part of his retribution agenda.

He is leaving on what he believes to be a high note.

But it involves a case — the capture of a man accused of planting pipe bombs at Republican and Democratic headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — that also illustrated the dizzying disconnect between his promotion of conspiracy theories and the realities imposed by real-world F.B.I. investigations.

After the arrest earlier this month, Mr. Bongino appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, where the host asked him to explain his previous claim that the case was an “inside job” abetted by a federal cover-up.

“I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions, that’s clear, and one day I will be back in that space — but that’s not what I’m paid for now,” Mr. Bongino said.

The willingness of Mr. Patel and Mr. Bongino to execute White House personnel directives — including firings and forced transfers without cause — alienated many current and former bureau officials, who have accused the pair of sacrificing the well-being of agents to preserve their place in the Trump pecking order.

The Trump administration has purged the bureau’s ranks of supervisors who have resisted efforts to fire agents involved in investigations related to Mr. Trump and the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Patel has upended norms by authorizing polygraph tests to determine if his subordinates had said unflattering things about him…

There’s something darkly amusing about MTG and Bongino leaving at roughly the same time, as they’re True Believers about elite pedophiles ruling everything and bailed after learning that the call was coming from inside the house

— A K (@aklingus.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 6:03 PM

Bongino is leaving to spend more time with his loved ones—conspiracy theorists and QAnon nutters.

[image or embed]

— David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:27 PM

Bongino made his brand based on Trump and conspiracy theories, and now Trump and conspiracy theories are ruining that brand. Dan wants out before said brand becomes unsalvageable.

[image or embed]

— Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:11 PM

Bongino did everything necessary to cover up Trump’s involvement with Epstein and will return to being a disinformation agent to help Trump in the midterms

[image or embed]

— Joni Askola (@joniaskola.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 5:49 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      As I said in August when they named Bailey as his co-asshole, I think Bongino had already quit and they continued paying him a salary so he would keep quiet about his Epstein-related complaints.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      So the podcast asshole hasn’t been at work for months, yet still drawing a sizable salary. And then announces he will be leaving soon, but still drawing a sizable salary.

      This is Trump running America like a business? That bears (sic on bears..bares?)  no resemblance to my lifetime experience in American business. You express inclination to leave and you are out that day, hopefully but not always with your desk contents in your possession.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      Off topic: families have to make difficult decisions, but why did the Kennedys lobotomise Kathleen but leave RFK jr loose on the world? She wanted to marry a Protestant. He wanted and wants to kill millions of children.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      OT: after many years I am re-reading Lord of the Rings.

      Hobbits are so fucking wholesome.

      Tom Bombidel: as a North American with many still ancient forests not eaten by sheep, I find his view of hostile trees as very weird.

      Also too that is my issue with Outlander filmed in Scotland not North Carolina.

      North Carolina west in the mountain woods are inpenitrable. (sic?) A skunk couldn’t get through the underbrush. Scottish trees have no underbrush and seem to be planted in rows. Weird. Like crops.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      Bongino was pretty up front that working a real job was harder than he thought. Kash has said the same. Fuck all these lazy assholes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      4 am eastern time.

      I shouldn’t be awake at all, but dog woke me up a couple of hours ago desperate to go out, and husband left leash ( 20 foot rope) in such a tangle that it took me half an hour to unwind and meanwhile desperate dog puked all over the living room carpet. Which I cleaned up.

      So I am still awake and I am sure I will be and intend to be an unpleasant partner tomorrow.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @sab:

      Tom Bombadil – whatever the hell he may actually be – lives on the edge of the ancient, semi-sentient Old Forest, virtually all that remains of the vast Forest of Eriador thousands of years after the Numenoreans chopped most of it down to build their fleets.

      In a world where Ents still roam and we’re shown the vengeful ferocity of Huorns, it’s pretty much canon that the trees of the Old Forest are curdled with a lust for murder. Tom is basically their warden, making sure other sentient beings can pass through safely.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      There are some RWNJs in this Administration, where being a RWNJ seems to be an entrance requirement, that have actual skill sets beyond spinning conspiracy theories and stoking outrage. (Russell Vought comes to mind.) But they’re clearly the exception rather than the rule.​

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      Na na na na, hey hey hey goodbye should play on news networks every time they read another resignation announcement. Give them their propers when they finally fuck off and leave.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      satby

      @Baud: I should, though I’d barely be better than Bongino at managing such a sprawling enterprise. But I’d be ruthless about getting factual news, with context, back on and giving the opinion havers their pink slips

      And I would reintroduce them to the word “lie” and it’s appropriate use as needed.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trnc

      @BellyCat: Here’s hoping Bongino resumes bomb throwing tactics (at current admin, now).

      Nah gonna happen. He’s going back to his old audience, and they’ll gladly ignore anything that implicates Trump in any wrongdoing. Even if he considered jumping off the train, he’s lazy as fuck and finding a new audience would require work.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      artem1s

      Bongino did everything necessary to cover up Trump’s involvement with Epstein and will return to being a disinformation agent to help Trump in the midterms

      Disinformation agent – absolutely. For Orangemandius – highly doubtful. He’s going to be part of the memory holing process that took place after W left office.
      None of these podcasters need a messiah that will save the day. They can keep up their grift of making up stories about pedophile clubs that meet in non-existent basements of pizzerias all day long. What he’s absolutely learned is that a messiah that replacing the Orange Emperor Of Bad Suits is the last thing he wants to make happen. Keeping the Second Coming out somewhere on the horizon as a never achievable event is what makes the myth powerful as a recruiting tool (and NRA marketing tool). MTG is a true believer and will hitch her wagon to some other grifter eventually. These guys, like Bannon, only care about the money. They know perfectly well they are shoveling bullshit. They should have been happy with pwning the Libs and keeping Dem POTUS’s approval numbers underwater. Their ideal money making scenario is a string of one term POTUS’s and keeping the House/Senate majority party flipping back and forth and in turmoil.
      But they got caught up in the myth of their own making. Wouldn’t surprise me if certain Fibbies who worked on the various J6, Epstein, Mueller reports, Classified documents and other Russian mob cases made sure Bongino saw the evidence of how much Orangemandius regime is in Putin’s pocket.
      Chances are Bongino is not all interested in being around when Stoopid Hilter is demanding everyone to play a starring role in his own personal remake of Downfall.
      Hitler’s Thousand Year Reich lasted 4446 days
      If you count from the first election date, The Orangemandius Reich is going on 3328 days and counting.
      He’s timed this about perfectly.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      artem1s

      @sab: He wanted and wants to kill millions of children.

      Killing millions of indigenous pagans by handing out pox infected blankets is a time honored tradition in the Catholic Church dontchaknow. RFKJ is just honoring his ancestors.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      kindness

      I’m glad Bongino is quitting.  I wonder whether we the citizens will pay the asshole through 1/31.  I think 1/1/26 is best to make a clean break of it.  And then, we move on to sacking Kash.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mai Naem mobile

      In my mind I always call him Dan ‘Bongo Boy’ Bongino. I think there was a radio dj I listened to a long time ago whose side kick was named Bongo Boy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Miss Bianca

      @Tony Jay: Tom Bombadil is, hands down, my favorite character in LOTR, and one of the (admittedly few) beefs I had with the Peter Jackson movies (yeah, I’m a Philistine, not a purist) is that they left him out completely.

      I always loved it that the Ring had no effect on him whatsoever, and that Gandalf’s objection to leaving it with him was that Tom would probably just lose it somewhere.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mr perfect

      @Mai Naem mobile:I’m more juvenile than you are, referring to him as Bunghole or Bongina.  Steroid taking (which most likely caused his cancer), self styled tough guy (“You wouldn’t say that to my face” he often posted to his critics on Twitter) was cranked by an FBI self defence instructor he tried to roll with.  Usually during training sessions when submitting you tap twice to show your opponent he’s got the better of you.  Shows how much respect he had inside the FBI getting injured by the instructor.  They won’t miss him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Steve Paradis

      @geg6:

      Rosemary sounds like a manic-depressive whose manic outbursts embarrassed the family’s upper class image. Today she’d be medicated–not sure if they had that in the 40’s.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Warren Senders

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      Tom and Ray Magliozzi of Car Talk would refer to the show’s producer, Doug Berman, as “Bongo Boy.”  This was because Doug was and is an avid practitioner of traditional Ghanaian drumming music.  We played together for many years and occasionally did practice sessions in the Cambridge MA office of “Dewey, Cheetham, & Howe.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @Martin:

      They get paid by their fans not to actually work. Because don’t you know that work is horrible and difficult and more than that, time consuming. Takes away all the time that you need to ask people to send you money to yell, scream and shout about how much better off some would be if we screwed over the majority.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      columbusqueen

      @Steve Paradis:  They did not. What happened to her was caused by the best medical advice of the time, which tells you the 40s were the Dark Ages compared to now, & proves how utterly stupid RFK Jr. is.

      Reply

