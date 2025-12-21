Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / On Epstein and the Administration

On Epstein and the Administration

by | 169 Comments

This post is in: 

I found this guy as I was drifting off to sleep. Know nothing about him or his background, but I thought this was interesting:

Around two minutes in he starts to talk about the erosion and avoidance of competence as not merely a byproduct, but a goal. I thought of that this morning when I saw this nonsense with Deputy AG Blanche:

WELKER: Why was this photo of a desk with a drawer open containing photos of Trump taken down?

BLANCHE: You can see in that photo there are photos of women. We learned there were concerns about them.

W: Are you saying those women are victims of Epstein?

B: No, that's not what I'm saying.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 21, 2025 at 7:51 AM

Tell me what you think.

    1. 1.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I think Todd Blanche’s prior reputation was perhaps overrated

      ETA he has an impossible job now, of course, trying to convince us that the administration can be trusted. He signed up for it, though, so I have no sympathy for him.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      the erosion and avoidance of competence as not merely a byproduct, but a goal.

      They’ve seen what happens to Dems who try to set a higher standard. I can’t blame them. It’s a good strategy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quinerly

      Absolutely love Robert Arnold! All of his videos are fabulous. I stumbled on him about 6 months ago in my FB feed.

      I also highly recommend “Mr. Global” out of WVA.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      A parallel subject— what’s failing in Trump’s brain? This Substack post is from a man who taught a course in malignant narcissism that was shut down, for ah… reasons. So he moved to Substack for a place to explain things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      When you’ve lost The Tick.

      Bret Stephens: “Though I tend to think it’s usually a waste of space to devote a column to President Trump’s personality — what more is there to say about the character of this petty, hollow, squalid, overstuffed man? — sometimes the point bears stressing: We are led by the most loathsome human being ever to occupy the White House.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: The erosion of institutions starting with the Republican party is why we are here. People elected them.

      In the language of the Mahabharat, both, the rulers and citizens and even the press have failed at their dharma (not religion but their ideal code of conduct). This is not sustainable.

      And we are paying a price for these actions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @MattF: the point about Trump’s loss of impulse control is both telling and frightening. By now it’s unmistakable. Trump always had a bit of a self-destructive streak but he could veer away from it when he went too far. Now he just keeps going.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      Domain expertise, simple competence at your job, is a source of power that is separate from the edicts coming down from your bosses or your political leaders. This is a thing that has eventually bothered every big boss and tyrant in history–it breaks the Führerprinzip of a hierarchy of tinpot dictators, each kicking entirely down and kissing entirely up.

      It’s why unions are the devil to captains of industry. It’s why CEOs are so gaga at the idea of replacing knowledge workers with AI. It’s why conservatives can’t stand academic science, where professional reputation is the main currency and ideas aren’t primarily controlled from above. It’s why Republicans are so desperate to kill the “deep state”, aka the civil service. And it’s why despots hire low-quality hacks, even at the expense of competently executing their own schemes.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Our shiny future, as presented by the Tech Bros.

      Kid was in SF last night for their big blackout and reports that the Waymos all froze in their tracks. Why, you might ask? Who the hell knows? Maybe they rely on cell towers or somesuch.

      Happy driving.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
       
      St Ronaldus set a bar of sorts when the nation hired him to run a government he hated. Like having a vegan run your cattle ranch.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      What’s going on? The usual.

      1. They’re continuing trying to convince everyone that he’s a king that is not bound by rules or norms or laws.

      2. They’re not going to do what Congress demands because #1.

      3. Mere human Americans are not entitled to anything that King 47 doesn’t want to provide because #1.

      4. Competent people were fired, the ones that remain are overworked and reassigned to stuff that is outside their expertise. Political appointees willing to work for 47 are the dregs of the right, are incompetent, do not know how government works, and it shows in their “work” product.

      5. They will drag everything out past any deadline in the hope that people will get numb and bored and that the SCOTUS 6 will say that as King 47 he doesn’t have to do what he doesn’t want to do.

      6. Anything they do release will be slanted to try to damage Democrats and protect 47 and MAGA and their donors. They told us as much in O’Keefe’s sting in September. They will continue to try to break truth and facts to make people distrust anything except what 47 says is true.

      7. 47 will scream Old News, Fake News, Democrat Hoax, and all the rest. The MSM won’t want to disrupt the horse race that they want for clicks and engagement, and to retain access, and to prevent Democrats from having a huge majority, so they will go along to get along as always.

      You know, the usual.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Quinerly

      @John Cole:

      Yep. I follow him too.

      Epstein related…I was late to a message a friend sent me with a link to PDF file that I guess DOJ uploaded and just deleted. Supposedly, very damning info about Trump, Dershowitz, Branson, and Clinton.

      Trying to find if anyone has saved screen shots of it. A group I follow on FB (Alt National Parks) is really lit up about it. I was hoping to take a break from all things Trump today and work in my yard today.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      No, it’s not a good strategy but it’s all they’ve got.

      It’s never a good strategy to be a leader and not know how to lead, follow or get out of the way of a runaway train.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: I think the best gloss I’ve seen on those “10 words” – forget who brought it to my attention, sure it was someone here, maybe even you! – was this: that the unspoken bit at the end of that sentence was:

      “I’m from the government and I’m here to help THOSE PEOPLE.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Quinerly

      Highly recommend the video of Zohran Mamdani celebrating Hanukkah with Mandy Pantikin, his wife, Kathryn, and son. (Actually met Mandy and Kathryn a few years back at Santa Fe’s Pasqual’s. Very down to earth. Their son boarded a horse with a friend out here also a few years back).

      Feel good video.

      youtu.be/KIxAKyioXng?si=XaVmSE9aMXCDb-Aq

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Quinerly

      @trollhattan:

      What everyone is talking about appears to be 16 plus pages from a sealed court file.

      I was late to the message from the friend. Now the link to the DOJ doesn’t work.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Andrew Fleming at Wonkette:

      Nobody expects the weirdos at the Conservative Party of Canada to know how to throw a good party, but their latest end-of-season shindig went so badly it might end up tipping the balance of power in Ottawa.

      Michael Ma, a rookie member of Parliament for the Ontario riding of Markham-Unionville, announced he was jumping ship from the Tories within one day of attending his first office Christmas party with them, although it seems unlikely hard eggnog or mistletoe misadventure were involved.

      Ma made the surprise announcement at the Liberals’ own seasonal holiday gathering the following night that he’s become the first of potentially more MPs to follow in the floor-crossing footsteps of former deputy speaker Chris d’Entremont, who defected to the governing Grits in November after tiring of what he called “frat house” vibes emanating from what was once a serious political party.

      […]

      Something something chance only favors the prepared mind – Louis Pasteur

      Let’s continue to work to be prepared to hit the ground running when MAGA falls.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      what’s failing in Trump’s brain?

      Every damn thing. He’s aging out. If one lives long enough we all do this. Not at the same age or rate of course, that’s different for everyone, and some actually physically pass before they mentally degrade. Others don’t have enough mentality to start with in that computer in their head that they mentally degrade while the body is still functional. And then you have some that just degrade rapidly in both body and mind at some age that may or may not be early, but reached on their personal map. If we are lucky we live to be old farts. Modern medicine has made this a lot easier to happen for more of us.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      oldgold

      This would have been a lot easier and, perhaps, avoided our current political Hellscape, had Merrick Garland’s DOJ bothered to take a look at these files.

      I think you could say this about a lot of things. Merrick Garland was a disastrous choice for Attorney General.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cmorenc

      @Baud:

      Reagan’s 10(?) most frightening words.

      Many people still want to believe the lie.

      Updated MAGA version: “We are from Project 2025, and we’re here to help free you”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gvg

      @Baud: I have frequently recommended students who can’t get some problem fixed or explained to find the person in the department who knows how things work, it’s usually a  dean’s Secretary or office manager. Someone who has been there for years. They aren’t always the person who can fix it, but they know who to see and what the problem is called. Knowing the correct name of the problem is a big help in getting it solved. There are usually a whole bunch of similar-sounding-to-a-non-expert problems and or solutions, and people can get referred around in circles because they use slightly different words each time they start explaining again or just call it something the listeners don’t recognize and make their best helpful guess. Experience matters, and is efficient.

      Not making people frustrated with your organization from the start, over and over really helps when they finally do encounter a real problem. They don’t start assuming bad faith and poor attitude on your organization’s part right away, and have more patience. They even listen if it was their error and go fix it, instead of assuming you are passing blame.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Quinerly

      @Baud:

      This is the file I referenced above. I’m trying to track down the screen shots of the entire 16 plus pages that people have downloaded before the DOJ redacted.

      Supposedly, it is graphic re the Clintons, Branson, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and Trump.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      @Quinerly: ​
       
      Ah. Have to believe if it was released to the wild even briefly, it’s captured for posterity. Was busy playing Donkey Kong and can’t help.

      These people don’t seem good at, well, anything.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Quinerly: It’s now the Clintons, plural?  Since the publication of the Clinton photo with Diann Ross’s kids, I have my doubts that they have anything salacious about Clinton.  They wouldn’t have resorted to faking something if they had real dirt.*

      *That’s said, I could be wrong.  There is always a first time.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Quinerly

      @Baud:

      I also read that.

      I’m in the middle of a friend coming to take my car to his shade tree mechanic set up. Don’t have time to track this down. There was a link to the DOJ PDF floating around early this AM with names, etc. From a court doc that is under seal. Supposedly the entire file was available to read with everyone’s names and actions. No redactions.

      The link sent to me from a reputable person early this AM no longer works. Didn’t work by the time I got to my friend’s email.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: I’m once again flashing back to Disjointed, and the judge laughing and saying “Oh my god that’s incriminating…”.

      I hope morale at the usually conservative DoJ is in the toilet right now, as they realize Democrats don’t shit on the DoJ, nor do they retaliate on individual agents who do their jobs. Republicans, on the other hand, *do*. Maybe they’d like it better over on the rule-of-law left?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Quinerly

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      All very troubling. Are you on FB? (Yes, I know it’s evil.)

      I follow Alt National Park Service. They are usually very good about stuff. A retired park ranger I have known for 30 years is involved with the page.

      Anyway, they put up a post this AM about this. I don’t know what to think. And I’m tied up most of the day. So out of time to hang around here.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gvg

      Supposedly the DOJ release contained fake info too. That is shocking. I think 2? photo’s with suggestive blackouts have been shown to be fake, in that they were publicly available photo’s where some of the people have been blacked out so the remaining people are therefore presumably guilty by association with Epstein. The problem is the photos original sources have been found and the blacked out people (children) plus the location and time and the fact the photos were published at the time openly mean there was nothing going on.

      One was of Epstein and Michael Jackson and Diana Ross with her own children, Jackson looked at one of Epsteins houses that was for sale to buy himself (public record), and Epstein wanted a photo with Jackson which at the time almost everyone did. Before stories were common talk and the photo appeared in a local paper at the time.

      The other was of Bill Clinton…and I think the caption on location has proven wrong, but there are so many things going on I am getting confused. Anyway it was nothing also as usual. If they had anything on Clinton it would have been out there in a week of Trumps term. Also they would have brought charges. Probably bungled it too even if he was guilty but that’s just my opinion of them, if he was guilty Clinton should be in jail. At this point I am confident he isn’t because I know they would have tried to charge him if they could. They are trying rumors and smears, but it’s too late for that to satisfy the mob and the mob knows just as clearly as I know that it’s time for charges not innuendo.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Baud

      @Gvg:

      Not that I put anything past them, but it’s possible the public photos were always in the files and DOJ just played games with the redactions.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      what’s failing in Trump’s brain?

      Every damn thing or possibility. Some age out very gracefully, I had an old couple that lived next door when I was a kid. They had traveled extensively and could talk about most any place on the planet. It was amazing to hear them because TV at the time didn’t actually say much and the web and personal computers wasn’t even a concept.

      As an old I get to see a world that has changed in some ways significantly and in others, not at all. Humanity is still humanity, in some ways it’s better and in some ways hasn’t changed. As I’ve stated here before, think about what we do here and how long ago this wasn’t even possible. In terms of humanity it hasn’t been long. But as an old, I can state unequivocally that the world has changed significantly. Is it better? In some ways, absolutely, in some ways nothing has changed and may never.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      Some of the earlier men to set in that chair were likely no better than what we see today. But the world has changed so much in the last 75-100 years that it’s difficult to explain to someone that didn’t see a lot of it back then, how different it is and in how many ways.

      Even humans have changed, knowledge can do that. That does not mean that everyone has changed or changed for the better, because they haven’t. The basics of what makes a human really are the same, although we do have some concepts on how to change or handle the worst. Education helps, and education has changed a lot in the lifetime of a fair number still alive, if for no other reasons, we’ve learned a lot and how to communicate with more people and at a lot farther distance.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      patrick II

      Would it be to anyone’s advantage for a prominent Democrat or two to threaten anyone tampering with evidence with future prosecution?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      prostratedragon

      Somewhat related:
      The ‘machinal bypass’ and how we’re using AI to avoid ourselves”
      The term defined:

      “machinal bypass”—the use of generative AI not just to support human innovation or connection, but to sidestep it altogether.

      Author compares it to the “spiritual bypass,” whereby the forms of religiosity are used to shove discomfiting thoughts out of the way.​

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Another Scott

      @cain: Speaking of coal, I heard a radio interview with some professor at some university in Wyoming whose mission is to find other uses for coal to keep the industry going there.

      One of the things she mentioned was the potential of coal to replace clay bricks.  Very light weight!  Good insulating properties!  Decently good compressive strength (18 page .pdf)!! Could be used to replace asphalt on roads!!1

      They didn’t mention that coal is, er, quite flammable.  I couldn’t help but remember the Grenfell Tower fire.

      :-(

      I’m sure the prof has thought about things like this, but still…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      mappy!

      @Baud: Not that I put anything past them…

      Putting unrelated or doctored material in the releases might be done to claim that anything showing or mentioning Trump is also doctored. Sow confusion, deny everything.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Baud: Occasionally independent competance is appreciated in the computer industry.  I actually workedi in about three places where it was true (:-))

      In all three cases, the CEO could understand spoken nerd.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      jonas

      @Another Scott: Interesting. I can’t imagine that the various industrial/commerical applications for coal can come close to equaling or increasing the amount currently mined for energy generation, though.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      Some of the earlier men to set in that chair were likely no better than what we see today. But the world has changed so much in the last 75-100 years that it’s difficult to explain to someone that didn’t see a lot of it back then, how different it is and in how many ways.

      Even humans have changed, knowledge can do that. That does not mean that everyone has changed or changed for the better, because they haven’t. The basics of what makes a human really are the same, although we do have some concepts on how to change or handle the worst. Education helps, and education has changed a lot in the lifetime of a fair number still alive, if for no other reasons, we’ve learned a lot and how to communicate with more people and at a lot farther distance.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jonas

      @mappy!: Their only hope is to claim that the Garland DOJ had already gone through them and altered/contaminated the files with AI or something so you can’t trust anything in them. That would be easily detectable, though, and nobody believes it. So they’re left having to clumsily/half-assedly redact things themselves and trying to make hay out of anything with Clinton in it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Quinerly

      @Another Scott:

      I found it. The link I posted works now. It’s mostly concerning Sarah Ransome who made allegations in 2017 and got a civil settlement in 2018. Then she retracted most of of allegations, but now stands by them.

      Page 8 she talks about her friend supposedly having sex with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson. Says she’s seen the videos. Friend was paid off by the Clinton Foundation. Hillary knew it.

      People can read it and make whatever from it. Looks like a lot of this was already released a year plus ago. Honestly, I don’t remember it.

      I wasn’t familiar with her name. Sarah Ransome was 22 at the time she was involved with Epstein and Maxwell. Has written a book.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Baud: Yup!  Mr Poilievre, ex-Reform Party, was starting to sound like Mr Trump. People fled to the other folks.

      To be fair, Mr Poilievre was there first. Mr Trump was just a (very!) exaggerated copy of him.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      StringOnAStick

      @Another Scott: That professor mainly has thoughts about how to keep their job, and academia employment is looking a lot less secure these days.  Plus sucking up to extractive resources interests while living and working in academia in WY is pretty much required.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      JoyceH

      @Another Scott: Hey, I’ve got a brilliant idea! How’s about we just leave the coal in the ground where it has been for millions of years and stick wind turbines on top of the ground? I know – sounds crazy but it just might work.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      jonas

      @Quinerly:   Says she’s seen the videos.

      I don’t deny Bill Clinton could be a skeezball, but I can’t imagine he was stupid enough to be nailing young women on camera. Unless Epstein supposedly secretly videotaped stuff for blackmail or whatever, but I haven’t seen reporting on that and other women and girls Epstein trafficked have said Clinton wasn’t involved in any of that shit. In any case, as people have said, if this comes back to bite Clinton in the ass (see video #20C28), then it is what it is.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: Yeah, but they don’t want quit coal to assemble wind turbines. For some reason, it’s not a “real man’s job” unless it involves beefy dudes using big, smoke-belching machinery and getting all caked with dust and eventually dying from lung disease. Getting paid to stick a big propeller on top of a tower? Next you’ll be asking them to eat tofu and drink rose.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Origuy

      Did Bill Clinton have Secret Service protection after he left the Presidency? I can’t imagine that he flew down to the Virgin Islands and got on a boat to Epstein’s Island with Agents Smith and Jones and told them to hang out in the billiard room while he banged a 15 year old.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      JoyceH

      @jonas: Hey, have you seen the size of those turbines? Doing maintenance on those things is a manly job! I’ve seen videos of them up there on the top doing stuff and hey, I wouldn’t do that!

      I once worked at a naval transmitter station with some mighty tall towers and the riggers who worked the towers were some mighty burly swaggering dudes.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Booger

      @Another Scott: Funny. I recall reading about settlers moving into the mountain west and building homes out of the local rock. Hunky-dory until they lit a fire in the fireplace and oil shale does what oil sbale will do.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      JoyceH

      @JoyceH: ​
       

      If I was in charge, I’d push renewables by incorporating them into macho ads. Example for a beer commercial: big dude rappels down from the top of a wind turbine, stows his tools, hard hat and tough worker gloves in the box in his American made pickup truck, and drives off to the bar for a well-earned beer. Last shot is the bar with burly men laughing and drinking Budweiser. “A hard day’s work deserves a good American beer.” Would also work for pickup truck ads. With a side of hard week’s work and then take the wifie and kiddies camping in your American pickup.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      JoyceH

      Something I’ve been wondering is just how hermetically sealed is the bubble around Trump. Does he get any feedback at all as to how the public reacts to his various stunts? He acts as if he can just bully enough people into giving him new awards and new titles, eventually he’s going to reach the magic level where everybody loves him. Is he genuinely unaware that the reaction to these stunts ranges from mockery (the FIFA Peace Prize) to outright rage (renaming the Kennedy Center). How can he NOT know?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Kelly

      @JoyceH: My brother built high voltage transmission lines for years.  Tall steel towers. On one job he stood on a helicopter skid, in a safety harness, hanging insulators as they flew from tower to tower in the Rocky Mts. The crews he worked on were definitely macho.

      Some of them branched out to wind tower jobs.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      p.a.

      @JoyceH: A few years ago I passed some flatbeds on an interstate transporting the blades.  One blade per truck, easily longer IIRC than the trailer section of an 18 wheeler.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      wyomingpublicmedia.org/open-spaces/2025-12-12/what-will-it-take-to-rebrand-coal-this-uw-team-is-tryi…

      uwyo.edu/ser/about-us/administration-staff/igelsrudpfeiffer.html

      A quick look at their funding sources only turned up some DOE contracts for research on the carbon capture grift:

      earthjustice.org/article/carbon-capture-the-fossil-fuel-industrys-false-climate-solution

      I’d also bet they get a lot of funding (it would be irresponsible not to speculate) from fossil fuel groups and others on that agenda like the Kochs, etc.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Glidwrith

      @Kelly: My brother flew a helicopter with multiple saw blades aligned in an 18 foot long series, suspended underneath.

      It was used to cut brush from around those towers in otherwise inaccessible places in the mountains.

      He didn’t do it for very long.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Another Scott

      @Another Scott: Found it.

      Marketplace.org

      (It’s similar to Comrade Scott’s link above.)

      Basic research is good. Carbon-based composites for heat protection tiles made the space shuttle possible. There are probably sensible things that can be done with coal, but we need to be smart about it. Other industries making burning the stuff obsolete is potentially a better path though…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: Oh, it’s absolutely tough — indeed, dangerous — work. But for some reason if you roll into a county telling people they can give up their oil drilling/coal mining and work on renewables for the same or better money/benefits, they tell you to go fuck yourself and that they don’t want none of that renewable woke shit in their community.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      jonas

      @JoyceH: No, he is indeed completely sealed off from reality and flips out whenever he accidentally comes into contact with some. But that’s late-stage authoritarianism for you. Dear Leader is left down in the bunker with his most loyal allies who are scared to death to tell him Berlin is about to fall that his political movement is crumbling around him if he doesn’t get his shit together.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JoyceH:

      Hey, I’ve got a brilliant idea! How’s about we just leave the coal in the ground where it has been for millions of years and stick wind turbines on top of the ground? I know – sounds crazy but it just might work.

      What a weird, crazy notion!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Lily

      My quite old cat has some kind of * intestinal cancer. I’m v anxious b/c, though I’ve made decisions to euth. cats/dogs at clear end of life (stopped eating, other signs), I’ve never had to decide about euth. if a cat still has positive signs.
      The time is not yet. She still has big appetite, interacting socially. Moving around between beds in different rooms, but w difficulty. Now started walking w the lower part of both back legs flat to the floor. (Cd be her back-leg-arthritis progressed or else more serious.)

      She’s a rugged tough little cat, came at 6 mo after serious abuse as kitten, now almost 20 yo.

      I’m worried about making the decision if she is still social and eating and breathing OK, but stops walking.
      Any advice welcome, related or not,
      ====
      *Biopsy during hi tech ultrasound but the cells were indeterminate, a bit like large cell lymphoma, a bit like some other cancer, neither for sure, but the 2 Drs there both leaned toward not lrg cell lym.
      ====
      TMI …
      New local vet does not offer advice to q’s about treatments/options. After the ultrasound 3 weeks ago, local vet guessed she had a few weeks to 1 month left.

      Steroids for last 3 weeks have helped a lot, maybe even shrunk the 1 mass observed in lower colon. (Her poop size after months of tiny pebbles-then-v tiny shards went back to normal.) Steroids supposedly will stop working.

      Finally asked vet if removing the fluid build up in her abdomen was possible and the vet said yes and did it 3 days ago. That has helped her movement a lot and she’s again much more outgoing, affectionate since then.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      RevRick

      @Matt McIrvin: A huge swath of the GOP base believes in, and is firmly committed to, the notion of natural hierarchies. And this is especially true of the white Evangelical church, which because it made the diabolical deal with slavery, had to adopt a frozen interpretation of the Bible. In doing so, they must completely not only negate the explicit words of the apostle Paul in Galatians 3:28 that is no Jew or Greek, no slave or free, no male and female, but also the totality of Jesus’ ministry.
      It’s why they are opposed to abortion, as a means of forcing women into the home, why they oppose all manner of government programs to help people face life’s vicissitudes, why they adamantly reject DEI, and why they are so belligerent in their claims of superiority.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Archon

      The Republican idea that liberals should be careful what they wish for because a bunch of Democrats might also get burned (like Clinton) shows me how cynical and frankly depraved most Republicans are.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Geminid

      I was checking out Iris Boker’s social media account this morning. She’s a very sarcastic and very liberal Israeli lady, and I like her sense of humor.

      Anyway, Boker posted a funny cartoon. It showed a man in a solid black tee-shirt, and a woman telling him, “I like your Epstein shirt.”

      I also learned about a Jewish festival I had not heard of before. Boker reposted an Israeli journalist:

         Today is Rosh Hadosh of the Daughters, and it is celebrated in the communities of the Maghreb, Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria, and its practical meaning is freedom of the women of Israel from every action and deed; the men cook, clean, take the children and receive them, and also floor the house with flowers. Good day.

      Boker, whose family is from North Africa, commented:

         When I asked my dad about this custom, he told me it’s a holiday that everyone who doesn’t have daughters celebrates.

      So now I think I know where Iris Boker got her acerbic sense of humor.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      satby

      @Lily: Lily, you have to judge what quality of life she has vs. the potential pain she can’t really communicate and how much money you have to treat and repeat procedures on a dying cat. Every trip to the vet and treatment is often traumatic, even if it buys (very) short term improvement. My guideline is when the trauma/fear cost to them outweighs the minor gains in life they may get: 1. because they can’t really tell us if they’re in pain until it’s severe,   and 2. because it’s usually our own pain at losing them making us drag it out, and they deserve better than us putting ourselves first. Not sure that helps, that’s just my own approach to the question.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Scout211

      @Lily: Just my two cents: steroids can mask symptoms and pain, as well as increase energy levels and appetite.  A week or so* after the steroids are out of her system will give you a better idea of her pain level, appetite and energy. And that will guide you in your decision.

       

      *Depending on the type of steroids and the dosage, it could be more than a week, especially after being on the steroids for 3 weeks.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      trollhattan

      Miller has thoughts.

      “We don’t have a Democrat Party anymore…We have a communist party, but it’s actually the worst kind of communism imaginable, which is DEI communism. So it’s not just ‘we’re going to redistribute your wealth,’ it’s ‘we’re going to import massive number of illiterate refugees and give all your wealth to them.

      And we’re going to give their kids the first spot in every college, and we’re going to make sure their kids are the next wave of doctors who are going to butcher you when you’re having a medical emergency’…communism and DEI is LITERALLY a recipe for national death. That is what Democrats are bringing us.”

      Reply
    128. 128.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @trollhattan:  they’re all so fucking petty. like, the little fascist can’t say the word “democratic”.

      none of them can. they’re all twelve.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Scout211

      @Layer8Problem: Here’s the video on X (Fox News)

      Stephen Miller: “We don’t have a Democrat Party anymore…We have a communist party, but it’s actually the worst kind of communism imaginable, which is DEI communism. So it’s not just ‘we’re going to redistribute your wealth,’ it’s ‘we’re going to import massive number of… pic.twitter.com/M1dvaOqBKp— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 20, 2025

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      Dad had Alzheimer’s and while I’m not a doctor I have studied medicine more than a fair tad and with experience with dad and other experiences I can say that I would absolutely question anyone who says that shitforbrains had Alzheimer’s. Dad lived in an Alzheimer’s facility for a number of years and while not everyone’s case of this disease is the same they are far more similar than not. 15 years of experience being around quite a bit more that a few people with it and I never saw or heard anyone that sounds or acts like him. First 5 (or possibly more) years, his speech was slowly changing and his observations were less complete. Second five years and his speech became less and less realistic. Third/last 5 years he didn’t utter a word. He couldn’t. Once again not everyone’s case is the same but he lived in 2 different Alzheimer’s care facilities for the last 10-12 of those 15 years and all the patients in those facilities acted more like he did than anywhere near significantly different.

      I’m not saying he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s I’m saying that he really does not seem to meet any of my experiences/expectations so I’m seriously not believing it.

      Anyone else have 10-15 years experience close up to a confirmed Alzheimer’s patient?

      Also l may be wrong, because he’s always seemed a tad different than most every other human I’ve met or helped as a mental health counselor, or around Alzheimer’s patients. And that word tad is doing a hell of a lot of work.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      RevRick

      @Archon: Most Republicans believe humans are basically bad,hence their reliance on sticks as economic motivation. But it also means they believe in us vs. them, which means they cannot understand why we wouldn’t defend at all costs someone on our team. They also cannot understand any form of altruism.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Aziz, light!

      @trollhattan: At Santa Monica High School, Miller “was known for his outspoken, provocative, and anti-immigration stances, often clashing with the school’s liberal environment.” So he caught a lot of flak in the hallways, and probably couldn’t any girls to date him. Now showing on a streaming channel near you: “Revenge of the Turds.”

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Quinerly:

      The link sent to me from a reputable person early this AM no longer works. Didn’t work by the time I got to my friend’s email.

      Did the reputable person download the PDF file? Seems like they might have. Maybe ask that person for the file?

      Reply
    149. 149.

      BlueGuitarist

      @RevRick:

      @trollhattan:

      @Scout211:

      @Layer8Problem:

      @Professor Bigfoot:
      I wish know-nothing rapeublicans like Miller and Vance would shut up or at least admit that they hate America and the famous DEI document, the Constitution of the United States, which begins  “We the people,” and, to fulfill the commitment to “a more perfect union” includes DEI amendments (15, 19, 26) emphasizing that the initial pronoun Equally Includes Diverse people, banning exclusion on the basis of race and gender, and lowering the voting age.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Gretchen

      This morning James Lankford was on CNN complaining that insurance was only $200 a month before Obamacare. Anchor actually pointed out that this was because insurance companies could refuse to sell to people with preexisting conditions, and excluding sick people is cheaper. All he could think to say was “well, yes”.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Emily B.

      @satby: Thank you for sharing your thoughts on when to make that very hard decision. I just went through this with my 16-year-old cat, and I ended up making a similar call. After her second visit to the vet for diagnostic tests, she was SO grateful to be home that I felt it would be unfair to pursue treatment, even if we kept the vet visits to an absolute minimum. It was a painful decision, and even though I’m thankful she is no longer suffering, I wish I could tell you that I’m 100 percent certain that I did the right thing.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      AxelFoley

      @oldgold:

      This would have been a lot easier and, perhaps, avoided our current political Hellscape, had Merrick Garland’s DOJ bothered to take a look at these files people on the left voted for the smart lady in 2016 or 2024

      Fix’d

      Reply
    156. 156.

      chrisanthemama

      Thank you for posting Robert Arnold’s video–very thought-provoking and clear and intelligent.  I may have run across one of his videos at some point, but now I’ll seek him out proactively.  Thx again.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      Waymos have radar and other sensors to insure that they are not running into anything and they look ahead for pedestrians, signals, stop signs, cars, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles or anything that isn’t a clear path, like traffic cones. They seem to do a better job than some drivers. I’ve been around a couple of them here in the LA area and they seem to work OK

      In a blackout the signals often black out and they stop moving because they can’t see the signals that don’t exist, even if only momentarily.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Ruckus

      @Another Scott:

      I HATE to say this but I believe that you are correct. shitforbrains wants to be king forever, even though he’s not a king, never would be one and will not live forever and likely can’t find his ass with both hands. Of course that could be any part of himself that he touches. Because he’s all a_ _.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Ruckus

      @Emily B.:

      There is often never an absolute best/right thing to do for a dying person. And often that person would not actually know the difference. My sisters and I went to see my dad off when the doc called us and said “Come NOW.” We’d all visited him regularly but this was different. I sat in his bed with him with my arm around him and told my sisters sitting in chairs next to us when he passed because his heart had stopped. He hadn’t spoken in 5 years, he couldn’t form words any more. For the 5 years prior to that he often made no sense when he did speak. My sisters didn’t believe me when I told them he was gone because he hadn’t moved at all the entire time we were there. You really, Really, REALLY do not want you or anyone else to have Alzheimer’s. It really ain’t the most fun, not in any way, shape or form.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Marc

      @Baud:  Not all, many urban cell towers are connected to the grid with, at best, short term battery backup, all to increase best case available bandwidth.  Among the largest bandwidth users are the Waymo vehicles.  The real problem appears to have been that there was no clear plan of action if all of the traffic lights went out.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Matt McIrvin

      The hate in everything Stephen Miller says is just demonic. Just to hear it makes my blood pressure spike. And then that oleaginous Eddie Haskell of a Vice-President trying to launder the same poison and make it pious and genteel, and acting offended when anyone points on that this is pure Nazism.

      But Miller, you know he wants to be the leader of the lynch mob.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @JoyceH: I really like this idea! And also pitch it as less money in furriners and rich men’s pockets (although that may be my GenXer anti-Big Oil reflex speaking)

      Reply
    167. 167.

      Jackie

      @Lily: I’m so sorry. But it sounds like she’s not quite ready to go. She’s responding positively to treatment, eating, using the litter box, and engaging with you.

      I had a beloved cat who finally passed at 20.6 yrs. She was tired, and ready. Trust me, your kitty will let you know when she’s ready to cross the rainbow bridge.

      Best wishes!

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Lily

      @Jackie: thanks very much
      @Scout211:
      @satby:
      @Professor Bigfoot:
      Already decided against treatments to prolong her life and against vet visits, except last week to remove fluid which was fast, simple and made her a lot more comfortable.  On the qual life assessment scale she is doing well; and I’ve been measuring her pain level in several ways, and giving gabapentin at slightest sign.
      Her signs on the scale seem good.  But I’m worried I may have to take her for euth despite that, if her back legs fail.  In all these years and animals and their end times, I’ve never faced that situation before.
      Thanks very much for all your input; it means a lot.  …  … … … … … … xOOO​

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Lily

      Woke up mortified to recall everything I wrote here yesterday. But vet just emailed calming words that is good advice,  so to end the chapter:

      (Me to vet) Since you drained fluid 4 days ago, she’s continued each day increasingly more active, social and affectionate (relatively speaking).  Still using litter box, and poop size has now become same size it was in ‘the old days’ over a year ago.

      But I suspect her time is coming soon because her hind legs are very weak. (Not cool to the touch though.)

      I’ve never had to euthanize a cat if all of the ‘quality of life’ assessment scale seemed OK except for back leg mobility, so that will be hard.

      (From vet)  Thank you for the update.  I am glad to hear that she is still eating well.  We know her time is coming but hopefully we can keep her comfortable until that time.

      It is very difficult to make these decisions until it is not.  Often something major will change and it will help you come to the decision.  It is ok to wait until that time.

      I would keep her on her current dose of prednisolone.

      You all, thanks again for being out there.

      Reply

