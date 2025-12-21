Reminder: click on the picture to see a big version.

FYI, the purple border will not be on the calendar; where it’s purple in the screen caps, it will be white. But we plan to add color to the border next year.

COVER

JAN

FEB

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUG

SEPT

OCT

NOV

DEC

BACK COVER

CALENDAR GRID

We can also add our own specific events if we want. Election day comes to mind. Do we want to do that, and if so, what dates / events would we want?

Click to embiggen.

What do you think?

Last chance to check for spellings and hearts!