A Dark Turn for Trump re: Epstein? I Surely Hope So!

by

Not sure if that his is phrase, but I first saw the term the Lolita Express on Simon Rosenberg’s site.

A Dark Turn for Trump re: Epstein? I Surely Hope So!

If anyone reads anything good re: specific redactions that have been un-redacted, pleas share them in the comments.

He also shares a WP gift link about the second batch files, though of course you have to enter your email address to read it.

And how creepy is this???

DOJ briefly uploaded this letter from Jeff Epstein to serial child molester Larry Nassar:

“Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system.”￼

[image or embed]

— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 12:03 AM

The newly released documents also include several tips that were collected by the FBI about Trump’s involvement with Epstein and parties at their properties in the early 2000s. The documents do not show whether any follow-up investigations took place or whether any of the tips were corroborated.

The documents were available for several hours Monday afternoon and evening on the Justice Department website but appear to have been taken down around 8 p.m. The Washington Post downloaded the full set of files while they were accessible.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to questions about why the documents had been posted and then apparently removed. The White House also did not respond to requests for comment about the newly released documents.

I’ll bet they didn’t!

Whatever the BS spin to come from the White House today this horrific scandal has taken a dark turn for Trump in the last 12 hours.

Please please please please please let it be so.

So I have a gender-related question:

Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system.

I’m sure that’s appalling to everyone, but I wonder if guys reading that react as viscerally as women might.  No way to quantify that, or even no, but I do find myself wondering.  As we all know, there’s knowing and there’s KNOWING, and it seems like for men it would be the former and for women it would be the latter.

Open thread.

      Steve LaBonne

      There was a time when DOJ trying to defend Trump against the new revelations as though it were his personal law firm would have been a big scandal. That time seems so very long ago.

