Air raid alerts are up for all of eastern and central Ukraine at 4:10 AM local time in Ukraine/9:10 PM EST. They are predominantly for drone swarms and guided bombs, but at 4:02 AM local time/9:02 PM EST a fast moving contact was reported inbound to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia has stopped referring to the US as its primary enemy/adversary. Europe now has that role.

Correct, and more than this: Putin’s remarks clearly framed the US under Trump as a nation under Putin’s influence if not outright control, and any objective assessment of external facts would credit this as accurate. [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 9:59 AM

Russia violates:

UN Charter

Nuclear NPT

Helsinki Accords

Belovezha Accords

Paris Charter

Budapest Memo

Black Sea Fleet Treaty

Ukr-Ru Friendship Treaty

Treaty on Azov Sea & Kerch Strait

Karkiv pact

Etc But Russia we will sign a legal document that we won’t attack EU… [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:40 AM

This statement is a sick joke. US foreign policy is a sick joke, being implemented by enemies of truth, freedom & democracy – people driven by personal greed & the opportunity to exploit the suffering of others by trading US power and prestige for death & business opportunities. [image or embed] — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:49 AM

I’m pretty sure that read better in the original Russian.

Finnish President Stubb: “I don’t think that Russia has changed its main aim, which is basically to destroy the existence of Ukraine, and that is what we trying to avoid” No, they didn’t change that aim. How great it would be if more people realized it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:58 AM

I’m sure Russia won’t bomb and murder people over Christmas because Trump, Vance and Witkoff assure us that Putin wants peace and Russia is a Christian nation. [image or embed] — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 2:03 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, Our Negotiating Team Is Returning, and Tomorrow Morning I Expect a Full Briefing on the Documents Prepared – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Today, our negotiating team is returning after meetings in the United States with envoys of President Trump, and tomorrow morning I expect a full briefing on the documents that have been prepared. A great deal of work has been done – first and foremost on documents concerning security guarantees, as well as the 20 points of the main document – the basic framework discussed by the Ukrainian and American delegations. Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov will present their reports tomorrow. It is important that the American side be able to elicit a response from Russia – a genuine willingness by that state to focus on something other than aggression. Of course, after so many years – first of hybrid warfare and now of full-scale war – it is hard to believe that Putin is capable of living without killings and invasions. However, a reduction in the price of Russian oil, strong global sanctions, and the continuation of all other forms of pressure are precisely what will persuade even such a stubborn person. Putin wages war as long as he has the money to buy the loyalty of his inner circle and the Russian population, while at the same time paying for killings on the front line. And over the past year, much has already been done to reduce the amount of money available to the Russian war machine. I am grateful to all our warriors for the deep strikes – there are results almost every single day now. This is especially evident in deep strikes targeting Russia’s oil exports. It is good that the European Union, America, and other partners are putting pressure on Russia’s gas and oil exports. Tankers that Russia uses to finance the war and bankroll Putin’s cronies are increasingly encountering problems in key maritime areas. There will also be new global sanctions against tankers and the entire infrastructure behind such exports – companies, insurers, captains, and crews, of course. We are also preparing new sanctions packages against various individuals – not only Russian – who are working for the aggressor’s defense industry. And our sanctions proposals are always taken into account by our partners; this is one of the priorities of our foreign policy – to ensure that Ukrainian sanctions are synchronized with those of our partners. Today, I reiterated these very tasks to Ukrainian diplomats – congratulated them on their professional day and thanked everyone who is genuinely working for our foreign policy, for ensuring that Ukraine is effective in international affairs, because this is now one of the foundations of our defense. Ukraine’s strength lies in unity with the world, and we have now reached the highest level of this unity. Never before in its history has Ukraine had as much support from partners as it does today. Achieving this level was not easy, just as it is not easy to keep the world’s attention on Ukraine month after month – despite everything. We did not allow Ukraine to be forgotten; we did not allow other topics and challenges to overshadow attention to Ukraine. The societies of our partners support us – our state, our defense – and this matters; it gives us the strength to defend ourselves. Today, I also had the honor of thanking our Ukrainian energy workers – all our heroes who overcome Russia literally every day through their work. They restore power generation. They restore power supply. They restore normal life for Ukrainians. And Ukraine truly can be proud of the professionalism of our energy workers. Thank you. And one more thing. Today, we spoke with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk. Among other things, I asked Ruslan, together with the members of parliament, as well as with government officials and representatives of civil society, to prepare proposals for defining new and logical approaches to holidays and special dates in our calendar. There are unfortunate calendar coincidences – and the war has introduced many such changes. When days of tragedy fall on professional holidays. Or when, dating back to Soviet times and the early years of independence, several entirely different professional holidays fall on the same day. All of this needs to be put in order. We thank everyone who will help with this. Just as the celebration of true Christmas was easily accepted on December 25, other dates should likewise be fair and appropriate. Thank you to everyone who works for our state and our people! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy had a very busy day, he also met with, addressed, and congratulated members of the Ukrainian foreign service.

Without All of Our Foreign Policy Work, It Would Simply Have Been Impossible to Withstand This War – Address by the President on the Occasion of Ukraine’s Diplomatic Service Day Ruslan, Mr. Speaker! Yuliia, Madam Prime Minister! Andrii Ivanovych, Mr. Minister! Dear attendees! Dear Ukrainian diplomatic service professionals! Everyone present! I congratulate you on your day – Ukraine’s Diplomatic Service Day – and I want to thank you for the joint work for the sake of Ukraine and our defense in this war. Without all of our foreign policy work, it would simply have been impossible – I am confident of this – to withstand this war. These are not just words. For the first time in its long history, Ukraine has managed to unite virtually the entire world around itself. Today, there is no part of the world where our state, our people, our defense, and the heroism of Ukrainians are unknown. There is no country where it is not felt that we are fighting a just fight. And even in those states that support Russia in the war against us, against Ukraine, that help the aggressor – even there they still know and still feel that they are not on the right side of history, and that they are doing this solely for money or to preserve their anti-democratic power. We, meanwhile, have succeeded in uniting around Ukraine – truly uniting – all those in the world who genuinely value life, who value the independence of nations, all those who value the system of international rules and want the world to be a world without war. For the first time in Ukraine’s history, support for our state is global. We have united Europe around the idea of defending our country, our independence – and thus around the right of every European nation to choose its own path in life. This unity delivers constant results both for Ukraine and for all of Europe. Europe has managed to disarm Russia’s “Gazprom,” and Putin can no longer blackmail Europe with energy resources and winter cold. Europe has also managed to protect itself from Russian attempts at destabilization and is genuinely safeguarding its internal democratic processes. The European Union has already imposed 19 sanctions packages against Russia, including measures targeting Russian banks and energy companies. This is depriving Putin of hundreds of billions of dollars that he would otherwise spend on war against us. Our sanctions proposals are consistently taken into account by our partners. Countries outside the European Union are also supporting this pressure – Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and others. Everyone is seeking to make their contribution to sanctions against the aggressor, because we have united hundreds of millions of people around the idea that an aggressor cannot remain unpunished. We have also made very serious progress on Ukraine’s path to membership in the European Union – we have obtained candidate status for Ukraine, and we have begun accession negotiations. And if it were not for the artificial and politicized – purely politicized – blocking of the opening of clusters for Ukraine, this result would already have been achieved as well. I am confident that we will reach this goal as well. Ukraine will certainly be a full-fledged member of the common European home. Although many hoped that unity between America and Europe would fall apart, there is still genuine joint work between Europe and the United States – and in many ways, it is precisely us in Ukraine who are working to make this happen. And it does happen. It is Ukraine that strives to ensure that Europe is involved as an equal partner in dialogue with the United States. It is we who propose, reinvigorate, and defend all formats of European participation in dialogue with America, and we are succeeding. For the first time in its history, Ukraine has achieved such a level of respect among partner countries that the Ukrainian issue is often the only issue that truly unites the entire political spectrum in other states. These are very different forces – forces that would not otherwise cooperate with one another – yet they come together to defend values, to defend Ukraine, to defend the European way of life, and international law. And we always help make this possible – through public diplomacy, behind-the-scenes work, formal and informal contacts. There is hardly a day when I am not in communication with other leaders, with our partners. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Office, and everyone who can add strength to Ukraine and to our partners through foreign policy are working just as actively. I want to thank you for this commitment. Thank you. We now have extremely significant results for the year. Ukraine has secured €90 billion in support for the next two years. This is a historic achievement – a financial security guarantee for Ukraine. We have averted a financial catastrophe, while Russian assets remain frozen in Europe. And it is entirely fair that it is Russian funds that should work for Ukraine – for our defense and for our recovery. At the beginning of the year, there were many fears that the world – and Europe – would not get along with the new America. But we have preserved the level of relations. We have preserved critically necessary intelligence support. America continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, and in particular, the PURL initiative is operating – more than $4 billion within this initiative alone. Additional programs, including SAFE and others, are also being prepared, in which Ukraine must be a full-fledged participant. We have increased the number of air defense systems and brought additional Patriot systems into Ukraine. We are ensuring a supply of air defense missiles. We have launched joint weapons production programs, and different partner-financing models for our domestic production are already in operation. By the way, this involves tens of billions of dollars annually. This is an absolutely concrete task – including for you – to ensure that funding for Ukrainian weapons production is sufficient for the coming year. Drones for our warriors, missiles for the Ukrainian army, equipment, electronic warfare systems, robotic platforms – all of this must be at an adequate level, in sufficient quantities, and unquestionably modern. This is not only our internal task; it is a specific foreign policy priority. Ukraine must maintain leadership in Europe in both the quality and the scale of weapons production. We must secure yet another historic result for Ukraine and organize real production of air defense systems and missiles for them in Ukraine – or together with our key neighbors. This is what will change the balance of power in our region for the better. It is an extremely difficult task, a strategic task. For the sake of Ukraine, it must be accomplished. For the first time in its history, Ukraine has initiated the work of a coalition of more than 30 countries – the Coalition of the Willing – countries that will provide us, and thus themselves as well, with the necessary security guarantees. Europe, Canada, Japan – all together. We also have bilateral security agreements – at this point, around thirty such agreements – which provide for support in weapons, financing, political backing, and sanctions against Russian aggression. It is important to ensure that each of these agreements is implemented in practice. For the first time in Ukraine’s history, our foreign policy initiatives enjoy not occasional or sporadic support, but truly sustained, global backing – not only from Europeans, Canadians, and our other traditional partners, but also from countries of the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other parts of the world. Ukrainian resolutions at the United Nations, as well as Ukrainian draft statements and documents in other international organizations, receive the necessary support. And we have not ceded a single international platform to Russia on any issue that is critical for Ukraine this year. I congratulate you on this! We are fighting to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We are working to return Ukrainian prisoners – both military and civilian – and it is essential that the exchange process continues. In your contacts with partners, you must constantly keep this issue on the agenda. The same applies to all matters of justice for Ukraine: there must be a tribunal for Russian aggression; Russian war criminals must be held accountable; and there must be a clear global condemnation of Russia for this war. This is a concrete task for you. And there have already been the first successes. It is extremely important that we are engaged in a productive, substantive negotiation process to bring this war to an end – a dialogue first and foremost with our strategic partner, the United States. This is a conversation about how to end the war and how to end it with dignity. And much depends precisely on all of us – on our Ukrainian position. We clearly understand all the challenges. We see how Russia is trying to undermine our initiatives. But Ukraine’s foreign policy remains strong and proactive, and we retain the strategic foreign policy initiative despite everything. Thank you for ensuring that Ukraine’s diplomatic infrastructure abroad is functioning – and functioning, in particular, for our citizens. Ukrainian consulates and Ukrainian embassies are providing the necessary services, and the scope of this work has been expanded. It is important that we remain in constant contact with each of our partners at all working levels – from the highest to every level that contributes to achieving our shared, important results. I want to extend special thanks to our ambassadors in Europe and in other parts of the world who have truly strong contacts with partners; this is a significant achievement for Ukraine. We will also continue to expand our network of diplomatic missions. We must bring this war to an end with a dignified peace – first and foremost, peace for Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We must ensure strength for Ukraine under all circumstances – weapons, finances, and political support. We must guarantee that Ukraine’s resilience – including our energy sector and our social payments – receives reliable support. We must fully secure the necessary recovery for Ukraine after Russian strikes and after this war – this is a global undertaking, and partners will be just as essential in it as they are in defense. We must fully implement all existing documents on security guarantees and also achieve a historic agreement with the United States on security guarantees for Ukraine that will be ratified by the United States Congress. This is essential. This year, we reached agreements with Sweden on Gripen aircraft and with France on Rafale jets – decisions that clearly demonstrate that Ukraine is capable of breakthrough achievements. And therefore, every one of our foreign policy goals – large and small – must be fully realized. I am confident that we can do this. I thank you for your work for Ukraine, for our shared strength. It is important that we all work as one system – the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister, and the Office of the President of Ukraine. This is how it must continue to be. Thank you. Glory to Ukraine!

And then he did the same thing with Ukrainian energy workers!

Ukraine Cannot Be Broken Thanks to People Like You – President Met with Ukrainian Energy Workers and Congratulated Them on Their Professional Holiday On Energy Workers’ Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with employees of the energy sector and presented them with state awards. The Head of State emphasized that Ukrainian energy infrastructure has been a target for Russia for years, and that the aim of Russia’s war is the complete destruction of the country and its people. “There is not a single power plant in Ukraine today – you know this perfectly well – that has not been damaged by constant Russian strikes. And every functioning Ukrainian energy facility, every operating part of our energy grid, is what you personally have managed to protect, restore, and build – thousands of our energy sector workers,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President noted that during the full-scale war, Ukraine managed to professionally integrate into the European energy system, stabilize its power grid, and restore electricity generation and supply. “Ukraine cannot be broken thanks to people like you – who work for the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of life in Ukraine, and for the sake of our people,” the Head of State stressed. Those present observed a moment of silence in memory of all energy workers who were killed as a result of Russian strikes. Today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also signed a decree awarding state honors and conferring the honorary title “Honored Energy Worker of Ukraine.” In total, 47 Ukrainian energy workers were recognized, 18 of whom received their awards in person. The Order of Merit, III class was awarded to: Hennadii Vorobei, section foreman at Chernihivoblenergo JSC. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he has been involved in repairing damage to energy facilities in the Chernihiv region caused by Russian shelling. Ivan Holovey, deputy head of a workshop at the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom JSC. He organizes the operation of reactor equipment and oversaw the commissioning of Unit No. 2 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Mykhailo Zaretskyi, electric welder at the workshop of the municipal enterprise Teplokomunenergo of the Chernihiv City Council. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, he has been repairing damage to facilities in Chernihiv. Artem Ivakh, foreman of the Slovyansk section at DTEK Donetsk Electric Grids JSC. He works to maintain electricity supply in the Donetsk region and organizes and leads emergency repair and restoration work on power grids. Yevhen Kozak, head of a section at NEC Ukrenergo PJSC. He restores energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region after Russian attacks. Ihor Kramarenko, electrician of a crew at Mykolaivoblenergo JSC. He repairs damaged facilities in the Mykolaiv region and restores destroyed power grids. He has also taken part in the construction and connection of new facilities. Oleksandr Malandii, Technical Director at Sumyoblenergo JSC. He oversees emergency repair and restoration work at energy facilities and plans, organizes, and supervises the construction, reconstruction, and technical modernization of substations and overhead power transmission lines in the Sumy region. Serhii Manzhula, lead engineer at NEC Ukrenergo PJSC. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he has been restoring energy facilities in the Sumy region after Russian shelling. Anatolii Murakhovskyi, lead engineer at NEC Ukrenergo PJSC. He ensures the reliable operation of relay protection and automation systems, restores damaged equipment, and eliminates the consequences of emergencies in the Odesa region. Viktor Perepelka, asphalt concrete worker at Khersonoblenergo JSC. He eliminates the consequences of emergencies at energy infrastructure facilities in the Kherson region. Maksym Snoz, lead engineer at NEC Ukrenergo PJSC. He carries out work to restore equipment in the Odesa region that was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The Order “For Courage,” III class was awarded to: Oleksandr Anastiuk, senior turbine operator at Kremenchuk CHPP LLC. He eliminated the consequences of a missile-and-drone attack on the Kremenchuk Combined Heat and Power Plant: under fire, he carried out switching operations on technological equipment to prevent destruction. Yurii Bielousov, roving operator at DTEK Dniproenergo JSC. He carried out urgent emergency switching of technological equipment during enemy attacks on the Prydniprovska Thermal Power Plant and took part in building protective structures for energy equipment. Oleksandr Bohomolov, turbine operator at DTEK Dniproenergo JSC. He took part in eliminating the consequences of a Russian strike on the Prydniprovska Thermal Power Plant, responding promptly and carrying out urgent emergency switching of equipment. Ruslan Klymenko, foreman at Sumyoblenergo JSC. He organizes the technical operation and major repairs of overhead power transmission lines and eliminates damage caused by Russian shelling in the Sumy region. Maksym Kuznetsov, electrician at Sumyoblenergo JSC. He restored electricity supply during the occupation of the Sumy district and carried out repair work under the threat of shelling. He repairs power grids damaged by the enemy close to the combat zone. Volodymyr Lisovskyi, shift supervisor at the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo. In October this year, he prevented the spread of a fire and the emergency situation at CHP-5 following shelling. Oleksandr Nochovka, head of a center at DTEK Donetsk Electric Grids JSC. He led the restoration of substations in cities across the Donetsk region and works to restore electricity supply in areas of active hostilities. Ihor Pustovoit, senior turbine operator at DTEK Dniproenergo JSC. He repeatedly took part in extinguishing fires at the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant that resulted from Russian shelling. Oleksandr Strybak, electrician at Sumyoblenergo JSC. He restored electricity supply under enemy shelling, including in settlements near the border with the Russian Federation. Oleh Tkalenko, senior turbine operator at DTEK Dniproenergo JSC. He took part in extinguishing a fire caused by a strike on the Kryvyi Rih Thermal Power Plant by “shaheds.” During a subsequent Russian strike, he sustained a leg injury. Oleksandr Fedchenko, service driver at Sumyoblenergo JSC (posthumously). He transported a line service crew by vehicle. On May 12 of this year, he was killed as a result of an enemy drone attack after delivering the crew to carry out emergency repair and restoration work. Yevhen Shlak, foreman at DTEK Donetsk Electric Grids JSC. He took part in restoring power grids after the de-occupation of part of the Donetsk region and organizes and leads emergency repair and restoration work in cities near the line of active hostilities. The Order of Princess Olga, III class was awarded to: Liudmyla Zavyalova, laboratory technician at Donbasenergo PJSC. From the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, she carried out work to disinfect drinking water at the pumping and filtration station of the city of Mykolaivka. Maryna Fedotova, process operator at Donbasenergo PJSC. Thanks to her work, residents of Mykolaivka were quickly provided with reliable water supply. The Medal “For Labor and Valor” was awarded to: Oleksandr Avramenko, electrician at Kirovohradoblenergo PJSC. He carries out emergency work at critical infrastructure facilities and sites of strategic importance in the region. Vitalii Bondariev, foreman at Donbasenergo PJSC. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, he has taken part in eliminating emergencies at the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant. He organized the repair of railway tracks to ensure the delivery of equipment to the power plant. Ihor Burlachka, deputy head of a workshop at Donbasenergo PJSC. He ensured the uninterrupted operation of thermal-mechanical equipment with full compliance with safety requirements. Viktor Hrynchuk, electrician at Centrenergo PJSC. He took part in clearing debris after enemy attacks on thermal power plants and in the around-the-clock restoration of equipment. Vyacheslav Dovierov, shift supervisor at Centrenergo PJSC. He took part in the prompt restoration of the power plant’s operations after Russian missile strikes. Oleksandr Iveruk, head of a section at Rivneoblenergo PJSC. He initiated improvements in the operation and repair of power plant equipment, including the manufacturing of metal structures. Hryhorii Makarov, turbine operator with the Kremenchuk HPP branch of Ukrhydroenergo PJSC. He has participated in all stages of the reconstruction of the HPP’s hydroelectric generating units and helps extinguish fires at the plant after enemy shelling. Oleh Melnychenko, crew foreman at a center of the department of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids PJSC. He has been working at the company since 1999. He leads a crew responsible for repairing substation equipment. Following a Russian drone attack on Fastiv on November 29, he promptly ensured the restoration of equipment and electricity supply. Petro Pukivskyi, senior operator of a workshop unit at the Rivne NPP branch of Energoatom JSC. He oversees repairs and testing of equipment in the reactor department of power units and ensures the elimination of malfunctions or deviations in its operation. Mykola Syniavskyi, process operator at a workshop of the South Ukraine NPP branch of Energoatom JSC. He is the lead specialist in operating the unit. On multiple occasions, he identified defects, enabling the resolution of complex situations related to its operation. Oleksandr Tepliakov, electrician at a workshop of the Kremenchuk HPP branch of Ukrhydroenergo PJSC. He took direct part in restoring damaged equipment and its operability after Russian missile strikes, replacing two power transformers, and reconstructing five hydrogenerators. Roman Shpytsia, shift supervisor at Kramatorskteploenergo LLC. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has eliminated emergencies in networks of all voltage classes and varying levels of complexity. In early October this year, he extinguished an oil fire on a coupling transformer after a ballistic munition strike. The Head of State conferred the honorary title “Honored Power Engineer of Ukraine” on: Mykola Vovnenko, senior operator of a workshop unit at the South Ukraine NPP branch of Energoatom JSC. With his participation, reconstruction and modernization works were carried out at Power Unit No. 3. Under peak load conditions of the power system, he plans and optimizes maintenance schedules. Serhii Hershun, head of the western unit of the Department at Dnipro Electric Grids JSC. He restored electricity supply in Zelenodolsk, Nikopol, Marhanets, and nearby settlements that are constantly affected by enemy shelling. Oleksandr Kozlokov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer at Kharkiv CHP-5 PJSC. During massive missile attacks, he organized the rescue of critically important equipment and ensured the stable operation of the CHP plant. In February 2023, he was seriously wounded during shelling. After recovering, he returned to work and took part in eliminating the consequences of 11 missile strikes on the plant. Serhii Kriuchko, head of a department at the separate subdivision Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant of DTEK Zakhidenergo JSC. He took part in connecting the plant to the European power system. He eliminated the consequences of missile strikes on the TPP and organized emergency repair and restoration work at its power units. Oleksandr Mishchenko, electrician of a crew of the Mykolaiv District Electric Grids at Mykolaivoblenergo JSC. Throughout the full-scale war, he has been restoring damaged power networks in Mykolaiv, including under constant shelling and in heavily mined areas. Liubomyr Pryshliak, head of a department within the Western Territorial Network Operations Directorate at Ukrenergo PJSC. He ensures the reliable and accident-free operation of the power system in the western regions, the application of new equipment in the construction of electrical substations, and the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling. Borys Safonov, Director of the separate subdivision Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant of DTEK Zakhidenergo JSC. He organized the restoration of the plant’s equipment after 12 enemy shelling incidents, being the first to arrive at the site together with technical personnel and State Emergency Service units. He is implementing innovative solutions in the operation of the TPP. Viktor Chernovol, shift supervisor at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant branch of Energoatom JSC. He ensures the operational management of the NPP’s technological complex. He is an active participant in the work of the World Association of Nuclear Operators mission. Volodymyr Cherniavskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Kirovohradoblenergo PJSC. Under his leadership in 2024–2025, overhead power lines, more than 170 power transformers and 310 circuit breakers were overhauled, and modern energy facility management systems were implemented. Serhii Yaremenko, Director of the Kremenchuk HPP branch of Ukrhydroenergo PJSC. Throughout the full-scale war, he has been restoring generation capacity and repairing equipment damaged by enemy missile strikes. He carried out major overhauls of hydroelectric units and organized physical and anti-drone protection.

And then he held a press conference!

First Lady Zelenska participated in the Honorary Ambassador – 2025 award ceremony.

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Launched on the Initiative of Olena Zelenska, Received the Honorary Ambassador Award in the Expert Diplomacy Category First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the Honorary Ambassador – 2025 award ceremony. The event, held on the occasion of Ukraine’s Diplomatic Service Day, was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. “I am grateful for the cooperation in our joint cultural diplomacy projects. In a fight for survival, every Ukrainian word, book, film, or performance, every piece of knowledge about Ukraine conveyed beyond its borders also contributes to our defense, because it dismantles lies, fakes, misunderstandings, and ignorance around us,” the President’s wife said. Olena Zelenska also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic corps in developing the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, which brings together 60 participants from 23 countries. During the event, Honorary Ambassador awards were presented to Ukrainian and foreign citizens who, during Russia’s full-scale aggression, have made a significant contribution to promoting a positive image of Ukraine and strengthening international support for the country. The Expert Diplomacy award was presented to the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, established in 2020 on the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine. “I would like to thank my colleagues – the first ladies and gentlemen of the world – for their consistency, determination, and willingness to act for the protection and well-being of people, for their effective support of Ukraine and justice. I also want to thank the Summit team, which does not merely organize our events and projects but truly lives each of them. This is probably what real ambassadorship is – when you live what you do. We dedicate both this award and our work to Ukraine and its people,” the President’s wife noted. In addition, Honorary Ambassador awards were presented to: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra – Cultural Diplomacy; Oleksandr Usyk – Sports Diplomacy; Felicity Spector – Culinary Diplomacy; MHP – Economic Diplomacy; the team of the Faculty of Law of National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy – Academic and Educational Diplomacy; Caolan Robertson – Digital Diplomacy; and Vyshyvanka Day – Cultural Heritage.

Georgia:

JUST IN ‼️ democratic leader Zurab Girchi Japaridze is banned from exiting Georgia without the approval of the Prosecutor, and his passport and ID card are confiscated! In addition, he was given GEL 30,000 (EUR 10,000) bail to pay in 30 days. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM

He left prison two days ago as he served the full term of 7 months over “non-cooperation with the [history-revising] Parliamentary Commission.” 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM

Now, the new case against him is “sabotage” (2-4 years) and aiding a foreign country in hostile activities (in particular, advocating for targeted sanctions over Russia sanctions evasion and grave human rights violations; 7-15 years). #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM

GD imposes further restrictions on protests in Georgia. The MIA of Georgia has set the form, time, and location of rallies (Dec 21–31): protests limited to Parliament stairs/surroundings from 19:00–00:00. Marches banned; blocking sidewalks or roads prohibited. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:51 AM

1/ Georgian NGOs have appealed to the Director-General of the OPCW, UN Special Rapporteurs, and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights over alleged human rights abuses, including the use of chemical and experimental crowd-control agents against protesters in Georgia. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM

2/ According to the organisations, the information submitted to international mechanisms concerns seven episodes from large-scale protests held in Tbilisi in November–December 2024. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM

3/ “We called on the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to use his mandate and consider dispatching a fact-finding or investigative mission to Georgia” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM

4/ “At the same time, we appealed to United Nations Special Rapporteurs and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to act within their mandates, ensure international oversight, and help establish the truth to protect victims’ rights” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM

5/ “Our goal is not only to investigate past violations, but to prevent future violence and uphold international law. Victims of chemical poisoning have the right to know which compounds were used so they can receive proper medical care.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:44 AM

Georgia has always been the first testing ground for Russia: civil war, separatism, invasion, installing a puppet regime, masterminding new methods of election rigging, cracking down on all civic liberties, etc. But what begins in Georgia has never stayed in Georgia. You can be the next. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM

And helping Georgia reverse the Russian takeover can be a huge blow to the Russian idea of the future of Europe, without even having to spend EU taxpayer money. 34 anniversary of the outbreak of the civil war in Georgia. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Moscow on the Potomac:

We continue to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide. (1/2) — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:21 PM

We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and to abide by their international commitments, enshrined inter alia in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty. (2/2) — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:21 PM

I will remind everyone that the entire Greenland thing began as an influence op run by Russian intelligence on Tom Cotton. From The Arkansas Times:

Reuters reports, in a broader story on Russian, Chinese and Iranian espionage efforts, that Trump may have been punked into his nutty idea to buy Greenland by a Russian spy operation, facilitated in part by that expert-on-everything-particularly-foreign-affairs Sen. Tom Cotton. Cotton was an outspoken proponent of the Greenland purchase and defended Trump for floating the idea. Cotton took credit for taking the idea to the White House. The Danish prime minister said at the time the idea was “absurd,” which prompted Trump to cancel a trip to Denmark and to call the prime minister “nasty.” The likelihood of Russian spies being behind the letter addressed to Cotton surfaced in 2019 in Denmark not long after the idea was floated. It was viewed then, as now, as an effort to disrupt relations between Denmark, which has important interests in the North Atlantic, and the U.S. The issue arose again this week because, as Reuters reports: Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes.

EuroMaidan Press has more details:

PET, the Danish intelligence agency, claims that in 2019, Russian operatives forged a letter from Greenland’s then-Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger to provoke US President-elect Donald Trump into expressing interest in purchasing Greenland when he served his first presidency term, BILD has reported. In December 2024, Trump expressed claims over Greenland, stating that the US should take control of the island for national security and global freedom purposes. In response to this statement, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede said that the island is not for sale, emphasizing that the local people have long fought for their freedom. The fabricated letter from former Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger was allegedly addressed to US Senator Tom Cotton. In it, Greenland’s official reportedly thanked for “financial assistance” and indicated plans to expedite a referendum on Greenland’s independence from Denmark. Following the letter, Senator Cotton proposed acquiring Greenland, which may have inspired Trump to seriously consider the idea. However, the report says Trump’s public comments about purchasing Greenland were ridiculed by Danish officials, leading him to cancel a planned visit to Denmark in anger. PET views the falsified letter as part of a broader Russian strategy to create divisions within NATO and strengthen its and China’s positions in the Arctic. As Trump recently revived the Greenland purchase idea, Denmark has responded cautiously. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed enhanced Arctic cooperation, and the Danish Ministry of Defense has announced plans to strengthen its military presence on the island. Trump’s claims prompted the Kremlin to justify its military aggression against Ukraine and illegal referendums in occupied territories conducted at gunpoint.

Back to Ukraine.

Happy crispy russian general day!👀 In Moscow, a car was blown up reportedly with a Major General Fanil Sarvarov inside. The explosion occurred in the courtyard of a residential building just as he got into his car. The car was heavily damaged, and Sarvarov had to be pulled out. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:44 AM

He suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and fractures and was hospitalized in critical condition. Russians reported his death later. Reports suggest a homemade explosive device was planted under the driver’s seat. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:44 AM

/2. Additional video of the Lieutenant General Sarvarov’s car after explosion P.S: The Russian media mention him specifically as Lieutenant General, which is a higher rank than Major General, as was initially reported. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 2:11 AM

Day 1397 of my 3 day war. Prez has honestly lost count of how many Russian generals Ukraine has killed. I remain a master strategist. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:25 AM

Another one bites the dust! In just a year, 3 lieutenant generals have been eliminated in Moscow. – Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, was blown up by mined electric scooter a year ago. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:25 AM

– Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operational directorate, was eliminated in April this year when his car exploded. Putin sent a funeral wreath to his burial. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:25 AM

– Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died this morning when his car exploded in Moscow. Back in 2016, he was appointed head of the MoD’s operational training department, responsible for planning and organizing exercises and the daily activities of military command structures and MoD officials. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:25 AM

Am outraged Ukraine killed a Russian general in Moscow. I wanted to throw the incompetent bastard out the window — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Fun fact: 3 out of 4 Russian Lieutenant Generals killed during the war were liquidated in Moscow. Proving that Russian capital is the most dangerous place for Russian high ranking generals. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 2:50 AM

The price of Russian Urals crude oil has dropped to $34 due to steep discounts driven by U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg reports. According to Argus Media, on Friday oil prices in the Baltic Sea fell to $34.82 per barrel, while in the Black Sea they dropped to $33.17. By comparison, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM

Brent crude—the global benchmark—was trading at around $61 per barrel, showing a far smaller decline than Russian exports have experienced this year. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM

From the BBC’s Russian editor Steven Rosenberg:

Drone Wars: Ukraine claims a ground drone armed with machine gun held position alone against Russian infantry assaults a month and a half. The Third Assault Brigade operated the DevDroid TW 12.7 robot remotely from a safe shelter. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:32 PM

Operators of the NC13 strike UGV unit controlled the DevDroid TW 12.7 robot from a safe shelter. Throughout the mission, the enemy failed to infiltrate or seize the Ukrainian position, and the fighters held the line with zero personnel losses. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 3:54 PM

The European Commission has successfully relocated a full thermal power plant from Lithuania to Ukraine. The operation took 11m+. The equipment helps complete emergency repairs in several parts of the country where energy infrastructure was severely damaged. Incredible. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:05 AM

Budanov, in an interview with Forbes, made a statement about peace talks with the United States.

“They are multilateral and complex, not just bilateral.” – he said, commenting on the negotiations with the U.S. www.forbes.com/sites/melikk… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM

From Forbes:

The conflict in Ukraine has changed the world and the course of history on many levels. In particular, it continues to change the nature of warfare, from the information front to the technological. These seismic shifts seem so pivotal that one accepts them as akin to natural forces – they just happen as the result of tectonic pressures. But of course they don’t just happen. They are authored. On the Ukrainian side, the astonishing evolution of drone robotics and precision targeting, the mind-boggling intelligence feats of long-range strikes on fuel installations, naval and army targets, the entire panoply of asymmetrical resistance to the staggering Goliath of Russian aggression – are the work of human endeavors, of individual heroics. A lot of it begins on myriad drawing boards and computers but gets co-ordinated and deployed from the top to a great degree. We catch intermittent glimpses of the shadowy individuals responsible when they step into the spotlight. One such leading figure, perhaps the prime architect of the revolution in warfare, is the intelligence chief of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, who is also a recent addition to the direct negotiation team on the peace deal across the table from President Trump’s US team. Budanov was first appointed head of defense intelligence by Zelensky in 2020 and has quietly risen in stature ever since. At this point, Ukraine’s President couldn’t find a right-hand man more perfectly suited for the top tier podium beside him. Not merely for the working demands of the role but also for the historical moment, and the public’s requirements of that echelon these days – ultra-competent, incorruptible, transparent public figures – leaders reputed, above all, for their integrity. The intelligence chief is on a recent push to come out of the shadows more. Recently he gave a widely reported press conference in Ukraine to local journalists. He made some strong statements warning that Moscow was preparing to move against Europe, likely the Baltic countries and Poland, two years from now – advancing its schedule to do so from 2030 to 2027. He made comments on the global geo-strategic picture saying that Russia would be stopped by America and China in other directions but they saw the Europeans as weak and divided. He also observed that Ukraine’s biggest failure so far was the failure to encourage mobilization due to a botched media campaign. Budanov almost never gives interviews in English, and certainly not since his accession to top negotiator ranks. Nevertheless, he agreed to talk briefly by video with an interpreter present, if only for fact-checking purposes. Almost 40 years of age, a born Kyvite, Budanov is a graduate of the Ukrainian military education system. He was wounded several times in the Donbas war and has survived numerous assassination attempts. His wife survived a heavy metal poisoning. One of the few Ukrainian intelligence officers to receive CIA training, Budanov is also celebrated as a veteran of serious combat. He participated personally in various daring commando actions and was awarded a Hero of Ukraine medal by President Zelensky in February 2024. In short, he could not be more impeccably credentialed as a candidate, even for Ukraine’s top political posts, not least for his reputation among the populace. He is, for example, the man in charge of prisoner exchanges with the Russians. He is also probably the most informed person at the negotiating table, knowing in detail the Russian, American and European positions, who said what to whom internally, what the public pressures are in such countries, and the economic and personal ones. And who has dirt on whom to leverage. And what Ukraine itself can leverage in those scenarios. He is also not about to comment on any such details. It’s interesting, for example, that President Zelensky has specified that Ukraine wants the direct involvement of the US Congress in overseeing the peace deal, not least the security guarantees and their implementation. Clearly, the Ukrainians are informed enough about who their most dependable supporters are (mostly in the Congress and Senate) and aim to prevent any creeping changes on the ground once the deal is signed. That kind of slippery outcome Budanov and most Ukrainians call ‘another Budapest Memorandum’ – a security guarantee that Ukraine’s allies ignore when Putin attacks. Knowing what he does, Budanov also knows the real underlying sticking points and the true demands of the parties concerned. (Most recently, the White House sent Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, as an addition – which indicates a more commercial tendency). Now that Budanov is personally attending, he’s in the perfect position to assess America’s intentions by reading the subtle cues and overt demands of the White House team. He was surprisingly positive, “Actually, they have brought a new impetus and energy to the process. I can say I am optimistic about the future.” Perhaps, as a military officer turned politician Budanov can say nothing more controversial or detailed but there are, no doubt other reasons too for making minimal comments. At the moment, the negotiations are so multi-tiered with so many moving parts that you’d need a book to explain it all. “Multilateral and complex” is how Budanov put it, “not just simply bilateral”. On the the public face of it, these days the US is not giving away much to Ukraine gratis. But mutually beneficial deals already exist, such as intelligence sharing. Was that continuing? “Yes, of course, in fact it is increasing every day.” It shouldn’t need saying that this aspect of the entente is a big deal as it ties the two countries – and their security – together on manifold levels not visible to the world. Furthermore, at this point, Ukraine (with Budanov in the thick of it) knows more about 21st century warfare than anyone that it can trade with the US. As for direct military support, the present formula, as far as the public knows, appears to be that the Europeans are paying for US arms and, in return, Ukraine is fighting for the defense of Europe. There has been noise aplenty about the corruption debacle among the elite; speculation that it has weakened Ukraine’s credibility, its reputation and support among allies. As the weeks go by, no such disastrous consequences have accrued, at least thus far. Budanov: “The situation is stable. Most countries, these days, have corruption issues. What matters is the rule of law and the government’s procedural ability to resolve the problems in a constitutional and transparent way. Ukraine is able to do that even in the middle of an existential conflict. The people involved have been displaced and now it’s a legal process.” For those concerned – and they are ubiquitous – that the bond between Ukraine and the US seems to be unravelling in the Trump era, Budanov’s uncompromising optimism must come as a surprise. You could argue that he cannot do otherwise; he’s merely being diplomatic as he has to be right now. But you could equally argue that, if the picture looked bleak, he would be more cautious and lukewarm in his assessment. During the brief chat, he came across as genuinely sanguine, rather than equivocal, and one shouldn’t forget that Budanov has clocked many years of intimate dealings with American agencies. He knows whereof he speaks. “The relationship with the US is crucial to Ukraine, in the present and in the future. But it’s a multi-stage process over decades to come. We as a nation made one of our civilizational choices in the direction of the US. We understand that both sides should benefit from the relationship short and long term on many levels including trade and joint development and communications and much else. There was a time when Ukraine was one of the most industrially developed countries in the world. We can return to that status. It’s time to get back what we lost. That is our vision and determination. I am optimistic that we will do it.”

Much more at the link.

Ukrainian infantrymen of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade held their positions for 130 days, withdrew on their own, and even evacuated a prisoner who had spent two months on neighboring positions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 9:09 AM

Kryvyi Rih:

Russia struck Kryvyi Rih with drones, destroying civilian government service centers where people access documents, social services, and assistance, including support for veterans. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 3:22 AM

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Last night, good drones struck the ‘Tamanneftegaz’ marine oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai of russia. ​As a result, the strike damaged equipment at the oil-loading terminal, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pier, and other critical port infrastructure. 🔥👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:02 AM

Sadly, although 1,000 sq. m. sounds like a lot, it only represents, for example, a rectangle 10 m x 100 m or 20 m x 50 m. — kenguru.bsky.social (@kenguru.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:45 PM

Lipetsk Oblast, Russia:

🔥✈️ GUR conducted an operation at the Lipetsk Air Base taking out of action Su-27 and Su-30! During the night of 20–21 December 2025, a saboteurs infiltrated the airfield and set ablaze a Su-30 and a Su-27, bearing tail numbers “82” and “12”, inside a protected hangar, then exited undetected. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 1:47 AM

/2. Preparation for the operation reportedly took two weeks, including surveillance of patrol routes and guard rotations. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 1:47 AM

HUR reported the destruction of two Russian fighter jets at once – a Su-30 and a Su-27 at an airfield near Lipetsk.

The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:56 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

