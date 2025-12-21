Melissa Hortman Died in a Shocking Act of Political Violence. This Is the Story of Her Life The Minnesota Speaker’s closest friends and family open up for the first time. Read @stephenrodrick.bsky.social's exclusive: www.rollingstone.com/politics/pol…

May her memory remain a blessing. Per Rolling Stone:

Let me tell you about Melissa Hortman.

It’s the early 2000s. She and her husband, Mark, tell their kids they are driving from their Minneapolis home to Michigan on a camping trip. Sophie and Colin are stoked.

Then Mom takes a detour. The Hortman family’s 150,000-miles-plus minivan finds itself at the gates of a Michigan recycling plant. You see, Michigan has a 10-cent bottle-return law that Hortman thinks might work for Minnesota.

“This will be fun,” Hortman tells her kids.

They stay for three hours.

Let me tell you about Melissa Hortman.

Her favorite book is The Little Prince, the story of a pilot who befriends a six-year-old prince from a faraway asteroid. There’s a line in the book where a magical fox tells the little prince the secret to life:



“It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.

What is essential is invisible to the eye.”…

—

How It Ends

In the early hours of June 14, 2025, Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, are murdered in their Brooklyn Park home. The killer is dressed as a cop and carries a death list of Minnesota Democratic lawmakers. (State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are also shot. They both recover.)

The Hortmans lie in state a week later in the Minnesota Capitol rotunda, along with Gilbert. On June 28, a funeral mass is held at Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and thousands of Minnesotans mourn together. Gov. Tim Walz gives a eulogy; so does Melissa’s best friend, Robin Ann Williams. They weep for all she accomplished, and they weep for what could have been: Colin’s December wedding, more Sophie brunches, and, maybe, becoming Minnesota’s next governor.

Political violence haunts our history, a black car idling outside a diner while folks talk to reporters about American exceptionalism over bacon and eggs. It is a patient virus, waiting for chaos and confusion, and then finding a new victim. It metastasizes slowly and then explodes…

—

This is not a true-crime story. I am sure there is a podcast in the works, if that’s your thing. And this is not a story about Utah Sen. Mike Lee posting tweets after Melissa Hortman’s murder reading, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way,” and another one quipping, “Nightmare on Waltz street.” And this is not a story about late-night Fox News Gollum Greg Gutfeld suggesting Hortman knew her killer. (She did not.) And it is definitely not about Trump professing not to know who she was two months after her death and then insisting he would have flown flags at half-staff for Hortman if only Walz wasn’t such a jerk.

None of that is important. Williams, Hortman’s best friend, tells me she doesn’t even know the name of Melissa and Mark Hortman’s killer. “It does not matter how Melissa died,” Williams says in a whisper. “All that really matters is how she lived.”…