Is This a 'We're Mad As Hell and We're Not Gonna Take It Anymore Moment'?

Is this a ‘We’re mad as hell and we’re not gonna take it anymore’ moment?

I think yes.

Something has shifted.  It’s more than past time to show T that there are consequences to his figurative shooting of a lot of someone(s) in the middle of 5th Avenue.

We should note that yesterday Senators Durbin and Duckworth issued formal criminal referrals for actions by members of the Trump regime. I think this needs to become far more common as we must attach criminality to their outrageous actions, and not let it get normalized as just boys being boys.

[image or embed]

— Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

.

Joint statement by Ranking Members Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin on Trump Administration decision to defy Epstein Files Transparency Act.

[image or embed]

— Oversight Dems (@oversightdemocrats.house.gov) December 19, 2025 at 11:17 AM

.

Yes!

[image or embed]

— Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 3:24 PM

I think something has shifted and it’s time for all of us to put our weight behind that shift, in every way we can.

Your thoughts?

    234Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I think something has shifted

      I thought that once but it was just gas.

      Trump’s poll numbers are down. That certainly helps. Things eventually pile up.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      NEW: Effective immediately, leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects being constructed in the United States will be paused due to national security concerns.

      Wind turbines: stuffed to the top with Venezuelans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I have fixed the typo that read “it’s time for all of us to put out”!

      I believe that’s a personal choice, and not one that should be dictated by any of us on BJ!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      They all are getting desperate, and what’s driving this? The Epstein Files. I’m surprised as hell that, apparently, there really might be a lot of evidence in them that Trump was raping children (why use euphemisms?) and knew about the the money laundering and child trafficking.

      We just need to keep pushing this.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      I keep thinking that something is going to be a bridge too far, but so far it never has been. I’m thinking that there have to be some consequences for the agents who arrested an American citizen, saw her birth certificate and hospital records of her birth, and just declaring that they looked fake and whisked her off days ago. As far as I know she hasn’t been released yet, and so far incidents like that are just oops, shrug shoulders, move on.

      I’d have thought slamming Senator Padilla to the floor would result in consequences, but nope.

      Bovino is one that I’m most looking forward to seeing on trial, but as long as Bondi is AG all these complaints will be ignored.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: It’s worrisome that the slightly-less-incompetent wing of the Bug Nuts Crazy political party is collecting malcontents from the organization that gave us Project 2025. Here’s hoping Pence makes a pretty speech to them and that fall into a Rip Van Winkle nap.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      Van Hollen is a Senator I actually know personally, sort of. Have a handwritten letter from him when he was in the House, and his office was helping me with an unemployment claim against the government after I was laid off from my postdoc position. State DOL, since they didn’t see postdoc on their “eligible list,” denied me repeatedly. Van Hollen himself called the state DOL and got the chairwoman on the phone. She looked at the application, though that “postdoc” missing was an oversight, and added it to the list. Then granted me my UI.

      It saved my life and countless other postdocs would now be able to claim UI from the NIH when they were booted.

      He’s also one of the few survivors of the Great 2010 Purge of Democrats from the House. He deserved to become a Senator and he’s never been one to take shit from fascist Republicans.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: They’ve already slammed how many Discharge Petitions past Pope Johnson? It’s a start, and certainly made the news, which was the real point. The more people get mad and realise their anger will never be satisfied with Republicans in power, the bigger the bloodbath for them next year will be. Big enough, we may even capture the Senate. I’m old enough to have seen that, too (2006).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gretchen

      @Baud: That’s the problem. The people in charge of doling out consequences are protecting everyone because they deserve consequences themselves. And even when Democrats were in power, the Supreme Court helped them skate. So I hope they get consequences but don’t really believe it will happen.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: here’s the comment I posted downstairs earlier:

      OOPs wrong one:  But here’s more from the other distraction that Trump is trying to use to avoid talking about the Epstein files.

      Trump administration motto:  If at first you don’t succeed, try “fraud and waste” “national security!

      WASHINGTON (AP) —The Trump administration said Monday it is pausing leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the East Coast due to unspecified national security risks identified by the Pentagon.

      The pause is effective immediately and will give the Interior Department, which oversees offshore wind, time to work with the Defense Department and other agencies to assess the possible ways to mitigate any security risks posed by the projects, the administration said.

      “The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. “Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers.”

      . . .

      The Interior Department said unclassified reports from the U.S. government have long found that the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers create radar interference called “clutter.” The clutter caused by offshore wind projects obscures legitimate moving targets and generates false targets in the vicinity of wind projects, the Interior Department said.

      The action comes two weeks after a federal judge struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking wind energy projects, saying the effort to halt virtually all leasing of wind farms on federal lands and waters was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates U.S. law.

      Judge Patti Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order blocking wind energy projects and declared it unlawful.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Shalimar

      @trollhattan: Great.  Now I have discovered from that thread that Stanley Tucci is fucking nuts.  I am sure I have seen him on lists of rightwing actors, but it obviously did not sink in until now what he does with all of his posts on X.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @ArchTeryx:

      The more people get mad and realise their anger will never be satisfied with Republicans in power, the bigger the bloodbath for them next year will be.

      Optimistic, but here’s hoping.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Gretchen: ​Why, I can remember a time when pay for play was frowned upon. Now? SOP!
      Jonsing to see the rate card for pardons. Is pricing correlated to severity of crime/sentence, public profile, bank statement, all of the above? Like, what did J-6 fur and bodypaint dude pay versus that Central American drug king?​

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Chief Oshkosh: I have no idea if evidence in the Epstein files directly implicates Trump. I used to assume the files did not contain that type of evidence since I can’t understand why the Biden DOJ would have sat on the case if it did.

      Maybe I am naive? Possible. But clearly there’s something in there that Trump and his minions are desperate to hide.

      My working theory now is that the files contain speculative interviews that implicate rich and prominent pedophiles, and the Trump admin is working to suppress all that because most if not all of them are Republican donors/officials.

      I think it’s entirely possible that their crimes may lack enough evidence for a prosecution (again, because why would Biden’s DOJ sit on the case if they had solid evidence?), but Trump wants to protect their reputations.

      To return to WG’s question: keep demanding full release of the files with only the victims’ names/likenesses redacted.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Here’s the one you are asking about.  Reposted from downstairs:

      More Trump vs Greenland and Denmark. More Trump distractions from the Epstein files?

      Denmark and Greenland vow that the US won’t take over Greenland after Trump appoints envoy

      The leaders of Denmark and Greenland insisted Monday that the U.S. won’t take over Greenland and demanded respect for their territorial integrity after President Donald Trump ‍announced the appointment of a ‌special envoy to Greenland.

      Trump’s announcement on Sunday that Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry would be the U.S. special envoy prompted a new flare-up of tensions over Washington’s interest in the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally. Denmark’s foreign minister said in comments to Danish broadcasters that he plans to summon the U.S. ambassador.

      ”We have said it before. Now, we say it again. National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a joint statement. “They are fundamental principles. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      Last week, I saw the stories of Border Patrol and ICE STOPPING PEOPLE AT THE BORDER WHO WERE TRYING TO LEAVE. And, throwing them in those Private Prison Industry Detention Centers.

      SO, WHAT IS IT?

      You really trying to pay people to leave?
      And, if so, where was this appropriated by Congress?

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Kristi Noem makes an announcement on Fox & Friends: “We are saying that if you voluntarily want to go home now to your country, if you’re in the US illegally, we’ll give you $3,000 through the holidays to send you home. We’ll buy you a ticket, give you $3,000 to go home and that includes people that have not been detained.”
      x.com/atrupar/status/2003124827968672171?s=20

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sure Lurkalot

      The tide hasn’t turned at the FTFNYT where, reporting on Vance’s speech at TPUSA, at which he declared America a Christian nation where “you” no longer have to apologize for being white, this headline was published:

      Vance Refuses to Take Sides in G.O.P. Fight Over Bigotry

      Do tell.

      Over at the “liberal” MSWTF, Joe Scarborough mouthed words:

      Trump is not on Epstein’s list. There’s nothing in there really damning about Trump or Bill Clinton. So one of the great mysteries is not what Trump’s hiding, it’s why if he’s not in the files – which all the reporting says he’s not – why is he so obsessed on blocking access to them?

      Do tell us about all the “all the reporting”, Joe. Such a mystery.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      More crazy announcements from the Trump administration today.  So many distractions, so many crazy announcements.  Distractions, distractions.

      Trump removes nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial positions

      WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the U.S. diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities.

      The chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were informed last week that their tenures would end in January, according to two State Department officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel moves.

      All of them had taken up their posts in the Biden administration but had survived an initial purge in the early months of Trump’s second term that targeted mainly political appointees. That changed on Wednesday when they began to receive notices from officials in Washington about their imminent departures.

      Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president although they typically remain at their posts for three to four years. Those affected by the shake-up are not losing their foreign service jobs but will be returning to Washington for other assignments should they wish to take them, the officials said.

      . . .

      Africa is the continent most affected by the removals, with ambassadors from 13 countries being removed: Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia and Uganda.

      Second is Asia, with ambassadorial changes coming to six countries: Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Vietnam affected.

      Four countries in Europe (Armenia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia) are affected; as are two each in the Middle East (Algeria and Egypt); South and Central Asia (Nepal and Sri Lanka); and the Western Hemisphere (Guatemala and Suriname).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      brendancalling

      Consequences are for little people. As a great president once said of consequences for torturing people, “It’s important to look forward and not backwards.”

      So you can add me to the “There Will Be No Consequences” list. I’ll believe it when I see it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Betty Cracker: I think the answer is “E. All of the above.” But given that Trump has demonstrated over and over that he simply does not give one single fuck about anyone else, there must be something in the files that he views as being so personally threatening that he thinks he would be completely ruined if that something were to become known. I can’t see him going to such lengths to protect even his favorite moneyed pukes.

      We may never know. However, we DO know that dragging it out like this is bringing him down in the polls. So, we must keep pushing this at every opportunity. I’ve been reassuring my electeds that this is worth them very publicly pursuing the release of the files. I bring it up in conversation with allies when possible to encourage them to do their bit. And I bring it up with “conservatives,” along with the price of eggs, where I think it will help (“help” meaning to either slightly turn a mind or to harshly twist a metaphorical knife).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Old School

      @Shalimar:

      Now I have discovered from that thread that Stanley Tucci is fucking nuts.

      I have my suspicions as to whether that is the “real” Stanley Tucci.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WTFGhost

      @Betty Cracker:I have no idea if evidence in the Epstein files directly implicates Trump. I used to assume the files did not contain that type of evidence since I can’t understand why the Biden DOJ would have sat on the case if it did.

      The Biden DoJ was going through the files, to find if there were new investigations possible; Trump closed down those investigations.

      Re: there not being anything too dirtying of Trump, keep in mind, Biden wouldn’t have allowed his DoJ to play that kind of game. Trump wouldn’t be directly implicated in an obvious crime; he knows better than to risk being blackmailed.

      So there could be scads of information in the files that injures Trump, that doesn’t implicate him, other than in the obvious: Trump knew really good and well that Epstein trafficked underaged girls, and Trump decided he was okay with underaged sex slaves being repeatedly raped by strangers, so long as he could keep partying with Epstein.

      I know Fox and Friends won’t consider that a big deal, but we right thinking people assume you have a duty to help people who being held as sex slaves, especially if they’re underaged.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Gretchen

      @Professor Bigfoot: That’s part of the push for more private prisons and immigrant detention camps. They figure they can put those prisoners to work for free. One of the many reforms we need going forward is to ban for-profit prisons so there’s not a financial incentive to take more people’s freedom.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      wjca

      I think something has shifted

      And those who refuse to walk away from Trump, Trumpism, etc.?   Well, we have a new definition of “shiftless.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Captain C

      @Betty:

      He truly has lost it, and it is getting progressively harder for those with the power to act to pretend they don’t know.

      Which means the FTFNYT will admit it sometime around 2047 or so.  Probably while loudly wondering why no one covered it sooner.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Gretchen:

      I keep thinking that something is going to be a bridge too far, but so far it never has been. 

      Yes this. Nothing is going to be decisive. He could indeed shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it, if most people were happy with their bank accounts.

      But…. lots of people aren’t happy with their bank accounts at the moment. Erosion is a thing and it matters; take a look at the Grand Canyon.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      FelonyGovt

      I go back and forth. Much of the time I think that if all the scandals and outrages over the past 10 years haven’t brought him down yet, nothing well. However I (cautiously) think maybe the tide is turning a bit. I think even his fans are getting a bit tired of him. And it’s crystal clear that he has not fulfilled his promises on the economy and on jobs, and those who stupidly voted for him for those reasons are beginning to recognize that.

      I think a good strategy for us is to try to capitalize on the fact that the horrors being inflicted are so diverse. So many people are down on tariffs and the economy. Some people are mostly horrified by ICE and its tactics. Some are outraged about the destruction of part of the White House and the changes at the Kennedy Center.  Can we fan the flames by emphasizing what most upsets each group? For example, any time I’m shopping for food and I hear someone complain about prices, I say “damn Trump and his tariffs”…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WTFGhost:

      I know Fox and Friends won’t consider that a big deal,

      Agreed that F&F won’t consider it a big deal that Trump knew about the sex slavery of children but didn’t do anything about it. However, if F&F wouldn’t consider it a big deal, then neither would Trump, and vice versa.

      No, there is SOMETHING in those files that Trump very much views as A Big Deal.

      Keep pushing. Keep pushing for the full release of the files.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gretchen

      @WTFGhost: I think the Biden DOJ was constrained using the files because they were evidence in the Maxwell case and she was appealing to the Circuit Court and denied in October 2024 and the Supreme Court until 2025. They didn’t want to give her more grounds for appeal.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      Is this what it’s like, reporting to Captain Queeg the strawberries are missing?

      President Trump’s pollster released a new poll that showed Republicans are heading towards a blowout in the 2026 midterms.

      The FabrizioWard poll found “the national general Congressional ballot currently favors Democrats by a seven-point margin.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      gvg

      @Gretchen: YET.

      And it will help if there are some consequences in the areas where Democrats are in charge. Jail. There is the one woman that a state is not releasing that Trump wants out?  There should be some jail for the ICE/Border Patrol kidnappers.

      Drive home that is matters which party is in charge.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      wjca

      @Chief Oshkosh: The Epstein Files. I’m surprised as hell that, apparently, there really might be a lot of evidence in them that Trump was raping children (why use euphemisms?) and knew about the the money laundering and child trafficking.

      I’m beginning to wonder if the real explosive bits might not be about raping children.  But perhaps, beyond merely money laundering for Russian oligarchs and the Russian mob, there is evidence on how Putin influences/controls Trump.

      The cultists might be able to ignore the former.  But being under the thumb of foreigners?  The xenophobes could got nuts about that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: Van Hollen was my congressperson and, I think, my Md state rep before that. In his run for the House seat, he defeated Connie Morella, a very popular and previously unbeatable liberal Republican. Morella was so popular that after her defeat the local public library was renamed in her honor as a sort of consolation prize. When Van Hollen moved to the Senate, his House seat was won by Jamie Raskin, so you might note that our little district likes to make its voice heard.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JetsamPool

      Here is Legal Eagle’s  a summary of every illegal act committed by the administration so far.

      The video doesn’t cover ICE/CBP activity, which would otherwise add assault, kidnapping, reckless endagngerment, torture, and more.  The SC would probably find they have qualified immunity, though.

      And then there’s whatever is going on with the Navy+Coast Guard: war crimes, piracy, murder, assault, and more than I as a non-lawyer can see.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Trump’s poll numbers are down. That certainly helps. Things eventually pile up.

      His poll numbers are lower than the hard floor of around 40% to 45% support, he demonstrated during the past ten years, because he’s lost support amongst his voters.

      In 2024, Trump promised to do a whole bunch of things to attract votes. His voters were passionate about two things. The first was his promise to lower prices on day one, and the second was releasing the Epstein files.

      He’s not done either, which has pissed off a good chunk of his voters. He’s never bled support from his core MAGA cult before, which makes this different and him vulnerable.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Shalimar

      @Old School: You are probably right.  All the political quotes i can find by googling have Tucci speaking out against the far-right Italian government and against Trump on LGBTQ issues.  AI, which I generally don’t trust, identifies him as mostly liberal on issues.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      rikyrah

      @wjca:

       But perhaps, beyond merely money laundering for Russian oligarchs and the Russian mob, there is evidence on how Putin influences/controls Trump.

      We’re talking hundreds of millions speeding fast towards a billion plus

      Reply
    61. 61.

      rikyrah

      @gene108:

      His floor is 27% – the Crazyfication Factor.

      I want people to just accept this. He’s not getting any lower than 27%.

       

      So, the closer he gets to that 27% is what we should want to see.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      gene108

      @trollhattan:

      From the X link:

      NEW: Effective immediately, leases for all large-scale offshore wind projects being constructed in the United States will be paused due to national security concerns.

      Emphasis mine. The SCOTUS immunity ruling in 2024 gives the President a lot of latitude in doing whatever he wants, as long as it’s part of his official duties.

      National security is part of the President’s official duties. This may be one reason everything Trump does from bombing small boats in the Caribbean to tariffs to now banning windmills is labeled as national security.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @wjca:

      The cultists might be able to ignore the former [child trafficking]. But being under the thumb of foreigners? The xenophobes could got nuts about that.

      Honest people may disagree, etc., but I think it’s just the opposite. Maybe you know different cultists, but the ones I know are fine with anything Putin does, including ‘advising’ Trump. Hell, they view it as part of the new world order (which it is). No, the true cultists still believe in the QANON malarky, and some of them are already breaking with Trump over this.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Betty Cracker

      @Chief Oshkosh: & @WTFGhost: Good points. I don’t know if we’ll ever get the truth, but I do whatever I can in my circles to keep the issue on the front burner. As part of my guerilla messaging campaign, I nailed a “RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES” sign I had made for the last NO KINGS protest to a tree next to a nearby highway. It was still there last time I passed that way. ;-)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Steve LaBonne

      I am somewhat more optimistic than I was a few months ago that the construction of a durable authoritarian regime can be prevented. That’s as much hopium as I can do at the moment.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:

      I nailed a “RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES” sign I had made for the last NO KINGS protest to a tree next to a nearby highway. It was still there last time I passed that way. ;-)

      I love that!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Torrey

      @Betty Cracker:

      . I used to assume the files did not contain that type of evidence since I can’t understand why the Biden DOJ would have sat on the case if it did.

       

      IANAL, but my understanding is that the files were part of an active criminal investigation. I don’t know if Biden could have released them anyway, but I don’t believe that’s normally done when there’s an active investigation ongoing. It does seem strange, though, that more wasn’t done on those files, with a fast-moving, no-excuses, roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-the-job-DONE firecracker like Merrick Garland in charge.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      TONYG

      @trollhattan: Fucking Greenland.  How about if the US Air Force parachutes this jerk into the middle of Greenland, alone with 24 hours worth of rations.  Let’s see how that works out.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Old School: oh God, I hope the real Stanley Tucci isn’t nuts! I love him in every movie I see him in, and his TV series about bread is great.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      gVOR10

      State charges in blue states might mean something. Referring Trump appointees to Pam Bondi doesn’t even rise to performative.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      JoyceH

      @gene108: He can say “national security concerns” and apparently believes that to be the magic words and all that has to be said. But it strains credulity that wind power projects are somehow a threat to national security. Some very powerful and wealthy firms with wind projects, some of them weeks from going on line, will immediately be deploying their very powerful and skillful lawyers to take this claim into court and demand that it be justified. They’re not going to just wash their hands and walk away from multi-billion dollar projects simply because the increasingly deranged Trump administration utters the Magic Words.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Archon

      @Betty Cracker: The Biden administrations fatal flaw to me was that they believed Trump had been vanquished in November 2020 and discredited on Jan 6, 2021.

      They didn’t ruthlessly stomp out the embers and played by the old rules when Biden needed to treat destroying MAGA as a national emergency after Jan 6. Nominating a careful, middle of the road institutionalist like Merrick Garland to DOJ exemplifies that mindset.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      patrick II

      Does anyone think Elon might have a copy of those files? DOGE was illegally downloading loads of files, and Elon knew Trump was in them. Wouldn’t help anyway. Elon would only use them for blackmail anyway.

      Speaking of blackmail, Trump is acting as afraid now as he does when he is around Putin. Makes me think that if we want to see the files, we are asking the wrong people. It is also worrisome that some members of Trump’s administration evidently appear to be in them. It is not a good time to be bargaining with the Russians.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      ArchTeryx

      @Chief Oshkosh: It’s not really optimism more that it’s a truism. The madder the public is, the worse it will be for the incumbent party. The sleeping giant has awakened. But how much will it rampage before it goes back to sleep? That’s the real question, and one I have no answer to.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Torrey

      @Baud: I’m not sure I understand your question, but I’ll give it a shot. Materials related to any criminal wrongdoing would not have been released under the Biden administration in order to protect the identity of minors, for one thing. As for whether the material currently released contains anything a lawyer would seize upon as evidence of criminal wrongdoing, I don’t know–I haven’t looked at any of the released material. Don’t wanna, not gonna.

      I assume there is some evidence of criminal wrongdoing, since Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      ArchTeryx

      @Betty Cracker: Wonderful to hear from you, Betty! He came through for me in a big way too. Without that UI, I couldn’t have paid my COBRA premiums, lost health care access, and died. (This was before the ACA went into effect). That’s why I say he saved my life.

      The deal that Patty Murray made with Paul Ryan to kill extended unemployment, though, forced me to leave my home state Michigan (then run by Republicans) and move to a state where I was eligible for ACA Medicaid, which was just coming online. That’s something I’ll never forgiver Sen. Murray for, but I’m in New York, so she wouldn’t give a hoot about my opinions.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Gretchen

      @Professor Bigfoot: That Atlantic article you linked made an interesting point – that the feds aren’t keeping complete records (and of course they love their Signal chats) so when they arrest a citizen, they can’t trace it back to the person who did it and punish them. There has to be consequences for all this going around records laws as well.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      ArchTeryx

      @Professor Bigfoot: I want to see the reaction of the POC population if they actually, openly, in front of a national media camera, propose the return of slavery and the repeal of the 14th and 15th Amendments. You want to talk about instant woke… I think the POC’d riot within a day.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: I don’t think a huge number of jurors, outside of rurl deep red areas, are going to be too thrilled with a modern Gestapo stomping about the place. The city jurors would never convict against people fighting back against the Gestapo – at least I hope to God they wouldn’t.

      Right now jury nullification is our only friend, mostly because everything ICE is doing is an illegal act, up to and including murder, and doing it behind masks with no badges. They aren’t law enforcement. They’re just a goon squad made up of the dregs of society. Just like the Gestapo, come to think about it.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Baud

      @Torrey:

      The discussion was that the release so far shows that the Biden DOJ should have done something prosecutorial with the material. My question is, what information in the release shows that?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      Implies that’s the best worst number they could present Donny with, given it’s his inside pollster. Otherwise: Plate. Wall. Smash.

      The poll from FabrizioWard found “the national general Congressional ballot currently favors Democrats by a seven-point margin.”

      FabrizioWard is the strategy and consulting firm led by Tony Fabrizio and Bob Ward; Fabrizio is a veteran Republican strategist who served as Trump’s chief pollster in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

      The firm’s latest figures were released last week on December 18. It was based on 1,000 registered voters across the U.S.

      Fabrizio added “your sofas will all smell daisy fresh.”

      mediaite.com/politics/longtime-trump-pollster-reveals-ugly-forecast-for-republicans-heading-into-202…

      Reply
    91. 91.

      gene108

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      One of the core tenets of conservative legal thought after the Brown v. Board of Education decision is the 14th amendment was applied too broadly in the 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s. They want to undo decisions that made things more equal under the 14th amendment.

      They’ve been open about this for decades.

      They’ve also been open about their belief the 4th amendment was too broadly applied during this era, as well. This is one reason they wanted to overturn Roe.

      Using convict labor to skirt around the 13th amendment has been going on since Reconstruction. I think wanting to criminalize homeless people, and concurrently floating ideas about having homeless people work on farms is the latest iteration of trying to bring back convict slavery.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Another Scott

      @wjca:

      Charlie Pierce at Esquire (from November 12):

      God, what an overflowing bag of scum our president is. From ABC:

      Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked” and told his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had “spent hours at my house” with Trump, according to email correspondence released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

      “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” Epstein wrote in a typo-riddled message to Maxwell in April 2011. “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.” “I have been thinking about that …” Maxwell replied.

      There were two other emails released, both of them communications between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, regarding the Epstein–Trump relationship. Here is Wolff, at the beginning of the president’s first campaign, making it plain that the relationship will give the child rapist considerable leverage over his First Friend.

      “I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff replied the next day. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

      Republicans were clearly caught on the back foot by the latest email release. They summoned up one of the most threadbare replies you could imagine.

      People.com on the same batch of e-mails:

      The exchange took place nearly three weeks after Trump’s first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

      Epstein told Summers in the alleged email, “Recall ive told you,, — i have met some very bad people ,, none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body.. so yes- dangerous,” according to ABC News.

      There’s stuff in the files. It’s clear that 47 and his minions know it as well.

      I mean, when Epstein says things like that, and when one recalls Guiffre’s book and her story about being raped and beaten by a “well-known” PM, it has to be pretty bad…

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      gene108

      @brendancalling:

      So you can add me to the “There Will Be No Consequences” list. I’ll believe it when I see it.

      Same here.

      A good chunk of the federal judiciary, especially SCOTUS, wants to shield Republicans from criminal liability.

      Nothing will happen to anyone in the Trunp administration other than landing high paying lobbying jobs or high paying sinecures are think tanks or get billionaire backing to start their own right-wing reactionary organization.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      JoyceH

      @gene108: Ask the farmers whose work force has been hauled away how eager they are to replace those folk with urban homeless people. The right has the delusion that manual labor is unskilled labor, and they are SO wrong. Even if the homeless workers tried to do the work and didn’t just wander off, they would be lucky to get a quarter or less of the work product per day out of them. Manual farm laborers do the work well and FAST. They can’t be replaced by people who haven’t done the work before.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: My understanding of the discussion was that it revolved around the following question: IF there is as-yet-unreleased material that directly implicates Trump, why wasn’t it investigated by the Biden DOJ? I had assumed there wasn’t anything that directly implicated Trump in the files, but who knows? Maybe we never will.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Soapdish

      My guess is that Trump gives a blanket pardon to anyone involved with any of the federal cases that could possibly implicate him in anything. What’s anyone going to do, stop him?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ruckus

      @Betty:

      All he ever really had was pompous arrogance.

      He’s not stupid but acts like it, likely because he doesn’t have a clue and he’s aged out. (Anyone who lives long enough ages out) But NOT everyone ages out as he has, which is because of his rather pompous arrogance. He lives in a make believe world because he’s not in any way capable of making reasonable, rational anything.

      And that really hasn’t done him any favors. And never will.

      Now some will think he’s the sharpest of the sharp, but they’d like him no matter what, because of his pompous arrogance, which is really all he ever had and is all he has left.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      trollhattan

      Florida Man has thoughts.

      Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is so rotten she should not only be booted from Congress — she should be kicked out of the United States, too.

      Fine ripped his Democratic colleague during an appearance on Newsmax on Sunday, telling host Lidia Curanaj he agreed with President Donald Trump that the U.S. would be better off without Omar — and Somalis more generally.

      “Ilhan Omar is a walking example of everything that is wrong with our legal immigration policy,” Fine said. “We imported tens of thousands of people who hate America, add no value to it, rob and steal from us, and we’re supposed to be okay with it?”

      “I don’t think Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress, I think she should be expelled from the United States, and that is something that I am working on,” he continued.

      Fine said he was spurred to take action against Omar after she said he should be kicked out of congress in fundraising emails. He also said last week he was “actively considering” forcing a vote to remove Omar from Congress.

      His push to deport Omar comes a few weeks after Trump called Omar “garbage,” an antisemite, and a “terrible person.” The president also said he did not want more Somalis like Omar coming to the U.S. because they were “ripping off” the American taxpayer.

      mediaite.com/politics/florida-republican-pushes-to-expel-ilhan-omar-back-to-somalia-amid-trump-feud/

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Archon

      @Betty Cracker: Too many people were involved with the Epstein case at the FBI and DOJ for it not to come out eventually. The problem now is nobody can actually protect a whistleblower from retribution from Trump and his minions.

      One thing we know for sure is there is something in those files Trump views as an existential threat to his Presidency and legacy.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s been a few hours, and we’re past 100 commens, so I’ll venture off-topic (though haha, “mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore” ?  Yeah, on-topic for -that-):

      Until last week I was getting 10-12 begging SMSes a day, with 1-2 making it thru the Google Fi spam filter. Last week I closed my Actblue acocunt, and …. was surprised to find that the texts pretty much disappeared. I can tell b/c while on my phone the ones marked spam don’t appear at all, on my laptop they still show up. But they’re gone from my laptop too.

      If I wrote “Close your Actblue account” some would argue that this means no way to donate, and that’s globally bad.  Which, yeah, it is.  But it’s locally better, b/c my SMS spam filter actually marked non-spam as spam, and that’s bad shit since so many sites/services use SMS to deliver their verification codes.  So yeah,

      Close your Actblue account.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in the continuing adventures in “AI”… Science.org:

      In the game of visual telephone, one player draws a picture and describes it to another player, who must then attempt to draw the picture based only on the verbal description. After many turns, things often get woefully derailed—and wildly creative.

      Now, researchers have made artificial intelligence (AI) models play the game. In a new study published today in Patterns, researchers paired two AI models and set them loose for 100 rounds of visual telephone. But no matter how diverse or specific the starting prompt, the AIs repeatedly converged on the same 12 generic, often Eurocentric motifs—what the researchers call “visual elevator music.” As more AI systems are built to autonomously generate and judge other AI creative work, the researchers warn that the resulting bland soup of cliches could flatten creative diversity.

      Jeba Rezwana, a human-AI co-creativity researcher at Towson University, says the study provides more evidence that unsupervised AI systems can amplify existing biases, such as favoring Western cultures over others—underscoring the need to keep humans in the loop. Ahmed Elgammal, director of the Art and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at Rutgers University, adds that because AI systems are designed to generalize, it’s not surprising that they gravitate to familiar themes in their training data. However, he says the study’s quantification of this drift is “very, very interesting.”

      […]

      To find out, he and his team algorithmically generated 100 text prompts to seed games of visual telephone. The prompts were deliberately unusual and distinct. One read, “As the morning sun rises over the nation, eight weary travelers prepare to embark on a plan that will seem impossible to achieve but promises to take them beyond.” Another read, “As I sat particularly alone, surrounded by nature, I found an old book with exactly eight pages that told a story in a forgotten language waiting to be read and understood.’’

      “You cannot get [the prompts] further away from each other,” Hintze says. “We tried to make them as wild as possible.”

      Each prompt was fed into an image generator called Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL), which produced an image that was handed off to an image-describing model called the Large Language and Vision Assistant. The resulting description was passed back to SDXL, and the cycle repeated until the systems had gone through 100 rounds.

      [ image ]

      Very quickly, the original ideas began to slip away. For example, after a few dozen handoffs, a prompt about a prime minister grappling with a fragile peace deal devolved into an image of a pompous sitting room with a dramatic chandelier. The outputs for other prompts regularly drifted toward Gothic cathedrals, pastoral landscapes, and rainy nighttime scenes in Paris. The trend persisted even when researchers adjusted the randomness in the image-describing model and swapped in other AI models to play the game. Across the hundreds of resulting trajectories, the AIs defaulted to 12 dominant motifs that Hintze likens to the “meaningless, happy nonsense” of filler photos in Ikea picture frames. The convergence may partly reflect the data sets used to train visual models, Elgammal says. Those data sets are typically curated to be visually appealing, broadly acceptable, and free of offensive material.

      When the researchers extended the experiment to 1000 iterations, most image sequences remained stuck once they reached one of the 12 dominant motifs. In one case, however, a trajectory abruptly jumped after several hundred steps, moving from a snow-covered house to cows in a field and then to a quaint town. But how often such jumps occur, or whether some visual endpoints are more stable than others, remains unclear. “Does everybody end up in Paris or something? We don’t know,” Hintze says.

      […]

      So, not only do these things hallucinate and make up “facts”, they simply wander off into trite pablum and destroy any prompted creativity.

      Beware these things. They are not our friends.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      trollhattan

      Gotta keep you eye out for more than just ICE. Holy fuckballs.

      A 55-year-old woman is missing off the California coast after a suspected shark attack, local news outlets report. The woman, whose identity has not been released, vanished from Lovers Point in Monterey County’s Pacific Grove on Sunday during a club swimming session. Witnesses said they believe the woman may have been attacked by a shark, claiming to have seen her splashing when she went missing around 100 yards from the coast.

      Speaking to SFGATE, Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Sappey recounted an eyewitness’s account. “The person who reported the shark sighting claimed they saw a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a human body in its mouth,” he said.

      “They then witnessed the shark submerge below the waterline without resurfacing.”

      Beaches within a mile were closed as the multi-agency effort deployed boats, helicopters and drones in its search. Speaking to CBS News, Pacific Grove Police Department Commander Brian Anderson said, “We had a swim club that does a weekly swim out here off Lovers Point. They immediately called all the swimmers in and there was one swimmer who hasn’t reported back yet.”

      Otherwise, Pacific Grove is very, very nice.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Jackie

      @trollhattan:

      President Trump’s pollster released a new poll that showed Republicans are heading towards a blowout in the 2026 midterms.

      Is that pollster still employed by FFOTUS this afternoon?

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Ruckus

      Yes this is a “We’re mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore moment.”

      Actually it’s been that way for a while.

      Will anything or everything change? I’m not holding my breath.

      There are seemingly a not insignificant number of people that support shitforbrains. Even with all his BS or maybe because of it. He inherited money and has manufactured significant notoriety, which for some is positive and for others, the exact opposite. But it is humanity and really there isn’t much possibility to change that. Of course humanity and nature adjust who is available for that notoriety. His turn will not last forever.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Barbarai

      @Baud: Yes . . . but one of Mike Pence’s new group’s [Advancing American Freedom 🤨] major complaint is that the Trump administration and RFK Jr are not banning mifepristone fast enough. So another Christofascist group who wants to control women . . .

      Reply
    116. 116.

      JoyceH

      @Betty Cracker: Here’s my take on the Epstein files during the Biden administration, just my assumptions and I could be wrong. Gislaine Maxwell was tried during the Biden administration and was convicted late in his term and immediately appealed. So long as her appeals were in progress the files weren’t releasable to the public. Only once the SC rejected her appeal and then Bondi said that there were no other ongoing investigations, at that point the files could be released if the DOJ and POTUS chose to do so.

      Okay, but was the Biden administration doing investigations of other conspirators? We don’t know but I suspect not. You can call that negligent, but the resources of the DOJ are not infinite. Even in normal times, an attorney general might look at that Smaug’s hoard of material and ask themselves if they were willing to assign a huge team to the basically full time job for years to plow through that mountain to look for perps when there was frankly no outside pressure to do so. And these were not normal times, from day one of the administration, the FBI was confronted with the largest investigation in their history – J6. That took an enormous chunk of the DOJ’s time and man power for years.

      If not for the victims and the QAnon true believers, all those guys would have got away with it. They still might, but at least the public is paying attention now.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Baud

      @Barbarai:

      Heh. It’s a legit complaint for a true believer. As dumb as they are, the Trump people are smart enough not to broach that issue with the same zeal with which they’re oppressing people in other ways.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      2liberal

      @Shalimar: ​
       

      Great. Now I have discovered from that thread that Stanley Tucci is fucking nuts

      Check the responses. That is a fake account and is based in Africa, it’s not Tucci.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: I’m not unaware of the global implications, and I’ll keep watching to see if the flood of SMSes returns.  I’ll report back.  It’s only been a few days: maybe they’re on hiatus during holidays haha.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @FelonyGovt:

      Much of the time I think that if all the scandals and outrages over the past 10 years haven’t brought him down yet, nothing well.

      Pretty much where I’m at. I don’t know what might change things, but it won’t be any of the things we constantly talk about. It won’t be the lying, corruption, sex offenses, criminal conduct, or incompetence. The American people knew all that and elected that asshole anyway. He still has the support of white people, billionaires, media, and the Beltway courtiers. And please don’t mention polls. Polls showing disapproval of him do not translate into votes for the party of black people, women, LGBTQ, and immigrants.

      For Bush II, it wasn’t Katrina, it was his effort to change social security and his moderate position on immigration that started his decline. He was below 50 in May; Katrina was the end of August.

      I suppose it would take some disaster, but even then, only half our problem is that white people love him, the other half is that they really do hate the rest of us and take pleasure in our suffering.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      AM in NC

      @Shalimar: Wait, what?  Stanley Tucci is a rightwing douhe?!  So fucking disappointing.

      I’m not on X so can’t read the comments.  What batshittery is Tucci spewing?

      Reply
    126. 126.

      gene108

      @JoyceH:

      The right has the delusion that manual labor is unskilled labor, and they are SO wrong. Even if the homeless workers tried to do the work and didn’t just wander off, they would be lucky to get a quarter or less of the work product per day out of them. Manual farm laborers do the work well and FAST.

      I agree, but the use of convicts and kids in juvenile detention to work on farms has been going on for ages.

      I think ideas about using homeless people is just a matter of scaling up this existing ineffective system to a bigger ineffective system all in the name of “doing something”.

      Work houses have been around for a couple of centuries, at least, to give the destitute a place to stay in exchange for labor. They created poor living conditions and abuse. The forced farm labor system we have has the same self righteous ideas about “reforming” society’s “failures” through “honest” labor.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Castor Canadensis

      @ArchTeryx: They want to return to the “intentions of the framers”. That means Dred Scott was a correct decision, and the 14th amendment is invalid.

      That’s why you see an effort to deny birthright citizenship. If that no longer exists, the freed slaves and all their offspring are returned to slavery.

      Black folks and mixed-race folks *will* be put at risk, and yes, I believe it would start a new version of the US Civil War.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      pajaro

      @gVOR10:

      Richard Durbin is a US Senator, not a member of a state government.  Referring someone to the DOJ for investigation is an act he is able to take within his power as a Senator.  He’s just a private citizen when it comes to what he could ask of a state government.  You’d be against him if he did nothing, so are you now saying he just didn’t say it right?

      Reply
    130. 130.

      gene108

      @Soapdish:

      My guess is that Trump gives a blanket pardon to anyone involved with any of the federal cases that could possibly implicate him in anything. What’s anyone going to do, stop him?

      He dangled pardons to Flynn and Stone to stop them from cooperating with the FBI during Trump 1.0 on the Russian interference investigations, and pardoned them before leaving office.

      There are a bunch of Trump associates like Flynn, Stone, and Bannon who should be in jail, if not for Trump’s pardons or commutations.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Another Scott

      @2liberal: I think we all have to default to assuming that almost everything surprising or shocking or unusual that we see online is fake.

      We have to slow down, investigate, think about the context, cui bono?, and all the rest.

      Too many monsters make their living by riling people up.  We have to inoculate ourselves against that or we, as a species and as a people, will continue to suffer ever-worsening consequences.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: Sometimes I think maybe we should unplug the fucking internet? I’d miss you guys, but damn, this is unsustainable, and AI is gearing up to make the disinfo that’s swept over us like a 100-foot wave look like a goddamn ripple.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Sister Golden Bear

      So PG&E (aka Power Outages, Greed & Explosions) just sent a text warning me to prepare for possible extended power outages due to the incoming storm.

      All I want for Christmas is… electricity.

      The only silver lining is that it’s an atmospheric river, so temps should be relatively mild.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Ruckus:

      Actually it’s been that way for a while.

      Will anything or everything change? I’m not holding my breath.

      I work in computer capacity planning. It’s really surprising how *slowly* a problem starts to build up… and, after a certain point, how *quickly* the increases become unsustainable. We usually call that the “_/” curve.
      IMHO, we’re somewhere just below the inflection point

      Reply
    138. 138.

      rk

      @Betty Cracker:

       I have no idea if evidence in the Epstein files directly implicates Trump. I used to assume the files did not contain that type of evidence since I can’t understand why the Biden DOJ would have sat on the case if it did.

      There’s probably enough in there to implicate him, but not enough to prosecute in a court of law. Maybe there’ll be details on Melania and how Trump and Epstein both shared her and other girlfriends.  How she got the “Einstein” visa. He’ll come across as the perverted filth that he is. Or there maybe witness testimony that he was present when the crimes took place (without having done the actual crime).

      He had  a Miss teen USA pageant and use to walk in on girls when they were changing. There is no way that girls were not recruited for Epstein from there.
      I’m convinced that there are some shady financial dealings in there as well.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      jonas

      @Shalimar:  Now I have discovered from that thread that Stanley Tucci is fucking nuts.

      I’d be shocked if this were true. Tucci has been involved in a number of charities and other organizations over the years, particularly advocating for refugees and immigrants, not to mention the kind of projects he tends to take on, that just don’t track with him being MAGA

      ETA: ok, I see some others have determined that it’s a hoax of some kind. I just couldn’t see Tucci as a MAGA asshole.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      trollhattan

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      It’s weirdly warm. We had the first pass to the north, the second to the south, this one right over us. River stages are getting interesting, jumping many feet, but lots of reservoir capacity so not a concern given the scant snowpack.

      Low-lying areas are being flooded though and it will continue through the week.

      cnrfc.noaa.gov/graphicalRVF.php?id=SACC1

      cnrfc.noaa.gov/graphicalRVF.php?id=SAMC1

      We now give thanks to the Corps of Engineers, the State and various Irrigation districts for our levee system. Amen.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      sab

      @JoyceH This is so  so true. I am not a farmer but I do urban gardening, flowers and vegetables.

      I know somewhat how to do it. My parents and grandparents taught me. My husband and stepkids can barely be trusted to mow the lawn without killing useful plants.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      gene108

      @Castor Canadensis:

      They want to return to the “intentions of the framers”. That means Dred Scott was a correct decision, and the 14th amendment is invalid.

      That’s why you see an effort to deny birthright citizenship. If that no longer exists, the freed slaves and all their offspring are returned to slavery.

      It’s not about recreating pre-Civil War America.

      It’s about right-wing reactionaries being able to dictate what and who is American. If exceptions can be made to birthright citizenship, beyond the children of diplomats, then the radical reactionaries can limit the cultural changes we will see as a country.

      Basically, Trump and the Republican party want to sacrifice the future of our prosperity at the altar of white supremacy.

      They’ve already started doing this with the inhumane detention and deportation of 300 South Korean people legally working here earlier this year.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      StringOnAStick

      I recently drove through a very rural area that has that one house by the highway that has been an anti-government, pro trump shrine for years now.  It still has the USFS sign with the circle and slash through it (this is rural Oregon) and the anti abortion rant, but all the trump stuff is gone, every last bit of it.  So that’s a change for sure.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Betty Cracker

      @JoyceH: Thanks. I give the lion’s share of the credit to Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald. Epstein was skating before she kicked over the hornets nest. Journalism matters!

      @rk: You could be right. I figure any sprawling investigation is going to include witness interviews that contain gossip and speculation. In most cases, it makes sense not to release that kind of stuff because people who won’t be charged due to lack of evidence and/or folks who are truly innocent of wrongdoing can be harmed. But this case, a larger societal harm needs to be addressed.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Betty Cracker

      @StringOnAStick: Interesting. I live next door to a true believer, but most other folks around here have moved on from their Trump merch.

      I did see something yesterday I haven’t seen in many months: a pop-up Trump merch outlet. They occasionally spring up in abandoned store parking lots. This one was bereft of customers when I drove by. I have the vendor the L sign.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      StringOnAStick

      @trollhattan: It’s a house that makes me think of the Far Side cartoon about “how nature says “don’t touch””.  The scary rural crazy dude energy is off the charts for that place; if you have car trouble, definitely do not ask for help there.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      StringOnAStick

      @Betty Cracker: All the other rural pro-trump houses in a 60 mile radius that we occasionally drive by have ditched their Trump stuff, about half right after Jan 6, but the rest hung on and stuff came down in bits and pieces until recently, but to see the Ur-shrine lack any trump stuff was a nice surprise.

      A fun aside is that a local business that hung a Fuck Biden banner from a crane at their business along the highway through our town had a leaking acetylene tank explode and destroy their company storage shed and a couple of local businesses.  That banner came down after the explosion, and all the media focus on that business and what happened (which reeks of potential insurance fraud) has been pretty tough for that particular company.  This town was purple and is fairly blue and getting bluer with the kind of people moving here in the last few years.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Anonymous At Work

      The very least that this enables is for Congress to have a handy list of whom to call in and question about which scandal for which Trump issued a pardon.  An open list of Hilary Clinton-esque hearings (i.e. 8 hours+ of testimony) on topics where neither “executive privilege” nor “Fifth Amendment protections” apply.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      sab

      @sab: My husband’s BFF had migrant parents from Mexico. He knows everythimg about gardening but probably wouldn’t tell me how to water a plant. Very protective of his past and ancestry.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      It won’t.

      I mean if you drank yourself stone drunk then it would work for a while. But when you sobered up you’d have to start all over. The only way to actually fix any of this BS is full speed ahead legally.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Citizen Alan

      @Archon: I think it’s a case of “good cannot comprehend evil.” You can easily make the argument that all the problems we have today started when LBJ declined to make hay out of the outright treason of the nixon campaign secretly negotiating with the north vietnamese government to derail the peace process in 1968.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gretchen: Prisons fall under the 13th Amendment’s loophole for convict labor, but immigrant detention camps do NOT. The text is 100% clear that the prisoner must be duly convicted of a crime, and avoiding due process is what ICE detention is all about.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: Everybody sneers at “lawyers”  but y’all are an actual bastion plugging away defending the rule of law. I know that. Your continued (often frustrated) presence reminds us.

      IANAL but decades ago  I did go to law school and pass a bar. I was good on the bar exam but not so good at actual law stuff. Switched to accounting. Legal stuff going on this decade shocks me and was unimagininable to my younger self.  Lawyers lie? Hundred year old legal precedent is bunk?

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Archon

      @Citizen Alan:

      I think it’s a case of “good cannot comprehend evil.” You can easily make the argument that all the problems we have today started when LBJ declined to make hay out of the outright treason of the nixon campaign secretly negotiating with the north vietnamese government to derail the peace process in 1968.

      I think that is a really good inflection point. If LBJ would have went public with that or even leaked that to the press Nixon would have lost the election.

      Even though Nixons actions literally cost thousand of American lives (and hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese) I still don’t think it was as traumatic as Jan 6. I truly think the version of  America we thought we understood died that day (obviously Nov 5 2024 confirmed it).

      We might win against Trump and his fascists but there is no going back to the before times.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      WTFGhost

      @StringOnAStick: Is it a castle? If your car breaks down, never ask for help from the spooky castle you passed on the way.

       

      @HopefullynotCassandra: Now that is a battle the feeble Don-Q could win, and to the betterment of all mankind!

      @Sally: Agreed; we’re certainly paying him enough to license his name for something that deserves it.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Matt McIrvin

      @ArchTeryx: They wouldn’t do it nationally. They’d do it in targeted announcements in a thousand local media markets, and in each one, they’d say the plan was to enslave some different population somewhere else. That’s how they get support.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      catclub

      @Chief Oshkosh: there must be something in the files that he views as being so personally threatening that he thinks he would be completely ruined if that something were to become known.

       

      He has a small dick and cannot get it up.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      release that kind of stuff because people who won’t be charged due to lack of evidence and/or folks who are truly innocent of wrongdoing can be harmed.

      Yeah, but why do some people get listed in Epstein’s case that the Government promises not to go after them? That makes no sense except that Costa was told to make all the prosecutions go away.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Ruckus

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Considering how good of friends he is believed to have been with Epstein, in my mind there should be zero doubt that shitforbrains was screwing young ladies. He’s really not the type to not take any advantage that he can. And as his good buddy Epstein was providing the advantage…

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Old School

      Just days after plastering his name onto the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., President Trump will be naming a new class of battleships after himself.

      Trump is planning to make the naming announcement of the Navy’s new battleships alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. An anonymous Pentagon official told The New York Times that Trump will call them “Trump-class” battleships.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      WTFGhost

      @sab: It’s not just the lying, though, it’s the clear bad faith. There is no good faith argument that it’s lawful to murder possible-drug-couriers. It doesn’t exist. No lawyer who passed the bar should be able to write an opinion in which it should be legal.

      Obviously, you can’t compare it to legalizing the Final Solution, but the reasoning is precisely the same, the only difference is, they’ve only legalized the killing of a couple-three thousand people, not millions, and only on the open seas, not “everywhere.” Still the same “legalize murder of undesirables,” though.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Matt McIrvin

      @different-church-lady: More proof that those “generational” boundaries are bogus. I think the youngest Boomers, who were too young for the Vietnam draft, have more mentally in common with my “old-GenX” self than with the older Boomers… who in turn have more in common with World War II babies like Joe Biden or my parents.

      Barack Obama was one of the “young Boomers” too, and in everything he said, I recognized the ways of thinking of my cohort (on their better days).

      Reply
    195. 195.

      WTFGhost

      @Old School: Battleships. I don’t know the navy, but I can’t believe they want battleships. I can believe they might want some big guns, but unless you can run a thinly crewed battleship, I can’t expect it would be an efficient use of personnel.

      That said, big, slow, dumb, loud, runs on fossil fuels, and probably utterly worthless, but an attractive, expensive target… I can’t think of a better class of ship, than a battleship, to be named after Trump.

      (I suppose you could run a battleship with a nuclear engine, but I have a hard time believing the navy has the crew to spare!)

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Redshift

      @Matt McIrvin: Absolutely. For me (’61), Woodstock was something I saw in a movie well after the fact, and Watergate was closer to being a formative experience than Vietnam. What I was exposed to may be somewhat skewed by the fact that my parents didn’t watch TV news, but that just reinforces the point that there aren’t clear dividing lines.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Redshift

      @WTFGhost: The damage from this idiocy may be somewhat mitigated because Trump undoubtedly has no real idea what a battleship is either. It’s just a combination of his brain being stuck in the past and the general reactionary impulse (reinforced by Hegseth, I’m sure) that the WWII military was more manly, and anyone who says there have been changes in the world that require us to change must be woke and gay.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Another Scott

      @WTFGhost: There was some game ad that I would frequently see on the Reuters app (or similar).

      Some giant fleet of warships was steaming somewhere.  Second view was of a single modern ship launching a few hundred hovering small bomb-like drones that took positions above the armada and attacked at once.

      Wasn’t a fair fight…

      🫤

      47 is stupid.

      We have to vote the monsters out!!

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Old School: Gee, I didn’t know that the Navy was clambering for battleships…

      Good name for them, though. They’ll be fat-assed lard-buckets that will be very easy targets.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @Betty Cracker: what gen x’er can forget the debut of Mumbles (Murmur)?

      So excited we were listening intently, trying to catch what (??) he was singing.  Like the singer had marbles in his mouth …

      Stipes is a born boomer.  That doesn’t matter.  He is still the oft mumbling, sometimes blue eared, prophet of Gen X.   He erred gravely though when he referred to the Beatles as “elevator music” imho

      Reply
    216. 216.

      HopefullynotCassandra

      @gene108: looks like to me the attempt to end birthright citizenship is yet another example of every accusation is a confession with the gop.

      Some gopers look out at the American landscape and attempt to finagle a way to keep their grubby hands buried in our treasury.  They decide to cull the electorate of anyone who won’t vote for them.  This is the great replacement accusation/nonsense in reverse.

      Recall these are the same gopers who gerrymander democrats out of representation every chance they get and would really, really like to end women’s suffrage.

      EAIAC

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Miss Bianca: That song kind of bugs me now. It’s one of the songs featured on Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and I wonder if it’s one of the many things that convinced them that Aerosmith’s time was past.

      (so they’re re-theming it to… the Muppets, who are arguably even more of a bygone age than Aerosmith. But maybe more timeless.)

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Redshift: As a teenager, I thought of the Vietnam War as this distant historical thing even though it was still going on when I was a little kid (but completely oblivious).

      Some of my earliest “stuff in the news” memories are of (1) the last Apollo Moon missions, and (2) Watergate.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      gene108

      @Bill Arnold:

      From the Newsweek link:

      Navy Secretary John Phelan has told senators that Trump has frequently texted him late at night about ship maintenance and design, and Trump has previously said he personally intervened to alter the design of a now-canceled frigate, calling the original version “a terrible-looking ship.”

      The asshole’s trashing everything to reflect his disgusting self. Everything Trump Touches Dies.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Bupalos

      Trump is cratering out. It’s not due to anything we did, and I don’t think anything we’re going to do is going to help it along. His founding myth cracked because it was brittle and he had no interest or ability to deliver on it.

      Our problem is not Trump, it’s that we’re really in not yet in position to effectively use the small amount of power that we will inherit. In 2026 it will be a heightening oppositional power, and if that is used effectively and not counterproductively, in 2028 it should be majority power. Though it will still be formally quite weak.

      I think Dems should spend some time now individually thinking about what future leader connects with them and what we hope the party will look like. How we get to the task of building the next American regime, which will be an enormous challenge.

      It feels almost impossible not to fixate on Trump and his boisterous demise, but it really looks to me like that is baked in. We need to look to our own house and see to it that it’s ready for company.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      different-church-lady

      @Old School: ​

      An anonymous Pentagon official told The New York Times that Trump will call them “Trump-class” battleships.

      He said Trump will call them that. He didn’t say the rest of us had to.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Ruckus

      @WTFGhost:

      You are, I believe, giving too much credit to dump.

      Yes he is an educated man, but how much has he learned since 3rd grade? I’d bet a hell of a lot less than one might imagine and how much has he maintained over say the last 4 to 5 years? If we live long enough we all age out but the when is on us and not based on a calendar. He has a god complex, which got boosted from his first term and his reelection and from what I see is about all he has left. His concept is that this is HIS country, just as if he was studying the NYC skyline and thinking that he owns all of it – and how much of the US does he own? The same amount and for the same concept.

      I just hope this all works out but with his side of the political fence covering up as much as possible – how badly is he going to be able to screw over everyone that doesn’t think he should be the monarch of the US forever? Because I’m betting that he thinks along those lines.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Jay

      @gene108:

      That was the Constellation Class Frigate. They were supposed to replace the Perry Class, one of the best Frigates in the world, in it’s day.

      Unfortunately, the Constellation Program was massively behind schedule, (to the point that some “bleeding edge” systems when the program started are now hopelessly obsolete). It was also massively overbudget, to the point that you can buy 7 state of the art Italian Frigates for the same price of one Constellation Frigate, (or 6 Australian, 5 South Korean). Had the program continued, the Constellation Class would have entered the US Navy as the 14th “most capable” Frigate in the world, in all metrics except cost.

      It was the Chevy Vega of Frigates.

      BTW, it was the USN that cancelled the program, not DJTdiot.

      But it is interesting to note that Senior Naval Officers are required now, as part of their “official duties”  to rim DJTdiot.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      dnfree

      @Castor Canadensis: Years ago when I worked on a System 38/AS400/iSeries, we used to call that “kneeing up”.  The curve of CPU performance would rise slowly and if you didn’t catch it, suddenly the system was maxed out.  Slowly, then suddenly

      Reply
    229. 229.

      Aggieric

      Fraud and corruption can be tried in state courts too, and many of these corrupt wankers fall in the right state jurisdictions for that to happen.And I think the state AGs in those jurisdictions aren’t going to faff about like many of them did last time.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      WTFGhost

      @sab: I’m thinking you may have confused me for another commenter – I haven’t had hand surgery, though I’ve had some strangeness throughout my body, tips of my fingers, through my shoulders, down to my hips, and up to the TMJ region (which is, I think, the fulcrum of all the problems).

      I’ve been in a bit of a panic, trying to think of what I might have said, and, other than my “I’m in a giant ball of pain, I’m feeling weirdness like my body is all twisted on top of itself,” I can’t think of what you might have been referring to.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      WTFGhost

      @Ruckus: Yeah. I’m scared, both for the “Trump is brought down, by doing something so brilliantly unacceptable even the GOP has to take notice,” and, for the “Trump isn’t actually brought down, he just dies quietly, or gets so badly dementia-addled he can’t assist in his own defense…” because both are nightmare scenarios.

      @Matt McIrvin: Hee. I usually dislike “out of the mouths of babes…” style bits, but, I do think I nailed Vietnam, when I thought to myself, at the age of 3-4-years-old, with “Vietnam means your daddy goes away.”

      @Miss Bianca: I always thought that song was about Michael Jackson anyway….

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @sab: it’s the goddamned Federalist Society which rewards lawyers for being right wing shills and perverting the rule of law. Every single member of the Federalist Society needs to be permanently disbarred.

      Reply

