Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived at a Miami golf club for another round of golf club diplomacy with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 1:49 PM

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Putin manipulated Trump into picking Witkoff to negotiate Putin’s preferred end to Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine. (emphasis mine)

Steve Witkoff, a billionaire real-estate developer and longtime golfing partner of Donald Trump, was just days into his job as the new president’s special envoy to the Middle East when he received a tantalizing message from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. Vladimir Putin was interested in meeting Witkoff—so interested that he might consider releasing an American prisoner to him. The invitation came from a Kremlin moneyman named Kirill Dmitriev, using the de facto Saudi ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, as an intermediary. There was just one thing: Witkoff would be expected to come alone, without any CIA handlers, diplomats or even an interpreter, a person familiar with the outreach said. The Russian president had been studying psychological profiles of the officials around Trump, including Keith Kellogg, the retired three-star general Trump had named as America’s envoy to Russia and Ukraine. Putin’s intelligence-agency reports stressed that Kellogg’s daughter ran a charity in Ukraine—a red flag signaling he might be hostile to Russian demands during coming peace talks, people familiar with the documents said. Kellogg had also shrugged off an appeal from television personality Tucker Carlson, who told him before Inauguration Day that Moscow was ready to start talking. Perhaps there was someone else in Trump’s inner circle who might make a better fit? Ten months later, Kellogg is out and Witkoff and Dmitriev, two businessmen with strong personal connections to their respective presidents, are sketching a new economic and security order for Europe. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has pitched in to help negotiate where Russia’s borders will end, the shape of Ukraine’s army and how quickly Trump could tear down the new Iron Curtain of sanctions blockading Russia’s troubled economy. This month, Witkoff concluded his sixth trip to Russia, talking with Putin for five hours through midnight. Not since the U.S. allied with Joseph Stalin during the Lend Lease Act has a White House official enjoyed such frequent, personal access to a Russian or Soviet leader. Witkoff has yet to visit Ukraine. Its leaders—and European capitals—complain he is urging them to give Russia territory in return for a peace deal they aren’t sure will hold. This weekend, Dmitriev is scheduled to visit Witkoff in Miami, for another round of talks. The emergence of Witkoff as envoy to the Kremlin is partly a story of Putin maneuvering to nudge aside America’s diplomats and clasp hands with its billionaires. It wasn’t a hard sell. Trump has made no secret of his skepticism about traditional institutions and alliances, valuing personal loyalty from a decadeslong friend like Witkoff. As Kellogg sees it, Russia worked behind the scenes to replace him—but it was Trump who made the call to narrow his portfolio to Ukraine. He and Witkoff get along well, he said in an interview. “I know the Ukrainians. He knows the Russians,” he said. “Nobody’s got their nose out of joint.” Speaking on Tuesday, Trump said that Witkoff “knew nothing” about Russia as he started the job, but was proving successful because “people love Steve.” To The Wall Street Journal, Witkoff, 68, calls himself a dealmaker. “It means putting yourself in the other party’s shoes and figuring out how to help him get political space to do this deal,” he said. Yes, he lacks foreign policy experience, but nearly four years into a war that has cost more than a million casualties, he argues, it is time to try something new. He is aware of the criticism that he is bumbling his way through diplomacy of the highest stakes, but a White House official stresses that he travels with diplomatic security and takes briefings before trips by the National Security Council, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After meeting Putin, he typically dials the president, vice president and Rubio over a secure U.S. Embassy line. “Perhaps in prior administrations you’d have a massively bureaucratic bloated process to get anything done,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. “The president personally directs people he trusts, like Secretary Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff and others, to implement his foreign policy goals.” A White House official said that the decision to appoint Witkoff was Trump’s decision alone. “Suggesting that foreign countries had any input on this is absurd,” the official said. Trump’s official Russia envoy, Kellogg, held back. In the weeks before the inauguration, Carlson encouraged him to speak with the Russians, but Kellogg—who had served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and later as a Fox News contributor—was still putting together his plan for addressing the conflict. Carlson was put off: “He was totally committed to war with Russia,” he said in a text message to the Journal. Kellogg told the Journal that was “bullshit.” From the moment Trump appointed him, he said, “I began working aggressively to achieve his goal of ending the death and destruction.” As it turned out, an official from the Kremlin, known as “Putin’s money man,” was already talking to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia about another envoy from the Trump administration: Steve Witkoff.

More at the link.

Putin’s money man is Dmitriev. Jared is in it, of course, for the money he can make off of Ukrainian blood. Trump is just an ignoramus.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev hinted at Arctic cooperation with the US after arriving in Miami to meet Witkoff and Kushner. HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov said earlier that Washington and Moscow are discussing joint Arctic shelf development. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 10:09 AM

The Kyiv Independent was all over this back in November, which I covered in a nightly update at the time, including that Witkoff has control over a member of the White House spokesperson’s office. (emphasis mine)

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is running a shadow operation inside the White House in an effort to sideline pro-Ukraine officials, the Kyiv Independent has learned. Witkoff — a real estate mogul with no diplomatic background before his appointment — has emerged as one of the central architects of a new Washington peace proposal that Ukrainian officials say revives the Kremlin’s most sweeping demands. A source in Ukraine’s President’s Office earlier said that Witkoff is shaping the plan in direct coordination with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s top economic negotiator and an operator in Moscow’s efforts to influence Washington. “He has been doing it for months,” the source said, mentioning Witkoff’s 28-point plan that has been seen in Kyiv as a de facto capitulation to Russia. For Ukraine, the envoy has become a deeply concerning figure. Witkoff has emerged as Trump’s de facto personal envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, participating in solo meetings with foreign leaders while bypassing diplomatic protocol. The envoy has met Putin at least five times, spending three to four hours with him during each session on Feb. 11, March 13, April 11 and 25, and again in August. After nearly every meeting, the U.S. president declared that “great progress was made,” while Witkoff later echoed Kremlin talking points in his conversations with U.S. media. The envoy also reportedly used Kremlin translators during these talks. This kind of approach has alarmed U.S. officials, who said that Witkoff appears overly aligned with Moscow and lacks a clear understanding of Ukraine’s position. In July, he also urged Trump to lift U.S. energy sanctions on Russia and pushed a territorial swap that Ukrainian officials consider unworkable and a dangerous concession. Witkoff’s other track has been his talks with Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s Direct Investment Fund and has long served as one of Putin’s key emissaries to the West. Each time Witkoff traveled to Russia, Dmitriev was waiting — the two held quiet, informal meetings away from official channels. Shortly after, the new U.S. peace proposal emerged — one that looks remarkably like Moscow’s demands. Witkoff has spent the past month quietly shaping the framework, working directly with Dmitriev, a source familiar with the matter said. One of the people responsible for communications for the White House is seen as “one of Witkoff’s people,” feeding media talking points favorable to Witkoff and his Russia-friendly approach, a source familiar with the matter said. According to a high-ranking U.S. official who spoke on conditions of anonymity, the current plan is supported by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, while other top U.S. officials were cut out of the negotiations process.

More at the link.

To just quickly remind everyone, Witkoff has made a lot of money doing business with Russian oligarchs and senior organized crime figures, which I’ve also noted in previous updates.

Let’s break this down:

Putin leveraged MBS to manipulat Trump into selecting Putin’s preferred special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Witkoff’s handler is Dmitriev, who is Putin’s money man. Witkoff has a history of doing business with Russian oligarchs and/or senior members of Russian organized crime.

Witkoff is clearly acting under what we call reflexive control:

Reflexive control (RC) is the term used to describe the practice of predetermining an adversary’s decision in your favor, by altering key factors in the adversary’s perception of the world. The term is primarily encountered in discussion of Russian techniques of information warfare. In this context, the practice represents a key asymmetric enabler to gain critical advantages, neutralizing the adversary’s strengths by causing him or her to choose courses of action that are damaging to the adversary and further Russian objectives.

Trump is as well, but in Trump’s case it’s because he’s an exceedingly emotionally needy ignoramus.

And here’s the reality of what Putin is actually planning:

HUR Chief Budanov said Russia plans to occupy Baltic states by 2027, accelerated from 2030, and strike Poland without occupation, viewing the West as weak and indecisive. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 3:05 AM

President Zelenskyy’s held a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro. He made a formal statement at the beginning of the press conference. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During a Joint Press Conference With the Prime Minister of Portugal Dear journalists! Today, we welcome the Prime Minister of Portugal to Ukraine on his first visit to our country as Prime Minister. We are deeply grateful to Portugal and to your entire society for your unwavering support for Ukraine. While geographically distant, we are part of one Europe – a continent where the fate of the whole depends on each nation. I want to thank Portugal for choosing specifically a democratic and strong Europe – a Europe that must remain free from the nonsense of any dictators. That is the question at hand today: whether Europe can preserve itself and its values. Putin started this war and is dragging it out not just for our Donbas, but to strip nations of the ability to decide the fate of their own countries. He wants to make all the decisions himself – personally or with friends who are just like him. Russia’s war against Ukraine has always been and continues to be a war about something beyond just the territory of Ukraine alone. And that is why Russia will never be satisfied with any piece of land if someone grants it something. It will not be satisfied with anything. We must defend the fundamental principles of Europe and of normal life for nations – independence, sovereignty, and democracy. And all of this must also be reflected in the agreement on ending the war. That is exactly how we are working with our partners – preparing an agreement – carefully working on every point, every step, to achieve not some backroom carve-up of territory and resources, but an agreement on a stable and lasting peace with reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This is our goal, and I am grateful to everyone who is helping make this goal a reality. Today, I briefed the Prime Minister on the situation at the front – in our defense and in diplomacy. We discussed the prospects for diplomatic efforts and the possible involvement of European countries. There are effective formats in place, including our Coalition of the Willing, which will participate in guaranteeing security. Of course, we are also interested in Portugal’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Russian strikes currently continue, and all the support we receive from our partners is crucial for us. Right now, in particular, the Odesa region is facing a tough situation because of Russian strikes on port infrastructure, logistics, and energy facilities. Russia is again trying to restrict Ukraine’s access to the sea and block our coastal regions. We will resist this, and we will be grateful to all partners for their support and for assistance in this as well – for Ukraine’s port infrastructure, our logistics, our energy sector, and our coastal cities. Today, Ukraine and Portugal issued a very important joint statement – we have just signed it – on establishing a partnership for the production of maritime drones, which is one of the most promising areas of our defense efforts at present. It is important to deliver results. And across all parts of our Europe, there must be sufficient strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of defense. I want to thank Portugal for its contribution to the PURL initiative – we discussed this today with Luís – which is vital for us, as it enables us to purchase American weapons that cannot currently be produced in Europe, including Patriot missiles. Portugal also supported the joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years – EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027, which is very tangible. We also appreciate that Russian frozen assets remain blocked in Europe and other countries, which is only fair: Russia must pay for its own aggression with its assets, its losses, and its future. We thank everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine! Thank you, esteemed Prime Minister, for this visit. Thank you, Portugal, for your respect and support for the Ukrainian community – we know how warmly you treat Ukrainians. And I would like to especially recognize your contribution to the restoration of our educational infrastructure – our Ukrainian schools, primarily in Chernihiv and Cherkasy. Thank you again, Luís, for your visit, and thank you to your team. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

A very large crowd today in Tbilisi on day 388 of nonstop protests in Georgia. The illegitimate, pro-Russian, repressive, corrupt regime must stand down. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 11:12 AM

For 388 days in a row, Georgians have been protesting in 8+ cities against the pro-Russian, illegitimate Georgian Dream regime. This is Tbilisi tonight, on our weekly march. My phone camera can’t capture where the crowd ends. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 11:24 AM

Day 388 of #GeorgiaProtests And still so many people in the streets! We demand new, free and fair elections, unconditional release of all regime prisoners, And international investigation into the use of chemical agents during November-December 2024 crackdowns! 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 12:20 PM

Despite mass arrests and draconian laws and fines, Georgians still take to the streets every day in 8+ cities. 🇬🇪🇪🇺 Day 388 of nonstop protests in Tbilisi. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 11:43 AM

Yesterday, the amazing activist Lasha Janjghava, opened a bar in Tbilisi that will obviously be the main hangout place of Georgian protesters, an integral part of our liberation movement. Check it out! 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 9:08 AM

Its name is Saubari, which in Georgian means “a talk, a conversation,” also combining the word for a bar, “bari.” (Yes, the Georgian -i at the end of all consonants 😁). #GeorgiaProtests 🇬🇪🇪🇺 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 9:08 AM

Next in: Georgian Dream finds sanitary violations at Lasha’s bar and closes it down 🤡 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 9:09 AM

The financial distress of protesters in Georgia is unimaginable, and while we still don’t have any support whatsoever as are partners still discussing channeling ways, at least we can sometimes rely on each other for helping us out. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:19 AM

The new registry on all people in Georgia who have ever suffered from mental problems or addictions could be used to forcibly send protesters to psychiatric institutions. — Psychiatrist Eka Chkonia says. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Turkey:

In Turkey, Russian drones keep crashing for the second day in a row. Today, a Merlin-VR went down near Manyas. Yesterday, an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone fell near Izmit. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:40 AM

On December 15, a Turkish F-16 shot down a drone over the Black Sea after it “went out of control” and was heading toward Turkish territory. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:40 AM

Three Russian reconnaissance drones were found near Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits in five days, with an Orlan-10 crashing in Kocaeli on December 19 and a Merlin-VR in Balikesir on December 20, after Turkey reported downing an unidentified UAV on December 15. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 8:11 AM

Sweden:

Back to Ukraine.

Russian Urals crude from Novorossiysk dropped to $34.52 per barrel as of December 16, with some China-bound cargoes selling at over $35 discount, effectively below $30, RBC reported citing Argus Media. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:45 AM

Ukrainian analysts Resursgam estimate Russian oil is $5-7 from the $30-35 break-even point where Moscow’s sector shifts from lost profits to direct losses, with further drops likely from new 2026 supply, tighter sanctions and shadow fleet attacks. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 8:08 AM

As they say in the Ranger Regiment: “That’s a technique!”

russia weaponizes cold and darkness. They bring the light back — Ukraine’s energy workers. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 1:11 PM

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

In Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, rescuers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble of their home, destroyed by a russian airstrike this afternoon. #Ukraine #UkrainianView [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 12:33 PM

As a result of today’s russian attack on Izium in Kharkiv region, a married couple: a 47‑year‑old man and a 42‑year‑old woman, were killed, the regional police reported. Their home was destroyed. Rescuers managed to save the family’s dog. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 1:34 PM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv is balancing between two realities.

Christmas decorations — because people need hope.

Anti-drone nets near the city — because russia hunts civilians with FPV drones. Normal life and survival exist side by side.

Two worlds. One city. This is life under russia’s war. #Ukraine #UkraineView [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:56 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

HUR shared footage from Zaporizhzhia front showing Active Operations units striking Russian forces, vehicles and fortified positions with drones, destroying enemy drones, plus behind-the-scenes work with wounded. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:32 AM

The sun’s shining down on these green fields of France

The warm wind blows gently and the red poppies dance

The trenches have vanished long under the plow

No gas, no barbed wire, no guns firing now

But here in this graveyard that’s still no man’s land

The countless white crosses in mute witness stand

To man’s blind indifference to his fellow man

And a whole generation were butchered and damned

Odesa:

The death toll after a russian missile strike on Odesa has risen to 8, with 27 others injured. Some of the victims were on a bus that ended up at the epicenter of the attack. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:30 AM

Russia hit Odesa region with modified Shahed drones equipped with factory-installed thermal cameras for remote targeting, Militarnyi reported, noting Moscow previously bolted cameras externally but now integrates them inside for better aerodynamics. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 7:35 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets hit The Security Service of Ukraine struck aircraft at the Belbek airbase in Crimea. One jet was destroyed on the while loaded with ammunition 🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:18 AM

Kyiv:

This Christmas tree in the Kyiv city center shall remind everyone of the price of light in Ukraine these days. Often, heroic energy engineers pay the ultimate price to keep our homes lit and warm. Ordinary men and women are doing miracles to make sure that darkness cannot prevail.

Photo DTEK. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 4:42 AM

Chasiv Yar:

A T-72 tank crew of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade is firing at a building in Chasiv Yar, where Russians have set up firing positions. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 2:23 PM

Pokrovsk:

Vatnik channels are complaining that, in just a week, a “DPR militia hero” was disposed of near Pokrovsk. He had suffered from epilepsy and other serious illnesses since at least 2015, dating back to the fighting near Maryinka… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:01 PM

Clearly unfit for frontline service, he was shuffled from one sector to another before being sent to Pokrovsk – where he duly met his end. Such is the Russian world. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:01 PM

The Dobropillia axis:

Donetsk Oblast:

Drone operators from Ukraine’s 427th Rarog Regiment halted a Russian assault on the Donetsk axis by destroying tanks, armored vehicles and an MTU-20 bridge layer, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

A strike using the Sub Sea Baby drone inflicted major damage on a Project 636 Varshavyanka-class submarine, rendering it unable to go to sea independently or perform combat missions, British intelligence reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 4:39 AM

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Ground subsidence under the strategic Central Asia-Center gas pipeline resulted from deliberate actions, not natural causes, Ukrinform sources in HUR reported, adding that gas transit has been halted indefinitely. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 6:19 AM

The Central Asia-Center gas pipeline in Russia’s Volgograd region went offline Thursday, halting indefinitely a route Russia uses to import up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, HUR sources told Babel. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 7:02 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I am waiting for photos of your Christmas trees in the comments!🌝🎄✨

Open thread!