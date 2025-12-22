Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: GOP 'Lame Duck Soup'

Johnson: If we lose the House majority, the radical left will impeach President Trump.

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 12:36 PM

By “radical left” he means mainstream law abiding citizens who frown on unethical and illegal behavior.

— Claire Johnson 🇺🇦 (@tiny-direwolf.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 12:38 PM

Leigh Ann Caldwell, at Puck — an outlet that doesn’t exactly cater to Democrats:

Last week, when I sat down with Rep. Richard Hudson, the North Carolina lawmaker made a stunning admission. As chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Hudson’s job is to defend the G.O.P.’s narrow House majority. But when we discussed midterm messaging, he was insistent that the party had already fulfilled President Trump’s campaign promises. “We delivered almost the entire agenda already—all the promises he made, we’ve delivered,” he said. When I asked whether “we’ve done everything” was really the best campaign slogan, Hudson paused. “That’s a good question,” he said candidly. Republicans will come up with something, he added. “I promise you, we’ll have a campaign plan. We’ll give it some cool name, and we’ll take it to the voters.”

To be fair, Trump hasn’t given them much of an agenda to work with. On the contrary, since the July passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which extended tax cuts and flooded Homeland Security and the Pentagon with cash, the president has mostly disengaged from Congress. (Obviously he wasn’t that involved before, either.) “We got everything done,” Trump said in October. “We’re done for four years. We don’t need anything more from Congress.”

Of course, few G.O.P. lawmakers will publicly blame Trump for undermining their position. Most Republicans I spoke to said they hadn’t heard his October remarks, and Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed them, arguing that much of what Trump says gets taken out of context. He assured me that Trump, his staff, and Johnson’s own staff all “work around the clock.” Ever the optimistic soldier, Johnson also said he “can get broad consensus” in the early months of next year on some sort of healthcare plan, either through reconciliation or good old-fashioned regular order legislation (which will need 60 votes to pass the Senate).

But the upshot is that Republicans don’t have a forward-looking agenda to run on in 2026. It also hasn’t helped that Trump has repeatedly dismissed the term “affordability” as a “hoax” and a “Democrat scam.” Earlier this week, the president delivered a perplexing 20-minute live address to the nation from the Oval Office during which he declared that he had “brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history,” and that any weakness in the economy is the fault of the previous administration…

There’s no denying that Trump is determined to keep the House. He has promised to devote some of his post-election war chest to this effort (although he hasn’t said how much or how he’ll spend it), and he launched a bloody mid-decade redistricting effort to shore up seats. But more than anything, these measures are motivated by self-preservation rather than grand legislative ambitions. His aides and people close to the administration have repeatedly told me that Trump doesn’t want to spend his lame duck years fending off investigations or even impeachment—even if the latter often feels like a Democratic fever dream.

But Trump can’t seem to stop himself from relegating Congress to the proverbial dustbin. Last month, speaking to reporters at the White House, he repeated that he has no further demands of the legislative branch, saying, “We don’t need it because we got everything.” Rep. Dusty Johnson, who is leaving Congress to run for governor of South Dakota, told me that House Republicans have discussed another big, partisan bill, and chalked the president’s comments up to “managing expectations” given the difficulty of finding consensus.

But one Republican House member who has grown aggravated with the administration warned that Trump’s refusal to work with Congress will result in his having “temporary presidency.” That is, Trump is governing largely by executive order—221 of them so far—which can easily be reversed on day one of a Democratic presidency. (The House has voted to codify more than 50 of them, but fewer have been signed into law.) “If they want to take that approach, I think it’s only to the detriment of themselves,” the lawmaker said…

The IGMFY Party, citizens! (For the bumper stickers, we can spell out ‘I Got Mine, Forget You’… )

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      Dude, we impeached Trump twice already! If you think this is a problem, I guess there’s something else going on.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sab

      My accounting firm just called to confirm that I want to work this tax season. Normally I would have answered unreserved yes.

      This year also yes, but my left paw hurts a lot.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JML

      I’m on vacation (excepting for Dec 30th; decided to do 1 WFH day in there just in case) until the monday after new year’s. I’m looking forward to reading books, watching Stranger Things, recycling cardboard, organizing comic books, and trying to schedule some gaming days with friends.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      Repeating a comment I made in the morning thread:

      OT but file away for gifting. Commenter Manyakitty has an Etsy shop selling really cute and creative sewn goods. I hope she gets the kind of support you good people gave my shop when I started out 12 years ago:

      etsy.com/shop/ChaosCraftingCrones

      She started hers after getting laid off too, like I did. It turned out to be a real lifeline!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, speaking of jumping into the soup… RollCall.com:

      Another high-profile candidate is joining the race to succeed retiring New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

      George Conway, the conservative lawyer turned Donald Trump critic who was married to former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, declaring his intention to run for New York’s 12th District, which includes Manhattan’s Upper West and East sides.

      “I’m going into the arena. I’ve already put my money where my mouth is, but now it’s time to lay it all on the line,” Conway wrote in a Monday post announcing a new Substack that did not directly reference a congressional campaign.

      “We need Democrats to take over Congress — and not just any Democrats, but the most fearless and relentless ones,” he wrote. “The next two years will show us exactly how much lawlessness Republicans will accept. Doing nothing is the same as saying yes.”

      […]

      Conway wouldn’t be the only candidate in the race with a national profile: Social media personality Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, announced his campaign last month. Other Democrats running include state Assemblymembers Micah Lasher, a former aide to Nadler, and Alex Bores; civil rights attorney Laura Dunn; former journalist Jami Floyd; gun-control activist Cameron Kasky; businessman Alan Pardee; and LGBTQ rights activist Mathew Shurka.

      New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher announced Monday that he was ending his campaign to succeed Nadler and would instead run for a newly open state Senate seat.

      NY politics can be weird. Here’s hoping that whoever the Democratic voters choose to succeed Nadler is sensible and works for progress.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cmorenc

      another attempt to impeach Trump is not just futile, but counterproductive unless enough GOP Senators are ready to throw Trump under the bus and vote for conviction.  Alas, our best strategy is to help Trump dig the hole of unpopularity of his policies deeper and deeper and help grease the path for big losses for the GOP in upcoming midterm elections.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      WARNING TheHill.com:

      Will Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio run against each other in the 2028 Republican primary? Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said Monday he does not see it happening.

      Lawler told host Kasie Hunt on CNN’s “The Arena” that “frankly, I think it’s more likely that you’ll have a Vance-Rubio ticket than anything else.”

      Bsky Dick Nixon must be sharpening his rapier as we speak.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      A few of us were discussing ugly houses and McMansion Hell a few days ago. Well, lo and behold, a new episode of the Know Your Enemy podcast dropped, and Kate Wagner of McMansion Hell is the guest. They’re discussing the ballroom. I’m halfway through the episode and I’m enjoying it greatly, LOL. Lots of fun.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @BlueGuitarist:

      According to Phil Lewis, deputy editor of HuffPo, this is just the first third of the full segment. Hoping it all comes to light soon and unaltered. Bari Weiss is a complete scumbag and has proven herself to be a useful idiot that is turning CBS into state propaganda.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      Puppy girl is shamelessly soliciting affection by leaning on me aggressively as I stretch out my hip flexors. It’s good luck for her that she’s adorable.

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Phys.org:

      […]

      The day was dictated by seasons and sunlight. Most people rose at dawn or a bit before; men went out to their fields soon after to grow grains like wheat and barley. Women worked in the home and yard, taking care of children, animals and vegetable gardens, along with the spinning, sewing and cooking. Peasants didn’t have clocks, so a recipe might recommend cooking something for the time it took to say the Lord’s Prayer three times.

      […]

      Christmas itself was known for feasting and drunkenness—and it lasted nearly six weeks.

      […]

      Christmas ended slowly, with the first Monday after Epiphany being called “Plough Monday” because it marked the return to agricultural work. The full end of the season came on Feb. 2—called Candlemas—which coincides with the older pagan holiday of Imbolc. On this day, candles were blessed for use in the coming year, and any decorations left up were thought to be at risk of becoming infested with goblins.

      Maybe Christmas starting just after Halloween is simply reverting to the mean??

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      RevRick

      Trump is probably telling the truth when he claims he no longer needs Congress. He’s gotten all he wants from them– more money shoveled into the laps of the oligarchs, money for funding military belligerency, and huge injection of cash for his masked goon squad, plus gutting Biden’s climate change initiatives, damaging the ACA, and approving his judicial and executive nominees from Hell. So what if his executive actions can be undone? The damage will likely linger for a generation.

      Reply
    Reply

      satby

      @Baud: and today Boasberg found for the CECOT deportees. Certified them as a class, found they were denied due process, and ordered that they be returned or that hearing on their status be held by Jan 5th.

      Reply
    Reply

      Bill Arnold

      @RevRick:
      He can also, with the assistance of the House or Senate leader, adjourn Congress: “and in Case of Disagreement between them[both Houses], with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper;
      It might be that that is what he was referring to; this power was surely discussed among his advisors.

      Reply
    Reply

      RevRick

      @Another Scott: Originally, Advent, the church season of preparation for Christmas, lasted 40 days, like Lent, and began on November 14th, but has since been shortened to the four Sundays before Christmas. Modern themes for those Sundays are hope, peace, joy and love, but older traditions focused on death, judgment, heaven and hell, situating Jesus’s birth in all the pain and ugliness of the world.

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      El Reg on the death of iRobot. TheRegister.com:

      […]

      Reality crashed into robotics, and reality won. iRobot had previously offered itself to Amazon, under the banner of a desirable smart home appliance. Amazon didn’t complete the deal due to regulatory opposition.

      Household appliances, it turns out, are immune to smart homesmanship. Look through Amazon’s own website for Alexa-enabled cookers, fridges, microwaves, washing machines, or anything beyond lights and plugs, and the choices are few, the prices ridiculous. Reality met the smart home, and reality won.

      This is why iRobot failed, in a market where investment in AI and hype about robotics are off the scale. It bears the stigma of reality. Its promise was simple to understand, easy to want, easy to buy into. Once.

      Like all other consumer robotics, with the arguable exception of the time-shifting VCR, it could not take very much reality. The AI investors know this. They know there’s too big a gap to bridge to make Roomba the next Hoover, and they know actual consumer experience means we know it too.

      Hence the concentration by the reality-exempt community on humanoid robots that will be beyond consumer experience for decades, if ever, let alone able to vacuum under the sofa and cope with the unmentionable pet residue they encounter there.

      As virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, and Microsoft’s mobile OS strategies show, it’s easier to sell dreams than to dispel disappointment. Don’t believe it of VR and Autopilot? Skip back ten years to what was promised, then back to today to see how much a part of your life those things actually are. When a technology promises to take on reality in your place, it better not miss. It generally does.

      […]

      I think this is a really, really smart take. If you come up with a new widget and push it with big claims, it had better meet those claims. Otherwise, you’re not going to get a second chance.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.
      (Who bought one Roomba – once. It was enough, and not because it worked as expected…)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott: I feel like vacuums, as a category, are deeply disappointing. I want a backpack one so I can wear it and dust high-up things, like light fixtures and the top of doorframes. I saw a cobweb in a high corner and it was so difficult to lift the vacuum up close enough that I could really get it.

      Reply
    Reply

      MagdaInBlack

      Totally out of left field:

      Maybe it’s been mentioned but I’d like to say I cant think of 2 people more worthy of getting their asses kicked than Andrew Tate and Jake Paul.

      And boy, did they.

      ( ok, I was wrong, I just thought of about 10 more, but nevertheless, its satisfying)

      Reply
    Reply

      Deputinize America

      @Another Scott: After the “Great Knockoff Roomba – Day of the Dog Diarrhea Catastrophe of 2023”, my bride made me throw it away and bought one of those Roomba monthly plans (they allegedly sense dog shit and miss it). We’ve had nothing but trouble with it – the mapping sucks, the software connection is buggy, it doesn’t hold a charge, it frequently doesn’t want to empty and it constantly gets stuck in improbably minor spots. We’ve probably replaced each part twice, including the charging base and the base unit and battery, and it doesn’t help – the product is just garbage.

      The Roborock was much hardier and more functional. I wish I hadn’t tossed it (I bleached all its guts – the diarrhea smell was gone).

      You’d be surprised at how much diarrhea a 75 pound dog can produce. You’d also be surprised at how well a spinning rotor brush can spread medium thick dog diarrhea when both of us are at work.

      Reply
    Reply

      Citizen Alan

      @Another Scott: I had never considered the possibility that the reason tech bros keep pushing for humanoid robots is simply because it makes the engineering so much harder that it will push a realistic development date off indefinitely. And they can just keep grifting in the meantime.

      Reply
    Reply

      zeecube

      @Another Scott: I like my roomba.  Purchased a dumb roomba with none of the bells and whistles cheap,  and it has outlasted previous “smart” wifi connected ones and does a decent job of cleaning under furniture and beds where the upright vacuum can’t reach.  Comes in very handy in a home with 2 cats and 2 dogs.

      Pro: does the job as described

      Con:  likes to play hide and seek when done.

      Reply
    Reply

      Snarki, child of Loki

      I, for one, look forward to a 2028 “Vance/Cruz” ticket.

      Two grate tastes that go grate together!

      (not a misspelling)

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      @Citizen Alan: Once someone figures out how to do “humanoid robots” then others will follow fairly quickly if there’s a decent market. I don’t have a guess how long it will take.

      Hmm…

      Elektrek.co:

      While Tesla struggles shake off allegations of remote operation for its robots, CATL is putting its new “Moz” humanoid robots to work — the company says it’s got the world’s first large-scale implementation of humanoid robots working at their Zhongzhou battery pack facility in China.

      According to reports in CarNewsChina and South China Morning Post, Chinese battery powerhouse CATL has deployed a number of Moz robots to its End of Line (EOL) and Direct Current Resistance (DCR) testing process sections of its battery pack assembly line — are critical functions for the company as its battery packs are prepped for final shipment to the company’s list of OEM customers.

      […]

      The robots themselves were developed by Chinese startup Spirit AI. Properly called Xiaomo, the “Moz” robots are powered by CATL batteries that send electrons to a series of motors, servos, sensors, and processors to deliver what the company calls a ” Vision-Language-Action model of artificial intelligence” that enables the robots to recognize changes in their environments (ex.: plug in the wrong position, a connection that’s an off color, or a box/tool left in the wrong place), while their dexterous hands enable them to perform what have traditionally been manual tasks that were considered safety and security risks for CATL’s human workers.

      While it’s been less than a week since the CATL robots have seen wide-scale deployment, early results seem to indicate they’re doing a good job:

      […]

      Working on an assembly line is trivially easy compared to making a real Rosey for the unconstrained home environment. But they’re slowly getting there…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      I will post the below in the daily Ukraine thread, as well, but I think it deserves a larger audience:

      Trump Announces Nuclear-Armed Battleships for the U.S. Navy

      • Published on23/12/2025
      • By Carter Johnston

      The U.S. Navy will take delivery of new-build battleships, the largest in modern existence, in an announcement from President Trump in Florida.

      U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, were all in attendance for the President’s announcement declaring a new class of battleships under the ‘Golden Fleet’ initiative, an effort designed to restore American shipbuilding. All four gave remarks during the announcement emphasizing the need for the new battleship class.

      The ships, named after President Donald Trump as the Trump-class, will be 30-40,000 ton warships surpassing the largest surface combatants in service today, including the largest existing Russian Navy Kirov-class nuclear-powered battlecruiser. A rendering of the lead ship, the USS Defiant, features large SPY-6 radar arrays, lasers firing at targets out of view, and at least 100 VLS cells, all equipped on a historically large hull.

      & the reviews are in:

      David Frum @davidfrum

      The US Navy is going full North Korean

      ChrisO_wiki @ChrisO_wiki

      1/ In fact, not even North Korea does this. The last country to name a warship after a living leader was the Soviet Union with the 1982 Kiev-class aircraft carrier Leonid Brezhnev. This was during the final phase of the Brezhnev cult of personality.

      2/ Even for authoritarian states and dictatorships, this is highly unusual. The Kriegsmarine never named a major ship after Adolf Hitler. Imperial Japan had a major taboo against naming ships after living people. No Soviet warship was named after Stalin.

      3/ As far as I’m aware no country has *ever* named an entire class of warships after a living leader – not Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, North Korea, Communist China, or the Soviet Union. So this would be genuinely new ground in terms of state-sponsored sycophancy.

      4/ As for the Leonid Brezhnev, it was quietly renamed Tbilisi, and later Admiral Kuznetsov, when the Soviets disavowed the excesses of the Brezhnev regime. The Trump-class likely won’t be around for long under any new administration.

      5/ Just to add: yes, the USS Gerald R. Ford was given that name in a bill sponsored by John Warner while Ford was still alive but decades into retirement. Ford died only two months later and the ship was not christened until seven years later, in 2013.

      6/ So why aren’t warships named after living leaders? This is a taboo that has existed across navies of all political persuasions since at least the 19th century. There are both pragmatic and cultural reasons for it.

      7/ Naval tradition holds that naming a ship after a living person is unlucky because it symbolically links the person’s fate with that of the ship. If the person later falls from favour, dies badly, or is disgraced, the ship is “tainted”. It also shows hubris and arrogance.

      8/ Pragmatically, it’s generally regarded as a bad idea because it undermines the political neutrality of the armed forces (which is clearly the aim here), and controversy over the individual also impacts the navy’s reputation.

      The above is why the PRC does not name any PLAN warships after any CPC leaders, living or deceased (historical judgment of deceased CPC leaders can be fickle), & few after any personality from any point of Chinese history.

      Rick Joe @RickJoe_PLA

      These are some April Fools fever dream level depictions. Based on the size of the helicopter on the flight deck in the second image, this thing is over 280m long.

      I approve, as long as one of the class is named “USS Freudian Nightmare”.

      Lei Gong @gonglei89

      USS Big Hands

      Reply
    Reply

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eyeroller: It doesn’t matter how popular it is, if it’s effective at generating lies and propaganda in industrial-scale quantities. Someone saying something you don’t like? Flood the zone with deepfake duplicates of them saying different things. This is already happening.

      Reply
    Reply

      Socolofi

      @Another Scott: I have a sorta functional Neato still but it no longer connects to a mothership as Neato died. So it’s manual and never gets used because… someone has to push the button.

      The Roomba is actually worse in most ways but we bought it because we figured it would be functional more than the Neato, which is kinda true. And it does vacuum up a LOT of dog hair. That makes it worthwhile.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Another Scott: Every major Chinese EV maker is also developing humanoid robots, or partnering w/ one of the many Chinese startups developing humanoid robots. The EV & the humanoid (or semi-humid robot supply chains have considerable overlap, & the PRC dominates both.

      However, I do think the pure humanoid form is unnecessarily complex & in fact inefficient for the highly regimented environment of a manufacturing floor.

      Here is a paper from the Carnegie Endowment on the PRC’s efforts on robotics, including humanoids, & embodied “AI” in general:

      Embodied AI: China’s Big Bet on Smart Robots

      Beijing believes that true AI dominance will come from systems capable of autonomous operation in the physical world—AI-powered robotics, or embodied AI.

      By Pavlo Zvenyhorodskyi and Scott Singer

      Published on November 24, 2025

      Reply
    Reply

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: The old Christmas STARTED on Dec. 25, though, and went on for a long time after that. Today we’re fixated on a bloated version of Advent as “the Christmas season” because it’s a mass-consumerist society and it is the gift-buying season. There is, granted, about a week of after-Christmas sales to clear unsold inventory while many people take time off, then it’s over with the New Year.

      Reply
    Reply

      Socolofi

      I guess it’s Christmas and New Year’s, so time for hope no matter how thin.

      Yeah, all the GOP has done is pass a massive tax cut for the rich at the expense of ballooning the debt, and aside from weak budgets, nothing more is expected nor needed of Congress for the next 3 years. This was what happened during Trump’s first term too.

      Really the only thing for the good guys is that a good chunk of Trump’s popularity and base are poor people who are looking for some kind of relief. When they find they’ve been conned, maybe they’ll help vote the bums out. But Trump’s rich buddies – they got what they want, they’re good. Meanwhile, ICE circuses for everyone!

      Reply
    Reply

      Fair Economist

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I asked myself, “did the Roomba really suck that much?” And then I asked myself “did I ever buy a Roomba?” and the answer is no.

      Our problem with the Roomba was more that it DIDN’T suck. It didn’t pull in air hard enough to pick anything up, making it basically just a glorified mini-sweeper. And on our tile floor about all it ever did was sweep dirt into the grout cracks.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Socolofi: Trump is going to spend money on this, on top of the FFG(X) debacle (cancelling the Constellation, hastily pushing out a design based on the National Security Cutter for the USCG, w/ the first batch looking not much more than a glorified ocean patrol vessel & not survivable against even the Houthis).

      It has been clear for 2 decades that the USN, especially its surface fleet, was headed toward crisis (arguable already here), but for the life of me I never thought I would witness the decay of US military power at visible speed. Like w/ everything else, Trump somehow manages to prove that all of the dysfunction of prior administrations  are far from rock bottom.

      Reply
    Reply

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “We delivered almost the entire agenda already—all the promises he made, we’ve delivered”

      Trump did promise jack shit for everyone.

      Reply
    Reply

      kitfoxer

      @zeecube: I’ve had a Roomba i7 for a few years.  When it doesn’t flake out 2 feet from the base it does a pretty good job.  I just wish it wasn’t so noisy! Really loud.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I have my doubts that’s going to be able to overcome the widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, which “AI” is directly contributing to with it’s hunger for energy, raising people’s electric bills.

      Relatedly, I got into an argument with some douchebag online about “AI” and the negative societal effects from it.

      Dick was all on board with it replacing artists (had absolutely no concern about the ethics of it), that the only reason it’s so energy intensive is that it’s running on “old computers”, that newer computers would allow it to run more efficiently in the future (lowering energy demands), and that this is just like the Industrial Revolution and thus just another stage in human history. Oh, and that if the “AI” bubble does burst all that will mean is that AI tech will consolidated into the hands of a few companies, just like the Dot Com bubble.

      They completely dismissed concerns about climate change being accelerated by this technology. “Most people don’t believe climate change is a thing, oh and it used to be called “global warming” so that means it’s not real.”

      I bowed out at that point, because I wasn’t going to argue with them about the validity climate science.

      That BS aside….

      I’m not super knowledgeable about this “AI” stuff, but is there any truth to the notion that the reason data centers (and thus “AI” LLMs) require so much energy is because the AI is running on “old computers” and future computing breakthroughs will lower the energy demand? Or is that just copium for techbros? To me it seemed like wishful thinking

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Another Scott:

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I don’t think that was a good take. iRobot failed because it could not compete against the Chinese competition from Ecovacs, Roborock, Dreame, & now DJI, because the entire ecosystem & supply chain is in the PRC, as is the largest consumer base of this product.

      Robotic vacuum cleaners clearly have limitations, but as long as your place of abode is kept tidy & reasonably uncluttered w/ furniture, they can do very good jobs. Perfect for single story apartments (which the vast majority of Chinese & E/SE Asians do). & their functionality is advancing quickly. Same w/ robotic window cleaners. If you have houses, which most Americans do, then you would need a robot for each floor, until they learn to climb stairs.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      A couple questions for you:

      1. Has the PRC considered the potential repercussions of putting much of the workforce out of work with this “AI” technology/robotics? Of permanent mass unemployment?
      2. How would the PRC government react to other governments being affected by a public “AI” backlash and those governments banning it for being immoral/unethical, dangerous to societal cohesion, and being massive energy drains for no public benefit?
      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      This could interesting:

      China blasts US seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers: ‘Grossly violates international law’
      BY ELLEN MITCHELL – 12/22/25 6:59 PM ETChina on Monday accused the U.S. of violating international law in seizing oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela, appearing to take the side of Caracas as Washington looks to take a third oil tanker this month.“The U.S. practice of arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels grossly violates international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters, according to Bloomberg, adding that Beijing opposes anything that “infringes upon other countries’ sovereignty and security, and all acts of unilateralism or bullying.” 

      The Panamanian flagged, Chinese owned, tanker seized over the weekend was not on any of the US’ [unilateral] sanctions list.

      Reply
    Reply

      Matt McIrvin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The computer hardware isn’t really the problem here. LLMs and such mostly run on giant wads of glorified graphics cards, circuits optimized for specialized massively parallel computing.

      The problem is that nobody knows how to do this efficiently. And Americans, at least, don’t seem to be doing a lot of research into how one might do this efficiently, even if there is a way, because the techbros kind of love the idea that the route to hyperintelligence is “hyperscaling”: just MOAR of everything, because if you’re already fantastically rich, this is something you can exclusively own and almost nobody can compete with you.

      For my whole life, there’s been this pendulum that swings back and forth in the tech industry between centralized server computing and small distributed devices that you actually own. And the “distributed devices that you own” end is always the funnest phase, to me. But what’s going on now is a big, big swing back to centralization so that somebody can (in theory) eventually charge rents for it.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      adding that Beijing opposes anything that “infringes upon other countries’ sovereignty and security, and all acts of unilateralism or bullying.”

      Meanwhile, in the Taiwan strait…

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      @YY_Sima Qian: With the caveat that I’m no expert on this stuff, and agreed that 47 is making everything worse.

      I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the problem with the US Navy, and the DoD in general, is that as huge as the Pentagon budget is, it’s too small for the jobs it has been given to do by Congress.

      E.g. One estimate put the cost of deferred building maintenance – just building maintenance – at $50B (in 2024). Congress doesn’t want to spend limited dollars on roofs and HVAC systems when it could spend the money keeping some assembly line running.

      This stuff is expensive and even $900B a year can’t cover all that needs to be done.

      So new ship programs get drawn out, equipment requirements change, threats change, and bigger stuff has to fit in spaces that are too small, or obsolete stuff has to be found to fit in the constrained space.  Similarly with new aircraft programs.  Similarly with new tank and troop transport systems.

      I don’t think we live in the best of all possible worlds, but there are lots and lots of constraints on these development programs that ultimately come down to funding and sustained R&D commitments.  Which may be extremely difficult to resolve given all the other sensible and necessary funding demands and constraints…

      My $0.02.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Power requirements for datacenters are rising dramatically, even if the amount of power required for a single computation is falling. Because they want to make “AI” models with trillions of parameters.

      nVidia is working on architectues for electronics racks that demand 1 megawatt of power. A datacenter might have 1,000 of these racks (1 GW of power).

      And the GPUs in the computers in those racks may burn out or be obsolete in 2-3 years, and even more powerful racks and datacenters may be required.

      It’s a huge power sink – absolutely huge – if these things are built out the way they’re planning right now.

      HTH.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Reply

      Bill Arnold

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      In my experience (which is more scientific than commercial) AI inference (i.e. what users use) at scale is running on new or newish hardware. (As is training.)
      AI hardware will continue to improve, because competition among hardware vendors is fierce. (Hardware is viable for a few years at most.) The improvements will enable providers to offer larger inference models with the same power budget, or smaller models called more frequently with the same power budget.
      In the meantime, there is also pressure to increase the amount of power available for computation per square foot/meter (or rack of equipment), to e.g. several hundred kilowatts per rack liquid cooled, because that will improve performance as well.

      At any rate, anyone who says that shit about human-caused global heating is presenting as arrogantly ignorant, and is probably mentally damaged from pickling in a USA RW echo chamber.

      Reply
    Reply

      MagdaInBlack

      @chrome agnomen: I know next to nothing about boxing but it seemed obvious even to me that Tate had no clue…or game.

      Some comment on it was ” guess he’s not so tough when its not women he’s beating up.”

      (and Jake Paul will be eating thru a straw for 6 months)

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The PRC is undergoing a well covered population decline, & the working age population is already declining, so “AI” & robotic displacing workers will not be a big problem for long. In fact, the CPC regime is counting on “AI”, robotics, automation, green energy, quantum computing, fusion, mass electrification, & other “new productive forces”, to ensure robust economic growth despite the falling population. At the end of the day, the only way to continue to grow on a per capita basis, & improve standard of living, is to improve productivity.

      I’ve posted this in one of Carlo G.’s “AI” thread before, the logic & structure of the PRC political economy is that the government at all levels are responsible & accountable for ensuring every person in their charge can meet the minimum standard for a dignified existence (meaning a roof overhead, full stomachs & not freezing or sweltering in winters & summers), a consequence of the CPC regime’s socialist/communist heritage (on top of the paternalistic expectations for Chinese rulers going back 2+ millennia), core components of the largely unspoken social contract between the rulers & the ruled in China (& arguably Chinese societies outside of the PRC).

      Unlike Western welfare states, the PRC does not do so via income transfers, but welfare transfers “in kind” (heavily subsidized housing, meals, appliances) & direct intervention (employment matching). In other words, the CPC regime is not afraid of dislocation & disruption from economic/technological evolution (60 million employees were laid off from state owned enterprises when most of them were shuttered or restructured in the late ’90s, for example), & the CPC regime is not allergic to socialist solutions to address the dislocations & disruptions from economic/technological evolution. If groups of people fall through the crack, despite the government’s efforts, the CPC regime is unsentimental about breaking eggs to make omelets. To sustain this different version of a welfare state, robust economic growth is needed, as well, which goes back to “new productive forces”.

      As for other nations recoil from the prospects of dislocation & disruption caused by economic & technological evolution, the PRC government may assess what lessons might be drawn to minimize the down sides, but it will not deter the CPC regime from its own chosen course. The PRC government might laugh at the myopia & panic displayed by the other government, & the Chinese population largely embrace technological change (including robotics & “AI”). Any public discontent from the parts of the population disrupted by automation (taxi & Didi drivers by robot axis, for example) is suppressed by the hard authoritarian reality of the regime, to prevent destabilizing the polity or derailing the development plan, while the regime figures out how to take care of the dislocated.

      A specific example relevant to the discussion at hand: most families of younger urban professional hire household cleaners to come & clean their apartments every week or 2 weeks. The cleaners are mostly middle aged women w/ lower middle school education. The robot vacuum cleaners help sweep, vacuum & mop the floors, but can’t wipe down table/counter tops, clean kitchens/bathrooms, or do laundry, so human cleaners are still needed for the foreseeable future. Robot vacuum cleaners can help reduce the cleaning load, so only 1 cleaner is needed to clean a ~ 160 m2 apartment during a 4 hr session, instead of the 2 recommended by the platforms. OTOH, most families don’t want to spend the money for 2 cleaners even if they have a larger apartment. So, even w/o a robotic vacuum cleaner, they would typically push the single cleaner to finish the job in 4 hrs, anyway. By the time humanoid robots can realistically do household cleaning & laundry, a decade from now, most of the middle aged women cleaners are likely retired & no longer physically able to do the work, & the younger generation is not interested in such manual labor. The only other alternative is importing foreign labor (which is what Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea & Japan do).

      Reply
    Reply

      Jay

      @Another Scott:

      Roomba has filed for bankruptcy. TariffFFS apparently.

      A BC Company, a freight reseller, jumped on AI early. Replaced 20% of their Schedulers with AI, and has had to abandon the idea, as their Human Schedulers had a 99% accuracy rate, and a 99% On Time Rate, while their AI Scheduler was way, way faster, it had a 3% accuracy rate and a 1% On Time Rate.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Bill Arnold:

      You said your experience is more in the scientific, rather than the commercial, but in other words, this “AI” stuff isn’t going away or going to flop anytime soon? My impression is that gobs of investor money have been set on fire and this technology likely won’t live up to their unrealistic expectations

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Thanks

      For my whole life, there’s been this pendulum that swings back and forth in the tech industry between centralized server computing and small distributed devices that you actually own. And the “distributed devices that you own” end is always the funnest phase, to me. But what’s going on now is a big, big swing back to centralization so that somebody can (in theory) eventually charge rents for it.

      I don’t trust any of these tech companies anymore. Probably never should’ve in the first place. It’s been deeply disturbing seeing them fall all over themselves for Trump.

      I think what most disturbs me of all is the growing surveillance state we have growing. Several of those Flock ALPR cameras have shown up in my town and I make sure I take routes that avoid them. I don’t trust these tech companies with my data and I don’t like having my movements tracked

      @Another Scott:

      That all squares with what I’ve heard around here at least. I hope this “AI” tech craters

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): So. “old” computers, no. There are a number of initiatives to come up with *better* hardware to run this stuff on, that’ll lower energy demands, but whether any of those will end up resulting in viable cost effective solutions is questionable.

      It’s also pretty likely that the tech powering modern day LLMs will get superseded by something new and different at some point in the next 5-10 years, and there’s no way to predict what any of that will look like.

      But any path to viable energy efficient language models will require the invention of new technologies. Current methods and hardware cannot do what is being asked of it. Betting the future on something that hasn’t been invented yet is generally a very stupid thing to do, so…

      Reply
    Reply

      frosty

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
       For my whole life, there’s been this pendulum that swings back and forth in the tech industry between centralized server computing and small distributed devices that you actually own.

      Music. Streaming vs. CDs and vinyl. I prefer to own my music, not own a license to listen to it.

      Reply
    Reply

      wjca

      @Another Scott: One estimate put the cost of deferred building maintenance – just building maintenance – at $50B (in 2024).

      In government, as in business, a very good run of thumb is: anyone proposing, or supporting, “deferred maintenance” will be summarily terminated.  Any manager found to have implemented “deferred maintenance” will not only be terminated but sued to recover treble damages.  Damage being defined as the full amount of maintenance spending deferred, or the cost of replacement of facilities or equipment damaged as a result of the lack of said maintenance, whichever is greater. Plus compound interest (at 5x the inflation rate for each year).

      These penalties are not impacted by any filing for bankruptcy; declare bankruptcy and you (or your estate) still owe the full amount.

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @frosty: Unfortunately, most of the market disagrees, so streaming will dominate, but there’s just enough market demand for limited physical releases that vinyl is making a comeback.

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @Matt McIrvin: That’s not entirely true. There are a lot of issues with GPUs as a solution to some of these problems; there’s active research into compute-in-memory, analog computing, and quantum computing that could massively improve efficiency for a lot of these things, and of course transformer models aren’t going to be the end of the road here, and GPU architectures may not be as effective for solutions that suck less.

      But there’s no industry standard solution to anything yet. So whether any of that pans out or not…

      Reply
    Reply

      RevRick

      @Matt McIrvin: As far as most traditional churches are concerned Christmas runs through January 5th, as in the whole twelve days of Christmas thing. January 6th begins the season of Epiphany when the Christ was revealed to the magi, that is the Gentiles. February 2nd, Candlemas, is 40 days after Christmas, which marks the end of the time of confinement for women who gave birth to a male child, enabling Mary to participate in Temple worship. It’s the day Mary and Joseph took their newborn to the Temple to be dedicated.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Hypocrisy is universal, but the PRC has yet to engage in piracy by seizing ships & the materiel they carry.

      I never said I approve of or excuse the actions of the Trump administration. I point out hypocrisy no matter the flag

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      If groups of people fall through the crack, despite the government’s efforts, the CPC regime is unsentimental about breaking eggs to make omelets.

      And that is fundamentally, callously wrong.

      And color me skeptical about the PRC government’s continued future commitment to that. Why bother when you don’t need human labor anymore as much?

      It is my belief that the powers that be want to automate us all away and create a special “utopia” just for themselves and themselves alone

      The PRC government might laugh at the myopia & panic displayed by the other government, & the Chinese population largely embrace technological change (including robotics & “AI”). Any public discontent from the parts of the population disrupted by automation (taxi & Didi drivers by robot axis, for example) is suppressed by the hard authoritarian reality of the regime, to prevent destabilizing the polity or derailing the development plan

      It is not “myopia” to see the threat these technologies present to human freedom and the world

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @wjca: A decade+ of sequestration, crated popular support for military adventures, & a universal (among the US strategic class) unwillingness to then retrench from the US’ global foot print to match objectives to means, pretty much made this accelerating decay inevitable.

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): AI research will continue, regardless of what happens in this exact moment. The current AI boom is one of many that have happened over the past 50 years, and they tend to all end the same way; the tech can’t live up to the promise, the money people pull back, everything falls apart, and there’s a period of low investment, until someone figures out some new thing that results in actual progress again. I expect this will happen over and over again into the future as well, until it eventually reaches something resembling an actual singularity event, but there’s a good chance we’re all dead well before then.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If the CPC regime fails to take care of the vast majority of people, Chinese people will rebel, which they have a long history of doing.

      Just to look at the enormous resources Xi devoted to the “Anti-Poverty Campaign”, as well as the dramatic improvement in social welfare for urban workers over the past 2 decades, largely uncovered by Western MSM & under-analyzed by Western academia.

      &, as I posted in Carlo G.’s “AI” threads, the “AI” game in the PRC is not the same as the “AI” game in the US. The pathologies you describe is unique to the US & US alone.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Jay: That is my expectation, but that won’t stop Trump from spending a couple of billion dollars on the program while he is in office.

      Reply
    Reply

      Another Scott

      @YY_Sima Qian: I don’t dispute that mismanagement has had a big role. (No time to watch Prerun’s video now, but thanks.)

      I don’t think that argues against my general comments, though.

      ((partial) Full disclosure – my dad worked for Lockheed back in the days of the $600 toilet seats and $500 hammers.  (My recollection is) The biggest reason why those things cost so much wasn’t because the toilet set or hammer themselves were expensive, or because of price gouging, but because of the paperwork costs of charging the expense to the giant contract.  All the signatures and checks verifications and all the rest.  When it blew up in the press, upper management decided to implement policies to eat those costs for minor items rather than billing the giant contracts.

      Packard Commission:

      The Packard Commission reported that there was “no rational system” governing defense procurement, and it concluded that it was not fraud and abuse that led to massive over-expenditures but rather “the truly costly problems are those of overcomplicated organization and rigid procedure.”[6]

      Of course, many of those organizational and procedural complications are the result of (many times justified, sometimes not) demands of Congress.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It may be callous, but I don’t know that it’s wrong, compared to the alternatives. It’s certainly a competitive advantage that’ll allow a much larger portion of their very large population to navigate disruptive change in a way that most other countries will struggle to do, to the detriment of their citizens.

      And it’s pretty likely that the average standard of living for working people will be considerably better than most of the rest of the world in a decade or two as a result. Given what’s been happening with democracies all around the world, I’m not sure they’re workable to attain those kinds of gains, not in a world in which moneyed interests and hostile nation states can engage in hybrid warfare that paralyze their ability to act and maintain social cohesion.

      Their citizens aren’t invested enough in providing for all of society, and they’re too willing to allow rapid policy direction shifts when things get a little rough to do any kind of long term planning.

      China’s now our best chance of surviving as a species when it comes to climate change, for instance; they’re investing massively in green tech research and production, and kicking the shit out of western alternatives. And the US has completely stepped away from even engaging on the problem.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      I am not convinced what you describe will necessarily continue into the future. I think the rich and powerful, regardless of national origin, will eventually do what they always do and try to accrue more power to themselves.

      And these technologies are a threat to human freedom

      If the CPC regime fails to take care of the vast majority of people, Chinese people will rebel, which they have a long history of doing.

      How will they do that with the surveillance state in place, with no weapons, likely robotic soldiers (see something like the robot dogs from Boston Dymanics), and no leverage from their labor with a national strike?

      Reply
    Reply

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The kind of control you’re assuming here is more science fiction than attainable in our life times.

      It’s one thing to shut down agitators and end nascent social movements, and it’s another to deal with tens of millions of people getting up in arms.

      If a country were capable of shutting down any kind of rebellion, it may as well just kill all of its citizenry, because it already doesn’t need them to be alive. And then actual people would need to make that decision and not have anyone else in the room stop them. It’s one of the least likely outcomes to any of this. Failing to address climate change kills us well before a small cabal of oligarchs use AI, robotics and tech to elevate themselves to godhood and subjugate entire populations

      The only places where that’s sort of kind of worked out for the oligarchs are places like Russia, where the population is on board with it. And you’ll note, none of those oligarchs seem to want to be in the country, if they can help it.

      Reply
    Reply

      Jay

      @Another Scott:

      Having worked on a USN Program, a DSRV, a lot of US Military Procurement is not “rational”.

      We had built a DSRV for the Australian Navy, and the USN wanted the same thing, but 14% larger, oh and built to Sub Safe Standards.

      So instead of being a welded steel hull, it was a drop forged milled out titanium hull. All the valves were to nuclear reactor standards. Etc.

      The vessel has the same “crush depth” as the Australian one, the same performance, and can rescue 4 more people per trip at 20x the cost.

      The vessel lives in an air portable cargo container 6 months out of the year, conducts 2, 1 week exercises every year, and requires full servicing and a mothball procedure after every dip in the water.

      The Australian DSRV has done one rescue mission, the USN one, none. We built the Australian one in a year, the USN one took 6 years.

      The reason the USAF C-5 Galaxy cargo jet’s coffee maker was several tens of thousands of dollars each, was the spec’s required it be able to survive an 8G impact.

      I guess that the USAF thought that it was critically important for rescue crews responding to an aircraft crash,  to be able to salvage hot coffee from the wreckage.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Another Scott: Oh, Congressional pressure is a big part of the problem. The only reason the Littoral Combatant Ship program lasted so long (& half it quickly retired) was due to Congressional pressure. The USN did not want these expensive & poorly performing vessels, Congress forced it to take them, because the supply chain was spread over many states & Congressional districts. The fact that 2 different classes of LCS were both exorbitantly expensive & next to useless, however, represent a miserable failure in program management by the USN, just like the Zumwalt class & the Constellation class.

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Eolirin:

      It may be callous, but I don’t know that it’s wrong, compared to the alternatives. It’s certainly a competitive advantage that’ll allow a much larger portion of their very large population to navigate disruptive change in a way that most other countries will struggle to do, to the detriment of their citizens.

      This assumes that future PRC governments will continue these policies. That’s not guaranteed and I frankly don’t trust governments that surveil their citizens to the degree they do. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

      When they have even more power in a few decades than they already do thanks to “AI” by enhancing their surveillance state and removing the economic leverage that human labor inherently has, why would they need to bother?

      I’m not sure they’re workable to attain those kinds of gains, not in a world in which moneyed interests and hostile nation states can engage in hybrid warfare that paralyze their ability to act and maintain social cohesion.

      Then we’d better find effective countermeasures to this.

      Reply
    Reply

      Timill

      @YY_Sima Qian: Apparently Chris_O hasn’t met the Royal Navy:

      1911: HMS King George V (he’d died by the time the WW2 KGVs came along, but the Prince of Wales and Duke of York were both still living, if with different titles).

      1887: HMS Victoria (not to mention 3 earlier HMS Victorias)

      1905: HMS King Edward VII

      Reply
    Reply

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Fair enough. And I hope I didn’t come across as a jerk.

      I feel very strongly about this “AI” tech; it’s affected online artists I know and their livelihoods. I also can’t help but worry about the security of my own job. I’m firmly convinced that it and it’s related technologies (ALPRs, facial recognition, etc) are threats to privacy, freedom, and democracy

      @Eolirin:

      I hope you’re right. Things like these Flock ALPR cameras give me pause. We’ve been building a surveillance state for decades here in the US (and other democracies have been doing similarly). “AI” will make it easier to analyze massive amounts of data

      Reply
    Reply

      Timill

      @YY_Sima Qian: Also his point 3 claims

      3/ As far as I’m aware no country has *ever* named an entire class of warships after a living leader – not Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, North Korea, Communist China, or the Soviet Union. So this would be genuinely new ground in terms of state-sponsored sycophancy.

      All 3 were class leaders and thus the name ships of the class. (there were 2 Victorias, 8 King Edward VIIs and 4 King George Vs).

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Timill: I am not sure how any of this detracts from the larger point that Chris_OWiki was making, which is that Trump’s megalomania & its corrosive influence on US institutions can occasionally exceed even that of other dictatorships in history (& certainly would if he is not constrained by the residual checks in the US political system & faltering popularity).

      Reply
    Reply

      Captain C

      @YY_Sima Qian: That rendering looks like it’s from a 90s video game. Also, these ships would turn into memorial reefs in any serious conflict. Sad, but fitting for a ship class named after the First Felon.

      Reply
    Reply

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Another Scott: Australia’s track record in naval programs since the end of the Cold War really does give the US a run for its money.

      The Trump 47 Administration has just completed a review of the AUKUS deal, and has decided to continue, so the deal is limping along. However, since the US shipyards cannot build enough nuclear attack submarines to replenish the USN fleet, let alone spare any for the RAN. As for nuclear subs built in Adelaide, any that might be built won’t do so until the 2040s. Who know what the geopolitical & military environment will be by then.

      For Australia’s sake, one hopes that this eye-wateringly expensive boondoggle, designed to use Australian money to recapitalize US & UK submarine construction, will collapse before too much Australian money has been spent. However, that would also leave Australia will w/o any submarines to defend its long sea shorts a decade from now.

      Reply
    Reply

      Paul in KY

      @YY_Sima Qian: Just saw that. Freaking nuts. Think the picture was cribbed from a GI Joe cartoon. Biggest battleships we ever thought of were the Montana class. Designed to be basically as big as the Yamato class. One was repurposed into the carrier Midway and the rest were scrapped. Were going to be 68,000 tons or so.

      Reply

