Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

He really is that stupid.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Medium Cool – I’m Thinking of a ….

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Are you guys up for playing some games?

I’m thinking of a movie.  Ask me questions to figure out what movie I’m thinking of.

After you guys solve that one, someone else jump in with I’m thinking of a book or a song or a limerick or whatever.  (To be fair, you have to make it something that is not totally obscure.)

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    317Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I suppose ‘what movie are you thinking of?’ Is out of bounds.

      What about ‘what genre best describes the film?’ That’d be my Step One.

    6. 6.

      Mel

      What is the genre of the movie?

      What is the primary geographic location of the story in the movie? If multiple locations, what is the primary or most important location?

    15. 15.

      oldster

      Does it pass the Béchamel Test?

      (It has to contain at least two women who discuss something other than men or French cooking.)

    26. 26.

      Mel

      Is there an ensemble cast, or does the story focus on a main character?

      if there is a main character, can you give a small, non-immediately identifying piece of info about the character? (For example, “ spent their childhood in the American South”, etc.)

    37. 37.

      Almost Retired

      Is it a musical with singing children and nuns with bonus Nazis and some yodeling about goats?  Or is that question too specific?

      ETA. I’m untimely with my guess.

    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      Who wants to do the next one?  You have to be able to type fast to answer questions.

      Or do you want me to do another one?

    58. 58.

      NotMax

      Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

      Bunny Lake is Missing?

      (I automatically ruled out Can Heironymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe and Find True Happiness?)

    59. 59.

      Marleedog

      Dr Z was one of the first adult movies that I saw.  Went to the drive in theatre with my parents.  My mother wanted to see it, Pops, I am not quite so sure.  I do not remember much of it, I wonder if it holds up?

    111. 111.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      I mostly remember the rendition of “Laura’s Theme” as sung by Mr. Fudd:

      “Somewheweh my wuvve thewe wiwh be songs to sing
      Awthoh the snow cuvowes the hope of spwingg”

      Touching even now.

    113. 113.

      Marc

      @Marleedog:  Oddly, I remember clearly the first “adult” movie I saw, also at a drive-in, The Bridges at Toko Ri (as long as I was quiet, no one bothered to make sure I was asleep). Clearly the original release, as I vividly remember a scene (involving kids) towards the end that has since been cut.  My guess is that it was probably second bill after The Mouse That Roared (which I also remember) a questionable “kids” movies, I would have been 5 or so then.

    138. 138.

      WaterGirl

      @kalakal: Yay!   I’ll give my slot to NotMax since I already did one.

      NotMax are you still ready to be up next?

      edit: I’d like to share the award with Scout211, who asked the question that gave it away.

    150. 150.

      Laura

      @NotMax: wow – bunny lake is missing. I saw that when I was in grade school and it really scared me. A few years ago I rewatched it and while it didn’t scare me I did find it interesting.

    159. 159.

      Almost Retired

      @NotMax: Lavender Hill Mob?  Even if that’s not right, 1950’s Ealing Studio flicks and Angry Young Men novels of post war Britain are Medium Cool worthy subjects.

    192. 192.

      Almost Retired

      props to Omnes for diva.  We named the rescue cat my fraternity bros adopted in 1981 after Ayatollah, the cat in the movie.

    211. 211.

      Montanareddog

      Marleedog was asking if Dr Zhivago holds up. Well, I saw the 4K restoration of Seven Samurai on a big screen last summer. Hell’s bells, does it hold up! Almost 4 hours enthralled.

    222. 222.

      SFAW

      @NotMax: ​
       
      My memory might be flaky, but I seem to recall hearing/reading that the Northeast Kingdom – or at least, parts of it – is more like the deep red parts of Idaho than like deep blue Vermont.

    233. 233.

      WaterGirl

      @funlady75: I have released two of your comments from moderation lately, so I looked.  you have .Met as part of your email.  you’ll want to change that before you comment again.

