by WaterGirl| 12 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Baud
Nice collection. Really embodies the holiday spirit.
Trivia Man
My guess: the Flock Party is in Madison? That’s their official bird. Specifically the plastic ones.
Love the wild tree that has to be penned in and restrained so it doesn’t attack those dear, innocent lambs.
WaterGirl
@Trivia Man: That’s frosty and his twin brother!
And I think everyone remembers that that’s Raven with Santa and his sister.
and I’m pretty sure everyone recognizes Albatrossity rocking those overalls!
eclare
LOL Flock Party!
frosty
Flock party, hon! Welcome to 33rd Street in Hampden (Baltimore)!
ETA: Also the home of Pink Flamingos (the movie).
Did you put out a call for Christmas photos?
If so, I may send you some.
SFAW
Wonderful! Love all the photos!
WaterGirl
@Nukular Biskits: I did! At least twice. :-)
I didn’t get many, so I went back to December in previous years and made a collection.
But yes, still happy to get holiday photos!
John Sterling
Lovely stuff!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings