Monday Morning Open Thread

Can’t see the product for the marketing… Per the NYTimes, “Real or Fake? There’s a War Over Christmas … Trees”:

Advertising is difficult for agricultural products, even those in high demand. Consumers might know a few brands, at best, but not the thousands of farmers who produce for them. So for almost every fruit, vegetable or animal, there is an organization dedicated to marketing it, funded by small fees paid by producers.

These groups advertise, develop new recipes, buy a Super Bowl commercial for Mexican avocados or, in the case of raisins in the 1980s, create Claymation characters and a television series. They hope these efforts will persuade consumers to buy more of their products.

But most people aren’t going to buy multiple Christmas trees, purchase them in July or find new uses for them. So figuring out how to induce demand in a declining industry falls upon the shoulders of Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board.

The board’s mission is to persuade Americans to buy live-cut trees, and its main point is that live-cut trees are real, while plastic trees stored in a box are fake…

The fight is daunting. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying organization, the value of imported artificial trees has doubled in the last decade, though that fell this year as fewer were imported because of tariffs on China. The United States also has 35 percent fewer acres dedicated to producing Christmas trees than it did 20 years ago.

Ms. Gray has an advertising budget of less than $1 million annually, mostly spent on media awareness and some small online search campaigns. Which is why the entire Christmas tree industry is so excited by Home Depot’s latest ad.

Its big Christmas commercial this year features a North Carolina Christmas tree farm and follows a young boy picking out a live-cut tree at one of its stores. Home Depot has spent about $10 million to air the commercial on national television over 1,000 times, according to iSpot, a television analytics company.

“It’s more than just a transactional purchase, the way we look at Christmas trees,” said Dan Stuppiello, the Home Depot executive in charge of live goods. “We try to create more of that festive environment.”…

 
(H/t commentor Opiejeanne)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    171Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      We bought a live Christmas tree at Home Depot this year, so I guess it’s working.

      Need to talk about Bari Weiss spiking the 60 Minutes story about CECOT to please FFOTUS.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      There was a comment on Reddit that said that aluminum trees were getting popular until A Charlie Brown Christmas dissed them, and then the lost popularity.

      I haven’t verified accuracy.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Need to talk about Bari Weiss spiking the 60 Minutes story about CECOT to please FFOTUS.

       

      That’s pretty much the story.

      ETA: Thankfully, some internal communications leaked.

    8. 8.

      Rusty

      We used to always cut our own when we lived in upstate NY, but such places are much rarer in NH and often sell all the trees they do have on the weekend after Thanksgiving.  So we down to buying one at the local garden center or a temporary stand in a parking lot.  We have never had a fake tree, I’m not ready to start yet.

      It has been a crazy Advent, hopefully we get the tree tomorrow when we get back home from my daughter’s place (part of the family holiday here with all our kids, plus ones and new grandchild!, was buying a real tree and decorating), will be to get the tree, but it could be Christmas Eve at this rate.

    11. 11.

      Jeffg166

      Bought an artificial tree in 1990. Used it twenty years. Stopped putting it up around 2010. Gave it away a few years later. Never bothered with a tree again.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      We got an artificial tree that we used for a couple of Christmases during the pandemic. The problem with it was that our cats saw it as a cat jungle gym, to a degree they don’t with real trees. There was a lot of empty space inside that they could climb around in and they’d do quite a bit of damage.

      Reply
      Princess

      Evidently real trees from Canada aren’t being tariffed (yet). If I ever got a fake tree, I’d get an aluminum one. If you’re going to be fake, go all the way.

      Reply
      MagdaInBlack

      @Princess: I have a 3 ft aluminum/silver tree I decorate with brightly colored bird ornaments: parrots, flamingos etc.

      It did not come out this year. Instead Ruby the Giant Geranium got fairy lights and flamingo lights.

      Reply
      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: Just read a NYT piece about Weiss spiking the CECOT story. (Gift link)

      Ms. Weiss said in a statement late Sunday: “My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be. Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason — that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices — happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

      Among the “critical voices” Weiss wants heard? Stephen Miller, whose contact info Weiss provided to the team.

      Weiss is such a goddamn fraud. Kudos to the real journalists at CBS who let the cat out of the bag. I hope they can outlast their shitty boss.

      Reply
      Nukular Biskits

      I love live Christmas trees … but it really is a waste to cut one down for the sole purpose of a having a one month (give or take) decoration.

      I’ve done it all:

      • Tromp through the woods and cut my own;
      • Purchase at a Christmas tree farm;
      • Buy a live tree at a nursery and plant after the holidays;
      • Go artificial.

      Nothing beats the scent of a live tree in the house … but damn having to clean up the dropped needles (not to mention importing outside critters into the house … brought a tree with a wasp nest in one year).

      Nothing beats the convenience of a fake tree … but, even when well-decorated, it still lacks soul.

    17. 17.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      I haven’t seen aluminum trees in years.

      The Charlie Brown timeframe would track … I well-remember how popular they were when I was very young (in the mid-1960s).  I don’t remember seeing them after the turn of the decade.

    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Among the “critical voices” Weiss wants heard? Stephen Miller, whose contact info Weiss provided to the team. 

      The reporting team reached out to the White House and others, and all declined to comment. That doesn’t mean that they weren’t heard from. Weiss is a collaborator.

      She grew up here in PGH. Her family owned a bougie home furnishings store, paid for her to go to private schools and Columbia. Any time you are wondering if there is a meritocracy…. HAHAHA YEAH NO.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Suzanne:

      How dare you diss the meritocracy* in this country!

      .

      .

      .

      *applies only to white cisgendered (mostly) Christian males who, by virtue of being white cisgendered (mostly) Christian males, automatically merit consideration for any/all positions of corporate and gov’t power.

    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: Anyone who is a real news person is upset about Bari spiking the story. They all know why she did it. Pretty soon there won’t be any actual journalists left at that network, which is her plan.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: We get ours at Lowe’s. Every year I think I need to get a fake tree because they’re easier to handle. Next year might be that year, we got the tree put up this year but it takes two people to do a real tree if it’s of any size at all.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @Betty Cracker: What she’s saying is that if the administration doesn’t want to comment on a story they have the power to spike it. Like I said, everyone knows what she’s actually doing. I’m sure they tried to get the administration to be interviewed multiple times.

      Reply
      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: I used to have a fake tree because I was worried that my cats would destroy a real one. But the fake tree got heckin D U S T Y and I hated putting it up every year. Get all rashy on my arms. I wish there was an effective way to vacuum those MFers.

      Reply
      Deputinize America

      @Betty Cracker:

      Its a shame that there are undoubtedly dozens (hundreds?) of people on the distro list for the full, unedited, uncut and unspun version of the CECOT story that might be motivated to go ahead and get it out there in some viral way.

    31. 31.

      Deputinize America

      @Betty Cracker:

      Its a shame that there are undoubtedly dozens (hundreds?) of people on the distro list for the full, unedited, uncut and unspun version of the CECOT story that might be motivated to go ahead and get it out there in some viral way.

    32. 32.

      Trivia Man

      @Nukular Biskits: agree. The live tree smell is unique and really adds atmosphere. I stopped when the prices skyrocketed. I couldn’t justify $50+ and i had great difficulty finding even imperfect trees for less.

      Reply
      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We get a 7 foot real tree every year from the boy scouts.  Not only that, but we use tinsel made from chinese dust from some far off factory.  In the tmi department, I am drinking by 2nd 32oz concoction of colon blow for my 1:00 procedure.  If you know you know.  Can’t wait to get knocked out and wake up to this SHIT being all over!

      Reply
      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: You nailed it — Weiss is a collaborator. Pre-CBS, her entire shtick was generating billionaire-friendly propaganda, and she was rewarded with hundreds of millions in an acquisition of her completely fraudulent “news” brand and an absurd elevation to CBS News chief. I wonder if even she vaguely senses how ridiculous she is? The people who work for her certainly do.

      Reply
      Ned F.

      Years back we would go out to the tree vendors around 9 on Christmas eve. They would leave their unsold trees in the lot when they closed. We would then get maybe two trees. Saved them from the chipper.

      My grandad, an ad exec for a large company in the 50’s, 60’s, gave me copy of Stan Freburg’s Green Christmas on a reel tape when I was 9 or 10.  I played it repeatedly for years. I can still recite the whole thing.

    40. 40.

      Scout211

      More than 100 organizations that support victims of human trafficking have lost funding since October, leaving thousands of survivors at risk, a Guardian investigation has found.

      Anti-trafficking advocates say the US Department of Justice’s failure to spend nearly $90m appropriated by Congress is impeding law-enforcement investigations and exposing survivors to homelessness and the risk of deportation, jail time or re-exploitation.

      This is the latest in a series of Guardian investigative reports, which in September revealed that the Trump administration had rolled back efforts to combat human trafficking across the federal government. That retreat has far-reaching implications beyond those related to the release of the investigative files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

      “It’s extremely irresponsible, and maybe even immoral,” said Kristina Rose, who ran the justice department’s office for victims of crime under Joe Biden and served as its deputy director during the first Trump administration.

      A justice department spokesperson told the Guardian: “The justice department can remain focused on two critical priorities at the same time: support victims of human trafficking and prosecute criminals who exploit children, and ensure the efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”

      The Guardian’s report struck a chord on Capitol Hill, where three US senators expressed outrage. Richard Durbin of Illinois said it fit a pattern by the Trump administration of “disregarding congressionally appropriated funds intended to target the most heinous crimes and national security threats–including human trafficking”.

      ”Efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”  These people are horrible, over and over and over.

      Reply
      Scout211

      @Baud: I would expect nothing less from a Friend of Epstein

      Yes, we need to efficiently use our taxpayers dollars for the real victims, like Donald J. Trump.

      Reply
      satby

      Haven’t had a tree in at least a decade and don’t miss it. A balsam scented candle provides that scent with way less mess. I used to really be into decorating when I had kids around, but realized with an empty nest that I never cared for all that fuss. I never decorated for any other holiday but Halloween anyway. Now that there’s virtually no trick or treaters that holiday’s not worth decorating for either.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker:

      I wonder if even she vaguely senses how ridiculous she is?

      Then I talked to a man lived up on the county line
      I was washing his car with a friend of mine
      He was a little fat guy in a red jumpsuit
      I said “You look kind of funny”
      He said “I know that I do”

      “But I got a great big house on the hill here
      And a great big blonde wife inside it
      And a great big pool in my backyard and another great big pool beside it
      Sonny it’s money that matters, hear what I say

      –Randy Newman

      Reply
      satby

      @Baud: yeah! Just think of all the cost for black ink on the printed pages 😉

      For the few remaining believers, it ripped away any fig leaf that remained that the felon wasn’t involved. So that’s good.

      Reply
      Trivia Man

      @Scout211: in my weekly letter to ron Johnson’s n i call out his hypocrisy. He was aligning with rick scott last week to kill ACA subsidies. Reason given was waste, fraud, and abuse. I helpfully pointed out that rick scott is an expert on medicare fraud, his company was found guilty of the largest medicare fraud ever successfully prosecuted.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @Nukular Biskits: It is “funny” how no one ever says a white man isn’t automatically unqualified for a position. They never say a white man got a job he wasn’t qualified for over a more qualified person who wasn’t a white man. White men are still seen as already qualified for most jobs they apply for.

      Reply
      YY_Sima Qian

      Taiwan is no exception to democracies in crisis (article in the Diplomat below, unfortunately behind a paywall):

      Taiwan Is in the Middle of a Constitutional Crisis

      Premier Cho Jung-tai’s refusal to sign legislation has brought to a head the simmering conflict between Taiwan’s executive and legislative branches.
      By Brian Hioe
      December 19, 2025

      Brian Hioe is generally very sympathetic to the ruling DPP government, & critical/skeptical of the KMT/TPP opposition.

      Here is what I think is an “AI” generated summary (ignore the pro-unification Chinese nationalist editorializing):

      Ignis Rex @Ignis_Rex

      Taiwan’s Self-Inflicted Crisis: Systemic Failure at a Strategic Juncture

      The US is retreating to the Western Hemisphere and Reunification with China could be around the corner but a Divided Taiwan will not be able the Negotiate the Best Term with China

      Taiwan is currently caught between two equally detrimental outcomes: an immediate Constitutional Gridlock or a forced Snap Election. Both scenarios do more than just paralyze the government; they expose a fundamental systemic failure in Taiwan’s democratic institutions at a time when regional and global stability is rapidly deteriorating. This malfunction erodes confidence not just in Taipei, but among the island’s critical security partners and its sole adversarial interlocutor.

      The Institutional Trap: Constitutional Vetoes and Judicial Paralysis

      The immediate flashpoint—Premier Cho Jung-tai’s unprecedented refusal to countersign a legislative bill—is not an isolated incident. It is the executive branch’s maximalist response to an institutional trap set by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) majority.

      The opposition’s strategy has been pure lawfare:
      1. Arrogating Legislative Power: The KMT-TPP bloc has aggressively sought to grant the Legislative Yuan vast new investigative powers and control over oversight mechanisms.
      2. Neutralizing the Check: To ensure these powers are unreviewable, the opposition raised the quorum for the Constitutional Court and simultaneously blocked the President’s judicial nominees, effectively freezing the court and eliminating the final constitutional check on legislative excess.
      3. Forcing the Executive’s Hand: The refusal to countersign the debt-ceiling-breaching revenue bill becomes the Executive Yuan’s only option to prevent the implementation of what it deems an unconstitutional and fiscally reckless law, albeit by appropriating a de facto veto power it does not constitutionally possess.

      The system is now malfunctioning. Taiwan’s democracy cannot repair itself because the very mechanism designed for resolution—the Constitutional Court—has been deliberately disabled by a partisan legislative majority.

      A Crisis of Confidence: Washington and Tokyo are Watching

      This domestic dysfunction occurs at the worst possible time, sending disastrous signals to Taiwan’s key external stakeholders.

      US Retreat and Security Burden: As Washington increasingly prioritizes internal issues and the strategic focus begins to feel stretched thin—from Ukraine to the Middle East—the US wants to see Taiwan fully committed to “burden-sharing.” The current gridlock, however, demonstrates the opposite. The political infighting has delayed crucial defense budget approvals and created uncertainty around strategic procurement. This fuels the argument in Washington that Taiwan is not serious about its own defense, making it harder for the US to argue for the allocation of significant resources to the island’s security.

      Japan’s Strategic Anxiety: For Japan, the Taiwan Strait is not just a diplomatic concern; it is a geostrategic lifeline. A substantial portion of Japan’s energy and trade flows through this waterway. Tokyo views Taiwan’s security as intrinsically linked to its own survival. Yet, at a time when Japan’s proactive stance on Taiwan security is being forcefully condemned and undermined by Beijing, the sight of a paralyzed Taipei government fails to give Tokyo the confidence that Taiwan will be a reliable, capable partner in a contingency. Japan needs a strong, stable government in Taipei to negotiate and coordinate security responses; it sees only a government tearing itself apart.

      The Cross-Strait Liability: A Divided Taiwan Negotiates the Worst Terms

      With reunification around the corner, the current constitutional failure undermines Taiwan’s ability to achieve the best possible negotiated outcome.

      Beijing’s primary goal is to demonstrate that Taiwan’s political system is inherently chaotic. The present paralysis delivers this narrative for free.

      Furthermore:
      *No Strong Negotiating Partner: A divided Taiwan, where the executive and legislature are engaged in a near-constitutional war, cannot project the image of a strong, unified political entity. Beijing will see only a fragmented state whose government lacks the political capital and legislative stability to negotiate and ultimately enforce any durable, long-term political agreement.
      *Worsening Terms: If unification negotiations were to occur, a unified, confident Taiwan could demand maximum autonomy and protection for its democratic lifestyle. A fractured Taiwan, however, will be viewed as a weak, desperate party. This domestic weakness directly translates into a significant loss of leverage, ensuring that any future terms offered by the PRC will be minimal, non-negotiable, and dictated entirely by Beijing’s interests.

      The Malfunction is the Message

      Taiwan’s current path—Gridlock or Snap Election—is a display of democratic institutional failure. It sends a message of vulnerability and lack of internal consensus that undermines its strategic credibility abroad and its democratic viability at home.

      Taiwan must urgently find a mechanism to restore the function of the Constitutional Court and compel its political factions to operate within the spirit of democratic checks and balances, or risk being perceived by the world—friend and foe alike—as a democracy that is simply too distracted to survive.

      Here is a high level overview of the pathologies inherent in the constitutional design of the ROC’s system of government (borrowing from the US’ presidential system, the European parliamentary system, & separations of bureaucratic power from imperial China) that help multiply the dysfunction:

      Chieh-Ting Yeh 2d
      The limits of Taiwan’s constitution is being severely tested these days. Some thoughts:
      – The constitution in effect in Taiwan today is the 1947 constitution of the Republic of China, as amended seven times in Taiwan from 1991 to 2004 during a phase of rapid democratization. It is a peculiar mix of European parliamentary ideals, Dr. Sun Yat-sen’s own political thoughts, and American presidential practices.
      – This is the result of a gradual process that minimized social upheaval and sought consensus in small steps. In other words, Taiwan’s piecemeal, patchwork constitutional framework is a price that Taiwan is paying for a peaceful transition to democracy (peaceful transitions are better than violent ones, but they still come with costs).
      – As legal scholars have pointed out for decades, checks and balances between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches in Taiwan are shoddy at best–the president is popularly elected with a mandate to govern, but can only do so through his appointed premier; the premier answers to the legislature, but has cannot dissolve the legislature on his or her own; the legislature oversees the premier, but has no power over his or her appointment. There are no effective veto or veto override powers between the two branches.
      – In any system, there must be some room for interpretation and for the stakeholders to make their own judgment calls. This allows for flexibility and applicability of the system in a world where all sorts of situations arise, especially ones that the original drafters of the rules could not have anticipated. BUT–this also leaves room for abuse.
      – Taiwan’s current constitutional crises test the extreme edges of the system. Perhaps the political leaders will back down from the game of chicken and come to some kind of temporary compromise to live to fight another day? But…
      – This comes at a time when democratic frameworks are being strained around the world, due to political polarization and global instability. The stakes are higher, and so feuding parties fight harder.
      – This also comes at a time when stakes are especially high in Taiwan—defense budgets, energy sources, trade relations with the US and China—each of these questions could trigger near-existential crises for Taiwan.
      – Why not just change the constitution? It’s commonly believed that after the 2004 round of amendments, the threshold needed to amend the constitution further was made so high (must be approved by over half of the electorate in a referendum, regardless of turnout) that amendments are all but impossible.
      – But that was over 20 years ago. The threshold is high, but as the stakes get even higher, maybe it is time to ignite the imagination of the Taiwanese body politic again for a system that actually works.

      The no-holds barred lawfare engaged by the KMT/TPP opposition coalition is in large part payback to law fare & brazen disrespect for rules & norms engaged by the DPP government over the past 10 years (8 of which it held strong majorities in the Legislative Yuan):

      1. Transparent nepotism in appointment to positions in government & state owned enterprises (which used to be the bread & butter of the KMT dating to its hard authoritarian days)
      2. Attempts to suppress opposition by dominating MSM & social media, including maintaining troll armies (but, so do the opposition, especially the TPP)
      3. 10s of billions of USD spent on infrastructure, domestic weapons program development, w/ little transparency & even fewer concrete results, rampant corruption
      4. Politically motivated prosecutions of opposition politicians (including holding the TPP leader in solitary confinement for nearly a year, on flimsy charges), painting political opponents as traitors & CPC agents
      5. Using executive power to hem/undermine in local governments run by the opposition
      6. Refusing to compromise on legislations & nominate moderate judges, even though the DPP is now in the minority in the legislature
      7. Insistence on a non-sensical energy policy that pivoted hard from nuclear to fossil fuel & increased Taiwan’s vulnerability to PRC blockade (not to mention worsening air quality)
      8. Trying to recall all opposition KMT legislators, which failed miserably & added to the DPP government’s woe

      From 2016 – 2022, the DPP dominated the youth vote, seemed destined for permanent majority, & acted like it. Taiwan’s GDP is seeing strong growth mainly due to TSMC & the rest of the semiconductor supply chain riding the giant “AI” bubble (specifically the datacenter build out), which does not benefit the larger economy. The TPP opposition is filled w/ young professionals disaffected from the DPP’s arrogance, corruption, & ineptitude (& also former KMT moderates disaffected from the latter party’s sclerosis & nepotism). The KMT is now somewhat reenergized, w/ a firebrand [perceived] reformer as Chairwoman (who was once a committed DPPer in her younger days). & the DPP government is polling in the low 20s.

      Whoever is to blame, & there is plenty of blame to go around, the action-reaction cycle in take-no-prisoner political/legal warfare is highly detrimental to the Taiwanese polity. I think USians will find familiar rhythms to the political dynamic in Taiwan.

      Reply
      Nukular Biskits

      @Trivia Man:

      $50 would get you, at best, a “Charlie Brown tree”.

      A good, well-proportioned 8-ft (depending on species and where you were) at a lot would probably run close to $150-$200.  At that price range, you’re better off getting a fake one.

      Reply
      satby

      Holy shit, from Mary Geddry’s newsletter today:

      If you were wondering whether that kind of chaos ever reaches land, bourbon country has your answer. Jim Beam announced it will halt production at its main Kentucky distillery for all of 2026. The official line is “site enhancements” and “volume assessments,” which is corporate for we have no idea what demand will look like under tariff whiplash.

      Reply
      Betty Cracker

      @satby: I didn’t put up a tree this year for the first time I can remember. Kid won’t be home, and we’re going to have dinner with the in-laws on Christmas Day, so it seemed kind of pointless.

      But I confess I do kind of miss it? Been resisting the temptation to belatedly acquire a tree!

      We’d originally planned to spend Christmas Eve at home with no guests, but my siblings guilted me into having them over for dinner, so now our lack of tree will probably be remarked upon!

      I did hang up Christmas lights on our weird little kitchen island and scattered a couple of nutcrackers and wooden snowmen about, so hopefully that will suffice!

      Anyhoo, hope you have a Merry Christmas! God bless us, every one! ;-)

      Reply
      Deputinize America

      @satby:

      Yes and no. There is a definite contraction in export markets, but it is a welcome time to redesign production in a way to also facilitate viewing by bourbon tourists – they all want to see charming facilities, shiny column stills and to dip their hands in the beer in the fermentation vats. That part of it hasn’t slowed up at all.

      Reply
      Nukular Biskits

      @Soprano2:

      You’ll get no argument from me, a middle-aged white cisgendered male.

      While I haven’t knowingly benefited from white male privilege, I have no doubts that I have been conferred some consideration at the expense of others. And it pisses me off to no end that I can see that … and many (most?) others white men can’t/won’t.

      Reply
      Another Scott

      @Soprano2:

      Relatedly, …

      Martin Rundkvist
      @[email protected]

      Here’s a reminder about one of the most important results of the past thirteen years of ancient #DNA research.

      Northern Europe was overrun by plague-spreading steppe nomads less than 5000 years ago, causing an almost complete population replacement. It’s a 1492 event.

      Everybody knows that us Northern Europeans aren’t the original inhabitants of North America. *But we aren’t even the original inhabitants of Northern Europe.*

      We’re all mutts, with relations and DNA from everywhere. And the reality doesn’t fit the simple stories.

      Purity kills.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Weiss is really breaking the glass basement.  She is proof that you can be dumb as dirt even if you’re a lesbian with glasses. Since her college days and until now, every single endeavor she has undertaken has ended in abject failure. And yet she gets promoted and more powerful all the time, simply because she ingratiated herself with our most sinister oligarchs.

      Her role is a government media censor, trying to make sure that nothing critical of the Trump admin aires on CBS when anybody is looking.

      Reply
      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      Northern Europe was overrun by plague-spreading steppe nomads less than 5000 years ago,

       
      Didn’t we already know that given the spread of the Indo-European language family into Europe?

      Reply
      satby

      @Betty Cracker: Merry Christmas to you, Bill, and all your family. I might have missed it the first year; but like you, I’m normally going to someone else’s house on the actual day, and keeping things safe from the rescues wrecked any enjoyment.

      I may have fibbed, because with a recent donation to the Arbor Day foundation, a 5 inch baby spruce of some kind was sent as a “Living Christmas centerpiece”, but I keep forgetting to water it. It will be planted surreptitiously in a nearby forest preserve around March. #notreallyScrooge

      Reply
      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: The part about the Taiwanese pivoting hard from nuclear power caught my eye. I saw a report this morning that Japan is about to reopen its biggest nuclear power generation plant. It’s been closed ever since the Fukishima disaster.

      Reply
      Another Scott

      @Baud: That seems to be different.  But, yes, we have known that people move around and replace existing populations.  I think his main point is that that picture is fuller now than a few years ago. Incremental increases in understanding!

      There are some links and more information in the comments.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    70. 70.

      frosty

      @Betty Cracker: ​ We haven’t done any decorating yet. My younger son and I are busy repainting the office and front hall to cover the work the plasterer did to fix the holes the electrician left. My older son and his girlfriend are coming for Christmas so I have a deadline. I can’t let her see how we really live!

      On topic: We bought an artificial tree a couple of years ago and I love not having to string the lights. My favorite years of having a tree were the ones when we cut one at a tree farm. My sons crawled under it with the saw so I didn’t have to!

      Reply
      prostratedragon

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: ​

      Capitol Hunters:

      As CBS News falls apart please admire this marble bust of Bari Weiss that is installed at the fake unaccredited university she co-founded with Joe Lonsdale.

      Their U. of Austin is reportedly also falling apart, with faculty leaving and enrollment crashing, so we shall see where the bust ends up.

      Reply
      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: Pivoting away from nuclear never made sense for resource poor countries such as Taiwan, Japan, & Germany.

      “Anti-nuclear” has been a core part of the DPP platform since its founding, partly because being “anti-nuclear” was part of the aesthetique of the anti-establishment world wide (which the DPP once was, it now is the establishment in Taiwan), & partly because Taiwan’s 4 nuclear power plants were part of the crowning achievements of the KMT dating back to its hard authoritarian days. IMHO, anyway.

      Well, the alternatives to nuclear are dirty coal, oil/gas from mostly illiberal authoritarian countries, or renewables from the PRC. Since the DPP government refuses to access the PRC based supply chain (which is the most technologically advanced & most cost effective) for solar & offshore wind , for “natsec” reasons, Taiwan is stuck w/ extraordinarily high deployment costs (not to mention wide scope fr corruption). In any case, Taiwan’s geography is not particularly amenable to deployment of solar at scale, & even offshore wind is curtailed by frequent typhoons.

      Reply
      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud @Princess @Betty:

      From Wikipedia:

      By 1989, it was not uncommon to find aluminum Christmas trees for sale in yard sales or at estate sales being sold for as little as 25 cents.[8] In recent years the aluminum Christmas tree has seen a re-emergence in popularity. Collectors began buying and selling the trees, especially on online auction web sites.[3] A rare 7-foot-tall (2.1 m) pink aluminum Christmas tree sold on the Internet for $3,600 in 2005.[3]

      And Baud was right about Charlie Brown killing the aluminum Christmas tree:

      During the 1960s, the aluminum Christmas tree enjoyed its most popular period of usage.[1] As the mid-1960s passed, the aluminum Christmas tree began to fall out of favor, with many thrown away or relegated to basements and attics.[3][7] The airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965 has been credited with ending the era of the aluminum tree,[4][6][7] and by 1967 their time had almost completely passed.[8]

      Reply
      Scout211

      More Trump vs Greenland and Denmark.  More Trump distractions from the Epstein files?

      Denmark and Greenland vow that the US won’t take over Greenland after Trump appoints envoy

      The leaders of Denmark and Greenland insisted Monday that the U.S. won’t take over Greenland and demanded respect for their territorial integrity after President Donald Trump ‍announced the appointment of a ‌special envoy to Greenland.

      Trump’s announcement on Sunday that Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry would be the U.S. special envoy prompted a new flare-up of tensions over Washington’s interest in the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally. Denmark’s foreign minister said in comments to Danish broadcasters that he plans to summon the U.S. ambassador.

      ”We have said it before. Now, we say it again. National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a joint statement. “They are fundamental principles. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security.”

      Reply
      satby

      Not really a boxing fan, but I can make an exception for this:

      Scottyboy🐕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💚❤️🇦🇪🍀🕺🇺🇦
      @wearebeingtaken.bsky.social‬

      Andrew Tate looked cream crackered by round 4 of whatever that was. We should just make a new boxing division called “Media Personalities who could do with a slap”

      Reply
      Geminid

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I wonder if you saw Rep. Sean Casten’s emphatic takedown of Matt Yglesias this weekend. Yglesias had written a typically shallow and specious opinion piece about how Democrars needed to retreat on clean energy goals.

      Unlike Yglesias, Casten actually knows something about the subject, and he dismantled Yglesias’ argument piece by erroneous piece, incinerated them, and tossed what was left of that op-ed on to the Ashheap of Bad Takes. Casten really made Yglesias look like the dilettante he is.

      Reply
      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Jonah Fucking Goldberg had this to say:

      I know lots of folks are freaking out about this. I think Bari Weiss deserves the benefit of the doubt. 60 Minutes, contrary to a lot of people around here, is not flawless and beyond reproach. It’s swung and missed more than once. We’ll all be able to judge the segment when it airs. And lord knows anything legitimately significant that ends up being cut, will also end up being leaked.

      That’s all we needed to know.  If Jonah says it’s okay…it’s not.  JFC how he still manages to rear his ugly head on occasion is a reflection of how we got some untalented and not very bright moran like Weiss in our midst.  Kkklowns like him were mere forerunners.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @Another Scott: Have you seen this bullshit about “heritage Americans” that’s making the rounds in the right wing? I guess it’s their way of trying to distance themselves from the fact that if they aren’t a Native American they’re a descendent of immigrants!

      Reply
      RevRick

      @Nukular Biskits: For me, what gives the tree soul are its decorations. The warm glow cast into the room by the lights. The ornaments we have received over the years from friends and family.  The reason Germans sing “O fir tree” is that in the cold, dead of winter evergreens are still alive and became symbols of eternity, a pagan tradition that was thoroughly Christianized.
      It’s kind of funny that the only real war on Christmas was conducted by Boston Puritans from 1639-1681, who banned its celebration on the grounds that it was unbiblical and papist and would only lead to drunkenness and carousing. But even they had to throw in the towel and succumbed to its growing popularity, having been introduced to the colonies by German immigrants to Pennsylvania.

      Reply
      Old Man Shadow

      I have a small fake tree.

      I might be tempted to go back to a real tree if more companies adopted the living tree model where they deliver a potted fir tree to your house, pick it up after the holidays, and plant it when it gets too big for houses.

      Reply
      YY_Sima Qian

      Interesting read (click through the link below for numerous useful links, for deeper dives):

      US-China recoupling in an age of decoupling
      Love will find a way? Powerful forces keep pulling the US and China together even as geopolitics tries to pull them apart.

      KYLE CHAN

      DEC 19, 2025

      “Love will find a way”
      The US and China are like two forbidden lovers, desperate to be together, but increasingly pulled apart by geopolitical forces. For decades, growing trade, investment, and people flows between the two countries were driven by natural complementarities between their two economies. American companies like Apple and Nike leveraged China’s nimble, low-cost manufacturing base to become global giants. Chinese students flocked to American universities. Silicon Valley VCs bet big on China’s booming tech scene. Chinese firms like Alibaba and Baidu rushed to list on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

      But now, political leaders in both countries are trying to cut back ties through tariffs, sanctions, export controls, and a drive for self-reliance. The US has cut off access to advanced AI chips while China has throttled rare earth exports. Chinese policymakers are pressuring state firms to swap out any American tech through the “Delete A” campaign while the US prepares to ban DJI drones. The US has effectively shut out Chinese EVs through 100% tariffs while the list of US websites blocked in China from Google to ChatGPT continues to grow.

      Yet, despite the best efforts of their political leaders, people and companies in the US and China are still trying to reach each other: by smuggling Nvidia chips, by rerouting trade through third countries, through VPNs and regulatory loopholes and requests for tariff exemptions.

      Now, even as the US and China push to decouple, new ties are being formed between these two competing superpowers. From AI and biotech to robots and robotaxis, the US and China are finding new ways to reconnect. As Lionel Richie once crooned, “Love will find a way.” Or will it? What are the forces driving this recoupling? Where is this recoupling happening? And what are the consequences? Let’s take these questions in turn.

      Reply
      Nukular Biskits

      @RevRick:

      “Soul” probably wasn’t the right word, but a live tree for me has a warmth that an artificial one just can’t bring into a room.

      But, yes, I agree on the decorations. Store-bought, homemade or ratty old ones handed down, doesn’t matter.

      Good point about the “War on Christmas”™.

      Reply
      Dave

      @Soprano2: More importantly it allows them to attempt to lay claim to “True American” as an identity and serves as an extra layer of gatekeeping and provides a rationalization for why some citizens should be more equal than others.

      My contempt for them is not exactly shrinking at this point.

      Reply
      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We didn’t have a tree for a couple of years, mostly because I just wasn’t feeling the Christmas cheer. Then one year, I saw a small fake tree and bought it on impulse. And then I felt cheerier. I concluded that we make our own cheer.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: Professional Christianists have been complaining about the supposed secularization of Christmas and the need to make it more Jesus-y, and about inclusive greetings like “Happy Holidays”, for as long as I can remember.

      But I will never forget that the “War on Christmas” rhetoric really ramped up in the aftermath of George W. Bush winning reelection in 2004. The right had about a month to be happy that they had won basically everything, and then in early December Bill O’Reilly fired off the declaration that really took (he’d been gassing off about it before, but this was when it went huge). Conservatives had to keep believing that they were being persecuted in some way. They couldn’t just take the W.

      And, of course, there’s no way in which anyone is trying to stop other people from celebrating Christmas, and never was. It’s a complaint that other people are celebrating Christmas WRONG. If anyone is trying to ruin Christmas, it’s them when they issue these complaints.

      Reply
      Soprano2

      @Dave: provides a rationalization for why some citizens should be more equal than others.

      I saw something, I think on Twitter, where someone was using this rationale to “categorize” people by how much they “deserved” to be considered a citizen. It was just as disgusting as you’re thinking it was.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: Pure racism of course–back in the day, we had snotty aristocrats making a big deal of being Mayflower descendants, but this is the version that’s just democratic enough that garden-variety racists can join in.

      Some of it feels like an attempt to return to the days when the Irish and Eye-talians were not included in the club.

      Reply
      Anyway

      @Dave: … lay claim to “True American” as an identity and serves as an extra layer of gatekeeping

      Yep, the extreme RW has long advocated the notion of a “settler” nation not land of immigrants that we learn from grade school on. Like many other RW ideas they’re pushing to mainstream it in the cheetolini era.

      Reply
      Geminid

      @RevRick: I saw Sean Casten’s response on Twitter. I think it was in 12 parts. You might find it on Nitter or some similar platform. I’ll see if somebody wrote up Casten’s critique in an article. It certainly is worthy of one.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud:

      Republicans love using “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” as a shield against criticism.

      And it’s one that’s very selectively applied.

      I always remember the Bloom County strip that had a Moral Majority type quoting it, and continuing: “…So we CAST that mutha!”

      Reply
      NobodySpecial

      People used to buy Christmas trees? Yep.

      It also used to fucking snow in December. Tell me more about the good old days, boomers. (Am Gen X increasingly disgusted with my cohort who is becoming increasingly okay with fucking fascism and antiscience in all forms, especially climate change.)

      As far as 60 Minutes goes, this ain’t 1980, and CBS has been shit since Leslie Moonves was turning it into FoxLite.

      Reply
      Baud

      @Anyway:

      Of course. “Heritage” doesn’t get you to hating black people, who have been here just as long, or, of course, indigenous folks.

      (Not to mention Latinos whose heritage traces back to Spanish colonial times.)

      Reply
      YY_Sima Qian

      @Betty Cracker: Here is another one that might interest you:

      Washington’s China consensus is breaking
      ALI WYNE

      Two factors are forcing a re-think: Trump’s diplomacy,

      and the realisation that China’s growth cannot be halted.

      US discourse on China policy is slowly but decidedly expanding on account of two factors: the increased influence of President Donald Trump in formulating it, and a growing recognition among observers, including current and former senior government officials, that the United States can only do so much to slow China’s technological progress and organise a counterbalancing coalition.
      The Overton window on US policy towards China is expanding. The bad news is that one can all too easily imagine how it could close.
      There is an opening, then, to press for a reorientation of US policy away from a misguided objective of victory and towards the inescapable imperative of cohabitation.

      According to a common narrative, the second Trump administration is unwinding the alleged “consensus” on China policy that the first one introduced — beginning with the White House’s December 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS) and culminating with a November 2020 report by the State Department, The Elements of the China Challenge. This seeming dissonance is easier to resolve when one appreciates that Trump himself does not subscribe to the foundational view of some past advisors: that competition between the United States and China is zero-sum, ideological, and existential, rooted in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s determination to ensure that China regains a central position in the international order.

      Reply
      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Democrats have an opportunity in Florida, and it deserves as least as much attention as Texas.

       
      Dems are unfortunately addicted to star power, and FL Dems don’t have stars.

      Reply
      Another Scott

      HCR’s December 21 Letter is a great one. Some excerpts:

      In that year [1776], he [Madison] was instrumental in putting Section 16 into the Virginia Declaration of Rights, on which our own Bill of Rights—the first ten amendments to the Constitution—would be based. It reads, “That religion, or the duty which we owe to our Creator, and the manner of discharging it, can be directed only by reason and conviction, not by force or violence; and therefore all men are equally entitled to the free exercise of religion, according to the dictates of conscience; and that it is the mutual duty of all to practice Christian forbearance, love, and charity toward each other.”

      In 1785, in a “Memorial and Remonstrance against Religious Assessments,” he explained that what was at stake was not just religion, but also representative government itself. The establishment of one religion over others attacked a fundamental human right—an unalienable right—of conscience. If lawmakers could destroy the right of freedom of conscience, they could destroy all other unalienable rights. Those in charge of government could throw representative government out the window and make themselves tyrants.

      Madison believed that a variety of religious sects would balance each other out, keeping the new nation free of the religious violence of Europe. He drew on that vision explicitly when he envisioned a new political system, expecting that a variety of political expressions would protect the new government. In Federalist #51, he said: “In a free government the security for civil rights must be the same as that for religious rights. It consists in the one case in the multiplicity of interests, and in the other in the multiplicity of sects.”

      […]

      “[T]hat act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’” he wrote, built “a wall of separation between Church & State.”

      In the early years of the nation, Americans zealously guarded that wall. They strictly limited the power of the federal government to reflect religion, refusing even to permit the government to stop delivery of the U.S. mails on Sunday out of concern that Jews and Christians did not share the same Sabbath and the government could not choose one over the other. The Constitution, a congressional report noted, gave Congress no authority “to inquire and determine what part of time, or whether any has been set apart by the Almighty for religious exercises.”

      But the Civil War marked a change. As early as the 1830s, southern white enslavers relied on religious justification for their hierarchical system that rested on white supremacy. God, they argued, had made Black Americans for enslavement and women for marriage, and society must recognize those facts.

      A character in an 1836 novel written by a Virginia gentleman explained to a younger man that God had given everyone a place in society. Women and Black people were at the bottom, “subordinate” to white men by design. “All women live by marriage,” he said. “It is their only duty.” Trying to make them equal was a cruelty. “For my part,” the older man said, “I am well pleased with the established order of the universe. I see…subordination everywhere. And when I find the subordinate content…and recognizing his place…as that to which he properly belongs, I am content to leave him there.”

      The Confederacy rejected the idea of popular government, maintaining instead that a few Americans should make the rules for the majority. As historian Gaines Foster explained in his 2002 book Moral Reconstruction, which explores the nineteenth-century relationship between government and morality, it was the Confederacy, not the U.S. government, that sought to align the state with God. A nation was more than the “aggregation of individuals,” one Presbyterian minister preached, it was “a sort of person before God,” and the government must purge that nation of sins.

      Confederates not only invoked “the favor and guidance of Almighty God” in their Constitution, they established as their motto “Deo vindice,” or “God will vindicate.”

      The United States, in contrast, was recentering democracy during the war, and it rejected the alignment of the federal government with a religious vision. When reformers in the United States tried to change the preamble of the U.S. Constitution to read, “We, the people of the United States, humbly acknowledging Almighty God as the sources of all authority and power in civil government, the Lord Jesus Christ, as the Ruler among nations, and His revealed will as of supreme authority, in order to constitute a Christian government, and in order to form a more perfect union,” the House Committee on the Judiciary concluded that “the Constitution of the United States does not recognize a Supreme Being.”

      That defense of democracy—the will of the majority—continued to hold religious extremists at bay.

      Reformers continued to try to add a Christian amendment to the Constitution, Foster explains, and in March 1896 once again got so far as the House Committee on the Judiciary. One reformer stressed that turning the Constitution into a Christian document would provide a source of authority for the government that, he implied, it lacked when it simply relied on a voting majority. A religious amendment “asks the Bible to decide moral issues in political life; not all moral questions, but simply those that have become political questions.”

      Opponents recognized this attempt as a revolutionary attack that would dissolve the separation of church and state, and hand power to a religious minority. One reformer said that Congress had no right to enact laws that were not in “harmony with the justice of God” and that the voice of the people should prevail only when it was “right.” Congressmen then asked who would decide what was right, and what would happen if the majority was wrong. Would the Supreme Court turn into an interpreter of the Bible?

      The committee set the proposal aside.

      Now, once again, we are watching a minority trying to impose its will on the majority, with leaders like Vice President J.D. Vance trying to rewrite American history.

      The RWNJs do not have any new ideas. They keep trying to drag us back to a “glorious” past that was horrible. Sensible historians continue to reminds us of these facts.

      We cannot let the monsters win.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
      Chris T.

      @Suzanne:

      The merit system is pretty simple. It’s point-based:

      • every dollar you have is a point
      • being white is worth 1,000,000 points
      • having famous parent(s) is worth 1,000,000 points

      There might be a few more items, but that’s the main list, I think.

      Reply
      stinger

      @RevRick:

      in the cold, dead of winter evergreens are still alive

      Until they’re cut down to take inside the house.

      And, of course, deciduous trees are still alive in the winter, and evergreens aren’t eternal. I understand about symbols, which are so often stretched almost to breaking point!

      Reply
      NeenerNeener

      I used to buy and drag a real tree into my house every year, until I broke my ankle one Christmas Eve and had to remove the ornaments from said real tree in mid-February. It’s been artificial trees every year since.

      The mention in the OP about effective advertising in the 80s reminded me of when one of my nieces, at the age of 3, announced that she was going to move to the west coast and sing with the California Raisins when she grew up.

      Reply
      Chris T.

      @Suzanne:

      But the fake tree got heckin D U S T Y and I hated putting it up every year. Get all rashy on my arms. I wish there was an effective way to vacuum those MFers.

      Take it through a car wash?

      Reply
      Dave

      @Baud: Ah but they aren’t part of the glorious settle heritage so can be rightly and correctly ignored. It’s interesting to watch play out because if it goes mainstream well that’s going to sweep up a lot of people (like people who are descended from Italian or Irish immigrants to name a few) and they are, correctly, not going to respond well to suddenly being not really American.

      Reply
      jonas

      Here in CNY, live Christmas trees are plentiful and relatively affordable. A really nice, full 7-footer from our local tree farm was $75 and had been cut just a few hours earlier. Smelled fantastic. Even now that our kids are older, going out, picking a tree, and then decorating it while enjoying mugs of hot cocoa on a snowy day is still a nice family tradition.

      Reply
      RevRick

      While some claim that Christmas is only Saturnalia Christianized, the dates don’t match. The Roman celebration ran from December 17th-23rd. Given its Jewish roots, one might argue that Christmas is the Christian version of Hanukkah. The date of December 25th was not set until 336. There is a minor Catholic doctrine that Jesus was crucified on the same day as he was conceived ((March 25th) — the Annunciation, in which case December 25th is a bit of reverse engineering.

      We do not know when or where Jesus was born, because the narratives in Matthew and Luke, some 70 years after the fact, are fraught with some prooftexting issues of getting Jesus into Bethlehem. Most scholars believe he was born and raised in Nazareth. Neither the Gospel of Mark (the original version) nor John makes any mention of Jesus’s birth, and basically start with his public ministry. It’s important to note that all the gospels have a theological purpose, setting the Jesus story in a certain frame of reference. Luke’s narrative is especially questionable, because if the Romans were going to conduct a census for tax purposes, they would want to know where people actually lived and worked.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: The person I’ve seen pushing this “settlers” (good) vs. “immigrants” (bad) distinction is… Dinesh D’Souza, who is firmly placing himself in the less-authentic-Americans category. Is there a more pathetic person?

      Reply
      Anyway

      @Matt McIrvin: I heard it from Ann Coulter/Laura Ingrham and it stuck with me ..

      ETA – all these concepts that were part of the RW cesspool are now getting pushed to the mainstream … vance says something similar and VPOTUS is very mainstream

      Reply
      Dave

      @Anyway: Has JD explicitly gone there yet? If not I fully expect him to him; I actually have a lower opinion of him than DJT.

      He perfectly encapsulates the mean resentful toady with no principles who will stab anyone in the back as soon as it becomes viable character that it almost reads like a bit.

      Reply
      Another Scott

      @Suzanne@Chris T.:

      Back in the 1960s we had a GE Christmas tree with lights and a fancy motorized stand that rotated.  (GE made everything electric back in those days.)  It looked Ok and was easy to take apart (the branches were twisted wires that poked into a center wooden pole).  It would go back in the box and into the basement or the attic when the season was over.

      I have a vague recollection of the cats somehow finding the box, unknowingly to us, crapping on the branches at one point.  :-/  Made reassembly the next December very unpleasant.  :-(  A carwash might have been a good idea!

      Other times, we had a ceramic table top Christmas tree that was hassle-free!  ;-)

      The latest real tree we got this year was something like $18 a foot.  :-/  The places we buy them at use them as an annual fundraiser for the Lions or the middle school or the local church, so it’s Ok.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
      Scout211

      Trump administration motto:  If at first you don’t succeed, try “fraud and waste” “national security!

      WASHINGTON (AP) —The Trump administration said Monday it is pausing leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects under construction in the East Coast due to unspecified national security risks identified by the Pentagon.

      The pause is effective immediately and will give the Interior Department, which oversees offshore wind, time to work with the Defense Department and other agencies to assess the possible ways to mitigate any security risks posed by the projects, the administration said.

      “The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. “Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers.”

      . . .

      The Interior Department said unclassified reports from the U.S. government have long found that the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers create radar interference called “clutter.” The clutter caused by offshore wind projects obscures legitimate moving targets and generates false targets in the vicinity of wind projects, the Interior Department said.

      The action comes two weeks after a federal judge struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking wind energy projects, saying the effort to halt virtually all leasing of wind farms on federal lands and waters was “arbitrary and capricious” and violates U.S. law.

      Judge Patti Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order blocking wind energy projects and declared it unlawful.

      Reply
      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: There is always a profitable position for those willing to be tokens.  OTOH she’ll never get really be included.  I am sure she knows the parameters of the pact she made.

      ETA:  If she is not, she will be the moment she oversteps.

      Reply
      Dave

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m not so sure she does. She thinks she does but people like this are always surprised when it turns out that people who look at you as subhuman feel zero compunction about altering the deal as they see fit.

      Reply
      NotMax

      @RwvRick

      Not gonna link to it but saw an interview with a real nutcase (splinter group fundamentalist?) who swore it was true the Great Flood in Noah’s time (he even gave a specific year for it) was caused by mankind engaging in a thermonuclear war.

      Have you ever heard of this?

      Reply
      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      Didn’t we already know that given the spread of the Indo-European language family into Europe?

      The argument or maybe just the question is and has been whether that happened because new people moved in and displaced the prior population or whether the languages spread to the existing population. It’s the same with horses, agriculture, etc.

      Example: DNA studies in the UK done to try to figure out to what extent Anglo Saxons invaded Britain & displaced the Celtic population. Of was it that their language & culture spread to the native populations.

      Reply
      Dave

      @Melancholy Jaques: Been interesting watching them realize that they now have a critical mass of “colleagues” who really do believe that their presence outside of narrowly proscribed roles really is verboten.

      Hope they enjoy the role of Serena Joy actually I hope they go bitterly scorched earth with the rage you can only have when you find out you never were and never could be part of the club.

      Reply
      Fair Economist

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yglesias is a shallow dilettante for sure, but he wrote something true-ish the other day, albeit riddled with factual errors: Democrats have an opportunity in Florida, and it deserves as least as much attention as Texas.

      Stopped clock?

      Reply
      Almost Retired

      Years ago I guy I knew slightly from Spanish class started a company that delivers a live Christmas tree and then repots it and cares for it until it’s redelivered the following year.  He actually got Mark Cuban to invest in it on Shark Tank.  I don’t think it ever scaled much beyond the South Bay Area of Los Angeles and I don’t think it survived COVID.  Hadn’t thought about it in years until this thread.  Good idea, I guess, but evidently hard to make it profitable.

      Reply
      Joshua Todd James

      I’ve always been of the mind that cutting down trees for a once-a-year event is, uh, well, completely unnecessary. Why not let the tree live?

      So if we have a tree, it’s a small articifical one.

      But that’s my view.

      Reply
      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I had seen Casten’s remarkable takedown of America’s Biggest Dumbass:

      x.com/SeanCasten/status/2002392929915048400

      It’s actually good that the Abundo-douches are coming out openly in favor of fossil fuels. More fossil fuel usage is a clear requirement for their all growth at all costs policies. But they used to pretend to care about climate, which made confused liberals hear them out.

      Reply
      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Casten’s piece is in 30 parts and includes graphs so even if you hate twitter but are interested, follow the link I provided above.

      Reply
      Eyeroller

      @Joshua Todd James: The vast majority of live Christmas trees are farmed for this purpose, usually on land that is marginal for other crops. But I switched to artificial trees decades ago because my experience with cats was that they were obsessed with real trees. And while mine did climb artificial trees, they usually have firmer bases and are more stable against the acrobatics. Plus I didn’t want a significant fire hazard or the mess of the needles in the house. I don’t put up any kind of tree anymore so it’s no longer an issue for me. ​

      But I was never a fan of the “go into the woods and cut down a wild tree” ethos at all.

      Reply
      Citizen_X

      @Melancholy Jaques: I saw a report from Islay in Scotland (pronounced, repeatedly, by the inhabitants as “ISS-la,” in case you’ve wondered) where they did DNA analysis on all the people in one village. They had long assumed that they were real Celts, who had endured the Viking occupation, and kept their traditions alive as the invaders died out.

      But no. They were all of Viking descent. Their ancestors had slaughtered the Celts, and then, over generations, had gone native.

      They were a bit chagrined at that.

      Reply
      Kelly

      @Scout211: The capricious and arbitrary nature of the rug pull on offshore wind is a bonus to the felon. Even if you get permits from a Democratic administration do you really want to invest billions of dollars in a project that might be canceled within 4 years?

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: I think the left needs to reclaim the idea of these ideas being un-American. Because they are, in the most aspirational, normative sense of “American”.

      The problem is we get calls coming from inside the house noting correctly that this poison is objectively as American as apple pie, xenophobia and racism being characteristics of the American experience since long before the United States was a country.

      But we need to do what Lincoln did and remind people that the nation was explicitly “conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal”, regardless of what the guy who originally wrote that phrase actually did with his life.

      (And, yes, it SHOULD be “human beings”, not “men”. But in this case they’re not even applying it to men. I was taught since I was a wee child that anyone can come to America, be naturalized and be as American as any Mayflower descendant. But these people openly want to reject that, and define American-ness by blood, which is as normatively un-American an idea as I know. They do these absurd mental gymnastics like insisting that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” is about your blood.)

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: So what are you even doing here? People accuse me of catastrophizing all the time.

      I think it comes and goes. America has always been racist as hell, but every time we make a little progress (to great reward in alleviated suffering) it happens by this exact route: somebody connects their notion of equality with our founding patriotic myths, and treats them as unfulfilled promises worth keeping. That’s what Lincoln was doing, and Frederick Douglass, and the suffragists, and Martin Luther King. It seems to have a better track record than just giving it up as a bad job.

      Reply
      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Obama did it too.

      I have heard little such rhetoric since 2016. The dominant meme is cynicism and negativity and hopelessness. The few who try to express that sentiment are ignored or mocked.

      I wish I were the leader who could bring the people out of the darkness. But I’m apparently not. And I don’t know who is. No one has emerged.

      Reply
      jonas

      @RevRick: Luke’s narrative is especially questionable, because if the Romans were going to conduct a census for tax purposes, they would want to know where people actually lived and worked.

      I think you’re right: Christians probably landed on late December as the birth of Jesus just by counting nine months forward from late March. It helped that a bunch of pagan holidays, including Saturnalia, and the birthdays of Sol Invictus and Mithras (both Dec 25), were around the same time, giving the date some built-in sacrality and significance. And to your other point, yeah, the frame narrative about the census is nonsensical. There is no historical evidence for Augustus having ordered a census “of the whole world” or anything like it at the time. The writer of Luke may be conflating it with the 6 AD census ordered by Quirinius when Judea was incorporated as a Roman province, but that also was well after the death of Herod, and, like you wrote, it doesn’t make any sense to have people return to their ancestral hometowns for a census since it was primarily for taxation purposes. Who cares where your ancestors were from; Rome wanted to know where you lived now, how many people were in your household, and what your assets were.

      I’ve heard apologists try to claim that Joseph was born in Bethlehem, was still part of his father’s household, but was temporarily working/living in Nazareth or something, which is where he met and got engaged to Mary. But that’s not what the author of Luke says:  Joseph had to return to Bethlehem for the census because he was “of the house and line of David”, not because that was actually his hometown. The whole point is to underscore that Jesus was a descendant of David through Joseph and born in Bethlehem, thus fulfilling a prophecy about the Messiah.

      Reply
      Anyway

      @Matt McIrvin: I think the left needs to reclaim the idea of these ideas being un-American.

      Dem conventions usually feature loud appreciation of immigrants and immigration being thoroughly American.

      I wish there was some vocal pushback against the crazy, nutso things spouted by Vance. He is the VP not some rando online influencer/grifter. One of the immediate responses is what can Ds do – they’re locked out of power etc etc. I understand – but we need to find some creative paths to get our message out.

      I am shocked there isn’t more outrage about what ICE is doing …

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Omnes Omnibus: I think this is mostly an online left thing. We have to couple the recognition of ugly history with the recognition that there are ideas worth preserving there.

      During World War II the US Department of War (when it was LEGALLY called that) produced all this propaganda urging Americans to not be racist, as a weapon against Nazi subversion. And at the same time, they were also producing incredibly racist propaganda against the Japanese. But to me that doesn’t invalidate the anti-racist stuff, it just means we needed to do better.

      Reply
      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think there’s a hunger for something else.

      Heather Cox Richardson’s videos on YouTube, which are all speaking about politics in this very old- school-liberal, historically informed way, get enough attention that someone just started an AI deepfake disinformation channel stealing her likeness to spout MAGA propaganda. That’s dismaying but it’s also a sign that someone thinks she is connecting.

      Reply

