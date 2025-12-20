Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We still have time to mess this up!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

We will not go back.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

In after Baud. Damn.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

People are complicated. Love is not.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Mousetrap Part 2

Here is what I see on a desktop in Chrome with Ghostery tracker and ad blocker installed:

Mousetrap Part 2

It’s simply not there. If you use chrome and the ad bothers you, there ya go. You can even see websites atrociously larded with ads (you know who they are I am not going to shame them publicly) without a single ad showing.

***

Here is what I see with Firefox and Adblock Plus installed.

Mousetrap Part 2 1

Again, no ads.

***

And finally, Edge with adblock:

Mousetrap Part 2 2

***

THIS IS NOT to get you to stop submitting your screen shots to Watergirl. Please keep doing that. All this is is a way to help anyone who is minimally competent with web browsers to improve their browsing experience everywhere. I just did the big three, but I have about 15 browsers installed including Opera, Brace Defender, torbrowser, duckduckgo, and a bunch of others I can not remember (I like to check things in every browser for the CMS’s I use for work, so basically if you need help installing an ad block in any browser, let me know.

I hope this helps.

And if you are wondering why we are doing this, it is all on me. Watergirl is fighting me every step of the way on this. But here is the deal- we have not had search engine optimization done in over a decade, and we are getting no new visitors from searches. This is a problem for any website, but particularly for a blog where the comments run the show. Without new people coming in, we stagnate, and we die. We don’t have other blogs feeding us new readers (think of how many of you came from somewhere else), we don’t have a tiktok presence, and how many of you all are sharing posts or the website on bluesky or wherever else you go? And you don’t have to and that is not to shame you (it’s not your fucking job to promote the website), it’s just a statement of the status quo.

And I hate saying this because I know it will get the usual suspects all pissy, but we already have several commenters here who have been here for a while and seem to relish making everyone miserable and telling us how much we suck in every comment but come back every day, and we have an umber of ideologically rigid people who try to attach a carrot to a new person’s nose or anyone who challenges the received view with a heterodox take and then weigh them to see if they weigh as much as baked gravy and if you don’t get that reference, well, that’s on you.

So, in order to seek out new blood, we needed the search engine optimized, which costs money and time and a lot of work on the back end. I don’t want to pay for that, I don’t want you to pay for that, and an easy way to get it done is to have the web designer install an ad through their company and they get a cut of the ad revenue. It pays for itself.

Additionally, it has been seven years since our last rebuild. We have no intention of changing the layout or how the comments work, but a lot of software changes over seven years and there are lots of open source addons and widgets that change and compatibility takes a major hit and things start to break. And it’s going to cost money to fix it and I don’t have the money to pay for it out of pocket, so we will have to do a fund raiser, which I FUCKING hate because no one has money in this fucking economy, I hate asking for money, and we already have people donating every month to cover the server fees.

So if I can get all of this accomplished- web designer happy, website optimized, a little money store up for what I fear is going to cost a shitload of money this year rebuilding, and I am gonna do it. I know this pisses some of you off. We are working to make it as comfortable as possible, and please email me if you need help or it is just intolerable for you. I made sure there is no sound, no horrific autoplay, and is just something at the bottom of the screen.

And one last thing- I have already had several people say they would pay for the ad to go, except from my perspective, angel donors scare me. I have to think of the website in terms of five to ten years at this point and make decisions that I think will best position this place for the next decade. It’s why I rely on Watergirl so heavily- if she did not do all the little shit she does the place would die because I don’t have the energy. From my perspective, I do not want the site beholden to angel donors giving a large gift or, for that matter, donors in general. If Patreon suddenly goes out of business, then what? I still have 1500 a month minimum I am on the hook for, so I need to know that at the very least, the website is optimized and can take ads should the shit hit the fan. And unlike in previous decades, I simply don’t have the personal scratch to make things work when money is tight. I got two houses to maintain so my personal money is tight.

This might not how you look at things, but it is how I view things. Yer dealing with a guy who overthinks and stresses about everything and brings a fucking snake bite kit to picnics and has enough medical equipment in the boot of my car to handle all the victims of a bus wreck if I happen across it. For you, the current irritation is an ad. For me, the current panic is “can i keep this fucker going another decade.”

At any rate, I hope you understand my explanation of what and why I am doing what I am.

    142Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      But here is the deal- we have not had search engine optimization done in over a decade, and we are getting no new visitors from searches.

      ..

      So, in order to seek out new blood, we needed the search engine optimized

      What kind of searches would lead people here?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Flyby (came in for a break from yardwork):

      FWIW, I mostly use Firefox with the NoScript add-on, vice any ad blockers.  Once I figure out the minimum number of scripts that have to be enabled go for a given website, I’m golden. The bonus is that often blocks a lot of ads. (ETA: And speeds things up).

      The downside is that it’s often a pain-in-the-ass to figure out which scripts are essential and, sometimes, a website will mix things up, requiring me to find the needle in a haystack again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      In the universe of “things I don’t might not like”, change that I’ll probably get used to in a month’s time is page 17 stuff, so there you go.  It’s your baby after all.  If you think it needs new clothes, happy shopping.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Josie

      John, I love this place. I come here several times a day. Whatever works for you and causes you the least amount of worry is fine with me. You are doing us all a service by providing an island for misfit liberals (progressives, or whatever we want to call ourselves). You and WaterGirl should decide what is the best way to keep it going, and I will support you completely.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BigJimSlade

      I’ve used an ad blocker for years, but turn it off when I need to debug something. Then I’ll forget to turn it back on and go to a recipe site that has 5 times more ads than content, and, of course, they stretch out the content with pictures and back story so the page is long and can have more ads, many of them videos on autoplay. I suddenly think the internet has turned into some sort of unusable hellscape, then I realize I left the ad blocker off (uBlock Origin Lite in Chrome on a Mac).

      I turned if off a minute ago to test it – there was a perfectly fine ad at the bottom of the site here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Thank you for that lengthy explanation, Cole. It helps us understand why this is happening and why it is essential to find another revenue stream other than solely being funded by donations from users, or (gasp!) subscriptions.

      Bringing in new users is definitely needed.  You mentioned search engine optimization before but I had no idea what that was.  Thank you for explaining it and I agree, it is definitely needed.

      Hopefully, it will all smooth out in the transition and we will all get used to the changes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Urza

      I hate to say this, but its not only about SEO, its also about the AI search optimization which is not the same thing.  AI uses diffDefinitely plenty of articles about that going around.  Get the blog showing in grok or chatgpt and laugh all the way to the bank.
      whatagraph.com/blog/articles/ai-seo-tools
      I’m sure if you’re getting a professional they already know this but just bringing up in case.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the update.

      We all know stuff costs money, and money has to come from somewhere.  Don’t be afraid to rattle the cup.

      I think we all know that vibrant sites have to bring in new participants or they do die.

      A minor request, that I’m sure is just a SMOP

      It’s great having the history going back to the beginning and a search button at the top.  But please strongly consider moving the history out of the main database.  Since comments get locked after 5 days, or whatever, the history doesn’t need to be in a dynamic dB.  Maybe have the active database roll the history into the static store once a year at some lull period (whenever that might be).

      In my attempts to use the Search here, it often is very slow and seems to miss stuff that I have a strong suspicion should be there.  I wouldn’t want to slow things down for everyone else while trying to find some trivial answer.  It would be a great feature if it were fast and bullet proof, but it doesn’t seem to be at the moment.

      “What was that insult General Stuck welcomed me with???”

      ;-)

      If the Search isn’t being used or would be too difficult to optimize, then I say let Archive.org handle old snapshots and interested readers can poke around there (it’s a great site, but unless one knows the date it can be hard to find things there in my experience though).

      Of course, Google searches are broken these days, and they dump anything older than 10-15 years anyway, so that’s no longer a good alternative.  :-/

      Thanks again.  I greatly appreciate you keeping the lights on, and all the work you and Watergirl do to try to make us happy.

      My $0.02.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      hells littlest angel

      I actually turned my adblocker off for this site because that ad is the most unobtrusive thing imaginable. I’m no social scientist, but if you find the ad objectionable, you may possibly be some kind of weirdo.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @Josie:

      I’m not much on ads, I’m an old, in my 4th quarter and slowing down a tad, and have been reading this blog for over 20 years.

      I like to do what I can to help it stay around and be as good as it has been for those years. And if it takes some more money to keep it going, then it takes some money. From the customers!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Josie: Seconded!! Fourth? I came here originally from the Andrew Sullivan blog The Daily Dish, so I am a perfect example of getting new readers from another blog. Thank you John and Watergirl. There is no shame in overthinking and taking the long view.  Do what you need to do. I can deal with an ad at the bottom of the screen. I would be thrilled, however, is the rotating tags reappeared. They occasionally appear for a short time, but mostly gone (sigh).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      H.E.Wolf

      May you never need any of your first aid items, but I love it that you’re ready!

      Y’all should have SEEN what I toted around when I was teaching. Everything from hair elastics (for hair, not esoteric tourniquet usage or some such) to instant icepacks.

      Naturally, the only time in all those years that someone got accidentally kicked in the face and needed an icepack, it was yours truly… so I was very glad I had one on hand.

      No, I am not going to bore everyone with what I taught. Suffice it to say, it was niche and I was certified to teach it. :)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Aunt Kathy

      Is any extra $$ generated if we actually click on the ad? I always use Firefox with a couple of ad blockers, but can easily bring the site up in chrome & click the ad if it’ll help. I’m just sittin’ here.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      I have ad blocker on the laptop and I don’t even notice the translucent band any more. On my phone, I see the ads, and they bothered me at first, but I’m getting used to ignoring them.

      Update 26.2 on my phone, however, sucks the big one.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Princess

      I’m glad you’re taking the long view with this.
      So far the ads I’m seeing mostly promise to show me Malia’s or Chelsea’s tatas. Aside from this being Amy erasure, I don’t know how I got to be the demographic that wants to see the breasts of offspring of former presidents but only Democrats.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Gretchen

      I didn’t notice the ad until I read this and then realized that the tiny thing at the bottom of the screen that I hadn’t really noticed was what this is all about. So it’s fine with me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @kitfoxer: Awww man, I was just thinking about cudlips! LMAO. We’ve got to resurrect that one.

      John, the ad is fine. No complaints. Happy to do whatever is needed to keep the place running.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      I love a good John Cole rant as much as the next person, and I think he said some things that needed to be said.

      John’s rant left me a bit fuzzy on one point, so in case that was true for you, I want to clarify that it’s still an experiment, and a decision beyond 30 days has not been made, and it for sure won’t be made until we get through the 30 days.

      This is still a 30-day trial to see whether this can be a fairly painless way to get some funding for the site.

      The way I read things, this has been painless so far for some people, and a big frustration for a good number of other people.

      No matter what, we have 30 days of the ad before we’ll have any useful info about one of the two key components:  How much money does the ad bring in?  If it’s really not much, then the decision is a no-brainer.

      One thing that’s become clear to me is that we need to know whether the ad revenue is based on page views to the site – or if it’s based page views of people who don’t have ad blockers installed.  I will ask the vendor about that, but not until after Christmas because there’s a time to bother people with questions and a time not to.  And a holiday week is the time not to do that.

      Realistically speaking, we probably have close to two weeks before we’ll have that information.

      In the meantime, we can still assess how disruptive this is – or isn’t – to us as individuals.

      I do feel bad adding any stress when many of us are probably at or close to our the limit of our ability to let things roll off, and the timing probably couldn’t be worse for Cole because he’s got end-of-semester responsibilities, his beloved just had surgery, and (channeling Cole) it’s the fucking holidays .

      We just need a bit of space and time to get the two major questions answered – how disruptive it is, and how much money might the one ad bring in – so a decision can be made.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @CCL: Yes, rotating tags are a key part of the site.  Browser changes have broken those in some browsers – just one more reason that it’s clear that we need to rebuild the site.

      We weren’t going to talk about this yet, but Cole will be Cole!

      The goal is for the site to look the same and work the same (with a small number of new features) but be built with software that isn’t 6 years old.

      6 years in the software world is like dog years!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      Weird. I’ve started getting YouTube ads for foreign brides and male enhancements. Like, 99% of my YouTube watching is educational videos. I think Google AI has started advising the ad algorithm.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Loony Liberal

      I use the Vivaldi browser with the BitDefender Anti-Tracker and the BitDefender VPN (which has its own ad blocker).

      I don’t see ads on this website.

      I don’t know if Vivaldi by itself could block ads and trackers on this page, but I’d be surprised if it didn’t.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      hells littlest angel

      @WaterGirl:

       

      I believe it is based on page views of people who don’t have ad blockers enabled. That’s the only metric that would be meaningful to the advertiser. You’ve probably noticed sites that only allow viewing to those don’t have an active adblocker — annoying but fair.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Marc

      I run Firefox on Linux with default settings.  I often see an ad on the front page, but sometimes the ad band is empty on individual post pages.  Not a problem for me, if it helps you.

      For some odd reason, I often get an ad here (and nowhere else) for ASML Holding NV, the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer caught at the center of the technological arms race between China and the West.  They must know this is a top politics and technical blog ;)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      HinTN

      This does not pods me off, @John Cole:. It’s the way the fucking works works. Baked gravy flew right by me but Mr Google is next on my itinerary. Thanks for creating this top 10,000 blog and planning for its longevity. Happy Solstice and all other such in this season, the reason for which is axial tilt mother fuckers.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      cain

      100 % this. This blog is over represented by boomers and GenXers. It would be nice to see some folks from other generations and backgrounds.

      As a community manager by trade it is important to have diverse voices a lot. I actually enjoyed BJ during the time when we had a lot of moderate conservatives. Of course today I would not want any of them.

      But I know I can swerve on a lot of things. It’s kind of funny how I am a loud liberal but totally get where conservatives come from when it comes to the Indian govt.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      2liberal

      @Josie: ​
       

      John, I love this place. I come here several times a day. Whatever works for you and causes you the least amount of worry is fine with me. You are doing us all a service by providing an island for misfit liberals (progressives, or whatever we want to call ourselves). You and WaterGirl should decide what is the best way to keep it going, and I will support you completely.

      She speaks for me also.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: I will note the one blog/ad setup that I’ve seen that is long term sustainable is Daring Fireball’s.

      It’s a small inline ad with the navigation that also includes a dedicated post on all of their social media for that ad – a personal thanks from the blog owner to the advertiser. The ad runs for 1 week. The blog owner does the ad outreach/booking.

      It’s a very different audience and may not be adaptable here, but it’s been a sustainable model for him for well over a decade.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl:

      there’s a time to bother people with questions and a time not to. And a holiday week is the time not to do that.

      I wish my clients understood this!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Aziz, light!

      @cain: What you said about needing younger generations. This place is a few years away from hiring staff to hand out pudding cups and wipe the drool off our chins.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      lowtechcyclist

      @p.a.:

      Will there be a sidebar dictionary to help us translate their posts?

      I already need a dictionary for all the damned ‘laws’ (Poe’s, Murc’s, etc.) that I’ve looked up several times and I’ve always forgotten which is which by the next time someone cites one.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Poe Larity

      Fresh Brains… How about an outreach program. Everyone go out and recruit a disaffected Bongino supporter. Or some poster who was cancelled on Bulwark.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      lowtechcyclist

      Cole, do what you feel you need to do to keep this place going.  But by all means let WG rattle the cup maybe once or twice a year.  If this place is eating up $1500/month, that shouldn’t be coming out of your pocket, too many of us are deriving a great deal of benefit from hanging around this zoo. (And meanwhile you get all the stress.)  If we can give thousands of bucks to Dem candidates on a regular basis, we can do the same to keep this place going.

      I understand your reluctance to see us jackals as a reliable revenue stream, but for how many freaking years has this site been raising big bucks for candidates?  We’re about as reliable as anything gets these days.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I don’t know. There might be a rightwing blog with young commenters, but I don’t know of any leftwing ones. But this is the only thing I look at, so I could be wrong. I don’t think LGM is crawling with 20-somethings.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      NotMax

      Search engine optimization?

      Add “and BTW Trump Sucks” to the title of every post. Make that piece of text functionally invisible by matching its color to the background.
      :) //

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL: No kidding. I just had one of my clients schedule a meeting on the Monday after Christmas, at which he wants to see multiple options for a redesign of an area, because he hates one of the building code requirements.

      FFS. No one is working next week. And one can hate rules all they want, but the code is still the code.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WaterGirl

      @hells littlest angel: That’s my guess, that it will be non ad-blocked page views, but I want to know for sure.

      IF THAT’S THE CASE

      If 3/4 of us use ad blockers because the ad is annoying, then the ad may not bring in much revenue anyway, so we may as well skip the ad blocking and go back to being self-funded.

      IF THAT’S NOT THE CASE

      Then that’s a different equation altogether.  I am a data girl, so I don’t want to assume.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m just happy to have this blog as my internet home. Whatever Cole and WaterGirl decide to do has my full support. So move ahead you two with Godspeed.

      And now I will be petty for a moment. Despite my entreaties that we end the gift exchange between Ohio Dad’s brother and his wife and us, and despite me heaving a big sigh of relief earlier today that Hanukah is coming to a close and no sign of any gifts from them, I have just received an email that I have been gifted a subscription to the Atlantic from them.

      A magazine that I have nothing but distain for. It reminds me of Atrios’s description of people who are unhappy that they are not quite rich enough, if that makes any sense.

      Nothing that the Atlantic editors think is of importance resonates with me at all. And don’t get me started on that Arthur Brooks, who has one note, If you are unhappy, it’s your fault, the man should be forced to take sociology class after sociology class until he understands that we live in social environments not of our personal making.

      I would much rather not receive a gift than be reminded every year that despite the decades, Ohio Dad’s family has paid so little attention to me that they can’t tell what would be a good present for me. It kinda hurts my feelings.

      Sorry that was much more than a moment of being petty.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ohio Mom:

      I’d say just toss each issue into the recycle bin the moment it arrives. Hopefully he won’t be asking you what you thought of a particular article, but you can always go all Mike Johnson and go “I haven’t had time to look at that one yet.”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Ohio Mom: I spent 20 years with inlaws like that. I have been a widow for 29. There are things those jerks did that still come to mind during the holidays. Go ahead and vent

      (p.s. then sing to yourself: I have no fuks to give, fa la la la la…la)

      Reply
    77. 77.

      dnfree

      @WaterGirl: I may be a minority online, but I specifically DON’T have an ad blocker because ads are why so many sites are free to me!  I “pay” for my viewing by ignoring the ads but not caring if they are there.

      For the same reason, I actually subscribe and/or donate to the nonprofit news sources I value.  Somebody has to pay for creating the content.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      dnfree

      @Ohio Mom: I’m sorry you are faced with a gift you don’t appreciate from uncooperative relatives, but there is more to The Atlantic than Arthur Brooks.  I don’t like him either, so I ignore him, but there are others I do appreciate reading even if I don’t agree with them and even some I agree with.

      My brothers and I started an agreement a few years back that we each pick a charity (something non-controversial, like a local food bank) and the others make a donation to it as our gifts to each other.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kristine

      This ad doesn’t bother me. The ones that drive me to use Reader are the ones that first drop a banner that blocks the article you’re trying to read. After that retracts,  a line of twitchy ads shows up along the right side of the article. Finally, a video drops in the lower right corner. That pattern seems to be the standard at many of the sites I visit, and whoever designed it should be flogged.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Plain vanilla here, Safari on iOS on an iPad. The ad space hasn’t been a problem for me at all; it takes up a little bit of the screen but not so much as to be a bother.

      I would have been happy to pay a subscription, but the fact that the Blogfather is thinking clearly and long term, well, I’m a nobody but the man impresses me. He may be as imperfect as any of us, but there ain’t nobody with their heart in a more righteous place. He ain’t Pope Leo, but he’s a “righteous cat.”

      Finally— I wish each and every one of you the joy of this Solstice; may the returning sun bring peace, love, and joy to each of you. 🙏🏾

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Spanish Moss

      This explanation helps. At least I understand the motivation, this experiment wasn’t really making sense to me.

      It is driving me crazy to the point where I am not really reading BJ much right now, it just makes me too irritated. I wonder if our family shops online more than those of other readers, because I am getting ads a lot and the vast majority with moving parts.  There are definitely ads with auto play, though so far the sound has been off by default. Most of them have significant animation. I have sent WaterGirl a few gifs.

      I guess we have a variety of reading habits. I happily pay for no-ads on sites I visit a lot, including this one. So I never installed an ad blocker. I kind of like getting ads occasionally, every now then I find something useful. They must love me. I am also a sucker for samples in stores…

      I am sorry that you feel that you are asking for money, because that is not how I look at it at all. I am supporting something that I find valuable. I feel the same way about TalkingPointsMemo. They do great work and I LIKE supporting them directly rather than supporting advertisers. There, I pay a subscription for the next year. I wonder if seeing significant funding in place for the next year would lessen your anxiety, because I would happily do that here too. Not that everyone would want to do that, or be able to do that, but perhaps you could consider adding that option to the funding “toolbox”.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: And a happy Solstice to you and yours, as well!

      Tomorrow is Spawn the Younger’s birthday…. those of you who remember when she was born will be horrified to know she’s a freshman in high school. In about half an hour, a whole bunch of teenagers will start arriving. Out will come the Doritos. LOL.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Gvg

      Thank you for explaining. Love you man.

      I don’t use an ad blocker. Not really an advanced tech person and I grew up with ads so I am used to ignoring them mostly. The sites with really annoying pop ups that block the content just make me go away, as does auto play because I don’t have enough bandwidth or speed and I tend to avoid video. It’s a habit from older internet days.

      the ads so far have been normal mainstream. Some of the ones we were getting before watergirl talked you into no ads were really weird, as are many on the internet. Those I don’t enjoy. I can’t describe them except to say aimed at gullible idiots and trending kinky and tacky.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Lumpy

      The new ad is really easy to ignore. Compare that to sites like HuffPost or Raw Story where ads seem to be everywhere – I’d say we’ve been a little spoiled here.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Suzanne: Oh I’m sure its all wholesome and fun, Im just laughing to myself of sleepovers of my childhood and parents yelling “you kids go to sleep gd it !”

      AS IF !  🤗

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Jackie

      One thing makes me curious: On other sites with ads, usually there’s a small x allowing me the option of closing the ad. These ads don’t offer that option. Is it because it’s in test mode? Or is that option not going to be available if the decision is to keep the ads?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Gin & Tonic

      Additionally, it has been seven years since our last rebuild

      You lie!

      those of you who remember when she was born will be horrified to know she’s a freshman in high school

      You lie too!

      Reply
    99. 99.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: Cole didn’t mean to lie.  It was 6 years on Nov 13.

      His BlueSky says his blog is 22 years old.  That’s not correct, either.  Jan 2, 2002, so that makes it 23 years old right now, and it will be 24 years old come January.

      A year here, a year there…

      Reply
    101. 101.

      martha

      I mostly read on my iPad, I don’t have an Adblocker, and the ad is just fine. It seems to know I’m in Colorado and the ads I’ve been seeing are all about hiking, skiing and mountain gear LOL. Thank you John, as ever, and WaterGirl, of course.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Baud

      Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) announced Friday she will not seek reelection in 2026, becoming the latest Republican senator to step away from Congress amid a wave of retirements that has raised alarms about the party’s Senate future.

       

      In a candid statement, Lummis described the grueling demands of the job as unsustainable, saying the “energy required doesn’t match up” with her capacity for another six-year term.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Priest

      For what little it’s worth, I haven’t noticed the ads when on my computer, on the phone it’s at the bottom and doesn’t hinder page or site navigation. As opposed to places like weather dot com, or local tv news websites. I know this isn’t a democracy, but personally I have no issue with carrying on. And even if I did, the hell with me and do what needs to be done.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I have made one comment about the new ad box thingie on my phone.  I hope it was not interpreted as a complaint.  It was meant purely as description of how it appeared.  No editorializing.

      As far I am concerned, anything you need to do other than threaded comments, like buttons, and the rest of the shit that weirdos keep requesting is fine with me.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      glc

      Google who is switching over to pay-to-play so I don’t think SEO will do much unless you simply pay them directly. One thing that would might help a bit is a Mastodon mirror.   That’s likely to outlive the current favorite plays of the vulture capitalist sector, as it’s designed for resilience rather than profit.  And it doesn’t push ragebait onto people, so reactions tend to be satisfactory  after a bit of tuning (blocking or muting).

      Patreon seems fine (more or less) and when they inevitably make their play to do something stupid one could just switch. We are in the high Enshittocene, no stable solutions exist, other than preserving one’s ability to move on as needed.  I would guess that nothing you do now could be right five years out.

      That aside, I greatly appreciate your efforts to communicate the sane use of browsers. My ad-blocker is working quite well on this site to date and – as you suggest – I see no changes.

      This site has already outlived the bulk of its contemporaries, and certainly adapted in the process.  Something a bit like this seems to be coming back into vogue.  Buried under a lot of noise perhaps.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      idk

      Long time blog reader, don’t recall if I’ve ever commented before.
      I don’t and have never used an ad blocker and don’t mind/actively encourage sites I enjoy to use ads (judiciously as you are doing).
      Just wanted to say there’s no way to guarantee your 3rd party ad service isn’t going to be delivering autoplaying video/animation in the banner. In fact I was watching an autoplaying video as I read this post and was amused to get to the “no sound/no horrific autoplay” line.
      Bravo and kudos but FYI the ad service is going to do what they want to do, just don’t be surprised that some autoplay stuff is going to sneak through.
      Sorry I didn’t think to get a screenshot of the video ad.​

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I have a 6 year old mac air and see I little plain, white banner across the bottom. Same goes for my android phone.  I have not put anything  specifically on either to not see ads. Must be intertoobz magic.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Another Scott: ​
      My parents were Barry Goldwater conservatives in the 1960s, and so was I. And somehow I heard about Let Freedom Ring, and called it up a couple of times. It was too weird for me, even though I should have been right in the middle of their target audience at the time.

      Good Lord, I hadn’t thought about that line in at least 50 years!

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Urza: Similar here on my MacBook Air (imacOS 13.7.8) running Chrome (Version 143.0.7499.41); I just see the horizontal space where the ad should be. However, I do see the ad when using Safari (v16.6) on the same computer.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @martha: the ads are also for ski equipment, sporting goods, or makeup for me (if they were for yarn or craft supplies, then I would be clicking on them)

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Safari, iPad, inoffensive— well, except I’m getting an ad for “a ski bag for families” and I haven’t been on skis in 30 years. I WAS getting a RangeUSA ad for a bit but again, that little thing just doesn’t bother me.

      Also… I will be linking to the blog more in future on Bluesky. As long as I’m over there throwing bombs, I can at least try to blow some of ‘em over this way, right? ;^D

      Reply
    126. 126.

      cgerrib

      Just a quick note of support.  John – organizations / communities that aren’t growing are shrinking.  Do what you need to do to position this for growth.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      frosty

      @Steve in the ATL: ​
       Maryland Department of the Environment, in their infinite wisdom*, made submittal of Stormwater NPDES annual reports due at the end of the year. My company, as a consultant to several Maryland permittees, had to assemble the info and right the report. For all of them, at the same time. It made the holidays bright.

      * MDE scrambling, of course, to meet an EPA deadline, and not working to get some of them done earlier. Sigh. Glad I retired!

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Jackie

      @John Cole:

      Was there volume?

      You “made me” test the next time a video ad popped up: The volume button is muted, and it didn’t allow me to unmute. So there’s that.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Quinerly

      Dropped by to say great post, Cole. Place definitely needs some new commenters. Unfortunately, a lot of the commenters I enjoyed reading have left (many in the last 6 months) or passed away in the last 2-3 years. I mostly don’t read the comments anymore and go months now without even visiting the site.

      When I do read, I read on my phone.

      I see no ads. I guess whatever ad blocker I use is doing its job.

      Glad Joelle is doing better. I am excited to read about any of your landscaping designs and plantings. Have a wonderful Christmas. Take care.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      O. Felix Culpa

      While I’m still not a fan of the blinking, switching ads and/or translucent banner which take up a great deal of real estate on my phone and Chromebook, I appreciate the explanation and the forward-thinking.

      New blood is a good and necessary goal, but I’m not sure that we’ll get many youngs to participate in a blog. I’ve tried with my Millennial sons, and—although they enjoy the BJ links I occasionally forward—they’re just not going to become regular readers or commenters. Small sample, but I suspect representative nonetheless. I hope the optimization folks find a treasure trove of new participants!

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Bezzelboom

      @Another Scott:  I agree with Scott that maintaining an onsite database history of conversations is probably not a good idea in terms of maintaining the viability of the website versus the dollars that would consume on a monthly basis. Finding a more reasonable (say “cost-effective”) measure should be a priority.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Excellent description of some of the commenting environment here. After your description of how newcomers are treated, I feel SEEN. It’s just been a year and a half that I’ve come here, from a friend’s recommendation, and it has had some rough spots. I’ve definitely changed my voice and remolded myself to fit the expected norms here, which took some time to (somewhat, mostly) figure out.

      Meanwhile, what if you also accepted the angel donors, and had that as backup money? Or did an annual fundraiser like we do for candidates… maybe combined with the angels, for matching.

      This ad thing is much less than so many websites. I want to know if these are the same ads for everyone, or if it’s microtargeted? Some of the ads do have movement in them. Right now the ad I’m seeing has rolling ticker tape of words, and another place where words disappear and Re pop up. It’s distracting. I don’t adore it. But there are worse things.
      I do send links to friends from certain pages here, or give mention on blue sky and the other place I go. I’ll do it more.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I’ve just seen 5 ads in a row. 4 of them had movement.

      Not video. Words roll away, new words pop in. The photo changes to a new one, with tiny to big blow ups, then the next photo comes in, and expands, and then the next.  It’s rather a lot of movement. Two pieces of movement per ad, in some ads.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Gloria DryGarden: I think many, if not most, of us started commenting here with some trepidation and occasional rough spots (except for Baud, of course). One needs a bit of courage, a sense of humor, and occasionally a thick-ish skin.

      The ability to read the room and adapt to community norms is helpful in virtually all social settings. I read BJ for well over a year before daring to wade in, although no one is required to wait that long!

      Reply

