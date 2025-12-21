Reminder: click on the picture to see a big version.
COVER
JAN
FEB
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
JULY
AUG
SEPT
OCT
NOV
DEC
BACK COVER
What do you think?
Last chance to check for spellings and hearts!
by WaterGirl| 15 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
WaterGirl
zhena, Lulu thought the Duby image wasn’t high enough resolution for the cover, so we have a different handsome dog on the cover. Didn’t want you to wonder what happened.
EarthWindFire
To Coal’s mom or dad, thank you for the memories of my sweet boy Chaos, celebrating his 17th anniversary of going over the Rainbow Bridge this Christmas Eve. They could have been siblings. Same eyes and all.
Gloria DryGarden
Beautiful Seamus reminds me so much of my long hair black and white cat, Scotch, gone over the rainbow bridge decades ago.
WaterGirl
@John Cole: Check out the back cover of the calendar.
We tell the story of Walter, who inspired Walter’s Fund for Athenspets
edit: Overnight shipping on 4 pets will be very expensive! :-)
WaterGirl
@EarthWindFire: Coal is khead‘s kitty, in case you want to try to catch him in the comments sometime.
NutmegAgain
My goodness, so much love & loyalty in those pages. I don’t have a critter in this year’s calendar, but I really hope I will for next year.
Professor Bigfoot
@WaterGirl: I *loved* that last page and especially the story of Walter.
But really, the whole thing is gorgeous. Nicely done!
HinTN
@WaterGirl: And thanks to @John Cole: for selecting MARC before this very deserving organization in Raven’s stomping grounds. We helped MARC a lot and they’re still doing good work. Happy Solstice, y’all.
WaterGirl
@Professor Bigfoot: Thank you
edit: I definitely shed some tears thinking about Walter this weekend. Who’s a good boy?
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: Oh, too bad I told his mom. She was very excited.
ETA: I waited to tell her until I thought it was decided.
Professor Bigfoot
@WaterGirl: It got dusty in here, too. Who’s a good boy, indeed. ❤️
WaterGirl
@zhena gogolia: It was decided! But when we uploaded the pic for the cover, Lulu gave us only a question mark instead of an image. Very sorry for the disappointment!
So next year, please ask her to send you the highest resolution photos possible.
Duby is so photogenic, and she is a great photographer.
Elizabelle
Gorgeous pets. Always love seeing Walter and Ellie.
And I love that there is Cathulhu in the world.
Butch
Just ordered two. Thank you!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings