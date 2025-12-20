The DoJ made it easy to download everything that they released, which any experienced journalist does with document dumps by default (even if they don’t make it easy).
So deleting without explanation is just dumb. It’s never going to work. It’s going to directly draw attention to what you delete.
— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Some of you may remember the term ‘Chinese fire drill’, defined by Wikipedia as ‘a predominantly American slang term for a situation that is chaotic or confusing, possibly due to poor or misunderstood instructions.’ When the Associated Press is explaining, at length, just how disorganized the GOP’s handling of the Epstein files release really is, well…
At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph showing President Donald Trump — less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.
The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Justice Department did not say why the files were removed or whether their disappearance was intentional. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Online, the unexplained missing files fueled speculation about what was taken down and why the public was not notified, compounding long-standing intrigue about Epstein and the powerful figures who surrounded him. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing image featuring a Trump photo in a post on X, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”
The episode deepened concerns that had already emerged from the Justice Department’s much-anticipated document release. The tens of thousands of pages made public offered little new insight into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to avoid serious federal charges for years, while omitting some of the most closely watched materials, including FBI interviews with victims and internal Justice Department memos on charging decisions…
Despite a Friday deadline set by Congress to make everything public, the Justice Department said it plans to release records on a rolling basis. It blamed the delay on the time-consuming process of obscuring survivors’ names and other identifying information. The department has not given any notice when more records might arrive.
That approach angered some Epstein accusers and members of Congress who fought to pass the law forced the department to act. Instead of marking the end of a yearslong battle for transparency, the document release Friday was merely the beginning of an indefinite wait for a complete picture of Epstein’s crimes and the steps taken to investigate them…
(Much more detail at the link.)
Basically, they are completely bungling this. They cannot do a coverup properly, if that’s what they’re trying to do. A partial release of documents, more redacted than they should be, with a clear political slant to what’s in batch one, and then deletions…all of that keeps the story going.
— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:08 PM
I know it may come as a shock to some to hear that Donald Trump’s DoJ is anything less than 100% competent and professional. But they’re not even good at delivering for him, let alone for the American people.
— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 20, 2025 at 5:09 PM
Something that should be noted is that this, right here, is the side effect of the absolute institutional rot and destruction that Vought, Trump, et. al have created by chasing out career civil servants who are competent.
The DOJ just doesn't have the people or admin cycles to do this cover-up
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:14 PM
And here we see the problem that always dooms personalists regimes. You need competent people to do your crimes. The unflinching loyalty of a bunch of idiots will only get you so far.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:16 PM
The White House has been caught.
The administration inserted a photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross into the Epstein files and falsely implied it showed them with victims.
In reality, it’s a publicly available fundraiser photo featuring Jackson and Ross’s own children.
— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) December 20, 2025 at 7:33 AM
If I was Donald Trump, I would basically fire everyone in DOJ right now. Not because they aren't useful loyal idiots, but because they've so absolutely bungled protecting me that they've made it 100% worse.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:18 PM
Like literally his own people have made this dramatically, -dramatically- worse. Any competent executive worth their salt would see this and immediately clean house.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:19 PM
Nobody works this hard for this long to cover up something this bad unless they are guilty.
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 7:06 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings