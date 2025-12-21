Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendars are Available to Order

Walter's Fund in Action! 2

I just ordered Calendar A from Lulu and am happy to report that the ordering process is smooth as silk.

I wish we had been able to get these done earlier, but it was a challenging year.

Big thanks to beth, who has been doing the calendar for 13 years!  (I am the newbie with just 6 or 7 years under my belt.)

And thanks to everyone who submitted their pics!  High hopes for lovely calendars in this first year of going with Lulu instead of Cafe Press.

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B

Please be sure to check the relevant calendar because once you place your order there is no ability to make a change if needed.

Sorry to say that shipping times are much longer than usual because it’s so close to Christmas.

  Another Scott
  Barbarai
  emrys
  EthylEster
  Glidwrith
  Juju
  Manyakitty
  Mr. Bemused Senior
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  raven
  Ruckus
  Rusty
  sempronia
  WaterGirl

    2.

      Barbarai

      Just ordered my Calendar A — process is VERY easy.

      Agree with Another Scott — heartfelt thank you to WaterGirl and Beth!

    6.

      EthylEster

      Best auto-fill website evah!

      My first Pet Calendar. Thanks, WaterGirl.

      BTW Our Store link to CafePress gives a 404 error.

    14.

      Rusty

      Beth and WG, a huge thanks.  I’ve sent the link to my extended family, I think that will generate extra orders.  I can’t wait for my copy.

    15.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Thanks! Ordered two of the B calendars, one for Ms. Manatee’s office at work. Some fine looking kids in both of the calendars but one face that always makes me smile a bit more is Oyster.

      What an adorable face… well, they all are adorable but Oyster is loaded with cute!

