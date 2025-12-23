Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Fight them, without becoming them!

He really is that stupid.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

“They all knew.”

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Republicans in disarray!

Bark louder, little dog.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

    12Comments

    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      My guess: the Flock Party is in Madison? That’s their official bird. Specifically the plastic ones.
      Love the wild tree that has to be penned in and restrained so it doesn’t attack those dear, innocent lambs.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man: That’s frosty and his twin brother!

      And I think everyone remembers that that’s Raven with Santa and his sister.

      and I’m pretty sure everyone recognizes Albatrossity rocking those overalls!

