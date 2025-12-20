Bongino’s announcement made a lot of people happy, and I’m not talking about his thousands of podcast listeners. Per MS-NOW, “FBI’s No. 2 confirms he’s moving on – Controversial deputy director has cleared out his office”:

… Bongino had quietly told confidants he planned to formally leave his job early in the new year and would not be returning to headquarters to work this month, according to eight people briefed on his account. He later confirmed the report on X… With word of an impending departure has come speculation that Bongino is returning to podcasting, which reportedly made him worth $160 million. In August, after Bongino privately sparred with Bondi, Trump took the unprecedented step of naming a co-deputy director to help share Bongino’s work, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. MS NOW reported last month that Trump and his White House aides have been weighing whether to remove FBI Director Kash Patel and replace him with Bailey in the new year… Bongino faced tremendous backlash from pro-Trump MAGA supporters related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, when he and fellow Justice Department leaders backtracked from earlier claims that the Epstein files contained a secret “client list” of prominent people that Epstein had kept as the fodder for potential blackmail… “Listen, that Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal, please do not let that story go. Keep your eye on this,” Bongino told his listeners in 2023. Bongino also suggested he had strong doubts about official government reports that Epstein had committed suicide in his jail cell. Once inside the bureau, however, Bongino said in a television interview that he had concluded there was no evidence Epstein was murdered. The Justice Department and FBI issued a joint memo in July saying the Epstein files contained no client list, and the furor it unleashed from the MAGA movement led to an angry confrontation between Bongino and Attorney General Bondi in July… Bongino has drawn disdain and ridicule from a wide swath of FBI agents…

One supposes that a successful podcaster must have a fine sense of timing:

fwiw I think "Bongino quit because of what he saw in the Epstein files" is a lot less likely than "Bongino was/is going to get blamed for the inevitable clusterfuck of the Epstein Files release"

Being unqualified, incompetent, and generally an absurd choice for a position is no barrier to working in this administration, but it does make it hard to actually do the job, and Bongino didn't like doing hard work.

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey

… Mr. Bongino, a Long Island native, was one of several political appointees — including Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director — installed into senior positions at the bureau, a first in the agency’s history… The upheaval comes at a precarious moment for the bureau and White House. Mr. Trump and his appointees see the F.B.I., which long operated independently of White House interference, as a critical part of his retribution agenda. He is leaving on what he believes to be a high note. But it involves a case — the capture of a man accused of planting pipe bombs at Republican and Democratic headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — that also illustrated the dizzying disconnect between his promotion of conspiracy theories and the realities imposed by real-world F.B.I. investigations. After the arrest earlier this month, Mr. Bongino appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, where the host asked him to explain his previous claim that the case was an “inside job” abetted by a federal cover-up. “I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions, that’s clear, and one day I will be back in that space — but that’s not what I’m paid for now,” Mr. Bongino said. The willingness of Mr. Patel and Mr. Bongino to execute White House personnel directives — including firings and forced transfers without cause — alienated many current and former bureau officials, who have accused the pair of sacrificing the well-being of agents to preserve their place in the Trump pecking order. The Trump administration has purged the bureau’s ranks of supervisors who have resisted efforts to fire agents involved in investigations related to Mr. Trump and the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Patel has upended norms by authorizing polygraph tests to determine if his subordinates had said unflattering things about him…

There's something darkly amusing about MTG and Bongino leaving at roughly the same time, as they're True Believers about elite pedophiles ruling everything and bailed after learning that the call was coming from inside the house

Bongino made his brand based on Trump and conspiracy theories, and now Trump and conspiracy theories are ruining that brand. Dan wants out before said brand becomes unsalvageable.