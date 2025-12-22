Before I do anything else, just a quick shout out to Watergirl and Beth (who has been doing this for THIRTEEN YEARS) for the calendar- it’s awesome as usual and they went through some real stuff finding a replacement after CafePress once again was pulling the rug out from under us. Just great work, folks.

As an aside, despite being one of the most loathesome, miserable, no good groups of foul-mouthed misanthropic miscreants and ne’er-do-wells to ever congeal together in a sump basin in this online sewer our tech overlords have “given” us, you have some damned good looking pets. I made several audible sighs while looking through them.

***

This is interesting:

Staffers in the Heritage Foundation’s economic, legal, and data centers resigned over the weekend to join a conservative advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, National Review has learned, adding to the list of employees who have departed in recent weeks over disagreements with the conservative think tank’s leadership. The organization’s president, Kevin Roberts, sent an email to staff Sunday evening informing them of the departures. “We wish them well, though the manner of their departures speaks volumes,” he wrote. Roberts also told staff in the email that the organization’s chief economist, EJ Antoni, will now serve as acting director of the organization’s Center for Data Analysis and Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies, and that policy expert Cully Stimson will now lead the organization’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies on an “interim basis, with assistance from Hans von Spakovsky.” “Any personnel change is difficult, but we look forward with great anticipation to the important objectives Heritage will accomplish in 2026 and to be adding new talent to our great team,” Roberts wrote. A Heritage spokesman did not specify how many staffers resigned. Following National Review’s report on staff resignations in Heritage’s economic and legal centers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that more than a dozen of those staffers were leaving Heritage to join Advancing American Freedom, an advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence.

The thoroughly Trumpified and fully MAGA Heritage Foundation now has such a reek to it that running to a thinktank run by someone who is such religious bigot that he fostered an HIV outbreak in… 2015.

Here’s the real way to look at these guys- they are just doing a quieter Susie Wiles. The economy is in tatters and Heritage and Trump’s Project 2025 is going to be ruinous for the nation from a social, legal, and economic standpoint and Trump is horribly underwater and never going to recover politically, it really just gets worse from here on out, so they are running off for a new secret lab to boil up the next generation of hideous fucking ideas to inflict on the nation. Basically, all this means is we now need to pay attention to the Advancing American Freedom fuckers. God damnit.

BTW- I get absolutely triggered whenever I see the name Hans von Sapovsky, because he is one of the most odious fucks I have been tracking for decades. Just google his name and voter suppression. I know a search here will turn up some stuff.

***

I shared that video yesterday by Rob Arnold, and here is another one I watched that really resonated:

I just love his voice. It has such a grounded bearing to it. Listening to him now reminds me of when I was a teen and I was at the general store or a town picnic or sitting around the fire department when I was a volunteer, and one of the older guys who never spoke would speak up, and everyone would get quiet and listen. Just a great voice- almost a white Morgan Freeman.

***

I got nothing else- Joelle is fed (I made burgers and sweet potato fries for her), and she is watching Ozark and I am playing a game.