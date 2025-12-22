Can’t see the product for the marketing… Per the NYTimes, “Real or Fake? There’s a War Over Christmas … Trees”:

… Advertising is difficult for agricultural products, even those in high demand. Consumers might know a few brands, at best, but not the thousands of farmers who produce for them. So for almost every fruit, vegetable or animal, there is an organization dedicated to marketing it, funded by small fees paid by producers.

These groups advertise, develop new recipes, buy a Super Bowl commercial for Mexican avocados or, in the case of raisins in the 1980s, create Claymation characters and a television series. They hope these efforts will persuade consumers to buy more of their products.

But most people aren’t going to buy multiple Christmas trees, purchase them in July or find new uses for them. So figuring out how to induce demand in a declining industry falls upon the shoulders of Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board.

The board’s mission is to persuade Americans to buy live-cut trees, and its main point is that live-cut trees are real, while plastic trees stored in a box are fake…

The fight is daunting. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying organization, the value of imported artificial trees has doubled in the last decade, though that fell this year as fewer were imported because of tariffs on China. The United States also has 35 percent fewer acres dedicated to producing Christmas trees than it did 20 years ago.

Ms. Gray has an advertising budget of less than $1 million annually, mostly spent on media awareness and some small online search campaigns. Which is why the entire Christmas tree industry is so excited by Home Depot’s latest ad.

Its big Christmas commercial this year features a North Carolina Christmas tree farm and follows a young boy picking out a live-cut tree at one of its stores. Home Depot has spent about $10 million to air the commercial on national television over 1,000 times, according to iSpot, a television analytics company.

“It’s more than just a transactional purchase, the way we look at Christmas trees,” said Dan Stuppiello, the Home Depot executive in charge of live goods. “We try to create more of that festive environment.”…