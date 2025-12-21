Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Heartbreaking Read: Melissa Hortman Died in a Shocking Act of Political Violence…

Heartbreaking Read: Melissa Hortman Died in a Shocking Act of Political Violence…

by

Melissa Hortman Died in a Shocking Act of Political Violence. This Is the Story of Her Life
The Minnesota Speaker’s closest friends and family open up for the first time.
Read @stephenrodrick.bsky.social's exclusive: www.rollingstone.com/politics/pol…

[image or embed]

— Rolling Stone (@rollingstone.com) December 18, 2025 at 9:16 AM

May her memory remain a blessing. Per Rolling Stone:

Let me tell you about Melissa Hortman.

It’s the early 2000s. She and her husband, Mark, tell their kids they are driving from their Minneapolis home to Michigan on a camping trip. Sophie and Colin are stoked.

Then Mom takes a detour. The Hortman family’s 150,000-miles-plus minivan finds itself at the gates of a Michigan recycling plant. You see, Michigan has a 10-cent bottle-return law that Hortman thinks might work for Minnesota.

“This will be fun,” Hortman tells her kids.

They stay for three hours.

Let me tell you about Melissa Hortman.

Her favorite book is The Little Prince, the story of a pilot who befriends a six-year-old prince from a faraway asteroid. There’s a line in the book where a magical fox tells the little prince the secret to life:

“It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.
What is essential is invisible to the eye.”

How It Ends
In the early hours of June 14, 2025, Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, are murdered in their Brooklyn Park home. The killer is dressed as a cop and carries a death list of Minnesota Democratic lawmakers. (State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are also shot. They both recover.)

The Hortmans lie in state a week later in the Minnesota Capitol rotunda, along with Gilbert. On June 28, a funeral mass is held at Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and thousands of Minnesotans mourn together. Gov. Tim Walz gives a eulogy; so does Melissa’s best friend, Robin Ann Williams. They weep for all she accomplished, and they weep for what could have been: Colin’s December wedding, more Sophie brunches, and, maybe, becoming Minnesota’s next governor.

Political violence haunts our history, a black car idling outside a diner while folks talk to reporters about American exceptionalism over bacon and eggs. It is a patient virus, waiting for chaos and confusion, and then finding a new victim. It metastasizes slowly and then explodes…

This is not a true-crime story. I am sure there is a podcast in the works, if that’s your thing. And this is not a story about Utah Sen. Mike Lee posting tweets after Melissa Hortman’s murder reading, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way,” and another one quipping, “Nightmare on Waltz street.” And this is not a story about late-night Fox News Gollum Greg Gutfeld suggesting Hortman knew her killer. (She did not.) And it is definitely not about Trump professing not to know who she was two months after her death and then insisting he would have flown flags at half-staff for Hortman if only Walz wasn’t such a jerk.

None of that is important. Williams, Hortman’s best friend, tells me she doesn’t even know the name of Melissa and Mark Hortman’s killer. “It does not matter how Melissa died,” Williams says in a whisper. “All that really matters is how she lived.”…

  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • Elizabelle
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • HinTN
  • Kathleen
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • laura
  • Red Cedar
  • SpaceUnit
  • zhena gogolia

    16 Comments

      HinTN

      Thank you for this AL. Heartbreaking though it is, we need to read it and be reminded of it over and over. How you live your life is damn important. As Mrs H points out to me all the time, there’s nothing better than being kind (and it’s not that hard to do).

      laura

      A good friend and no stranger to wrenching loss has had occasion to remind me that it’s mostly better to be kind than to be right.

      Extra large size ((((hugs)))) to those carrying a heavy burden in these dark days.

      SpaceUnit

      You can’t always rely on appearances, but Melissa Hortman looks like a very nice person.  She resembles someone else so much that I was freaking out for a few minutes trying to place just who it is.

      Wasn’t sure if it was someone I used to work with or someone I’d seen on television or just what.  It’s uncanny.

      cmorenc

      I had forgotten how crass Trump’s comments about Hortman were.  No half-flag for any assasinated Minnesotans because their governor is a Marxist!

      Gloria DryGarden

      @zhena gogolia: seconding everything Kathleen said. The dark of the year makes it even harder. And if there are any rough memories because of the holidays, even more so.
      I hope you can find what soothes and holds you together.

      Some thoughts on what helps me sometimes in the bluest periods. Maybe it will light a candle for someone on here who is dealing with depression, and the can’t-take -any -more- horrendous -news syndrome.

      journaling, music, green jasmine tea, biscotti, healthy high protein meals. A happy light for SAD. Theanine amino acid, it gives the happy effect from chocolate. Delicious coffee w cocoa and coconut milk. Almond butter and jelly sandwiches. Writing little self appreciations. Writing things I want to have grow in my life. Ceremony. Altar building as home decor. Writing a letter of any kind, sent or unsent. Five senses, four elements, earth air fire water, essential oil of grapefruit, burning juniper, photos of nature, salt water, walks. Children, puppies, cats, purpose. A small fire if you have a fireplace. Wearing silk.
      Some people like micro joys, and lists of gratitudes. Massage, touch, giving gifts, variations on the 5 love languages.

      Im trying so hard myself to cultivate my light, to recreate good pathways and purpose.
      May you be blessed, and surprised, and have deep breaths, and good nourishment for the soul.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: This was such a great article; what an inspiring person. Was this linked a few days ago?
      If we had normal empathetic people in leadership, this would be getting more attention and importance, more recognition.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Gloria DryGarden: peanuts and/or spinach too, in order to boost folate levels and thereby help reduce depression (there are other good sources but the peanuts and spinach are what I remember most readily and if I make liquid egg substitute it’s easy to add in some frozen spinach)

       

      And knitting with the good yarn, particularly anything with silk or cashmere in it.

