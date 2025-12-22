One thing I have meant to bring up numerous times but every night forgetting to mention is that FOR THE LIFE OF ME I can not figure out why the pico de gallo I make here is so much better than when I make it at home in WV. And I don’t always use only produce from the mexican grocery (El Rancho IGA is my go to), but even using the same stupid Fry’s (Kroger/Harris Teeter, etc.) roma tomatoes, white onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. If anything, the roma tomatoes are better in WV.
I do not get it. Is it the dryness of the air? Is it just in my head that this is what you are supposed to be snacking on here?
