Christmas Eve Eve Open Thread

Not much to report today, but Joelle had her first pt and is feeling a little rough from it. She’s being pampered so we will survive.

The other exciting news is that UPS and the USPS both delivered my Hispanic neighbor’s mail and packages to my front door, so I took them over and met the matriach of the family (I usually see her adult daughter or one of her adult sons), Bertha, and we had a nice chat and I gave her my cell phone number in case she ever needed anything (she is in a wheelchair). Her granddaughter (the 7-8 year old who is infatuated with Maxwell) was there, too. At any rate, they are having a big family get together tomorrow night with like 30 people there and she said if the music is too loud to let her know. I joked that Joelle and I both need hearing aids and our complaint would be it is not loud enough, so not to worry about it, and as I turned to leave, it happened.

Bertha: “I’m going to send over XXXXXX* with some tamales…”

THE GRINGO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM IS WORKING AND I AM ON MY WAY TO BEING ADOPTED. All I have done all day is think about those tamales and google what you are supposed to eat with them. I wonder if she noticed I have been weed-eating and blowing her sidewalk every time I do mine (I actually do both neighbors because what- am I supposed to just stop and blow everything into their sidewalk? No. I weed-eat the curb on all our sidewalks and then blow it into the street then back to my place and pick it up.).

At any rate I am very excited.

And that is it for me. Going to play some Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and make sure Joelle is iced, watered, drugged, and content.

Oh, one last thing. Fucking Maxwell’s latest thing is to give himself dirt baths in the yard so when you touch him a cloud of poofs out like when you squeeze one of those puffer mushrooms. So now when I take him out before I let him back in I have to brush the bastard. Oh, and I fed Steve in bed because Steve gets wet food but the brand I have now Maxwell really likes (he ignores other wet food) and harasses Steve. So now when I feed them I have to put Maxwell’s kibble in a bowl and put it down which he immediately attacks and then I feed Steve his wet and Maxwell hears the can open and smells the chicken and moves to eat Steve’s so I have to pour Steves in quickly and then lead Maxwell by the can back to his food which I then pick up and pretend to pour wet food into it and then put it back down. Steve was not in the kitchen tonight while I was slopping the hogs so I carried his dish to him on his cat bed in the spare bedroom/home office because I can’t just leave it there because Maxwell.

Had several new birds today at the feeders: a Eurasian Collared-Dove, a Curve-Billed Thrasher, a Verdin, and a White-Winged Dove, the last of which has had the predictable ear wormed impact on me for the better part of the day.

Don’t forget to buy your calendars and are we having a zoom this year?

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      trnc

      Fucking Maxwell’s latest thing is to give himself dirt baths in the yard so when you touch him a cloud of poofs out like when you squeeze one of those puffer mushrooms.

      JC, please understand that I never INTEND for your misery to give me belly laughs. Alas.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      They may be fruit tamales

       


      Fruit tamales are
      a type of sweet tamale (tamales dulces) which incorporate various fruits into the masa dough and/or filling. They are a popular Mexican dessert or breakfast treat, especially during the holidays, and differ from savory tamales by using ingredients”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      Bertha: “I’m going to send over XXXXXX* with some tamales…”

      MERRY CHRISTMAS!

      I’m soooo jealous! In my old neighborhood, a woman and her teenaged daughter used to go door to door selling homemade chicken and pork tamales and salsa from a wheeled ice cooler about once a month. I quickly learned to keep twenty bucks cash on hand! She didn’t speak English; her daughter was her translator. I always asked how many pork tamales and one 8 oz container of salsa would $20 get me.

      I miss those days.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      Maxwell’s latest thing is to give himself dirt baths in the yard so when you touch him a cloud of poofs out like when you squeeze one of those puffer mushrooms.

      My mostly black tuxedo cat also loved to roll and snooze in the sun-heated dirt. Unfortunately, she had a cat door, so she’d just go out and back in whenever. Thankfully the door flap and opening would semi wipe her down, but still…

      Reply

