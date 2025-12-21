Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Calendar A – Screen Caps from Lulu So You Can See What It Will Look Like

Reminder:  click on the picture to see a big version.

FYI, the purple border will not be on the calendar; where it’s purple in the screen caps, it will be white.  But we plan to add color to the border next year.

COVER

JAN

FEB

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUG

SEPT

OCT

NOV

DEC

BACK COVER

CALENDAR GRID

We can also add our own specific events if we want.  Election day comes to mind.  Do we want to do that, and if so, what dates / events would we want?

Click to embiggen.

What do you think?

Last chance to check for spellings and hearts!

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      In case you are wondering, even with the stress of using a new system, Lulu is so much better to work with than Cafe Press!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Low stress is great.  :-)

      Adding eventful days??  Could be a time sink…

      AwarenessDays.com:

      December 21 – Gravy Day (Australia)
      December 23 – Festivus
      January 1 – The Great Big Hearing Test

      ;-)

      Thanks to you and beth for your efforts. It looks great.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      What should I change Columbus Day to?

      It would also be good if the dates were more inclusive.  Check up to for images of the dates that are now included.  Suggestions (with dates) for others?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: I like Festivus. I would also like to see the major holidays in the various traditions. Diwali, Eid-al Fattir, Rosh Hashana, Good Friday, Solstice and Equinox, etc. YMMV

      HAPPY SOLSTICE, y’all. And thanks again to WaterGirl and Beth for making this happen.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Glidwrith: Please provide me with dates for other holidays and events.  I’m happy to put them in; less happy to have to google each one when others can share in the work. :-)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Glidwrith

      Eid al-Adha is Tuesday evening May 26 through 27. Eid al-Fitr is Thursday evening March 19 through 20. The lunar month of Ramadan starts on February 18 and ends with the al-Fitr.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      Cole usually seems to forget the blog’s birthday.

      January 31, 2002?. [Edit] Nope, it’s older than that.

      The day he stopped drinking, and the day he registered as a Democrat might be good, also too.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Solstice = Sun stands still (maximum/minimum excursion in the sky).

      Equinox = Equal night.  Roughly halfway between the solstices.

      HTH.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      glc

      August 24 is Ukrainian Independence Day.

      Wikipedia tells me that is styled “Independence Day of Ukraine.” Some others around here are likely to have definite (and more informed) ideas of their own about the appropriate phrasing, and possibly the slogan “Slava Ukraini”.

      It’s a day that it would be very appropriate for a BJ calendar.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baeball Tony

      @WaterGirl: First of all, thank you for your efforts on the calendar and on the website, it’s very appreciated. How about adding International Talk Like a Pirate Day? September 19, 2026

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl:

      I think it might be better to save pissing Cole off for something that matters more? :-)

      Cole needs to make sure he remembers his anniversary more than that he remembers his birthday.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Czar Chasm

      Diwali (@Anne Laurie regularly does at least one post about this every year, if memory serves)

      Solstices and Equinoxes

      Beltane

      May the Fourth

      Birthdays of all the frontpagers

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Burrowing Owl

      Another option for June 14 instead of redacting could be not to put anything. Even negative attention is attention.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Czar Chasm

      @WaterGirl: Beltane is the original version of May Day, and is celebrated by some European localities and some pagans.  May 1st is also International Workers Day, fellow proletariat!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      @Glidwrith: What’s up top is just a series of screen captures.  I have been making the changes live on the calendar at the Lulu site

      I imagine more suggestions will still come in.  When I put up the calendar review stuff for Calendar B, I’ll do fresh screen captures that have everything that’s in there at that point.

      Does that make sense?

      edit: I added Ramadan after you reminded me that I had left it off.

      edit 2: Easier to make a list than to do a bunch more screen captures.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      Events added to the calendar:

      Balloon Juice Birthday!
      Ramadan
      Pi Day
      Eid al-FItr begins
      Good Friday
      International Workers Day
      Eid ul-Adha begins
      REDACTED (June 14)
      Summer Solstice
      Talk Like a Pirate Day
      Indigenous Peoples Day
      John Cole, Democrat
      Election Day
      Diwali
      Advent begins
      Hanukkah (Dec 4-12)
      Winter Solstice
      Festivus
      Kwanzaa

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      Events added to the calendar:  with dates!

      Balloon Juice Birthday!
      Jan 2

      Ramadan begins
      Feb 18

      Pi Day
      March 14

      Eid al-FItr begins
      March 19

      Good Friday
      April 3

      International Workers Day
      May 1

      Eid ul-Adha begins
      May 26

      REDACTED
      June 14

      Summer Solstice
      June 21

      Talk Like a Pirate Day
      Sept 19

      Indigenous Peoples Day
      Oct 12

      John Cole, Democrat
      Oct 31

      Election Day
      Nov 3

      Diwali
      Nov 8

      Advent begins
      Nov 29

      Hanukkkah
      Dec 4-12

      Winter Solstice
      Dec 21

      Festivus
      Dec 23

      Kwanzaa
      Dec 26

      Reply
    60. 60.

      lowtechcyclist

      Groundhog Day/Candlemas: February 2

      Juneteenth: June 19

      Washington’s Birthday Observed: February 16

      (Edited to add Candlemas)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: I sent you an email but here’s the list I sent.

      Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Ramadan begins
      Wednesday 19 March 2026, Ramadan ends
      Eid al-Fitr on March 20 2026

      Passover begins April 1, 2026
      Rosh Hashanah begins Sep 11, 2026
      Yom Kippur begins Sep 20, 2026 Hanukkah begins Dec 4, 2026

      Spring Equinox March 20
      Summer Solstice June 21
      Autumnal Equinox September 22
      Winter Solstice December 21

      Mardi Gras Tuesday,  February 17

      Epiphany,  January 6
      Ash Wednesday February 18
      Good Friday,  April 3
      Easter,  April 5

      Diwali, November 8 

      Reply
    64. 64.

      sab

      My late summer guys look good. My February guys: proof of life after a successful cat rescue, but boy does my photography suck. Focus, is that a thing?

      Thank you WaterGirl.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: I do second those.

      My late dad’s nurse’s aide was in tears about MLKing day and Junteenth. Kick in the gut to certain people I like. Only an executive order against a legislative mandate, but we know our national legislature does not care about their mandates.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      The Republic of Stupidity

      For what it’s worth, we took in a homeless cat that was living in the neighborhood about a year ago…

      A male tiger cat, about 10 months old when we took him in.

      When I first noticed him, he’d run and hide if I even looked at him.  I started leaving food out for him, and after while, he’d come to me to get fed.  And then he started letting me pet him and finally he followed me up onto the back deck one day and into the house, and he’s been living with us ever since then.

      He’s such a nice little guy… he crawls up in my lap at night and  purrs while I pet him until he falls asleep… we tried finding his owner/s but no luck so now he lives with us.

      Reply

