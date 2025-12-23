Not sure if that his is phrase, but I first saw the term the Lolita Express on Simon Rosenberg’s site.

DOJ briefly uploaded this letter from Jeff Epstein to serial child molester Larry Nassar: “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system.”￼ [image or embed] — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 12:03 AM

The newly released documents also include several tips that were collected by the FBI about Trump’s involvement with Epstein and parties at their properties in the early 2000s. The documents do not show whether any follow-up investigations took place or whether any of the tips were corroborated. The documents were available for several hours Monday afternoon and evening on the Justice Department website but appear to have been taken down around 8 p.m. The Washington Post downloaded the full set of files while they were accessible. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to questions about why the documents had been posted and then apparently removed. The White House also did not respond to requests for comment about the newly released documents.

