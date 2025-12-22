Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Get Crushes Monday Morning Open Thread (and reminder to order your pet calendars)

I Get Crushes Monday Morning Open Thread (and reminder to order your pet calendars)

Every time we do the calendar there are pets who just grab me, for whatever reason.

Two of my crushes from this year are baby Asimov and Floyd.

This is Asimov as a baby. Asimov all grown up now and on the cover of Calendar A this year.
This is Floyd, who is Joelle’s good buddy.

Calendars are finally ready to order – links are in the sidebar!

Totally open thread.

Update:  One of our BJ peeps said it would be nice to send both calendars to Athenspets.  I think that’s a great idea and I have already given her the address to order those for Athenspets.

I think it would also be nice to send Calendars A and B to Lisa, who is our contact at Athenspets for Walter’s Fund.  Lisa recently moved from Athens to Vermont – she is no longer Executive Director but she is still on the board and she is still our contact person for Athenspets.

So if anyone is up for ordering one or both calendars to send to Lisa, just let me know and I’ll send you her address.

 

  • Baud
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • danielx
  • gvg
  • HinTN
  • Joy in FL
  • Manyakitty
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • Nancy
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • p.a.
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zeecube
  • zhena gogolia

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen
      @allenanalysis
      Larry Ellison is consolidating media power in plain sight.

      He backed The Free Press, installed Bari Weiss at CBS, and the network has since bent toward Trump-friendly coverage.

      Now he’s floating a $40B personal guarantee to outbid Netflix, not for movies, but for CNN and Paramount’s news infrastructure.

      This is clearly about CONTROLLING the narrative ahead of the midterms.
      x.com/allenanalysis/status/2003110553762341250?s=20

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Unrelated, a highly recommend clicking on today’s sidebar image – it’s a whole different experience when you see it in the larger side.  Kind of magical, I think.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      Hobbit in charge declares American cars not good enough for his special ass.

      “FBI Director Kash Patel is being driven around in specially armored BMWs that the FBI bought at his request,” MS NOW reports.

      “Patel had pressed the FBI for this high-end vehicle for the purpose of being less conspicuous on his outings… FBI directors, protected by a security detail, have traditionally been driven in a Chevrolet Suburban — whether for meetings, evening events or their daily commute.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      Jesus Freakin Congress
      @TheJFreakinC
      Just so we are clear…

      The U.S. is not… and never has been… a Christian nation.

      This administration has pushed xenophobic rhetoric straight out of the “great replacement” playbook, dehumanizing immigrants, framing them as criminals, and celebrating brutality toward minorities.

      They’ve laughed as people were assaulted, children ripped from their families, kids held in detention centers far longer than legally allowed, constitutional rights ignored, due process denied.

      Pregnant women were left to miscarry without medical care or food. Nursing mothers were separated from their NICU babies, while their milk supply dried up. People with life-threatening illnesses were denied medicine, and medical care, leaving some to die, or choose between life and self-deportation.

      They’ve expanded detention, threatened children to give up asylum rights, and blocked congressional oversight of ICE facilities… all while publicly mocking the abuse in videos from White House accounts.

      These are not Christian actions. They are cruelty dressed as policy.

      So, when JD Vance stands on a podium talking about “protecting the weak” and “respecting all of God’s creatures,” while his party celebrates this abuse, it’s not leadership, it’s a middle finger to the American people and to what we were taught America was as children… a melting pot, a place of inclusion and opportunity.

      Because when JD Vance says, “in the United States, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” what he really means is: if you are not white, your safety, your family, your constitution rights, and your humanity don’t matter here.
      x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/2002854800463946174?s=20

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻
      @LongTimeHistory
      ICE just hours away from deporting Indigenous woman—agents said her tribal ID looked “fake.”

      “She already had the jumpsuit on to be deported,” her aunt said. “They identified her as an immigrant.”

      “No one at the jail seemed willing to fix, or even acknowledge the mistake.”

      Officials eventually released her—a lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office called it a “silly mistake” and a “human error.”

      Leticia Jacobo is just one of dozens of Native Americans who have reported being detained or questioned by ICE.

      “In 1924, Congress did guarantee birthright citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States,” lawyer explained.

      Leticia Jacobo was born in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community of Arizona. #DemsUnited
      x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/2002774198779805894?s=20

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻
      @LongTimeHistory
      ICE detain Santa—for checking on the boys & girls at detention center.

      “Santa run!” witnesses yell. “They’re coming Santa! Run!”

      Agents run at a full sprint from inside building to tackle him to ground—kneel on his back.

      “Be nice to Santa!… This is a little excessive!”

      Multiple agents try to drag him across the pavement into the building—but they were not strong enough to carry him.

      ICE claims that Santa stepped over a blue line they painted on the ground outside the facility in Portland, Oregon. #DemsUnited
      x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/2002847952461513069?s=20

      Reply
    23. 23.

      rikyrah

      absolutely no lie told.

      The United States versus Elon R. Musk
      @Needle_of_Arya
      We will never have universal health care because white conservatives are in charge of everything.

      We will never have universal health care because white people & white culture don’t want it, specifically because it would help minorities, immigrants & especially Black people.
      12:38 PM · Dec 21, 2025
      x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/2002810963213558048?s=20

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      Meanwhile, Dickwad in Chief is back to his stealing Greenland thing.

      Donald Trump has sparked a fresh row with Denmark after appointing a special envoy to Greenland, the vast Arctic island he has said he would like to annex.

      Trump announced on Sunday that Jeff Landry, the Republican governor of Louisiana, would become the US’s special envoy to Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

      Gov Landry said in a post on X it was an honour to serve in a “volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US”.

      The move has angered Copenhagen, which said it would will call the US ambassador for “an explanation”. Greenland’s prime minister said the island must “decide our own future” and its “territorial integrity must be respected”.

      Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has revived his long-standing interest in Greenland, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth.

      He has refused to rule out using force to secure control of the island, a stance that has shocked Denmark, a Nato ally that has traditionally enjoyed close relations with Washington.

      Seems his erl tanker seizures has him feeling like a Real Pirate.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      Non-Human Media
      @NonHumanMedia1
      The reason why so many people keep wishing deportation will effect Black Americans on a mass scale and keep using fear tactics to convince us this is the case is because they can’t fanthom a reality where Black Americans are not treated worse than every other group at all times
      12:31 PM · Jan 26, 2025
      x.com/NonHumanMedia1/status/1883583505617260870?s=20

      Non-Human Media
      @NonHumanMedia1
      In most situations from mass incarceration, environmental racism, employment opportunities, life expectancy and almost any other social indicator of well being Black Americans are usually at the bottom so it’s breaking ppls brain to imagine a scenario where this isn’t the case
      12:31 PM · Jan 26, 2025
      x.com/NonHumanMedia1/status/1883583506930094392?s=20

      Non-Human Media
      @NonHumanMedia1
      Essentially, Black Americans are the ground floor on which everyone else walks on so our degradation and depredation is normalized as the status quo

      Now that perhaps another group might have negative experiences that don’t necessarily apply to us is an affront to reality itself

      x.com/NonHumanMedia1/status/1883583511636103319?s=20

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gvg

      @rikyrah: I think they are also against it because it would help white people. I don’t understand it, but a lot of the ones I meet seem to hate a lot of other people that happen to be white too. Women, the poor, other kind of Christian, liberal, they always have some excuse. It’s just an excuse when they come up with that many “reasons”. They hate people.

      Not that racism isn’t part of it, but there is something more. Virtue shaming? Somehow a lot of people need to look down on almost everyone else. They can’t just mind their own business.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      Jesus Freakin Congress
      @TheJFreakinC
      🚨ICE WITHHELD MEDICAL CARE FROM A DIABETIC MAN. HE DIED. THEN THEY MARKED HIM AS “RELEASED.”

      This is what happens when the government decides all immigrants are criminals.

      Nenko Gantchev was 56 years old. He lived in Chicago for 30 years. He entered the U.S. legally on a student visa, had a work permit, paid taxes, owned a trucking company, and was married to a U.S. citizen. He was in the middle of his green card application through that marriage when ICE arrested him.

      Not for a crime.
      Not because he was dangerous.
      But because he showed up to a USCIS interview.

      From the moment ICE took him, Nenko was treated like a criminal… not a husband, not a business owner, not a man who followed the legal process for decades.

      A federal judge ordered Nenko released on bond, along with hundreds of others, after finding these arrests were likely unlawful. ICE itself classified him as low risk to public safety.

      He remained detained as the government fought that release order in court.

      Nenko was diabetic. While held in a private ICE detention facility in Michigan, his health deteriorated. His family says he was denied proper medical care and a medically appropriate diet. He repeatedly told them he wasn’t feeling well. They sent commissary money just so he could eat food that wouldn’t spike his blood sugar.

      They hoped he would be released because of his medical condition.
      Instead, ICE kept him in custody.

      On December 16, on the day of their 8 year wedding anniversary, his wife didn’t receive his usual phone call. When she searched the ICE detainee locator, it said Nenko had been “released.”

      The next morning, she learned the truth.

      Nenko Gantchev had died in ICE custody.

      ICE now claims his death was from “natural causes,” while providing no meaningful explanation to his wife. Other detainees report he asked for medical help and did not receive it in time.

      This is not an isolated incident.

      This year alone, nearly 30 people have died in ICE custody, making 2025 the deadliest year on record. Every time, officials insist it’s a tragedy… not the predictable outcome of a system that dehumanizes immigrants by default.

      Nenko wasn’t a criminal. He was labeled as one.

      When a system treats people as disposable, and dehumanizes them, neglect becomes routine.

      When neglect becomes routine, people die in custody.

      And when they die, the paperwork says “released.”

      A U.S. citizen lost her husband.
      And unless this system changes, she will not be the last.
      x.com/TheJFreakinC/status/2002791348580057571?s=20

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      My mother-in-law is in her 80s, sharp as a tack and fit as a fiddle, but she doesn’t know texting etiquette, and it’s cracking me up. We almost never text her because if she sees a text, she calls us to find out what we were texting her about instead of reading the text and replying. So we just call her instead!

      But out of the blue she texted me today to double-check that she has The Kiddo’s correct address. I replied with the address, and she replied “thanks!” to that, and I did a thumbs-up on her reply to acknowledge it, and then she texted “you’re welcome.” LMAO!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: oops, I put the link to the wrong post in the sidebar!!

      No, I didn’t put the wrong link.  But the post with the instructions for ordering had links to the “check for your pets” posts, and that apparently confused WordPress.

      I think I’ve got that resolved. (Nope, it’s still trying to be too smart.)

      Third time’s the charm.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Saw the links provided above, calendar has been ordered.  Crossing my fingers it actually gets here this year.  Bailing on Cafe Press was long overdue.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Bailing on Cafe Press was long overdue.

      Yep.  But for a very long time, they were the only game in town where we could have the proceeds sent directly to the nonprofit so Cole wouldn’t have to pay taxes on the proceeds.

      Kudos again to Another Scott for the Lulu suggestion.  Much better than some of the others we were looking at to replace Cafe Press.

      No one is happier than beth or me to see Cafe Press in the rearview mirror.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Yay, have my calendars on order. Thanks Beth & WaterGirl for getting this done so quickly & with a new vendor! I ordered a calendar from Lulu last year (Albitrosity’s birbs) and was completely satisfied.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      One of our BJ peeps said it would be nice to send both calendars to Athenspets.  I think that’s a great idea and I have already given her the address to order those for Athenspets.

      I think it would also be nice to send Calendars A and B to Lisa, who is our contact at Athenspets for Walter’s Fund.  Lisa recently moved from Athens to Vermont – she is no longer Executive Director but she is still on the board and she is still our contact person for Athenspets.

      So if anyone is up for ordering one or both calendars to send to Lisa, just let me know and I’ll send you her address.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nancy

      I ordered two of Calendar A. One will go to my brother with the comment that his feline niece and nephew are featured. I allow myself to be silly at times.

      I like both calendars.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      sab

      Tried to order. Got all the way through even the credit card but froze up on acceptance.

      So my credit card is at risk. Have I even ordered a calendar? Don’t know.

      Last calendar from BJ I will ever order. Late and risky.

      Reply

