The #WinterSolstice livestream link is now available Join us on 21 Dec @ 8:40 am to witness the solstice sunrise live from inside the #Newgrange chamber, weather permitting. Save the link now and be part of this extraordinary moment. 🔗www.gov.ie/solstice #ShareTheSolstice



(If my calculations are correct, Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, so 8:40am would be… 3:40am, Saturday night / Sunday morning?)



Putting in the work, per the Washington Post:

… If Santa were real, he would look like Graham. His white beard and mustache are woolly, his cheeks are rosy, and his glasses sit perched at the tip of his nose. He wears a fat suit to enhance his girth, but even when he’s not in costume, kids still come up to him.

The 68-year-old doesn’t mind. This is his 40th year as Santa and his 37th at the Tysons Corner Center mall. The job isn’t easy — Graham starts in November and works eight- to 10-hour shifts every day until Christmas Eve. Still, he loves it.

“It’s important that the character that they’re wanting is there,” he says. “You have to have a mentality of joy, and you want to spread that joy to them.”…

Graham became Santa by accident. Forty years ago, he was constructing floats for his Tennessee hometown’s Christmas parade when the man who was going to be Santa canceled at the last minute. Graham stepped in, and he’s been Santa ever since. He still lives in Tennessee, where he runs a construction company, but he comes to Virginia for two months every year to be Santa.

Years ago, mall management tried to put another Santa in Graham’s place. But thousands of fans phoned, emailed, petitioned and threatened a boycott, and the mall reversed its plan.

Graham estimates he sees between 600 and 900 children on some shifts…