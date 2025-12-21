I found this guy as I was drifting off to sleep. Know nothing about him or his background, but I thought this was interesting:
Around two minutes in he starts to talk about the erosion and avoidance of competence as not merely a byproduct, but a goal. I thought of that this morning when I saw this nonsense with Deputy AG Blanche:
WELKER: Why was this photo of a desk with a drawer open containing photos of Trump taken down?
BLANCHE: You can see in that photo there are photos of women. We learned there were concerns about them.
W: Are you saying those women are victims of Epstein?
B: No, that's not what I'm saying.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 21, 2025 at 7:51 AM
Tell me what you think.
