Reminder: click on the picture to see a big version.
FYI, the purple border will not be on the calendar; where it’s purple in the screen caps, it will be white. But we plan to add color to the border next year.
COVER
JAN
FEB
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
BACK COVER
CALENDAR GRID
We can also add our own specific events if we want. Election day comes to mind. Do we want to do that, and if so, what dates / events would we want?
Click to embiggen.
What do you think?
Last chance to check for spellings and hearts!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings