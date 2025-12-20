The race between my cats to see who can shit first in the fresh litter is really something to behold.

In other news (what a fucking weird way to start a post thank goodness I have no editors), the house has been cleaned, Joelle has been fed (tonight it was blue box kraft mac and cheese- we made a mid afternoon call for no spice), obviously the litter has been taken out (and newly rescooped), everyone has been fed, and Joelle got a shower without getting her bandages wet (this involved a garbage bag, a pair of shears, duct tape, and the “we can make this work” mentality of a former NCO who values function over form). Not that it really matters if it stayed dry, if it did get wet I have replacement 4×10 island surgical bandages, gauze, medical tape, and antibacterial and some medical training, and we’re going to change it tomorrow anyway as per doctor’s orders. Not to brag, but we sent pictures of her bandage I put on the other day to her doctor friend and he was very impressed and isn’t the type to lie. So there.

Joelle is being a trooper, btw- and feels better today despite hormonal and female issues deciding to show up as an added bonus. As you all can imagine, I do not have the best bedside manner- I try to be sweet but we all know it ends up being gruff and matter of fact “Honey I love you but I DON’T KNOW WHERE YOU WANT THIS PILLOW USE YOUR WORDS..” You all have been through this with partners or kids or parents, and you know how it is. Surgery takes a physical and mental toll on someone and you just gotta be patient and try to power through with them.

***

Oh, one other reason I am doing the month long ad test is that we have a very unique relationship with our designer/developer. Every single other website they run is a for profit webpage running on their ad server and under one of their standard designs making them a ton of money. We, on the other hand, only pay for webpage upkeep and bandwidth, which is fine if we were a “normal” website, but we’re not. We’re not a standard wordpress plug and play with a few modifications. We’re a specialty build handcrafted thing, for better or worse. Our comment database and commenting demands (“What the fuck is a PIE filter it does what you want them to be able to edit but you don’t want them to be able to do this and that has to do that and you need a reply and no nested comments or like man go get fucked I have better things to do) are enough of a red flag that most developers would rather spray battery acid into their servers than deal with us. We’re a hand crafted automobile that has the sleek outside look of a Packard Eight but we made them install a cd player instead of a touchscreen and we’re running a Pontiac 3800 engine. So if I can throw a sweetener in with them getting some money from a month or quarter of ads and accomplish everything else, I will.

And I know some of you are thinking that’s not how business works and well, it’s how it has always worked for me when dealing with small businesses. You keep your word, you pay on time, you treat them with respect, and you do what you can to work with them. It’s how I work with my plumber and mechanic back home- “Hey, I think I have an issue with my hot water heater nothing urgent can you send one of the guys next time they are in Bethany and have some free time?” and they get around when they can and do what they need and I pay them. And you know what, every time I have had a plumbing emergency, they are there immediately because they know I don’t fuck with them about bullshit. I know so much of life is soulless corporations, but that’s why I deal with small businesses and people when I can, because relationships and integrity matter. And this also works pretty well because I’m a white dude and most of the people in this country who have every right to be prejudiced against white people inexplicably are not. It’s another perk of being a white dude that we don’t often if ever acknowledge.

Or maybe it is just me- I know it is not the norm in the US, but when I look at hvac, electric, plumbing, roofing, auto repair, all that sort of thing, or health care providers, I’m thinking long term. I am, in my heart, a dance with the girl who brung you kind of guy. I hated having to leave my barber of a decade after she started spewing racist bullshit during the George Floyd protest in Minn. I like knowing who I am working with and that I can trust them and that they know they can trust me to be reasonable. For me, the relationship is integral to the service. And I am not talking about being pampered or needing the white glove treatment. I just reliable, trustworthy, and honest. I don’t have a lot of money and don’t want to waste what I have, and when I spend money I want to know where it is going and that it is going to good people.

Sweet fancy moses I am rambling.

***

This was jarring:

UFC fighter Sean Strickland said Friday that he will not participate in the White House fight next year, citing the Trump administration’s controversy around the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I think I’d wanna do the White House… if there was some kind of inclusion for fans,” Strickland told video streamer Adin Ross and his friends. “So, if there was some kind of inclusion for fans, it’d be more … but like, just to go hang out with the f—ing Epstein list? I’m good, dog. I’m good, dude.”

I have no idea who this guy is but if someone at the top of the ranks in the UFC is saying shit like this to wide audiences and it starts to take hold, Republicans are fucked. In other UFC related news, Andrew Tate just got knocked senseless in some fight the night after Jake Paul had his jaw broken live on Netflix, and it’s starting to make me wonder if maybe Howard Cosell was wrong about prizefighting when he quit working the sport in the 80’s.

Via Anne Laurie I see the Epstein mess is going well for the grand old perverts.

***

Look, there’s a lot going on I should be talking about but I am tired and have a bunch to do, so I will chat with you all tomorrow. I am so frazzled and having so many thoughts that the only thing that calms my mind is doing things like washing dishes and really focusing in. Maybe I should play a FPS or somethign for a while.