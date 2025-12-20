Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Repub Fire Drill

The DoJ made it easy to download everything that they released, which any experienced journalist does with document dumps by default (even if they don’t make it easy).
So deleting without explanation is just dumb. It’s never going to work. It’s going to directly draw attention to what you delete.

[image or embed]

— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:07 PM

Some of you may remember the term ‘Chinese fire drill’, defined by Wikipedia as a predominantly American slang term for a situation that is chaotic or confusing, possibly due to poor or misunderstood instructions.’ When the Associated Press is explaining, at length, just how disorganized the GOP’s handling of the Epstein files release really is, well…

At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph showing President Donald Trump — less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department did not say why the files were removed or whether their disappearance was intentional. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online, the unexplained missing files fueled speculation about what was taken down and why the public was not notified, compounding long-standing intrigue about Epstein and the powerful figures who surrounded him. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing image featuring a Trump photo in a post on X, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

The episode deepened concerns that had already emerged from the Justice Department’s much-anticipated document release. The tens of thousands of pages made public offered little new insight into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to avoid serious federal charges for years, while omitting some of the most closely watched materials, including FBI interviews with victims and internal Justice Department memos on charging decisions…

Despite a Friday deadline set by Congress to make everything public, the Justice Department said it plans to release records on a rolling basis. It blamed the delay on the time-consuming process of obscuring survivors’ names and other identifying information. The department has not given any notice when more records might arrive.

That approach angered some Epstein accusers and members of Congress who fought to pass the law forced the department to act. Instead of marking the end of a yearslong battle for transparency, the document release Friday was merely the beginning of an indefinite wait for a complete picture of Epstein’s crimes and the steps taken to investigate them…

(Much more detail at the link.)

Basically, they are completely bungling this. They cannot do a coverup properly, if that’s what they’re trying to do. A partial release of documents, more redacted than they should be, with a clear political slant to what’s in batch one, and then deletions…all of that keeps the story going.

— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:08 PM

I know it may come as a shock to some to hear that Donald Trump’s DoJ is anything less than 100% competent and professional. But they’re not even good at delivering for him, let alone for the American people.

— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:09 PM

Something that should be noted is that this, right here, is the side effect of the absolute institutional rot and destruction that Vought, Trump, et. al have created by chasing out career civil servants who are competent.
The DOJ just doesn't have the people or admin cycles to do this cover-up

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:14 PM

And here we see the problem that always dooms personalists regimes. You need competent people to do your crimes. The unflinching loyalty of a bunch of idiots will only get you so far.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:16 PM

The White House has been caught.
The administration inserted a photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross into the Epstein files and falsely implied it showed them with victims.
In reality, it’s a publicly available fundraiser photo featuring Jackson and Ross’s own children.

[image or embed]

— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) December 20, 2025 at 7:33 AM

If I was Donald Trump, I would basically fire everyone in DOJ right now. Not because they aren't useful loyal idiots, but because they've so absolutely bungled protecting me that they've made it 100% worse.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:18 PM

Like literally his own people have made this dramatically, -dramatically- worse. Any competent executive worth their salt would see this and immediately clean house.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Nobody works this hard for this long to cover up something this bad unless they are guilty.

[image or embed]

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 7:06 PM

    109Comments

    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      To say they are royally screwing up by continuing to cover up the truth fails to take into account how awful the truth might be.

      The only reasonable assumption is that it’s really really really bad.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      The No. 2 official in the Justice Department told ABC News in an interview Friday that there has been “no effort” to redact President Donald Trump’s name from the release of files stemming from federal investigations into convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

      “When you’re doing what you love for your god-king, it doesn’t feel like an effort.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      We knew Bill Clinton was in the files. And we knew that all of his pictiures would not be redacted because of Trump’s need for revenge.  So come on, Bill.  Just stop  with the deflection

      Every single person in those files has claimed they “cut ties” with Epstein before his crimes were known.  WTF, you privileged creeps!? Pal around with sex traffickers and call yourself innocent because you “cut ties” before he was arrested and pled guilty? Just shut up already.

      A spokesperson for Bill Clinton accused the White House late on Friday of using him as a scapegoat after pictures of the former president with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as with a young woman in a pool, were included as part of congressionally ordered release of government files.

      “The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” the spokesperson said in a statement on X.

      “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be,” the statement added.

      It continued: “Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton,” it said, referring to comments made by White House chief of staff to Vanity Fair in which Wiles acknowledged that Clinton had not been on Epstein’s Caribbean island despite repeated claims by Trump to the contrary.

      Clinton has long maintained that he cut ties with Epstein around 2005, before the disgraced financier plead guilty to solicitation of a minor in Florida.

      /rant

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Sure the DOJ is looking incompetent with this partial and overly redacted release, but it’s long been true that it’s acceptable to look incompetent in this administration as long as you protect Trump at all costs.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      The only definition for “Chinese fire drill” I’ve ever heard applies to a very specific activity, as I understand it most often performed while waiting in a line of cars at a toll booth or a drive-through.

      1) Bring a moving vehicle to a full stop, gear in park, with engine running.
      2) People in said vehicle exit, run one orbit around the vehicle and climb back in,
      3) Vehicle continues on its way.
      ;)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Scout211:

      Something the Trump cult members simply can’t wrap their little pea-sized brains around is the fact that nearly every Democrat has repeatedly stated they want EVERYONE, Democrat/Republican/etc, to be held accountable.

      If Bill Clinton is criminally liable, then throw his ass under the jail.  MAGAs refuse to demand Trump be subjected to the same treatment.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m trying to remember if the Bavarian fire drill from the Illuminatus series was the same thing or not (or whether it was an Illuminati plot to confuse the uninitiated)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      @NotMax: Yep. That’s the only Chinese Fire Drill I’ve ever heard of. That business of “chaotic situation” is BS.

      For the record, I vaguely recall one Chinese Fire Drill in my past. It is very likely that beer was involved.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve actually heard the term Chinese Fire Drill used in a business / workplace context.

      ETA:  Typically refers to workers frantically trying to address some disaster without any real coherent direction from the offices above.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kayla Rudbek: ​

      I’m trying to remember if the Bavarian fire drill from the Illuminatus series was the same thing or not (or whether it was an Illuminati plot to confuse the uninitiated)

      I can’t remember, it’s been too long since I re-read it. Too bad we can’t ask the Dealey Lama. ;-)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dm

      @Scout211: True enough, but “Bill Clinton with Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and her redacted children inserted from a publicly available publicity photo” justifies a bit of a squawk.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Nukular Biskits: The MAGA dead-enders can’t conceive of not being some parasocial freak, and so they think it’s of us are deeply invested in Bill Clinton’s life or something. Like, I do not give a shit. If he was mixed up in this shit… BYE.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @SpaceUnit: I hear it occasionally at work. Ehen something unexpected happens and there are no existing plans to react. Chaotic, free for all, everyone doing something different, no overall plan or direction.

      Biggest supplier suddenly out of business, a system crashes unexpectedly, new CEO makes incoherent and unreasonable demands – anything that causes a scramble.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      “Fifty Shades Of Black Marker”
      The files were due, the law was clear, but truth arrived censored, delayed, and carefully curated to spare those who mattered most.
      Michael Cohen
      Dec 20, 2025
      Yesterday was the moment we were promised the Epstein files; fully released, completely transparent, no more excuses. Not a teaser. Not a cliffhanger. Not a “wait for the sequel.” Just sunlight, disinfectant, and the truth… right before someone turned off the lights.

      What we got instead was a federal arts-and-crafts project titled Fifty Shades of Black Marker.

      therealmichaelcohen.substack.com/p/fifty-shades-of-black-marker?r=2ujwv4&utm_medium=ios&sh…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      scav

      Be sure to remind his supporters that all this exhibits the glittering spirit of their All-Merkan Business Genius running things as they ought to be.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JetsamPool

      I recall that the bill had an exemption for active investigations.  Does this mean Bill Clinton is not under investigation?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      On BlueSky there is a photo of Epstein and Chomsky being buddy-buddy on Epstein’s private jet entitled “Manufacturing The Age of Consent”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      patrick II

      I am not so I sure that dribbling out the documents A little at A time it so bad for Democrats during aw election year.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Shalimar

      @Scout211: Statement makes no sense.  Why did Bill Clinton cut ties with Epstein even before he was investigated?  What did he know, and what did he do to stop anything illegal?

      It would be understandable if he said he cut ties when he found out about the guilty plea.  Cutting ties 3 years earlier must have been for a reason that we’re not being told.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RandomMonster

      Explain to me like I’m 5, which my mind has been reduced to in the Trump era: Were the files released without editing and then the WH removed incriminating photos? Or were the files heavily redacted but the missed things the first time around?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      Just heard that FFOTUS wasted no time before endorsing Bruce Blakeman for NY governor today, after Stefanik dropped out of the race.

      She’s gotta be PISSED!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Jackie: Stefanik is the latest asshole to get smacked upside the head with the clue-by-four that FFOTUS is disloyal. I would feel bad for her if she didn’t so richly deserve to suffer.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      Congress.gov has the text of the Act:

      (a)
      Deadline.

      Public information.

      In General.—Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall, subject to subsection (b), make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices, that relate to:
      (1) Jeffrey Epstein including all investigations, prosecutions, or custodial matters.
      (2) Ghislaine Maxwell.
      […]

      (2) All redactions must be accompanied by a written justification published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress.

      […]

      Within 15 days of completion of the release required under Section 2, the Attorney General shall submit to the House and Senate Committees on the Judiciary a report listing:
      (1) All categories of records released and withheld.
      (2) A summary of redactions made, including legal basis.

      AFAIK, they haven’t released the information in a searchable format, and they haven’t justified all their redactions.

      I assume they’ll blow off the 15 day deadline as well (which may be one reason why they say this is the first batch and that more is coming (in some indeterminate time).

      They continue to ignore the rules and the laws. They will continue to do so until they are stopped.

      And we’ve known they would do things this way for a long time – (repost):

      Aaron Fritschner
      ‪@fritschner.bsky.social‬

      Just remembered the James OKeefe sting video with a DOJ official from early September: “They’ll redact every Republican or conservative person in those files [and] leave all the liberal, Democratic people”

      [ image of O’Keefe bloot ]

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      @Shalimar:

      Lot’s of people cut ties with Epstein, years before he was charged.

      Some people did it because of “vibes”, like Malinda Gates. She only met Epstein once, and only for a short time, but was creeped out.

      Other people heard rumours, saw stuff, overheard conversations, or were engaged in “strange” conversation.

      Some people have “creep-dar” and listen to it, some other people ignore their creepdar when among the rich and powerful.

      Apparently, Hillary was creeped out by Epstein and that’s why they cut ties.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jackie:

      Unrelated but my state senator was bragging on FB and Twitter about Trump’s endorsement for his apparent run for Secretary of State.

      When I pointed out:

      No one who continues to support, make excuses for, promote and defend Donald Trump & his toadies has any credibility to claim to be a Christian.

      Nor are should they be trusted to act in the public interest.

      he replied with this:

      keyboard warrior

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Jay: intuition is the express train of logic, after all…or in other words, the classic:

      I do not like thee, Doctor Fell.

      The reason why, I cannot tell

      But this I know, and know full well,

      I do not like thee, Doctor Fell.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I barked at a dog today. It was in another car one lane over. It had its head out the window and was just barking away. I pulled up next to it, put my window down, and barked at it. It turned and looked at me with a very puzzled expression. High point of my day.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Also Schnorkles :

      Like I think DJT is too pudding brained to realize how badly his minions are fucking things up for him but he probably -should-

      Hear me out: What if this is EXACTLY what the plan is? Show him just enough of what we have on him to get him to consider resigning “for health reasons” with Vance’s pardon guaranteed?

      Could it be that they’re not as “devoted and adoring” of Trump as they’ve lead him to believe in his cabinet meetings? Maybe just tolerated having to put on a show to get themselves embedded in the Executive Branch?

      Again, this shows just how fucking stupid and incompetent they are cuz if they think he’s gonna just go away and let them run things they’re REALLY fucking stupid and incompetent.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Stefanik got sandbagged by Mike Johnson too. Now I wonder what role Johnson had in the decision to shove Stefanik out of her prospective UN job in favor of Mike Waltz. They wouldn’t have done that to a man, but Stefanik was supposed to grin and bear it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jay

      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maria_Farmer

      Michael Hobbes
      ‪@michaelhobbes.bsky.social‬

      Follow

      Ms. Farmer said she saw Mr. Trump in 1995 at Mr. Epstein’s offices in Manhattan. She was in running shorts and said Mr. Trump came into the office and began hovering over her, staring at her bare legs.

      Then Mr. Epstein entered the room, and she recalled him saying to Mr. Trump: “No, no. She’s not here for you.” After the two men left the room, Ms. Farmer said, she could hear Mr. Trump commenting that he thought she was 16 years old.
      ALT

      bsky.app/profile/michaelhobbes.bsky.social/post/3magbarlnak25

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Scout211: I’ve been very skeptical of all the women they blocked out and told us were “victims”–like, seriously, how do we know that?

      Now with the pic they doctored of Diana Ross’s kids with Michael Jackson they labled as “victims” I feel vindicated.

      Not that I’m a fool, but I won’t assume Clinton crossed that line just because of these photos: we need dates, locations, and context for these pictures.  I think it’s just as likely he was one of hundreds of important people who rubbed elbows with Epstein for the money he donated or “invested” in their organizations. For Clinton, that was when he was working very hard to fund The Clinton Foundation, and to be honest, he rubbed elbows with a lot of sordid figures around the world and managed to get their money. I’m guessing that was his “relationship” with Epstein.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jackie

      @Geminid:

      I wonder what role Johnson had in the decision to shove Stefanik out of her prospective UN job in favor of Mike Waltz.

      My guess is Johnson was following FFOTUS’s orders, as usual. FFOTUS’s goal since Jan 20 was keeping a R majority in the House. Waltz was already out of Congress, so was a safe choice for the UN gig.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jay

      Ryan Goodman
      ‪@rgoodlaw.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Reup of this public resource we created

      Timeline of Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell Law Enforcement Failures (1996-2025)

      with links to all the publicly available documents

      Timeline of Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell Law Enforcement Failures (1996-2025)
      A comprehensive timeline of the failure of federal law enforcement to address Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes.
      http://www.justsecurity.org
      3:03 PM · Dec 20,

      bsky.app/profile/rgoodlaw.bsky.social/post/3mahcule2os2d

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Another Scott

      @Ella in New Mexico: +1

      The picture of Epstein’s desk with a 47 picture on it (that they released then deleted) also has a picture of Epstein with Pope JPII. The picture on the left.

      Just a picture by itself doesn’t mean much. Especially when it’s a picture released by folks that we know cannot be given the benefit of the doubt.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Jackie: Pretty clear that Johnson literally sees women as second class, regardless of their party affiliation. If he makes the place a dead zone for female Reps they’ll stop running for office against deserving males.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Scout211

      @Ella in New Mexico: I think it’s just as likely he was one of hundreds of important people who rubbed elbows with Epstein for the money he donated or “invested” in their organizations. For Clinton, that was when he was working very hard to fund The Clinton Foundation, and to be honest, he rubbed elbows with a lot of sordid figures around the world and managed to get their money. I’m guessing that was his “relationship” with Epstein.

      My point about why I am so disgusted with these creeps is that whether they had sex with minors or they were just there to do a financial deal, they all knew what was going on.  They saw it, they were probably offered the services of those girls and and whether they took part or not, they went along with it, hung out with him, partied with him when they knew he and Ghislaine were pimping out those girls. They knew. 

      Whether Bill Clinton did or did not have sex with any of the young girls (and that includes blow jobs, Bill!) isn’t the issue for me. The fact that they knew what was happening and hung around until he was charged and pled guilty is my issue. They can’t try to claim innocence just because they bugged out at the last minute. They were either taking part in the sex crimes or they were witnesses.

      Creeps. All of them.

       

      ETA:  I am not at all convinced that Clinton was just there for financial connections.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Scout211: So we had people blaming Clinton for cutting ties to Epstein before his indictment…  And now this.  I guess Clinton is just a bad, bad guy, huh?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Marc

      I’m just waiting for people to decide which blue Jacket-wearing woman that is in the framed photo greeting Epstein and (?) Maxwell?  That hair looks awfully familiar.  Seriously, by morning people will have constructed several 3D models of the contents of the desk.  We live in strange times.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Karen Gail

      I was taught to stay away from ‘questionable people’ and from circumstances that might lead others to question your actions; guilty by association is not a new thing. “Lay down with dogs, get up with fleas” is a reminder to everyone that you need to be wary of who you associate with. I don’t care if some of these people were used they were there and those who are supposed to be intelligent had to be fully aware of what was happening around them.

      Anyone who willingly associated with Epstein probably knew just what kind of person they were dealing with; some of the pictures were photo opportunities that like the Pope were set up to make Epstein look good and were done through Pope’s office so there is no way to know if the Pope had any idea who he was even dealing with.

      But First Felon and Epstein were long time friends there are too many pictures and videos out that show the two of them together with young women and girls. First Felon even bragged about his actions with the teen pageants so people had to know just what kind of person would be friends with Epstein even if they didn’t know about his sex trafficking

      .

      Reply
    81. 81.

      JoyceH

      @Scout211:

      My point about why I am so disgusted with these creeps is that whether they had sex with minors or they were just there to do a financial deal, they all knew what was going on.  They saw it, they were probably offered the services of those girls and and whether they took part or not, they went along with it, hung out with him, partied with him when they knew he and Ghislaine were pimping out those girls. They knew. 

      I’m not so sure  about that. All along I’ve thought that Epstein led a fairly bifurcated life – there were his buddies like Trump when he could let his hair down and be himself, and then there were the famous and rich and powerful people he was cultivating for prestige. Now I think it’s trifurcated, and the distinction is whether or not  you went to any of Epstein’s residences. If you’re a famous person and met Epstein out at restaurants or meetings, etc, maybe you didn’t know. He was a knowledgeable and well-read guy and could be good company when he wasn’t being creepy. But in the residences, even if none of the girls were there, I think the decor was outre enough that you’d start getting a clue. Some of the rich and famous would back out once they’d seen the mansion.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      dnfree

      @Trivia Man: I have never heard it in a work environment, only in the very specific context of teens running around a stopped car back in the 1960s.  In a work environment, I know it as a clusterfuck.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Karen Gail

      There is the “creep factor;” too many of us have been taught to ignore that pit of stomach feeling that creeps give you. Then again in some the vibe is so strong that you can feel it when they walk in the room; this is when women cover their drinks and often will find an excuse to leave the room.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Jackie

      @prostratedragon:

      I used to annoy my cat by mirroring him.

      We had a cat who would yawn when we yawned. So we had fun at his expense. We’d purposely yawn over and over again. Poor Oreo. You could see him struggle NOT to yawn – literally clenching his jaw shut… and then his reflexes would betray him, and he’d surrender to a full, wide open YAAAWWN! Then he’d get pissed off and walk away in a huff. Human laughter ensued :-D

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Fair Economist

      @Scout211: Actually the picture they released of Bill Clinton was a publicly available photo of him at a fundraiser with Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. The DOJ blacked out the faces of Jackson’s and Ross’ kids to make it look like they were victims, and published it next to pictures with actual trafficked children. It’s a pretty blatant disinfo attempt.

      Apparently Clinton really didn’t have anything to do with Epstein. If he had, they could certainly have done better than that.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: It was Trump’s decision to make, and Johnson wasn’t going to kick about it too hard. I just wonder if Johnson encouraged switching out Stefanik for Waltz. He might even have been the one who came up with the idea.

      My understanding is that the decision to remove Waltz from the national security advisor post came first. Trump’s team decided Waltz was unsuited to the security advisor role because he was too reflexively pro-Israel. They thought Waltz was being manipulated by the wily Israeli Prime Minister and his team, in the area of Iran policy. They liked Waltz though, so they gave him the UN ambassador job as a consolation prize.

      I think the supposed need for Stefanik to defend her seat was an excuse. Trump had just carried NY-21 by 60% to 39%, and the Republicans had a couple ambitious Assemblymen who were ready to step up. But they wanted to take care of their guy Waltz, and expected their gal Stefanik to understand. She understood all right.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jay

      @Scout211:

      I find the “Cult of Personality” quite interesting.

      Some Commenter’s are angry at the few people were were not redacted,

      not the hundreds of pages of redactions. One 100 page FBI Report is completely redacted. Even the FBI Logo was scrubbed.

      Keep in mind. Epstein was a charmer, who promised access, money, influence, connections, etc. Institutions, prominent people, people who climbed due to Epstein,

      Look at the bio of Maria Farmer , of his victims. She had first hand knowledge he was a pedo and creep, but as an arts student and struggling Artist, she “needed” what he was willing to provide, in turn for turning a “blind eye” for several years.

      Or Marla Maples, or Melanoma Trump.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      NutmegAgain

      Hardly original I know, but don’t these dummies at DOJ and the Office of State Censorship know that it’s always the cover up that ends careers.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Gvg

      @lollipopguild: I always had the impression the phrase was really really old and had something to do with Chinese fireworks celebrations”…..I pictured it as westerners (well Americans) looking on to a Chinese celebration parade (maybe in San Francisco pre fire codes) in all the colorful costumes. Americans not really understanding what was going on. I don’t know if I read that somewhere or just guessed the origin when I was a child. The Chinese invented fireworks a long time ago. I assume they invented fire drills soon after.

      I have never heard of the car switching thing being associated with the phrase.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Gvg

      @Jay: I think friends and/or Allie’s probably warned them. There were rumors and plenty of signs. And the republics have always been out to get them both. He was running a useful charity that also had support. People didn’t want them to get smeared.

      I also think that Epstein tried to associate with important people who cared about their rep as a kind of protection. But a lot of important people know that game and hire staff to research the people who try to be friends. So it means something that some people didn’t drop Epstein sooner.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      geg6

      @Jay:

      Wow.  Just…wow.  Way to blame the victim.  Maria Farmer’s entire involvement with Epstein was from the summer of 1995 to the summer of 1996, when she reported him to the NYPD and FBI, neither of which did anything.  She made the reports after she was held against her will for two weeks and only escaped because her father rescued her.  Then she endured threats against her, her sister and her family from those two monsters and because law enforcement wouldn’t act, she laid low until the brave Virginia Guiffre came forward in the early 2000s.  Quit defaming a victim.  It’s not a good look.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Geminid

      @Jay: You and others might be in this article by Johnny Vedmore titled:

         Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

      In  2011, a small group of influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin and the infamous child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

      Johnny Vedmore is an independent investigative journalist based in Cardiff, Wales. This is a very long article on Vedmore’s “Newspaste” site with a lot of material on Epstein, John Brockman and Brockman’s Edge Foundation.

      This link might work:

      https://share.google/coiUOYLtUhJtgiNW

      Ed. The link does not work. The “https://” seems to get cut off. Oh well. I think it still can be looked up.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jay

      @geg6:

      She was sexually assaulted, along with her sister, by Epstein in 1995, still took a post in his office, still took his offer of a f’d up, sketchy studio offer in a sketchy Billionaire’s compound, where she was held hostage.

      It’s not blaming the “victim”. It’s understanding  why the victim was a victim.

      Robert Pickton and his brothers had a pig farm in Pitt Meadows. They also ran a “charity” that “helped” with youth homelessness and substance abuse on the Downtown East Side, converted farm buildings for that purpose, also a barn in which they threw massive alcohol and drug fueled parties with live bands.

      Robert was always “creepy”, but his brothers, mother and sister cleaned up well, dressed well, trolled around the charity circuit and gave away some of their money. 3/4’s of the farm they inherited was pulled from the Agricultural Land Reserve, (shady) and turned into subdivisions and condo’s.10″s of millions of dollars became hundreds of millions almost overnight.

      So, anyway, while this was all running Robert for sure, maybe others, were drugging and raping young women, killing them and feeding their bodies to the pigs that remained on the “farm”. 36 that we know for sure, probably many more. He also had links to many other West Coast Serial killers, like the Green River Killer, and the Highway of Tears, killers, who are still out there.

      For years, over a decade, the Vancouver Police Department ignored the disappearances and murders.

      Later on, word was out about the Picton’s on the Downtown East Side, so they paid others to recruit girls for the parties at the farm

      Only Roger Picton was ever charged and convicted, of anything.

      For decades, the Police, the DOJ and Society, ignored Epstein’s victims, because of class, status, connections. They still do.

      “There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”

      Frank Wilhoit, 2018.

      It’s always been that way.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      NotMax

      Posted this in wrong thread upstairs. Not my night, all things considered.

      More esoteric.

      The summer camp I worked at (founded in 1920) from its inception called the period set aside (weekly, IIRC) for all the campers and staff to trudge down to the lake with a bar of soap to scrub themselves, for reasons lost to the mists of time, Chinese Athletics or Chinese A’s. On non-soap days the same period was called simply General Swim.Yes, there was also a communal shower room available, the showers providing a trickle of at best lukewarm lake water pumped uphill, but that could only accommodate 4 people maximum at a time.
      ;)

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Geminid

      @Another Scott: That’s the one. Thanks.

      The article covers a lot of ground, with links to some other articles by Vedmore. He ties in a broader, “Third Way” political tendency promoted by economist Cass Sumstein and others, as well as the 1930s “Teknocracy” movement espoused by Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      AM in NC

      @Omnes Omnibus:   I think a LOT of rich, powerful men have an entitled attitude toward the bodies of women.  I don’t know if Clinton had sex with these trafficked girls and women.  But I do hold that all of these men (and some women) who could see that Epstein was a sexual predator and just looked the other way are disgusting creeps.  They should also be publicly taken to task for doing NOTING to help those victims and to stop the child sex predator because they wanted Epstein’s money or connections or to feel like they were part of the cool in-crowd.

      Clinton did a lot of good things.  He was also pretty clearly a guy who thought he should have access to women’s bodies whenever he wanted to.   The problem is A LOT of men are like that.  And it’s not good.

      I want EVERYONE associated with the Epstein (and other) sexual predation named, publicly shamed, and, where appropriate, prosecuted for any crimes committed.  This shit is pervasive. And it needs to stop.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      planetjanet

      @Karen Gail: I am assuming you have never been to a big fundraiser with a thousand people.  Associating with people who are helping an effort to do good.  Some have genuine concern.  Some just like to network.  Without details of the event behind the phots, how are we to know the context?  People have multiple sides sometimes.  How many times have we heard news reports of neighbors of a shooter say they had good interactions.  Yet, hate lurked below.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax: ​ I recall participating in exactly one of demdar, in my highschool daze, not in a stalled queue, but on an otherwise deserted road, just for the halibut. Troof 2 tell I didn’t ride around in anyone’s car all that much.

      In later years I found the generalized concept useful at times, but usually elevated the terminology (marginally) to East Asian Conflagration Simulation”, or EACS, pronounced “eeks!”, and let anyone unlucky enough to be listening work it out on their own…

      Reply

