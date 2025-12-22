Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Riddle Me This????

Riddle Me This????

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

One thing I have meant to bring up numerous times but every night forgetting to mention is that FOR THE LIFE OF ME I can not figure out why the pico de gallo I make here is so much better than when I make it at home in WV. And I don’t always use only produce from the mexican grocery (El Rancho IGA is my go to), but even using the same stupid Fry’s (Kroger/Harris Teeter, etc.) roma tomatoes, white onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. If anything, the roma tomatoes are better in WV.

I do not get it. Is it the dryness of the air? Is it just in my head that this is what you are supposed to be snacking on here?

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      “IS” so much better?  Intrinsically, or as you suggest does it just taste better, in which case it might indeed be where you are and not what you have.  Or maybe the chips (or whatever) you eat it with are better?

      Or … just roll with it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      The jalapeños and cilantro are going to be on average 2-3 days fresher in AZ than in WV given that pretty much all of it was grown in CA or AZ or northern Mexico, particularly at this time of year. Onions are grown more widely, as are fresh tomatoes, but this time of year almost all of those are coming out of the Imperial valley or Mexico.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WTFGhost

      @Martin: I’m glad you mention that. Also, just that there are local jalapenos might mean they are picked closer to ripe, and local grocers and restaurants probably get first crack at them.

      AZ has a higher elevation, which means a lower boiling point, so you might also get a better simmer at the same temperature. Also, if having dry air means having better nasal condition, everything you like should taste better.

      It’s also possible that raven spirits are guiding Cole toward pico de gallo as a kind of localized slaw….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eric K

      I’m with Martin, the tomatoes in West Virginia are probably great, but everything else came from far away, it’s all much fresher in the South West

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      Terroir. Basically, the dirt that plants are grown in, has a great effect on their flavour. Dirt is not the same, everywhere.

      The beets, potatoes, carrots, etc we grew at the place, were so much better than any other place, (LML) we grew them. In the LML, we grew in “bagged” local topsoil, composted manure, amended with compost.

      Up there we grew in “dirt” from a volcanic mudslide (lahars) from an Eocene era eruption in Washington State, possibly Mt. Baker, local composted manure, (gathered from the pole barn and property), peat from the peat bog, and local compost, (aspen leaves, straw, hay, garden and kitchen trimmings), so the terroir was very concentrated.

      Funny thing, our acreage was the only one with the mud flow, everybody else was on bedrock. We found about the unique geology when trying to drill wells. 300′ of volcanic mud. No well.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gretchen

      @Jay: My favorite part of the Bari Weiss story is that a bunch of people at CBS must have known that the show would air in other countries and they all decided not to tell her. Oops!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      Neo-Nazi terror group steps up US operations as FBI pulls back
      Online activity shows the Base, headed by alleged Russian asset Rinaldo Nazzaro, sees US and Ukraine as key centers
      Amid high-profile arrests in its Spanish cell, the American-born and designated neo-Nazi terrorist group the Base – once a major preoccupation of FBI counter-terrorism efforts – has all but faded from US headlines. But a flurry of online activities shows the group is still active stateside and considers the US an operational nerve center.

      Headed by Rinaldo Nazzaro, an ex-Pentagon contractor turned alleged Russian intelligence asset, the Base has been busy of late pursuing European expansion: besides its heavily armed members in Spain, its Ukrainian wing is linked to multiple acts of terrorism inside the country and claimed the high-profile July assassination of an intelligence officer in Kyiv.

      But the Base’s online footprint also paints a picture of a more careful, yet active, American presence: videos from November show masked men shooting military-style rifles and pistols in what they claim is an Appalachian forest.

      Another June photo, from the same Appalachian cell, shows five armed men in skull masks, holding rifles and brandishing the Base’s black flag, while a cell from the mid-Atlantic captures three members performing “sieg heil” salutes, with another from the midwest showing two men firing pistols.

      In the shifting political climate of the second Trump administration, where the FBI has openly rerouted resources away from investigations of far-right extremists, the Base appears free to organize and prepare for their stated objective of fomenting an armed insurgency against the US government.

      theguardian.com/us-news/2025/dec/22/neo-nazi-terror-the-base

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      Asha Rangappa

      ‪@asharangappa.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      All of these bootlegged copies of the 60 Minutes segment flooding my feed (saying, ‘Watch it quick! Before it disappears!’) makes me feel like I’m in the Soviet Union and just got some black market foreign newspaper I need to hide under a floorboard in my house.

      This is where America is now
      5:58 PM · Dec 22, 2025

      bsky.app/profile/asharangappa.bsky.social/post/3mamnklsjyc2l

      Reply
    32. 32.

      VeniceRiley

      I can report to the blog father that I can report the Cilantro here is … Wrong? I know how to make Pico de gallo and I was thinking it’s maybe be because in post menopausal or something.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gvg

      @Jay: Then he was a fool, because I expected Clinton to have to say this at some point. It was fairly obvious he wasn’t really implicated because the FBI has enough anti Clinton conservatives before Trump that there would have been real leaks and even charges if they had real evidence years ago. In fact Epstein might have not gone to jail if he had that kind of evidence. Also no one was backing away from Bill. There was nothing there, and he knows how to handle politics. He is competent.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Reputationally. Or even criminal punishment in their wildest fantasy

      ETA

      There’s probably a larger cohort of people who care equally about bringing down Clinton and Trump. But even equivalence benefits Trump, based on what we know so far.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Deputinize America

      Add some fresh mint to your pico – you won’t be disappointed.

      Also fun – substituting watermelon for tomatoes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JML

      @MagdaInBlack: Clinton Derangement Syndrome really is a thing, IMHO. It’s part of why Clinton was always able to outflank his (many) enemies; they were so desperate to “get him” that they either underestimated him, couldn’t be bothered to learn who he actually was, or both.

      Not surprised by Bill’s statement. While Bill certainly doesn’t mind being surrounded by women, there’s never been any real evidence he’s been interested in underage. (people forget how old Monica actually was) His connections to Epstein were Epstein trying to stay connected to him to get access to that world.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Eric K

      @Anyway: apparently it’s really a thing about Cilantro, to some people it tastes great and to other people it tastes completely different, I can’t remember what it is, maybe like soap or toothpaste?

      luckily I’m one of the people for whom it tastes great.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jay: I agree about terroir. With tomatoes, it can also very much be the varietal of tomato. There are 4 or five kinds of Roma tomatoes, and some of them are deliciously better, while others are just plain old tomatoes, meh.
      I got a taste of terroir when all the goat cheese logs I tried here were not at all like the chèvre we made at my friend’s goat farm in Provence. I tried locally made, and imported from northern France. And then one day I had some at a French bistro, imported from Provence. It was exactly the same, what I remembered from 20 years before. I burst into tears, omg, so amazing.  I figure it’s in the soil and the plants the goats eat from that soil.

      I told this story before.

      Reply

