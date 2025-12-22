Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

Before I do anything else, just a quick shout out to Watergirl and Beth (who has been doing this for THIRTEEN YEARS) for the calendar- it’s awesome as usual and they went through some real stuff finding a replacement after CafePress once again was pulling the rug out from under us. Just great work, folks.

As an aside, despite being one of the most loathesome, miserable, no good groups of foul-mouthed misanthropic miscreants and ne’er-do-wells to ever congeal together in a sump basin in this online sewer our tech overlords have “given” us, you have some damned good looking pets. I made several audible sighs while looking through them.

***

This is interesting:

Staffers in the Heritage Foundation’s economic, legal, and data centers resigned over the weekend to join a conservative advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, National Review has learned, adding to the list of employees who have departed in recent weeks over disagreements with the conservative think tank’s leadership.

The organization’s president, Kevin Roberts, sent an email to staff Sunday evening informing them of the departures. “We wish them well, though the manner of their departures speaks volumes,” he wrote. Roberts also told staff in the email that the organization’s chief economist, EJ Antoni, will now serve as acting director of the organization’s Center for Data Analysis and Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies, and that policy expert Cully Stimson will now lead the organization’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies on an “interim basis, with assistance from Hans von Spakovsky.”

“Any personnel change is difficult, but we look forward with great anticipation to the important objectives Heritage will accomplish in 2026 and to be adding new talent to our great team,” Roberts wrote.

A Heritage spokesman did not specify how many staffers resigned. Following National Review’s report on staff resignations in Heritage’s economic and legal centers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that more than a dozen of those staffers were leaving Heritage to join Advancing American Freedom, an advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence.

The thoroughly Trumpified and fully MAGA Heritage Foundation now has such a reek to it that running to a thinktank run by someone who is such religious bigot that he fostered an HIV outbreak in… 2015.

Here’s the real way to look at these guys- they are just doing a quieter Susie Wiles. The economy is in tatters and Heritage and Trump’s Project 2025 is going to be ruinous for the nation from a social, legal, and economic standpoint and Trump is horribly underwater and never going to recover politically, it really just gets worse from here on out, so they are running off for a new secret lab to boil up the next generation of hideous fucking ideas to inflict on the nation. Basically, all this means is we now need to pay attention to the Advancing American Freedom fuckers. God damnit.

BTW- I get absolutely triggered whenever I see the name Hans von Sapovsky, because he is one of the most odious fucks I have been tracking for decades. Just google his name and voter suppression. I know a search here will turn up some stuff.

***

I shared that video yesterday by Rob Arnold, and here is another one I watched that really resonated:

I just love his voice. It has such a grounded bearing to it. Listening to him now reminds me of when I was a teen and I was at the general store or a town picnic or sitting around the fire department when I was a volunteer, and one of the older guys who never spoke would speak up, and everyone would get quiet and listen. Just a great voice- almost a white Morgan Freeman.

***

I got nothing else- Joelle is fed (I made burgers and sweet potato fries for her), and she is watching Ozark and I am playing a game.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      Heritage…cratering.

      The KENNEDY Center’s ticket sales, already bad…cratering.

      The GOP’s slim House majority has effectively already cratered, now that they’re making use of discharge petitions…

      60 Minutes (and indeed, CBS/Paramount itself)…cratering.

      Why, it’s almost like everything trump touches dies, or something

      #ETTD

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      also of note: these goofs are leaving the trumpy Heritage to work for Pence‘s “conservative advocacy group”?

      oh, passssss me that popcorn!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      @satby: love it!

      We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender…

       

      …we will re-re-name our institutions; we will fire every ill-appointed board member, director, and part-time clerk; we will prosecute every illegal impoundment; we will make shadow presidents Vought and Miller do The Long Walk…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SpaceUnit

      the most loathesome, miserable, no good groups of foul-mouthed misanthropic miscreants and ne’er-do-wells to ever congeal together in a sump basin in this online sewer

      I mean, yeah, we’re pretty bad but this seems a bit over the top.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trnc

      When Spakovsky’s name used to show up regularly in this and other fine blogs, he always made me think of the nazi fuck who eventually melted in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

      Alas.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trnc: ​

      When Spakovsky’s name used to show up regularly in this and other fine blogs, he always made me think of the nazi fuck who eventually melted in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

      You too, huh? :D

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      @trnc: Don’t forget the Hans Von part of his name. So very American, unlike the Robinson name of the former first lady whose people have been here since before the Revolution.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Professor Bigfoot: Yikes. My late  grand-daughter’s half-brother (cute kid we have known since he was a baby) has decided to enlist in the Navy when he gets out of high school. My husband kept shrieking “Coast  Guard” but nobody listened.

      ETA He might see more of the world in the Navy. Might is carrying a big load here.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro: ​

      also of note: these goofs are leaving the trumpy Heritage to work for Pence‘s “conservative advocacy group”?

      oh, passssss me that popcorn!

      I know, right? Mike Pence, who ran for the GOP Presidential nomination in 2024, and despite having been Trump’s VP and before that, a two-term governor of Indiana, his campaign was barely noticed.

      This is the guy they’re leaving Heritage in order to join up with. “Sorry, Heritage, but I’d rather go to work for that D-list political celebrity than stay with you.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NeenerNeener: ​

      Trump announced “Trump-class battleships” today.

      Can’t imagine what use a bunch of no-class battleships would be in our Navy. I mean, we all know Trump has no class.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @NeenerNeener:

      Heh, as if. Let’s consider the Gerald R. Ford, our newest carrier, with a reminder we have experience building carriers and they began the Ford with final plans in hand.

      Construction began on 11 August 2005, when Northrop Grumman held a ceremonial steel cut for a 15-ton plate that forms part of a side shell unit of the carrier.[18]

      The keel of Gerald R. Ford was laid down on 13 November 2009.[2] She was christened on 9 November 2013.[5] Gerald R. Ford entered the fleet replacing the decommissioned USS Enterprise (CVN-65), which ended her 51 years of active service in December 2012.[19][20]

      Originally scheduled for delivery in 2015,[21] Gerald R. Ford was delivered to the Navy on 31 May 2017[6] and formally commissioned by President Donald Trump on 22 July 2017.[7][22][23] She departed Naval Station Norfolk on her first deployment on 2 May 2023.[24] As of August 2025, she is the world’s largest aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever constructed.

      We may now ponder that nobody alive has designed or build a battleship. The final battleship battle was Leyte Gulf in October 1944.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      Woke up this morning as I have for the last month with my left flipper in agony. A jackal had a health issue he had described and usefully actually named. Challenged me to Google it and I did.  It was same as mine.  After waking up yet again with my left hand barely functional I decided to admit I have a problem.

      Bought a wrist protective guard at Walgreens. I cannot believe how much better my wrist feels.

      Housewife here. Holidays also here. Protection also here. Yay!

      Thank you WFG jackal.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Doug R:

      So what kind of astroturf “Tea Party” are they going to come up with this time?

      If Pence has his way, it will have Jesus or Christ in the name.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      counterfactual

      One of my favorite snarky naval historians has a quick reaction up. It’s not a battleship, it’s a cruiser, and the design makes no sense. And the US Navy doesn’t need cruisers, it needs a bunch of frigates and destroyers. He calls it the USS Compensation…

      youtube.com/watch?v=RV6oRJocyTM

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Amy!

      Need an artist to do a sketch of the White House and the East Desolation, with the plinth of a statue there, two bloated legs in bad trousers broken off all that remains of the statue itself.

      Caption on the plinth:

      45 * Predniset Donald J. Trump * 47

      Look on my works, ye mighty, and despare

      With “[sic]” tagged onto it, twice.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Juju

      I’m glad to hear Joelle is doing well. I am five days past my second knee replacement surgery and had my first physical therapy this afternoon. It was as rough getting in and out of the car and I walked with the walker all the way down to where the physical therapy takes place. The appointment was more of an evaluation of where I am now, which was a relief and I am ahead of where I should be as far as bending and straightening go for my left leg. I was surprised, but it was good news. I’m just doing what the PTs want me to do 3-4 times a day plus some walking.  I’m happy with that, but boy does it hurt. A lot.  I just look forward to the day I don’t walk like Frankenstein. I’m tired of scaring the village children.  The meal you made Joelle sounds really nice. You sound like a good caretaker, especially meal maker.  I hope Joelle’s recovery keeps going well. Also, I really dislike my health insurance company.  Take care.  Any errors in this missive are drug related.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jay

      @Timill:

      Given that the only two Constellation Class Frigates won’t be completed by 2029, there won’t be any keel laying in 2029.

      The lead ship is only 12% complete, (at best).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      Good for Rep. Beatty!

      Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to force the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, arguing that the move violated federal law and the Constitution.

      The lawsuit, filed in D.C. federal court, names Trump and several loyalists he appointed to the Kennedy Center’s board as defendants. Beatty contends that the board’s vote last week to rename the Washington, D.C., cultural institution was illegal because only Congress has the authority to change the center’s name.

      Norman Eisen, Beatty’s attorney and a former White House ethics counsel under former President Barack Obama, said the name change “violates the Constitution and the rule of law because Congress said this is the name.”

      The President and his sycophants have no lawful authority to rename the Kennedy Center,” Eisen added in a statement.

      Trump, whose board installed him as its chair, sparked the lawsuit after his name was added to the exterior of the building Friday morning. The storied institution’s website and social media accounts soon followed and began referring to it as the “Trump Kennedy Center,” according to reports.

      In a statement Monday, Beatty called the episode a “complete disgrace.”

      “Only Congress has the authority to rename the Kennedy Center,” the lawmaker said. “President Trump and his cronies must not be allowed to trample federal law and bypass Congress to feed his ego. This entire process has been a complete disgrace to this cherished institution and the people it serves. These unlawful actions must be blocked before any further damage is done.”

      —RawStory

      Reply
    46. 46.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Came across the below a few days ago. Goes to show that billionaires everywhere can be eccentric, entitled & depraved (link to WSJ article below):

      The Chinese Billionaires Having Dozens of U.S.-Born Babies Via Surrogate
      Video game executive Xu Bo, said to have more than 100 children, and other elites build mega-families, testing citizenship laws and drawing on nannies, IVF and legal firms set up to help them
      By Katherine Long, Ben Foldy and Lingling Wei

      Dec. 13, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET

      Inside a closed Los Angeles courtroom, something wasn’t right.

      Clerks working for family court Judge Amy Pellman were reviewing routine surrogacy petitions when they spotted an unusual pattern: the same name, again and again.
      A Chinese billionaire was seeking parental rights to at least four unborn children, and the court’s additional research showed that he had already fathered or was in the process of fathering at least eight more—all through surrogates.

      When Pellman called Xu Bo in for a confidential hearing in the summer of 2023, he never entered the courtroom, according to people who attended the hearing. The maker of fantasy videogames lived in China and appeared via video, speaking through an interpreter. He said he hoped to have 20 or so U.S.-born children through surrogacy—boys, because they’re superior to girls—to one day take over his business.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RevRick

      @NeenerNeener@lowtechcyclist:

      The idea of building a battleship today is absolutely ridiculous. World War II rendered them obsolete and in a world of drones even aircraft carriers are sailing on rougher seas. But Trump is a stupid old man with stupid old man views of naval power. I suspect that he thinks the game Battleship reflects how you build a strong naval force.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax: My question is, why can’t Will use the actual Fox footage? And do any of you recall this?  It happened within the past few days?  Does anyone have a link to the broadcast?

      He was apparently naming military leaders as being traitors, and said they were planning a coup against him.

      How was this not the top story?  Paranoid much?

      It is appalling, and becoming frightening, that the GOP is leaving him in office.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Some good news:

      US drops plan to deport Chinese national who exposed Xinjiang abuses, rights activists say
      BY  DIDI TANG

      Updated 9:56 AM GMT+8, December 23, 2025

      WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has dropped its plan to deport a Chinese national who entered the country illegally, two rights activists said Monday, after his plight raised public concerns that the man, if deported, would be punished by Beijing for helping expose human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

      Rayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer who assisted in the case, said Guan Heng’s lawyer received a letter from DHS stating its decision to withdraw its request to send Guan to Uganda. Asat said she now expects Guan’s asylum case to “proceed smoothly and favorably.”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      George Will is so repetitive, and has referred to Trump as “a former President” several times.  So:  when did this happen?

      I am thinking that Youtube video might be AI.  Or at least part of it enhanced by AI.

      I reported it as misinformation.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax:

      From the description of the George Will site:

      ⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel includes fictionalized dramatizations, satirical commentary, and educational scenarios created for illustrative purposes. While inspired by real government accountability concerns, specific scenarios, conversations, and dollar amounts may be dramatized for educational impact. Always verify information through official government sources like GAO.gov, Inspector General reports, and Congressional records.

      So.  That thing may have nothing to do with George Will at all.   Very weird.

      The headlines are not like anything Will would come up with.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WTFGhost

      @sab: I’m glad you’re feeling better, but I think you may have misremembered me as discussing a problem. I’ve been having weird problems from the tips of my toes to the tips of my fingers, and all points in between, but I haven’t had recent hand issues that I recall mentioning.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      YY_Sima Qian

      I think this could be disruptive (gift link to WSJ article below):

      U.S. Bans New China-Made Drones, Sparking Outrage Among Pilots
      American customers hoarding products in anticipation of restrictions against popular Chinese manufacturer DJI and a smaller competitor, Autel Robotics
      By Heather Somerville

      Dec. 22, 2025 at 8:46 pm ET

      U.S. officials have made efforts for nearly a decade to ban popular China-made drones used by government agencies and hobbyists alike, citing national-security concerns. This week, Washington is getting what it wants.
      The Federal Communications Commission on Monday banned all drones and critical components made in a foreign country, and all communications and video-surveillance equipment from major Chinese drone manufacturers SZ DJI Technology and Autel Robotics. The designation means the companies, their subsidiaries and partners won’t be able to import, market or sell new drone equipment in the U.S.
      The FCC decision doesn’t cover models currently in stores or already purchased—although the commission does have the ability to retroactively add older models to its list of barred equipment.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @SpaceUnit: ​
      Are you new here? It’s a perfect description of the vitriolic pack of jackals that make this place happen…

      As MagdaInBlack said, John knows how to make us feel really welcome and a part of the place.

      Shit, I hit 20 years of posting here next year… Ouch. Hey, at least I’m still alive!

      I think… this could be Hell, too.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick:

      I wasn’t commenting on the degree of utility of battleships in today’s world.

      I was just noting that since Trump is completely devoid of class, ‘Trump-class’ and ‘no-class’ are synonymous.

      Reply

