In 2025, Russia has been framing the EU and Ukrainian leadership as “warmongers”, who don’t want to stop the war in Ukraine. This, of course, is an outright lie. In reality, it’s the Kremlin who has rejected at least seven peace proposals in 2025 alone. Don’t be deceived. [image or embed] — EUvsDisinfo (@euvsdisinfo.eu) December 20, 2025 at 7:31 AM

“I think most of the Ukrainian-European proposals won’t suit us. We will stick to what was previously agreed with the United States,” said Putin’s aide Ushakov about peace talks in the U.S. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 1:07 PM

Once again, Russia makes it clear that they are not interested in peace, only in Ukraine’s capitulation. When will the U.S. administration finally understand? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 1:07 PM

I tell Trump my peace terms, Trump tells Witkoff what they are and then Witkoff tells me Trump’s terms that I told him then I say they aren’t enough so we both blame Ukraine for me not accepting my own terms and I keep attacking them. Rinse. Repeat. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 10:03 AM

It’s funny because it’s true.

Also, the US portion of the sanctions regime is as dead as the US portion of providing aid to Ukraine is:

Trump is no longer making any pretense of sanctioning firms supplying the Russian military. He is shifting the US position steadily to a pro-Russian position, including support for Russian military operations in Ukraine. [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 3:33 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working in a Way That Ensures Every Single Day Is Used for Ukraine, and There Should Still Be Relevant News This Year – Address by the President I wish you health! We are concluding this historic week for Ukraine – a significant diplomatic week. The main outcome is that we have secured €90 billion for Ukraine for two years. This is the key result of December and, in many respects, an important outcome of the entire year. Europe has taken a positive decision. We fought for this decision for a very long time, and I want to thank everyone who helped. It is important that Russian assets remain in Europe and remain frozen. Ukraine will receive at least €45 billion annually over the next two years. And these funds can be repaid only from Russian funds – Russia must pay for its war. The €90 billion is a very real financial security guarantee for everyone in Ukraine. I thank the leaders of Europe: António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and all national leaders who supported us. We will continue working to ensure that all Russian assets are directed toward real protection against Russia’s war and toward our state’s reconstruction. Such assets are not located only in Europe – we are in contact with every government on this matter. This is one of the most difficult tasks – no less difficult than securing weapons for Ukraine. But we will resolve this as well. Funds for reconstruction will be available. Ukraine’s negotiating team is currently working in Florida – there will be more meetings today with the American delegation, with envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump. Work on the documents on ending the war, on security guarantees, and on reconstruction is ongoing – they are going through each point in detail, and there is constructive engagement with the American side. This is important. They are also discussing timing – possible timeframes for specific decisions. I am expecting a report from Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov on the details of the discussion. Today, I also had international conversations – with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. I greatly value your support, dear friends! Ukraine will remain strong. In recent days, we have also been focused on the situation in the Odesa region. On the ground there were Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba and Deputy Head of the Office Mykyta. All necessary services and our military forces have been engaged to ensure reliable logistics with the south of the Odesa region. I thank everyone who is working for the sake of our people in the Odesa region. There is a clear understanding of all the challenges – this is Russia’s attempt to block Ukraine’s access to maritime logistics. The world must not remain silent about this. Everyone must see that without pressure on Russia, they have no intention of genuinely ending their aggression. The pressure must increase. That is why next week – even though it will be Christmas week, when political activity around the world slows down – we will remain in contact with partners, with everyone who can help us defend our state, our people, our energy sector, and our resilience; with everyone who is working to exert pressure on Russia; with everyone who is making the end of the war real. We are working in a way that ensures every single day is used for Ukraine, and there should still be relevant news this year: support packages for our state and decisions that reduce Russia’s ability to wage war, to wage war against us. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Next week, I also expect reports regarding certain heads of local administrations who should already be replaced. There will also be new sanctions decisions on our part. Thank you all! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

“Freedom starts with education,” Free and Agratian University students, professors, staff and alumni hold a rally against educational “reforms” that will completely cripple education in Georgia and decouple the country from European standards and connection opportunities. #GeorgiaProtests Day 389 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 9:29 AM

It’s fundamentally unfair (well, yes, life is unfair, I know) that Georgians are by no means any less of a society than most Central-Eastern Europeans, and it’s only due to the curse of bordering Russia that we are in this disaster… — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 7:47 AM

Sweden:

The Ukrainian “Shchedryk” (Carol of the Bells) performed by a Swedish choir. ​The choir’s director, its pianist, and several young singers are Ukrainian. The rest of the members are foreigners who learned our legendary “Shchedryk” in its original Ukrainian for this special performance.

​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 5:58 PM

🇸🇪🚢 Sweden has detained a Russian ship that is on the sanctions list SVT reported that it is Adler ship, whose owner company is engaged in arms exports to Russia. The night operation was conducted by Customs Service. The raid was also attended by Special Forces Unit. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 7:38 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Swedish authorities have detained a sanctioned Russian vessel, the Adler, after boarding and inspecting the ship overnight on Dec. 21. “They are not allowed to sail further without the go-ahead from the prosecutor,” Swedish Customs Press Secretary Martin Hoglund told the regional broadcaster SVT. The cargo ship Adler suffered engine failure and anchored off Sweden’s west coast on Dec. 20. Swedish Customs then boarded the vessel and carried out an inspection in cooperation with the Coast Guard. The case has now been forwarded to Prosecutor Henrik Soderman at Sweden’s National Unit for International Organized Crime. The Adler has previously been used to transport Russian weapons and its owner, M Leasing LLC, is sanctioned by the U.S. and EU. The company was sanctioned for using its ships to carry North Korean ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. The boarding of the Adler follows heightened tensions between Russia and countries bordering the Baltic Sea. Russian “shadow fleet” tankers have been linked to sabotage operations and accused of launching drones over European cities. In a notable case, the Eagle S oil tanker, believed to be a member of Moscow’s shadow fleet, was suspected of deliberately sabotaging the Estlink 2 power cable in the Gulf of Finland. While Finnish authorities dropped the case against the Eagle S in October 2025, the Danish government announced shortly thereafter that it would tighten controls on oil tankers passing through its waters in response to the threat posed by Russia’s shadow fleet. The move came after President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing intelligence reports,accused Russia of using the fleet to “launch and control” drones over European cities. Ukraine has stepped up its own campaign against the shadow fleet, imposing new sanctions on nearly 700 vessels and detaining a Russian cargo ship in Odesa. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Dec. 19 that it hit a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea with a drone — the first such attack of its kind.

NATO:

Rutte for Bild: we must increase defense spending and boost production. And second, we must ensure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible in the fight. Because if Russia were to gain control of all of Ukraine, it would have massive repercussions for NATO. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 12:22 PM

The headline is very misleading. Ukrinform has the details: (emphasis mine)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about three levels of guarantees in an interview with the German tabloid Bild, according to Ukrinform. “We must ensure that Ukraine is never attacked again after a ceasefire or a peace agreement. Putin must understand that another attack would be devastating for him,” Rutte emphasized. He clarified that there are three levels to achieve this. The first level is Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which must be in excellent condition and capable of defending the country even after the war or a long-term ceasefire. The second level, according to the NATO Secretary General, is the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the United Kingdom with the participation of Germany and other countries. This coalition will provide everything necessary in addition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that Putin never again dares to attack. Rutte did not disclose details but assured that some European countries have stated their readiness to send troops. The third level is the United States. The US president said in August that he was ready to be involved. Partners are currently working to combine these three elements so that Putin clearly understands that he must never attack Ukraine again, the NATO chief stressed. Rutte is convinced that US President Donald Trump is absolutely committed and fully focused on ending this war. “He is the only one who managed to bring Putin to the negotiating table and the only one who can ultimately force him to make peace. I have great respect for him for that,” Rutte said. At the same time, he acknowledged that Trump had “lost his temper” several times and was very frustrated when things dragged on for too long. But in the end, he understands that the American president must assume this leadership role, as he is the only one who can keep this alliance together, Rutte is convinced. He does not believe that the United States will completely stop helping Ukraine, nor that the US could leave the North Atlantic Alliance. Rutte is absolutely confident that in a crisis situation Europeans will be able to rely on Trump. He also answered the question of why it is so difficult to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to him, “the reason is Putin. He is willing to sacrifice 1.1 million of his citizens. And this year he has made very little progress – minimal territorial gains, less than 1% of Ukraine’s territory compared to the beginning of the year. And for that, by our estimates, up to 1.1 million people on the Russian side have been killed or wounded. It is horrific. But that is the situation we are dealing with.” Overall, Rutte emphasized two main tasks: the urgent need for member states to increase defense spending and production, and to ensure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible in its struggle. “Because if Russia gains control over all of Ukraine, this will have enormous consequences for NATO – and we would have to spend much more than we agreed in The Hague. If we adhere to these commitments, we will outpace Russia and remain significantly stronger,” he stressed. He also urged against being naive about whatever may happen in Russia. NATO sees a global link between China and Russia. China is looking at Taiwan, and if Beijing takes military action there, it will pressure its junior partner, Russia under Putin, to keep NATO busy in Europe.

More at the link.

Given what Trump and his administration are actually doing in their interactions with Putin and not doing in their interactions with President Zelenskyy, other Ukrainian officials, and Ukraine, Rutte appears to be somewhere between in denial and delusional.

Estonia:

Russia could attack Estonia through rapid invasion to capture Narva or a hybrid Crimea-style annexation with disinformation and special forces, European Council on Foreign Relations reports. Both scenarios would end in strategic disaster for Moscow. ecfr.eu/publication/… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:25 PM

From the European Council on Foreign Relations:

Estonia is a small, post-Soviet country with a Russian-speaking minority. It is also one of the most geographically isolated NATO alliance members—and has a direct border with Russia. These characteristics make Estonia the most widely touted target of a Russian invasion of NATO territory.

However, almost four years of attritional warfare in Ukraine have drained Russia’s financial, personnel and military resources. Its fighting power is diminished and, as things stand, it lacks the capabilities to successfully mount either a traditional military offensive or a hybrid attack.

Europe’s NATO members (including Estonia’s neighbours) are also in a stronger position to assist Estonia against Russian aggression. Estonia itself has developed a three-pronged defence concept based on traditional artillery, air defence and a well-drilled societal response.

It will take Russia some 5-10 years after the end of the war in Ukraine to refit and rearm for such an attack. To ensure Estonia’s security, the country and its allies need to continue developing their defence capability now and in the coming years—even if they have minimal assistance from the US.

Full report at the link.

Romania:

A two-meter drone with a parachute was found in trees on Strâmtu mountain in Argeș County, Romania. A hunter discovered the intact device on Sunday. Police cordoned off the area as authorities investigate its origin. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 10:38 AM

Turkey:

Apparently Putin is going to continue to antagonize Putin. I’m not really sure why because when he does this the Turks shoot Russian planes and drones down.

The US:

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard denied Reuters reporting that Russia aims to occupy all of Ukraine and threatens Europe. She called it lies and propaganda meant to sabotage Trump’s peace efforts. Gabbard claimed NATO and EU want to drag US forces into war with Russia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 6:27 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Russia launched about 1,300 strike drones, nearly 1,200 guided bombs and nine missiles at Ukraine this week, particularly hitting Odesa region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that negotiating teams continue working on ending the war with dignified peace. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 4:40 AM

This feels like three lives ago: the Christmas tree in Kyiv shone so brightly in 2021. Terrorussia may cut the lights in our homes, but the real source of light and power in Ukraine remains our people. #makerussiapay

Photo Krasen Kyiv twitter. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:33 PM

Seems like some of the Starlink Snowflake’s customers have some issues:

1/ A shadow war is being fought over the Russian army’s access to Starlink. The Russians face a constant battle with Starlink itself and Ukrainian hackers deactivating their terminals, and obstruction from the Russian customs service holding up grey imports of Starlink devices.⬇️ [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

2/ Starlink is banned from being exported to Russia, but can be obtained unofficially through grey imports from Central Asia and China. Most Starlink terminals used by Russian forces are obtained by volunteers and shipped across Russia’s southern land borders. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

3/ However, they are vulnerable to disruption by Starlink itself, which periodically disables terminals located in Russian-held territory, they are targeted by hackers, and the very slow and cumbersome Russian customs process holds up imports for long periods. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

4/ Starlink terminals provided by the Russian warblogger Roman Saponkov were recently hacked and disabled, likely by the Ukrainians, cutting off the communications of Russian frontline troops. This has caused bad feelings towards Saponkov due to his team’s security failures. [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

5/ ‘Za Yug 123’ writes: “Let me explain: in November, there was a problem with Roman Saponkov’s Starlinks, or more accurately, the situation at the front with those servicing Roman’s team’s coveted satellite dishes.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

6/ “Their server containing emails and passwords was hacked, and access to the satellite dishes was consequently lost. We were left either without communication at all or with barely any communication. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

7/ “And I wouldn’t have said a word if this had been the usual SpaceX blockade (remember, satellite dishes are banned from Russia), but this is something else entirely. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

8/ “Roman’s team failed to keep an eye on things: they failed to ensure server security, and consequently, our guys manning those satellite dishes in their positions.” Valentin Kaskov, CIO of the Special Systems and Technologies Group of Companies, provides more insights: [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

9/ “Starlink activations are a business. I’ve been monitoring this segment for over two years, and it never ceases to amaze me—how the pursuit of profit can blind us to investing in basic information security. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

10/ “What happened? Access to the mail server and (possibly) the data server, if there was one, was compromised. Although, most likely, all of Roman’s critical information was stored in one bin. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

11/ “1. Hacking the infrastructure. Yesterday, the system used by Roman Saponkov was hacked. Around 1,000 accounts he managed were compromised. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

12/ “2. Vulnerable mail server. Roman’s team used their own mail server with an open web interface. The hackers gained access to it and, consequently, administrative control over the accounts. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

13/ “3. Credential theft. The attackers accessed clients’ email addresses and changed the email addresses and passwords for their Starlink accounts. Essentially, the accounts were completely hijacked. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

14/ “4. Attacks on Starlink equipment. Having gained access, the attackers began remotely rebooting the devices. The terminals were unable to enter operational mode and remained unavailable. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

15/ “5. Loss of access overnight. Overnight, thousands of users lost control and were unable to recover. These accounts were completely lost. And they were lost solely due to the team’s negligence and incompetence.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

16/ Saponkov says he has made amends: “Friends, we’ve had an unpleasant experience. After a massive attack on us, we restored most of the terminals and provided assistance to the guys totaling over 2.5 million rubles [$31,267] …” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

17/ “Starlink has an entire department dedicated to identifying satellite dishes in the North-Eastern Front zone, and we also have intelligence agencies working against us, attacking servers—essentially a separate cyber front. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

18/ “This is on top of the sanctions war. I recently flew to fraternal Kazakhstan, at Canada’s request, to be placed on a personal blacklist for opening accounts and transporting any cargo. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

19/ “This happened after we once smuggled Canadian-made GPS boards for our Baba Yaga [drone] equivalent. Under someone else’s name, of course, but intelligence is always on the alert.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

20/ ‘Za Yug 123’ is not happy with the situation, noting that the Starlinks and their subscriptions are paid for by the soldiers themselves out of their salaries, rather than by the Russian army or Ministry of Defence: — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

21/ “I got involved with Starlinks in 2023, and I already know a lot of the ins and outs. I’ve been through more than one block with our soldiers, I’ve survived untrustworthy activators, I’ve activated and regularly pay for them (including Roman’s), probably over a thousand… — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

22/ …satellite dishes now. And in this situation, of course, I could have said something like, “It’s the first time, and that it’ll be a lesson—everyone can get hacked,” or, “Well, he didn’t completely give up, he’s doing something.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

23/ “Yes, I agree that tech support was involved, and they didn’t immediately tell us to get lost… BUT! — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

24/ “Being constantly on the Front and delving into the soldiers’ endless problems, I’ve long understood that everyone wants to make money off of soldiers, but only a few actually help, do something, and not just promise. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

25/ “I often tell guys to their faces that they’re weaklings and losers, and not to insult them, but because it’s a fact – anyone and everyone takes advantages of soldiers, they get scammed on every corner, no scammer would turn a soldier in the trenches down, and that’s on top… — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

26/ …of the constant spending on essential military items, which are never enough (I think every soldier is smiling sadly right now, remembering what he has already spent on combat supplies and how much he has contributed to the company pot). — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

27/ “So, all activations and renewals aren’t free, not at cost, so to speak, they’re paid for with a commission from the activator (in our case, that’s Roman).” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

28/ ‘The Ghost of Novorossiya’ laments the fact that Russia has failed to provide its troops with a Starlink equivalent: — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

29/ “[W]here is our satellite internet, where are our high-tech developments, where are the options for packet data transmission that we can use right now on the front lines? — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

30/ “(By the way, we are already working closely and constructively with those who know how to do this, but this is essentially a private initiative built on horizontal and vertical connections.)” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

31/ “We’ll simply leave out for now the extra efforts aimed at importing all this from China, launching it, servicing it… Including the opposition from Russian customs,🤦‍♂🤦‍♂🤦‍♂which in some place [thinks there] “isn’t a war”. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

32/ “We, of course, have continued and will continue to work. But how much longer we can hold out like this, actually fighting in encirclement—I don’t know. Maybe people smarter than me can explain this to the fighting units, from whom requests are coming in en masse.” /end — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

Odesa Oblast:

Press has published footage of fire after russian strike on the port in Pivdennyi, Odesa region‼️ As a result of the attack on sunflower oil storage tanks, a massive fire broke out. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 8:57 AM

⚡️Ukraine to replace head of Southern Air Command following repeated deadly Russian strikes in Odesa Oblast. Kyiv is looking to replace the head of the Southern Air Command, Dmytro Karpenko, following several deadly Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 20. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 20, 2025 at 4:10 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Kyiv is looking to replace the head of the Southern Air Command, Dmytro Karpenko, following several deadly Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Dec. 20. “We are strengthening air defense, we will also strengthen, to be honest, the command. Today, I raised this issue regarding the replacement of the commander… I think they will find another candidate. Because we need to react in a timely manner, quickly,” he said. Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine the night of Dec. 19, killing at least eight people and injuring 27 others. Some of the victims were riding a bus that was struck at the “epicenter” of the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service reported. On Dec. 18, a Russian strike drone hit a civilian car traveling across a bridge in Odesa Oblast, killing a woman and injuring her three children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. Odesa Oblast’s port infrastructure is a regular target of Russian attacks. Recent strikes against the region have caused days-long blackouts and have left residents without running water. “No matter how difficult it is for us, we need to protect as many people as possible, protect Odesa and our other regions as much as possible,” Zelensky said of the planned replacement.

Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast:

This is all that is left of Toretsk, a city of 30,000 erased by russia. Because its foundational mining industry has been leveled and holds no value for the occupiers, it is unlikely the town will ever be restored. It remains a ghost of its former self. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Kyiv:

“The light endures” On the eve of Energy Workers’ Day and befire upcoming longest night of the year, Kyiv symbolically illuminated the Motherland Monument. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Kherson:

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko report from a city living under anti-drone nets and constant surveillance, showing how everyday life, from hospitals and schools to aid deliveries and cultural events, continues under threat, and why residents refuse to leave. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 20, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Sumy Oblast:

Russian forces crossed into Ukraine near the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region and abducted over 50 civilians. Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from several positions in the area due to the assault. Stabilization efforts are now underway, according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 21, 2025 at 3:35 AM

Ukrainska Pravda has the details:

Russian forces have crossed Ukraine’s state border near the village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and taken more than 50 civilians away from the area. Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Details: Lykhovii said that Ukraine’s defence forces withdrew from several positions near Hrabovske as a result of the Russian offensive. Stabilisation measures are currently under way in the area, he clarified. After Russian forces seized the settlement, more than 50 Ukrainian civilians were forcibly taken to the territory of the Russian Federation. Most of them are elderly men and women; one of the women is 89 years old. Almost all of them had previously refused to evacuate deeper into Ukrainian-controlled territory, Lykhovii stressed. Law enforcement agencies have already launched an investigation into the forced deportation of civilians, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces regard these actions as a violation of the Geneva Conventions. The military also urged residents of border areas to evacuate. The Sumy Oblast authorities have organised the evacuation process: more than 30,000 people have already been evacuated, while almost 5,700 others, including 38 children, have refused to leave, Lykhovii added. Background: Earlier, media outlets reported that on the night of 19-20 December, Russian forces entered the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine demands immediate return of 50 civilians kidnapped by Russia from Sumy region. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha compared Russia’s actions to medieval raids and groups like ISIS, Boko Haram and Hamas, demanding return of thousands of forcibly deported Ukrainians including children. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:16 PM

From Ukrainska Pravda:

Fighting is ongoing in the village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast as of the afternoon of 21 December, but Russian forces are not present in the neighbouring village of Riasne. Source: Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force on Facebook Details: Media outlets, particularly locally-based Kordon.Media, reported on the evening of 20 December that Russian infantry was present in Riasne. On 21 December, the Joint Forces Task Force denied reports that Russian forces had entered the settlement. Quote: “Clarification regarding the attempted breakthrough by the occupying forces in Sumy Oblast. Fighting is currently ongoing in the settlement of Hrabovske. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to push the occupiers back onto Russian territory. Despite certain reports in the media, there are currently no Russians in the neighbouring village of Riasne.” Details: Ukraine’s Armed Forces also reported that civilians from the village of Hrabovske were taken away by the Russian 36th Brigade. Background: Earlier, Kordon.Media reported that on the night of 19-20 December, Russian forces entered the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast.

The outlet also wrote that “as of the evening of 20 December, enemy infantry is present in Riasne”.

The following day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Russian forces had crossed the state border near Hrabovske and forcibly took over 50 civilians to Russia. The military reported that stabilisation measures are currently underway there.

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian TG channel reports “chaos” in the 272nd Motor Rifle Regiment near Kupiansk. After “big stars” from Moscow replaced the regimental commander in early December, troops were given unrealistic orders to take Pishchane and Kurylivka and push on Kupiansk-Uzlovyi, despite shortages in manpower. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM

Units are being split to plug gaps elsewhere, UAV parts are in such short supply that soldiers are forced to buy them with their own money, and assaults are carried out by small infantry groups with drone-only resupply. Equipment bought privately is then burned in poorly prepared attacks. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM

This paints a picture where Russian units in the city are fragmented and close to being cut off, while generals keep reporting “success”. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM

Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv Oblast:

Ukraine’s 77th Airmobile Brigade liquidated 40 Russian pipe cleaners emerging from a Svatove-Oskil gas pipeline on December 16 north of Novoplatonivka. The occupying chimney sweep crew included African mercenaries, the brigade’s Rubaka drone battalion reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 3:18 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

Ukraine’s 47th and 22nd Mechanized Brigades repelled a Russian assault on Sotnytskyi Kozachok in northern Kharkiv Oblast, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses, Joint Forces reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:08 PM

The Lyman axis:

Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade FATUM drone battalion destroyed five Russian vehicles in poor visibility south of Shandryholove on the Lyman axis. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 7:35 AM

Pokrovsk:

Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade survived a Russian drone swarm attack in Pokrovsk with nearly 20 FPVs launched in two minutes, averaging one every three seconds, suffering no casualties. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 5:09 AM

Russian occupied Crimea and Russian occupied Russia:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

