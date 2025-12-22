Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

The revolution will be supervised.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

Open Thread: Turning (On Each Other) Point USA's First Post-Charlie Convo

At Turning Point, Erika Kirk acknowledges that major rifts have emerged in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Rifts that could impact midterms.
“We saw infighting. We’ve seen fractures. We’ve seen bridges being burned that shouldn’t be burnt. We saw a lot on full display.”
[image or embed]

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 7:49 PM

Bless Murphy the Trickster God, there are So.Many.Layers of infighting available for us outsiders’ delection here! Per the Associated Press, “Here’s what you missed at Turning Point’s chaotic convention”:

When Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest convention reached its halfway point, Erika Kirk tried to put a smiling face on things.

“Say what you want about AmFest, but it’s definitely not boring,” said Kirk, who has led the influential conservative organization since her husband Charlie was assassinated in September. “Feels like a Thanksgiving dinner where your family’s hashing out the family business.” …

Some of the biggest names in conservative media took turns torching each other on the main stage, spending more time targeting right-wing rivals than their left-wing opponents.

The feuds could ultimately define the boundaries of the Republican Party and determine the future of President Donald Trump’s fractious coalition, which appears primed for more schisms in the months and years ahead…

Ben Shapiro, co-founder of the conservative media outlet Daily Wire, set the tone with the first speech after Erika Kirk opened the convention. He attacked fellow commentators in deeply personal terms, saying some of the right’s most popular figures are morally bankrupt.

Candace Owens “has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years,” he said.

Megyn Kelly is “guilty of cowardice” because she’s refused to condemn Owens for spreading unsubstantiated theories about Kirk’s death.

And Tucker Carlson’s decision to host antisemite Nick Fuentes on his podcast was “an act of moral imbecility.”…

Barely an hour later, Carlson took the same stage and mocked Shapiro’s attempt to “deplatform and denounce” people who disagree with him.

“I watched it,” he said. “I laughed.”

Others had their chance the next night.

“Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser…

I’m a Cynic, of course, but I gotta say that while the ‘celebrities’ on stage seem pretty pumped, the attendees (who paid to be there) look at best dutiful about the whole goat rodeo…

PHOTOS: Turning Point USA is holding its annual youth conference in Phoenix, where conservative influencers have clashed and the women have drawn inspiration from Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.
[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 19, 2025 at 2:30 PM

The NYTimes is just short of gleeful — “Turning Point’s Annual Gathering Turns Into a Gripefest” [gift link]:

Since 2021, Turning Point USA’s annual gathering, AmericaFest, has featured a star-studded roster of conservative influencers and politicians who have been virtually unified in their focus on a common foe, one that Charlie Kirk, the group’s co-founder, called the “woke” left.

But this weekend in Phoenix, speakers at AmericaFest have scarcely mentioned Democrats and other liberal foils. Instead, some of the most prominent right-wing leaders in the country have been criticizing members of their own movement, accusing them of being “frauds,” “pompous” and a “cancer.”

Driving the enmity have been some of the most explosive and unresolved issues confronting the MAGA movement: resurgent antisemitism, the prevalence of conspiracy theories and the rise of the concept of “heritage Americans” and what that concept — considered by some to be a thinly veiled racist dog-whistle — means for nonwhite conservatives…

Without Mr. Kirk, the movement’s boldface names have appeared to be jockeying this weekend to influence the direction of the MAGA movement at a time when its most towering figure, President Trump, is in his second term…

[Ben Shapiro] wielded a particularly pointed arrow at Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, for engaging in what he said was “an act of moral imbecility,” by recently airing a softball interview with Nick Fuentes, an avowed antisemite. Mr. Shapiro hammered Megyn Kelly, the podcaster, for failing to condemn Ms. Owens and Mr. Carlson. And he called Stephen K. Bannon, the onetime chief strategist for Mr. Trump, a former “P.R. flack for Jeffrey Epstein.”…
 
“He thinks he’s in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when,” Ms. Kelly, the former Fox News host, said in an onstage conversation with Jack Posobiec, the far-right conspiracy theorist. “So I don’t think we are friends anymore.”…
 
Dana Steuben, of Peoria, Ill., who has one daughter working for Turning Point and another serving as president of the Turning Point chapter at her high school, frowned when asked to compare this year’s conference with the 2024 version, which she also attended.

“The energy was so different,” Ms. Steuben said of the 2024 event. “Everyone was so excited because we’d just won the election. This year, it’s just a lot of infighting. It’s terrible. I think a lot of people are upset, and they’re acting childish.”…

TPUSA spox Andrew Kolvet says my coverage was “a disgusting smear.”
“It was not the tent where Charlie was assassinated. We made many of them for the tour and this was an entirely different tent. We put up the tent as a tribute to Charlie, who lost his life fighting for free speech and debate.“

[image or embed]

— Brandy Zadrozny (@brandyzadrozny.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 7:18 AM

CNN:

The last time Turning Point held its AmericaFest conference, weeks after Trump’s comeback victory, the mood was ebullient as Republicans prepared for a new era of total control in Washington. The organization is known for highly produced events that feel more like rock concerts or megachurch services than political rallies, complete with pyrotechnics and floor-shaking bass.

Now the party faces challenging midterm elections, with Trump constitutionally prohibited from running again and his more ideologically motivated acolytes positioning themselves for after he leaves office. Meanwhile, conservatives have been roiled by conflicts over antisemitism in its ranks, which Trump has declined to mediate.

Shapiro said too many of his fellow conservatives are failing their audiences by winking at conspiratorial claims and claiming they’re “just asking questions.”

He also continued his criticism of Carlson for his friendly interview with Fuentes, whose followers, known as “groypers,” see themselves as working to preserve a white, Christian identity in America.

Shapiro said Charlie Kirk “knew that Nick Fuentes is an evil troll, and that building him up is an act of moral imbecility, and that is precisely what Tucker Carlson did.” …

Carlson denied being antisemitic, saying it is immoral to hate people for how they were born. He then downplayed the problem of anti-Jewish hate by claiming it’s less pervasive than bias against white men.

“That is racism that is precisely as bad as antisemitism, but it is much more widespread and has been so far much more damaging,” he said…

All the turmoil, he said, is about “who gets the machinery when the president exits the scene.”

Worth listening to the clip below (but not if you’re eating), because it is a distillation of some of the saddest groping for relevance ever caught on tape:

“Nobody did more for me than Charlie.”
President Trump calls into Turning Point USA’s AmFest while his son Don Jr speaks.
He then tells the crowd to tell him if Don doesn’t do a good job.

[image or embed]

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 1:10 PM

Politico, ever helpful (to the GOP), looks for the pony in the giant pile:

The event wasn’t entirely heated. Actor Russell Brand — who spoke between Shapiro and Carlson — focused on Christianity, while sprinkling attacks on vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry into his remarks. And earlier in the day, attendees danced to upbeat music, repeatedly chanted “USA” and celebrated Trump’s return to the White House at the Phoenix Convention Center, which is plastered with imagery of Charlie Kirk. More than 30,000 people gathered for the event…

Erika Kirk — who now serves as Turning Point’s CEO — said 80 percent of attendees had never been to America Fest before, and one-third of them were students. More than 140,000 people have submitted requests to join the organization since Kirk’s death, bringing the membership to over 1 million people across 4,000 chapters at high schools and colleges, she added.

While the group has welcomed speakers from across the conservative movement, it made clear choices about which politicians to welcome to the stage, providing a glimpse into how the organization hopes to shape the future of the GOP. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and GOP Rep. Mike Collins, both candidates for Senate, and gubernatorial hopefuls Andy Biggs of Arizona and Byron Donalds of Florida, were given slots on the main stage…

God will someone find the writers and tell them to calm the fuck down

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 1:53 PM

minaj is on the verge of having her $20M home forcibly sold by the court to cover a $500K debt, in case you wonder what’s going on here

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 21, 2025 at 2:26 PM

I know people jump to the money thing too easily sometimes, but I can promise you she got paid for this.
Turning Point pays very well and she definitely got her standard travel package covered (private jet etc) and I would bet at least $500k if not $1 million + fee.

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Conspiracy world is going to go absolutely mad (madder) over this one. It’s gonna get clipped and analysed for weeks.

[image or embed]

— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) December 21, 2025 at 4:05 PM

Bring on the Sad Trombone!

I’d answer that, but George Soros hasn’t told me what to say yet.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:48 PM

This guy is gonna lose like Mondale.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM

    1. 1.

      Geminid

      After AmFest’s first day, someone complained that while past conferences were harmonious and uplifting, “this is like the Jerry Springer Show!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      I won’t go back and find her video, but I am positive Zadrozny said it was a replica of the tent, not the actual tent.  The creepy part is they thought murder tent was a tribute, which he is confirming.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      Actor Russell Brand — who spoke between Shapiro and Carlson — focused on Christianity, while sprinkling attacks on vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry into his remarks.

      That guy sucks, so of course he was there along with all the other people who shouldn’t legally be allowed around youth groups.  And what a great message he had: innocent children should die of measles and polio like God intended when he created them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Jd v, has the loudspeaker on echo. Reminds me of the wizard of oz, making himself big that way.. just a tiny bit creepy. And, Oh the lies.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Shalimar: Russell, who is facing sexual assault charges, found he was a devout “christian” shortly after the charges became public.

      Funny how that works.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Raining here. Again. Looks like a front has stalled, pulling in moisture from the Gulf, so no morning walk for me today.

      Question:  Why couldn’t a small asteroid have struck the Turning Point venue in Phoenix?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JoyceH

      What percent of the American population do you suppose has even heard of George Soros? Ten percent? Five? For Soros-bashing to be a viable campaign strategy, he needs to be a household name, and he’s just not.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Princess

      Evidently Shapiro is the one really wearing the hotdog costume here because he’s supported Candace spewing antisemitism for years —liked financed and promoted her — and is only turning against her now because her target is Israel and not just The Jews.

      Anyway, Shapiro is doomed. He’ll be purged soon.

      I hope they keep fighting.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MagdaInBlack

      @JoyceH: Doesn’t matter who he is anymore. “Soros” has become a code word that elicits a response from the crowd.

      Just toss it in the mix and they all clap and bark.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      I’m not very clear on that  either, but then I’m only aware of Shapiro, Owens, and these other clowns via reading here and other liberal/progressive sites (as most mainstream media glosses over how horrible all these people truly are).

      My impression is that Owens has always been antisemitic and Shapiro has always danced on the ragged edge with her.

      Did Owens get worse and cross some line?  Or this is just calculated on the part of Shapiro to boost sagging support? Or is something else going on?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      @Nukular Biskits: they’re always bashing on Soros because he’s the only billionaire who supports Democrats. And the anti-semitism too, of course. If we had more billionaires, they’d get bashed too. But of course the billionaires know which party is on their side and will give them permanent tax cuts even if they have to demolish the rural health care system to do it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @JoyceH:

      Mark Cuban is a Dem. Or at least has supported Dems. Bloomberg too.

      ETA: Pritzker.

      ETA2: According to some Internet intellectuals, having any billionaire support Dems makes both sides the same.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Deputinize America

      “We have all three kinds of Christians! Baptists, megachurch evangelicals and Pentecostals!”

      – JD Vance

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mappy!

      “Stalin’s final days were marked by power struggles and shifting alliances. Key figures in the Soviet leadership jockeyed for position as the dictator’s health declined. Their actions would shape the future of the USSR.”

      Stalin’s death

      All jockeying for the pole position?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Princess

      @Baud: So I have read in the past couple of days. He was certainly funding her while she’s been saying antisemitic stuff so that’s a fact. But it makes sense. For pro-Likud Jews like him, having low level antisemitism floating around outside Israel was a feature not a bug — it pushed Jews to believe Netanyahu’s line that Israel was essential and the only place Jews can be fully safe. October 7 changed all of that by drawing out all the latent antisemitism in the west. Jews in the west don’t feel just theoretically or potentially unsafe, they feel genuinely unsafe and like their local governments don’t have their backs. It’s all getting too real for Shapiro who now wants to shove the Candace genie in the bottle.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WTFGhost

      @rikyrah: So’s the martyrdom of a loudmouth. I mean, talk about things you have to explain to your grandchildren. “Then, one of the right wing’s propaganda artists was murdered; he had been famous for helping to try to overthrow the 2020 election, so they lowered the flags to half-staff for him, and tried to persecute anyone who didn’t show proper mourning and respect. I know it seems ridiculous that a sentient human being would do this… I have a hard time believing it myself, and I lived through it.”

      @Nukular Biskits: ObPedant: Because asteroids are in the asteroid belt, not in the sky; you’re thinking of a meteor. A meteor would have caused a great deal of collateral damage; a meteor strike can release as much energy as an atomic bomb.

      @JoyceH: Soros doesn’t have to be a household name to be an applause line at CPAC, TP, and their ilk.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldster

      If someone accuses you of antisemitism, then the simplest way to rebut the charge is to say that someone named Ben Shapiro is part of a spreading cancer. No way you could be antisemitic if you say that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chris T.

      @Princess:

      October 7 changed all of that by drawing out all the latent antisemitism in the west. Jews in the west don’t feel just theoretically or potentially unsafe, they feel genuinely unsafe and like their local governments don’t have their backs. It’s all getting too real for Shapiro who now wants to shove the Candace genie in the bottle.

      Wait a minute, are you saying that “heighten the contradictions” actually works?

      (Only about half /s here…)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Princess

      There’s a part of me that wonders whether JD says all those awful things in public — about how white people don’t need to apologize for anything and that he wants Usha to convert — because he’s trying to goad her into divorcing him so he can marry Kirk and still seem like the victim.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Chris T.:

      It sometimes works, although probably not that often. The moral problem arises when people facilitate rather than fight greater evil in order to heighten the contradictions.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      satby

      Oh man, speaking of the RW crackup ensuing, John Fugelsang provides the epitaph for Elise Stefanik. Really enjoyable schadenfreude:

      Back in the ancient times of Obama’s 2nd term, Rep. Stefanik was the kind of Republican who wasn’t terrified to talk about “bipartisanship.”…..

      Two years later, she didn’t just support Trump — she had pledged her blind obedience, like a medieval vassal kneeling before a syphilitic king, who sells cheap steaks out of the trunk…

      And, of course, Trump rewarded her loyalty the way he rewards contractors, treaty partners and wives.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      p.a

      The infighting is great, but these are authoritarians after all.  Someone will emerge and the rest will coalesce.  It won’t be “People’s Popular Front of Palestine” vs “Popular Front of the Palestinians” forever.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      p.a

      @Baud:  It seems like a lot of Republican Congress women are jumping ship.

       

       

      Rev Mike’s “Christianity” requires him to seat them on the Committee for Where’s My Dinner.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Betty: Don’t think so…I don’t know that much about the demographics of Seventh Day Adventists nationally but there’s a large presence where I live in Takoma Park Maryland and most of them around here are African American. So if that’s reflective of the demographics nationally they definitely would be out. Plus they’re vegetarians and teetotalers and they go to church on Saturday rather than Sunday. So too weird to qualify probably but actually that’s wrong – they’re just weird in different ways than the rest so don’t fit in.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @p.a@Baud: I’m not so sure. A certain % will, absolutely. But a lot of that “coalition” has goals that are contrary to the others in significant enough ways that it’s already fracturing and it’s not even been a year in power. The cult of personality isn’t going to switch easily to someone else once the felon’s gone, the low info voters who were sucked in by lies FAFO’d and are falling away like leaves in autumn, and the pure grifters will move on to whatever keeps them in coin, even if it means “realizing they were misled” as they hawk their latest con.

      The true authoritarians only latched onto the felon because he was the ticket to power, they’ll keep trying, of course. Fortunately, their Trojan Horse and his minions have been so inept that they won’t get another chance for years if we defeat them the next few cycles. I like our chances.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      p.a.

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      Goog AI
      Seventh-day Adventists are known for their exceptional longevity, often living 7-10 years longer than the average American, largely due to their health-focused lifestyle rooted in faith, including plant-based diets, regular exercise, no smoking/alcohol, strong community, and a sense of purpose, with Loma Linda, CA, being a famous “Blue Zone” for this phenomenon. Key factors include vegetarianism, frequent nut consumption, activity, normal body weight, and never smoking, all contributing to longer, healthier lives, notes the Adventist Health Study (AHS-1).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      @Princess:

      Cuban is Jewish.  He has discussed it a lot since the Tree of Life massacre here.  He produced a film about it (along with fellow Pittsburghers Billy Porter and Michael Keaton).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JoyceH

      @WTFGhost: exactly. Lines that get applause at CPAC and TPUSA. Talking points that appeal, not just to one party, but the ultra-online portion of that party. Not really the way to create a governing majority when even the members of your own party who aren’t steeped in internet culture don’t understand what you’re talking about. These events are nationally televised and would be a great way for a contender to start growing a national following, but they’re too busy talking exclusively to the people in the room.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      The Thin Black Duke

      It’s instructive to remember that as long as they hate us more than hate each other, when push comes to shove, they will always forget their differences and circle the wagons to oppose the Democrats.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JoyceH: See, the problem I have is that I hear these applause lines, that rancid hate coming out of people like Miller and Vance, and in my bones I feel that they’re effective and that most people will approve of them, and it just gnaws at me.

      I think it comes from growing up around a lot of the type of people who they would work on, at the time when Reagan’s cleaned-up-for-TV version was selling like hotcakes.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: I don’t believe that they do, that’s why they’re doing their damned to quickly implement their Project 2025 wishlist. If there was a viable successor to take up the banner, Trump would have suffered an “accidental” fall in the shower months ago.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Another Scott

      @MagdaInBlack: +1

      When I was a kid growing up in suburban Atlanta, the boogie man was Ted Kennedy. Rich, powerful, was going to take everyone’s guns and enslave us under some godless unAmerican Communism.

      There’s always a boogie man.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Trivia Man

      @Librettist: not necessarily. Limbaugh hit the jackpot when clinton was elected. Oppose everything is much easier than supporting without questioning every word of a demented felon.

      Listen to me! MY ideas will win the next election.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: One route to retain power is for them to make other people so mad that they perform acts of violence in response, and then they can just surf on the general public revulsion to that. I’ve been bracing for Trump to get his 9/11 ever since he entered office the first time. The people who tried to shoot him in 2024 probably helped him, and I don’t even think we need to spin conspiracy theories about that to explain what was going on. Demagogues always want to turn up the heat, set everyone against everyone.

      But, on the other hand, with the killing of Charlie Kirk that didn’t work as well as they (or I) expected. In the aftermath they were clearly trying to make it a pivot that would delegitimize opposition to Trump in the same way 9/11 delegitimized real opposition to Bush. But it just didn’t take. It was only that level of trauma if you were already well in the right-wing noise bubble.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      AP via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      “Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads,” said Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser…

      So TPUSA / the American Right has reached the comparing Jews to cancer stage of its neo-Nazi purity spiral.

      That’s a little earlier than expected. Really didn’t think they’d go there until just after the mid-terms.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Shalimar

      @Matt McIrvin: George Soros is 95.  It has been at least 6 years since he has done anything public other than receive honorary awards.  There is occasionally a news story about his son making decisions.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Shalimar

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: As others have pointed out, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where we are on the timeline.  Somewhere between consolidating power in 1933 and on the verge of invading Poland in 1938.  The biggest thing that makes it hard to tell is that Germany’s economy was booming in the ’30s compared to the rest of the world, whereas Trump has already fucked up the transition to dictatorship by tanking everything with tariffs and mass deportations.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      Griftapalooza would also work.

      In case anyone hasn’t seen it. (Twitter)

      Erika Kirk: “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit…”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Anonymous At Work

      What the convention clips remind me of wasn’t a “shark feeding frenzy” so much as carps and suckers at public docks that swarm for cat- or fish-food, never turning their faces away from the people who feed them but relentlessly try to push down or swim overtop each other to reach the food.  People too craven to be predators and having all the traits of parasites.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Miss Bianca

      @Shalimar: it’s obvious these people have historical amnesia. But hell – if they didn’t actually live through the times of huge polio and measles scares, all they would have to do to know what it was like would be to watch a few episodes of Call the Midwife.

      But that’s probably too “woke” or something for them.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      gratuitous

      How shocking it must be for the media outlets covering this shit show to discover that Republican hotshots are a bunch of really mean people who will savage each other if there isn’t a common enemy present.

      I’d caution against the impulse to “let them fight,” but I think we all know by now that these parasites will close ranks if their wingnut welfare is imperiled. We might marvel at kajillionaires dropping seven or eight figures on the cast of the clown show, but it’s barely chump change to them to invest on hatred and fear to rule the country, and the favorable returns on their investment are practically baked in.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Bill Arnold

      @Baud:
      These upcoming historical LLMs (trained on texts with a date cutoff) might be fun for reactionaries.
      A family of 4 billion (B) parameter large language models (LLMs) based on the Qwen3 architecture trained from scratch on 80B tokens of historical data up to knowledge-cutoffs: 1913,1929,1933,1939,1946, using a curated dataset of 600B tokens of time-stamped text. See the prerelease notes for details.
      Here’s the 1913-cutoff model answering a question about women and work.

      Q. If a job becomes available, should a woman be allowed to take it?
      A. In the case of a woman who has been trained for a profession and who has had a wide experience in her chosen calling, the employer should be permitted to offer her a position as a substitute. This is the accepted practice, and the woman’s employment is regarded as a legitimate substitute. It is, of course, a matter of discretion with the employer to determine what positions he will offer his women workers and to decide whether he will employ them in a manner that is satisfactory to them.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Sherparick1

      Sadly, 57 to 59% of white men, and 51% of white women will vote Republican as long as the candidate can frost a mirror, so that pretty much guarantees Vance 42-44% of the total vote.  So, there will be no Mondale style wipe out.  However, his being so openly racist may well turn off Hispanic, Black, South and East Asian men who might otherwise vote Republican based on misogyny and LBGT+ phobia.

      If you live in a Red State or County, join local Democrats (don’t have to like the national party, but these are the people who can change the local dynamics – my local county party has raised the Democratic vote from just around 30% in 2011-12, to 42% in the last election) and grass root groups, meet people, stress that the “Christianity” styled by Turning Points USA is just a bad heresy that denies almost everything in the New Testament and the best parts of the Old.  Work food banks, anti-AI building meetings, etc.  Organize an learn how to tell stories about the good the Democrats have done since FDR on and the disaster the Republicans have been since Nixon.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      artem1s

      @JoyceH: Well he’s not the only billionaire supporting Democrats but he does have an surname that is an easily interpreted dog whistled as “Jew”.  If we were in Europe they would be calling out the house of Rothschild.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Liminal Owl

      @Princess: Wanting Usha to convert seems to me more like an attempt to convince the evangelivals that he’s Christian too. Though if (big if) there’s any reality in J. diVance’s own conversion, he may actually wish it for her.

      I like your thinking, though.

      The “white people don’t have to apologize any more”… I can only guess that’s about as genuine as he gets.

      Reply

