Is this a ‘We’re mad as hell and we’re not gonna take it anymore’ moment?

I think yes.

Something has shifted. It’s more than past time to show T that there are consequences to his figurative shooting of a lot of someone(s) in the middle of 5th Avenue.

We should note that yesterday Senators Durbin and Duckworth issued formal criminal referrals for actions by members of the Trump regime. I think this needs to become far more common as we must attach criminality to their outrageous actions, and not let it get normalized as just boys being boys. [image or embed] — Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

.

Joint statement by Ranking Members Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin on Trump Administration decision to defy Epstein Files Transparency Act. [image or embed] — Oversight Dems (@oversightdemocrats.house.gov) December 19, 2025 at 11:17 AM

.

I think something has shifted and it’s time for all of us to put our weight behind that shift, in every way we can.

Your thoughts?