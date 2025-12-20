Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / KULCHA! / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Waiting for the Sun to Return

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Waiting for the Sun to Return

178 Comments

time to pull out the seasonal favorites

[image or embed]

— Rabbi Ariel Stone (@rabbiariel.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 10:15 AM

The #WinterSolstice livestream link is now available
Join us on 21 Dec @ 8:40 am to witness the solstice sunrise live from inside the #Newgrange chamber, weather permitting.
Save the link now and be part of this extraordinary moment.
🔗www.gov.ie/solstice
#ShareTheSolstice

[image or embed]

— Office of Public Works (@opwireland.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM


(If my calculations are correct, Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, so 8:40am would be… 3:40am, Saturday night / Sunday morning?)

This is Michael Graham’s 40th year as Santa. The job isn’t easy — Graham starts in November and works eight- to 10-hour shifts every day until Christmas Eve.
Still, he loves it.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 18, 2025 at 9:00 PM


Putting in the work, per the Washington Post:

If Santa were real, he would look like Graham. His white beard and mustache are woolly, his cheeks are rosy, and his glasses sit perched at the tip of his nose. He wears a fat suit to enhance his girth, but even when he’s not in costume, kids still come up to him.

The 68-year-old doesn’t mind. This is his 40th year as Santa and his 37th at the Tysons Corner Center mall. The job isn’t easy — Graham starts in November and works eight- to 10-hour shifts every day until Christmas Eve. Still, he loves it.

“It’s important that the character that they’re wanting is there,” he says. “You have to have a mentality of joy, and you want to spread that joy to them.”…

Graham became Santa by accident. Forty years ago, he was constructing floats for his Tennessee hometown’s Christmas parade when the man who was going to be Santa canceled at the last minute. Graham stepped in, and he’s been Santa ever since. He still lives in Tennessee, where he runs a construction company, but he comes to Virginia for two months every year to be Santa.

Years ago, mall management tried to put another Santa in Graham’s place. But thousands of fans phoned, emailed, petitioned and threatened a boycott, and the mall reversed its plan.

Graham estimates he sees between 600 and 900 children on some shifts…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    178Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Years ago, mall management tried to put another Santa in Graham’s place. But thousands of fans phoned, emailed, petitioned and threatened a boycott, and the mall reversed its plan.

      Something AI can’t replace.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      I learned from that big Esquire story I think AL posted about the Macy’s Santa’s that they see some 200,000 kids a year.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      @Princess: it’s predicted to be in the 50s Christmas Day. Believe me, after a polar freeze that dumped that much snow with more likely to come over the rest of winter, very few people will mind the nicer weather. Driving to visit family and friends some years is a white knuckle adventure.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Princess: Chicago-land: it’s nuts here: 5 degrees Monday morning, rain and 45 Thursday, 12 yesterday morning, and gonna be up to 40 today.

      Welcome to the roller coaster =-

      ( or maybe the rain was Wednesday, its all a blur. I know we had one sunny day in there somewhere)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      Wish I could share the picture I took last Saturday at the market

      We had both Santa Claus (a really good one) and Saint Nicholas, who hosted some church party, show up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s predicted to be sunny and in the mid-70s here for Christmas. I’m happy about that because we’re hosting Christmas Eve, and our house is too small to accommodate many people comfortably if it’s too cold to hang out on the porch and deck.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      @raven: Aw, that’s lovely! We have one photo of me with Santa. I look like I’m unhappy and I’m told I was very very unhappy. I was probably too young.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      Looks like it’ll be high of 81 on Christmas day in Plant City, Florida. We’ll be flying down on Monday.​ I’ll be packing lots of shorts and t-shirts. :)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      p.a.

      @Baud: from the article:

      … exports have been curtailed to major trading partners; Canada has been boycotting American spirits since March in retaliation for President Trump’s ongoing trade war and U.S. whiskey sales to that country are down by more than 60% through October. Other Kentucky companies including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey maker Brown-Forman also have announced layoffs or shorter pauses in production earlier in the year…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mustang Bobby

      Good morning and greetings from Miami where they make no apologies for having a warm and humid holiday.  They just roast a pig and shoot off fireworks and love Santy Clau as much as the next nino.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @satby: I’m going to visit family in Grand Rapids MI and am bummed about the warmup. I’m a big fan of XC skiing but we rarely get enough snow in the DC area so going home was my big chance but I’d estimate that roughly 7 of the last 10 Chrismases have been green in Grand Rapids.

      Growing up through the 1970s through the 1990s it was pretty much guaranteed to be a white Christmas. My mom’s definition was not whether there was snow on the ground but whether it actually snowed on Christmas but now there’s no snow more often than not. We used to drive from GR to Jamestown NY where grandma and grandpa lived every year and every year the drive was snow covered start to finish.

      Now I drive up the PA turnpike and through Cleveland (my aunt and uncle live in Shaker Heights) the likelihood of snow in Cleveland, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Lansing and GR is pretty slim. It’s a pretty recent change, when I first started bringing my wife home with me circa 2006 the lakes were often frozen over with ice fishing shanties on them and snow on the ground but in the past decade things have shifted drastically and it’s too warm for snow more often than not and the lakes might have patches of ice near the shore but they’re definitely not frozen over, ever, anymore. But people seem to have given up on the idea of doing anything about climate change so I don’t expect that weather will ever return.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Indycat32

      I seem to be coming down with a cold. Hard to be sure since I haven’t been sick for at least 20 years. I’ll get a covid test later today just in case.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      We’re supposed to have a high of 56 on Christmas Day. I am approaching the weather forecast with skepticism, though. Yesterday we were just supposed to have rain, but instead, we got insane winds and “snow squall”. I had an appointment mid day, and on my way back home, it was borderline whiteout conditions.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fair Economist

      Going to be nutso warm on Christmas here in Birmingham AL where I’m visiting family – 75 Christmas Eve, 74 Christmas. That will be near or above the record highs for the dates – I can’t look up the record for the exact dates with my weather app, but the record for yesterday was 74.

      It’s telling that I’m hearing almost nobody in weather pointing out how the crazy weather most of the country is getting this December – weeks of fog in the CA Central valley, record rain in the Pacific NW, repeated crazy temperature swings almost everywhere – is almost certainly due to global warming. It’s like the media is owned by people trying to cover up the harms of global warming.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      One of the things that keeps me going through this time of the year is the knowledge that while the shortest day is tomorrow, the earliest sunset where I am was weeks ago–the sun is already going down a little later every day. (The latest sunrise is in January, but that doesn’t bother me nearly as much.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Fair Economist

      @NotMax:

      Read somewhere the toll for driving the entirety of the Pennsylvania Turnpike end to end is like $110. If accurate, that’s madness.

      No, that’s not mad. That’s probably about the real cost of building and maintaining the road for its length, judging by the cost of segments on toll roads in California.

      The madness is that usually our society lets drivers do that for free, sticking society as a whole with the costs.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Shalimar

      @NotMax: When I was driving a truck cross-country, we used to hate I-80 around South Bend because the company’s computer thought taking the nearby highway for 50 miles was more economical than paying the toll.  It wasn’t.  The small town stop-and-start bullshit was a pain in the ass and took a lot more time.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hells littlest angel

      CNN throws a little shade:

       

      Trump talks about neuroses, selecting chairs and his wife’s underwear drawer in latest affordability speech

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Fair Economist: ​

      It’s like the media is owned by people trying to cover up the harms of global warming.

      Unless those people are invested in the oil business, I just don’t see what their interest is in doing so. As the Earth warms up, maybe the rich can hold out longer from having to deal with the consequences, but it’ll ultimately catch up with everyone.

      And in terms of winners and losers economically, the U.S. choosing to ignore it just means that China will be the big winner in terms of owning the technologies that adapt to it. At this point they probably will be anyway, but sticking our collective heads in the sand guarantees it. So I just don’t get it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Scout211

      Good morning all!

      Speaking of weather, here in NorCal the huge fog blanket lifted and we had one day of sunshine! Now we are expecting an atmospheric river event this week with predicted wild weather.  Rain, wind and possible flooding predicted starting today through Friday. The temperature will be back to normal, though.  The fog blanket for almost three weeks caused a temperature inversion and our temps were unseasonably cold.

      Growing up in the Midwest, a white Christmas was one of the many magical things about Christmas for kids.  I remember at least one Christmas when we went to bed on Christmas Eve night with no snow on the ground and woke up to a blanket of deep snow on Christmas morning. I still remember how magical that felt.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: There’s land and resources (not just ice) waiting to be grabbed in the Arctic as the climate there warms.

      As the equatorial regions of the world become unlivable, a flood of refugees will seek to move to the global North, who could be (a) cheap labor, and (b) fodder for racism and hate, which is good for nativist demagogues to manipulate people with.

      And if the masses suffer and die, the wealthy can use that to push them around and sell them things.

      So there are lots of advantages the elite can get from global warming.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      prostratedragon

      @Matt McIrvin: ​

      Upscaling of the costing error Shalimar@44 describes to the geopolitical level. All that lording it over ain’t cheap; and then who will you sell stuff to? How does anything get made?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  On my way home yesterday I passed a Jim Beam tanker truck— I have to figure it was full of whisky from the hazard placards (flammable!).

      Now I see they’ll still bottle it there… and if that’s the case, it’ll have to come from some other distillation plant and now I know how they do it.

      (and a small part of me is wondering about how to hijack a whisky tanker ;^) )

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Scout211

      You can read about climate change this morning in The Guardian but this report will likely be buried under the US media’s constant focus on other things that entertain the masses.  Who won the day? Trump said what? Celebrity said what?

      The destruction of food supplies by crop pests is being supercharged by the climate crisis, with losses expected to surge, an analysis has concluded.

      Researchers said the world was lucky to have so far avoided a major shock and was living on borrowed time, with action needed to diversify crops and boost natural predators of pests.

      The key global crops, wheat, rice and maize, are expected to see the losses to pests increase by about 46%, 19% and 31% respectively when global heating reaches 2C, the scientists said.

      Global heating is helping insects such as aphids, planthoppers, stem borers, caterpillars and locusts thrive. Greater warmth enables pests to develop faster, produce more generations each year and attack crops for longer as winters shorten. Rising temperatures are also helping pests invade places further from the equator and on higher ground that were previously too cold.

      As a result, the climate-driven flourishing of pests will be worst in temperate places, such as Europe and the US, the researchers said. Temperatures may have already hit a limit for some insects in the tropics, they said, although the cutting of croplands into tropical forests is supporting more pests.

      Pest movement is also being accelerated via food exports along global trade networks. In parallel, the destruction of natural habitats and heavy use of pesticides and fertilisers is crippling the natural predators of pests, while the expansion of farmland creates new areas for crop pests to infest.

      Pests and diseases destroy about 40% of global crop production, “creating a major challenge for global food security”, the scientists said. The direct impact of the climate crisis on wheat, rice and maize is predicted to cut yields by 6-10% for every 1C of global heating.

      More at the link.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      kalakal

      When I was a kid Santa/Sinterklaas turned up in a helicopter*. We lived in Qatar and people who run oilfields have access to some pretty cool toys so when the engineers wanted to put on a show for their kids…

      *After arriving at the harbour in a decorated Rig Support Ship

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Years ago, mall management tried to put another Santa in Graham’s place. But thousands of fans phoned, emailed, petitioned and threatened a boycott, and the mall reversed its plan.

      Damn. To be so loved. LOL!

      I have no idea what else this man does/has done in his life but obviously he’s had a HUGE positive impact on the lives of others.

      I raise a glass of egg nog in his honor!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Scout211

      @kalakal: What fun for the kids!

      When my kids were little, the fire station near our neighborhood would drive Santa through our neighborhood in a restored classic fire engine, siren blasting. All the kids would run out and grab the candy he would pass out.

      I guess Santa arrives in many different vehicles. :-)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin:

      As the equatorial regions of the world become unlivable, a flood of refugees will seek to move to the global North, who could be (a) cheap labor, and (b) fodder for racism and hate, which is good for nativist demagogues to manipulate people with.

      And if the masses suffer and die, the wealthy can use that to push them around and sell them things.

      How do the masses’ purchasing power (let alone their numbers) hold up under those conditions?  Sounds like fewer, more impoverished customers in a world with fewer usable resources isn’t exactly a recipe for making a lot of money.

      I really don’t believe the media are ignoring global warming because some ultra-rich people are betting that they’ll be even richer as the world heats up.  Maybe they’re ignoring it because their bosses have bought into the bullshit that it isn’t really happening, but it’s hard to see how they profit from ignoring it.

      @prostratedragon:

      These have never been very bright guys …

      Yeah, this.  And things are already getting out of hand.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jeffg166:

      He sees 600 to 900 kids a day! His immune  system must be remarkable.

      Indeed. And it’s funny how that works.

      As many of us here know, being around kids that age is like intentionally placing yourself in a Petri dish of infectious agents.  Especially when they start daycare or school.

      Ms. Biskits was a USAF nurse for over 27 years.  During the entire time I’ve known her, she had the sniffles (and note I said “sniffles”, not “cold”, “flu”, “crud”, etc) ONCE.

      Since the g’baby started school (her and her mom live with us), Ms. Biskits has had the crud probably at least ten times in the last year or so.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Nukular Biskits

      @NotMax:

      I remember watching a documentary a while back where a major food corporation went through the process of inventing (and, yes, that’s what they did) an entirely new food product, taking it from conception to market.

      I still don’t know what to think as I nom-nom on my Jimmy Dean gouda egg bites.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Fair Economist:

      The madness is that usually our society lets drivers do that for free, sticking society as a whole with the costs.

      Well, it isn’t free but I get the point.

      Most (all?) states fund transportation construction/maintenance via state and federal fuel taxes.  So all those who are using ICE-powered engines to go to/fro are paying “their fair share”, so to speak.

      The folks who arguably are using our roads for free are those driving EVs.  And the more EVs there are on the road, the less in fuel taxes to fund that infrastructure.  Some states states are imposing additional taxes on EVs to help make up that shortfall.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I really don’t believe the media are ignoring global warming because some ultra-rich people are betting that they’ll be even richer as the world heats up.  Maybe they’re ignoring it because their bosses have bought into the bullshit that it isn’t really happening, but it’s hard to see how they profit from ignoring it. 

      I think they are ignoring it because it is inherently undramatic. The media is well-positioned to deal with big, immediate events. It is much less good at things that unfold over time, that require comparison to years ago, or that don’t have a compelling visual component.

      Remember CNN trying to make drama about the missing plane?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Cheryl from Maryland

       

      @MagdaInBlack: After my husband and I were married, we moved to Chicago where I was attending grad school. I don’t remember if it was 1979 or 1980, but I have a picture of us wading in Lake  Michigan on Xmas Day!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      RevRick

      @Princess: We teach our kids to beware of strangers, then we plop them down into the lap of this garishly dressed stranger. No wonder a lot of kids wail when we do this to them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: using gas tax for roads makes sense. it also means there needs to be some mechanism for collecting money when electric vehicles drive more.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      kalakal

      @Nukular Biskits: Being a Librarian can do that for you. Public Libraries are are bad enough and University libraries as a bonus  give you free exposure to infections on a truly global scale, we had students from everywhere as well as all the English coughers, snifflers, and splutterers.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Josie

      When my oldest was little, we had an annual Christmas party to which everyone brought cookies and children. My crazy husband played Santa. He arrived in a variety of ways–once in a Model T Ford, once on a fire engine, and once in a horse drawn carriage. One year he proposed parachuting in, but the rest of us managed to talk him out of it. He sulked for days.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It contributes to big disasters that ARE dramatic, though, and when that happens, the “is this climate change?” stories pop up. 

      Sure. But notice how that’s really the only time, and all the other, more subtle changes don’t get the same discussion.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: I think that what the richest people in the world really want isn’t so much money as power over other people. They can lose a fortune on paper but if the power gap between them and the masses increases, they’re good. Disasters that immiserate the whole world help them in that way, and I think they’re actively trying to cause them for that reason.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      I think they are ignoring it because it is inherently undramatic. The media is well-positioned to deal with big, immediate events. It is much less good at things that unfold over time, that require comparison to years ago, or that don’t have a compelling visual component.

      Yeah, that’s certainly part of it.  But as comments here reflect, there are stories relating to climate change that have things like seasonal hooks for them: how this season used to be, and how it is now.

      Adding my tale to the collection: growing up in northern Virginia in the 1960s, there was always enough snow for sledding several times each winter, and that was with those sleds with metal runners.  Now, living just across the river from there, we may or may not get one snow each winter that one can sled down the hill in one of those plastic sleds; an old-style sled with runners would just cut straight through to the leaves and dirt.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Matt McIrvin:

      This reminds me of the chess scene between Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes and Jared Harris’s Professor James Moriarty:

      You see, hidden within the unconscious, there is an insatiable desire for conflict. So, you’re not fighting me, so much as you are the human condition. All I want to do is own the bullets and the bandages.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: Winter in Massachusetts now increasingly resembles winter in northern Virginia when I was a kid. Sometimes we do still get the big-snow season beyond anything I used to experience down there, but they’re uncommon.

      (I had an old Flexible Flyer that my dad had rehabbed from a junk pile, and there was a VEPCO power right-of-way next to the neighborhood swimming pool that had peak sledding hills. It probably wouldn’t work at all any more.)

      Reply
    96. 96.

      oldgold

      Trump’s DOJ is never going release the smoking gun(s), if they exist, in the Epstein files.

      There release is going to take a whistleblower or mole. Otherwise, forget about it.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      BarcaChicago

      @Scout211:

      I feel the same. I grew up in Wisconsin with extremely snowy winters, and as a child it was wonderful, especially at Christmas.

      I spent 10 years living in Barcelona and really missed the four seasons from my part of the world, and particularly snow at Christmas.

      Now that I’m back here in the Midwest, oddly warm Christmases with no snow are depressing as hell. I just don’t feel like it’s Christmas with mud and dead leaves. The winter landscape in Wisconsin and Illinois is pretty bleak without a cover of lovely snow. Falling snow is still magical to me.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Fair Economist

      @Baud:

      I think a lot of places used the gas tax to pay for roads.

      Doesn’t come close. Not remotely. Texas collected 4 billion in gas taxes last year and will spend 40 billion, ten times as much.

      The oil and auto industries encourage a lot of trickery to make people *think* that gas taxes cover the cost of roads, but it’s not true.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Fair Economist

      @Baud:

      Do tolls entirely pay for roads?

      I believe the same taxpayer subsidy applies to most public transportation too.

      Tolls sometime pay the full cost of roads, but not usually.

      Modern public transportation is almost always subsidized, but rarely to the 90% extent of Texas roadways.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I’m old enough to remember Tysons Corner before there was a mall.  When Bailey’s Crossroads was exactly that, a crossroads.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Fair Economist

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Pringles … nom nom … are … nom nom … an abomination!

      Totally. I hate them so because I love them so. One of the problems with staying with my mother is that she insists on having Pringles in the house. I swear at night I can hear them calling to me. I almost wonder if they’re demonically possessed.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      prostratedragon

      @oldgold: ​

      They fid miss something, though I think it might have been intended go vin something jp against Clinton — who, like most Presidents until recently, did not interfere in the FBI. (Do I recall correctly that a procedural wall was established to shield the two sides?) If so, it’s a high-risk strategy.

      A woman who once worked for Jeffrey Epstein filed a complaint to the F.B.I. about his interest in “child pornography” in 1996, about a decade before investigators began scrutinizing his predatory behavior.

      The woman, Maria Farmer, has for years said that she had called federal investigators in the summer of 1996, but the F.B.I. had never publicly acknowledged her original report, even to Ms. Farmer. Some people following the Epstein case had accused her of inventing the story. After the release of thousands of Epstein files on Friday, The New York Times contacted Ms. Farmer about a report stamped with the date of Sept. 3, 1996. She broke down in tears.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @NotMax: Could be – coming from the DC area I take 270 to 70 to Breezewood so I’m only taking it from there to the OH border. I have an EZ pass so I can’t really say what the tolls are because not seeing the charges as I go but the internet says with the EZ pass discount it’s about $20 from Breezewood to Ohio.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      RevRick

      @Fair Economist: Actually, the PA Turnpike generates a surplus to fund other roads. During the Depression, a lot of towns and counties handed over maintenance of various arterial roads to the state, such that you’ll often find four-digit state roads all over the place. The result is Pennsylvania has as much state roads to maintain as all of the rest of the Norteast, I believe, a total of 120,852 miles!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Fair Economist

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Most (all?) states fund transportation construction/maintenance via state and federal fuel taxes. So all those who are using ICE-powered engines to go to/fro are paying “their fair share”, so to speak.

      Nopety nope nope. See my stats above from Texas. The oil and auto industries want people to *think* autos are “paying their fair share” so they won’t protest the enormous subsidies, and to provide a tool to attack public transport. But it’s not true.

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Unless those people are invested in the oil business, I just don’t see what their interest is in doing so. As the Earth warms up, maybe the rich can hold out longer from having to deal with the consequences, but it’ll ultimately catch up with everyone.

      Traditionally the oil and auto industries used their ad budgets to manipulate the media into being favorable to them. Report on climate change, lose Chevrolet and Shell ads. In this past year, it’s gotten IMO noticeably worse, and I think the reason is so much of the media being controlled by Trump allies like Ellison, Zuckerberg, and Bezos.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Nukular Biskits: there are patent examiners who specialize in food applications (I think both for humans and for other animals). And various companies like Cargill and Purina have patent attorneys on their staff…

      Reply
    114. 114.

      RevRick

      Today’s Cryptoquote was from that great 1920s theologian, Mae West: I used to be Snow White, but I drifted. Pretty true for all of us, I’d say. And because that’s the case, I, too, am waiting for the return of the Son.
      I should add that waiting, in the biblical sense is not passive inactivity, but rather more like all that needs to happen on Thanksgiving Day while the turkey is roasting. Which is why I am leading/kicking off our Racial Justice team’s Zoom book study of Dr. Ibram Kendi’s How to be an Antiracist and why I co-lead our UCC Climate Hope Affiliates in PA-7.
      What are you waiting for?

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Matt McIrvin: and I think that this was why the aristocracy traditionally hated and looked down on the merchant class (the aristocracy was supposed to be on top and have the power).

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Fair Economist:

      Oh, I don’t disagree that transportation infrastructure (specifically roads, highways, streets, bridges, etc) are not EXCLUSIVELY funded by state and federal fuel taxes.  I should have made that clear in my response, although IMHO they should be.

      And in most states, the state tax for fuels doesn’t come close to providing the level of funding required just for the basic maintenance, so they rely on those sweet, sweet “socialist” federal dollars to help plug the gap. Otherwise, they’d have to raise those state taxes significantly.

      Again, making a broad assertion here, Americans LUVS them some publicly-financed transportation infrastructure but most of them really don’t think they should have to personally shoulder any of the cost.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I think the Turnpike stopped paying mandated payments to PennDOT in 2021:

      paturnpike.com/news/details/2021/09/14/20210728144102

      Prior to that, they paid $7.9b over 15 years to PennDOT.  I know that their revenue for this year was projected to be about $1.8b with a billion of that going to debt service.

      As someone who worked at FHWA for a loooooong time, PennDOT’s reputation nationally ain’t great among state DOTs.  And it’s always important to differentiate the Turnpike Authority from PennDOT, they’re not the same.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @lowtechcyclist: they aren’t ignoring it. They know they have the money to weather and that’s all that matters to them. If they live in an area in Florida that’s going to be under sea then they’ll just move to another home. The thing that gers me about the healthcare cuts though is that the rich go to vacation in these rural areas where the hospitals will be affected by the cuts. They better hope they don’t break a leg skiing or have an aneurysm or some cardiac event  because the rural hospital isn’t going to be there.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Deputinize America

      @Baud:

      Clermont is a massive facility. I can’t begin to emphasize the money that bourbon and bourbon tourism bring to the productive parts of Central Kentucky, so there’s an arms race to build bigger, bolder, more beautiful and walkable facilities for tourists to prowl by all the distilleries (there’s over four aging barrels on inventory for every man, woman and child here).

      My office is smack in the middle of Louisville’s whiskey tour corridor – the restaurants, hotels and bars all cater to it. You can tell by the bags people are carrying.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Fair Economist

      @Nukular Biskits: Pretty much all transportation infrastructure is subsidized, and there’s good economic reason, because it can have large positive externalities. What frosts my shorts* is the lie that cars pay for themselves is used to attack other transportation modes that have much better externalities. Buses, trains, walking, and biking kill way fewer people, do not stick everybody with a massive additional expense (owning and maintaining a car), and produce far less greenhouse gases. Biking and walking also bring substantial health benefits.

      But we get an endless flood of money to put out more pavement, causing needs for even more money down the line for maintenence, while all the other modes get scraps. And the result is all the problems of car society – isolation, near imprisonment for those who can’t drive, a massive additional financial cost to participate in society, and, yes, the ******* up weather we’re having this month.

      * should be less effective what with global warming, but not so far

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Miki

      @Nukular Biskits: In the 1960s, my folks were friends with the head of R&D at General Mills. He occasionally brought us giant bags of different products in development – the marshmallow charms in Lucky Charms, Bugles/Daisies/Bows snacks, Bac-Os (he called them Fakin Bacon). Fun times ….

      Reply
    127. 127.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Brave, brave Sir Mitt.  Always discovers his spine long after actually needing it might have mattered.  A guy with shoulders you could land a 747 on somehow held up most of the time without a spine.

      It does represent maybe a 120 degree turn from when he ran for president and it was all about attacking SS/Medicare/Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for people like him.

      So it appears the trace evidence of a cartilaginous spine is not the same as proof of backbone, but at least the creature is standing up.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      prostratedragon

      Let Mike Lee be a warning to those wjo tjink things can’t get crazier:

      U.S. lawmakers moved to revive privateering, a practice banished since the age of sail, which will allow government-backed ships to target enemies.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Fair Economist:

      You will get no disagreement from me.

      The problem is in many parts of this country, public transportation is not available or economically feasible.

      Take, for example, here on the MS Gulf Coast. There does exist the Coast Transit Authority (CTA) which runs buses pretty much along Hwy 90 and (in Biloxi and Gulfport) along Pass Road. While there are stops that go outside that general corridor, that’s pretty much it. And my unscientific survey of riders shows they’re comprised mostly of those who don’t have POVs or are the homeless or otherwise economically disadvantaged.

      Likewise, at any given time, over 10K folks work at the Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula (which is where I work). There exists no public transportation from anywhere on the Coast or inland to carry folks to/from the shipyard, INCLUDING RIGHT THERE IN PASCAGOULA.

      Years ago, I stayed with a friend in Fredericksburg, VA, and took a local light rail to DC for a meeting in Crystal City.  That was the first time I had ever done such a thing and was impressed.  But the population density there (and the commitment of local officials) was such that it made it possible, even if not economically practical (i.e., revenue from tickets wasn’t sufficient to cover operating costs).

      You have a very valid point in addressing the external costs that people overlook (such as reducing traffic, greenhouse emissions, etc) but I honestly don’t know how to get this society as a whole to move away from POVs.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Well, he has no home in the MAGA GOP, so he is opportunistically trying to carve out a new niche for himself as a centrist. Maybe he is angling for an independent run  in 2028, but I am not sure he is going to win over Bloomberg w/ his “tax the rich” proposal.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Fair Economist

      @YY_Sima Qian: Isn’t that shocking? Maybe it’s that, as some pointed out above, when you’re that rich it’s not about money, it’s about the power you can buy with it. And Mitt has lost that contest. Romney’s wealth is in the hundreds of millions – absolutely vast compared to any of us; far more than any person would ever need for even a wildly luxurious life; but it’s one THOUSANDTH of the centibillionaires like Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk. Romney is just an irrelevant flea compared to them.

      Greater taxes on the wealthy would make Romney *more* powerful compared to these guys, especially if it were weighted more heavily on billionaires, as it should be. He’d still have his political history and connections. And even more so if he could claim some of the credit for getting the taxes passed.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @prostratedragon: Can’t say I am surprised. Actual think tankers have proposed reviving privateering to let pirates & PMCs target PRC civilian shipping in the event of a war, in order to implement a “distant blockade” to choke off the PRC economy. That is because the USN & the USCG no longer have the fleet size to do the job themselves, & they are too vulnerable to PRC medium to intermediate range anti-ship ballistic missiles & hypersonic weapons.

      In reality, cargo ships can quickly reflag & obfuscate their ownership, commodities carried on the ships can be sold & resold multiple times while en route, & destinations can be changed at any time. So it will quickly devolve into general piracy against the bulk of global shipping, especially those headed to E/SE Asia.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Fair Economist

      @Nukular Biskits: The problem of car dependence is not easily fixed. Most of modern America is built to be car dependent – vast separations of commercial and residential areas, low density, and no way to get around by other modes – often not even sidewalks.  This was often intentional – zoning and housing codes were written to make alternatives to the car impossible, and often they were successful, and transit or biking or walking simply can’t work beyond small niches. The lifespan of housing is decades; it took decades to build into this and it will take decades to build out.

      But, as the saying goes, if you’ve dug yourself into a hole, stop digging. And an essential part of getting the country to stop digging deeper and start fixing things is honestly talking about the vast subsidies and throttling regulations that were necessary to force us to become so car dependent.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Fair Economist: One of the most pernicious influences of neoliberalism is assessing the viability of infrastructure investment (& public goods in general) on the basis of direct financial returns from the monetization of the infrastructure & public goods.

      On that basis, very few infrastructure & public goods projects are financially justifiable anywhere, & that is how we end up w/ insufficient & crumbling infrastructure in developed countries, & huge infrastructure deficits in developing countries.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      Something AI can’t replace.

      You’ll be singing a different tune when the words “Challenged accepted” start popping up across your digital intakes…

      Reply
    138. 138.

      zhena gogolia

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      I’m with the most popular comment:

      Ed Spivey Jr
      DC
      Dec. 19
      Mr. Romney had every opportunity to invoke many of his suggestions when he was a senator. But, like the generals who, upon retirement, come out as peace lovers critical of American military policy, we have another retiree out of power with no influence, saying that NOW we should do the right thing. Why don’t we do the right thing when we are most able to do it?

      77 Replies4765 RecommendedShare

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Fair Economist

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Actual think tankers have proposed reviving privateering to let pirates & PMCs target PRC civilian shipping in the event of a war, in order to implement a “distant blockade” to choke off the PRC economy. …

      In reality, cargo ships can quickly reflag & obfuscate their ownership, commodities carried on the ships can be sold & resold multiple times while en route, & destinations can be changed at any time. So it will quickly devolve into general piracy against the bulk of global shipping, especially those headed to E/SE Asia.

      Any significant international blockade would be insane, because we’ve all become so interdependent. It would be the 2020 supply crisis, except worse, because there’d be a war.

      But yeah, privateering would be even more insane. Ukraine is taking out tankers off Africa; imagine what China could do? That would quickly end almost all global shipping.

      Do these people consider the fact that in that kind of situation no computer chips would be coming from Taiwan? And what *that* would do to our economy? (Rhetorical question, I know they’re idiots.)

      Reply
    142. 142.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Fair Economist: What they also miss is that, given there would be a shooting war across the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea, the South China Sea (& possibly the Yellow Sea if Japan is more deeply involved), international shipping to & from most PRC (& all Taiwanese) ports would be severely disrupted, anyway. Japanese, South Korean, Vietnamese & Filipino ports to a lesser extent.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @YY_Sima Qian: So it will quickly devolve into general piracy against the bulk of global shipping, especially those headed to E/SE Asia.

      “This business will get out of hand. It will get out of hand and we will be lucky to live through it.”

      Privateers. These lunatics are literally calling for piracy on behalf of the USA.

      What do you call it when someone is both crazy AND stupid?

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Miss Bianca

      @Princess: Santa scated the crap out of me when I was a kid..same as clowns. I always felt guilty that I didn’t seem to have the obligatory LOVE IT reaction to the thought of seeing Santa at the department store. I was so relieved to learn early in life that he wasn’t a real person!

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      think a lot of places used the gas tax to pay for roads.

      WA state does. Our MAGA population screams bloody hell about our high gas taxes – while driving their MAGA trucks and ginormous SUVs.
      Our gas taxes also keep our mountain passes plowed in the winter, clearing rock and mud slides in the passes, and maintaining our ferries in Puget Sound.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      coin operated

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      So it will quickly devolve into general piracy against the bulk of global shipping, especially those headed to E/SE Asia.

      I reckon China could easily put a dozen military-grade drones on every commercial cargo ship they operate. Piracy on the high seas would get real interesting…

      Reply
    160. 160.

      cain

      @YY_Sima Qian: ​
       
      It’s possible that a new political party that is more centrist but still based on Reagan principles might spring up to compete with MAGA. They know that Trump is not going to be around much longer and they are setting things up. The dumpster fire is burning and burning hot right now.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Another Scott

      @Trivia Man: I’ve thought for a while that the road use tax should be based on some combination of weight and miles driven.  I haven’t thought about the details very much, but it would seem easy to implement.

      Get your annual car inspection.  State knows how many miles you’ve driven and how much your vehicle weighs.  Your tax for the year is $xyz and you can pay it then or in monthly installments.

      It would take care of the issue of giant heavy EVs doing lots of damage (supposedly most “microplastics” is tiny bits of tires), and would cover the “unfairness” of EVs not paying their share.

      Little old ladies who only drive their 1953 Sudebaker to church on Sundays would pay less than people who drive F350 dualies 150,000 miles a year.   Etc.

      I don’t immediately see a problem with it, but as I say, I haven’t spent a lot of time considering the details.

      It’s clear that gas taxes aren’t going to be sufficient in the not too distant future…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @cain:

      Heh heh, yup.  About a decade ago, the state policeman was shot and killed at one of the tolling booths.  I happened to be on the Turnpike and it was a spectacle watching a phalanx of cars doing 100+ come screaming down the highway.

      I’m an awful speeder with loads of tickets but always knew the Turnpike was about nailing out-of-state drivers so it’s probably the only interstate I obeyed the limit.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Origuy

      As a kid growing up in in southern Indiana, white Christmases were about 50-50. If it snowed on Christmas Eve, though, it wasn’t a good thing. My dad, who normally drove a grader, would be out clearing the hospital parking lot. With construction hampered by winter, snow removal was a good job, but on Christmas he would only plow the hospital. That meant that presents had to wait until he got home. It also meant that we would probably not make the trip to see dad’s family. Much better to have snow a few days before so that the roads were clear.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott:

      IMHO commercial vehicles i.e., 3+ axles do the vast amount of road damage and are undertaxed WRT adequate compensation. Guessing many states book license fees as general revenue, further complicating maintenance and repair financing. Eyeballing the weights of private vehicles is a misdirection.

      What’s galling is neglecting roads ultimately raises costs because they go beyond repairable to requiring reconstruction.

      My kid learned during her year in NC that SC basically said fuck it to maintaining their highways and instead set aside funds for replacing people’s broken windshields. Guessing somebody in their Leg. read Freaknomics.

      ETA when part of your fuel tax goes into highway maintenance then you’re to an extent paying commensurate to your driving. IDK which states do this. Now there are EV surcharges to kind of effect the same thing but there’s no way to tie that to miles.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Ironcity

      @RevRick: If I remember PA history from high school (a required course) Pennsylvania ended up with more miles of road to maintain because gov. Gifford Pinchot (later of national of parks fame) got them built to court the rural/ farm vote.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Another Scott

      @oldgold: That’s my supposition as well.

      I assume the drip drip drip from the Epstein estate will continue though and AFAIK 47 can’t do anything about that.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Another Scott

      @prostratedragon: Hey, it’s in the Constitution!!  What’s wrong with that??

      Although privateering commissions and letters of marque were originally distinct legal concepts, such distinctions became purely technical by the 18th century.[20] Article I of the United States Constitution, for instance, states that “The Congress shall have Power To … grant Letters of marque and reprisal …”,[21] without separately addressing privateer commissions.

      During the American War of Independence, the Napoleonic Wars, and the War of 1812, it was common to distinguish verbally between privateers (also known as private ships of war) on the one hand, and armed merchantmen, which were referred to as “letters of marque”, on the other, though both received the same commission. The Sir John Sherbrooke (Halifax) was a privateer; the Sir John Sherbrooke (Saint John) was an armed merchantman. The East India Company arranged for letters of marque for its East Indiamen ships, such as the Lord Nelson. They did not need permission to carry cannons to fend off warships, privateers, and pirates on their voyages to India and China but, the letters of marque provided that, should they have the opportunity to take a prize, they could do so without being guilty of piracy. Similarly, the Earl of Mornington, an East India Company packet ship of only six guns, also carried a letter of marque.

      Letters of marque and privateers are largely credited for the age of Elizabethan exploration, because privateers were used to explore the seas. Under the Crown, Sir Francis Drake, Sir Walter Raleigh, and Sir Martin Frobisher sailed the seas as privateers; their expedition reports helped shape the age of Elizabethan exploration.[22]

      American Empire, here we come!!11

      Nothing could be finer than months of debate about the plusses and minuses of the battles with the Barbary corsairs, amirite??

      I mean, it’s not like there are serious issues that affect real people these days… :-/

      Grr…

      Seriously, I think Newt liked to talk about things like this too, when he wasn’t talking about preschoolers working to earn their lunches and naps… It’s an old meme with the RWNJs.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of roads and infrastructure and so on, … MarylandMatters.org:

      The Maryland Transportation Authority Board gave preliminary approval Thursday to a long-range plan that would replace the current Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans with two parallel spans that would add four driving lanes as well as a shoulder lane in each direction.

      The “alternative C” plan would also raise the bridge height to allow for larger cargo ships to pass under and would cost between $16.1 billion and $17.6 billion if the final design includes “shared-use paths” for bicycles and pedestrians. Dropping that option would save about $1.3 billion from the final cost, according to state estimates.

      Choosing the alignment and size of the replacement bridge is just another step in a years-long planning process, that kicks off several more years of hearings and planning on the project that would not begin construction until 2032 at the earliest. ButMdTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner was happy with the progress of the Bay Bridge replacement project that has been decades in the making.

      “It’s been an incredibly successful development to get to this point” Gartner said. “This is just another step in the process … But this is a kick-off of really needing to get citizen input on that project.”

      Melissa Williams, MdTA’s director of planning and program development, said a new bridge is needed due to the “aging infrastructure” of the current William Lane Preston Jr. Memorial Bridge. Besides the current lanes — two eastbound and three westbound — not being enough to meet current traffic demands, the lack of shoulders does not allow for emergency vehicles to access the bridge easily.

      The new design would build a four-lane eastbound span parallel to the current eastbound bridge, which would then be torn down, and the process would be repeated for the westbound bridges. The bridge would also be raised to a 230-foot vertical clearance to allow larger ships through, matching the height of the proposed replacement for the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

      Alternative C was the least costly of the seven alternative designs that were under study. Those costs, from $14.8 billion to $17.6 billion, “are planning-level costs estimated in 2025 dollars. These are very preliminary dollars,” Williams reminded the board.

      […]

      The Key Bridge was the one knocked down by the Dali. The Bay Bridge is much bigger.

      Infrastructure costs money, but is less costly than not having it.

      Here’s hoping that news readers get over their infatuation with pronouncing “billion” as “billlliiiiooon” (but I’m not holding my breath). It’s not that much money any more, especially for big infrastructure projects.

      The Lakers sold for $10B

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Fair Economist

      @Glidwrith:

      Just remember the manufacturer literally scrapes potato bits off the floor and tosses them back into the batch.

      I will think of that the next time I head the demon call!

      Reply

