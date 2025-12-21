Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    8. 8.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Today is very not Christmas. Happy Yule, and happy solstice to all who celebrate.

      I’m trying to think of songs I like for Yule. All I’m coming up with is  “Ancient mother, I hear you calling” , and the chorus of age of Aquarius “ let the sun shine”, and “Light is returning”, plus any common songs that we reworked the words to..

      Not providing links, because:    It took three tries to paste a link in, in my last comment, because the update button was 95% covered by the ad strip.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Marleedog: thank you

       

      @Spanky: los dos.
      October, clear out the year, look ahead, but it’s the endings. The deep communion now, is slightly different, less about ancestors, more about inner reflection, and turning the wheel, ensuring the sun returns, planting inner seeds to gestate until first inklings of spring, which is your February 2 holiday. Letting go, calling in; endings, beginnings. Always layers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris T.

      Angels We Have Heard on High

      … Tell us to go out and buy!
      So let the raucous sleighbells jingle
      Hail our dear old friend Kriss Kringle
      Driving his reindeer across the sky
      Don’t stand underneath when they fly by
      (Tom Lehrer)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      stinger

      Thank you for all of these, Anne Laurie! We need music more this time of year (and this year).
      Apologies for any typos — I’m between cararact surgeries and neither eye is seeing all that great.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @Gloria DryGarden: Not providing links, because:    It took three tries to paste a link in, in my last comment, because the update button was 95% covered by the ad strip.

      What device are you on? I have the same issue on the iPad in landscape mode.  If I turn the device to portrait mode the update button is not covered by the ad anymore and I can post the link.  It’s annoying, but doable.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      stinger

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Discussed that with my doctor. The style doesn’t lend itself to that, being only partial frames. The good new eye is 20/20; the bad old eye is 20/1000 without glasses; both are farsighted. I’m alternating between wearing my glasses and using the old eye, and removing them and using the new eye. Either way, I have difficulty reading smallish print — and with depth perception. I’m trying out various reading glasses. Probably February before everything’s fully healed and I get settled on the readers that will work long term.

      I knew the interregnum would be a challenge!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MagdaInBlack: ​

      @Suzanne: You survived a sleepover, have a cupcake =-)

      (have 2)

      Good grief, yes! The sleepover had slipped my mind. Forget the birthday, she deserves a cupcake just for that!

      Plus one for the birthday of course

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:  that’s not “stealing.”

      Clearly, the Universe INTENDED for this to happen.

      Enjoy with a completely clear conscience.

      HAPPY SOLSTICE!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s not my birthday, it’s Spawn the Younger’s. I’m just stealing a cupcake….. because they’re right there.

      Oh that’s right, that was the occasion for the sleepover!  By all means, grab one and enjoy, before the girls start waking up!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: It’s not my birthday, it’s Spawn the Younger’s. I’m just stealing a cupcake….. because they’re right there.

      My youngest is your age but I still remember strategically stealing candy from her trick or treat bag and hoping she wouldn’t notice.  The candy was right there.  Eventually she started counting her treats and I had to ask permission. Needless to say, I never got another Snickers.

      So I say, go for it. Cupcakes are the breakfast of champions, which is to say, you earned it, champ!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      @Suzanne: It’s the anniversary of the day you became a mother for the third time.

      We moms get short shrift. Each of our kid’s birthdays marks an earthquake of a day in our lives, a day that irrevocably changed our lives and we have to wait until May for recognition that gets watered down by having to be shared with all other mothers.

      Bon appetit!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Torrey

      I have much to say this morning.

      @Suzanne: It is not stealing. It is Quality Control. Do your job: check out the cupcake.

      I love the Altai Band and throat singing in general. The rhythm of Mongolian music owes much to the rhythm of horses walking, trotting, running. Another great band is Anda Union, although I have not heard them doing Jingle Bells.

      Thanks, AL. This is what was needed as some of us face the final hectic few days before the 25th.

      And Io Saturnalia to all!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Miki

      @NotMax: Interesting, although I’m not sure I want my stock to always be seasoned with the flavors of rotisserie chicken.

      I use Alton Brown’s Pressure Cooker Chicken Broth and get great results. I’ve used plain uncooked wings, Thanksgiving turkey carcass, and rotisserie chicken carcasses, all with excellent results but also with some distinct flavors from how the birds were originally cooked and seasoned.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Torrey:

      And Io Saturnalia to all!

      It’s only 4 shopping days until the Christian revision of a Roman holiday celebrating the Winter Solstice.

      Keep Saturn in Saturnalia!

      Yesterday at the taberna, I said “Io Saturnalia!” to the bartender.  She said “Merry Xmas, sir” back to me.  I smiled and said “You don’t have to be afraid anymore.  Emporor Julian has given us Saturnalia back”.  She started crying tears of joy and said “Io Saturnalia” and then everyone in the taberna clapped.

      Heh heh, in all seriousness, at the coffee place yesterday morning I used the “Christian Revision” line and everybody laughed.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      oldster

      The most consumerist carol:

      Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

      Jack Frost nipping at your nose

      Yuletide songs being sung:

      ”Buy!! Acquire!!”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Trivia Man

      Unusual event at our solstice service last night. The lit candle lights all the others and we each take ours up front and stick them in the sand together. And the sand somehow seemed to catch fire.

      As the wax dripped off and pooled, it turned into a large flame and the sand in that spot got hot enough to scorch and turn black. About 20% of the total area in 4 separate bowls. Anybody here ever seen a bowl of sand catch fire?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am just happy that the days are getting longer! I can take the cold its the lack of sunlight that gets to me

      OT: Would anybody be interested in reading the English translation of the critical edition of Mahabharata? We could do a bookclub.

      Its a mammoth undertaking it has 10 volumes total. Each is hefty tome, more than 8000 pages total

      Amazon has a box set for $78. You can download a copy from the internet archive too (I don’t know how legit that is)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      prostratedragon

      Derek Guy:

      One day something will happen — a wedding, a graduation, a job promotion, Jake Paul getting knocked out, Andrew Tate getting knocked out the next day — and you’ll want the right outfit to celebrate. Buy that special outfit now, so you’re ready when that next unexpected moment arrives.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      I don’t want to vote for Gavin Newsom for anything, but I will continue to applaud his trolling.

      I HOPE EVERYONE HAS A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND, EXCEPT OUR CLINICALLY ILL FELON PRESIDENT, STEPHEN MILLER, JD VANCE, JD’S COUCH, JD’S FUTON, KASH KANT KATCH ‘EM PATEL, KOSPLAY KRISTI, PARTICIPATION-TROPHY PETE, KAROLYN’ LEAVITT, SECRETARY BRAINWORM, AND MIKE “ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES” JOHNSON. — GCN

      LOL.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      schrodingers_cat

      @prostratedragon: It is indeed. That’s why I was looking to see if there was any interest in a bookclub. Plus the Mahabharata has nuances and conundrums that would be fun to discuss. The choices are never clear cut and there are shades of gray to every character.

      There are abridged versions which are much shorter.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: The US population is still growing, so it’s entirely expected for each state to grow. Covid induced some internal migrations, but the overall social force of people-moving-where-jobs-are will continue to win.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      p.a.

      Something good open thread

      my fbook page is full of Rethug “Ocare is horrible” posts (because I comment on them I assume) but the comments totally rip the posters for being full of shit, to my surprise.  I expected the MAGAt hordes to descend like they do on gun control posts etc, but no!  And the level and volume of R bullshit hopefully shows how bad their polling and focus groups look!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud @Suzanne:

      I kinda wondered about that when I read Baud’s post as it’s been “conservative” gospel that people are leaving CA in droves.  Personally, I just don’t see it as CA’s positives outweigh any of its negatives, IMHO.

      Here in MS, we definitely have a problem with (mostly) young folks leaving as soon as their graduate college, seeking better opportunities elsewhere.  Republican officials have made a lot of hay about it but they just can’t seem to wrap their heads around the real reasons why.

      Mississippi Today undertook a survey asking people why they stayed/left the Magnolia State.  Interesting reading, but it pretty much confirms what this native Mississippian already thought:

      Here’s a first look at Brain Drain survey results. We still want to hear from more of y’all

      Reply
    71. 71.

      RevRick

      The guy in the Santa suit behind the Altai Band likely looks way more like the original St. Nicholas then the Coca-Cola version stuck in our heads today (less, of course, the outfit).

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Layer8Problem

      @schrodingers_cat:
      My god, that would be a worthy challenge. I’m sorry to be wishy-washy about it, but for the past, oh, year or so I’ve had no end of trouble with longer reads and am just not sure.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Suzanne

      @Nukular Biskits: Conservatives are, of course, dumb. There was a fairly short stretch of net population decline in CA, but that was likely due (at least in part) to remote work letting some people go to lower-cost areas of the country. But most firms are landing on some sort of “hybrid” approach to the office, which doesn’t let people relocate very far. The people who will genuinely uproot their lives because of politics are not typical.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Aren’t we all? Being a nishkam karmayogi is not easy.

      Another thing I love about the Mahabharat is that the women have agency and exercise it even though it is a patriarchal world. They are fiery.

      Whether it is Draupadi, Satyavati, Ganga, Shakuntala, Devyani. They are not whithering violets at all. Not to mention, Gandhari and Kunti.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: If you read the link Scout provided, you’d see that the share of senior citizens in FL declined slightly. The migrations to the Sun Belt are about jobs, cheap large houses, and low taxes. It’s been true for 40 years.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      I don’t like their politics, but if they’re selling their states on the merits, I’m not going to fight the data

      ETA: I’m not sure other right wing states don’t have low taxes and cheap big houses.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      I assume FL is more about retirees.

      WRONG!

      According to Scout211’s link:

      Florida’s population is increasing fastest. The population grew 3.37% in Florida between 2023 and 2024, going from 22.61 million to 23.27 million. The proportion of children under five declined slightly from 4.96% to 4.91%, while the share of senior citizens similarly declined from 21.79 to 21.75%, indicating that working age adults may be flocking to the state.

      :-)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Another Scott

      @Jackie:

      Like every story with these people, don’t be surprised if there’s more to it and if it’s full of lies.

      WARNING Politico.com (from May 2024):

      Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed numerous health problems, including that a parasite possibly ate part of his brain, during a deposition made during a contentious divorce from his second wife about a decade ago, according to the New York Times.

      The Times reported that Kennedy told attorneys in 2012 that a surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital reviewed his brain scans after suffering from memory loss and fogginess. The surgeon, he said, believed the issue “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.” POLITICO has not independently reviewed the deposition.

      It’s well known that surgeons routinely minor in parasitology. That’s a fact.

      “I have cognitive problems, clearly … I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me,” Kennedy said in the deposition.

      “Mr. Kennedy traveled extensively in Africa, South America, and Asia in his work as an environmental advocate, and in one of those locations contracted a parasite,” said Stefanie Spear, the Kennedy campaign press secretary. “The issue was resolved more than 10 years ago, and he is in robust physical and mental health. Questioning Mr. Kennedy’s health is a hilarious suggestion, given his competition.”

      His divorce from Mary Richardson Kennedy, the mother of Kennedy’s four youngest children, was a drawn-out legal process, according to a 2015 unauthorized biography of the political scion by Jeffrey Oppenheimer. The divorce wasn’t finalized because Richardson Kennedy died by suicide in 2012.

      Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, allegedly visited Richardson Kennedy three days before her death, according to the book, to address finances in the divorce.

      “Kerry was said to have been putting intense pressure on Mary that night and in the weeks before to sign Bobby’s divorce settlement agreement, described as a ‘very bitter, harsh, and Draconian proposal,’ limiting Mary’s custody of her children and slashing her financial support,” Oppenheimer wrote.

      A friend of Mary’s told Oppenheimer that “Kerry had ‘hammered constantly’ at Mary to sign Bobby’s settlement and told her, ‘There’s not an endless pool of money; you’re making everybody broke.”

      Robert Kennedy also argued in the deposition that his earning potential was diminished by his health struggles, according to the Times, which he said were, in part, caused by mercury poison from a diet heavy on fish.

      The independent candidate recently told the Times that the physical symptoms of fogginess and memory loss that Kennedy claimed in the deposition had subsided.

      He probably chuckles to himself every time he hears “brain worm” and “mercury poisoning”… He’s a monster, and it’s not because of going to Africa, South American, and Asia, or eating too much fish. It’s because he’s chosen to a monster.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Another Scott

      @Jackie: Plusses and minuses, of course.

      VisualCapitalist.com (from November 2025):

      Share of households spending more than 50% of income on rent:

      1. Florida (30.1%)
      3. California (27.5%)
      4. New York (26.9%)
      6. Hawaii (25.9%)
      51. South Dakota (15.3%)

      Those “low tax southern states” can be expensive too…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Most of the fast-growing states have cheap big houses (built by immigrants, documented and undocumented) and middle-class job growth. Texas, Nevada, Arizona. Arizona’s biggest industry is homebuilding.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Anyway

      Happy solstice everyone! OT I returned Friday from an overseas trip and went through immigration at ORD. Strange thing there was no passport checks for returning US citizens! A picture was taken and we were waved through without any check of our passports!! Guess facial recognition already tagged us as we left the anirplane and walked to immigration — we were free to go pick up our bags and leave! No stamp on the passport. Anyone else experience this?

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Another Scott:

      I’m too lazy to go look up the states for other “low tax” Southern red states but, here in MS, generally that refers to income taxes and, specifically, corporate taxes.

      As a result, MS relies heavily on property taxes (for people, not corps), a very regressive sales tax (7% on pretty much everything including groceries and other necessities, again hitting people, not corps), and a regressive individual income tax (basically, a 5% flat tax on all adjusted income above $10K).

      And, of course, the GOP-controlled state relies on that sweet, sweet federal “socialism” to prop up approximately 40% of its budget.

      In other words, the “low tax” selling point is bullshit. It’s a shell game to redirect the responsibility for funding state gov’t services/programs off onto individuals.

      ETA: Added “individual”.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Suzanne

      @Nukular Biskits:

      In other words, the “low tax” selling point is bullshit. It’s a shell game to redirect the responsibility for funding state gov’t services/programs off onto individuals.

      Well, yes. There’s similar games in most of the Sun Belt states. For example, in AZ, registering your car is dramatically more expensive than here in PA. But there’s a perception, and it drives behavior.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Gloria DryGarden: Pandora Celtica The Holly and the Ivy (rewritten lyrics to revert back to the Pagan Yule), Polk County Pagan Market has a few songs too, but I would also like to build up a music collection of Pagan songs

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Trivia Man: Derek Lowe’s Things I Won’t Work With blog posts talk about at least one chemical compound that can set sand on fire, but I don’t think you’ll be working with that at a church service

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Torrey

      @schrodingers_cat: ​

      Would anybody be interested in reading the English translation of the critical edition of Mahabharata? We could do a bookclub.

      That is tempting. It would take years, but then, it’s the Mahabharata. It should. (It’s something I’ve been dreaming about reading for quite a long time. I didn’t know there was a critical edition.)

      Reply
    101. 101.

      StringOnAStick

      @Anyway: Our passports were stamped by French authorities when we left Paris, but when we landed at SFO it was the same as you describe: facial scan, I suppose to match the one they did when we left the US, go get your bags and go through security again to board our much smaller plane to get home.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Scout211

      Interesting.

      You may have heard about a power outage in San Francisco starting last night due to a fire in a substation. The estimated restoration is 3:45 pm today.

      One unexpected result was that all Waymo cars just stopped, all over the city, causing major traffic jams. Apparrently they cannot function without traffic lights.

      Waymo halted service in San Francisco as of Saturday at 8 p.m., following a power outage that left approximately 30% of the city without power. The autonomous cars have been causing traffic jams throughout the city, as the vehicles seem unable to function without traffic signals.

      Several videos posted by pedestrians at the link

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Kayla Rudbek: these are lovely suggestions, I’ll look them up.

      Where will you house your collection of pagan music?  In Denver there’s a lady who hosts frequent pagan song circles, she has a lot in a songbook she’s made. I’ll have to go sometime, and report back.

      Reply

