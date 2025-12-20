Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 73 Comments

This post is in: 

The race between my cats to see who can shit first in the fresh litter is really something to behold.

In other news (what a fucking weird way to start a post thank goodness I have no editors), the house has been cleaned, Joelle has been fed (tonight it was blue box kraft mac and cheese- we made a mid afternoon call for no spice), obviously the litter has been taken out (and newly rescooped), everyone has been fed, and Joelle got a shower without getting her bandages wet (this involved a garbage bag, a pair of shears, duct tape, and the “we can make this work” mentality of a former NCO who values function over form). Not that it really matters if it stayed dry, if it did get wet I have replacement 4×10 island surgical bandages, gauze, medical tape, and antibacterial and some medical training, and we’re going to change it tomorrow anyway as per doctor’s orders. Not to brag, but we sent pictures of her bandage I put on the other day to her doctor friend and he was very impressed and isn’t the type to lie. So there.

Joelle is being a trooper, btw- and feels better today despite hormonal and female issues deciding to show up as an added bonus. As you all can imagine, I do not have the best bedside manner- I try to be sweet but we all know it ends up being gruff and matter of fact “Honey I love you but I DON’T KNOW WHERE YOU WANT THIS PILLOW USE YOUR WORDS..” You all have been through this with partners or kids or parents, and you know how it is. Surgery takes a physical and mental toll on someone and you just gotta be patient and try to power through with them.

***

Oh, one other reason I am doing the month long ad test is that we have a very unique relationship with our designer/developer. Every single other website they run is a for profit webpage running on their ad server and under one of their standard designs making them a ton of money. We, on the other hand, only pay for webpage upkeep and bandwidth, which is fine if we were a “normal” website, but we’re not. We’re not a standard wordpress plug and play with a few modifications. We’re a specialty build handcrafted thing, for better or worse. Our comment database and commenting demands (“What the fuck is a PIE filter it does what you want them to be able to edit but you don’t want them to be able to do this and that has to do that and you need a reply and no nested comments or like man go get fucked I have better things to do) are enough of a red flag that most developers would rather spray battery acid into their servers than deal with us. We’re a hand crafted automobile that has the sleek outside look of a Packard Eight but we made them install a cd player instead of a touchscreen and we’re running a Pontiac 3800 engine. So if I can throw a sweetener in with them getting some money from a month or quarter of ads and accomplish everything else, I will.

And I know some of you are thinking that’s not how business works and well, it’s how it has always worked for me when dealing with small businesses. You keep your word, you pay on time, you treat them with respect, and you do what you can to work with them. It’s how I work with my plumber and mechanic back home- “Hey, I think I have an issue with my hot water heater nothing urgent can you send one of the guys next time they are in Bethany and have some free time?” and they get around when they can and do what they need and I pay them. And you know what, every time I have had a plumbing emergency, they are there immediately because they know I don’t fuck with them about bullshit. I know so much of life is soulless corporations, but that’s why I deal with small businesses and people when I can, because relationships and integrity matter. And this also works pretty well because I’m a white dude and most of the people in this country who have every right to be prejudiced against white people inexplicably are not. It’s another perk of being a white dude that we don’t often if ever acknowledge.

Or maybe it is just me- I know it is not the norm in the US, but when I look at hvac, electric, plumbing, roofing, auto repair, all that sort of thing, or health care providers, I’m thinking long term. I am, in my heart, a dance with the girl who brung you kind of guy. I hated having to leave my barber of a decade after she started spewing racist bullshit during the George Floyd protest in Minn. I like knowing who I am working with and that I can trust them and that they know they can trust me to be reasonable. For me, the relationship is integral to the service. And I am not talking about being pampered or needing the white glove treatment. I just reliable, trustworthy, and honest. I don’t have a lot of money and don’t want to waste what I have, and when I spend money I want to know where it is going and that it is going to good people.

Sweet fancy moses I am rambling.

***

This was jarring:

UFC fighter Sean Strickland said Friday that he will not participate in the White House fight next year, citing the Trump administration’s controversy around the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think I’d wanna do the White House… if there was some kind of inclusion for fans,” Strickland told video streamer Adin Ross and his friends. “So, if there was some kind of inclusion for fans, it’d be more … but like, just to go hang out with the f—ing Epstein list? I’m good, dog. I’m good, dude.”

I have no idea who this guy is but if someone at the top of the ranks in the UFC is saying shit like this to wide audiences and it starts to take hold, Republicans are fucked. In other UFC related news, Andrew Tate just got knocked senseless in some fight the night after Jake Paul had his jaw broken live on Netflix, and it’s starting to make me wonder if maybe Howard Cosell was wrong about prizefighting when he quit working the sport in the 80’s.

Via Anne Laurie I see the Epstein mess is going well for the grand old perverts.

***

Look, there’s a lot going on I should be talking about but I am tired and have a bunch to do, so I will chat with you all tomorrow. I am so frazzled and having so many thoughts that the only thing that calms my mind is doing things like washing dishes and really focusing in. Maybe I should play a FPS or somethign for a while.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Dave
  • Elizabelle
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gwangung
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HinTN
  • Jay
  • John Cole
  • kalakal
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • laura
  • m.j.
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NotMax
  • Paul in KY
  • persistentillusion
  • Poe Larity
  • Princess
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • RoseWeiss
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit
  • Timill
  • Torrey
  • WTFGhost
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    73Comments

    3. 3.

      Poe Larity

      Maybe I should play a FPS or somethign for a while.

      Oh just brag away while San Franciscans sit in darkness and have to crawl over dead Waymos littering the streets.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      Caregiving is demanding physically and emotionally. Spouses and Cats & Dogs, and the day to day. It sounds like your ground game was well planned and well in hand and I hope it continues apace.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      I could google but:  what is FPS?   And what did Howard Cosell say about prizefighting?

      Good post, and am glad Joelle is hanging in there, whatever gets thrown her way.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scav

      Whatever that orange powder is on Kraft M&C, Cheese Puffs and Doritos is, it is a vital, not to be substituted, life-giving food group under certain circumstances.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gwangung

      Since you’re concentrating on the important things, I think you can be forgiven for not paying attention to some other things going on.

      carry on!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HinTN

      My comment to the posted and then pulled post is OBE. Happy Solstice to all, but especially to Joelle and our stream of conciousness blogmeister.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RoseWeiss

      John, it’s oddly comforting to me to read your ramblings about the details of your life. After reading you for so many years (since your political transition), I feel like you’re a family member who happens to live in another state. P.S. If you want an ad on the bottom of the site, I’ll never complain as long as it doesn’t have the obnoxious loud auto-run.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RevRick

      @scav: Agreed. Comfort food is not to be tampered with. For me, it brings back childhood memories. My mom used to do a version of it topped with stewed tomatoes, so the meal did have a passing acquaintance with nutrition.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @RevRick:

      Mom did a casserole, of just the long macaroni noodles. topped with canned stewed tomatoes, topped with a thick layer of shredded Government cheese*.

      Baked in the oven until the cheese got crusty.

      *At the PX, which Dad got to go to, the Government subsidized a block of cheap orange Ontario Cheddar, mild cheddar, about a 10lb brick.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      geg6

      @Poe Larity:

      I couldn’t help but laugh when I pictured dozens of poor dead, deflated looking Waymos all over the streets of San Francisco.

      In related news, Pittsburgh is the latest city getting a fleet of Waymos.  I’ll never step foot in one but I am curious to see how it goes.  Our streets are even steeper and much more winding and quirky than SF’s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      m.j.

      I’ve been rehearsing conversations about current events in preparation for the holiday.

      I really want to use the word, “fascism.”

      I absolutely need to bring up the anti-vax nonsense. My siblings and I grew up with a competent nurse and her life experience will be appreciated. She’s ninety-two.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      More esoteric.

      The summer camp I worked at (founded in 1920) from its inception called the period set aside (weekly, IIRC) for all the campers and staff to trudge down to the lake with a bar of soap to scrub themselves, for reasons lost to the mists of time, Chinese Athletics or Chinese A’s. On non-soap days the same period was called simply General Swim.Yes, there was also a communal shower room available, the showers providing a trickle of at best lukewarm lake water pumped uphill, but that could only accommodate 4 people maximum at a time.
      ;)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kalakal

      I kludged together a similar water shield arrangement for Mrs Kalakal after her knee surgery. It worked fine. Sounds like you’re doing a good job. I warn you, you may have to be a bit of a martinet about the knee bending excercises, I felt like a right bastard at times, but they are really important

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Martin

      @scav: Here in CA you can get Doritos without the yellow food coloring. Tastes the same but the brain visual association has a little bit of a stroke when you eat one.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Poe Larity

      @geg6: Actually, they’re awesome. Far safer than any biologic unless you’re a cat. I saw two new self-driving prototypes this week – the future is definitely here, it’s just not evenly distributed.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Shalimar

      @Jay: If we had this in 1930, L. Ron Hubbard would have become a pirate instead of scamming hundreds of thousands of people with Scientology.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jay

      @SpaceUnit:

      And yet, they are supposed to be better drivers.

      Saw a vid, Waymo stopped, not supposed to stop. Waymo stayed stopped, despite the honking. Finally, some guy went HAM on the Waymo, pushed it to the curb with his car. Traffic cleared.

      If guns had been involved, if the Waymo was armed, I am sure it would have been just another “road rage”,………………………

      And Waymo’s have, in theory,  a human “backseat driver” with overrides, at all times, ……………………. in theory.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jay

      So, today was a shit show.

      I have a physical job, and old, so after waking, I wait in bed for the glucosamine, Robaxicet and Tylenol to take effect.

      So, I get out of bet, after noon.

      T was a wreck.

      B, her BFF in Arizona asked if we could down to Arizona, for Christmas. (and help with caring for Bob, who is disabled).

      None of her kids will, because “reasons”, (all Canadians), and they are great kids.

      T responded with the response that “Jay doesn’t have much vacation time yet”‘ and travel to the US is dangerous.

      Her kid’s never said that.

      As a silo’d American, even though she only hold’s a Green Card, (She’s Canadian) she said that, that was BS, propaganda, and T had DTSD syndrome.

      WTF.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jay: I feel sure that is mostly a velveeta reference. The running joke is they use food at the end of the title, just indicate that it really is supposed to be food; suspicious that there’s a need to emphasize that.

      anyway, happy solstice.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gloria DryGarden

      When I had a broken leg, I used the gym shower rooms, because they had handicap bars in there, and a seat. Except for the first time, I did my own taped on plastic bag, and the rest of it. A multi step process, for sure. It all took a long time compared to when I had been two legged.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @SpaceUnit: merci beaucoup!

      I think Hanukkah and Christmas, and perhaps Diwali get a whole thread. Some people here celebrate solstice/ Yule, and it’s a big deal; I’m not the only one.
      It’s an important holiday and point in the year. I have not seen it get a thread. (people like me seem to only exist in public at the UU.) There’s a big reason we’re mostly quiet, but still…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @SpaceUnit: if you’re inclined to it, 630 am or so, top of red rocks, warm clothes, bring a drum or rattle, extreme happy joy during dawn and sunrise. You’re close to it…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Princess

      @Another Scott: That’s true, it’s just Kraft Dinner in Canada. I had some a little while ago after not eating it for years. I was disappointed — noodles too soft and sauce much too sweet. Have I changed, or did it change?

      Antway, I’m a big fan of finding good people to do stuff then trusting them and treating them well.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Jay: Some folks are just idiots, Jay, no other explanation holds.

      Whats going on in Alberta? Some kind of recall revolt or something? I saw a bit last week but haven’t followed up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The endeavor against AGW may be turning the corner?

      2025 BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR
      GOOD MORNING, SUNSHINE
      The seemingly unstoppable growth of renewable energy is Science’s 2025 Breakthrough of the Year
      BY TIM APPENZELLER

      Since the Industrial Revolution, human society has run on ancient solar energy—captured by plants hundreds of millions of years ago, stored in fossil fuels, and dug and drilled from the earth. But this year momentum shifted unmistakably toward the energy that streams from the Sun today. Renewable energy, most of it from sunlight itself or from wind, ultimately driven by the Sun, overtook conventional energy on multiple fronts.
      This year, renewables surpassed coal as a source of electricity worldwide, and solar and wind energy grew fast enough to cover the entire increase in global electricity use from January to June, according to energy think tank Ember. In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared at the United Nations that his country will cut its carbon emissions by as much as 10% in a decade, not by using less energy, but by doubling down on wind and solar. And solar panel imports in Africa and South Asia have soared, as people in those regions realized rooftop solar can cheaply power lights, cellphones, and fans. To many, the continued growth of renewables now seems unstoppable—a prospect that has led Science to name the renewable energy surge its 2025 Breakthrough of the Year.

      THE GREEN GIANT

      Images of China’s clean energy infrastructure reveal a transformation of unmatched scale and speed

      BYTIM APPENZELLER
      PHOTOGRAPHY BYGEORGE STEINMETZ

      China’s turn to green energy dwarfs any other country’s, as a parade of astonishing numbers attests. In 2024 alone it installed new solar and wind generation equivalent to roughly 100 nuclear power plants, and the pace quickened early this year. Dozens of new, ultrahigh-voltage power lines are marching thousands of kilometers from western deserts where much of the solar energy is generated to the eastern cities where it is used. Hungrily awaiting the bounty of clean energy are millions of electric cars and a sprawling network of high-speed electric trains that can zip between cities 1000 kilometers apart in a morning.

      China’s landscape reflects this metamorphosis. The vistas of smog, smokestacks, and coal heaps still exist, but glinting silicon panels now cover hills, deserts, and lakes. One solar farm on the Tibetan Plateau spans more than 400 square kilometers, an area more than twice the size of Washington, D.C. Wind turbines grow ever bigger; one meant for use offshore has blades 150 meters long. Arrays of house-size lithium batteries stockpile excess energy, and more is stored in mountaintop reservoirs, pumped full of water when energy is abundant and tapped as needed by allowing the water to cascade through turbines to a lower lake. The factories that produce the solar panels, turbines, batteries, and cars have added new industrial sprawl—but often without the smokestacks because they are electrified.

      These days, the containers in China’s busy ports are packed with new wares: electric cars, solar cells, wind turbine blades. In building up its own green energy system, China has also created an export industry worth nearly $180 billion in 2024, putting low-cost renewable energy within reach for much of the rest of the world (see story, above). The revolution these images document is now going global.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @YY_Sima Qian: In 2024 alone it installed new solar and wind generation equivalent to roughly 100 nuclear power plants, and the pace quickened early this year.

      That’s just amazing, and fabulous. I don’t know much about the materials required, metals and minerals to be extracted from the earth, but the

      that’s the only possible downside I’ve heard of.

      “Let the sun shine…”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WTFGhost

      The race between my cats to see who can shit first in the fresh litter is really something to behold.

      Dude, if the toilet was flushed once a day in your house, you’d spend your dump-taking time in the minutes after the stank was reduced. Which doesn’t make you feel better about your fine job scooping being ruined with a giant cat turd in the middle of it, but… think of it like Zen gardening.

      Or just grouse about the cats if you prefer :-).

      Joelle is being a trooper, btw- and feels better today despite hormonal and female issues deciding to show up as an added bonus. As you all can imagine, I do not have the best bedside manner- I try to be sweet but we all know it ends up being gruff and matter of fact “Honey I love you but I DON’T KNOW WHERE YOU WANT THIS PILLOW USE YOUR WORDS..” You all have been through this with partners or kids or parents, and you know how it is. Surgery takes a physical and mental toll on someone and you just gotta be patient and try to power through with them.

      You’re right, but, don’t forget, a knee replacement is like two massive breaks in the legs above and below the knee. That’s a lot of trauma, and it means the body is on high-powered healing detail, and is more exhausted than you might realize.

       

      @Harrison Wesley: They fed it to young cheeses to help them grow up to be bigger and stronger cheeses.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Shalimar

      @Princess: How long ago was years?  They started adding sweeteners to everything in the 1990s to make products more addictive, so almost all packaged grocery store products were sweeter after that than before.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Gloria DryGarden: We have to keep in mind that the capacity factor for solar power plants are in the 10 – 30% range, due to availability of sunshine, latitude/location, weather, transmission bottlenecks, etc. Therefore, the actual power generation from solar power plants can be 10 – 30% of the installed capacity. Nuclear power plants OTOH, have capacity factors of > 90%, the installed capacity is basically the power generation.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      ETtheLibrarian

      The race between my cats to see who can shit first in the fresh litter is really something to behold.

      This made me laugh.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I was checking out “geologic hydrogen news,” and saw that Chinese geologists had located a promising deposit of geologic hydrogen, within drilling depth (I forget which province). If this find proves out, that could be another arrow in China’s clean energy quiver.

      The French have finally begun commercial drilling for hydrogen in the Lorraine region. Geologists discovered a,large deposit there in 2022, and now have their regulatory framework and permitting process in place.

      I thought Lorraine who be where the feasibility of extracting geologic hydrogen on a large scale* would be proven or disproven, but the Chinese may move more quickly.

      * HyTerra, an American company, has already gotten good results drilling for hydrogen in Kansas, but that’s just a few wells. They’ve lined up a local fertilizer manufacturer as a prospective purchaser.

      The hydrogen would replace hydrogen currently produced from natural gas, which process emits too much CO2. Industrial use of hydrogen amounts to 100 million tons yearly worldwide, and virtually all is produced from natural gas. Currently, hydrogen is utilized mainly in oil refining and fertilizer production.

      HyTerra is also finding significant amounts of helium along with the hydrogen.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Anonymous At Work

      John,

      If you tell Joelle’s surgeon that you are a former NCO with some medical training, you might see the biggest eyeroll in history.  Surgeons just love that stuff.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: Interesting, I will check it out. All of the reporting & excite ment in the PRC relate to “green hydrogen”, as an “overflow” from the dominance in green energy.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @YY_Sima Qian: I posted previously that last week that about 70% the energy needs for the state of Kansas were met by renewables (64% wind, the rest made up by solar, nuclear, and hydro).

      I was told this by someone who works on the KS Commission — nothing in the press AFAIK. Wouldn’t want to upset the masses!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Chief Oshkosh: Renewables are now cheaper than coal (& certainly gas) in most parts of the world. In Shandong Province in the PRC, cost of electricity is negative during mid-days in summers, because of a massive project installing distributed solar on every roof top in the province. The only draw back to renewables remains intermittency, which can be ameliorated/solved by building energy storage (batteries or pumped hydro), smart nation/continent-wide grids (connected by UHV transmission lines) to spread the risk, or nuclear to provide base load. All areas where the PRC has spent decades to master & now dominate.

      I have to chuckle at the indignation of Western governments toward “subsidized” Chinese renewable energy solutions. We certainly would not be making so much progress if the development, deployment & diffusion of green tech had been left to the American & European firms, & the “market incentives” they operate under, which all but guarantee a myopic focus on creating scarcity, to maximize profit margins & this asset price valuations.

      The PRC has also shown the developing world that the energy transition does not need to come at the expense of energy demand/generation, & thus economic growth/development. “De-growth” is never going to be a viable answer to AGW, in the developing world or the developed world.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Torrey

      I always miss the evening posts because I’m doing other stuff, but I wanted to pop in, just in case John and/or Joelle revisits the comments, to send good wishes to Joelle. I helped coach my parents through a total of 5 knee replacements. (My mother’s first was way back when the replacement was expected to last only about a decade or so, so she got to do that one twice.) I’ve seen the procedures get progressively better and easier, but they’re still tough. Hang in there, Joelle! Every person I’ve known who got a knee replacement was very happy about it, but it took from two to four weeks to get to the “Hey, wow! This is great!” point.  Best wishes for an easy recovery. You’re in my thoughts. (Someone else will have to do the prayers.)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Gloria DryGarden: although once the materials have been mined, reusing and recycling them is a different problem to solve (and at least they can be recycled and reused, unlike the burned-up petroleum)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ruckus

      John,

      “You keep your word, you pay on time, you treat them with respect, and you do what you can to work with them.”

      My father started his business to make molds for plastic products when I was 12 years old. The summer I was 13 I machined the cavities for the second set of Barbie Doll molds, using a Deckel manual pantograph, a machine that was hand held and followed a pattern that had been hand made. Now of course I knew that women looked and are built different than men, as the other half of humanity, but making a set of molds to manufacture a somewhat different, possibly considered perfect female body, than most any woman I’ve known, for girls to play with was, let’s just say enlightening at that age. Mainly because while we are all human that does not mean we are all copies of the same person. Thankfully! I see that they make more than one model of Barbie now. They should have all those decades ago.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ruckus

      @John Cole:

      If you don’t, you should try out the VA medical side. I’ve been using the VA for quite some time and pompous, arrogant, egotistical assholes do not last long working there. Early Gray’s Anatomy segments were filmed at a VA healthcare facility near where I used to live and that I used then.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.