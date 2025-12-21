I just ordered Calendar A from Lulu and am happy to report that the ordering process is smooth as silk.

I wish we had been able to get these done earlier, but it was a challenging year.

Big thanks to beth, who has been doing the calendar for 13 years! (I am the newbie with just 6 or 7 years under my belt.)

And thanks to everyone who submitted their pics! High hopes for lovely calendars in this first year of going with Lulu instead of Cafe Press.

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar A

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar B

Please be sure to check the relevant calendar because once you place your order there is no ability to make a change if needed.

Sorry to say that shipping times are much longer than usual because it’s so close to Christmas.