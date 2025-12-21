(The Spousal Unit, who has a trained ear, mocks me: What I hear is ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’)
I thought it was New Year’s Eve for a second.
Happy solstice to those who celebrate.
@Baud: Just ask a Celt!
Oh wait a minute. That was the end of October.
Good Morning, Everyone😊😊😊
Why, yes! Yes, I’ll listen to it again! :-)
I’m trying to decide if I want a birthday cupcake. Leaning toward YES.
Today is very not Christmas. Happy Yule, and happy solstice to all who celebrate.
I’m trying to think of songs I like for Yule. All I’m coming up with is “Ancient mother, I hear you calling” , and the chorus of age of Aquarius “ let the sun shine”, and “Light is returning”, plus any common songs that we reworked the words to..
Not providing links, because: It took three tries to paste a link in, in my last comment, because the update button was 95% covered by the ad strip.
@Marleedog: thank you
@Suzanne: You survived a sleepover, have a cupcake =-)
(have 2)
@Marleedog: thank you
@Spanky: los dos.
October, clear out the year, look ahead, but it’s the endings. The deep communion now, is slightly different, less about ancestors, more about inner reflection, and turning the wheel, ensuring the sun returns, planting inner seeds to gestate until first inklings of spring, which is your February 2 holiday. Letting go, calling in; endings, beginnings. Always layers.
Weekend watch.
Science is on the menu. 3-star Michelin level chicken stock in 60 minutes for 6 bucks.
13.
Angels We Have Heard on High
… Tell us to go out and buy!
So let the raucous sleighbells jingle
Hail our dear old friend Kriss Kringle
Driving his reindeer across the sky
Don’t stand underneath when they fly by
(Tom Lehrer)
Thank you for all of these, Anne Laurie! We need music more this time of year (and this year).
Apologies for any typos — I’m between cararact surgeries and neither eye is seeing all that great.
@stinger: Would it help to remove one of the lenses in your glasses?
Not winter per se, but sounds a bit like a dash through the snow:
@Gloria DryGarden: Not providing links, because: It took three tries to paste a link in, in my last comment, because the update button was 95% covered by the ad strip.
What device are you on? I have the same issue on the iPad in landscape mode. If I turn the device to portrait mode the update button is not covered by the ad anymore and I can post the link. It’s annoying, but doable.
@Suzanne: Happy birthday, and the answer should definitely be Yes! If you’re not going to indulge on your birthday, what are you saving it for?
@lowtechcyclist: It’s not my birthday, it’s Spawn the Younger’s. I’m just stealing a cupcake….. because they’re right there.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Discussed that with my doctor. The style doesn’t lend itself to that, being only partial frames. The good new eye is 20/20; the bad old eye is 20/1000 without glasses; both are farsighted. I’m alternating between wearing my glasses and using the old eye, and removing them and using the new eye. Either way, I have difficulty reading smallish print — and with depth perception. I’m trying out various reading glasses. Probably February before everything’s fully healed and I get settled on the readers that will work long term.
I knew the interregnum would be a challenge!
Popular Science getting all woke on social transitioning among kids:
The name “Popular Science” doesn’t mean we shift our coverage depending on public opinion. It means we cover relevant subjects that are rigorously researched, reliable, and grounded in reality.
And trans lives are grounded in reality.
We see y’all. No matter what.
@Suzanne: You survived a sleepover, have a cupcake =-)
(have 2)
Good grief, yes! The sleepover had slipped my mind. Forget the birthday, she deserves a cupcake just for that!
Plus one for the birthday of course
@Suzanne: that’s not “stealing.”
Clearly, the Universe INTENDED for this to happen.
Enjoy with a completely clear conscience.
HAPPY SOLSTICE!
@Suzanne: my rule is “always eat the cupcake!”
Probably too early on the right hand coast for a Cupcake.
:)
@lowtechcyclist: It’s not my birthday, it’s Spawn the Younger’s. I’m just stealing a cupcake….. because they’re right there.
Oh that’s right, that was the occasion for the sleepover! By all means, grab one and enjoy, before the girls start waking up!
Love Heather Dale. Saw her at a concert at a friends house.
-
@prostratedragon: Good for them!
Happy solstice y’all.
@Anne Laurie: My version is:
“Angels we have heard on high,
Flying to Wal-Mart to buy.”
-
Well, good for Popular Science!
:applauds:
@Suzanne: It’s not my birthday, it’s Spawn the Younger’s. I’m just stealing a cupcake….. because they’re right there.
My youngest is your age but I still remember strategically stealing candy from her trick or treat bag and hoping she wouldn’t notice. The candy was right there. Eventually she started counting her treats and I had to ask permission. Needless to say, I never got another Snickers.
So I say, go for it. Cupcakes are the breakfast of champions, which is to say, you earned it, champ!
@Suzanne: It’s the anniversary of the day you became a mother for the third time.
We moms get short shrift. Each of our kid’s birthdays marks an earthquake of a day in our lives, a day that irrevocably changed our lives and we have to wait until May for recognition that gets watered down by having to be shared with all other mothers.
Bon appetit!
I have much to say this morning.
@Suzanne: It is not stealing. It is Quality Control. Do your job: check out the cupcake.
I love the Altai Band and throat singing in general. The rhythm of Mongolian music owes much to the rhythm of horses walking, trotting, running. Another great band is Anda Union, although I have not heard them doing Jingle Bells.
Thanks, AL. This is what was needed as some of us face the final hectic few days before the 25th.
And Io Saturnalia to all!
@NotMax: Interesting, although I’m not sure I want my stock to always be seasoned with the flavors of rotisserie chicken.
I use Alton Brown’s Pressure Cooker Chicken Broth and get great results. I’ve used plain uncooked wings, Thanksgiving turkey carcass, and rotisserie chicken carcasses, all with excellent results but also with some distinct flavors from how the birds were originally cooked and seasoned.
And Io Saturnalia to all!
It’s only 4 shopping days until the Christian revision of a Roman holiday celebrating the Winter Solstice.
Keep Saturn in Saturnalia!
Yesterday at the taberna, I said “Io Saturnalia!” to the bartender. She said “Merry Xmas, sir” back to me. I smiled and said “You don’t have to be afraid anymore. Emporor Julian has given us Saturnalia back”. She started crying tears of joy and said “Io Saturnalia” and then everyone in the taberna clapped.
Heh heh, in all seriousness, at the coffee place yesterday morning I used the “Christian Revision” line and everybody laughed.
@Chris T.: Hark the Herald Tribune sings
advertising wondrous things.
Angels we have heard on high
tell us to go out and buy
Good mornin’, y’all!
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Keep Saturn in Saturnalia!
And keep Uranus in … urinals?
Good morning.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Props for the reference to Emperor Julian.
Everybody should read ‘Julian’ by Gore Vidal.
Brilliantly written.
The official start of astronomical winter, marked by the winter solstice, will occur this Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 10:03 a.m. EST.
NOAA Satellites Watch the Winter Solstice Approach
Almost here!
The most consumerist carol:
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose
Yuletide songs being sung:
”Buy!! Acquire!!”
Unusual event at our solstice service last night. The lit candle lights all the others and we each take ours up front and stick them in the sand together. And the sand somehow seemed to catch fire.
As the wax dripped off and pooled, it turned into a large flame and the sand in that spot got hot enough to scorch and turn black. About 20% of the total area in 4 separate bowls. Anybody here ever seen a bowl of sand catch fire?
I generally don’t like Christmas music, but this original by my friends in the Royal Hounds (best band on Broadway, IMO) is awesome:
Uh, were there any adult beverages or other mind-altering substances in use? ;>)
I am just happy that the days are getting longer! I can take the cold its the lack of sunlight that gets to me
OT: Would anybody be interested in reading the English translation of the critical edition of Mahabharata? We could do a bookclub.
Its a mammoth undertaking it has 10 volumes total. Each is hefty tome, more than 8000 pages total
Amazon has a box set for $78. You can download a copy from the internet archive too (I don’t know how legit that is)
@NotMax: this may drive me to buy an instapot if
-
The solstice is such a funny concept. Nature: “Here’s the absolute minimum.” Me: “Perfect, I will also do the absolute minimum.”
bsky.app/profile/goldshawfarm.bsky.social/post/3maiwbxhyzz27
@Scout211: yes, I’m in iPad , landscape
i should have figured that out! Thanks.
Two more minutes!
@Gloria DryGarden: I put the link to the Susan Cooper radio play in the last thread. It’s for children, but I still love it.
Winter has officially started!
@schrodingers_cat: Sonds like quite a commitment. Does the edition have reading or study guides?
@Gloria DryGarden: I had the same issue with a link. Switching from code to visual to enter it works too.
One day something will happen — a wedding, a graduation, a job promotion, Jake Paul getting knocked out, Andrew Tate getting knocked out the next day — and you’ll want the right outfit to celebrate. Buy that special outfit now, so you’re ready when that next unexpected moment arrives.
I saw that on my Bluesky feed and nearly snorted my coffee out my nose!
I don’t want to vote for Gavin Newsom for anything, but I will continue to applaud his trolling.
I HOPE EVERYONE HAS A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND, EXCEPT OUR CLINICALLY ILL FELON PRESIDENT, STEPHEN MILLER, JD VANCE, JD’S COUCH, JD’S FUTON, KASH KANT KATCH ‘EM PATEL, KOSPLAY KRISTI, PARTICIPATION-TROPHY PETE, KAROLYN’ LEAVITT, SECRETARY BRAINWORM, AND MIKE “ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES” JOHNSON. — GCN
LOL.
@Nukular Biskits: nope, just the high of community bonding with music and meditation. I was a few rows back so i didn’t see the peak fire. But i helped with cleanup and saw the scorches.
@prostratedragon: It is indeed. That’s why I was looking to see if there was any interest in a bookclub. Plus the Mahabharata has nuances and conundrums that would be fun to discuss. The choices are never clear cut and there are shades of gray to every character.
There are abridged versions which are much shorter.
Happy Solstice! A little something from Jethro Tull!
In all seriousness, sounds like a great time.
Via Reddit
California sees population growth for third consecutive year after pandemic-era exodus
Heard lots of stories about people leaving California. First I heard of this trend.
65.
@Baud: Anything that shows Ds in a good light or Rs in a bad light is seldom highlighted by the media.
@Baud: The US population is still growing, so it’s entirely expected for each state to grow. Covid induced some internal migrations, but the overall social force of people-moving-where-jobs-are will continue to win.
Something good open thread
my fbook page is full of Rethug “Ocare is horrible” posts (because I comment on them I assume) but the comments totally rip the posters for being full of shit, to my surprise. I expected the MAGAt hordes to descend like they do on gun control posts etc, but no! And the level and volume of R bullshit hopefully shows how bad their polling and focus groups look!
@Suzanne: LOL!
So I’m not the only one who calls the Secretary of “health” Brainworm! ;-)
I kinda wondered about that when I read Baud’s post as it’s been “conservative” gospel that people are leaving CA in droves. Personally, I just don’t see it as CA’s positives outweigh any of its negatives, IMHO.
Here in MS, we definitely have a problem with (mostly) young folks leaving as soon as their graduate college, seeking better opportunities elsewhere. Republican officials have made a lot of hay about it but they just can’t seem to wrap their heads around the real reasons why.
Mississippi Today undertook a survey asking people why they stayed/left the Magnolia State. Interesting reading, but it pretty much confirms what this native Mississippian already thought:
Here’s a first look at Brain Drain survey results. We still want to hear from more of y’all
@prostratedragon: There was a TV show in 1988 on Doordarshan (govt broadcaster akin to BBC) by the Hindi filmmaker B. R. Chopra.
Title card for B R Chopra’s Mahabharat
It used to air on Sunday mornings. Quite literally you wouldn’t find anyone on the street when it aired.
The Sanskrit name for India, Bharat, comes from the epic.
The guy in the Santa suit behind the Altai Band likely looks way more like the original St. Nicholas then the Coca-Cola version stuck in our heads today (less, of course, the outfit).
Can I participate if I ask AI to produce a three paragraph summary?
@schrodingers_cat:
My god, that would be a worthy challenge. I’m sorry to be wishy-washy about it, but for the past, oh, year or so I’ve had no end of trouble with longer reads and am just not sure.
Thank you, Anne Laurie, for posting these beautiful pieces of music!
@Baud: It might break the AI. But sure, why not. I can give you a one line summary.
Everyone dies in the end, even Krishna.
Do your duty! #Krishna
@Baud: here is the latest “winners and losers” in 2025 from Smart Asset
Texas and Florida are 1 and 2. California is 24.
West Virginia is the only state that declined in poulation.
Thanks. West Virginia has been declining for decades.
Not sure about Texas, but I assume FL is more about retirees.
@Nukular Biskits: Conservatives are, of course, dumb. There was a fairly short stretch of net population decline in CA, but that was likely due (at least in part) to remote work letting some people go to lower-cost areas of the country. But most firms are landing on some sort of “hybrid” approach to the office, which doesn’t let people relocate very far. The people who will genuinely uproot their lives because of politics are not typical.
@Baud: IMHO Kartavya != duty.
You can’t sit and do nothing and then blame others, would be the gist of Gita. You have to act.
You can’t sit and do nothing and then blame others
I’m in trouble.
@Baud: Aren’t we all? Being a nishkam karmayogi is not easy.
Another thing I love about the Mahabharat is that the women have agency and exercise it even though it is a patriarchal world. They are fiery.
Whether it is Draupadi, Satyavati, Ganga, Shakuntala, Devyani. They are not whithering violets at all. Not to mention, Gandhari and Kunti.
@Baud: If you read the link Scout provided, you’d see that the share of senior citizens in FL declined slightly. The migrations to the Sun Belt are about jobs, cheap large houses, and low taxes. It’s been true for 40 years.
84.
I don’t like their politics, but if they’re selling their states on the merits, I’m not going to fight the data
ETA: I’m not sure other right wing states don’t have low taxes and cheap big houses.
I assume FL is more about retirees.
WRONG!
According to Scout211’s link:
Florida’s population is increasing fastest. The population grew 3.37% in Florida between 2023 and 2024, going from 22.61 million to 23.27 million. The proportion of children under five declined slightly from 4.96% to 4.91%, while the share of senior citizens similarly declined from 21.79 to 21.75%, indicating that working age adults may be flocking to the state.
:-)
Like every story with these people, don’t be surprised if there’s more to it and if it’s full of lies.
WARNING Politico.com (from May 2024):
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed numerous health problems, including that a parasite possibly ate part of his brain, during a deposition made during a contentious divorce from his second wife about a decade ago, according to the New York Times.
The Times reported that Kennedy told attorneys in 2012 that a surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital reviewed his brain scans after suffering from memory loss and fogginess. The surgeon, he said, believed the issue “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.” POLITICO has not independently reviewed the deposition.
It’s well known that surgeons routinely minor in parasitology. That’s a fact.
“I have cognitive problems, clearly … I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me,” Kennedy said in the deposition.
“Mr. Kennedy traveled extensively in Africa, South America, and Asia in his work as an environmental advocate, and in one of those locations contracted a parasite,” said Stefanie Spear, the Kennedy campaign press secretary. “The issue was resolved more than 10 years ago, and he is in robust physical and mental health. Questioning Mr. Kennedy’s health is a hilarious suggestion, given his competition.”
His divorce from Mary Richardson Kennedy, the mother of Kennedy’s four youngest children, was a drawn-out legal process, according to a 2015 unauthorized biography of the political scion by Jeffrey Oppenheimer. The divorce wasn’t finalized because Richardson Kennedy died by suicide in 2012.
Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, allegedly visited Richardson Kennedy three days before her death, according to the book, to address finances in the divorce.
“Kerry was said to have been putting intense pressure on Mary that night and in the weeks before to sign Bobby’s divorce settlement agreement, described as a ‘very bitter, harsh, and Draconian proposal,’ limiting Mary’s custody of her children and slashing her financial support,” Oppenheimer wrote.
A friend of Mary’s told Oppenheimer that “Kerry had ‘hammered constantly’ at Mary to sign Bobby’s settlement and told her, ‘There’s not an endless pool of money; you’re making everybody broke.”
Robert Kennedy also argued in the deposition that his earning potential was diminished by his health struggles, according to the Times, which he said were, in part, caused by mercury poison from a diet heavy on fish.
The independent candidate recently told the Times that the physical symptoms of fogginess and memory loss that Kennedy claimed in the deposition had subsided.
He probably chuckles to himself every time he hears “brain worm” and “mercury poisoning”… He’s a monster, and it’s not because of going to Africa, South American, and Asia, or eating too much fish. It’s because he’s chosen to a monster.
Grr…
Best wishes,
Scott.
@Another Scott: He’ll always be Brainworm to me :-p
@Jackie: Plusses and minuses, of course.
VisualCapitalist.com (from November 2025):
Share of households spending more than 50% of income on rent:
1. Florida (30.1%)
3. California (27.5%)
4. New York (26.9%)
6. Hawaii (25.9%)
51. South Dakota (15.3%)
Those “low tax southern states” can be expensive too…
Best wishes,
Scott.
89.
@Another Scott: There’s a few good youtube vids on “it’s not all about income tax” that break this down. Prop taxes, sales tax, fees etc but for the MAGAt LCD citizen…
@schrodingers_cat: I remember seeing that in England in the ’80s. It was grea
Looking at books, and Kindle, and so on…
Two of Harini Nagendra’s The Bangalore Detectives Club novels (#1 and #4) are $1.99 on Kindle today
The Bangalore Detectives Club: A Novel and Into the Leopard’s Den: A Bangalore Detectives Club Mystery
It’s also a double Kindle Rewards Points day, so what’s not to like…
92.
@Baud: Most of the fast-growing states have cheap big houses (built by immigrants, documented and undocumented) and middle-class job growth. Texas, Nevada, Arizona. Arizona’s biggest industry is homebuilding.
93.
Happy solstice everyone! OT I returned Friday from an overseas trip and went through immigration at ORD. Strange thing there was no passport checks for returning US citizens! A picture was taken and we were waved through without any check of our passports!! Guess facial recognition already tagged us as we left the anirplane and walked to immigration — we were free to go pick up our bags and leave! No stamp on the passport. Anyone else experience this?
94.
I’m too lazy to go look up the states for other “low tax” Southern red states but, here in MS, generally that refers to income taxes and, specifically, corporate taxes.
As a result, MS relies heavily on property taxes (for people, not corps), a very regressive sales tax (7% on pretty much everything including groceries and other necessities, again hitting people, not corps), and a regressive individual income tax (basically, a 5% flat tax on all adjusted income above $10K).
And, of course, the GOP-controlled state relies on that sweet, sweet federal “socialism” to prop up approximately 40% of its budget.
In other words, the “low tax” selling point is bullshit. It’s a shell game to redirect the responsibility for funding state gov’t services/programs off onto individuals.
ETA: Added “individual”.
95.
In other words, the “low tax” selling point is bullshit. It’s a shell game to redirect the responsibility for funding state gov’t services/programs off onto individuals.
Well, yes. There’s similar games in most of the Sun Belt states. For example, in AZ, registering your car is dramatically more expensive than here in PA. But there’s a perception, and it drives behavior.
96.
@Anne Laurie: Do you know this one? Green Christmas by Stan Freburg.
97.
@Gloria DryGarden: Pandora Celtica The Holly and the Ivy (rewritten lyrics to revert back to the Pagan Yule), Polk County Pagan Market has a few songs too, but I would also like to build up a music collection of Pagan songs
98.
Deleted
99.
@Trivia Man: Derek Lowe’s Things I Won’t Work With blog posts talk about at least one chemical compound that can set sand on fire, but I don’t think you’ll be working with that at a church service
100.
Would anybody be interested in reading the English translation of the critical edition of Mahabharata? We could do a bookclub.
That is tempting. It would take years, but then, it’s the Mahabharata. It should. (It’s something I’ve been dreaming about reading for quite a long time. I didn’t know there was a critical edition.)
101.
@Anyway: Our passports were stamped by French authorities when we left Paris, but when we landed at SFO it was the same as you describe: facial scan, I suppose to match the one they did when we left the US, go get your bags and go through security again to board our much smaller plane to get home.
102.
@NotMax: that chicken stock video was great!
103.
Interesting.
You may have heard about a power outage in San Francisco starting last night due to a fire in a substation. The estimated restoration is 3:45 pm today.
One unexpected result was that all Waymo cars just stopped, all over the city, causing major traffic jams. Apparrently they cannot function without traffic lights.
Waymo halted service in San Francisco as of Saturday at 8 p.m., following a power outage that left approximately 30% of the city without power. The autonomous cars have been causing traffic jams throughout the city, as the vehicles seem unable to function without traffic signals.
Several videos posted by pedestrians at the link
104.
@prostratedragon: thank you. It’s wonderful to have science back us up in our support for all the trans people we know in our communities and families.
105.
@Kayla Rudbek: these are lovely suggestions, I’ll look them up.
Where will you house your collection of pagan music? In Denver there’s a lady who hosts frequent pagan song circles, she has a lot in a songbook she’s made. I’ll have to go sometime, and report back.
106.
@opiejeanne: aren’t you the lady with the famous pie? Was it pecan pie?
107.
@schrodingers_cat: oh! So Mahabharata, means great India, or epic saga of great India?
