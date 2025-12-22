At Turning Point, Erika Kirk acknowledges that major rifts have emerged in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Rifts that could impact midterms.

“We saw infighting. We’ve seen fractures. We’ve seen bridges being burned that shouldn’t be burnt. We saw a lot on full display.”

Bless Murphy the Trickster God, there are So.Many.Layers of infighting available for us outsiders’ delection here! Per the Associated Press, “Here’s what you missed at Turning Point’s chaotic convention”:

When Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest convention reached its halfway point, Erika Kirk tried to put a smiling face on things. “Say what you want about AmFest, but it’s definitely not boring,” said Kirk, who has led the influential conservative organization since her husband Charlie was assassinated in September. “Feels like a Thanksgiving dinner where your family’s hashing out the family business.” … Some of the biggest names in conservative media took turns torching each other on the main stage, spending more time targeting right-wing rivals than their left-wing opponents. The feuds could ultimately define the boundaries of the Republican Party and determine the future of President Donald Trump’s fractious coalition, which appears primed for more schisms in the months and years ahead… Ben Shapiro, co-founder of the conservative media outlet Daily Wire, set the tone with the first speech after Erika Kirk opened the convention. He attacked fellow commentators in deeply personal terms, saying some of the right’s most popular figures are morally bankrupt. Candace Owens “has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years,” he said. Megyn Kelly is “guilty of cowardice” because she’s refused to condemn Owens for spreading unsubstantiated theories about Kirk’s death. And Tucker Carlson’s decision to host antisemite Nick Fuentes on his podcast was “an act of moral imbecility.”… Barely an hour later, Carlson took the same stage and mocked Shapiro’s attempt to “deplatform and denounce” people who disagree with him. “I watched it,” he said. “I laughed.” Others had their chance the next night. “Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser…

I’m a Cynic, of course, but I gotta say that while the ‘celebrities’ on stage seem pretty pumped, the attendees (who paid to be there) look at best dutiful about the whole goat rodeo…

PHOTOS: Turning Point USA is holding its annual youth conference in Phoenix, where conservative influencers have clashed and the women have drawn inspiration from Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

The NYTimes is just short of gleeful — “Turning Point’s Annual Gathering Turns Into a Gripefest” [gift link]:

Since 2021, Turning Point USA’s annual gathering, AmericaFest, has featured a star-studded roster of conservative influencers and politicians who have been virtually unified in their focus on a common foe, one that Charlie Kirk, the group’s co-founder, called the “woke” left. But this weekend in Phoenix, speakers at AmericaFest have scarcely mentioned Democrats and other liberal foils. Instead, some of the most prominent right-wing leaders in the country have been criticizing members of their own movement, accusing them of being “frauds,” “pompous” and a “cancer.” Driving the enmity have been some of the most explosive and unresolved issues confronting the MAGA movement: resurgent antisemitism, the prevalence of conspiracy theories and the rise of the concept of “heritage Americans” and what that concept — considered by some to be a thinly veiled racist dog-whistle — means for nonwhite conservatives… Without Mr. Kirk, the movement’s boldface names have appeared to be jockeying this weekend to influence the direction of the MAGA movement at a time when its most towering figure, President Trump, is in his second term… [Ben Shapiro] wielded a particularly pointed arrow at Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, for engaging in what he said was “an act of moral imbecility,” by recently airing a softball interview with Nick Fuentes, an avowed antisemite. Mr. Shapiro hammered Megyn Kelly, the podcaster, for failing to condemn Ms. Owens and Mr. Carlson. And he called Stephen K. Bannon, the onetime chief strategist for Mr. Trump, a former “P.R. flack for Jeffrey Epstein.”…



“He thinks he’s in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when,” Ms. Kelly, the former Fox News host, said in an onstage conversation with Jack Posobiec, the far-right conspiracy theorist. “So I don’t think we are friends anymore.”…



Dana Steuben, of Peoria, Ill., who has one daughter working for Turning Point and another serving as president of the Turning Point chapter at her high school, frowned when asked to compare this year’s conference with the 2024 version, which she also attended. “The energy was so different,” Ms. Steuben said of the 2024 event. “Everyone was so excited because we’d just won the election. This year, it’s just a lot of infighting. It’s terrible. I think a lot of people are upset, and they’re acting childish.”…

TPUSA spox Andrew Kolvet says my coverage was “a disgusting smear.”

CNN:

… The last time Turning Point held its AmericaFest conference, weeks after Trump’s comeback victory, the mood was ebullient as Republicans prepared for a new era of total control in Washington. The organization is known for highly produced events that feel more like rock concerts or megachurch services than political rallies, complete with pyrotechnics and floor-shaking bass. Now the party faces challenging midterm elections, with Trump constitutionally prohibited from running again and his more ideologically motivated acolytes positioning themselves for after he leaves office. Meanwhile, conservatives have been roiled by conflicts over antisemitism in its ranks, which Trump has declined to mediate. Shapiro said too many of his fellow conservatives are failing their audiences by winking at conspiratorial claims and claiming they’re “just asking questions.” He also continued his criticism of Carlson for his friendly interview with Fuentes, whose followers, known as “groypers,” see themselves as working to preserve a white, Christian identity in America. Shapiro said Charlie Kirk “knew that Nick Fuentes is an evil troll, and that building him up is an act of moral imbecility, and that is precisely what Tucker Carlson did.” … Carlson denied being antisemitic, saying it is immoral to hate people for how they were born. He then downplayed the problem of anti-Jewish hate by claiming it’s less pervasive than bias against white men. “That is racism that is precisely as bad as antisemitism, but it is much more widespread and has been so far much more damaging,” he said… All the turmoil, he said, is about “who gets the machinery when the president exits the scene.” …

Worth listening to the clip below (but not if you’re eating), because it is a distillation of some of the saddest groping for relevance ever caught on tape:

“Nobody did more for me than Charlie.”

President Trump calls into Turning Point USA’s AmFest while his son Don Jr speaks.

Politico, ever helpful (to the GOP), looks for the pony in the giant pile:

… The event wasn’t entirely heated. Actor Russell Brand — who spoke between Shapiro and Carlson — focused on Christianity, while sprinkling attacks on vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry into his remarks. And earlier in the day, attendees danced to upbeat music, repeatedly chanted “USA” and celebrated Trump’s return to the White House at the Phoenix Convention Center, which is plastered with imagery of Charlie Kirk. More than 30,000 people gathered for the event… Erika Kirk — who now serves as Turning Point’s CEO — said 80 percent of attendees had never been to America Fest before, and one-third of them were students. More than 140,000 people have submitted requests to join the organization since Kirk’s death, bringing the membership to over 1 million people across 4,000 chapters at high schools and colleges, she added. While the group has welcomed speakers from across the conservative movement, it made clear choices about which politicians to welcome to the stage, providing a glimpse into how the organization hopes to shape the future of the GOP. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and GOP Rep. Mike Collins, both candidates for Senate, and gubernatorial hopefuls Andy Biggs of Arizona and Byron Donalds of Florida, were given slots on the main stage…

minaj is on the verge of having her $20M home forcibly sold by the court to cover a $500K debt, in case you wonder what’s going on here [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 21, 2025 at 2:26 PM

I know people jump to the money thing too easily sometimes, but I can promise you she got paid for this.

Bring on the Sad Trombone!