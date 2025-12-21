Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Be Careful What You Wish For

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Be Careful What You Wish For

by

This post is in: 

Like a white Christmas… JeffG166:

12.14.2025
The heavy wet snow on the garden scrubs and trees.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Be Careful What You Wish For 2

 
… Or a nicely wooded ‘Green Wall’. From Popular Mechanics, China Planted 78 Billion New Trees—and Seriously Messed Up Its Water Cycle:

China began growing the Three-North Shelterbelt, or “The Great Green Wall,” in 1978 as an effort to combat soil erosion and decrease desert storms. The project, the country’s state-sponsored media announced, was finally complete as of last year.

According to Reuters, China grew 116,000 square miles of trees, increasing the country’s total forest coverage from 10 percent in 1949 to roughly 25 percent in 2024. But a new study published in the journal Earth’s Future, shows that all those additional trees (roughly 78 billion since the early 80s, by some estimates) come with some unforeseen consequences for China’s water distribution.

Scientists from Tianjin University, China Agricultural University in Beijing, and Utrecht University in the Netherlands found that between 2001 and 2020, increased vegetation reduced water resources in both the eastern monsoon region and the northwestern arid region. That’s a big deal, considering these areas make up roughly 74 percent of China’s total land area, according to Live Science.

According to the study, regreening efforts like the Great Green Wall—along with other tree-planting initiatives, such as Grain for Green Program and the Natural Forest Protection Program, with both started in 1999—have increased evapotranspiration, which is a portmanteau of evaporation and transpiration (the process through which plants release water vapor through tiny pores known as stomata).

“These shifts caused changes in precipitation, directing more moisture to the Tibetan Plateau, which saw an increase in water availability,” the authors wrote. “In contrast, eastern and northwestern China experienced a decrease in water availability, with the northwest losing the most due to substantial moisture moving to the Tibetan Plateau.”

By studying these rapid land use/cover changes (LUCC), the authors also note that certain zone transitions—such as grasslands-to-forests or croplands-to-grasslands—impacted evapotranspiration, precipitation rates, and water availability at varying rates. For example, grasslands transformed into forests increased evapotranspiration and precipitation, but negatively impacted water availability.

Unfortunately, China’s water availability isn’t conveniently distributed for its population. According to the study, the country’s northern regions contain roughly 46 percent of its population and more than half of the arable land, but only 20 percent of water availability. The authors argue that these altered hydrological cycles need to be taken into account when planning future reforestation efforts…

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Thanks for all the links. Fascinating stuff. And so important. I’ll click through and read up , later.

      enjoying the snow vicariously. We don’t like snow until after solstice, because a whole passel of celebrants go up high before sunrise to drum up the sun. It’s harder if it’s too cold, or if the road up there is snowy/ icy. Hands and drums don’t work as well in the cold, either.

      Were having temps between 50 and 72, last week, and this week. Is it actually December? It’s dark, so dark.. but so nice out.

    3. 3.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Unintended consequences can be so…surprising. I guess it’s an opportunity for new learning.

      Nice snow pix. Thank you, JeffG166.

    6. 6.

      Balconesfault

      Humans have been remarkably adept coming up with various solutions to keep facilitating the addition of more and more billions of people to the planet.

      Unfortunately, the more people we add the more we reduce the degrees of freedom by which we can play around with various variables to try to continue to make the planet livable for all those billions.

      And of course sometimes we’re going to realize that something we thought was an independent variable was actually dependent, and moving something over here was the butterfly wing that caused big changes we didn’t expect.

      It’s like we’re playing some kind of big experiment to see exactly what the carrying capacity of the globe might be before there’s some kind of massive die off that results from our actions.

    7. 7.

      Princess

      Just checked — China’s population of 1.4 billion is expected to be 1billion by 2070. That’s astounding. And 400-600 million by 2100. I can’t even think at that scale.

    11. 11.

      WV Blondie

      Shows that the idea of terraforming and entire planet, a staple in a lot of science fiction, would be a lot trickier than all those authors thought (and think).

    12. 12.

      Princess

      @Baud: Definitely but China is by far the most extreme, if the graph I saw was accurate.  And in terms of raw numbers — empty schools, empty apartment blocks, empty trains — it’s mind boggling.

    17. 17.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Princess: thx btw for the poem and book recommendation, prev. thread. A very touching poem. I wonder if I can find the bbc aloud version you suggested.

    18. 18.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Princess: It’s going to be a lot lower if this insanity about not doing anything about global warming isn’t corrected immediately. Hordes of disease bearing mosquitos will be visiting soon and big pharma has no interest in developing vaccines for those diseases they carry. Hopefully the Chinese pharma corps are smarter.

    20. 20.

      Kristine

      Snow’s pretty much all melted here in NE Illinois. Temps in the 40s for most of the coming week, so another Brown-with-Hints-of-Green Christmas.

      Very interesting article about the effects of trees. I saw it a few days ago and meant to read it, so thanks for sharing it here.

      I wonder how the current administration’s policies will affect that US population growth estimate.

    21. 21.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Princess: I think South Korea is actually worse than the PRC, Japan & Taiwan only marginally better (had been worse until the COVID-19 pandemic caused a step change in further depressing births in the PRC).

      OTOH, public goods & public infrastructure remains quite scarce on a per capita basis, despite the world historical build out. Public schools have classes that are 40 to 60 kids. Public hospitals are perpetually crowded & the top specialist doctors only have minutes for consultation w/ each patient (even though the process is highly efficient & affordable otherwise). One has to pay a lot of yuans for education at private schools & care at private clinics/hospitals to get away from the relative scarcity. I kind of look forward to my younger daughter seeing class sizes of < 35 when she enter elementary school. Consultations w/ specialists will probably remain hurried for a long time, due to rising incomes (making specialists more affordable) & aging population.

      In any case, I think the world needs a theory of development & economic growth that is decouple of perpetually rising populations. South Korea & Taiwan have shown potential paths, w/ significant limitations. The PRC is betting on automation, robotics, “AI” to massive boost productivity. We’ll see if that experiment works, & how.

    22. 22.

      RevRick

      @Balconesfault@Princess: We humans are massively reshaping our planet. One estimate I saw on the series Big History on Great Courses concluded that we use 3/4 of all the resources available to animals on the planet. And, of course, global warming is impacting food production regions, the spread of insects and diseases, the retreat of glaciers, the acidification of the oceans, and the rise of sea levels (oh what fun we’ll have retreating from coastal regions).

    23. 23.

      RevRick

      @YY_Sima Qian: South Korea and Taiwan show what happens when modernization runs smack into rigid gender roles. Women are still expected to perform all the household duties, but now have the freedom of options outside the home.

    24. 24.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @MagdaInBlack: Seriously?

      The “Australian” is South African, & the pair is some of the worst & most cynical “China commentators” on social media, even more vulgar counterparts to Gordon Chang & Peter Zeihan. They have repeatedly expressed racist/chauvinistic views toward Chinese culture & Chinese people, & they show no respect to their Chinese wives.

      I used to follow them on YT in the early ’10s, when they still lived in the PRC (in Shenzhen). Even then I found their content a bit shallow & chauvinistic, but there was a dearth of China related content on YT then, & they were show life in China at the “street level” that had largely been ignored by the MSM, offering neutral to positive views.

      Then in the late ’10s something happened that got them expelled from the PRC (supposedly being too overt in bragging about their sexual conquests on social media, which embarrassed the local authorities). They decamped to California, & their content immediately pivoted to China bashing & fear mongering, for clicks, which found a ready audience during the early pandemic. They have no expertise or sources of their own, & they simply launder & regurgitate the wild CTs promoted by Falungong media.

      They had been English teachers in China, at a time when any white face could be English teachers (proficiency/experience in English & pedagogy strictly optional), & they haven’t been in the PRC in at least 7 years.

      Frankly, I thought they had already been discredited by events, reality & experiences of foreigners who have traveled to the PRC since ’23.

    25. 25.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @RevRick: South Korea is especially bad in this respect (much worse than Taiwan or the PRC) – toxic masculinity & reactionary sentiments among young males – & one of the key sociological factors depressing birth rates.

    26. 26.

      Parfigliano

      It was 78 here in sunny SE NM yesterday.  Only around 70 today.  Back to mid 70’s all next week.  That’s all about 20 degree above normal.

